Top 10 công cụ AI cho startup năm 2025

Every startup faces the same challenge: doing more with less. Between limited resources and the constant pressure to innovate, it can feel like there’s never enough time or manpower.

But the right artificial intelligence (AI) tools for startups can change that, helping you automate tasks, enhance productivity, and stay ahead of the curve.

In this blog post, we’re sharing 10 of the best AI tools for startups that can significantly improve how you run your business.

Let’s get started. 🏁

Not all AI tools are built the same, and startups need solutions that fit their fast-moving, resource-conscious environment. The right tool should save time, reduce effort, and make decision-making easier without adding complexity.

Here’s what to consider when choosing an AI tool:

Ease of use: Go for tools that simplify the adoption of Go for tools that simplify the adoption of AI in the workspace with intuitive interfaces and clear workflows to reduce the learning curve

Scalability: Ensure tools can handle growing business demands without requiring constant upgrades or adjustments

Cost-effectiveness: Invest in AI that enhances productivity while keeping costs aligned with the value delivered

Customization: Use AI tools that adapt to unique startup needs with adjustable settings and tailored functionalities

Integration capabilities: Choose AI solutions that fit into existing workflows to prevent disruptions and maximize efficiency

🧠 Fun Fact: Marketing automation is the most common AI use case for early-stage startups! AI tools help streamline content creation, ad optimization, and customer engagement, allowing startups to scale faster with fewer resources.

Startups must balance speed, efficiency, and scalability. AI-powered tools help automate tasks, optimize workflows, and enhance startup project management without inflating operational costs.

Here’s a curated list of the best AI tools for startups to help you scale smarter. 📑

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered project management and team collaboration)

Startups thrive on innovation, agility, and rapid growth—but staying organized while establishing your business can be a challenge.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, brings project management, documentation, and collaboration into one platform, powered by AI. With automation, streamlined workflows, and real-time collaboration, it is the perfect tool for startups to scale sustainably.

Get AI-driven insights to increase workflow efficiency with ClickUp Brain

As your startup grows, so do the workflow complexities. ClickUp Brain doesn’t just automate; it predicts bottlenecks, helping adjust schedules early and stay ahead of project timelines. It adds to ClickUp Docs by summarizing long reports, generating content, and improving clarity, making documentation more efficient.

ClickUp’s AI Notetaker transforms meetings from lengthy discussions into productive sessions focused on action. The AI automatically captures key information—like decisions, insights, and action items—creating clear and concise summaries that integrate smoothly with current projects.

When balancing multiple projects, ClickUp Brain can analyze workloads, predict timelines, and recommend the best way to distribute tasks. Teams get a clear picture of who’s available and what’s urgent, keeping projects on track.

From planning product launches to managing content and tracking deadlines, the ClickUp Startup Project Management Software provides the structure you need to stay on top of your work.

Set up triggers to streamline task management using ClickUp Automations

ClickUp Automations allows you to optimize operations by setting up rules that trigger specific actions, reducing manual effort. Automations can update task statuses, assign team members, send notifications, and more. This keeps work moving smoothly while cutting down on administrative tasks.

When preparing for a major investor pitch, the team can draft proposals, outline presentations, and store research notes in one central place using ClickUp Knowledge Management, making collaboration seamless and eliminating version control issues.

If you’re looking for a structured way to plan and execute business ideas, ClickUp also offers templates.

The ClickUp Startup Canvas Whiteboard Template includes 13 distinct segments that cover nearly every aspect of your startup, providing a structured framework to fully realize your business vision.

On the other hand, the ClickUp Business Startup Checklist Template organizes all the necessary steps in one place, making it easy to visualize your progress and stay on track, ensuring you don’t miss any important steps in the process.

ClickUp best features

Get AI-powered answers: Ask AI any question about your workspace, and ClickUp Brain will search through all Docs, Tasks, and Wikis, providing quick, precise answers

Leverage custom wiki templates: Build your knowledge base easily with pre-built wiki templates or turn any ClickUp Doc into a wiki, adding rich text formatting, embedded media, and real-time collaboration

Enhance team collaboration: Collaborate on pitch decks and strategies with live editing, integrated comments, and video clips, ensuring that your team can refine ideas and decision-making

Assign tasks: Use ClickUp to assign tasks with customized priorities, deadlines, and dependencies, ensuring that the right tasks are completed at the right time, without micromanagement

Connect with essential tools: Integrate ClickUp with Google Drive, Zoom, and other apps, allowing you to connect your existing tools and enhance workflows

ClickUp limitations

The platform offers extensive customization, which can take some time to fully understand and set up

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

I love ClickUp! I’ve used many tools to manage my project workflows and whatnot, but nothing has quite covered my needs as well as ClickUp. It has everything you need (with it being the everything app for work) and caters to all your personal and professional needs. My favourites are the templates (what’s not to love!) and Docs. Man oh man, do I enjoy formatting there.

2. Jasper AI (Best for scalable content creation and marketing copy generation)

via Jasper

Jasper AI helps startups generate high-quality marketing content at scale, reducing the time spent on writing from scratch. Instead of producing generic AI-generated text, it allows businesses to train the AI to reflect their unique brand voice, ensuring consistent messaging.

From blogs and email campaigns to ad copy and social media posts, this AI powered marketing assistant enables teams to create engaging, conversion-driven text within minutes. Its content repurposing system ensures that a single piece of content can be adapted across multiple AI tools, making content workflows more efficient.

Jasper AI best features

Customize brand voice for consistent messaging across content types

Optimize content for SEO while maintaining readability

Get instant content ideas and answers to queries with Jasper Chat

Generate multilingual content with cultural adaptation for your target audience

Jasper AI limitations

Pricing scales quickly for growing teams

Requires manual fine-tuning for nuanced topics

API limits restrict integration flexibility

Struggles with highly technical terminology

Jasper AI pricing

Creator: $49/month per user

Pro: $69/month per user

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,800+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jasper AI?

Jasper comes with over 50 templates, so everything in content creation gets covered. Honestly, templates are the best features. If you, for example, need to write a blog post, Jasper comes with the right content and ‘dialect. ’

🔍 Did You Know? Jasper AI was the first startup unicorn built entirely using AI. This marketing tool leveraged AI to grow into a billion-dollar company.

3. GrammarlyGO (Best for AI-powered business communication enhancement and writing workflow automation)

via GrammarlyGO

GrammarlyGO enhances professional writing by providing real-time suggestions for clarity, tone, and engagement. It analyzes the context to refine business communication, ensuring messages align with your brand’s vision and resonate with the target market.

As an AI-powered writing assistant, it optimizes your writing process and maintains a professional tone across all interactions like emails, reports, and internal documents.

The AI also adapts to different writing styles, making it easier to draft responses quickly without sounding robotic. Founders and entrepreneurs who rely on clear and consistent communication will find it useful for increasing efficiency and reducing time spent on revisions.

GrammarlyGO best features

Enhance writing clarity with real-time contextual suggestions

Adjust tone dynamically for professional communication

Automate responses for faster email and document creation

Maintain brand consistency with AI-powered style guides

Simplify email management with AI that summarizes messages and suggests tailored responses

GrammarlyGO limitations

Advanced features restricted to enterprise plans

Mobile version offers limited functionality

Customization requires expertise in style guide setup

GrammarlyGO pricing

Free

Pro: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

GrammarlyGO ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (7,150+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Use AI to draft investor pitches! Some startups have even secured funding with AI-generated pitches—no human edits needed.

4. Synthesia (Best for scalable video production and professional training content creation)

via Synthesia

Synthesia simplifies video production by utilizing AI-generated avatars and voice synthesis, eliminating the need for expensive filming equipment or production teams. It enables you to convert text into high-quality video presentations featuring realistic AI avatars that deliver content in a natural way.

This makes it particularly useful for startups to create high quality marketing materials, training documents, product explainers, and interactive videos without the overhead of traditional video production.

Synthesia best features

Generate professional videos using AI-powered avatars

Convert text scripts into synchronized voice and movement

Customize avatars for branded content consistency

Translate video content into multiple languages

Access industry-specific video templates for quick production

Synthesia limitations

Custom avatar setup requires additional configuration

Limited camera movement options for dynamic shots

Rendering times increase for high-resolution videos

Synthesia pricing

Free

Starter: $29/month per user

Creator: $89/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Synthesia ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,880+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (225+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Synthesia?

I have been using AI and AI Avatars video platforms for business-related projects for some time now. I can affirm that Synthesia have the best video quality output and the most realistic avatars in the industry. Synthesia have also the best in class video editor and the most productive workflow.

5. Murf AI (Best for professional voice-over production and audio content generation)

via Murf AI

Murf AI helps startups produce studio-quality voiceovers without hiring voice actors, making it ideal for businesses creating podcasts, training modules, and product demos. The platform offers natural-sounding AI voices in multiple languages, featuring +133 voices and customization options for tone, speed, and emphasis.

This tool for startups also integrates with video editing tools, allowing for seamless synchronization between audio and visuals.

Murf AI best features

Add lifelike AI voiceovers into your apps, websites, and services with Text-toSpeech API

Customize tone, pitch, and pacing for professional delivery

Create branded AI voices using voice cloning technology

Automate large-scale audio production with batch processing

Integrate seamlessly with video and e-learning platforms

Murf AI limitations

Manual fine-tuning needed for complex pronunciations

Storage limitations in lower-tier plans

Limited customization for real-time voice modification

Murf AI pricing

Free

Creator Lite: $29/month per user

Creator Plus+: $49/month per user

Business Lite: $99/month per user

Business Plus+: $199/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Murf AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,320+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know? 11 of the top 20 AI companies in the U. S. are based in San Francisco, yet they employ only 3,400 people in the city despite raising $15. 7 billion in funding since 2008.

6. Notion AI (Best for intelligent workspace organization and document generation)

via Notion

Notion AI enhances productivity by automating documentation and structuring workspace content, helping startups organize information without manual effort. Replacing scattered notes, Notion AI helps you categorize, summarize, and suggest optimizations for documents, ensuring better knowledge management.

It also assists in meeting note-taking by extracting key points and action items, reducing the time spent on post-meeting documentation. Its ability to generate structured content makes it useful for startups managing large amounts of internal information.

Notion AI best features

Automate content organization through AI-powered structuring

Analyze PDFs, images, and databases to extract key takeaways and action items

Optimize workflow efficiency with intelligent task management

Maintain a connected knowledge base with AI-driven categorization

Write and translate content in multiple languages, including Japanese, Spanish, and German

Notion AI limitations

Complex database management can slow performance

Limited offline functionality for AI-driven features

API restrictions impact custom automation setups

Notion AI pricing

Free

Plus: $12/month per user

Business: $18/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,950+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,460+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion AI?

It serves as a unified workspace where you can combine various elements such as text, images, tables, databases, and multimedia content seamlessly. Whether you’re planning a project, managing tasks, taking notes, or creating a personal wiki, Notion can be customized to fit your specific needs.

7. Hugging Face (Best for custom AI model development and machine learning implementation)

via Hugging Face

Hugging Face provides an ecosystem of AI tools that can be used to develop, train, and deploy AI models to fuel your startup’s innovation. Pre-trained models are available for tasks such as language processing, image recognition, and data analysis. Business owners can fine-tune existing models or build custom solutions suited to their needs.

The Hub lets your team quickly access and share state-of-the-art NLP, computer vision, and audio models. Startups can leverage this extensive library to build prototypes without reinventing the wheel.

Hugging Face best features

Access a large repository of pre-trained AI models and manage AI workflows with built-in version control

Showcase AI-powered apps through Spaces, creating interactive demos to analyze customer feedback

Manage AI workflows with built-in version control

Integrate advanced NLP using the Transformers Library, featuring models like BERT, GPT-2, and BLOOM

Scale AI deployments effortlessly with Inference Endpoints, ensuring low-latency performance

Hugging Face limitations

Model optimization can be complex for non-technical users

Custom dataset management requires additional setup

Hugging Face pricing

Free

Pro: $9/month per user

Enterprise: Starts at $20/month per user

Hugging Face ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (980+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: Mika, the world’s first AI CEO, was appointed by Polish drinks company Dictador to lead key projects and drive growth. While its impact is still unfolding, this move showcases AI’s growing role in business leadership.

8. Perplexity AI (Best for real-time research and intelligent information synthesis)

via Perplexity

Perplexity AI is a conversational search engine designed to deliver contextualized, cited answers in real time. It enables startups to gather, analyze, and summarize complex information with real-time updates. This AI tool processes queries and delivers sourced responses, making research faster and more efficient.

It helps businesses synthesize data from multiple sources, generate summaries, and organize key findings. A built-in knowledge base allows teams to store and retrieve valuable insights for ongoing projects.

Perplexity AI best features

Engage in natural language to retrieve verified information with built-in verification tools

Generate research summaries for quick and actionable insights

Gather industry-specific business data, analyze trends, and enhance your strategic planning

Utilize follow-up interactions to dive deeper into topics as new questions arise

Perplexity AI limitations

Industry-specific data availability varies

Exporting detailed market research reports requires manual formatting

API usage limits may affect integration with external tools

Perplexity AI pricing

Free

Pro: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Perplexity AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (890+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Perplexity AI?

It does a wonderful job using context I provide it, and it’s external web searches. Their speed of innovation is mind blowing. They are able to incorporate the latest models which makes perplexity such a durable AI product and makes it easy to be using the best models out there.

9. Glean (Best for enterprise knowledge discovery and internal search optimization)

via Glean

Glean improves knowledge management by helping teams search, organize, and retrieve company-wide information. A centralized system processes internal documents, emails, and resources to make relevant content easy to find.

Search results adapt based on your roles and access levels, ensuring the right information is available to the right people. Natural language processing (NLP) facilitates complex queries, while real-time indexing ensures that content remains updated.

Glean best features

Leverage Vector for natural language queries that deliver personalized results based on your role and projects

Retrieve personalized results based on access levels

Index content in real time to ensure data freshness

Automate complex, multi-step workflows using Next-Gen Prompting, enabling seamless workflow

Glean limitations

Initial setup requires significant configuration

Large-scale indexing demands additional computing resources

Integration with older systems may require custom development

Glean pricing

Free

Pro: $14. 49/month per user

Glean ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (950+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (730+ reviews)

🔍 Did You Know? EU AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive AI law, was agreed upon in December 2023 to ensure AI development aligns with EU values and regulations.

10. DALL-E (Best for AI-powered visual content creation and brand asset generation)

via OpenAI

DALL-E generates images from text descriptions, enabling businesses to create custom visuals without traditional design tools. You can define styles, adjust compositions, and produce multiple variations from a single prompt. It provides high-resolution outputs and offers tools for background removal, object manipulation, and format conversion.

Custom branding elements can be incorporated into generated images to maintain visual consistency. The system supports batch processing, making large-scale content creation more efficient.

DALL-E best features

Generate images from detailed text prompts

Maintain brand consistency with style customization

Create multiple image variations from a single input

Edit and manipulate visuals with built-in tools

Process images in batches for scalable content creation

DALL-E limitations

Some prompts produce inconsistent image details

Complex compositions require multiple refinements

Usage limits apply to generation credits

DALL-E pricing

Free

Plus: $20/month

Pro: $200/month

Team: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

DALL-E ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (675+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (95+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about DALL-E?

DALL-E is the fastest and the largest AI model to generate high quality images from our prompts. It has very simple and intuitive dashboard for generating our images smoothly. It can understand very complex prompts and generate our images with great accuracy. It is compatible with all of our browsers and devices.

⚙️ Bonus: Explore AI podcasts for your startup to stay informed on industry trends, discover innovative use cases, and gain valuable insights from experts on leveraging AI for growth.

