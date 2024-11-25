15 nejlepších aplikací pro denní rutinu v roce 2025

A daily routine app can make or break your day.

The perfect app goes beyond simple scheduling—it boosts productivity, builds better habits, and keeps you motivated.

After extensive experimentation and analysis with my team, I’ve put together a list of the best daily routine apps. These top picks will streamline your day and help you achieve your goals effortlessly. 🎯

What Should You Look for in Daily Routine Apps

When evaluating a daily routine app, the first thing I look for is simplicity. If it’s too complicated, it adds stress rather than streamlining your day—and that completely defeats the purpose.

Here’s what to look for in a daily routine app:

Customizable routines: Flexibility is essential, whether organizing work projects or tracking personal habits. Since not every day goes as planned, an app that adapts to changing schedules is a must

Integration with other tools: Daily planner and habit tracker apps are more effective when they sync with calendars and other frequently used third-party tools, making it easier to manage everything in one place

Friendly reminders: App notifications should be supportive, not intrusive—helpful reminders keep users on track without overwhelming them

Progress tracking: Daily planner apps that offer progress tracking are highly valuable, providing insights into areas of improvement and what needs adjustment. Ultimately, the app should support consistency and productivity

The 15 Best Daily Routine Apps in 2025

1. ClickUp (Best AI-powered daily routine planner app)

Get Started with ClickUp Calendar Visualize work, reschedule tasks, and manage your daily routine with a flexible calendar with ClickUp

ClickUp is a powerful tool for managing daily routines and streamlining your day.

Through a personalized dashboard, ClickUp brings together your most critical tasks, reminders, goals, and calendar events in one place, making it easier to plan and prioritize daily activities.

The ClickUp Calendar View works excellently as a daily planner app that syncs directly with ClickUp Tasks, making it easier to visualize what’s coming up. Its seamless integration with third-party applications ensures that all meetings and deadlines stay in one place.

You can easily format, color, and link tasks in ClickUp’s To-Do Lists to create an actionable workflow from anywhere.

ClickUp’s best feature for daily routine management is ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s powerful AI assistant. It helps generate to-do lists, summarizes completed tasks, and even answers key questions like: What should I work on next? or Which tasks are the most urgent? Plus, ClickUp Brain works as an excellent AI planner by automating action items and sub-task planning.

Generate a personalized habit tracker using ClickUp Brain

ClickUp also offers various templates to optimize your daily routine. You can use ClickUp’s Daily Planner Template to schedule tasks, appointments, and errands into three different categories—Personal, Work, and Goals to plan your day better. The template also helps you build healthy habits by creating recurring tasks. For those interested in tracking habits, ClickUp offers a useful ClickUp Personal Habit Tracker Template as well.

Download This Template Use ClickUp’s Daily Planner Template to prioritize tasks and improve time management

ClickUp best features

ClickUp Calendar View visually organizes tasks and reminders, making it easier to track progress and stay consistent with your routines

ClickUp Brain lets you capture and organize your ideas and tasks with the superpower of AI

ClickUp’s Time Tracking feature helps you track task duration, making it easier to plan your daily routine

ClickUp Tasks simplifies daily routine management by allowing you to customize and prioritize tasks, ensuring that each task aligns with your simplifies daily routine management by allowing you to customize and prioritize tasks, ensuring that each task aligns with your personal goals and schedules

ClickUp Goals lets you stay on track to hit your daily routine objectives with clear timelines, measurable targets, and automatic progress tracking lets you stay on track to hit your daily routine objectives with clear timelines, measurable targets, and automatic progress tracking

ClickUp Reminders tells you about upcoming professional and personal tasks so you never miss a deadline tells you about upcoming professional and personal tasks so you never miss a deadline

Integrate with popular tools like Google Calendar, Outlook, Calendly

ClickUp limitations

Some users may experience a learning curve with the platform’s UI due to the abundance of features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp rating

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Todoist (Best for detailed task management)

via Todoist

If you are someone who finds it difficult to keep track of your tasks and deadlines or gets easily overwhelmed by them, try Todoist. It’s a simple task manager and to-do list app that arranges daily activities into different categories, such as fitness, appointments, projects, etc.

You can arrange tasks into different task priority levels and focus on what’s important. Todoist also allows you to create subtasks for better planning and organization. Plus, it helps visualize and track progress on a daily and weekly basis.

Todoist best features

Use labels , priorities, and categories to make task organization easy while focusing on what matters the most

Set reminders for your tasks to ensure you for your tasks to ensure you meet deadlines

Collaborate with your team and track their daily to-do lists

Todoist limitations

It doesn’t offer built-in time tracking, which could be a drawback for those who need to manage work hours closely

Todoist pricing

Free: Basic task management with up to 5 personal projects

Pro: $4 per month per user

Business: $6 per month per user

Todoist rating

G2: 4. 4/5 (750+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,400+ reviews)

3. TickTick (Best for organizing tasks)

via TickTick

TickTick is a great app for organizing your daily routine. With voice input, you can easily dictate tasks and add them to your to-do list. It also lets you convert emails into tasks. You can share your task lists with your friends, family, or colleagues.

What I liked the most about TickTick is that it automatically adds task due dates to the calendar, so you don’t miss out on deadlines. It’s also easy to organize daily activities into folders, tasks, and checklists.

TickTick best features

Enhance task efficiency with Pomodoro timer to stay focused on tasks

Explore the free habit tracker app to track daily habits and goals right within the app

View task completion statistics and get summaries of your workflow to manage your day better

TickTick limitations

Managing larger projects with complex task dependencies can become cumbersome due to the limited advanced features for visualizing and managing dependencies between tasks

TickTick pricing

Free

Premium: $35. 99 per year

TickTick rating

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

4. Any. do (Best for staying on top of your to-do list)

via Any.do

If you are looking for a simple app that shows all your tasks and calendar events in one place, try Any. do. You can directly join your meetings by clicking on calendar events in Any. do. The most interesting feature is WhatsApp reminders. Just create tasks and get reminders on WhatsApp so you don’t miss out on anything.

I also liked Any. do’s widgets that give a quick overview of upcoming events and tasks. It offers separate lists for personal activities, work, grocery shopping, etc. , which can help you plan and manage your day better.

Any. do best features

Get smart suggestions on important tasks for each day

Join team meetings in one click by adding calendar events in Any. do

Collaborate with your team or family to share lists and assign tasks

Keep your tasks and lists updated with cross-platform syncing across all devices, including phones, tablets, desktops, and even your Apple Watch

Any. do limitations

The app’s interface, while clean, can sometimes be slow to load, especially when handling large numbers of tasks or lists

Any. do pricing

Free: For organizing personal life

Premium: $47. 99 per month per user

Family: $89. 99 per month for 4 members

Teams: $47. 99 per month per member

Any. do rating

G2: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

5. Sunsama (Best for guided daily planning)

via Sunsama

Sunsama is a digital daily planner that offers a step-by-step process to create a daily routine. Start with adding the tasks you want to complete in a day. You can add tasks from emails, Trello, and Asana to manage everything in one place.

Next, assign a duration for each task and schedule the tasks on the calendar. It lets you drag emails from your mailbox and convert them into tasks so you can set aside time to work on important emails.

Sunsama best features

Use the daily planning workflow to organize and prioritize tasks. It will guide you to focus only on what’s manageable for the day

Manage your tasks and meetings together with calendar task integration

Schedule distraction-free work sessions with focus mode

Sunsama limitations

The pricing may feel higher than other apps, which may not be suitable for many users

Sunsama pricing

Free: 14 days trial

Subscription: $20 per month

Sunsama rating

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 20+ reviews

6. Routine (Best for time-blocking)

via Routine

Routine is a productivity app built to help get things done faster and more efficiently. You can add tasks, set due dates, and schedule tasks based on your workload. It also helps visualize the entire day or week through multiple layouts.

Routine also manages data from all calendars in one place. Its time-blocking feature is great for getting things done. You can simply drag your important tasks into the calendar to block time and increase focus.

Routine best features

Manage your day better by understanding how much time you have between two events

Integrates tasks, notes, and calendar events to get a clear overview of your day

Get meeting reminders and notify people in a single click if you are running late

Routine limitations

Some users report that the app is a bit less intuitive to use, and some sections feel disconnected from others

Routine pricing

Free

Professional: $12 per month

Business: $15 per month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Routine rating

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 20+ reviews

7. Notion Calendar (Best for time management)

via Notion

Notion is another popular app that helps with time management by organizing all your personal and professional commitments in a single space. A great feature is joining calls directly from the menu so you don’t have to search for the meeting links.

It has a built-in scheduling feature so others can book your time without you needing to switch to a different app. Notion also blends task management, note-taking, and project databases for enhanced productivity.

Notion Calendar best features

Connect tasks with notes, resources, or calendar events with linked databases

Send a scheduling link via Notion to let others book time with you

Create efficient workflows using the command menu and shortcuts

Notion Calendar limitations

It lacks an offline functionality, which can be a drawback for those who need to access their work on the go without internet access

Notion Calendar pricing

Free

Plus: $12 per month per seat

Business: $18 per month per seat

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion Calendar rating

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

8. Evernote (Best for organizing notes)

via Evernote

If you are looking to take notes, plan projects, and find what you need, Evernote could be your choice. With Evernote, you can keep track of both short-term tasks and long-term projects all in one place. It lets you add all your thoughts, ideas, and tasks in one place. You can also create tasks directly from your notes and add them to your daily routine.

Evernote best features

Store text, images, voice memos, and web clippings, making it a powerful tool for organizing both personal and work-related content with its advanced note-taking feature

Manage to-do lists and reminders directly within your notes so you can link actions to specific projects or ideas for better context

Link notes to calendar events to plan your daily meetings

Evernote limitations

Evernote can feel overloaded with features and has a steep learning curve, making it less intuitive for those who prefer a simple, streamlined task manager

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal: $14. 99 per month

Evernote rating

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)

9. Habitica (Best for gamified habit building and tracking)

via Habitica

If you are a fan of video games, Habitica can be an amazing daily routine tool. It gamifies habit-building and tracking daily goals and to-do lists so you can have an organized daily routine. By treating your tasks and goals like quests in a role-playing game (RPG), Habitica motivates users to build better habits, complete tasks, and reach their goals through a fun, interactive approach.

As you complete tasks, you level up and can change your Avatar. You can even play along with your friends and battle monsters to unlock new features, such as armor and magic skills.

Habitica best features

Earn points, unlock rewards, and level up your character by completing daily tasks, to-dos, and habits with task gamification

Develop good habits and eliminate bad ones in a fun, engaging way

Join parties and compete in challenges with friends or other users with its team and social features, which encourages accountability and collaboration

Habitica limitations

The game-like interface can become overwhelming, especially if you’re not a fan of gamified elements

Habitica pricing

Free

Group plan: $9 per month + $3 per member

Habitica rating

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

10. Way of Life (Best intuitive habit tracker)

via Way of Life

If you find it difficult to build habits, try an intuitive habit-tracking app like Way of Life. It provides a vibrant, color-coded style for monitoring daily routines and organizing tasks. You will continue to get reminders unless you form good habits.

The best part is the note-taking feature which allows youto login your daily mood and track what triggered you to break the streak.

Way of Life best features

Log habits with just a few taps, making it easy to track progress without being overwhelmed

Analyze charts and graphs that show your success rates over time, helping you spot trends and adjust your daily routines accordingly

Stay on track and build a daily routine with task reminders

Way of Life limitations

It’s primarily a habit-tracking app, so users looking for a comprehensive task manager might find it lacking in that area

The free version restricts the number of habits you can track, which may be limiting for those with more complex routines

Way of Life pricing

Free: Track up to 3 habits with basic features

Premium: $4. 99 per month per user

Way of Life rating

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Note enough reviews

11. Streaks (Best for everyday habit-tracking)

via Streaks

With Streaks’ simple and effective habit-tracking feature, you can build good habits by focusing on maintaining streaks of daily activities. It emphasizes consistency, rewarding users for completing tasks and habits day after day.

I like that it allows tasks to be set for custom days instead of the entire week. It also provides task completion statistics to keep users motivated.

Streaks best features

Maintain daily habits by keeping a streak alive, which adds an element of challenge and reward

Set tasks as daily or on specific days of the week, offering flexibility in building habits that fit your lifestyle

Create up to 24 tasks daily in different languages, including English, French, German, and Spanish

Streaks limitations

Streaks is limited in terms of task management beyond habit tracking, which might not be enough for users who need more complex productivity features

It doesn’t have an Android version

Streaks pricing

$4. 99 per month per user

Streaks rating

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

12. stickK (Best for building commitment to achieve goals)

via stickK

The hardest part about being productive is following a consistent routine and ensuring discipline. This is where stickK can help you. It motivates you to achieve your goals through commitment.

I find stickK particularly unique because it uses behavioral economics to help us stick to our goals. It’s designed around the idea of commitment contracts, where you set a goal, assign a financial or social consequence for failing to meet it, and recruit a referee or supporter to keep you accountable.

stickK best features

Set a goal and pledge money that you’ll forfeit if you don’t meet your objective, adding financial stakes to help reinforce consistency

Interact, offer support, and share best practices with like-minded goal setters can

Enhance goal-setting through a mix of incentive and accountability

stickK limitations

Some users may find the financial commitment aspect a bit too intense, especially if they are not comfortable putting money at risk

stickK pricing

Basic: 25 users per commitment

Pro: $99 per month for 250 users per commitment

All-Access: $19 per month for 100 users per commitment

stickK rating

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

13. Clockify (Best for time-tracking)

via Clockify

If your day goes by too quickly, and you feel you haven’t achieved much, try Clockify. Try it to track time for each task and identify time-consuming tasks to plan your day accordingly.

For example, replying to emails takes a lot of time, so I try to set aside one hour in the morning to work on it. This gives me better control of my time and helps me plan my day efficiently, as I know how long I need to assign each task.

Clockify best features

Log hours worked on different tasks and projects with its time tracking feature and understand where your time is going and identify areas for improvement

Get detailed reporting and analytics into productivity patterns and adjust your routine to maximize efficiency

Integrate Clockify with other popular project management and productivity apps for seamless workflow management

Clockify limitations

Its free version offers basic reporting and team management capabilities

Clockify pricing

Free

Standard: $6. 99 per month per user

Pro: $9. 99 per month per user

Enterprise: $14. 99 per month per user

Productivity Bundle: $15. 99 per month per user

Clockify rating

G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,500+ reviews)

14. Trello (Best for visualizing tasks)

via Trello

Visualizing your daily tasks is one of the best ways to plan an efficient day. It helps you set clear priorities and reduces stress. Trello is a great tool for this. It provides a Kanban board to help note down daily tasks and divide them into different lists, such as ‘Done,’ ‘In progress,’ and ‘Completed. ’

Its personal productivity template helps you manage all tasks and easily view upcoming tasks or events. I also liked Trello’s calendar view, which lets you keep track of your personal commitments and manage work tasks.

Trello best features

Use labels, due dates, and checklists on cards to organize your daily tasks as per the priority

Set automations to move a task from one list to another

Add 150+ power-ups, including Notion and Zapier to automate repetitive tasks

Trello limitations

It has limited customization options

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $6 per month per user

Premium: $12. 50 per month per user

Enterprise: $17. 50 per month per user

Trello rating

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)

15. Habitify (Best for building habits)

via Habitify

If you are struggling to build and maintain positive habits while eliminating negative ones, check out Habitify. With its clean and user-friendly interface, it encourages consistent daily engagement, making it easier for you to track progress and stay motivated.

Habitify helps create a separate routine for morning, afternoon, and night so you can slowly build habits. Plus, it shows habit streaks, keeping users motivated. It also makes habit tracking interesting by gamifying it and adding leadership dashboards.

Habitify best features

Never miss logging your habits with regular reminders and notifications throughout the day

Get valuable insights and statistics on your progress over time, helping you identify patterns and adjust your routines as needed

Capture your daily thoughts with its built-in note-tracking feature

Habitify limitations

Its free version lets you track a limited number of habits

Habitify pricing

Free

Paid: $4. 99 per month

Habitify rating

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

