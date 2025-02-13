20 nejlepších bezplatných šablon seznamů úkolů

If you want to stay organized, prioritize your tasks, and get more done, maybe it’s time to leverage a to-do list. And the easiest way to jumpstart your task list is by using a to-do list template.

To create the perfect to-do list, you first have to consider the time frame, how you’ll delegate tasks, and how you’ll mark tasks completed. Your gut instinct might be to go to Google Sheets, Microsoft Word, or Excel, or simply download a printable PDF to-do list.

There are a ton of to-do lists out there, but we’re here to make life easier and provide you with the 20 best and free options! 💸

Ready to step up your productivity?

Let’s look at the benefits of using a to-do list template first!

20 Free To-Do List Templates

Your to-do lists don’t have to be an overwhelming, random mishmash of everything. The following free to-do list templates should help you maximize clarity and reduce inefficiencies.

1. ClickUp’s To Do List Template

Download This Template Keep an ongoing to-do list with ClickUp’s To-Do List Template

Stay flexible and open-ended with your planning using ClickUp’s To-Do List Template!

The ultimate flexibility in task execution is within your hands with this ClickUp template. By providing a blank canvas, it allows you to fill in your to-dos organically without the constraints of predefined categories or specific time frames.

You can freely jot down tasks, ideas, or reminders on-the-go, and use checklist format for quick ticking off when tasks are accomplished. The lack of restrictions here is particularly useful for diverse projects or unpredictable workflows. Your to-dos can evolve alongside your plans, ensuring you’re always up-to-date with your responsibilities.

You can also create custom fields for task priority, due dates, or assignee – whatever suits your management style best. Being a ClickUp native template, it seamlessly integrates with your other Tasks. Your blank to-do list is accessible, editable, and manageable on any device, making this extremely handy template perfect for personal organization or collaborative efforts.

2. ClickUp’s Daily To-Do List Template

Download This Template Stay organized and productive in your product management journey with the ClickUp To-Do List Template

A simply daily to-do template captures the essential daily tasks you plan on undertaking. ClickUp helps you set up the most mundane tasks you have to perform and the specific time of the day they should be completed—all with the ability to customize and choose your view!

ClickUp’s Daily To-Do List Template makes it easier and faster to add and organize tasks. It offers a variety of options to organize your tasks, plan your workflow, and order them based on priority.

If you are leveraging task management software, you should be able to sync this daily to-do list template into your work or other task lists. With ClickUp, you can update the status of your list item and create subtasks for your priority tasks.

Easily view your items in List View, Kanban View, Table View, within ClickUp Docs, or several other ClickUp display options, so you have all the details you need at glance. 👀

This daily task to-do list template is best for those planning out every detail of their day, from when each task is to be done to which tasks are a top priority.

3. ClickUp Getting Things Done Template

Download This Template The Getting Things Done (GTD) Template helps you organize all those ideas in one central location

If you intend on being more productive and getting things done, you want to break down your tasks into actionable work items to manage workflow. You can achieve this with the ClickUp Getting Things Done Template.

Among the clarity-boosting tools available on the template are seven pre-built view types that can be customized for your needs. On the list view, you can see all of your work at a glance for insights into due dates and the level of effort required.

Visualize your workflow on a customizable Kanban board so you can organize your tasks by the due date, priority, status, and more. You can also use the calendar view to plan and schedule your projects and tasks directly from a calendar.

Note that each of the seven pre-built view types on the template comes with three pre-built Custom Fields. The first two are contexts in terms of assigned category and effort, which details the amount of time and energy required per task. The last is the blocked custom field.

Suppose you want to move tasks through your getting things done template for an easier and more efficient workflow. With this list template, pick from the seven pre-saved Lists for each step of your task item. There are plenty of automation options to make your life and work more manageable with this awesome task list template.

4. ClickUp Self-Care To-Do Template

Download This Template Put your self-care first by tracking and thoroughly detailing your goals in tasks or a checklist template

Given how busy we all are, you want to ensure that you get enough self-care and self-love as often as possible. With the customizable ClickUp Self Care To-Do Template, you can maintain a detailed description of all the things you need to take care of yourself.

To organize the self-care tasks you plan on undertaking, you have four custom fields to use in this checklist template. You can categorize the tasks based on self-care types or wellness types and maintain notes on each, as well as reference material.

You can also track your list of daily or weekly tasks and update their progress based on the six statuses available on the template. This should help you prioritize off-track, on-hold, or not started tasks.

Overall, if you are keen on staying accountable and consistent with your self-care, the ClickUp self-care to-do template helps you visually see how you’re doing on a large scale in pursuit of your wellness needs.

5. ClickUp Task Management Template

Download This Template Use ClickUp’s Task Management Template to stay in control of every small and big detail of your project

Tackle your daily, weekly, or monthly tasks head-on with ClickUp’s Task Management Template. This versatile template acts as your personal task manager, helping you effectively allocate tasks, set priorities, and track progress. You can easily categorize tasks, set reminders, and add due dates, ensuring you stay on top of your tasks and never miss a deadline.

This template offers several viewing options including list, board, and calendar, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your workflow. With ClickUp’s Task Management Template, managing tasks becomes seamless, interactive, and, dare we say, enjoyable. It’s an absolute must-have for those looking to boost their productivity and efficiency.

6. ClickUp Digital Product To-Do Template

Download This Template Use the Digital Product Checklist Template to organize tasks in a simple Doc format

Unsure how to improve your digital product? Well, the ClickUp Digital Product To-Do Template saves you hundreds of hours of designing and auditing your digital product so you don’t miss a thing during a product launch.

This digital product checklist template helps you create your digital product from start to finish. The simplified doc includes a design checklist, product packaging checklist, and selling plan checklist.

On the design checklist, you can generate and organize product ideas, and develop an efficient product development process. At the tail end, you’ll have the selling plan checklist where you can strategize on how best to reach your niche target market and utilize the online marketplace.

For each product, you can include digital product guidelines to help you for future reference. 🔮

7. ClickUp Moving To-Do List Template

Download This Template Make your moving process a breeze with the ClickUp Moving To-Do List Template

Whether a simple or big move, packing up for the move can be stressful. Thankfully, with ClickUp Moving To-Do List Template, you can make it less overwhelming. 🚚

With this task list template, you can create a quick checklist of the things you need to do and a task list of what’s been completed so you’re ready to go on moving day.

You can create a task list of everything you need to do at each stage of the move. Easily assign a priority task and deadline for each. Or assign an individual to be in charge of specific tasks so everyone knows who is responsible for what.

Let’s face it—you’re not going to get this type of delegation in a printable checklist template that’s only available in a PDF format. Instead, track the process of each task, note down comments for the next to-do list, and update statuses to be on top of the entire move.

8. ClickUp Quality Control Checklist Template

Download This Template Set custom statuses, due dates, and different prioritizations in this detailed checklist

In today’s competitive landscape, you’ve got to ensure that each of your products matches the customer’s expectations. Luckily, with the ClickUp Quality Control Checklist Template, you can track the quality of your projects.

This to-do list template includes the status bar that helps you check whether the project is approved, newly approved, pending, or rejected.

There’s also a custom field where you can indicate the results, approval dates, progress, and remarks on the project. On these custom fields, you could also detail any test procedures done on the project and critical milestones and events, both major and minor.

With this template, you have two automation options. You can automate the changing of the status of resolved subtasks. Equally, when the project status changes, you can automatically have a custom field set up.

For further customization, you have three different view types. You can view your task list in a list, table, or guide-style format.

9. ClickUp Bucket List Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Bucket List Template to keep track of every item on your bucket list

Do you want to rebrand your business or rappel down a waterfall? Whatever the goal, the ClickUp Bucket List Template helps you plan, organize and prioritize your aspirations.

Of the various list templates mentioned, this one lets you group your bucket list items into different categories. For instance, you could set destinations to visit or experiences in a task list.

Under each, you can list the different subtasks you’d want to undertake or experiences you’d want to have—whether it’s a day or an entire week. The template comes with six custom fields, which you can populate per your preferences, and is a great option to involve family members coming along.

You can organize and view your bucket list in one of five ways too. List out the tasks as a list or have these be arranged by rating, continent, or people you intend to undertake the task with.

Finally, if each item on your bucket list is interlinked, you can have these organized as a sequence task list. If you are looking for an easy-to-use to-do list template with complete visual design elements, this one has a lot to offer.

10. ClickUp Class Assignments To-Do List Template

Download This Template ClickUp Class Assignments To-Do List Template is great for teachers to keep track of class assignments and prioritize tasks

It can often feel impossible to remember and keep track of your homework, internships, or other activities. Given the sheer amount of work you’ll be juggling, you need the means to stay productive and avoid any frustrations with forgotten homework assignments.

The ClickUp Class Assignments To-Do List Template provides you with three custom options to organize your class assignment. For instance, you can organize your assignments based on task types, topics covered, or assignment grades.

For easier tracking of the different assignments, the template is synced with nine ClickApps. This means you can track and sync all assignment emails, time track them, and map all dependencies, among others.

As soon as an assignment comes in, you can note its due date and track and update its progress subject to the 12 status listed. These assignments can then be viewed as one of the six view types available, including exams, papers, or a list arranged based on the due date.

11. ClickUp Home Renovation To-Do List Template

Download This Template Keep track of all the critical tasks, due dates, inventory, and costs with this detailed template

Given the complexity of home renovations, starting one without a detailed to-do list is certainly ill-advised. You will need a to-do list for pre-renovation and actual renovation, comprehensively captured on ClickUp Home Renovation To-Do List Template.

This home renovation project management to-do list template helps you keep track of your budgets, timelines, contractors, and more, ensuring you achieve your home renovation dreams.

You can have the different projects you intend to undertake categorized based on the specific areas of the house. List the start and expected due dates for priority tasks and add the labor and material costs. You can also list the progress and status of the project about the estimated due date.

If you are a novice at home renovation or a seasoned contractor, this to-do list template helps you organize all the tasks for a successful house renovation and enables you to track the progress of each.

12. ClickUp Party Planning To-Do List Template

Download This Template Use this party-planning template to budget, prioritize, and delegate tasks

Organizing a memorable party calls for meticulous attention to detail. To avoid stress and last-minute mayhem and ensure the success of your party, you ought to consider leveraging ClickUp Party Planning To-Do List Template.

On the checklist template, you can organize your party planning by grouping the party into stages. You can list the tasks needed for the preparation during the event and at its close. Each of these can have subtasks with visually trackable progress and the option to assign one of the five statuses available.

Whether you are organizing a small party or you’re a seasoned party coordinator, the ClickUp Party Planning To-Do List Template ensures that no crucial detail slips through the cracks and that you do not end up being caught in a frenzy.

13. ClickUp Calendar To-Do List Template

Download This Template Schedule your habits in compact lists using the ClickUp Calendar To-Do List Template

Keeping organized is not just a mantra but a crucial element in meeting your goals and getting tasks done swiftly. However, managing multiple tasks at once can be chaotic. Luckily, ClickUp’s Calendar To-Do List Template keeps you organized and fully in control!

This template provides a consolidated view of all your tasks, allowing for efficient planning of your day, week, and future. Features of this template include:

Easily schedule tasks: Forget missing deadlines. Plan your tasks effectively with this simple to use but robust template.

Organize tasks systematically: Sort your tasks into clear, understandable categories for better visibility and understanding.

Detailed task view: Get in-depth insights on each task and monitor progress swiftly.

Stay on top of everything with this dynamic Calendar To-Do List Template and push productivity to the next level! Don’t just plan, schedule, and execute; do it with an organized flair!

14. ClickUp Work To-Do Template

Download This Template Successfully tackle all upcoming obligations with the ClickUp Work To Do Template

The Work To-Do List Template is a time-saving tool that lets you plan, organize and get a solid overview of your tasks for the week. This way, you can always stay ahead and prepare yourself for a super productive week.

The template allows you to break down tasks into subtasks, prioritize tasks based on importance and urgency, and get a strong hold on your deadlines. With an easy-to-navigate interface and features to visually track progress, organize projects, and manage deadlines, you’re well-equipped to handle the week ahead.

The ClickUp Work To-Do List Template is best for those looking for an effective way to manage their weekly tasks – whether that’s for a project, daily operations, or your side hustle, this template has got you covered. Get more done and stress less with this organized, efficient and user-friendly work to-do template.

15. ClickUp Tier List Template

Download This Template Sorting projects into tiers can make them easier to manage and prioritize. But creating a tier list from scratch is tedious and time-consuming.

Optimize your decision-making process with the ClickUp Tier List Template.

Faced with multiple choices and unsure of which one to prioritize? The ClickUp Tier List Template is what you need. This template is designed to help you weigh your options effectively while also providing a clear, visual hierarchy of tasks, products, or choices.

From evaluating business strategies to ranking your favorite movies, our template enables swift organization and prioritization so you can make well-informed decisions. With customizable tiers, color-coded categories, and flexible ranking systems, the ClickUp Tier List Template allows you to maintain your unique perspective while offering clarity on what matters most. Make this your go-to tool for decision-making, task prioritization, or simple fun-based rankings.

16. ClickUp Activity List Template

Download This Template Organize and plan all your activities in one place with the ClickUp Activity List Template

Juggling multiple activities at once can be quite a challenge. That’s why ClickUp has carefully designed its Activity List Template to support project managers and project management office heads (PMO) in creating an effective, efficient activity list.

ClickUp’s Activity List Template takes multitasking to the next level, representing another method of presenting a project plan. It allows you to manage everything from basic to-do lists and checklists to complex project timelines and sprint plans, all from one central hub.

When you use the Activity List Template, you’re signing up for ease in tracking task progress, improved organization and time management, and most importantly, maximized productivity by focusing on the most crucial tasks. Quickly identify and prioritize tasks and never lose sight of your project’s progress using ClickUp’s empowering Activity List Template. When it comes to successful project planning, this template is your trusted ally.

17. Google Sheets To-Do List Template by GooDocs

Via GooDocs

If you already are an avid Google Suite user, a Google Sheets To-Do List Template may be the perfect choice for you. This template allows you to organize, manage, and track your daily tasks in a familiar and easy-to-use platform.

You can neatly outline your day by key tasks, add detailed explanations, and deadlines. Plus, since it’s on Google Sheets, you can conveniently access your list anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

This template facilitates collaboration, making this template highly suitable for shared tasks. You can edit, share, and update the status of each task in real time, letting your team know your progress.

Whether you’re planning a personal event, managing a project, or tracking everyday tasks, Google Sheets To-Do List Template not only boosts your productivity but also keeps your task management effortlessly streamlined.

18. Google Sheets Daily To-Do List Template by GooDocs

Via GooDocs

Transform your productivity levels with Google Sheets Daily To-Do List Template. This sophisticated, user-friendly checklist provides an organized space for you to plan your day meticulously. Detailed sections in this template allow you to lay out your tasks, set deadlines, define goals, prioritize effectively, and monitor your progress on-the-go. It’s rendered more versatile with the ability to integrate it seamlessly into your Google Drive, allowing for easy accessibility, sharing, and collaboration.

Google Sheets Daily To-Do List Template is a fantastic tool for individuals seeking a clean, straightforward, and efficient way to manage their daily tasks. Perfect for professionals, students, and anyone who wants to kick-start their day with a clear roadmap, this template is indispensable for successful day-to-day management.

19. Google Sheets Project To-Do List Template by GooDocs

Designed for versatility, this Google Sheets template allows comprehensive project planning by enabling you to organize tasks, allocate resources, delegate task ownership, set start and due dates, and more. Effortlessly monitor task statuses, apply priority levels, and also maintain notes for enhanced communication.

The template allows for seamless collaboration, making it an excellent choice for team-based projects. Sync with Google Calendar for real-time updates and reminders, ensuring your project stays on track. For fans of Google’s suite of productivity tools, this template indeed brings simplicity and efficiency to project handling.

20. Google Sheets Colorful To-Do List Template by GooDocs

Experiment a dash of color in your task management with Google Sheets Colorful To-Do List Template. This vibrant template brings an element of fun to your ordinary to-do list, ensuring your tasks are presented in a visually appealing way.

Arranged in a neat fashion, you can easily write tasks, set priorities, deadlines, and assignees. Its color-coded system helps you differentiate priority tasks from the rest, as well as highlight essential tasks for the day – making it the perfect pick for those who like to keep things colorful and organized.

Suitable for both individual and collaborative tasks, Google Sheets Colorful Template is accessible from all devices, making it easy to review or add tasks on-the go. You can even share it with team members or family for optimal task distribution and time management. Ditch the monotone task list; unleash the vibrancy of your work with this template. 🌈

What Are the Benefits of Using a To-Do List Template?

Unfortunately, a lot of us try to search for a type of to-do list to simplify our lives, but it ends up leaving us disorganized and disconnected from the action tasks at hand. The consequence is often less clarity and more effort into organizing our work.

Work + More Work = 😰

A simple to-do list is supposed to help us reduce procrastination and not create more work to track a task. With the template, writing your to-do list doesn’t have to be an exercise in futility.

The templates make it easier for you to create your to-do lists, review them and maximize your productivity while working on each. Tasks should be simple to sort so you can prioritize your work.

And if you ever want to change the order of your to-do list, create a status column, or add tasks with new prioritization, you’re not going to get far without a template. Pre-built and customizable templates are useful starting points for individuals needing a helping hand regarding their initial to-do list.

That’s not to say that seasoned individuals can’t leverage a simple to-do list, but instead, it could help the task pros get through their checklist faster.

Look at it this way. Your to-do list template is essentially a personal assistant. Using a productivity tool enhances the quality of your to-do lists. So let’s take a look at our 10 favorite to-do lists and say goodbye to pen and paper. 👋

Want More Templates for Your To-Do Lists?

A to-do list helps you break down your goals into smaller, bite-sized chunks that you can easily manage. While these are our top to-do lists, ClickUp has even more. Check out the full list of ClickUp Templates to see more work, simple, and calendar to-do lists you can use for free.

With these professionally designed templates, start prioritizing tasks so you can better manage your workflow. It’s all about efficiency! ☑️