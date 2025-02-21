Jak zjednodušit proces marketingového výzkumu pro dosažení úspěchu

Netflix remains highly interested in knowing what you watch on it.

Their Consumer Insight team sends out surveys, analyzes social media conversations, conducts user interviews, and even measures the audience’s physical responses (biometrics) to understand how they react to content.

By studying this data, they evaluate which shows people like and why. The goal is to improve everyone’s Netflix experience and stay ahead of other streaming platforms.

You can also do this for your business and become a consumer favorite or get ahead of the competitors—perhaps even achieve both!

Read this blog post and learn about the market research process, how to organize your marketing planning process, and what can happen when you don’t.

⏰60-Second Summary Marketing research involves systematically collecting and analyzing data to gain insights into market trends, customer behaviors, and industry dynamics, aiding informed decision-making

It’s essential for understanding target markets, reducing risks, identifying opportunities, improving strategies, staying competitive, and ensuring customer satisfaction

To start conducting effective market research, identify key issues or opportunities, such as understanding customer preferences or evaluating brand loyalty, and set clear research objectives

Then , outline your research methods (primary or secondary research), define the target audience, set timelines and budgets, and choose your data collection tools

Use tools like ClickUp Forms to gather survey responses and feedback, ensuring data is relevant and actionable

Visualize data trends, create reports, and share findings with stakeholders for transparency and efficiency. ClickUp Dashboards is a great tool to do this

Finally, apply insights to refine marketing strategies, validate feature development, and make data-driven decisions

As you go about the process, address issues like scattered data, data overload, biases, and evolving research questions with integrated solutions

Leverage ClickUp’s Market Research Template and AI-powered features to streamline research workflows, automate tasks, and enhance collaboration

What Is Marketing Research?

Marketing research means systematically collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data to gain insights into market trends, customer behaviors, competitors, and industry dynamics. It helps businesses understand their target audience, identify opportunities, solve problems, and make informed, data-driven decisions.

In a nutshell, the marketing research process works like this: Define the problem or objective

Design a research process and plan

Gather data from online surveys, interviews, focus groups, or other research tools

Analyze data gathered during the research process

Apply the insights to create a marketing strategy

Why is marketing research essential?

Imagine you’re opening a coffee shop. Market research would help you figure out where your coffee-loving target customers hang out and what they’re willing to pay for their coffee. It equips businesses with the knowledge and insights to make informed decisions, reduce risks, and capitalize on opportunities.

Here’s why it matters:

Understanding the target market: Gather data about customer perceptions, preferences, pain points, and behaviors and tailor your product or service to meet their requirements

Reducing business risks: Minimize the risks by analyzing data before launching a new product, entering a new market, or changing your strategy

Identifying market opportunities: Research and uncover trends, gaps, and opportunities in the market for better business decisions

Improving marketing strategies: Refine your Refine your marketing plan and strategies with accurate data collection methods for better engagement, targeting, and ROI

Staying competitive: Stay aware of competitors, emerging technologies, and changing customer preferences to maintain your market position

Promising customer satisfaction: Track customer feedback and satisfaction levels to make necessary adjustments and improve overall experiences

How to Simplify the Marketing Research Process

According to 85% of respondents, online surveys are one of the most used quantitative research methods. For the qualitative research process, online in-depth interviews with webcams (34%) and online focus groups with webcams (28%) are popular.

While traditionally, market researchers have relied on separate tools for project management, data collection, and analysis, ClickUp brings these processes into a unified workspace.

Create and execute your marketing plans with ClickUp’s Marketing Project Management Software

Marketing Project Management Software by ClickUp lets you host qualitative and quantitative data research workflows in one platform. It also extends to data analysis and reporting. It combines campaign planning, AI-powered content generation, collaborative workspaces, and analytical dashboards to power your marketing processes—without the reliance on disjointed, scattered tools.

Our mentality is, ‘If it’s not in ClickUp, it doesn’t exist. ’ So nowadays, it’s essential that every single marketing activity is input into ClickUp where it’ll be visible to all stakeholders.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to nine or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

Let’s understand how to create a market research process in five steps (and where ClickUp can support it):

Step 1: Define the problem or opportunity

👀 Did You Know? Coca-Cola changed its 99-year-old formula in 1985, spending approximately $34.6M on its marketing and promotion strategy. However, they failed to consider customers’ emotional connection to the brand, leading to overwhelmingly negative criticism and forcing them to revert to the classic formula within two months.

Conducting marketing research beyond just taste preferences and considering brand loyalty (emotional connections) could have saved them from this situation. The brand did not understand its target audience and their attachment to the classic formula, leading to customer alienation.

To avoid repeating Coca-Cola’s mistake, ask yourself these three questions and define the research objective:

1. What is my biggest pain point?

Analyze the limitations of your business. You need to identify key areas affecting the brand’s performance and causing the gaps for deeper understanding.

2. Is the money I am losing over these limitations worth it?

Conducting market research can be expensive. Estimate your losses and determine whether you should invest in a thorough study of your brand’s performance, competitor analysis, target audience, etc.

3. What is the outcome I am expecting out of this research?

Clarify your end goal. Whether you want to improve a process, launch a new product, modify pricing strategies, or do something else, plan the outcomes you want.

Step 2: Develop your marketing research plan

After defining your research objective, it’s time to outline your market research plan. Let’s break the process into four steps:

1. Identify the research methods

Decide how you would like to gather data. It can be either exploratory research (understanding an undefined problem) or conclusive research (solving an identified problem).

Adopt these two methods or pick one that serves you better:

Primary research: Collect new data via surveys, interviews, focus groups, or observations

Secondary research: Use existing data like industry reports, market studies, and competitor analysis

💡Pro Tip: It’s best to start with secondary data to get an overview and identify market trends, then follow up with primary research for specific insights. Most effective research findings combine both methods.

2. Define your target audience

Specify who you are researching and whether you are expanding your customer base.

Key factors: Demographics (age, gender, income), location, buying behavior, or preferences

Example: While launching a new skincare product for Indian skin, define the gender, income group, skin concern, etc. , that you are targeting so your offering speaks to the right audience.

3. Plan a timeline and budget

Divide your plan into phases and assign clear deadlines for data collection, analysis, and implementation.

Allocate the budget in advance for software tools (if any), incentives for participants, and third-party research apps.

Design a toolset to prepare your market research report. You can toggle between multiple software or resort to market research templates and simplify the process by automating complex research workflows.

For example, the ClickUp Market Research Template is designed for businesses of all sizes. Its features, such as task tracking, automated workflows, and Custom Views, help you gather, organize, and analyze market data.

Whether you’re identifying customer needs, evaluating competitors, or planning a product launch, it organizes every step, saves time, and increases productivity.

Download This Template Simplify every aspect of marketing research and drive data-driven decisions with the ClickUp Market Research Template

Here’s what you can do with this template:

Organize all your market research data, such as survey responses, customer feedback, and competitor analysis, in one place

Use Custom Fields like ‘Market Research Type’ and ‘Data Collection Technique’ to categorize your inputs for easy retrieval and filtering

Break down complex research projects into manageable tasks and assign them to team members

Set up ClickUp Automations to send out surveys and reminders, saving time while promising thorough coverage

Prepare detailed reports summarizing research findings and actionable strategies

Step 3: Collect relevant data and information

Companies capture customer demographics, preferences, purchasing behavior, and market trends to gain insights needed to make data-driven decisions and refine their strategies.

ClickUp Forms provide a structured, customizable way to gather survey responses, feedback, and other data inputs, ensuring the information you collect is relevant and actionable.

Use conditional logic in ClickUp Forms to organize internal feedback

With forms, you can:

Convert responses into tasks : Automatically turn form submissions into actionable tasks within workflows

Use conditional logic : Tailor forms for surveys, feedback, or requests with conditional logic for precise data collection

Manage handoffs : Assign tasks directly to relevant teams based on form inputs

Enable dynamic data capture : Use conditional logic to adapt questions and ensure accurate, relevant responses

Save time with automation: Automate data distribution and task creation to reduce manual work

You can also use ClickUp Brain —ClickUp’s AI solution to create targeted survey questions by analyzing contextual data from tasks, documents, and historical company knowledge stored in ClickUp.

Use ClickUp Brain to generate survey questions to know customer preferences, market trends, and more

It can develop survey questions to gather feedback on customer preferences, pain points, or feature requests. It can also summarize responses, highlight key trends, and suggest actionable insights, improving decision-making for product development, marketing, or customer experience teams.

In short, ClickUp Brain reduces manual effort and time spent on survey preparation and data analysis.

Learn the many ways AI can improve your marketing efforts in our short video explainer:

🧠 Fun Fact: When people were given the same wine with different price tags, their brains showed more pleasure in drinking the expensive version —even though the wine itself was the same! Companies can design better products and marketing campaigns based on how brains work, not just what people say they like. That’s why Psychology plays such a big role in marketing!

Step 4: Analyze data and report findings

After you collect data, the next crucial step is analyzing it to extract actionable insights and present findings. With ClickUp Dashboards, you can turn raw data into visual insights and create customizable marketing research reports to share with stakeholders.

Create a ClickUp Dashboard to visualize metrics without confusion

Use ClickUp Dashboards for:

Building tailored charts, graphs, and cards to display data trends, task statuses, and project progress

Creating marketing dashboards that measure campaign performance or CRM dashboards for analyzing customer segmentation and churn risks

Sharing findings with stakeholders or clients via client portals, ensuring transparency and efficiency

Asking questions like ‘What trends are emerging in customer feedback?’ and having AI deliver instant, context-driven answers across dashboards

Monitoring KPIs and measuring the impact of research-informed changes over time

Step 5: Put your research into action

Duolingo combines qualitative user research with quantitative data to validate its feature development. It gathers internal feedback by considering the team’s daily usage and engagement patterns (also called Duos). It then conducts thorough user research on new features and monitors user reactions through platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

It also runs long-term holdout experiments (over three months), releasing features to most users while keeping a control group. This allows them to measure the long-term impact of social features.

Sounds like a whole lot of analysis?

You can automate it with ClickUp Brain! It is a fantastic tool for generating insights based on your existing data.

Conduct market, industry, and competitor analysis using ClickUp Brain

It helps you:

Enable instant answers to specific questions about research tasks, documents, or datasets with AI-powered Q&A

Create tables, templates, and customized views, allowing marketing teams to visualize their data in a way that works for them

Write detailed market reports with built-in spell checks by organizing insights, drafting summaries, or conducting competitor analysis (be sure to verify the data as AI can make mistakes!)

For an even quicker solution, try the ClickUp Market Analysis Template and implement your key findings to make data-driven decisions.

The template improves collaboration and execution by letting you assign tasks to the right team members, updating progress statuses like ‘analysis,’ ‘complete,’ or ‘new entry,’ and using features like time tracking and Custom Fields.

With ClickUp, we can show what’s happened with our marketing initiatives in a regional view or a campaign view. This includes looking at what types of activities we’re running and what funnel stage we’ve tagged them to. This way, senior management can easily get up to speed on a project’s status.

With ClickUp, we can show what’s happened with our marketing initiatives in a regional view or a campaign view. This includes looking at what types of activities we’re running and what funnel stage we’ve tagged them to. This way, senior management can easily get up to speed on a project’s status.

🧠 Fun Fact: Launched in 2014, Google Glass was pulled from the market just a year later due to privacy concerns and a $1,500 price tag. Despite a comeback in 2017 as an enterprise tool for manufacturing industries, it was discontinued again in 2023. Even moonshot ideas can stumble without the right market fit!

Best Practices for Market Research

Follow these five more best practices to simplify your marketing project plan for effective market research:

1. Define objectives

Start by setting specific, measurable goals that directly tie into your broader marketing strategy.

For example, instead of a vague goal like “understand customer preferences,” set a precise goal like “identify the top three features customers want in a new product. ” This will help guide your research efforts and ensure you’re gathering relevant, actionable insights.

2. Choose research methods

Select research methods based on your goals. Use primary research (such as sending surveys to current customers or conducting in-depth interviews with prospects) to gather direct feedback on your products.

Combine this with secondary research (like reviewing industry reports or analyzing competitor reviews) to identify trends and gaps in the market, providing a broader understanding.

3. Pick your target audience

Focus on a compatible customer segment to ensure your data is applicable. Be specific about who you’re gathering data from.

Instead of conducting broad research, focus on a targeted customer segment, such as “moms aged 25-40 with children under 10 in urban areas,” if you’re testing a product aimed at parents. This ensures the data you collect is highly relevant to the product or service you’re marketing.

4. Ask clearer questions

Design unbiased and to-the-point research questions to prompt useful data. Instead of asking, “Do you like our product?” ask, “What’s the one feature you wish our product had?”

This more specific question helps uncover precise pain points and gives you data you can act on. Avoid any leading questions that could skew your results.

Ensure your research is reliable by cross-checking findings with at least two or three sources. For example, if a survey indicates that 40% of users want a mobile app, validate this by checking online forums, social media feedback, and competitor apps to see if this demand is consistent across multiple touchpoints.

Running a pilot test with a small group before scaling your efforts also helps verify that the data is actionable and aligned with your goals

Challenges in the Marketing Research Process

Before getting all excited about planning your marketing research process, consider these five limitations and their solutions—to market your product or service without backlash!

Researching different market segments often requires accessing multiple data sources scattered across various platforms, leading to inefficiencies.

Either note all the software in use and its functions or use ClickUp—the everything app that combines project management, knowledge sharing, chat communication, AI-powered automation, and search. Work smarter and stay organized!

2. Data overload

Organizing the collected data into actionable insights can be overwhelming. Missteps can happen, prompting you to lose critical information.

While words on paper or documents can cause confusion and frustration, visualizing data might change that. Organizing key metrics and trends using ClickUp Dashboards can help you filter overwhelming data and focus on insights.

3. Biases in primary and secondary data

Market research bias often arises from relying on limited data or sources.

Diversify your data collection methods and sources while cross-validating findings. For instance, companies should combine quantitative data (sales figures, market trends) with qualitative insights (customer interviews, competitor analysis). They should understand both target demographics and competitor activities to avoid narrow perspectives.

The marketing and sales teams should also share insights rather than work independently, further strengthening the company’s marketing communication strategy. This collaboration helps identify and correct potential biases in their market understanding.

4. The research question is never static

No matter how great your product or service is, sales can plateau and reduce to a trickle. This happens because the market changes every day with new competition and challenges. Your marketing team or someone else cannot be vigilant 24/7.

Companies should set up monitoring and feedback loops where sales data and market responses inform and refine research questions.

For example, suppose initial research shows declining sales in a particular demographic. In that case, the research question should evolve from ‘Why are sales declining?’ to more specific questions like ‘What changed in this demographic’s buying behavior?’ or ‘How have their needs shifted?’.

👀Did You Know? Approximately 1 in 4 businesses do not have a ready-to-use market research strategy.

Identify and Serve Market Gaps With ClickUp

The market research process is the backbone of informed decision-making and growth strategies. It helps you understand customer needs, assess competition, and identify market trends, ensuring your efforts align with the right insights.

The great news is that simplifying your market research is easy with ClickUp’s intuitive tools and templates. With ClickUp, you can stay organized, track progress on your research initiatives, and quickly analyze data to adapt and improve your strategies.

So, sign up for ClickUp for free today and try it yourself.