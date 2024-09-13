Топ 11 AI формуляри за 2025 г.

If you’ve ever asked, ‘How can I gather data to improve business outcomes?’ you’ve probably thought about an online form.

Building online forms and analyzing responses helps with everything from product enhancements to lead generation, team morale, task automation, and more.

The real challenge? Creating interactive, easy-to-use, personalized online forms to drive more user responses.

My team and I have long searched for a reliable and customizable form builder.

We spent a lot of time testing different AI form generators to build engaging forms, analyze data, and derive insights. Based on my research, I’ve compiled a list of the best AI form generator tools for you.

Whether you’re looking to build single or multi-page forms for research, marketing, and feedback purposes, this guide will help you optimize processes and save hours.

Let’s explore the top AI form generators you can use to create beautiful forms.

What Should You Look for in an AI Forms Builder?

While you can create a form in Excel, creating engaging, dynamic, and intuitive forms demands advanced capabilities.

Here are some critical features that you should look for in an online form builder software:

Ease of use: Check if the form builder is intuitive and easy to use. The tool must not demand coding knowledge so that even non-technical users can easily build forms

Customization capabilities: The tool should let you customize your form according to business-specific needs, making it interactive for the audience and urging them to complete it before dropping off

Conditional logic : Looking to collect hyper-relevant data from users? Picking a tool with advanced conditional logic capabilities is critical to personalize questions in real-time based on users’ responses

Multi-page support : Get a tool that supports multiple pages in forms to gather detailed information

Mobile-friendly : Choose an AI form builder that can adapt to a mobile interface to provide a seamless experience for users

Integration: Make sure the tool integrates with existing tech stack such as CRMs, marketing, data analysis, communication, and email marketing platforms

The 11 Best AI Form Builders to Use in 2025

1. ClickUp (Best for customizable forms and data collection)

ClickUp is comprehensive project management software with a built-in form automation feature that helps create user-friendly online forms. ClickUp’s Form View lets you collect information from your team, clients, or customers effortlessly.

The form-building feature adds many fields to the online form, including text, long text, number, email, phone, date, drop-down lists, and checkboxes. This helps to frame questions based on the purpose, such as open-ended, close-ended, yes/no, pulse survey, and matrix questions.

Create intuitive forms by using conditional logic and rules in the ClickUp Form view

It hides questions such as the name and phone number of the respondents whose information has already been collected, so they don’t have to fill these fields again. This streamlines the user experience, improving responses and conversion rates.

ClickUp Automation further enhances the experience by automating post-submission workflows, such as sending emails to users and partners to keep them in the loop. You can also trigger AI-generated data and customer sentiment analysis to uncover insights and make strategic decisions.

Automate form workflows and optimize operations using ClickUp Automation

Here’s how you can use prebuilt automations to improve the team’s productivity:

Make use of 100+ prebuilt templates to automate recurring form-building processes such as assigning tasks, posting comments, and changing statuses

Add new tasks to assignees and watchers automatically and save time

Connect with existing applications to facilitate automation across the entire tech stack

Additionally, using ClickUp Tasks, you can automatically create and assign tasks from online form responses. Add labels, form information, and responses to the task description to add additional context to your tasks.

Gather requirements with ClickUp Forms and route them to the right assignees as trackable tasks in ClickUp

Leverage the power of ClickUp Forms to streamline work for software teams: Streamline bug reporting by collecting critical information like bug description, device and operating system specifications, error message, impact, etc.

Collect requests for new feature additions from team members and end users

Enhance collaboration between development and testing teams by capturing details of test cases, test execution reports, issues identified, criticality of issues, etc.

To top it all, you can provide input and sit and relax while ClickUp Brain curates the most appropriate and perfect questions for the survey on your behalf. We tried out a few prompts to generate surveys using ClickUp Brain.

Examples of AI prompts for polls and surveys:

Prompt 1: Generate engaging survey questions to gather valuable insights from your audience. [Specify the target audience and the purpose of the survey]

Prompt 2: Craft a persuasive poll question to engage your audience and encourage participation. [Specify the topic or theme of the poll]

Prompt 3: Generate a series of survey questions to measure customer satisfaction and identify areas for improvement. [Specify the industry or type of business]

Use ClickUp Brain to generate highly relevant questions for polls and surveys

Once the data is collected, you can leverage ClickUp Brain to run data analysis and get:

Actionable insights by revealing trends and patterns that might otherwise go unreported

Increased survey scalability with automated distribution, data collection, and analysis

Enhanced survey results with intuitive designs and AI-driven sentiment analysis

You can also use ClickUp Brain’s powerful neural networks to quickly analyze the data using comparison tables, build and launch marketing strategies, and share the results with stakeholders to receive suggestions and identify areas of improvement.

Lastly, customization capabilities allow you to personalize many factors, such as themes, colors, images, storage, templates, and messages.

For example, suppose you’re collecting feedback about your product’s features, customer support, and pricing plans. You can use ClickUp’s Feedback Form Template and customize fields, views, and tasks to easily collect, access, and organize information. This offers a centralized location for analyzing data and streamlining the feedback collection process.

Download This Template Collect feedback and enhance product features based on user preferences with the ClickUp Feedback Form Template

This template allows you to:

Create surveys targeted to the individual needs of your clients

Provide clients with a platform to express their ideas and concerns

Collect important insights to enhance products and services

Evaluate areas of refinement and develop tailored strategies to address them

It is designed to help you collect all relevant data in one place and leverage user feedback in project prioritization. This provides valuable analysis for product decisions and improves client engagement and loyalty.

ClickUp best features

Choose from different fields and collect only the relevant data using ClickUp Custom Fields

Update fields dynamically based on responses and simplify the form-filling experience for users

Use ClickUp Brain to generate the most engaging questions for your forms

Review forms in real time and analyze responses to unlock insights

Turn form responses into actionable tasks automatically using ClickUp Tasks

Use ClickUp Task Tags to add information to the task descriptions and find them easily

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp Brain is not available in the free version

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Read More: 11 Free Feedback Form Templates to Collect Insights

2. Forms. app (Best for payment gateways)

Forms. app’s free-to-use AI form generator helps create customized forms using pre-built templates. With the platform, you can embed an online form on your website. You can also adjust privacy settings to reach the target audience and prevent others from viewing it.

This AI builder integrates with Google Sheets, MailChimp, Stripe, PayPal, and Zapier to help you automate workflows and streamline processes.

Forms. app best features

Change the order of the questions easily by dragging and dropping them

Control who can access your forms through 4 different privacy states: private, limited, unlisted, and public

Set conditions to show or hide fields based on the user’s answers

Forms. app limitations

Limited form designs/templates and personalization options in terms of colors and fonts

Some users report that the platform should offer more types of questions to understand the pulse of the target audience

Forms. app pricing

Free

Basic : $25/month

Pro : $35/month

Premium: $99/month

Forms. app ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: (240+ reviews)

3. SurveySparrow (Best for conversational surveys)

via SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow, one of the best JotForm alternatives for conversational surveys, helps create interactive forms with chat-like features to collect relevant information and optimize business operations.

It provides over 1500+ integrations to effortlessly export data to external tools and existing systems.

Executive dashboards help visualize survey data through charts and bar graphs and extract meaningful insights from AI-generated forms. You can also automate workflows based on survey responses by defining conditions and triggering actions such as follow-up emails and team updates.

SurveySparrow best features

Add videos to the background of your surveys

Receive survey analysis reports directly to your inbox at your preferred schedule

Remind non-responders and partial responders via emails and nudge them to complete the surveys

SurveySparrow limitations

Lacks analytical features to calculate and indicate statistically significant differences

Data representation needs a lot of manual intervention to derive the required insights

SurveySparrow pricing

Basic : $39/month billed quarterly

Essential : $59/month billed quarterly

Business : $149/month billed quarterly

Enterprise: Custom pricing

SurveySparrow ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

4. Typeform (Best for form-based customization)

via Typeform

Typeform generates visually appealing and engaging online forms. Known for its easy-to-use interface, it displays only one question per page to avoid overwhelming the audience and drive more responses.

With Typeform, you can customize forms with unique logos, elements, colors, fonts, background images, and videos. There are 28+ editable question formats to collect data such as names, email addresses, ranking, rating, and written feedback.

Typeform best features

Tell Typeform’s AI about your requirements, and it automatically builds the forms for you

Provide relevant answer options to multiple-choice questions using AI

Generate AI-powered suggestions to convert lengthy questions into simple and engaging ones

Typeform limitations

Lacks features for analysis and interpretation through dashboards and reports

Doesn’t save partial responses from users

Limited customization options for templates and questions

Typeform pricing

Basic : $29/month

Plus : $59/month

Business : $99/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Typeform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (750+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (860+ reviews)

5. Involve. me (Best for in-depth surveys)

With Involve’s AI form generator, you can paste the website’s URL in the AI form builder. The builder captures your brand elements to create forms and in-depth surveys. You can then add elements, personalize, and fine-tune these templates according to the business requirements.

Involve’s AI analytics capabilities analyze the gathered data to create detailed reports and dashboards. This helps us derive powerful customer insights, optimize funnels for conversions, and make data-driven decisions.

Involve best features

Preview forms and optimize them for different devices, such as mobile and desktop

Create secure forms for accepting payments by integrating with Stripe and PayPal accounts

Invite teams to specific Workspaces and assign editing and viewing rights to them

Involve limitations

Designing features are basic and lack more options to adjust the positions and sizes of templates

Customizing the branding elements, such as fonts, is limited

Involve pricing

Basic : $49/month

Pro : $99/month

Business : $199/month

Agency : $399/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Involve ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews);

6. Fillout (Best for multi-page form creation)

via Fillout

Fillout is a simple, zero-code AI form builder that helps you create powerful forms, quizzes, and surveys. The platform offers sophisticated functionalities, such as payment collection, multi-page form creation, login, and scheduling, to help build the most advanced forms.

Fillout integrates with your existing tools effortlessly, automating workflows and scaling business operations.

Fillout best features

Add discount codes and collect payments from users using Stripe at no additional fees

Add a scheduling page to your forms and let users book a meeting with you

Fillout limitations

No option to organize forms, logic, and calculations into folders and workspaces

Cannot take action on submissions and notify users regarding changes done

Fillout pricing

Free Forever

Starter : $19/month

Pro : $49/month

Business: $89/month

Fillout ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Feathery (Best for workflow automation)

via Feathery

Feathery is a no-code AI Form builder tool that helps you automate any form workflow and save time.

Feathery creates forms using AI and helps migrate high-performing form templates from other brands (Typeform). You can also use it to automate post-submission workflows by extracting users’ information, screening applications, and routing them to the relevant personnel for approval processes.

Also, Feathery ensures compliance with SOC-2 and HIPAA to protect sensitive customer data from cyber threats.

Feathery best features

Define custom logic in a natural language and show questions based on previous field responses

Integrates with 100+ CRMs, email, analytics, payments, and project management tools

Feathery limitations

Doesn’t allow easy embedding with websites

Integration with marketing automation platforms is not smooth

Feathery pricing

Free Forever

Growth : Custom pricing

Business: Custom pricing

Feathery ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. MakeForms (Best for intuitive designs)

via MakeForms

With MakeForms’ user-friendly interface and intuitive designs, you can generate single-page, multi-page, and all-at-once online forms for your business.

With the platform’s mobile and email verification features, it is easy to verify user identities, eliminate fake leads, and gather accurate user data.

The tool helps create multiple links for a single form, such as social media, email, and influencer marketing channels, which helps analyze audience response rates and success for each link created.

Makeforms is HIPAA, GDPR, SOC-2, and ISO compliant, providing data encryption and backup features to protect sensitive data.

MakeForms best features

Use clear and organized layouts to guide users through multi-page forms

Publish forms on your website and offer a more professional user experience

MakeForms limitations

Lacks advanced features such as logic conditions and smooth integration capabilities through APIs and webhooks

Form templates are limited and lack more types

MakeForms pricing

Essentials : $29/month

Pro : $69/month

Agency : $149/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MakeForms ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Yay! Forms (Best for seamless functionality across devices)

Yay! Forms offers visually appealing and responsive designs for a seamless form-filling experience across devices.

This AI-powered platform analyzes user behavior in online forms to suggest relevant answer options, increase response rates, and collect valuable feedback. This helps in understanding customers better and personalizing marketing strategies and products.

Yay! Forms best features

Customize ready-made themes and templates to match your brand’s look and feel

Check where users are dropping off and optimize it to increase conversions

Segment your users with advanced conditional logic and increase the accuracy of the collected data

Yay! Forms limitations

Indexing and exporting forms as PDFs is not possible

Yay! Forms pricing

Starter : $19/month

Plus : $39/month

Professional: $79/month

Yay! Forms ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Zoho forms (Best for teams and approval workflows)

via Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms is a free form builder tool for teams with no coding experience.

You can generate and embed online forms on your website, social media platforms, and email campaigns for better engagement.

Its advanced functionalities include custom fields, data security, field validation, and conditional logic. Respondents also have the advantage of saving partially filled forms that they can return to at their convenience.

Zoho forms best features

Validate user responses on live forms in real-time

Redirect users to a success page, thank-you page, or another form after they submit a response

Send SMS and email notifications to respondents when they complete a form

Zoho forms limitations

Only a limited number of fields can be included

Lacks integration capabilities with other popular tools and platforms outside of Zoho

Customization options are restrictive while creating forms with pre-built templates

Zoho forms pricing

Free

Basic : $10/month

Standard : $25/month

Professional: $50/month

Zoho forms ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (120+ reviews)

11. Google Forms AI Form Builder (Best for creating basic forms for free)

via Google Forms

Google Forms is a widely used AI form builder application that makes it simple to generate forms, share them online, collect data, and analyze responses in real time. You can easily choose questions from existing question types, drag-and-drop to reorder questions, and customize colors, images, and fonts.

The built-in intelligence feature of Google AI Form Builder lets you set validation rules, detect formatting errors, and collect only clean user responses. Accessible from any device, you can create surveys and respond to them on the go, making it a good SurveyMonkey alternative.

Google Forms AI Form Builder’s best features

Export the collected data to Google Sheets for deeper analysis and automation

Add collaborators to build forms and analyze results together in real-time

Create and edit forms on the go, also allow users to respond using any device such as tablet, computer, and mobile phones

Google Forms AI Form Builder limitations

A limited number of customization capabilities in terms of branding, such as font type, layouts, size, and color

The platform crashes when handling a higher submission traffic

Lacks data analytics and reporting features

Google Forms AI Form Builder pricing

Free

Business Starter : $7. 20/user/month

Business Standard : $14. 40/user/month

Business Plus: $21. 60/user/month

Google Forms AI Form Builder ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (10000+ reviews)

Build Engaging Forms with ClickUp

Gone are the days when you struggled with Excel to create forms.

AI Form builder software provides a wide range of features, such as pre-built templates, editable fields, conditional logic, data analytics, and dashboards. This makes it simple for teams to build user-friendly forms.

ClickUp offers advanced features you need to create simple yet fully functional forms.

It is an ideal tool for adapting to the business’s specific needs and efficiently collecting information.

Sign up on ClickUp for free to build the most engaging and personalized forms in minutes.