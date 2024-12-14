13 най-добри инструмента за обратна връзка за дизайн за творчески екипи

You’ve probably heard the saying, ‘Two heads are better than one,’ and this rings especially true when it comes to design. Getting feedback isn’t just about checking a box—it turns good ideas into great ones. ?

A design feedback tool helps stakeholders collaborate and analyze design feedback in an organized manner. It reduces communication friction and helps log everyone’s inputs, compare design feedback, and track version changes.

However, choosing the right tool for your design needs is a challenge, considering the options available today. So, we’ve done the legwork for you and compiled a list of the best design feedback tools to fit every workflow requirement and budget.

Let’s get started. ?

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s our roundup of the 13 best design feedback tools available today: ClickUp: Best for design project management and team collaboration InVision: Best for prototyping and user testing Figma: Best for collaborative design and prototyping Miro: Best for visual collaboration and design thinking workshops Droplr: Best for screen sharing and feedback collection BugHerd: Best for bug tracking and visual feedback MockFlow: Best for wireframing and mockup creation DesignDrop: Best for providing visual annotations Usersnap: Best for collecting visual feedback Proofhub: Best for creating customized workflows for design teams Redpen: Best for simple design feedback and review UserBack: Best for collecting user feedback and bug reports Pastel: Best for website feedback and design collaboration

When you’re on the hunt for the right design feedback tool, here are some features you can’t miss:

Ease of use: Pick a design feedback tool with an intuitive interface to simplify feedback exchange and avoid confusion

Integration capabilities: Ensure it integrates smoothly with popular design software and project management tools with real-time collaboration features

Real-time collaboration: Look for a tool that allows live feedback and editing so your team can tackle changes in real time for a streamlined workflow

Version control: Make sure it tracks changes and lets you go back to previous versions—this way, you won’t lose valuable feedback or get stuck with outdated designs

Affordability and scalability: Choose a tool that fits your current budget but provides scalability to meet growing needs as your team expands

With the right feedback tools, you can streamline collaboration, gather insights efficiently, and improve the design process. Here’s my list of top design feedback tools to help you optimize your design workflows.

1. ClickUp (Best for design project management and team collaboration)

ClickUp is the everything app for work. As an all-in-one project management and team collaboration tool it streamlines your design workflow and converges all your work into one organized space. Whether you’re managing tasks, tracking goals, or collaborating with your team, ClickUp helps keep everyone aligned and focused on what matters most.

With ClickUp Teams, project managers and creative teams can simplify design project management by breaking projects into tasks, attaching design files, and collaborating efficiently. Designers can leave detailed comments, tag team members, and annotate files with precise feedback.

This ensures no feedback is missed and every suggestion is clear, actionable, and easy to follow.

Collaborate with your design team on design requests, user journeys, and more with ClickUp’s Design Project Management Software

ClickUp Whiteboards further enhances collaboration by offering a visual, interactive space where teams can brainstorm, strategize, and give feedback in real time. With Whiteboards, you can create flowcharts, wireframes, mind maps, and mood boards, allowing designers to sketch, ideate, and iterate designs collectively.

Use ClickUp Whiteboards to collaborate visually, share thoughts, and refine concepts together

The ability to add sticky notes, shapes, and text directly onto the board makes it simple to visualize concepts and track feedback from team members, making the design process more collaborative.

To keep everything aligned, ClickUp offers customizable dashboards and advanced reporting tools that provide real-time insights into project progress. Teams can stay on top of milestones, feedback, and deadlines in one place.

Track project status and measure team progress using ClickUp dashboards

Here’s how ClickUp can help with your design feedback needs:

Real-time insights : Monitor your team’s goal progress, pending tasks, and key metrics with color-coded bars and graphs for clear, visual updates

Stay updated with multiple views: Track progress and key metrics using flexible views like the Progress Tracking View

Streamlined collaboration: Keep your team in the loop at all times by tracking milestones, deadlines, and feedback seamlessly

ClickUp best features

Organize design projects into clear, actionable tasks, assign responsibilities, and track progress with ClickUp Tasks

Create shared documents for design briefs, style guides, or notes, allowing teams to collaborate by leaving comments and providing real-time feedback with ClickUp Docs

Leverage ClickUp Brain to automatically summarize feedback, suggest action items, and streamline communication

Track project timelines, visualize dependencies, and adjust deadlines with Gantt Charts, keeping design projects on schedule

Speed up collaboration with quick clarification and feedback using ClickUp Chat

ClickUp limitations

The vast range of features can feel overwhelming for new users

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

?Pro Tip: Efficiently annotate images, videos, and PDFs to highlight feedback directly on content. This ensures clarity and streamlines the revision process.

2. InVision (Best for prototyping and user testing)

via InVision

InVision is one of the top prototyping tools available today bringing your designs to life with interactive prototypes. You can easily create and review your work, while real-time commenting lets your team give direct feedback on the design. It’s perfect if you want to take your stakeholders on a virtual tour of your prototype and get everyone on the same page quickly.

Invision best features

The Freehand feature lets you brainstorm, sketch ideas, and map out workflows in real time

Add smooth, interactive animations to your prototypes with animation layers

Invision limitations

Clients cannot edit prototypes directly, leading to confusing feedback and inefficient revisions

Invision pricing

Free

Starter: $15/month

Professional: $25/month

Team: $99/ month

Invision ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (700+ reviews)

3. Figma (Best for collaborative design and prototyping)

via Figma

Figma is a versatile design tool that simplifies the process of creating a wide range of digital designs, from user interfaces to interactive prototypes. It’s great for team projects since multiple designers can work on the same file simultaneously. This means no more version control chaos or waiting for updates.

Whether you’re designing a website, an app, or any digital product, Figma offers powerful features like vector graphics, prototyping, and seamless developer handoffs. Plus, its cloud-based nature means you can work from anywhere, on any device.

Figma best features

Component Variants allow managing multiple versions of a component in one structure

FigJam provides a collaborative whiteboard for brainstorming and ideation

Design Systems allow you to create reusable styles, components, and assets

Figma limitations

Restricts full access to certain features, like copy permissions, to enterprise subscriptions

The mobile version only allows viewing the project; editing on an iPad, similar to a PC, would be a great addition

Figma pricing

Free

Professional Team: $15/seat/month

Organization: $45/seat/month

Enterprise: $75/seat/month

Figma ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (700+ reviews)

?Pro Tip: Set up clear design briefs before you start. It’ll keep your team aligned and help make the most of your design tools and workflow.

4. Miro (Best for visual collaboration and design thinking workshops)

via Miro

Miro makes it easy for teams to brainstorm, plan, and map out ideas in real time on an interactive online whiteboard. Whether you’re running a workshop, sketching user journeys, or creating mind maps, it brings your ideas to life.

It enhances project management by boosting collaboration with visual tools. After a session, you can share the board with stakeholders or use it as a base for the next phase of your design process.

Miro best features

Engage teams with real-time voting to prioritize tasks or ideas

In-app video calls help with direct communication while collaborating on the board

Smart Shapes and auto-snapping let you automatically align and adjust shapes for seamless diagramming

Miro limitations

Limited icon libraries compared to visual feedback tools like Figma and Lucid

The design tools and ERD templates library could be improved with more default templates

Miro pricing

Free

Starter: $8/month per member

Business: $16/month per member

Enterprise: Custom

Miro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,500+ reviews)

?Pro Tip: Boost your team’s user-centric approach by using design thinking tools. They help guide your process, ensuring the focus stays on solving real user problems while encouraging collaboration.

5. Droplr (Best for screen sharing and feedback collection)

via Droplr

Droplr is a great tool for providing visual context when giving feedback to team members. It lets you easily capture and share screenshots or screen recordings.

With screenshots, you can highlight specific areas on a screen, while screen recordings can help you show a sequence of interactions. This simplifies the explanation of complex design tasks or issues during the feedback process.

Droplr best features

Mark up screenshots or videos with text, arrows, and highlights for clear communication

Link expiry features let you set expiration dates on shared links for time-sensitive content

Droplr limitations

Requires third-party software to edit uploaded documents

Exposes previously shared files when sharing new ones, cluttering access

No free plan

Droplr pricing

Pro Plus: $6/month

Team: $7/month

Enterprise: Custom

Droplr ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

6. BugHerd (Best for bug tracking and visual feedback)

via BugHerd

BugHerd simplifies bug tracking by letting you report issues directly on a website through a visual feedback tool. You can pin bugs and actionable feedback to specific parts of the page, making it easy to show exactly where the problem is.

Each bug report automatically captures details like browser info and screen resolution, saving time. The video feedback tool also lets you create walkthroughs to give feedback and report bugs. This makes the feedback process efficient by showing exactly where and what the problem is instead of giving vague descriptions.

BugHerd best features

Capture and manage bugs directly on the live website using point-and-click feedback

Bugs are linked to web page elements, giving developers precise context

Keep client-facing views clean and share feedback privately in a private feedback mode

BugHerd limitations

Notifications aren’t filtered into folders, thereby increasing clutter

Demands training for non-technical staff to participate in reviews

BugHerd pricing

Standard: $41/month (5 members)

Studio: $66/month (10 members)

Premium: $124/month (25 members)

Enterprise: Custom

BugHerd ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

7. MockFlow (Best for wireframing and mockup creation)

via MockFlow

MockFlow makes wireframing and mockup creation easy with its drag-and-drop interface. It offers ready-made templates and UI components, so you can quickly create layouts.

It’s great for sketching ideas and sharing them with your team for feedback. Plus, you can get design reviews from its AI for the full or selected part of the wireframe, helping you refine your design faster.

Mockflow best features

Access pre-designed UI kits for faster design creation, customized for different platforms (e. g. , mobile, web)

Create dedicated spaces for team collaboration with discussion boards and task tracking, all linked to specific designs

Mockflow limitations

Difficult to select multiple components or resize multiple layers at once

Editing with co-workers requires access to a paid plan

Mockflow pricing

Basic: Free

Premium: $14/month (1 Editor)

Business: $45/month (3 Editors)

Enterprise: $160 (Only Annual)

Mockflow ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

?Pro Tip: Using wireframe templates can save you a lot of time during the design process. They provide a solid structure, allowing you to quickly customize and refine the layout to fit your project’s needs.

8. DesignDrop (Best for providing visual annotations)

via DesignDrop

DesignDrop is a design feedback tool that prides itself on its ease of use, catered towards non-technical users and beginners. It frees them from a steep learning curve and provides an organized way to handle design requests.

You can upload your design and share a URL with your team or clients to collect actionable feedback. They can add visual annotations directly to the design, making it easy to gather input and collaborate without confusion.

DesignDrop best features

Wide range of visual annotation elements, including color choice and typography

Easy, real-time collaboration through visual annotations and threaded comments

DesignDrop limitations

Does not integrate with project management platforms for streamlining end-to-end design workflows

DesignDrop pricing

Starter : $2. 35/month

Pro : $5. 89/6 months

Premium: $10. 61/12 months

DesignDrop ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Usersnap (Best for collecting visual feedback)

via Usersnap

Usersnap is great for simplifying the feedback process, as you can easily capture screenshots or screen recordings directly from your browser. This lets you shed light on relevant issues or share insights visually without needing extra tools.

You can add annotations, comments, and descriptions, making it clear which part of the design or interface needs attention.

Usersnap best features

Gather feedback directly through a browser extension without leaving the site

Record user sessions to better understand the context of bugs or issues

Customize feedback forms and widgets to align with your app or website’s branding

Usersnap limitations

Lack of direct CRM integration limits personalized responses and deeper context on customer feedback

Usersnap pricing

Starter: €39/month (approx. $41/month)

Growth: €89/month (approx. $94. 34/month)

Professional: €159/month (approx. $168. 54/month)

Premium: €319/month (approx. $338. 14/month)

Usersnap ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (40+ reviews)

10. Proofhub (Best for creating customized workflows for design teams)

via Proofhub

ProofHub is one of the best proofing tools for project management. It streamlines the review and approval process by allowing teams to collaborate on files directly within the platform.

You can easily leave comments, mark changes, and track revisions, ensuring everyone is on the same page. Whether you’re reviewing designs, documents, or other files, ProofHub makes feedback simple, ensuring your team delivers high-quality work faster.

Proofhub best features

Mention teammates for updates and share files directly within tasks

Streamlined document review with in-built annotation tools

Proofhub limitations

Invoicing functionality could be more straightforward despite QuickBooks integration

Co-editing and sharing features for ProofHub notes need improvement

Proofhub pricing

Essential: $45/month

Ultimate Control: $89/month

Proofhub ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

11. Redpen (Best for simple design feedback and review)

via Redpen

Redpen makes design feedback simple and organized. Instead of dealing with vague or scattered comments, everyone can leave clear, direct feedback right on the design. The platform also offers plans tailored for developers and customer service teams.

Developers get focused feedback that helps them move faster through the build process. Customer service teams can track and manage client feedback in one place, speeding up responses and boosting satisfaction. It’s all about making collaboration smoother, faster, and more efficient.

Redpen best features

Allows reviewers to comment without an account, making feedback easy for clients

Track design revisions with version control to keep feedback organized

Redpen limitations

Screen recording and advanced customization options are not available on the Free plan

Redpen pricing

Free

Standard (For Developers): $9. 95/user per month

Standard (For Service): $249. 95/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Redpen ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

12. UserBack (Best for collecting user feedback and bug reports)

via UserBack

UserBack is another efficient design feedback tool in our list that makes it easier to gather and manage user inputs. We specifically love the ‘User Segment’ feature that helps you organize feedback by grouping users like trial users, NPS detractors, and product advocates.

This makes it easier to collect focused insights from each group. You’ll get feedback that’s more relevant to their experience, helping you improve your product faster and smarter.

UserBack best features

The feedback browser extension lets you work faster with zero-code feedback options

Session Replay lets you rewind and replay sessions to get the real story behind issues

UserBack limitations

Client accounts count toward total users, limiting project access and feedback

Slack integration is limited to one channel per project

UserBack pricing

Starter: $49/month

Scale: $109/month

Premium: $219/month

UserBack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (70+ reviews)

13. Pastel (Best for website feedback and design collaboration)

via Pastel

Pastel lets you comment directly on live websites, making feedback easy to gather in real time. With no need for screenshots or external tools, users can simply click on any part of a website to leave comments or suggestions. It’s highly collaborative, allowing teams and clients to discuss changes in context, making design iteration faster and clearer.

Pastel best features

Automatically generate tickets and tasks in other tools for streamlined workflow

Control feedback timing by easily disabling comments with a click

Turn any website into a canvas for quick, visual feedback

Pastel limitations

No direct integration with design tools like Figma

Pastel pricing

Free

Solo: $24/month

Studio: $83/month

Enterprise: $350/month

Pastel ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

?Pro Tip: For effective design collaboration, always encourage real-time feedback on live projects. This speeds up iteration and ensures everyone stays aligned with the design vision.

Gather Design Feedback Faster With ClickUp

Collecting feedback through design feedback tools is just the beginning. To truly make an impact, you need a platform that helps you implement those changes and track their effectiveness.

That’s where ClickUp shines! ✨

In addition to gathering personal or client feedback, ClickUp allows you to document your progress seamlessly, set clear goals, and track milestones—all in one place. It keeps you organized and helps you measure how those changes are driving results.

Whether you want to collect feedback, refine designs, or fine-tune your strategy, ClickUp turns input into action, making it easier to stay on track and deliver exceptional work. But hey, don’t just take our word for it—experience it for yourself!

We’d love to hear how ClickUp helps streamline your design process.

Sign up for free today. ?