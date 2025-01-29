10 nejlepších vývojářských nástrojů pro Mac pro inženýry v roce 2025

As software developers, having the right tools for your development workflows is essential for maximizing productivity. Whether it’s code snippets in a particular programming language, designing user interfaces, or building apps for a specific operating system, the tool you use should be as robust and reliable as your coding skills, or much better. ??

Thankfully, there’s no need to scour the internet in search of these tools. In this article, we’ve narrowed down the 10 must-have developer tools on Mac for 2024, so you can pick the right tool for the job and boost your overall productivity.

Let’s dive in.

What Should You Look for In a Mac Developer Tool?

Before we take a look at the Mac development tools, here are some key factors when evaluating whether a tool is the right fit for your needs:

User interface (UI): A tool with a busy interface can be a major drain on your productivity. On the other hand, tools with a clean and intuitive UI are easier to learn and help to speed up your workflow

Performance and speed: Check if the tool runs smoothly without causing lags or crashes, and whether its performance is impacted when working with large files or running multiple apps at a time

Integrations: Your tools should make it easy to connect with other software or apps you use as part of your development processes.

Price: While free tools can be great, it’s essential to weigh the tool’s features against its cost. Sometimes, investing in a paid tool can be more beneficial in terms of features and long-term support

Community and resources: Having a strong community and comprehensive documentation means fewer headaches in the long run. If you need help with understanding certain features or fixing glitches, help should be accessible

User reviews: Nothing speaks louder than the experiences of fellow developers. Check out the tool’s user reviews to get an idea of its strengths and limitations while it’s in action ?

Here are our top 10 MacOS developing software, guaranteed to optimize your workflows, whether you’re working solo or in a team. We’ve evaluated each tool based on its best features, pricing, and user ratings. Let’s go!

Tracking and monitoring tasks, resources, and project progress in the ClickUp Dashboard view

ClickUp streamlines software development and boosts project transparency by bridging the gap between coding and project management—assign tasks, set priority levels, and track progress.

Whether you’re a fan of Scrum’s time-boxed sprints or Kanban’s flexible approach, ClickUp’s task boards can be customized to fit your style.

And for developers working with a software team, features like @mentions, comments, and Chat view make it easy to keep everyone in the loop. ClickUp’s Whiteboards and ClickUp Docs also enable real-time collaboration on ideas, plans, and documentation.

Plus, the native automation features allow you to set triggers for automatically assigning tasks, changing statuses, or sending out reminders—freeing up your time for more important tasks.

ClickUp best features:

Navigate ClickUp’s modern and intuitive interface with ease

Access ClickUp via the web, as well as desktop and mobile devices

Create Custom Fields (e. g. , Assignee, Priority, Due Date, Progress, etc. ), views (e. g. , List, Kanban, Gantt, Calendar, etc. ), and Dashboards to capture task details and visualize progress

Stay on top of deadlines with notifications ⏰

Set time estimates for tasks and track the actual time spent working on them

Connect with 100+ tools including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Figma

Get access to software development templates like ClickUp’s Software Development Template

Use ClickUp AI to help with crafting process documentation , preparing project updates, and turning meeting notes into summaries and action items

Get up to speed with ClickUp’s features using its extensive resources and tutorials

ClickUp limitations:

ClickUp AI is not on the free plan

Gets slow at times (but not with ClickUp 3. 0)

Extensive customization options may overwhelm new users

ClickUp pricing:

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI: Available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (8,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,700+ reviews)

2. Appium

via Appium

Appium is an open-source test automation framework for testing whether web, native, and hybrid apps will work as expected on Android and iOS devices.

Recently, it has expanded to support desktop apps on macOS and Microsoft Windows, browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, as well as TV apps for platforms like tvOS, Android TV, Samsung, and Roku.

Unlike other testing tools, you don’t need to recompile your app or use an SDK to run tests. ✨

Appium best features:

Test apps without their source code

Write test cases in multiple languages including Python, Java, JavaScript, PHP, C#, and Ruby

Run tests on physical mobile devices, as well as emulators and simulators

Speed up testing process by running multiple tests across multiple devices simultaneously

Get access to comprehensive documentation and strong community support

Appium limitations:

Complex setup

Steep learning curve

Gets slow and crashes at times

Appium pricing:

Free

Appium ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (15+ reviews)

3. SourceTree

via SourceTree

SourceTree is a Git client (designed by Atlassian) that provides a graphical user interface (GUI) for managing code repositories. Instead of wrestling with command lines, you can smoothly interact with your codebase, handling tasks like cloning projects, committing changes, and managing branches.

This intuitive design helps beginners by simplifying their introduction to Git. It also boosts the productivity of experienced Git users by helping them to quickly review codes, stash code changes, cherry-pick between branches, and save time on repetitive tasks.

SourceTree best features:

Has a clean and intuitive UI that is easy to navigate ?

You can execute complex Git commands with just a few clicks

Supports popular Git and Mercurial hosting platforms like Bitbucket, GitHub, and GitLab

Get a visual representation of a project’s commit history and branch structure

Organize your commit history by combining, deleting, or reordering commits

Search through your local Git logs with a robust search functionality

SourceTree limitations:

Uses a lot of memory, impacting performance, especially on older machines

Gets slow when working with large repositories

Lacks robust integrations with non-Atlassian products

SourceTree pricing:

Free

SourceTree ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 3/5 (360+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (15+ reviews)

4. FlexiHub

via FlexiHub

FlexiHub is an app that lets you connect and manage USB and COM port devices remotely over a network. You can directly access a client’s USB device from your computer, avoiding the need for them to send it physically—saving time and shipping costs. ?

It’s great for tech support teams that need to access data from a remote device, as well as diagnose and fix hardware issues.

FlexiHub best features:

Log in to your FlexiHub account from any location and manage remote devices (no need to install any drivers)

Share access to your devices with others using unique login tokens

Identifies device type (e. g. , keyboard, scanner, printer, camera, etc. ) automatically, so it’s easy to find the device you need

Uses 2048-bit SSL encryption to protect data during transmission

Communicate with team members logged into your FlexiHub account using the native chat feature

FlexiHub limitations:

Customer support team might take a few days to respond

Some devices are not recognized correctly

No free plan

FlexiHub pricing:

Personal: $14/month

Business: Pay as you go

Teams: $12/month per member

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

FlexiHub ratings and reviews:

G2: 5/5 (2 reviews)

Capterra: 3. 4/5 (5 reviews)

5. Bitbucket

via Bitbucket

Bitbucket is a web-based service (by Atlassian) for hosting source code that uses either the Mercurial or Git version control systems. It provides teams with a central location to collaborate on code, track changes, and manage the development process.

This helps teams maintain an organized and efficient workflow, even as the project grows in complexity and scale. It is especially ideal for teams already using other Atlassian products.

Bitbucket best features:

Has a generous free plan for teams of up to 5 users, with unlimited private and public repositories

Integrates seamlessly with other Atlassian products like Confluence, Jira, and Trello

You can set access controls on private repositories, specifying which users can perform certain actions on specific branches

Supports pull requests, which allow team members to propose changes and review each other’s code in a structured and organized way

Bitbucket limitations:

Weak community support

Limited users on the free plan

Few open-source projects are hosted on Bitbucket

Bitbucket pricing:

Free plan

Standard: $3/month per user

Premium: $6/month per user

Bitbucket ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (860+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,200+ reviews)

6. Postman

via Postman

Postman is an API tool used by developer teams for building and testing APIs. Create and manage requests in its user-friendly interface, organize them into collections, and visualize responses in a structured manner.

Also, Postman includes features for documenting APIs, sharing collections with team members, and monitoring API health over time. ?

Postman best features:

Create and run REST, SOAP, and GraphQL queries

Supports various authentication methods like No auth, Basic Auth, OAuth, and Bearer Token

Create multiple team workspaces for collaborating on API collections, environments, and flows

Allows you to suggest changes by adding comments and tagging team members using @mention

Choose to monitor team workspaces to get notified whenever a team member makes changes

Integrates with popular tools like Dropbox, Slack, Azure DevOps, Github, Gitlab, and Bitbucket

Postman limitations:

Free plan allows a maximum of 3 team members

Extensive feature set can feel overwhelming to new users

Gets slow when working with large files or complex requests

Postman pricing:

Free plan

Basic: $19/month per user

Professional: $39/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Postman ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,095+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (450+ reviews)

7. Sublime Text

via Sublime Text

Sublime Text is a lightweight text editor for writing and editing code, markup, and prose. It opens files quickly and smoothly, even when working with big files or running resource-intensive apps in the background—a major plus for developers working on large projects.

Additionally, Sublime Text supports many plugins and extensions through its package manager. This allows you to expand its functionality and support for non-native programming languages.

Sublime Text best features:

Customize its appearance with multiple theme options

Supports multiple languages natively, including Python, HTML, CSS, PHP, Java, and C++

Read through your code easily and locate errors with its syntax highlighting feature

Use distraction-free mode to hide all toolbars for focused coding sessions

Find and replace specific terms in multiple open files at once ?

Sublime Text limitations:

No collaboration features

Lacks native debugging tool

Doesn’t have a built-in compiler

Sublime Text pricing:

Personal license: $99 one-time fee (pay upgrade fee after every 3 years to get latest features)

Team license: Starts at $50/year per seat

Sublime Text ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1, 200+ reviews)

8. Transporter App

via Transporter

Transporter is a MacOS app (by Apple) designed for developers to publish apps to Apple’s App Store. Aside from apps, you can also use it to submit music, movies, or books to Apple Music, iTunes Store, or Apple Books. The interface is user-friendly—just drag and drop your content into Transporter to get started.

Once your content is uploaded, Transporter handles the validation process, checking for errors that might prevent submission. It provides detailed feedback and error messages, making it easier to resolve any issues. ?️

Transporter App best features:

Easy to install and use, even for newbies

Upload multiple files simultaneously

Resume uploads after network connection failure

Access your history of previous uploads, including date and time

Automatically checks for updates and installs them when necessary

Transporter App limitations:

Feedback on issues can sometimes be vague or unclear

The upload progress bar jumps back and forth on slow networks

Transporter App text pricing:

Free

Transporter App ratings and reviews:

G2: No reviews

Capterra: No reviews

Mac App Store: 4. 8/5 (4,300+ reviews)

9. NetBeans

via NetBeans

NetBeans is an open-source integrated development environment (IDE) primarily used for Java development. Over the years, it has gradually expanded to support other programming languages such as PHP, Javascript, and C/C++.

It also features a host of powerful tools including a source code editor with syntax highlighting and auto-completion, a robust debugger, a profiler, and version control integration.

NetBeans best features:

Allows you to build web, enterprise, desktop, and mobile applications

Supports version control systems like Git, Mercurial, and Subversion

Use Swing GUI builder to design graphical user interfaces by dragging and dropping components

Extend functionality by adding plugins from its extensive library contributed by community members

Use the native debugger to set breakpoints, step through code, and inspect variables

NetBeans limitations:

Consumes a lot of memory to work optimally

Slows down when working on big projects

NetBeans text pricing:

Free

NetBeans ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 1/5 (669+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (206+ reviews)

10. Xcode

via Xcode

Xcode is Apple’s IDE for developing apps for macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. It comes with a code editor with syntax highlighting and auto code completion. It also includes debugging tools to help you find and fix errors in your code.

With Xcode, it’s easy to manage project files and dependencies, keep track of changes using version control systems like Git, and use simulation tools to preview how your app will look and operate on different Apple devices.

Xcode best features:

Organize and manage your app’s images, icons, color palette, and other assets using the asset catalog folder

Build graphical user interfaces using the native drag-and-drop interface builder

View a live display of your app’s interface as you build it

Test your code on different devices using the built-in simulators for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV

Use the Instruments feature to analyze your app’s behavior and performance

Xcode limitations:

Xcode app takes up a lot of storage space

Updates are prone to bugs and crashes

Tends to be slow when working on large projects

Xcode pricing:

Free

Xcode ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 2/5 (940+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

These 10 Apple development tools are designed for specific use cases, so you can select the most suitable tool or combination of tools for any project you undertake.

And if you’re looking to streamline your development workflows, then consider checking out ClickUp. It serves as a central hub for managing developers’ coding projects from start to finish.

With features for project planning, progress tracking, integrations, collaboration, and notifications, it’s super easy to keep developers’ projects organized and on schedule. ?️

Sign up for ClickUp’s free plan and experience firsthand how it can reshape your development workflows.