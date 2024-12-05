NotebookLM vs. ChatGPT: Který je lepší pro pořizování poznámek?

Your notes say one thing, your research says another, and somewhere in between, the big picture gets blurry. Finding a new tool that helps you organize, retrieve, and interact with information—while making the process less overwhelming—can feel like a win in itself.

Two popular options, NotebookLM and ChatGPT, offer unique ways to ease note-taking and enhance productivity.

Both tools promise to simplify how you gather, organize, and use information. But they approach the challenge in different ways.

Let’s explore NotebookLM vs. ChatGPT to see which fits your working style best. ✅

⏰ 60-Second Summary NotebookLM is ideal for research-focused note-taking, offering features like audio summaries, customizable document creation, and intelligent organization tools ChatGPT excels in content generation, brainstorming, and providing detailed feedback for writing, making it versatile for various tasks beyond note-taking NotebookLM is better for managing and organizing academic material, while ChatGPT is more versatile for creative and professional content creation ClickUp is a game-changer that combines the strengths of both, offering robust task management, AI-powered tools, and seamless integration for a complete productivity solution

What Is NotebookLM?

via NotebookLM

Google’s NotebookLM is an AI note-taking tool designed to help you manage information more effectively. It combines advanced AI capabilities with intuitive design, making it easier to organize, connect, and build on your own trusted sources.

Designed for students, professionals, and teams, NotebookLM adapts to your workflow. You can quickly find key ideas, connect related topics, and dive deeper into your research—all in one place.

With intelligent organization and real-time suggestions, using NotebookLM saves time, enhances productivity, and keeps you on track.

💡 Pro Tip: Keep an eye on source formatting when using NotebookLM to avoid erratic answers and ensure accurate information.

NotebookLM features

NotebookLM comes with features designed to improve how you take notes and stay organized. Let’s take a look at what makes it stand out. 👇

Feature #1: Audio summaries

via NotebookLM

NotebookLM’s Audio Overview feature turns your documents into audio discussions, allowing you to listen to key insights while multitasking.

Two AI hosts summarize your material, highlighting key points and making any research paper easier to understand and more engaging.

You can customize the focus and tone of the conversation, then continue working within the app while the audio plays in the background, ensuring productivity doesn’t take a hit.

🧠 Fun Fact: Google originally nicknamed NotebookLM ‘Project Tailwind’ because it aimed to help users ‘sail’ through their notes effortlessly.

Feature #2: Save and organize responses

via NotebookLM

With NotebookLM, you can save valuable responses as notes on a noteboard. This feature lets you pin important links, quotes, excerpts, or insights from your research for easy access and organization.

Each response includes citations, allowing you to quickly jump back to reading the original source and view it in context.

💡 Pro Tip: Develop a structured note-taking format (like bullet points or headings) to maintain clarity and make your notes easier to skim later. Consistency helps organize thoughts and speed up reviews.

Feature #3: Custom document creation

via NotebookLM

NotebookLM makes it simple to turn your notes into different formats.

After collecting your information, you can direct NotebookLM to format it into outlines, study guides, or even project drafts. If you need something more specific, you can input custom instructions.

Once you’re done, export your work to Google Docs with one click for further editing.

Feature #4: Upload and summarize content

via NotebookLM

NotebookLM allows you to upload various types of content, such as PDFs, websites, YouTube videos, Google Docs, podcasts, and even large datasets as sources. It then analyzes and summarizes these materials, drawing connections between key topics.

Powered by Google’s AI assistant, Gemini 1. 5, this tool transforms NotebookLM into a research assistant that adapts to your specific sources and provides insights based on the content you need.

NotebookLM pricing

Free

📖 Also Read: 10 Best Free Online Sticky Notes Apps

What Is ChatGPT?

via OpenAI

ChatGPT is an advanced AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, designed to generate human-like text based on the input it receives.

It leverages powerful large language models (LLMs) and machine learning algorithms to understand context, provide detailed answers, and even hold conversations on a wide variety of topics.

The tool helps students, professionals, and teams streamline their workflow by offering intelligent, context-aware responses. What’s more, ChatGPT is versatile and can be used to complement and enhance many note-taking strategies.

🧠 Fun Fact: In January 2023, ChatGPT expanded to 100 million monthly active users, making it the fastest-growing app in history—until Threads surpassed it in July 2023.

ChatGPT features

ChatGPT offers a range of features to improve productivity, generate ideas, and manage research effectively. Here’s a breakdown of some key features that make ChatGPT a valuable resource. 👇

Feature #1: Research summarization

via OpenAI

ChatGPT helps you quickly analyze data and summarize large volumes of research.

As a student working on a paper or a professional handling extensive reports, ChatGPT can review your sources and provide clear, concise summaries that highlight the key points. This saves time and effort while ensuring quality so you don’t miss important details.

Feature #2: Content generation and editing

via OpenAI

ChatGPT is a powerful tool for content creation.

It can generate text for various formats, such as emails, blog posts, or reports, helping students and professionals get a headstart on high-quality writing.

Additionally, ChatGPT offers editing features to refine your work, improving grammar, clarity, and tone to ensure your content is polished and professional.

Feature #3: Idea brainstorming and problem-solving

via OpenAI

If you need fresh ideas for a project or are tackling complex problems, ChatGPT can be your brainstorming partner. It helps generate creative solutions, propose research topics, and explore new directions for your work.

Teams and professionals can use this tool for collaborative problem-solving, as ChatGPT provides a range of suggestions and insights to guide the process.

🤝 Friendly Reminder: ChatGPT is a fantastic brainstorming tool, but as AI chatbots are prone to hallucinations, don’t forget to verify its output.

Feature #4: Personalized feedback and suggestions

via OpenAI

ChatGPT provides personalized feedback and suggestions tailored to your work.

For reports, presentations, or essays, ChatGPT analyzes your content and suggests improvements based on your specific goals. This feature is especially useful for students refining assignments or professionals enhancing deliverables, ensuring you always submit your best work.

ChatGPT pricing

Free

ChatGPT Plus: $20/month

📖 Also Read: 20 Best ChatGPT Alternatives

NotebookLM Vs. ChatGPT: Features Compared

NotebookLM and ChatGPT offer distinct capabilities that cater to varying needs.

While NotebookLM focuses on research organization and detailed summaries, ChatGPT is versatile in content creation and idea generation. Here’s a closer look at how their features stack up. 📚

Feature NotebookLM ChatGPT Research summarization Summarizes documents effectively but may diverge from the intended focus Provides concise, accurate summaries with clear key points Content creation Focuses on research outputs Supports diverse formats like emails, blogs, and reports Idea brainstorming Excels in research-oriented contexts Offers creative solutions for diverse tasks Task integration Lacks task management features Integrates with third-party tools for basic task management Collaboration Primarily suits individual use Enhances teamwork with shared chat features Knowledge retention Works well for summarizing academic material Builds contextual understanding across multiple interactions Document handling Handles research PDFs well, including parsing complex ones Manages diverse file types and can generate supplementary materials Custom outputs Offers limited customization options Tailors responses to specific prompts and goals

Feature #1: Research summarization

Both NotebookLM and ChatGPT simplify note-taking and research by offering summarization tools. However, their methods and depth of analysis vary.

NotebookLM

With its ‘Deep Dive’ audio overviews, NotebookLM analyzes sources, draws connections between topics, and provides interactive audio summaries to keep research engaging and accessible.

This feature is perfect for handling dense information and reviewing content on the go.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT excels in analyzing text and breaking it into easy-to-digest summaries. While it can read these summaries aloud, it lacks NotebookLM’s built-in audio summaries and interactive discussion features, limiting its engagement options.

🏆 Winner: NotebookLM stands out as an effective research management software with immersive audio overviews and multimodal understanding of sources.

Feature #2: Note organization

How a tool organizes notes can significantly impact productivity. NotebookLM and ChatGPT approach this differently, catering to varied needs.

NotebookLM

NotebookLM offers advanced tools for collecting and organizing notes. It allows users to pin responses, quotes, and excerpts from various web sources onto a virtual noteboard, keeping all relevant information within easy reach.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT lacks a dedicated noteboard feature for managing curated notes or automatically linking citations to sources for seamless context.

🏆 Winner: NotebookLM takes the lead with its intuitive tools for organizing and managing notes.

🧠 Fun Fact: ChatGPT’s user base is spread across the globe, but the USA accounts for 14.18% of all users.

Feature #3: Content creation

For students and professionals who rely on efficient content creation, both tools offer unique benefits.

NotebookLM

NotebookLM focuses more on reformatting curated notes into predefined formats, such as outlines or study guides.

While helpful, its capabilities are limited when compared to ChatGPT’s broader content-generation options.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT shines in this area, allowing users to create a variety of content, from academic essays to professional presentations. Its editing capabilities also ensure clear and polished results, making it a versatile tool for both individual and team projects.

Additionally, using AI prompt templates within ChatGPT can help you get the desired output easily.

🏆 Winner: ChatGPT excels in creating and refining content for various purposes.

Feature #4: Collaboration and integration

Collaboration and integration capabilities can make or break a tool’s effectiveness for teams. Here’s how NotebookLM and ChatGPT compare.

NotebookLM

NotebookLM supports collaboration by enabling users to upload diverse file formats, such as PDFs, YouTube videos, and Google Docs.

Its ability to process and link information across these formats creates a centralized hub for teams.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT doesn’t natively support certain file uploads or direct interaction with external formats like NotebookLM. You can, nevertheless, upload certain files from your computer or Google Drive.

🏆 Winner: NotebookLM offers better collaboration tools through its integration with multiple file types.

NotebookLM vs. ChatGPT on Reddit

Reddit users have plenty to say about NotebookLM and ChatGPT, and their insights reveal just how distinct these tools are.

A Redditor, Alexandeisme, prefers NotebookLM over ChatGPT because it sounds more human.

MUCH more human-like and conversational than OpenAI’s.

MUCH more human-like and conversational than OpenAI’s.

Yazzdevoleps agrees.

It can seemingly follow through with the content… but the slightly annoying thing is they usually branch off into more specific discussions… it’s honestly kind of cool anticipating how they will interpret the paper.

It can seemingly follow through with the content… but the slightly annoying thing is they usually branch off into more specific discussions… it’s honestly kind of cool anticipating how they will interpret the paper.

Despite its strengths, NotebookLM has a few limitations, as highlighted by Redditor, RamaSchneider.

What it apparently can’t do right now is turn tables into visual graphs

What it apparently can’t do right now is turn tables into visual graphs

However, they found a clever solution—pasting NotebookLM’s text into ChatGPT, which generated a perfect graph and provided Python code.

The consensus? Both tools have unique strengths, and teaming them up can be a game-changer for your productivity.

Meet ClickUp—The Best Alternative to NotebookLM and ChatGPT

NotebookLM and ChatGPT are solid tools, no doubt. But what if you had something that didn’t just stop at helping you take notes or generate content?

That’s where ClickUp comes in. 🤩

It’s like having everything you love about note-taking and research tools, plus a whole suite of features that keep your work organized and on track.

Let’s take a closer look at its features. 💁

ClickUp’s One Up #1: ClickUp Notepad

If you’re used to jotting down quick ideas or notes, you know how important it is to have a place where everything is easily accessible—without all the clutter.

Get Started with ClickUp Notepad Capture your ideas in a simple list within ClickUp Notepad

ClickUp Notepad is precisely that: a clean, easy-to-use space where you can capture your thoughts and organize them on the fly. It’s seamlessly integrated into your ClickUp workspace, so your ideas and tasks are all connected.

Say you’re working on a report.

You start by brainstorming in Notepad, jotting down key points and ideas. Then, as you go through the list of ideas, you convert some of those notes into tasks, assign deadlines, and track progress in ClickUp—all without ever leaving Notepad.

💡 Pro Tip: When using AI tools for knowledge management, organize your notes with specific tags or categories to improve future searchability. This way, you can quickly retrieve relevant information without sifting through an entire document.

ClickUp’s One Up #2: ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Docs are where document management gets a major upgrade, especially when you’re looking to manage your research, notes, and tasks in one place.

Effortlessly organize ideas for your projects in ClickUp Docs

The ClickUp Knowledge Management feature in Docs gives you the power to connect the dots between documents and ongoing tasks, ensuring everything stays aligned and up to date.

That means your documents aren’t isolated—they’re part of your project’s living, breathing structure.

Let’s suppose you’re working on a detailed product launch plan.

You could create a document in Docs, outline the key phases, and then attach related tasks to each phase, like designing marketing materials or drafting an email campaign.

Convert your notes into ClickUp Tasks in Docs

Creating ClickUp Tasks directly from your notes using AI is also possible. When inspiration strikes or a key action point emerges, ClickUp’s native AI helps you convert it into a task without leaving your document.

As you work, you can continuously update the document and collaborate with team members—all without switching between apps.

What sets Docs apart even further are the ready-to-use templates that make organizing your thoughts and notes twice as easy.

Perfect for jotting down daily tasks, reflections, or quick updates, the ClickUp Daily Notes Template helps you stay on top of your day-to-day progress without missing a beat.

Additionally, the ClickUp Project Note Template structures your notes, keeping everything from brainstorming ideas to meeting takeaways in one place.

📖 Also Read: How Connected AI Eliminates Silos to Save Time for Real Work

ClickUp’s One Up #3: ClickUp Brain

Querying and managing your repository of knowledge and work is simple with ClickUp Brain —since it’s built into the ClickUp ecosystem, allowing seamless integration with your tasks, documents, projects, and goals.

Instead of juggling multiple tools, you can access AI directly within your workspace, making it a natural extension of your workflow. This means your AI suggestions are not only general but tailored to the exact project and task context.

If you’re diving into complex projects or juggling multiple deadlines, its AI-powered capabilities let you highlight key insights, summarize lengthy documents, and neatly organize information for higher readability and more powerful analysis.

Brain also makes content creation a breeze. It drafts clear, polished content tailored to your needs, whether it’s complex arguments for research papers, well-thought-out project proposals, or quickfire team updates.

Summarize research and organize key insights with ClickUp Brain in Docs

Struggling to put ideas into words? Brain adapts to your style and helps refine your writing so it’s ready to share.

Once your ideas are in place, you can create ClickUp Tasks directly from your drafts in ClickUp Docs. This keeps your work actionable and aligned, helping you move seamlessly from brainstorming to execution.

And if you forget to link the right notes and tasks to the right docs?

Find everything you need in seconds with ClickUp Connected Search

You don’t have to worry about wasting precious minutes searching for them— ClickUp Connected Search finds everything instantly. It pulls relevant results from your tasks, notes, and documents to keep the complete context handy.

💡 Pro Tip: Don’t just write notes and forget about them! Set ClickUp Reminders to review them every few days.

Click Into Smarter Notes With ClickUp

If you’re looking for tools to boost productivity, streamline research, and keep your ideas organized, NotebookLM and ChatGPT have their perks.

Both tools have unique strengths, but let’s be honest—why settle for ‘good enough’ when you can have everything with ClickUp?

ClickUp is an excellent platform that takes the crown for one simple reason—it gives you more for your money.

From managing tasks directly within ClickUp Docs to leveraging ClickUp Brain for AI-powered assistance, it goes beyond just being a tool—it’s a complete productivity ecosystem. And with customizable templates, seamless collaboration features, and connected search, you’re not just keeping up with your workload—you’re owning it.

Sign up for ClickUp today and discover a smarter, more integrated way to work.