13 nejlepších alternativ Connecteam v roce 2025

In today’s dynamic workplace, effective team management and communication are more crucial than ever, especially as remote and hybrid work models continue to thrive.

While Connecteam offers a robust platform for managing teams and operations, various alternatives can cater to different business needs and preferences.

What else is out there?

Good news: we’ve put together a list of the best Connecteam competitors (including tools with a free version) that might just have the features your current setup lacks. Let’s explore them.

Here is a list of our top Connecteam alternatives: ClickUp : Best for team collaboration, scheduling, and task management : Best for team collaboration, scheduling, and task management QuickBooks Time: Best for time tracking and payroll integration Clockify: Best for time tracking with a free plan Deputy: Best for employee scheduling and time tracking Asana: Best for project management and team collaboration Rippling: Best for all-in-one HR, payroll, and IT management Homebase: Best for small businesses with hourly teams BambooHR: Best for comprehensive HR solutions for SMBs Buddy Punch: Best for simple time tracking and accountability Monday. com: Best for user-friendly project management Hubstaff: Best for productivity and time tracking Gusto: Best for small and medium-sized businesses When I Work: Best for shift-based workplaces

What Should You Look for in a Connecteam Alternative?

Here’s what you must look for in any alternative:

Employee database management : Centralize data, classify employees by roles or locations, and make updates easily

Attendance and leave management : Simplify attendance logs, time entries and tracking, and leave requests while ensuring payroll accuracy

Self-service options : Let employees access a dedicated knowledge base of HR documents, request time off, and track their projects independently

Performance management tools : Run detailed performance reviews, set goals, and offer feedback in real-time

Learning and analytics platforms: Offer career development and use analytics to track engagement, attrition, and productivity

The 13 Best Connecteam Alternatives

Surprising fact: only 16% of compani es use technology to monitor employee engagement.

That 16% has a leg up because tracking employee engagement and performance—especially in a remote setup—is much needed to boost productivity and drive business success.

Here’s a curated list of tools that have similar features to Connecteam but with none of the downsides:

1. ClickUp (Best for team collaboration, scheduling, and task management)

Remember the must-have features we discussed just now? ClickUp has them all. That’s what makes Clickup the “everything app for work,” trusted by over 3 million teams worldwide. Many of these teams operate remotely, and ClickUp provides features specifically designed to simplify project planning, organization, and execution for all work environments.

Consider scheduling, for instance. ClickUp’s Calendar View enables drag-and-drop that makes rescheduling super easy—just click, drag, and drop, and your entire week is reorganized. Got a long-term project? Switch to ClickUp Gantt View, map out dependencies, and adjust deadlines with a simple click.

Drag and drop events onto a calendar using ClickUp’s scheduling features

Want to monitor progress? The Workload View shows who’s swamped and who could use more tasks, making team management straightforward.

ClickUp also pulls weight when it comes to task management with ClickUp Tasks.

Task customization is another highlight, enabling managers to customize tasks to suit individual team members. Have a perfectionist on your team? Add a checklist and clear stages like “draft” or “under review” to satisfy their meticulous nature.

Organize tasks as per your comfort by using ClickUp Custom Fields

You can use ClickUp Custom Fields to track metrics and insights directly within tasks. These diverse features help teams master task delegation as effortlessly as possible.

💡 Pro Tip: With ClickUp’s Custom Fields, add dropdown menus, checkboxes, or even numerical fields to your tasks for better organization and context. If you’re assigning a content creation task, include fields like “Target Audience,” “Deadline,” and “Approval Status. ” This way, everyone knows exactly what’s needed at a glance.

Another area where ClickUp shines is collaboration.

A marketing team working on a product launch can brainstorm on ClickUp Whiteboards, document their strategies in ClickUp Docs, and assign tasks with clear deadlines and priorities in ClickUp Tasks.

Suggest edits, leave feedback, and collaborate in real time with ClickUp Docs

Need to edit the campaign draft? The entire team can work together in real time on ClickUp Docs, leaving comments and suggestions directly within the workspace.

📌 Example: Take a remote HR team onboarding new hires. Using ClickUp, they can store all employee documents, from contracts to training materials, in a secure, centralized folder. Each team member can update files, add notes, and track progress without ever stepping on each other’s toes. With features like threaded comments and instant notifications, everyone stays informed without constant check-ins.

ClickUp best features ✅

Drag-and-drop calendar scheduling : Move events effortlessly on daily, weekly, or monthly views, ideal for adjusting plans without breaking a sweat

Gantt charts with dependencies : Map out project timelines, connect tasks with dependencies, and easily shift schedules to keep everything on track

Resource management with Workload view : Check team member capacities at a glance to prevent burnout or underutilization

Custom fields and task statuses : Tailor tasks with dropdowns, checkboxes, and progress statuses like “initial draft” or “under review”

15+ customizable views : From List and Board to Timeline and Calendar, let your team choose the view that suits their workflow

Real-time collaboration with ClickUp Docs: Co-edit documents, brainstorm on Whiteboards and track threaded comments to keep everyone aligned

ClickUp limitations 💢

The plethora of features can feel overwhelming at first, especially for those unfamiliar with project management tools

ClickUp pricing 💰

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Task tracking is super easy with lots of granular details. Sharing with teams and inviting new members to collaborate to the board and task is super easy.

2. QuickBooks (Best for time tracking and payroll integration)

via QuickBooks

QuickBooks Time steps in to make time tracking less exhausting and more efficient.

Whether you’re a small business tracking hours or a larger operation managing payroll integration, QuickBooks Time is designed to simplify workforce management.

With its mobile time-tracking app and geofencing capabilities, QuickBooks Time ensures that you always know who’s working, where, and on what.

Picture a remote team member clocking in from a client site or a construction worker automatically reminded to clock out as they leave a job site.

QuickBooks best features ✅

Track, edit, and approve timesheets from anywhere using the mobile app

Ensure employees are where they need to be with location-based clock-in and clock-out reminders

Let on-site workers punch in with PIN codes or photo verification to prevent time theft

Generate detailed insights to track project costs, monitor employee productivity, and plan payroll

Compare estimated vs. actual hours for better resource allocation and on-time delivery

QuickBooks limitations 💢

The base fee plus per-user charges can add up quickly for small businesses

Users report the system often requires password changes, which can disrupt workflows

While powerful, setting up and mastering integrations and advanced tools can be time-consuming

QuickBooks pricing 💰

Premium : $20/month base fee + $8/month per user

Elite: $40/month base fee + $10/month per user

QuickBooks ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,430+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (6,960+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about QuickBooks?

The most liked features are invoicing, expense tracking, and inventory management. I frequently use it, almost every day.

3. Clockify (Best for time tracking with a free plan)

via Clockify

Clockify takes the chaos out of time and attendance tracking with its free-for-life plan that’s perfect for teams looking to manage work hours without breaking the bank.

From simple timers to advanced reporting, Clockify is all about flexibility. Picture a designer tracking billable hours or a manager analyzing timesheet data to refine workflows.

It even works for remote teams, offering GPS location tracking and geofencing to ensure accuracy.

Clockify best features ✅

Track time, projects, and users without any cost restrictions

Use timers, timesheets, and even a shared kiosk for on-site teams

Generate insights into productivity, earnings, and time allocation

Monitor team locations and routes to ensure accountability

Compare estimated vs. actual time spent on tasks and projects

Clockify limitations 💢

Advanced functionalities like scheduling and invoicing require paid upgrades

The sheer number of features can be daunting for users with simple needs

Some users report occasional glitches and a less intuitive experience compared to the desktop version

Clockify pricing 💰

Standard : $5. 49/month per user

Pro : $7. 99/month per user

Enterprise: $11. 99/month per user

Clockify ratings and reviews: 🌟

G2 : 4. 5/5 (170+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (9,130+ reviews)

4. Deputy (Best for employee scheduling and time tracking)

via Deputy

Trying to manage employee schedules, payroll, and compliance all together is a recipe for chaos.

Deputy simplifies all of this by offering a user-friendly platform for scheduling, time tracking, and workforce management.

Here’s how: Deputy lets you create smart schedules in just a few clicks. You can swap shifts without endless back-and-forths or handle payroll and compliance from the same platform instead of switching between multiple platforms.

Plus, its mobile app even allows employees to clock in, request time off, or check their schedules from anywhere. This makes it especially convenient for dynamic work environments like retail, hospitality, and healthcare.

🧠 Did You Know: 94% of business leaders worldwide want their payroll software seamlessly integrated with all their HR software and systems.

Deputy best features ✅

Create, adjust, and swap employee schedules with just a few clicks

Record accurate timesheets and export them directly to payroll systems

Enable employees to manage shifts, clock in/out, and request time off via the app

Simplify adherence to labor laws and avoid costly errors with built-in compliance tools

Connect with popular payroll and HR systems to streamline operations

Deputy limitations 💢

Per-user pricing can quickly add up for small teams with limited budgets

Reporting capabilities may not be as advanced as some competitors

Some users report slow loading times and minor usability issues during peak operations

Deputy pricing 💰

Scheduling : $4. 50/month per user

Time and Attendance : $4. 50/month per user

Premium : $6/month per user (billed annually at $5/month per user)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Deputy ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 6/5 (310+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (730+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Deputy?

I like that the schedules can be viewed by team members and also that they can be divided into groups.

5. Asana (Best for project management and team collaboration)

via Asana

With Asana, you can organize every detail of your project—set deadlines, assign tasks, and track progress in real time.

In fact, if you need a high-level overview, you can use the Timeline view to visualize how everything fits together.

From automating workflows to integrating with over 300 tools like Slack and Google Drive, Asana is built to simplify complex projects.

🧠 Did You Know: According to Deloitte’s annual global survey of executives, 73% of organizations have started using intelligent automation to smoothen out workflows and business processes.

Asana best features ✅

Organize tasks efficiently with clear priorities and real-time updates

Invite team members to workspaces, share progress, and leave comments on tasks

Visualize project progress and identify conflicting requirements with ease

Connect with over 300 tools, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Drive

Add specific details to tasks to provide context and track progress effectively

Asana limitations 💢

Unlike competitors, Asana lacks native time-tracking features

The vast number of features can make basic tasks feel unnecessarily complex

Only one user can be assigned to a task, which may hinder collaboration on shared responsibilities

Asana pricing 💰

Personal : Free

Starter : $10. 99/month per user

Advanced: $24. 99/month per user

Asana ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 4/5 (10,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

Asana’s interface is easy to use and intuitive, which makes navigating the platform and performing specific tasks easier.

6. Rippling (Best for all-in-one HR, payroll, and IT management)

via Rippling

If you are an HR professional looking for a team management tool that unifies HR, payroll, IT, and spending management, check out Rippling.

Rippling’s integrated ecosystem allows you to onboard a new employee simply by issuing their device and setting up their payroll—all in a single workflow.

From automating repetitive tasks with customizable “Recipes” to alerting you about compliance issues like minimum wage violations or pay gaps, it offers solutions that competitors often overlook.

Rippling best features ✅

Get notified about issues like minimum wage violations, pay gaps, and security vulnerabilities

Automate time-consuming tasks with user-generated “Recipes” for surveys, accounting formulas, and more

Manage HR, payroll, IT, and expenses in a single platform, ensuring smooth operations

Add or subtract features as your business grows or contracts

Manage teams across 140+ countries with payroll, benefits, and HRIS tools

Rippling limitations 💢

Businesses must commit to a paid plan without testing the software firsthand

The platform relies on user-powered app connections, which can be inconsistent or incomplete

Only supports English and French, which may challenge global teams

Rippling pricing 💰

Custom pricing

Rippling ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 8/5 (5,430+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (3,390+ reviews)

7. Homebase (Best for small businesses with hourly teams)

via Homebase

Managing hourly employees comes with its unique challenges—scheduling conflicts, payroll errors, and endless back-and-forths about shift swaps.

Homebase takes the chaos out of the equation by offering an all-in-one platform that combines scheduling, time tracking, and payroll and improves team communication.

📌 Example: Imagine your team member requests a shift swap, and within minutes, it’s approved and updated across the team—no texts, no confusion. Homebase keeps everyone on the same page with its easy-to-use mobile app, automated notifications, and real-time updates.

Homebase best features ✅

Manage scheduling and time tracking for up to 20 employees at one location at no cost

Enable employees to clock in/out, view schedules, and request time off on the go

Streamline shift planning with templates, predictive scheduling, and real-time notifications

Convert timesheets into paychecks seamlessly with built-in tax filing

Send updates, shift reminders, and team announcements through the app

💡 Pro Tip: With ClickUp, go beyond basic scheduling and time tracking. Use Custom Fields to add details like “Shift Type,” “Pay Rate,” or “Approval Status” directly into tasks and seamlessly integrate with payroll systems to ensure accurate payouts—all on one platform.

Homebase limitations 💢

Many functionalities, like hiring and compliance tools, are locked behind higher-tier plans

Some users report glitches in clocking in or out, which can disrupt payroll accuracy

Primarily caters to U. S. -based businesses, limiting global usability

Homebase pricing 💰

Basic : Free (up to 20 employees at one location)

Essentials : $20/month per location

Plus : $48/month per location

All-in-One: $80/month per location

Homebase ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 2/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,060+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Homebase?

I love that it sends emails and text notifications when a new schedule or a change has been created.

8. BambooHR (Best for comprehensive HR solutions for SMBs)

via BambooHR

Similar to Rippling, BambooHR lets you handle new hires, enrollment, and running payroll on one easy-to-navigate platform.

Whether it’s reducing a three-week benefits process to just two days or saving $20,000 annually through automated payroll, the platform empowers businesses to focus more on people and less on paperwork.

BambooHR best features ✅

Consolidates payroll, time tracking, benefits, and performance management in a single interface

Allows employees to access and update their information, automating HR workload management

Offers a variety of customizable reports for data-driven decision-making

Simplifies recruiting and hiring with built-in ATS functionality

Streamlines the onboarding process with e-signatures and welcome packets

BambooHR limitations 💢

Pricing details aren’t readily available and require contacting the sales team

Payroll and benefits administration are only available for U. S. -based businesses

Time tracking is not included in the base package and requires an additional cost

BambooHR pricing 💰

Custom pricing

BambooHR ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,420+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,980+ reviews)

9. Buddy Punch (Best for simple time tracking and accountability)

via Buddy Punch

Managing employee hours shouldn’t feel like cracking a code, and Buddy Punch ensures it doesn’t.

Built for small and mid-sized businesses, this platform simplifies time tracking, scheduling, and payroll integration.

Here’s how it works: Buddy Punch makes it easy to monitor hours with GPS, geofencing, and webcam verification.

Plus, it offers location tracking and automated timesheets that integrate directly with payroll systems like QuickBooks and Paychex.

Buddy Punch’s best features ✅

Employees can clock in/out using QR codes, webcams, or GPS

Set location-based restrictions to prevent fraudulent time punches

Receive notifications for overtime or missed punches

Connect seamlessly with major payroll software like QuickBooks and ADP

Generate detailed timesheets and payroll summaries

Buddy Punch limitations 💢

Requires an internet connection for clocking in/out

Live chat is only available Monday through Friday

Mobile apps lack some features available on the desktop version

Buddy Punch pricing 💰

Starter : $4. 49/month per user + $19 base fee

Pro : $5. 99/month per user + $19 base fee

Enterprise: $10. 99/month per user + $19 base fee

Buddy Punch ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 8/5 (280+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,030+ reviews)

10. Monday. com (Best for user-friendly project management)

Let’s say your team is struggling to keep everyone on the same page. With monday. com, you can visualize progress using Gantt charts, Kanban boards, and custom dashboards while automating repetitive tasks to save time.

🍪 Bonus: Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to organize your workflow without requiring a tech background.

Do note that advanced features like time tracking and Gantt charts are only available on higher-tier plans.

monday. com best features ✅

Tailor your project boards to fit your exact needs

Track team performance with 15+ view options, including charts and tables

Set rules for notifications, status changes, and task assignments

Share boards with external stakeholders and leave comments for team members

Start faster with pre-designed workflows

monday. com limitations 💢

Suitable only for small teams (up to two users)

Basic plans miss out on advanced features

Requires time to master customization options

Less functional compared to the desktop version

monday. com pricing 💰

Free Plan: For individuals and small teams (up to 2 users)

Basic Plan : $9/month per user

Standard Plan : $12/month per user

Pro Plan : $19/month per user

Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing

monday. com ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 7/5 (12,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about monday. com?

I do like its integration capabilities as well, besides offering tons of no-code integration with platforms like CognitoForms, Gmail, Slack, and Twilio etc.

11. Hubstaff (Best for productivity and time tracking)

via Hubstaff

Imagine a solution that not only tracks hours but also flags inefficiencies in real time—Hubstaff does just that.

It caters to desk-based, remote, and hybrid teams, offering features that ensure accurate time tracking and productivity insights.

And, if you wish to track detailed activity monitoring, capturing screenshots, URLs, and apps used during work hours—you guessed it right—Hubstaff has you covered.

Hubstaff best features ✅

Tracks work hours on desktop, web, mobile, and Chrome extension

Monitors keystrokes, captures screenshots, and tracks app/URL usage for accountability

Automates payroll and generates client invoices based on tracked hours

Provides detailed reports to identify inefficiencies and improve resource allocation

Tracks locations for field teams, although functionality could be more robust

Hubstaff limitations 💢

Doesn’t block employees from clocking in outside work locations

No project or location details can be added to shifts, limiting flexibility

Features like break tracking and overtime rules in the mobile app are less effective compared to desktop tools

Advanced features like unlimited integrations and in-depth reporting are locked behind premium plans

Hubstaff pricing 💰

Starter : $4. 99/month per user

Grow : $7. 50/month per user

Team : $10. 00/month per seuser

Enterprise: $25. 00/month per user

Hubstaff ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Hubstaff?

The permissions process is straightforward, and the app does an excellent job of clarifying what data is being collected, so I am never confused how it works.

12. Gusto (Best for small and medium-sized businesses)

via Gusto

Gusto takes care of all the usual HR headaches: running payrolls, managing benefits without breaking a sweat, and onboarding new hires.

Whether you’re just starting out or scaling up, Gusto simplifies the tricky stuff—like taxes, benefits, and compliance—so you can focus on what really matters: growing your business and keeping your team happy.

Gusto best features ✅

Run payroll in just a few clicks with integrated tax calculations and filings

Includes health insurance, retirement plans, and financial perks, with no extra broker fees

Streamline processes with job tracking, custom onboarding checklists, and paperless workflows

Employees can access pay stubs, manage benefits, and use the Gusto Wallet app for financial tools

Connect with leading business apps for time tracking, accounting, and more

Gusto limitations 💢

Plans double in price between tiers, limiting affordability for smaller businesses

Important tools like compliance alerts are only available in the most expensive plan

Reports of slow response times and unresolved issues are increasing

Coverage is available in 38 states and Washington, D. C. , only

The app supports employees only, leaving employers without mobile functionality

Gusto pricing 💰

Simple : $40/month + $6 per user

Plus : $80/month + $12 per user

Premium: $180/month + $22 per user

Gusto ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 5/5 (2,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

13. When I Work (Best for shift-based workplaces)

Via When I Work

Let’s say it’s a Friday afternoon, and your team is still scrambling to finalize next week’s shifts. Texts are flying, emails are piling up, and you’re wondering if there’s a better way.

This is where When I Work makes things better.

The platform makes it super easy to schedule shifts, track time, and keep everyone on the same page. Whether you’re running a bustling café, a retail shop, or a healthcare facility, When I Work helps you save hours on admin work.

🧠 Did You Know: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), as of February 2023, 43% of U. S. private establishments paid their employees biweekly, making it the most common pay period. This makes scheduling an important task for HRs.

When I Work best features ✅

Automatically create entire work schedules with a single click

Employees can swap shifts, and managers are notified instantly

Built-in messaging for 1:1 or group chats to keep everyone aligned

Schedule, track time, and communicate directly from mobile apps

Manage labor budgets and reduce costs with predictive tools

When I Work limitations 💢

No phone support and restricted live chat hours

Unable to monitor specific tasks or hourly work types

Some advanced scheduling needs may require manual workarounds

When I Work on pricing 💰

Essentials : $2. 50/month per user

Pro : $5/month per user

Premium: $8/month per user

When I Work ratings and reviews 🌟

G2 : 4. 3/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,100+ reviews)

Here’s a list of additional Connecteam alternatives that didn’t make our top 13 list but can be quite useful for your teams:

7shifts : Focuses on restaurant scheduling with features like shift management, time tracking, and labor cost forecasting. Integrates seamlessly with POS systems for streamlined operations

Personio : Built specifically for small and medium-sized businesses. Offers legally compliant time tracking, employee data management, payroll processing, and recruitment tools

Xenia: Specializes in frontline workforce management with task management, communication, and performance tracking features. Provides customizable workflows and real-time analytics to boost productivity

Click Less, Do More: ClickUp Gets It Done

Seven in ten managers believe employee monitoring technology improves performance. In stark contrast, 72% of employees say it has little to no impact and, in some cases, actually hampers productivity.

Here’s a bold thought: what if your star performers suddenly start missing deadlines?

See, time tracking shouldn’t feel like having Big Brother watch over your back. The goal isn’t to watch every move but to use smart tools that help balance workloads, prevent burnout, and keep the entire team engaged and productive.

ClickUp excels by offering tools like drag-and-drop scheduling and Gantt charts, which make planning effortless and adaptable. Its customizable task management system allows you to personalize workflows with dropdown menus, checklists, and progress stages, meeting your team’s unique needs.

And then there are real-time editing features like Docs and Whiteboards, keeping everyone aligned even in remote setups.

When you’re managing teams, it’s not about adding more tools—it’s about choosing the right one. Sign up for ClickUp today!