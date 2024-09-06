Ovládněte Google Docs: Nejlepší klávesové zkratky pro rychlejší psaní

Feeling bogged down by the repetitive clicks and formatting tasks in Google Docs? It’s time to take control.

Many users don’t realize how much time they lose hunting through menus for simple actions—from highlighting text and aligning paragraphs to applying a particular heading style or navigating through the document.

But what if you could speed through these tasks with just a few keystrokes?

That’s where Google Docs shortcuts come in. They can drastically improve your writing experience and help you accomplish more in less time.

In this article, we’ll dive into the most essential Google Docs keyboard shortcuts and give you the tools to work smarter.

What Is a Google Docs Keyboard Shortcut?

Google Docs keyboard shortcuts are powerful Google Docs hacks that enhance productivity by allowing you to perform tasks more efficiently. So, instead of clicking through menus or toolbars to perform common tasks, such as copying text, bolding a heading, or inserting a link, you can use keyboard shortcuts to do these actions instantly.

This not only saves time but also helps maintain focus, as you don’t have to switch between the keyboard and mouse constantly.

Shortcuts are especially useful for tasks you frequently do, like formatting text, navigating long documents, or collaborating with others through comments and suggestions. But they also assist in more advanced functions like applying styles, inserting media, or even viewing live edits in real time.

Many of these shortcuts are customizable and can vary slightly depending on the operating system you use, such as Windows, Mac, or Chrome OS. However, their purpose remains the same: to empower you to control your document with a few simple key presses.

Benefits of Using Google Docs Shortcuts

There are countless benefits to using Google Docs keyboard shortcuts. Let’s look at some of them:

Increased speed : Shortcuts enable you to perform different tasks, including formatting and navigating a document, in seconds and without having to click through menus or use the mouse. They make repetitive actions less time-consuming and frustrating.

Improved focus : By keeping your hands on the keyboard, you reduce the need to switch between the mouse and keyboard. This helps maintain your focus on the content. Shortcuts also make it easy to stay in flow since you can perform various actions without interrupting your writing process.

Better document navigation : Google Docs shortcuts enable you to navigate through large documents swiftly, jumping to headings, paragraphs, or specific sections without scrolling. Simple key combinations make things like moving paragraphs, selecting large blocks of text, and correcting spelling errors much easier.

Accuracy and precision : Shortcuts reduce the chances of selecting the wrong option in menus, improving the accuracy of your actions. You can apply precise formatting and edits, ensuring consistent and error-free documents.

Enhanced collaboration: In collaborative documents, shortcuts for adding comments, tracking changes, or reviewing edits speed up the feedback and review process. They also help you quickly address suggestions or navigate between changes, making real-time collaboration more effective.

How to Use Google Docs Keyboard Shortcuts

Ready to use Google Docs shortcuts? Here are the steps you should follow:

Learn about common shortcuts

via Pixabay

Start by learning and getting comfortable with basic shortcuts like Ctrl + C (copy), Ctrl + V (paste), and Ctrl + Z (undo) for Windows, or Command + C, Command + V, and Command + Z for Mac.

You will most likely have to perform these tasks regularly, so learning these common keyboard shortcuts will make your work easier and build your confidence. You can slowly graduate to complex ones and even create custom shortcuts.

Use the built-in shortcut guide

You can use shortcut guides (like this one!) or videos to learn more about Google Docs shortcuts. Another way to learn about them while writing is to use Google Docs’ inbuilt guide.

Just tap Ctrl + / (for Windows) or Command + / (for Mac), and a box with all the keyboard shortcuts will appear instantly.

💡Pro Tip: Use Ctrl + Alt + Z to toggle screen reader support off and on and Ctrl + Alt + H to open up the accessibility menu

Practice, practice, practice

The next step is practicing what you’ve studied. The easiest shortcuts are the ones used for simple text formatting. For example, press Ctrl + I (Windows) or Command + I (Mac) to italicize selected text. This will help you integrate shortcuts into your regular workflow.

You can also start using navigation shortcuts like Ctrl + Home (Windows) or Command + Up Arrow (Mac) to jump to the beginning of your document quickly. Once you can use them well, you can go ahead and create custom keyboard shortcuts in Google Docs.

Combine shortcuts for advanced actions

Some shortcuts in Google Docs involve multiple steps. For instance, to insert a link, you must press Ctrl + K (Windows) or Command + K (Mac), then type or paste the URL using Ctrl + V. Practice combining steps to streamline your actions.

If you’re working in a shared document, use Ctrl + Alt + M (Windows) or Command + Option + M (Mac) to add comments and streamline the feedback process.

💡Pro Tip: Use ClickUp’s native integration with Google Drive to manage your files in one place.

Top 50 Google Docs Keyboard Shortcuts to Save Time

Whether you’re working on a small note or a large collaborative document, mastering Google Docs keyboard shortcuts can significantly improve your workflow. It will make your document creation process faster, smoother, and more efficient.

There are over a hundred shortcuts we know of, but here are the top 50 shortcuts for Google Docs that can save you time and effort:

Text formatting shortcuts

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut To bold text Ctrl + B Command + B To italicize text Ctrl + I Command + I To underline text Ctrl + U Command + U To increase font size Ctrl + Shift + > Command + Shift + > To decrease font size Ctrl + Shift + < Command + Shift + < To strike through text Alt + Shift + 5 Command + Shift + 5 For superscript Ctrl +. (period) Command +. (period) For subscript Ctrl + , (comma) Command + , (comma) To clear formatting Ctrl + \ Command + \

General shortcuts

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut To select the entire document Ctrl + A Command + A To copy text Ctrl + C Command + C To paste text Ctrl + P Command + P To cut text Ctrl + X Command + X To undo your last action Ctrl + Z Command + Z To redo your last action Ctrl + Y Command + Shift + Z To find something in the doc Ctrl + F Command + F To find and replace something in the doc Ctrl + H Command + Shift + H To insert a link Ctrl + K Command + K To open a file Ctrl + O Command + O To print your document Ctrl + P Command + P

Paragraph formatting shortcuts

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut To align text to the left and right Ctrl + Shift + LCtrl + Shift + R Command + Shift + LCommand + Shift + R To align text to the center Ctrl + Shift + E Command + Shift + E To justify text Ctrl + Shift + J Command + Shift + J To add a bulleted list Ctrl + Shift + 8 Command + Shift + 8 To add a numbered list Ctrl + Shift + 7 Command + Shift + 7 To add a checklist Ctrl + Shift + 9 Command + Shift + 9 To move up a paragraph Ctrl + Shift + Up Arrow Command + Shift + Up Arrow To move down a paragraph Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow Command + Shift + Down Arrow To apply ‘normal text’ Ctrl + Alt + 0 Command + Alt + 0 To apply ‘heading 1’ Ctrl + Alt + 1 Command + Alt + 1 To apply ‘heading 2’ Ctrl + Alt + 2 Command + Alt + 2 To apply ‘heading 3’ Ctrl + Alt + 3 Command + Alt + 3

Collaboration shortcuts

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut To add comment Ctrl + Alt + M Command + Option + M To resolve comment Ctrl + Alt + Shift + E Command + Option + Shift + E

Image handling

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut Insert image Alt + Shift + I, then P Command + Option + I, then P Resize image proportionally Shift + Drag the corner Shift + Drag the corner

Document handling

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut To save document Ctrl + S Command + S To insert a page break or add a new page on Google Docs Ctrl + Enter Command + Enter To open revision history Ctrl + Alt + Shift + H Command + Option + Shift + H To close the document Ctrl + W Command + W To switch modesViewingSuggestingViewing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + ZCtrl + Alt + Shift + XCtrl + Alt + Shift + C Command + Shift + Option + ZCommand + Shift + Option + XCommand + Shift + Option + C

Navigation shortcuts

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut To move to the next misspelled word Ctrl + ‘ (Apostrophe) Command + ‘ (Apostrophe) To move to the next suggestion Ctrl + ; (Semicolon) Command + ; (Semicolon) To move to the beginning of the document Ctrl + Home Command + Up Arrow To move to the end of the document Ctrl + End Command + Down Arrow To move to the next word and previous word Ctrl + Right Arrow, Ctrl + Left Arrow Command + Right Arrow, Command + Left Arrow To view the document outline Ctrl + Alt, press A, then H Command + Option, press A, then H To show edit history Ctrl + Alt + Shift + R Command + Option + Shift + R To insert footnote Ctrl + Alt + F Command + Option + F To get the word count Ctrl + Shift + C Command + Shift + C

Limitations of Using Google Docs

While Google Docs offers many benefits, it has its fair share of limitations. Let’s discuss some of them:

Dependency on the internet

Google Docs relies on a stable internet connection for most features. While you can enable offline mode, real-time features like collaboration or autosaving don’t work without connectivity.

It is also restrictive, as you must set it up in advance. So, if you suddenly lose connectivity, you won’t be able to edit your document.

Limited advanced features

Compared to other tools like Microsoft Word or ClickUp, Google Docs lacks many advanced formatting tools, macros, and other complex layout options. These include:

You can’t nest pages. So, if you are using up complex documents, it’d be challenging to organize them

You can’t create folders and organize documents based on different projects in Google Docs. You can only manually create them using Google Drive

Therefore, you cannot use them for complicated and large-scale projects.

Limited collaboration features

Google Docs also offers limited collaboration features. While you can edit in real-time and share your documents, you don’t get advanced features like time tracking, progress tracking, or custom task statuses. This makes it challenging to use Google Docs for large-scale projects that require smooth collaboration.

Meet ClickUp: The Best Google Docs Alternative

Google Docs is a great tool for simple projects that don’t require advanced formatting and collaboration. However, if you want to use it for larger projects, you may find yourself disappointed.

But fear not! We have the perfect Google Docs alternative. ✨

Meet ClickUp! A collaboration and productivity tool, ClickUp offers advanced features that take document collaboration to the next level. This comprehensive solution combines task management, team collaboration, and document creation in one seamless platform.

Take a look at ClickUp’s features that make it an ideal alternative to Google Docs:

ClickUp Docs

Get Started with ClickUp Docs Create, edit, and share documents easily with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Docs is packed with powerful and intuitive features to ease your writing process. From smooth collaboration features to ones that help you brainstorm better, ClickUp Docs offers all that and more.

This tool allows you to create documents like knowledge bases, user guides, and SOPs and link them with relevant tasks or projects using the Relationships feature for streamlined workflow. You can also tag Docs for easy searchability and create nested pages up to five levels.

Use the ClickUp Relationships feature to connect ClickUp Docs with relevant tasks

Hear what Michael Holt, CEO of EdgeTech, has to say about the magic of ClickUp Docs:

Our most recent appreciation of the collaborative impact of ClickUp was when working on a Content plan for a product launch. We were able to build and maintain a content repository using the docs tool that included hierarchical structure, collaborative editing, and powerful embedding features.

Our most recent appreciation of the collaborative impact of ClickUp was when working on a Content plan for a product launch. We were able to build and maintain a content repository using the docs tool that included hierarchical structure, collaborative editing, and powerful embedding features.

Let’s look at some of ClickUp Docs’ best features:

Sharing and permissions

Share ClickUp Docs with a public or private link

ClickUp Docs lets you share pages as a private link, public link, or with Google for indexation. Select from the four permission levels:

View only: Gives read-only access

Comment: Provides the person the ability to add and reply to comments

Edit: Allows the person to make changes and share with others

Full: Enables the person to create, edit, share, and delete items

Customization options

ClickUp Docs offers a variety of customization features, so you can:

Show creators and contributors of specific doc

Select font size, color, and highlights

Use the word counter to count the number of words in your doc

Add a content outline for easily jumping to different sections

Include a custom cover image from the gallery, your desktop, or from Unsplash

Make your writing richer by using emojis

Use colorful banners to highlight important information

Embed bookmarks, screenshots, PDFs, and other files for quick reference

Create document templates and cover letter templates and save them for reference

Differentiate topics or sections in a document by adding dividers

Turn on Focus Mode to focus on your work with zero distractions

Real-time collaboration

Edit side by side with your team members on the ClickUp Docs

Unlike Google Docs, collaboration is far easier in ClickUp Docs. With its collaborative editing documents features, everyone in your workspace can comment, edit, and work on the same doc simultaneously.

What’s more? ClickUp Docs lets you tag users in comments, assign them action items, update items simultaneously, and convert text into trackable tasks.

It also provides you with information like who’s working on the docs in real-time by simply using collaboration detection in ClickUp. Moreover, ClickUp supports 1000+ integrations and thus allows you to bring files from Google Docs, Google Drive, and Microsoft Office to ClickUp.

📮ClickUp Insight: ClickUp’s meeting effectiveness survey found that 18% of respondents use comments in documents for asynchronous collaboration. While this reduces meeting time, scattered comments often lack accountability, leaving action items untracked and incomplete. ClickUp Docs transforms document collaboration with Assigned Comments. Each comment can be assigned to a specific team member, turning passive feedback into actionable tasks. Build accountability into your document workflows! 💫 Real Results: Teams using ClickUp’s meeting management features report a whopping 50% reduction in unnecessary conversations and meetings!

ClickUp Brain

Brainstorm, write, and edit content directly in your Docs with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain is a writing assistant that smoothly integrates into your Docs and saves you time and effort. From checking spelling and grammatical errors to generating content like emails, blogs, and summaries, ClickUp Brain does it all.

You can use it as a brainstorming partner to generate innovative ideas and suggest ways to improve written content. ClickUp Brain can provide suggestions for better clarity, tone improvement, and making the overall content more effective and impactful.

ClickUp shortcuts

Use hotkeys in ClickUp to speed up your writing without breaking your concentration

ClickUp offers a plethora of shortcuts and hotkeys to ensure you can easily navigate your way through the tool. Here are the ClickUp shortcuts you can use in ClickUp Docs:

Description Windows/Chrome OS Shortcuts Mac Shortcut Create a comment from your selected text Ctrl + Shift + M Command + Shift + M Create a task from your selected text Ctrl + Alt + T Command + Option + T Align text to the right or left Ctrl + Shift + R Command + Shift + R Align text to the center Ctrl + Shift + E Command + Shift + E Create a bulleted list Ctrl + Shift + 9 Command + Shift + 9 Create a checklist Ctrl + Shift + 8 Command + Shift + 8 Create a numbered list Ctrl + Shift + 7 Command + Shift + 7 Highlight a selected text block Ctrl + Shift + H Command + Shift + H Duplicate a text block Ctrl + D Command + D Move one or multiple content blocks Alt + Up or Down Arrow Option + Up or Down Arrow Use inline code Ctrl + Shift + C Command + Shift + C Add a link Ctrl + K Command + K Add an emoji :name of emoji :name of emoji

Elevate Your Workflow with ClickUp

Google Docs shortcuts are essential tools for streamlining your work and improving productivity. From basic formatting to advanced document management, this list of keyboard shortcuts for Google allows you to navigate, edit, and collaborate more efficiently.

Incorporating them into your daily workflow can save time, reduce strain, and allow you to focus more on content creation rather than repetitive tasks.

If you’re ready to boost productivity even further, consider switching to ClickUp. With ClickUp, you get all the document collaboration features of Google Docs, plus advanced project management tools, real-time team collaboration, and much more.

So, whether you’re working solo or leading a team, ClickUp helps you organize, prioritize, and elevate your work. Sign up for free today and discover a better way to work.