Топ 11 AI формуляри за 2025 г.

If you’ve ever asked, ‘How can I gather data to improve business outcomes?’ you’ve probably thought about an online form.
Building online forms and analyzing responses helps with everything from product enhancements to lead generation, team morale, task automation, and more.
The real challenge? Creating interactive, easy-to-use, personalized online forms to drive more user responses.
My team and I have long searched for a reliable and customizable form builder.
We spent a lot of time testing different AI form generators to build engaging forms, analyze data, and derive insights. Based on my research, I’ve compiled a list of the best AI form generator tools for you.
Whether you’re looking to build single or multi-page forms for research, marketing, and feedback purposes, this guide will help you optimize processes and save hours.
Let’s explore the top AI form generators you can use to create beautiful forms.
What Should You Look for in an AI Forms Builder?
While you can create a form in Excel, creating engaging, dynamic, and intuitive forms demands advanced capabilities.
Here are some critical features that you should look for in an online form builder software:
- Ease of use: Check if the form builder is intuitive and easy to use. The tool must not demand coding knowledge so that even non-technical users can easily build forms
- Customization capabilities: The tool should let you customize your form according to business-specific needs, making it interactive for the audience and urging them to complete it before dropping off
- Conditional logic: Looking to collect hyper-relevant data from users? Picking a tool with advanced conditional logic capabilities is critical to personalize questions in real-time based on users’ responses
- Multi-page support: Get a tool that supports multiple pages in forms to gather detailed information
- Mobile-friendly: Choose an AI form builder that can adapt to a mobile interface to provide a seamless experience for users
- Integration: Make sure the tool integrates with existing tech stack such as CRMs, marketing, data analysis, communication, and email marketing platforms
The 11 Best AI Form Builders to Use in 2025
1. ClickUp (Best for customizable forms and data collection)
ClickUp is comprehensive project management software with a built-in form automation feature that helps create user-friendly online forms. ClickUp’s Form View lets you collect information from your team, clients, or customers effortlessly.
The form-building feature adds many fields to the online form, including text, long text, number, email, phone, date, drop-down lists, and checkboxes. This helps to frame questions based on the purpose, such as open-ended, close-ended, yes/no, pulse survey, and matrix questions.
It hides questions such as the name and phone number of the respondents whose information has already been collected, so they don’t have to fill these fields again. This streamlines the user experience, improving responses and conversion rates.
ClickUp Automation further enhances the experience by automating post-submission workflows, such as sending emails to users and partners to keep them in the loop. You can also trigger AI-generated data and customer sentiment analysis to uncover insights and make strategic decisions.
Here’s how you can use prebuilt automations to improve the team’s productivity:
- Make use of 100+ prebuilt templates to automate recurring form-building processes such as assigning tasks, posting comments, and changing statuses
- Add new tasks to assignees and watchers automatically and save time
- Connect with existing applications to facilitate automation across the entire tech stack
Additionally, using ClickUp Tasks, you can automatically create and assign tasks from online form responses. Add labels, form information, and responses to the task description to add additional context to your tasks.
Leverage the power of ClickUp Forms to streamline work for software teams:
- Streamline bug reporting by collecting critical information like bug description, device and operating system specifications, error message, impact, etc.
- Collect requests for new feature additions from team members and end users
- Enhance collaboration between development and testing teams by capturing details of test cases, test execution reports, issues identified, criticality of issues, etc.
To top it all, you can provide input and sit and relax while ClickUp Brain curates the most appropriate and perfect questions for the survey on your behalf. We tried out a few prompts to generate surveys using ClickUp Brain.
Examples of AI prompts for polls and surveys:
Prompt 1: Generate engaging survey questions to gather valuable insights from your audience. [Specify the target audience and the purpose of the survey]
Prompt 2: Craft a persuasive poll question to engage your audience and encourage participation. [Specify the topic or theme of the poll]
Prompt 3: Generate a series of survey questions to measure customer satisfaction and identify areas for improvement. [Specify the industry or type of business]
Once the data is collected, you can leverage ClickUp Brain to run data analysis and get:
- Actionable insights by revealing trends and patterns that might otherwise go unreported
- Increased survey scalability with automated distribution, data collection, and analysis
- Enhanced survey results with intuitive designs and AI-driven sentiment analysis
You can also use ClickUp Brain’s powerful neural networks to quickly analyze the data using comparison tables, build and launch marketing strategies, and share the results with stakeholders to receive suggestions and identify areas of improvement.
Lastly, customization capabilities allow you to personalize many factors, such as themes, colors, images, storage, templates, and messages.
For example, suppose you’re collecting feedback about your product’s features, customer support, and pricing plans. You can use ClickUp’s Feedback Form Template and customize fields, views, and tasks to easily collect, access, and organize information. This offers a centralized location for analyzing data and streamlining the feedback collection process.
This template allows you to:
- Create surveys targeted to the individual needs of your clients
- Provide clients with a platform to express their ideas and concerns
- Collect important insights to enhance products and services
- Evaluate areas of refinement and develop tailored strategies to address them
It is designed to help you collect all relevant data in one place and leverage user feedback in project prioritization. This provides valuable analysis for product decisions and improves client engagement and loyalty.
ClickUp best features
- Choose from different fields and collect only the relevant data using ClickUp Custom Fields
- Update fields dynamically based on responses and simplify the form-filling experience for users
- Use ClickUp Brain to generate the most engaging questions for your forms
- Review forms in real time and analyze responses to unlock insights
- Turn form responses into actionable tasks automatically using ClickUp Tasks
- Use ClickUp Task Tags to add information to the task descriptions and find them easily
ClickUp limitations
- ClickUp Brain is not available in the free version
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
2. Forms. app (Best for payment gateways)
Forms. app’s free-to-use AI form generator helps create customized forms using pre-built templates. With the platform, you can embed an online form on your website. You can also adjust privacy settings to reach the target audience and prevent others from viewing it.
This AI builder integrates with Google Sheets, MailChimp, Stripe, PayPal, and Zapier to help you automate workflows and streamline processes.
Forms. app best features
- Change the order of the questions easily by dragging and dropping them
- Control who can access your forms through 4 different privacy states: private, limited, unlisted, and public
- Set conditions to show or hide fields based on the user’s answers
Forms. app limitations
- Limited form designs/templates and personalization options in terms of colors and fonts
- Some users report that the platform should offer more types of questions to understand the pulse of the target audience
Forms. app pricing
- Free
- Basic: $25/month
- Pro: $35/month
- Premium: $99/month
Forms. app ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (450+ reviews)
- Capterra: (240+ reviews)
3. SurveySparrow (Best for conversational surveys)
SurveySparrow, one of the best JotForm alternatives for conversational surveys, helps create interactive forms with chat-like features to collect relevant information and optimize business operations.
It provides over 1500+ integrations to effortlessly export data to external tools and existing systems.
Executive dashboards help visualize survey data through charts and bar graphs and extract meaningful insights from AI-generated forms. You can also automate workflows based on survey responses by defining conditions and triggering actions such as follow-up emails and team updates.
SurveySparrow best features
- Add videos to the background of your surveys
- Receive survey analysis reports directly to your inbox at your preferred schedule
- Remind non-responders and partial responders via emails and nudge them to complete the surveys
SurveySparrow limitations
- Lacks analytical features to calculate and indicate statistically significant differences
- Data representation needs a lot of manual intervention to derive the required insights
SurveySparrow pricing
- Basic: $39/month billed quarterly
- Essential: $59/month billed quarterly
- Business: $149/month billed quarterly
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
SurveySparrow ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (1900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
4. Typeform (Best for form-based customization)
Typeform generates visually appealing and engaging online forms. Known for its easy-to-use interface, it displays only one question per page to avoid overwhelming the audience and drive more responses.
With Typeform, you can customize forms with unique logos, elements, colors, fonts, background images, and videos. There are 28+ editable question formats to collect data such as names, email addresses, ranking, rating, and written feedback.
Typeform best features
- Tell Typeform’s AI about your requirements, and it automatically builds the forms for you
- Provide relevant answer options to multiple-choice questions using AI
- Generate AI-powered suggestions to convert lengthy questions into simple and engaging ones
Typeform limitations
- Lacks features for analysis and interpretation through dashboards and reports
- Doesn’t save partial responses from users
- Limited customization options for templates and questions
Typeform pricing
- Basic: $29/month
- Plus: $59/month
- Business: $99/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Typeform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (750+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (860+ reviews)
5. Involve. me (Best for in-depth surveys)
With Involve’s AI form generator, you can paste the website’s URL in the AI form builder. The builder captures your brand elements to create forms and in-depth surveys. You can then add elements, personalize, and fine-tune these templates according to the business requirements.
Involve’s AI analytics capabilities analyze the gathered data to create detailed reports and dashboards. This helps us derive powerful customer insights, optimize funnels for conversions, and make data-driven decisions.
Involve best features
- Preview forms and optimize them for different devices, such as mobile and desktop
- Create secure forms for accepting payments by integrating with Stripe and PayPal accounts
- Invite teams to specific Workspaces and assign editing and viewing rights to them
Involve limitations
- Designing features are basic and lack more options to adjust the positions and sizes of templates
- Customizing the branding elements, such as fonts, is limited
Involve pricing
- Basic: $49/month
- Pro: $99/month
- Business: $199/month
- Agency: $399/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Involve ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews);
6. Fillout (Best for multi-page form creation)
Fillout is a simple, zero-code AI form builder that helps you create powerful forms, quizzes, and surveys. The platform offers sophisticated functionalities, such as payment collection, multi-page form creation, login, and scheduling, to help build the most advanced forms.
Fillout integrates with your existing tools effortlessly, automating workflows and scaling business operations.
Fillout best features
- Add discount codes and collect payments from users using Stripe at no additional fees
- Add a scheduling page to your forms and let users book a meeting with you
Fillout limitations
- No option to organize forms, logic, and calculations into folders and workspaces
- Cannot take action on submissions and notify users regarding changes done
Fillout pricing
- Free Forever
- Starter: $19/month
- Pro: $49/month
- Business: $89/month
Fillout ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
7. Feathery (Best for workflow automation)
Feathery is a no-code AI Form builder tool that helps you automate any form workflow and save time.
Feathery creates forms using AI and helps migrate high-performing form templates from other brands (Typeform). You can also use it to automate post-submission workflows by extracting users’ information, screening applications, and routing them to the relevant personnel for approval processes.
Also, Feathery ensures compliance with SOC-2 and HIPAA to protect sensitive customer data from cyber threats.
Feathery best features
- Define custom logic in a natural language and show questions based on previous field responses
- Integrates with 100+ CRMs, email, analytics, payments, and project management tools
Feathery limitations
- Doesn’t allow easy embedding with websites
- Integration with marketing automation platforms is not smooth
Feathery pricing
- Free Forever
- Growth: Custom pricing
- Business: Custom pricing
Feathery ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
8. MakeForms (Best for intuitive designs)
With MakeForms’ user-friendly interface and intuitive designs, you can generate single-page, multi-page, and all-at-once online forms for your business.
With the platform’s mobile and email verification features, it is easy to verify user identities, eliminate fake leads, and gather accurate user data.
The tool helps create multiple links for a single form, such as social media, email, and influencer marketing channels, which helps analyze audience response rates and success for each link created.
Makeforms is HIPAA, GDPR, SOC-2, and ISO compliant, providing data encryption and backup features to protect sensitive data.
MakeForms best features
- Use clear and organized layouts to guide users through multi-page forms
- Publish forms on your website and offer a more professional user experience
MakeForms limitations
- Lacks advanced features such as logic conditions and smooth integration capabilities through APIs and webhooks
- Form templates are limited and lack more types
MakeForms pricing
- Essentials: $29/month
- Pro: $69/month
- Agency: $149/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
MakeForms ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
9. Yay! Forms (Best for seamless functionality across devices)
Yay! Forms offers visually appealing and responsive designs for a seamless form-filling experience across devices.
This AI-powered platform analyzes user behavior in online forms to suggest relevant answer options, increase response rates, and collect valuable feedback. This helps in understanding customers better and personalizing marketing strategies and products.
Yay! Forms best features
- Customize ready-made themes and templates to match your brand’s look and feel
- Check where users are dropping off and optimize it to increase conversions
- Segment your users with advanced conditional logic and increase the accuracy of the collected data
Yay! Forms limitations
- Indexing and exporting forms as PDFs is not possible
Yay! Forms pricing
- Starter: $19/month
- Plus: $39/month
- Professional: $79/month
Yay! Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
10. Zoho forms (Best for teams and approval workflows)
Zoho Forms is a free form builder tool for teams with no coding experience.
You can generate and embed online forms on your website, social media platforms, and email campaigns for better engagement.
Its advanced functionalities include custom fields, data security, field validation, and conditional logic. Respondents also have the advantage of saving partially filled forms that they can return to at their convenience.
Zoho forms best features
- Validate user responses on live forms in real-time
- Redirect users to a success page, thank-you page, or another form after they submit a response
- Send SMS and email notifications to respondents when they complete a form
Zoho forms limitations
- Only a limited number of fields can be included
- Lacks integration capabilities with other popular tools and platforms outside of Zoho
- Customization options are restrictive while creating forms with pre-built templates
Zoho forms pricing
- Free
- Basic: $10/month
- Standard: $25/month
- Professional: $50/month
Zoho forms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (120+ reviews)
11. Google Forms AI Form Builder (Best for creating basic forms for free)
Google Forms is a widely used AI form builder application that makes it simple to generate forms, share them online, collect data, and analyze responses in real time. You can easily choose questions from existing question types, drag-and-drop to reorder questions, and customize colors, images, and fonts.
The built-in intelligence feature of Google AI Form Builder lets you set validation rules, detect formatting errors, and collect only clean user responses. Accessible from any device, you can create surveys and respond to them on the go, making it a good SurveyMonkey alternative.
Google Forms AI Form Builder’s best features
- Export the collected data to Google Sheets for deeper analysis and automation
- Add collaborators to build forms and analyze results together in real-time
- Create and edit forms on the go, also allow users to respond using any device such as tablet, computer, and mobile phones
Google Forms AI Form Builder limitations
- A limited number of customization capabilities in terms of branding, such as font type, layouts, size, and color
- The platform crashes when handling a higher submission traffic
- Lacks data analytics and reporting features
Google Forms AI Form Builder pricing
- Free
- Business Starter: $7. 20/user/month
- Business Standard: $14. 40/user/month
- Business Plus: $21. 60/user/month
Google Forms AI Form Builder ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (10000+ reviews)
