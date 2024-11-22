Bezplatné šablony pracovních postupů v Excelu pro efektivní řízení projektů

Papers scattered across the room, reminders buzzing on your phone, and post-its falling off your desk. Amid all the chaos, you can feel the deadlines approaching, tasks piling up, and clarity slipping away.

Sounds familiar? Even the best of the best feel overwhelmed without an effective organization system.

Comprehensive workflow templates in Microsoft Excel offer a straightforward way to regain control. They help you sort tasks, automate processes, and manage multiple projects simultaneously without missing information.

In this blog, we’ll look at free Excel workflow templates that streamline project management and improve overall productivity. 🎯

What Makes a Good Excel Workflow Template?

A well-designed workflow template in Excel serves as a roadmap, guiding teams through their tasks.

Let’s look at what truly serves as a good workflow template for your needs. 👇

Clear structure: Arrange rows and columns logically to delineate task names, descriptions, assigned members, and additional workflow elements

Customizable options: Add workflow automation rules, modify columns, and incorporate validation parameters to fit unique business processes

Automated features: Implement Implement workflow automation through Excel functions to reduce manual errors and save processing time

Collaborative tools: Enable team member access and real-time updates to promote cross-functional communication

Reporting capabilities: Generate insightful reports with pivot tables and visual charts for data-driven decision-making

Free Workflow Excel Templates

Free Workflow Excel templates make managing tasks, approvals, and project steps much easier. They offer a structured format for organizing various workflow models effectively.

Let’s look at a few! 📃

1. Process Map Template by HubSpot

via HubSpot

The Process Map Template by HubSpot is a user-friendly, versatile tool. It is compatible with Excel and Google Sheets, and you can integrate it directly into existing workflows without specialized software.

This template emphasizes visual clarity, using swimlane columns to organize tasks based on department or role, providing a clear view of workflow ownership. It’s structured to help teams quickly identify responsibilities, foster accountability, and streamline communication.

Additionally, decision points, marked by diamond shapes, offer a straightforward way to highlight critical choices.

Ideal for: Teams needing clear task ownership and accountability.

2. Basic Cash Flow Chart Template by WPS

via WPS

The Basic Cash Flow Chart Template by WPS helps visualize and manage cash flow effectively. It allows you to easily track cash inflows and outflows over a specified period and features distinct sections for different types of cash transactions.

You can also use its built-in formulas that automatically calculate totals and net cash flow, reducing manual errors. Its clean design enhances readability, ensuring you can quickly assess your financial situation.

Ideal for: Businesses wanting to visualize and manage cash inflows and outflows effectively.

3. Team Workflow Gantt Chart Template by Template. net

The Team Workflow Gantt Chart Template by Template. net enhances project management workflows and collaboration with its visually appealing layout, which tracks project timelines and tasks. Its color-coded bars help identify the status of each task at a glance.

Its flexibility is an addition; you can customize it to fit different project needs, whether you’re managing a small team or a larger organization.

You can also add milestones to clearly mark significant achievements within the project timeline, promoting strategic planning.

Ideal for: Project managers seeking to track timelines and task statuses visually.

4. Process Workflow Gantt Chart Template by Template. net

The Process Workflow Gantt Chart Template represents project timelines and workflows. Its combination of Gantt charts and workflow management tools allows you to simultaneously track the project schedule and the progression of tasks through various stages.

The template emphasizes process flow, seamlessly integrating task dependencies and milestones. Plus, it includes clearly defined sections for task names, start and end dates, and durations, making it easy to input your project details.

Ideal for: Teams needing to monitor project schedules alongside workflow stages.

5. Approval Workflow Template by Exceldemy

via Exceldemy

The Approval Workflow Template by Exceldemy is a handy tool for simplifying project approval processes. It works with Microsoft Power Automate, letting you set up automated workflows that save time and cut out extra workflow steps.

Instead of needing manual updates or tracking, the template sends real-time approvals and status updates directly into Excel.

You can also send approval requests based on actions taken in the spreadsheet. No more endless email chains!

Ideal for: Organizations looking to streamline project approval processes with automation.

6. Structure Diagram Mind Mapping Template by WPS

via WPS

The Structure Diagram Mind Mapping Template is a great tool for organizing complex ideas clearly and visually. Through its workflow diagrams and clean layout, you can effectively create brainstorming mind maps for project planning structures and other visual idea organizations.

It works across multiple platforms—whether on Windows, Mac, or Android—so you can access it from almost any device.

Since it’s specifically designed for mind mapping a workflow diagram, this template simplifies building hierarchies and relationships between concepts within a business process.

Ideal for: Individuals or teams brainstorming and organizing complex ideas visually.

Limitations of Using Excel for Streamlining Workflows

While Excel is a good tool for workflow management, it has limitations. As projects grow complex, managing tasks and collaboration through spreadsheets becomes cumbersome.

From issues with scalability to limited automation, relying only on Excel tends to hold teams back. Let’s look at some drawbacks.

Limited collaboration capabilities: Lacks robust real-time features, preventing appropriate team members from working on documents simultaneously

Difficulty in handling complex projects: Struggles to visualize task dependencies, resource allocation, timelines, and budget tracking

Lack of integrated project management features: Misses essential functionalities for risk management, issue tracking, and automated task assignments

Scalability challenges: Fails to handle large datasets and concurrent projects without becoming unwieldy

Alternative Free Workflow Excel Templates

Need help organizing your projects? Enter ClickUp, a project management tool offering a comprehensive set of templates! 🤩

Our workflow templates fit a variety of project needs, from simple task lists to detailed approval workflows. Feel free to try out different styles to see what works best for your team or mix and match elements to create a custom setup. 💁

1. ClickUp Simple Mind Map Workflow Template

Download This Template Drill down into strategies and tactics using the ClickUp Simple Mind Map Workflow Template

The ClickUp Simple Mind Map Workflow Template makes it easy to brainstorm and organize your ideas without any hassle.

With a clean layout and flexible design, this template allows you to arrange your thoughts in a way that makes sense.

You can use it to quickly add branches to capture different ideas or tasks and build out a basic flowchart template without extra effort.

Plus, with options for color coding and icons, it’s easy to highlight themes or categories, making the map more visually engaging.

Ideal for: Individuals and teams looking for a straightforward, visual way to organize and brainstorm ideas without unnecessary complexity.

2. ClickUp Swimlane Flowchart Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Swimlane Flowchart Template is designed to help you visualize, document, and track the steps of a process.

The ClickUp Swimlane Flowchart Template gives teams a streamlined way to map out processes, making workflows clearer and more manageable.

It helps you see who’s responsible for each part of a process at a glance, which is especially helpful for keeping complex projects organized.

Unlike traditional flowchart templates, it breaks tasks into specific lanes for each team or department, making it easy to follow how responsibilities connect and progress.

Ideal for: Teams that want to use clear, organized flowchart shapes to track responsibilities across departments or roles in complex projects.

3. ClickUp Concept Map Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Concept Map Template is designed to help you organize ideas, create relationships between concepts, and track progress.

The ClickUp Concept Map Template is perfect for mapping and connecting ideas visually. It comes with easy customization options that lets you quickly add nodes and links to show how different concepts relate.

The template features a simple drag-and-drop interface that makes inserting tab concepts easy. There’s also a structured way to visualize complex information, analyze data, and draw meaningful conclusions.

It also features pre-set categories and structures, so you don’t have to start from scratch. Finally, the template makes collaboration a breeze; multiple people can work on it together in real time, making it great for team projects.

Ideal for: Anyone looking for a visual approach to connect and relate ideas, making it easy to grasp complex information and streamline business processes at a glance.

4. ClickUp Graphic Design Workflow Template

Download This Template Enhance the workflow of graphic designers and creative teams with the ClickUp Graphic Design Workflow Template

The ClickUp Graphic Design Workflow Template is built specifically for graphic designers and creative teams.

Designed with visual organization in mind, this template includes dedicated spaces for brainstorming, feedback, and revisions. It’s set up to keep creativity flowing while maintaining order.

Plus, it integrates smoothly with other ClickUp features, allowing you to add tasks, deadlines, and notes directly to your design workflow.

Ideal for: Creative teams who need a structured, visual space to manage design projects from brainstorming through final revisions.

5. ClickUp Getting Things Done Workflow Template

Download This Template Implement the popular GTD technique daily with the ClickUp Getting Things Done Workflow Template

The ClickUp Getting Things Done Workflow Template makes the GTD method easy to implement.

It follows David Allen’s GTD principles, focusing on breaking tasks into manageable actions. The template comes with five different views, including List, Board, Docs, Calendar, and a customizable view, so you can choose the layout that fits your style.

Pin related notes, SOPs, and meeting details within this template for easy access. This keeps your team on the same page and centralizes everything in one spot.

Ideal for: Individuals who follow the GTD method and need a practical system to break down tasks and stay organized daily.

6. ClickUp Social Media Strategy Workflow Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Social Media Strategy Workflow Template is designed to help you create, plan, and manage social media strategies for your business.

The ClickUp Social Media Strategy Workflow Template is an excellent tool for managing social media planning from start to finish.

Use it to create a detailed content strategy tailored to your target audience, analyze performance metrics to continuously improve your results, and keep your social presence organized, on schedule, and on brand.

The template comes with:

Creation Stage View: Organize and track all ideas and tasks related to your social media strategy

Mood Board View: Visualize your brand identity and the message you want to convey

Social Media Strategy Steps View: Follow a step-by-step guide to develop an effective social media strategy

Branding Guidelines View: Ensure consistency in your social media presence with clear branding guidelines

With its strong collaboration features, this template ensures that everyone in your team is on the same page and well-informed about deadlines and best practices.

Ideal for: Social media managers and teams who want a centralized place to plan, execute, and monitor content strategy efficiently.

7. ClickUp Kanban Workflow Management Template

Download This Template Boost team productivity with the ClickUp Kanban Workflow Management Template

The ClickUp Kanban Workflow Management Template offers software development teams a clear, visual way to manage workflows. It uses task cards to represent each step in the development cycle, allowing teams to track progress as tasks move through each stage.

You can adapt ClickUp Kanban Boards to suit your project’s specific needs, creating a personalized workflow that matches your team’s style.

The template also includes work in progress (WIP) limits to help prevent task overload, facilitating smooth workflows and avoiding bottlenecks.

Ideal for: Software development teams seeking a visual, adaptable Kanban system to improve project flow and streamline their entire process.

8. ClickUp Email Marketing Workflow Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Email Marketing Template is designed to help you stay organized when it comes to managing your email campaigns.

The ClickUp Email Marketing Workflow Template gives you a complete toolkit for managing email campaigns with a structured, all-in-one approach.

With this template, you can easily plan, schedule, and monitor emails, thanks to built-in project management features like Custom Statuses.

It comes with:

Team Workload View: Assign tasks to team members and establish clear timelines for project completion

Email Results Tracking View: Track and analyze campaign performance to optimize productivity and outcomes

Status Board View: Gain a comprehensive overview of each campaign’s progress in real time

Content Calendar View: Stay organized by tracking upcoming campaigns and their scheduled send dates

Ideal for: Digital and email marketers looking for an all-in-one tool to manage email campaigns from planning to automation and performance tracking.

9. ClickUp Process Flow Chart Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Process Flow Chart Template is designed to help you visualize, document, and track the steps of a process.

The ClickUp Process Flow Chart Template helps you visualize and manage your workflows. With this template, you can create clear, organized diagrams that map out every step in a process, making it simpler for your team to understand tasks and responsibilities.

Use symbols and shapes to represent actions or decisions, making each step easy to follow at a glance—perfect for onboarding new team members or presenting ideas to key stakeholders.

You can share your flow charts with colleagues for real-time feedback. Its whiteboard format lets everyone contribute insights, creating a fuller understanding of the workflow.

Ideal for: Teams looking to standardize processes with a clear, visual layout that makes workflows easy to follow and adjust.

10. ClickUp User Flow Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s User Flow Template is designed to help you create a visual map of how a user will interact with your product or website.

The ClickUp User Flow Template transforms complex user journey mapping into an intuitive process, helping you visualize and optimize every step of your users’ experience.

With powerful visualization tools, you can map out user pathways and critical decision points to keep your users engaged from their first click to their final conversion, making it one of the most effective workflow templates.

Built-in user behavior tracking lets you monitor how people actually move through your product or website. By plugging concrete user data into this comprehensive workflow template, you can identify friction points, optimize conversion paths, and validate your design decisions.

Ideal for: Product teams and UX designers who need to create intuitive, data-driven user experiences that convert visitors into loyal customers.

Excel at Project Management With ClickUp

Excel templates are fantastic for getting workflows in place, especially if you’re looking for quick, ready-made solutions to manage projects.

However, manual updates or complex setup processes can take away from this experience.

ClickUp’s workflow templates give you a head start on all kinds of tasks and workflows, from project management to team collaboration, reporting, and beyond.

They’re built to simplify setup, save time, and keep teams organized while offering the flexibility to adapt to fit your needs. No matter the project or team size, these templates offer a smart way to manage it all.

