15 nejlepších aplikací pro denní rutinu v roce 2025

A daily routine app can make or break your day.
The perfect app goes beyond simple scheduling—it boosts productivity, builds better habits, and keeps you motivated.
After extensive experimentation and analysis with my team, I’ve put together a list of the best daily routine apps. These top picks will streamline your day and help you achieve your goals effortlessly. 🎯
⏰ 60-Second Summary
Here’s a round-up of the best daily routine apps:
- ClickUp (Best for all-in-one daily routine planning with AI)
- Todoist (Best for detailed task prioritization)
- TickTick (Best for task organization & voice input)
- Any. do (Best for quick task reminders & calendar integration)
- Sunsama (Best for guided daily planning workflow)
- Routine (Best for time-blocking & calendar integration)
- Notion Calendar (Best for integrated time & task management)
- Evernote (Best for note-based task organization)
- Habitica (Best for gamified habit building)
- Way of Life (Best for simple habit trend tracking)
- Streaks (Best for habit streak maintenance)
- stickK (Best for goal commitment with accountability)
- Clockify (Best for time tracking & productivity analysis)
- Trello (Best for visual task management)
- Habitify (Best for focused habit-building)
What Should You Look for in Daily Routine Apps
When evaluating a daily routine app, the first thing I look for is simplicity. If it’s too complicated, it adds stress rather than streamlining your day—and that completely defeats the purpose.
Here’s what to look for in a daily routine app:
- Customizable routines: Flexibility is essential, whether organizing work projects or tracking personal habits. Since not every day goes as planned, an app that adapts to changing schedules is a must
- Integration with other tools: Daily planner and habit tracker apps are more effective when they sync with calendars and other frequently used third-party tools, making it easier to manage everything in one place
- Friendly reminders: App notifications should be supportive, not intrusive—helpful reminders keep users on track without overwhelming them
- Progress tracking: Daily planner apps that offer progress tracking are highly valuable, providing insights into areas of improvement and what needs adjustment. Ultimately, the app should support consistency and productivity
🍭 Bonus: Learn how to automate simple, routine tasks with AI. See how! 👇🏼
The 15 Best Daily Routine Apps in 2025
1. ClickUp (Best AI-powered daily routine planner app)
ClickUp is a powerful tool for managing daily routines and streamlining your day.
Through a personalized dashboard, ClickUp brings together your most critical tasks, reminders, goals, and calendar events in one place, making it easier to plan and prioritize daily activities.
The ClickUp Calendar View works excellently as a daily planner app that syncs directly with ClickUp Tasks, making it easier to visualize what’s coming up. Its seamless integration with third-party applications ensures that all meetings and deadlines stay in one place.
You can easily format, color, and link tasks in ClickUp’s To-Do Lists to create an actionable workflow from anywhere.
ClickUp’s best feature for daily routine management is ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s powerful AI assistant. It helps generate to-do lists, summarizes completed tasks, and even answers key questions like: What should I work on next? or Which tasks are the most urgent? Plus, ClickUp Brain works as an excellent AI planner by automating action items and sub-task planning.
ClickUp also offers various templates to optimize your daily routine. You can use ClickUp’s Daily Planner Template to schedule tasks, appointments, and errands into three different categories—Personal, Work, and Goals to plan your day better. The template also helps you build healthy habits by creating recurring tasks. For those interested in tracking habits, ClickUp offers a useful ClickUp Personal Habit Tracker Template as well.
ClickUp best features
- ClickUp Calendar View visually organizes tasks and reminders, making it easier to track progress and stay consistent with your routines
- ClickUp Brain lets you capture and organize your ideas and tasks with the superpower of AI
- ClickUp’s Time Tracking feature helps you track task duration, making it easier to plan your daily routine
- ClickUp Tasks simplifies daily routine management by allowing you to customize and prioritize tasks, ensuring that each task aligns with your personal goals and schedules
- ClickUp Goals lets you stay on track to hit your daily routine objectives with clear timelines, measurable targets, and automatic progress tracking
- ClickUp Reminders tells you about upcoming professional and personal tasks so you never miss a deadline
- Integrate with popular tools like Google Calendar, Outlook, Calendly
ClickUp limitations
- Some users may experience a learning curve with the platform’s UI due to the abundance of features
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp rating
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
2. Todoist (Best for detailed task management)
via Todoist
If you are someone who finds it difficult to keep track of your tasks and deadlines or gets easily overwhelmed by them, try Todoist. It’s a simple task manager and to-do list app that arranges daily activities into different categories, such as fitness, appointments, projects, etc.
You can arrange tasks into different task priority levels and focus on what’s important. Todoist also allows you to create subtasks for better planning and organization. Plus, it helps visualize and track progress on a daily and weekly basis.
Todoist best features
- Use labels, priorities, and categories to make task organization easy while focusing on what matters the most
- Set reminders for your tasks to ensure you meet deadlines
- Collaborate with your team and track their daily to-do lists
Todoist limitations
- It doesn’t offer built-in time tracking, which could be a drawback for those who need to manage work hours closely
Todoist pricing
- Free: Basic task management with up to 5 personal projects
- Pro: $4 per month per user
- Business: $6 per month per user
Todoist rating
- G2: 4. 4/5 (750+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,400+ reviews)
3. TickTick (Best for organizing tasks)
via TickTick
TickTick is a great app for organizing your daily routine. With voice input, you can easily dictate tasks and add them to your to-do list. It also lets you convert emails into tasks. You can share your task lists with your friends, family, or colleagues.
What I liked the most about TickTick is that it automatically adds task due dates to the calendar, so you don’t miss out on deadlines. It’s also easy to organize daily activities into folders, tasks, and checklists.
TickTick best features
- Enhance task efficiency with Pomodoro timer to stay focused on tasks
- Explore the free habit tracker app to track daily habits and goals right within the app
- View task completion statistics and get summaries of your workflow to manage your day better
TickTick limitations
- Managing larger projects with complex task dependencies can become cumbersome due to the limited advanced features for visualizing and managing dependencies between tasks
TickTick pricing
- Free
- Premium: $35. 99 per year
TickTick rating
- G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)
📮ClickUp Insight: 18% of our survey respondents want to use AI to organize their lives through calendars, tasks, and reminders. Another 15% want AI to handle routine tasks and administrative work. To do this, an AI needs to be able to: understand the priority levels for each task in a workflow, run the necessary steps to create tasks or adjust tasks, and set up automated workflows. Most tools have one or two of these steps worked out.
However, ClickUp has helped users consolidate up to 5+ apps using our platform! Experience AI-powered scheduling, where tasks and meetings can be easily allocated to open slots in your calendar based on priority levels. You can also set up custom automation rules via ClickUp Brain to handle routine tasks. Say goodbye to busy work!
4. Any. do (Best for staying on top of your to-do list)
via Any.do
If you are looking for a simple app that shows all your tasks and calendar events in one place, try Any. do. You can directly join your meetings by clicking on calendar events in Any. do. The most interesting feature is WhatsApp reminders. Just create tasks and get reminders on WhatsApp so you don’t miss out on anything.
I also liked Any. do’s widgets that give a quick overview of upcoming events and tasks. It offers separate lists for personal activities, work, grocery shopping, etc. , which can help you plan and manage your day better.
Any. do best features
- Get smart suggestions on important tasks for each day
- Join team meetings in one click by adding calendar events in Any. do
- Collaborate with your team or family to share lists and assign tasks
- Keep your tasks and lists updated with cross-platform syncing across all devices, including phones, tablets, desktops, and even your Apple Watch
Any. do limitations
- The app’s interface, while clean, can sometimes be slow to load, especially when handling large numbers of tasks or lists
Any. do pricing
- Free: For organizing personal life
- Premium: $47. 99 per month per user
- Family: $89. 99 per month for 4 members
- Teams: $47. 99 per month per member
Any. do rating
- G2: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
5. Sunsama (Best for guided daily planning)
via Sunsama
Sunsama is a digital daily planner that offers a step-by-step process to create a daily routine. Start with adding the tasks you want to complete in a day. You can add tasks from emails, Trello, and Asana to manage everything in one place.
Next, assign a duration for each task and schedule the tasks on the calendar. It lets you drag emails from your mailbox and convert them into tasks so you can set aside time to work on important emails.
Sunsama best features
- Use the daily planning workflow to organize and prioritize tasks. It will guide you to focus only on what’s manageable for the day
- Manage your tasks and meetings together with calendar task integration
- Schedule distraction-free work sessions with focus mode
Sunsama limitations
- The pricing may feel higher than other apps, which may not be suitable for many users
Sunsama pricing
- Free: 14 days trial
- Subscription: $20 per month
Sunsama rating
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 20+ reviews
6. Routine (Best for time-blocking)
via Routine
Routine is a productivity app built to help get things done faster and more efficiently. You can add tasks, set due dates, and schedule tasks based on your workload. It also helps visualize the entire day or week through multiple layouts.
Routine also manages data from all calendars in one place. Its time-blocking feature is great for getting things done. You can simply drag your important tasks into the calendar to block time and increase focus.
Routine best features
- Manage your day better by understanding how much time you have between two events
- Integrates tasks, notes, and calendar events to get a clear overview of your day
- Get meeting reminders and notify people in a single click if you are running late
Routine limitations
- Some users report that the app is a bit less intuitive to use, and some sections feel disconnected from others
Routine pricing
- Free
- Professional: $12 per month
- Business: $15 per month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Routine rating
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 20+ reviews
7. Notion Calendar (Best for time management)
via Notion
Notion is another popular app that helps with time management by organizing all your personal and professional commitments in a single space. A great feature is joining calls directly from the menu so you don’t have to search for the meeting links.
It has a built-in scheduling feature so others can book your time without you needing to switch to a different app. Notion also blends task management, note-taking, and project databases for enhanced productivity.
Notion Calendar best features
- Connect tasks with notes, resources, or calendar events with linked databases
- Send a scheduling link via Notion to let others book time with you
- Create efficient workflows using the command menu and shortcuts
Notion Calendar limitations
- It lacks an offline functionality, which can be a drawback for those who need to access their work on the go without internet access
Notion Calendar pricing
- Free
- Plus: $12 per month per seat
- Business: $18 per month per seat
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Notion Calendar rating
- G2: 4. 7/5 (5,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
8. Evernote (Best for organizing notes)
via Evernote
If you are looking to take notes, plan projects, and find what you need, Evernote could be your choice. With Evernote, you can keep track of both short-term tasks and long-term projects all in one place. It lets you add all your thoughts, ideas, and tasks in one place. You can also create tasks directly from your notes and add them to your daily routine.
Evernote best features
- Store text, images, voice memos, and web clippings, making it a powerful tool for organizing both personal and work-related content with its advanced note-taking feature
- Manage to-do lists and reminders directly within your notes so you can link actions to specific projects or ideas for better context
- Link notes to calendar events to plan your daily meetings
Evernote limitations
- Evernote can feel overloaded with features and has a steep learning curve, making it less intuitive for those who prefer a simple, streamlined task manager
Evernote pricing
- Free
- Personal: $14. 99 per month
Evernote rating
- G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)
9. Habitica (Best for gamified habit building and tracking)
via Habitica
If you are a fan of video games, Habitica can be an amazing daily routine tool. It gamifies habit-building and tracking daily goals and to-do lists so you can have an organized daily routine. By treating your tasks and goals like quests in a role-playing game (RPG), Habitica motivates users to build better habits, complete tasks, and reach their goals through a fun, interactive approach.
As you complete tasks, you level up and can change your Avatar. You can even play along with your friends and battle monsters to unlock new features, such as armor and magic skills.
Habitica best features
- Earn points, unlock rewards, and level up your character by completing daily tasks, to-dos, and habits with task gamification
- Develop good habits and eliminate bad ones in a fun, engaging way
- Join parties and compete in challenges with friends or other users with its team and social features, which encourages accountability and collaboration
Habitica limitations
- The game-like interface can become overwhelming, especially if you’re not a fan of gamified elements
Habitica pricing
- Free
- Group plan: $9 per month + $3 per member
Habitica rating
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)
10. Way of Life (Best intuitive habit tracker)
via Way of Life
If you find it difficult to build habits, try an intuitive habit-tracking app like Way of Life. It provides a vibrant, color-coded style for monitoring daily routines and organizing tasks. You will continue to get reminders unless you form good habits.
The best part is the note-taking feature which allows youto login your daily mood and track what triggered you to break the streak.
Way of Life best features
- Log habits with just a few taps, making it easy to track progress without being overwhelmed
- Analyze charts and graphs that show your success rates over time, helping you spot trends and adjust your daily routines accordingly
- Stay on track and build a daily routine with task reminders
Way of Life limitations
- It’s primarily a habit-tracking app, so users looking for a comprehensive task manager might find it lacking in that area
- The free version restricts the number of habits you can track, which may be limiting for those with more complex routines
Way of Life pricing
- Free: Track up to 3 habits with basic features
- Premium: $4. 99 per month per user
Way of Life rating
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Note enough reviews
11. Streaks (Best for everyday habit-tracking)
via Streaks
With Streaks’ simple and effective habit-tracking feature, you can build good habits by focusing on maintaining streaks of daily activities. It emphasizes consistency, rewarding users for completing tasks and habits day after day.
I like that it allows tasks to be set for custom days instead of the entire week. It also provides task completion statistics to keep users motivated.
Streaks best features
- Maintain daily habits by keeping a streak alive, which adds an element of challenge and reward
- Set tasks as daily or on specific days of the week, offering flexibility in building habits that fit your lifestyle
- Create up to 24 tasks daily in different languages, including English, French, German, and Spanish
Streaks limitations
- Streaks is limited in terms of task management beyond habit tracking, which might not be enough for users who need more complex productivity features
- It doesn’t have an Android version
Streaks pricing
- $4. 99 per month per user
Streaks rating
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
12. stickK (Best for building commitment to achieve goals)
via stickK
The hardest part about being productive is following a consistent routine and ensuring discipline. This is where stickK can help you. It motivates you to achieve your goals through commitment.
I find stickK particularly unique because it uses behavioral economics to help us stick to our goals. It’s designed around the idea of commitment contracts, where you set a goal, assign a financial or social consequence for failing to meet it, and recruit a referee or supporter to keep you accountable.
stickK best features
- Set a goal and pledge money that you’ll forfeit if you don’t meet your objective, adding financial stakes to help reinforce consistency
- Interact, offer support, and share best practices with like-minded goal setters can
- Enhance goal-setting through a mix of incentive and accountability
stickK limitations
- Some users may find the financial commitment aspect a bit too intense, especially if they are not comfortable putting money at risk
stickK pricing
- Basic: 25 users per commitment
- Pro: $99 per month for 250 users per commitment
- All-Access: $19 per month for 100 users per commitment
stickK rating
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
13. Clockify (Best for time-tracking)
via Clockify
If your day goes by too quickly, and you feel you haven’t achieved much, try Clockify. Try it to track time for each task and identify time-consuming tasks to plan your day accordingly.
For example, replying to emails takes a lot of time, so I try to set aside one hour in the morning to work on it. This gives me better control of my time and helps me plan my day efficiently, as I know how long I need to assign each task.
Clockify best features
- Log hours worked on different tasks and projects with its time tracking feature and understand where your time is going and identify areas for improvement
- Get detailed reporting and analytics into productivity patterns and adjust your routine to maximize efficiency
- Integrate Clockify with other popular project management and productivity apps for seamless workflow management
Clockify limitations
- Its free version offers basic reporting and team management capabilities
Clockify pricing
- Free
- Standard: $6. 99 per month per user
- Pro: $9. 99 per month per user
- Enterprise: $14. 99 per month per user
- Productivity Bundle: $15. 99 per month per user
Clockify rating
- G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,500+ reviews)
14. Trello (Best for visualizing tasks)
via Trello
Visualizing your daily tasks is one of the best ways to plan an efficient day. It helps you set clear priorities and reduces stress. Trello is a great tool for this. It provides a Kanban board to help note down daily tasks and divide them into different lists, such as ‘Done,’ ‘In progress,’ and ‘Completed. ’
Its personal productivity template helps you manage all tasks and easily view upcoming tasks or events. I also liked Trello’s calendar view, which lets you keep track of your personal commitments and manage work tasks.
Trello best features
- Use labels, due dates, and checklists on cards to organize your daily tasks as per the priority
- Set automations to move a task from one list to another
- Add 150+ power-ups, including Notion and Zapier to automate repetitive tasks
Trello limitations
- It has limited customization options
Trello pricing
- Free
- Standard: $6 per month per user
- Premium: $12. 50 per month per user
- Enterprise: $17. 50 per month per user
Trello rating
- G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)
15. Habitify (Best for building habits)
via Habitify
If you are struggling to build and maintain positive habits while eliminating negative ones, check out Habitify. With its clean and user-friendly interface, it encourages consistent daily engagement, making it easier for you to track progress and stay motivated.
Habitify helps create a separate routine for morning, afternoon, and night so you can slowly build habits. Plus, it shows habit streaks, keeping users motivated. It also makes habit tracking interesting by gamifying it and adding leadership dashboards.
Habitify best features
- Never miss logging your habits with regular reminders and notifications throughout the day
- Get valuable insights and statistics on your progress over time, helping you identify patterns and adjust your routines as needed
- Capture your daily thoughts with its built-in note-tracking feature
Habitify limitations
- Its free version lets you track a limited number of habits
Habitify pricing
- Free
- Paid: $4. 99 per month
Habitify rating
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
Manage Your Daily Routine Efficiently with ClickUp
With ClickUp, managing your daily routine becomes so much easier. It is an amazing daily planner and project management tool that keeps everything organized in one place.
ClickUp also helps you prioritize what matters most and makes planning your day feel effortless.
Whether you’re juggling work tasks or personal goals, ClickUp gives you the tools to stay on top of it all and make each day count.
Sign up for free on ClickUp today!