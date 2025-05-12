Hledání nejlepší alternativy Google Docs pro hladkou spolupráci

🧠 Fun Fact: Google Workspace boasts more than 1 billion active users per month.

If you’re one of those billion users, you’ve probably used Google Docs at least once.

After all, it’s the easiest thing in the world to type docs. new in your browser tab and start typing away. But this familiarity and convenience come at a price. 🤔

For instance, the restricted offline functionality of Google Docs, or Google Workspace, is quite frustrating if you don’t have access to a stable internet connection. In some cases, the track changes functionality is not as intuitive. Even with advanced features like collaborative editing, Google Docs leaves much to be desired. 🥺

Given this, it is no surprise that several users look for alternatives to Google Docs. In the same vein, we explored different document editing software to shortlist the best available options. 😎

Stick around as we examine 11 of the best Google Docs alternatives. ✨

What Should You Look for in Google Docs Alternatives?

While evaluating Google Docs alternatives, it is crucial to consider features that drive productivity, support collaboration, and offer flexibility.

Consider these factors when making your choice:

Document management : Choose an alternative to Google Docs that supports document creation, sharing, and organization

Real-time collaboration : Prioritize a document editing tool with provisions for live editing and commenting for seamless collaboration

Offline access : Look for alternatives to Google Docs that allow users to create documents, work on them, and save copies without an internet connection

Version control : Opt for a tool that offers : Opt for a tool that offers version control through features like track changes. It should also allow you to revert to previous versions when required

Integrations : Pick a Google Docs alternative that works well with other platforms, tools, and apps in your tech stack, such as the CRM or project management platform

Advanced formatting : Go for an alternative to Google Docs that has advanced formatting and design features to make documents appear professional and polished

Security: Search for alternatives to Google Docs that offer granular permissions, role-based access, end-to-end encryption, and compliance with data protection standards

The 11 Best Google Docs Alternatives

Whether you’re looking to centralize and share project documentation or brainstorm ideas with a collaborative document editor, we’ve rounded up some of the best Google Docs alternatives to get the job done.

1. ClickUp (The best all-in-one tool for document management and built-in live collaboration)

Start Using ClickUp Docs Create beautifully formatted, clear, comprehensive documentation in minutes with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp is the everything app for work, and for good reason. It puts you in charge of your personal and professional projects and allows you to manage everything—from budgets and timelines to resources and teams—in one platform.

Given this versatility, it’s no surprise that ClickUp offers a built-in tool for document creation, editing, and sharing!

We’re talking about ClickUp Docs. ✨

Try ClickUp Docs Ensure all team members are on the same page through live editing features with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Docs enables users to create and edit collaborative documents with ease, integrating them directly within the ClickUp platform.

Teams write, share, and edit documents in real time while relying on inline comments and @mentions to improve communication and efficiency, making it a powerful alternative to Google Docs. 🚀

Try ClickUp Brain Summarize and generate content ideas in ClickUp Docs with ClickUp Brain

A key advantage of ClickUp is the ability to organize and manage documents directly within tasks and projects. Unlike standalone tools, ClickUp allows teams to link documents to specific tasks, providing contextual relevance and streamlining workflows.

Additionally, you can pair ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s AI assistant, with Docs to summarize content, generate ideas, and improve writing quality. 🦾

Link and share tasks within Docs for bringing your team members on the same page, literally, in ClickUp

Teams also get to embed Docs within task descriptions or dashboards, enhancing accessibility and minimizing the need to switch between tools. This cohesive setup makes ClickUp particularly ideal for organizations aiming to centralize their document-handling processes while improving team productivity.

ClickUp further elevates its document and project management capabilities with version history tracking. Teams can view and restore previous iterations of a document, ensuring that edits are reversible and no content is ever lost.

ClickUp best features

Create, organize, and share dynamic documents with highly advanced formatting options

Add rich media and interactive elements like images, GIFs, to-do lists, flowcharts, etc. to your documents

Create documents from scratch or select from a rich library of customizable ClickUp Templates

Collaborate with multiple users in real time with comments, mentions, and document-sharing functionalities

Create visually stunning diagrams and charts using ClickUp Whiteboards

ClickUp limitations

Newcomers may struggle with navigating the complexity of advanced features

The mobile app lacks a few features available in the desktop app

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,980+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,350+ reviews)

2. Microsoft 365 (Best for seamless integration with enterprise applications)

via Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365, previously known as Office 365 or the Microsoft Office Suite, is a powerful productivity platform that offers a comprehensive suite of tools for enterprise needs, from content creation to customer relationship management.

Within this Microsoft ecosystem, the true alternative to Google Docs would be Microsoft Word. Unlike Google Docs, Microsoft Word offers offline editing functionality. It also trumps Google Docs with its advanced formatting, extensive customizability, and enterprise-grade security.

Plus, Microsoft Word integrates effortlessly with other Microsoft services like Teams, SharePoint, and Planner, as well as external apps like Google Drive and Salesforce. This makes it ideal for personal use and large-scale enterprise environments, with built-in tools to manage workflows efficiently while safeguarding sensitive data.

Microsoft 365 best features

Edit and access documents offline without compromising on all features and functionality

Get real-time collaboration in Microsoft Office Online with team members in real time by sharing files over OneDrive, tracking changes, and suggesting edits

Improve the writing process with AI-powered insights in Word for intelligent suggestions and uncover patterns in data

Track and restore previous versions of files, ensuring changes are reviewed or reversed when needed

Microsoft 365 limitations

Limited free functionality for individuals and small businesses

Compatibility issues impair document sharing with non-Microsoft users

Microsoft 365 pricing

Microsoft 365 Personal: $6. 99/month

Microsoft 365 Family: $9. 99/month

Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $7. 20/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $15. 00/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Premium: $26. 40/month per user

Microsoft 365 Apps for business: $9. 90/month per user

Microsoft 365 ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (5,190+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (13,730+ reviews)

3. Dropbox Paper (Best for simplified team collaboration and media integration)

via Dropbox

From the popular file-sharing platform Dropbox comes Dropbox Paper.

Dropbox Paper is a free, web-based collaborative document-editing tool that seamlessly integrates with Dropbox’s cloud storage service. Its document editor allows users to create, edit, and share documents in real time, making it a viable alternative to Google Docs for teams seeking an optimized workspace.

With an intuitive interface, Dropbox Paper supports various content types, including text, images, videos, and code snippets, enabling diverse project needs.

Dropbox Paper best features

Get tailored document templates for different use cases, including project plans, meeting notes, and creative briefs

Collaborate with your team using comments, mentions, and checklists

Organize projects across a timeline and adhere to deadlines with task-tracking features

Embed various media types, such as YouTube videos and SoundCloud audio

Dropbox Paper limitations

Possesses limited formatting options when compared to a traditional word processor

Requires access to the internet for full functionality and does not support offline editing

Dropbox Paper pricing

Dropbox Paper is free with any Dropbox plan:

Basic: Free for 2GB

Plus: $11. 99/month per user

Essentials: $19. 99/month per user

Business: $18/month per user

Business Plus: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Dropbox Paper ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (4,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (230+ reviews)

4. Coda (Best for blending documents with powerful workflow automation)

via Coda

Coda is an all-in-one collaborative workspace that combines the functionalities of documents, spreadsheets, and applications into a single platform. At the same time, it allows you to automate workflows within documents using custom rules.

Unlike traditional word processors, Coda offers a flexible canvas where users create dynamic documents integrated with interactive elements like tables, charts, and buttons. This versatility makes it a compelling Google Docs alternative, especially for teams seeking to centralize their workflows and enhance productivity.

Coda best features

Design customized solutions through building blocks, such as pages with infinite depth, interconnected tables, and action buttons

Connect and sync Coda docs to external tools like Slack, Jira, and GitHub

Integrate with AI tools like Coda Brain and Coda AI

Automate repetitive tasks by setting up rules and triggers within their documents

Coda limitations

Extensive customization features have a steep learning curve

Large documents tend to slow down the load times and affect the performance of the platform

Coda pricing

Free

Pro: $12/month per Doc Maker

Team: $36/month per Doc Maker

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (460+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

5. Quip (Best for collaborative editing with built-in chat feature)

via Quip

Quip is a Google Docs alternative that focuses on team collaboration. This makes it a great choice for building an interactive and unified workspace.

As a Salesforce subsidiary, Quip integrates seamlessly with the Salesforce environment to empower your sales and customer relationship management teams. Use Quip to create documents, spreadsheets, and slide decks and for customer engagement activities.

Quip best features

Centralize workflows and data using Salesforce integration

Discuss changes and ideas directly within documents with the built-in chat functionality

Use pre-built customizable templates for project management, meeting notes, and more

Access and edit documents on the go using Quip’s mobile app, maintaining productivity regardless of location

Quip limitations

Lacks certain advanced functionalities found in other word-processing tools

Higher costs are discouraging for small teams and startups

Quip pricing

Quip Starter: $12/month per user

Quip Plus: $25/month per user

Quip Advanced: $100/month per user

Quip ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (1,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

6. Notion (Best for centralizing notes, docs, and knowledge bases)

via Notion

Positioning itself as a versatile alternative to Google Docs, Notion offers a one-stop workspace centralizing notes, documents, tasks, and knowledge bases.

The block-based interface enables users to create and organize content flexibly, integrating text, images, databases, and more within a single page. Moreover, Notion’s flexibility in creating custom layouts makes it particularly useful for process documentation, wikis creation, or any other application that requires information structuring.

Notion best features

Collaborate in real time with online document sharing, comments, and version history

Create databases within documents supporting various views, such as tables, boards, calendars, and lists

Use Kanban-style boards for writing and managing tasks and projects

Get bi-directional linking between pages and databases

Notion limitations

Requires internet connectivity for access to all features and functionalities

Tends to slow down and lag with larger or content-heavy documents

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $12/month per user

Business: $18/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion AI: Add to your workspace for $10/month per user

Notion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (5,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,410+ reviews)

7. Zoho Writer (Best for document automation and e-signing)

via Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer is a cloud-based word-processing application designed for team collaboration. It offers advanced formatting options, electronic signature integrations, and AI-powered writing tools, making it an excellent Google Docs alternative.

In fact, Zoho Writer supports offline editing and document automation, making it a worthy upgrade from Google Docs. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with other Zoho Suite applications and is compatible with various file formats, ensuring flexibility in document and project management.

Zoho Writer best features

Use powerful automation templates to fulfill fillable forms, signing, and mail merge needs

Share documents, leave comments, and make live edits through real-time document collaboration features

Enhance the quality of writing through context-aware grammar and spelling suggestions

Create and edit documents offline with Zoho Writer’s desktop app

Zoho Writer limitations

Some users have reported challenges when converting documents into certain formats

Has a clunky user interface when compared to other Google Docs alternatives

Zoho Writer pricing

Zoho Writer is available as a part of the Zoho WorkDrive subscription, which is as follows:

Free: For storage up to 5GB

Starter: $3/month per user

Team: $6/month per user

Business: $11/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Zoho Writer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

8. Apache OpenOffice (Best open-source alternative to traditional Office suites)

via Apache OpenOffice

Apache OpenOffice is an open-source office suite with Writer as a Google Docs alternative.

What it lacks in real-time collaboration, it makes up for with offline support, advanced formatting, desktop publishing, and exhaustive file compatibility. Its offline functionality ensures users’ flexibility across different operating systems, such as Windows, macOS, and Linux.

If you’re open to sacrificing document collaboration, you’ll get a comprehensive office suite at virtually no cost!

Apache OpenOffice best features

Edit documents offline over an open-source desktop application

Secure long-term access to data without proprietary constraints because of using the ISO/IEC standard OpenDocument Format (ODF)

Export files in different formats, including PDF and Microsoft Word files

Expand functionality with open-source plug-ins and add-ons

Apache OpenOffice limitations

Has an outdated and non-intuitive user interface

Does not offer a native cloud storage option

Apache OpenOffice pricing

Free and open-source

Apache OpenOffice ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (490+ reviews)

9. Confluence (Best for documentation and knowledge sharing across teams)

via Confluence

Confluence, developed by Atlassian, is a collaborative workspace designed to help teams create, share, and manage content efficiently. Contrasting Google Docs, which primarily focuses on document editing, Confluence presents a more comprehensive platform for knowledge management and project collaboration.

The tool enables teams to organize work into spaces and pages, facilitating structured content creation and effortless collaboration across various projects over an accessible and intuitive interface.

Confluence best features

Facilitate real-time collaborative editing with inline comments and feedback

Secure data with granular access controls and permissions

Scale, organize, collaborate, and share information across structured spaces and pages

Integrate with other Atlassian products like Jira for project tracking and task management

Confluence limitations

Initial setup and configuration are complex and require technical expertise

Pricing escalates with the addition of multiple users and third-party plugins

Confluence pricing

Free:

Standard: Starts at $6. 40 per user per month

Premium: Starts at $12. 30 per user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Confluence ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (3,780+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,520+ reviews)

10. Etherpad (Best open-source tool for real-time editing)

via Etherpad

If you’re looking for an open-source Google Docs alternative with real-time collaboration features, Etherpad is a good choice.

This tool allows your team to work on the same document simultaneously, with each participant’s contributions highlighted in distinct colors. Moreover, Etherpad includes a built-in chat box, allowing collaborators to communicate directly within the editing interface.

Etherpad best features

Export files in different formats, from HTML and plain text to PDF, MS Word doc, and Google Doc

Use the Time Slider feature to Track changes in real time and use version history to keep track of revisions

Customize functionality with plugins and add-ons for additional features

Host privately to ensure data security and compliance

Etherpad limitations

Lacks advanced functionalities found in other document editing tools

Requires implementation of adequate security measures during self-hosting

Etherpad pricing

Free and open-source

Etherpad ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

11. Evernote (Best for organizing notes, research, and ideas in one place)

via Evernote

Evernote is an adaptable note-taking and organization application that offers features beyond Google Docs’ traditional document editing capabilities. Designed to capture and organize ideas, tasks, and to-do lists, Evernote allows users to create notes that include text, images, audio recordings, and file attachments.

Evernote’s synchronization across multiple devices, such as desktop and mobile apps, ensures that users can access their notes anytime, anywhere, making it a comprehensive tool for personal and professional use.

Evernote best features

Search for text within images and scanned documents with Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Organize notes and documents in a notebook format for easy organization

Capture ideas in the form of text, images, audio, handwriting, and web clippings

Integrate with various applications, such as Google Drive, Slack, and Microsoft Teams

Evernote limitations

The free version allows only 50 notes and one notebook

Users experience occasional synchronization issues, which result in data inconsistencies

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal: $14. 99 per month

Professional: $17. 99 per month

Teams: $24. 99 per user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,200+ reviews)

