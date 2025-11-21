AI Document Processing là gì? Lợi ích, trường hợp sử dụng & công cụ tốt nhất

Teams leaned on traditional OCR to pull text from files. It could “read,” sure, but it couldn’t understand anything.

So people were stuck doing the tedious part themselves: fixing errors, filling in missing fields, and wrestling messy data into something usable.

AI has changed that dynamic completely.

Modern intelligent document processing (IDP) interprets context, structure, and meaning. Forms, invoices, contracts, handwritten notes… AI can make sense of them in ways that used to require hours of human attention. Suddenly, the slow, manual cleanup work fades into the background, and document-heavy workflows start to feel almost effortless.

In this article, we break down what AI document processing really is, where it shines, and the tools powering this shift toward smarter, more automated document workflows.

What Is AI Document Processing?

AI document processing (also known as IDP) is the process of using artificial intelligence to automate data extraction, categorization, and validation from documents.

Whilst OCR systems focus on text extraction, intelligent document processing can identify and comprehend the context and meaning of content across process documents (PDFs, emails, and scanned images).

AI document processing combines technologies like:

Optical character recognition (OCR) converts scanned images or PDFs into machine-readable text by extracting characters and words from structured documents

Natural language processing (NLP) understands and interprets human language within documents. This includes identifying entities (names, dates, locations), detecting the intent, and extracting relationships and context

Machine learning models continuously improve accuracy by learning from feedback. While pre-trained models will recognize patterns, custom models require data labelling and are trained on domain-specific documents

Computer visio n identifies and interprets layout elements (tables, checkboxes, signatures, etc. ) in documents

Deep learning enables complex pattern recognition, such as entity relationships and unstructured data parsing

These tools convert analog documents into digital formats that computers can interpret and understand. This capability allows businesses to process a wide range of documents, including unstructured, structured, and semi-structured documents with complex layouts, multiple languages, or even handwritten content.

👀 Did You Know? The COVID pandemic accelerated the adoption of automation technologies across industries. According to a McKinsey survey, among companies piloting automation, over 52% are experimenting with document intelligence and OCR.

How Does AI Document Processing Work?

Here’s how intelligent document processing works, step by step:

1. Document ingestion

The system pulls in files from multiple sources, including email, cloud drives, scanners, CRMs, and even images of handwritten notes. Anything you need to process counts as document data. This includes:

Accepting formats like PDFs, scanned images, emails, DOCX, and spreadsheets

Capturing inputs from shared drives, cloud apps, email inboxes, or APIs

Handling batch uploads or streaming of high-volume documents

ClickUp Brain, the built-in AI assistant within ClickUp, can help you collect extra data without adding more tools to your workflow

2. Preprocessing

The documents are cleaned and normalized to improve accuracy. Clean input means more accurate data capture. This step involves:

Deskewing tilted scans or rotated pages

Denoising to remove blur, smudges, or artefacts

Contrast enhancement for faint or low-resolution text

Text line straightening or segmentation in handwritten docs

This step is crucial, as even the most advanced AI models struggle with inaccurate inputs.

3. Data extraction with OCR

OCR systems convert printed, typed, or handwritten characters into machine-readable text. The system identifies and extracts key document data, such as names, dates, totals, and contract terms, in context, even from unstructured documents where information doesn’t follow a fixed document template.

4. Layout and structure detection

Intelligent document processing goes beyond reading text. It can interpret the document’s structure using computer vision and deep learning.

For example, when processing an invoice, the system doesn’t just extract numbers; it understands how those numbers are organized across rows and columns.

5. Contextual understanding with NLP

NLP enables the system to recognize named entities (e. g. , dates, people, locations), infer intent, and interpret semantics.

Say when the labels aren’t clear. It can still distinguish between a due date and an invoice date based on sentence structure and language patterns.

This is the reason intelligent document processing adapts to domain-specific vocabulary, recognizes abbreviations or synonyms. And make sense of semi-structured text where traditional keyword-based methods would fail.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 30% of workers believe automation could save them 1–2 hours per week, while 19% estimate it could unlock 3–5 hours for deep, focused work. Even those small time savings add up: just two hours reclaimed weekly equals over 100 hours annually—time that could be dedicated to creativity, strategic thinking, or personal growth. 💯 With ClickUp’s AI Agents and ClickUp Brain, you can automate workflows, generate project updates, and transform your meeting notes into actionable next steps—all within the same platform. No need for extra tools or integrations—ClickUp brings everything you need to automate and optimize your workday in one place. 💫 Real Results: RevPartners slashed 50% of their SaaS costs by consolidating three tools into ClickUp—getting a unified platform with more features, tighter collaboration, and a single source of truth that’s easier to manage and scale.

6. Data tagging and classification

With a deeper understanding of the content and structure, the AI now categorizes and labels key fields from multiple sources. This includes:

Classifying document type (e. g. , invoice, contract, receipt, form)

Tagging metadata like invoice number, due date, total amount, etc.

Learning over time to improve classification accuracy using machine learning

Processing invoices and handling unstructured or semi-structured documents with dynamic layout

7. Validation and cross-checking

IDP systems validate data by cross-referencing it with known values, databases, or business rules. When inconsistencies or missing fields arise, exception handling mechanisms flag them for review or trigger alerts for human input.

8. Output and integration

The last step involves pushing the document data to downstream systems or using it to trigger next steps:

Sending extracted fields to CRMs, ERPs, or databases via APIs

Automating actions like approvals, payments, or alerts

Logging every step for audit trails and compliance

Integrating with RPA tools to handle repetitive follow-up tasks

With the right tools, you can automate the workflow, from ingestion to action.

👀 Did You Know? The first document processor was invented over 100 years ago. In 1914, physicist Emanuel Goldberg built a machine that could read characters and convert them into code, decades before computers even existed!

Benefits of AI Document Processing

The hidden cost to process documents manually isn’t just time—it’s lost insight, delayed decisions, and duplicate effort. AI speeds up the process. Companies that implement document processing IDP see improved operational efficiency.

Let’s break down where it makes the biggest impact for document-heavy operations:

Reduce manual effort: Shift repetitive work like data entry, form tagging, and file routing to an automated system that runs 24/7

Improve accuracy: Built-in validation, contextual understanding, and ML-based learning minimize the risk of human error

Strengthen compliance: Automatically track every step of the Automatically track every step of the document lifecycle , creating a clear audit trail that supports internal and external regulations

Scale with automation: AI handles increasing volumes without increasing headcount during seasonal spikes or market expansion

Reduce operational drag: Automated Automated document management workflows mean approvals, reconciliations, and audits move faster, eliminating endless follow-ups and enabling straight-through processing

AI in action: Auto-extraction of names and birthdates from records by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) What it does:USCIS uses an AI tool to automatically pull out names and dates of birth from FBI background check records. This saves officers time by skipping the need to manually scan through long, unstructured documents. How it works:The system uses a language model trained to recognize real aliases and valid birthdates. It ignores street names, placeholder text, or unrelated info. If a name or DOB is already on file, it won’t flag duplicates. Human in the loop:Officers review and approve the AI’s suggestions. They decide whether a flagged name or birthdate is actually relevant to the case. Why it matters:This tool speeds up identity verification during immigration case processing (e. g. , N-400 naturalization), improves accuracy, and reduces manual workload. This doesn’t impact anyone’s rights or immigration outcomes. Status:Live since 2022 and used as part of the case review inside the USCIS ELIS system.

Top Use Cases for AI Document Processing

Below are some of the most impactful areas where AI document processing is already making a difference:

1. Invoice processing

One of the most common (and most frustrating) use cases. Instead of manually entering invoice numbers, dates, amounts, and vendor details into an accounting system, AI can extract data, validate it, and route it for approval.

📍 Example: A source-to-Pay automation company processes over 20,000 invoices monthly using AI-powered data extraction. Their operations team previously spent more than 20 minutes per invoice categorizing line items across 60+ varying templates. With automation, they were able to reduce the invoice processing time to under 5 minutes, with 98% data extraction accuracy. Here’s how a ClickUp Agen t can help cross-check details during instances like these:

2. Contract review and analysis

AI can parse dense legal and business documents, identify key clauses, and highlight risks or missing terms, saving legal teams hours of manual review.

This makes contractual language easier to document, summarize, and reuse in future agreements. AI doesn’t just analyze contracts or transform data; it creates reusable documentation and clause libraries.

📍 Example: A real estate firm uses AI to review lease agreements. The system flags missing termination clauses and auto-tags responsibilities related to property maintenance, helping teams avoid costly oversights during negotiations. An example of how AI tools like ClickUp Brain help you review documents

3. KYC verification

The key driver in streamlining customer onboarding and improving the customer experience is the transformation of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. What was traditionally a friction-filled experience is being fueled by AI, with an invisible layer of intelligence. AI-powered KYC accelerates customer acquisition and strengthens risk management.

4. Insurance Claims Automation

AI extracts data from claims forms, supporting documents, and images, then routes them for decision-making or follow-up—all while minimizing errors.

Tired of manually pulling data from invoices or documents and double-checking every detail? With AI Fields in ClickUp, you can let automation do the heavy lifting. Simply upload your invoice or document, and ClickUp’s AI will extract key information—like invoice numbers, dates, and totals—directly into your Custom Fields, saving you time and reducing errors. AI Fields can even verify that the captured data matches what you expect, flag any discrepancies, and trigger the next steps in your workflow automatically. This means less tedious data entry, more accurate records, and faster approvals—all in one place. Say goodbye to manual processing and hello to smarter, seamless document management with ClickUp AI.

5. Healthcare records digitization

Healthcare providers face a massive burden managing unstructured, handwritten, and inconsistent medical records, all while risking non-compliance with health data regulations. Without document digitization, accessing and acting on patient information remains fragmented and inefficient.

AI document processing reads medical records, lab reports, and handwritten notes to digitize and organize patient information, making it searchable and usable across systems.

With ClickUp Brain, your documentation is digitized and easily accessible

📍 Example: The Omega Digital Platform (ODP) leverages AI, RPA, ML, and NLP to streamline revenue-cycle operations for providers. The platform automates tasks across patient access, mid-revenue cycle, and business office functions, reducing administrative workload, cutting coding costs while maintaining over 95% accuracy, lowering accounts receivable days by 30%, and boosting collections by 10–20%.

6. HR forms and employee onboarding

AI helps HR teams process resumes, tax forms, and compliance documents quickly and accurately during hiring and onboarding workflows.

📍 Example: A growing tech startup automates onboarding paperwork. New hires upload their W-4 and direct deposit forms, and AI extracts the details, validates them, and updates the payroll system instantly. Here’s an example of what an AI-assisted onboarding workflow looks like:

There are plenty of tools that handle documents. But only a few bring together automation, intelligence, and execution in a single platform.

Here’s a breakdown of the top picks, starting with the one that does it all:

1. ClickUp (Best for integrating document processing, AI analysis, and automated task workflows)

Build customized AI agents with ClickUp Brain to process your documents

In ClickUp, the world’s first converged AI workspace, documents, data, AI, and tasks all live under one roof. While it is not a typical intelligent document processing platform, it offers features that help you manage your AI document workflows better.

Use ClickUp Docs for structured content

ClickUp Docs helps teams capture and organize information in a format that’s searchable, collaborative, and tightly connected to work execution.

Organize knowledge with nested pages, link text to tasks, tag docs, and connect everything to work in ClickUp Docs

Every doc exists inside your workspace and can be linked to tasks, goals, and dashboards. This removes the disconnect between documentation and daily operations by teams.

This is how it supports IDP:

Nested pages let you build organized knowledge bases or process manuals with a layered structure

Linked tasks allow you to turn any line of text into a task, complete with assignees, due dates, and priorities

Doc tags help categorize documents by topic, team, or workflow for easier filtering and search

Real-time collaboration keeps updates visible to everyone, with full edit tracking and comment threads

Permissions and sharing give you control over give you control over who can view, edit, or share content both internally and externally

Use ClickUp Brain to process, extract, and act on document content

ClickUp Brain is your built-in AI assistant (honestly, the very future of work) that helps make sense of your documents and puts them to work. Beyond finding files, this writing assistant software also understands the context of your documents,

In a nutshell:

Document search and retrieval: Use natural language processing to search across all your docs, pages, or comments. Ask ‘Where is the new onboarding checklist?’ and Brain will find it for you

Quickly find any doc, page, or comment using natural language search with ClickUp Brain

Data extraction: Brain can pull structured data from unstructured content. This includes names, dates, deadlines, or Custom Fields hidden in your text. You can format that info into tables, lists, or summaries within your Workspace

Extract names, dates, and other key info and auto-format into tables, lists, or summaries with ClickUp Brain

Content generation and editing: Need to Need to write a project document from scratch? Brain helps write, rewrite, or improve sections of your docs. It can even create outlines, checklists, or writing templates to help you get started faster

Write, rewrite, or polish docs instantly with ClickUp Brain

⏳ Productivity Hack: If you want to take things a step further, ClickUp Brain MAX gives you a dedicated desktop AI companion that works beyond your ClickUp workspace. You can: Search across all your connected apps (Google Drive, GitHub, SharePoint, and more)

Use voice-to-text to assign tasks, take notes, or generate content hands-free

Access multiple AI models (GPT-4. 1, Claude, Gemini) depending on the task

Automatically create meeting notes, build project reports, and generate images for complex processes It’s like giving your team a personal AI operations manager—one that understands your entire work context and doesn’t make you jump between tabs.

Use ClickUp Automations to keep document workflows in motion

You want to make sure your documents drive the right next steps. Achieve all that and more with ClickUp Automations and ClickUp Custom Agents. Define specific triggers and actions to create AI agents that handle your tasks within ClickUp.

Use ClickUp’s Automation rules to extract information and run workflows based on your needs

For example, it can route tasks based on vendor, amount, or client category in your invoice and form data handling workflows. You can use these custom agents to generate tasks from contracts (e. g. , follow-up, approvals, clause reviews) and create checklists from submitted forms.

ClickUp best features

Utilize a dedicated AI assistant in the sidebar to streamline repetitive tasks and provide instant context

Centralize your tasks, documents, goals, and team communication into a single, comprehensive platform

Apply extensive customization options, including various views like Board, List, and Calendar, to match any workflow

Automate task creation, progress tracking, and prioritization using custom AI Agents

ClickUp limitations

The large number of features creates a steep learning curve and can make the interface feel cluttered or overwhelming

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A user review says:

ClickUp Brain MAX has been an incredible addition to my workflow. The way it combines multiple LLMs in one platform makes responses faster and more reliable, and the speech-to-text across the platform is a huge time-saver. I also really appreciate the enterprise-grade security, which gives peace of mind when handling sensitive information. What stands out most is how it helps me cut through the noise and think clearer — whether I’m summarizing meetings, drafting content, or brainstorming new ideas. It feels like having an all-in-one AI assistant that adapts to whatever I need.

2. Rossum

Rossum is known for its email-to-ERP automation and schema-free extraction, meaning it can pull data from invoices or forms with wildly different layouts. You don’t need to create any templates for your use case. The “learning from corrections” feedback loop helps fine-tune models in real-time without technical retraining.

Rossum best features

Employ Rossum Aurora Document AI for high-accuracy, automated data extraction from complex transactional documents

Ingest documents seamlessly from various sources including email, API, shared drives, and e-invoicing networks like PEPPOL

Use an ergonomic validation screen that enables efficient human-in-the-loop verification and exception handling

Automate end-to-end document workflows for core business functions like accounts payable and supply chain management

Rossum limitations

Requires significant organizational change management for teams that are new to a dedicated Intelligent Document Processing solution

Deployment time can be extended for niche document types or when high levels of custom business logic are required

Some smaller teams might find the full-scale platform features and enterprise focus more advanced than necessary

Rossum pricing

Custom pricing

Rossum ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

3. Nanonets

The AI-powered intelligent document processing and workflow automation platform Nanonets is known for its no-code model training. The platform handles multi-format, multi-language documents. It shines in real-world ops scenarios—like logistics and healthcare—where document variability is high. Unlike rigid systems, Nanonets lets users retrain custom models with just a few sample files, without developer help.

Nanonets best features

Provides a no-code platform and a clean user interface to train AI models with a small number of sample documents

Automates end-to-end workflows using built-in decision engines for data validation, formatting, and control flows

Offers a flexible, usage-based pricing model with a pay-as-you-go option suitable for businesses of all sizes

Delivers high data extraction accuracy and is frequently praised for ease of setup and robust integration capabilities

Nanonets limitations

The platform’s native support and accuracy may fall short when processing highly unstructured or widely variable document types

Dedicated, one-on-one customer support is not included on the lower-tier plans

The platform’s free plan has a low page limit and does not include advanced features like custom data capture AI

Nanonets pricing

Free

Starter (Pay-as-you-go): $0/month + usage (Approx. $0. 30/page)

Pro: $999/month (Includes 10,000 pages)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Nanonets ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

4. Docsumo

Docsumo is built for line-item level extraction from semi-structured docs like invoices, bank statements, and purchase orders. With the validation-first approach, users can predefine rules and catch anomalies (e. g. , tax mismatches) before data enters downstream systems, reducing manual rework significantly.

Docsumo best features

Achieve high levels of touchless processing, often exceeding 90%, for standard document use cases

Support quick data extraction, often making information available for review in under 30 seconds upon upload

Offer pre-trained models for over 100 industry-specific document types, with easy-to-use API integration

Docsumo limitations

File uploads are constrained by a maximum size limit of 20MB per document

Users have noted that the setup process can be more complex compared to competitors, leading to a steeper initial learning curve

Docsumo pricing

Free Plan: Free (14-day trial)

Starter: ~$1,500/month (Volume tier minimum)

Growth: Custom pricing (Volume-based)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Docsumo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

5. ABBYY Vantage

ABBYY Vantage offers AI skill-based modularity. You can plug prebuilt extraction models (e. g. , invoices, IDs, utility bills) into workflows without training a model from scratch. The ABBYY Marketplace offers dozens of prebuilt skills (like OCR, tables, IDs, and claims) ready for drop‑in use.

ABBYY Vantage best features

Offers a low-code AI platform that uses pre-trained “skills” for over 90% recognition accuracy right out of the box

Converts business documents into structured JSON format for seamless integration with Generative AI and LLM systems

Uses machine learning combined with human-in-the-loop review to continuously improve extraction accuracy and reduce validation costs

Supports complex documents, including structured, semi-structured, and handwriting extraction, with a broad range of pre-trained models

ABBYY Vantage limitations

Creating highly customized workflows or “skills” for unique and niche document scenarios can cause workflow blockages

On-premise deployment options have high storage requirements and reported issues with effective patch management

The UI for managing user permissions and accessing report data is separate from the API, requiring the administration screen

ABBYY Vantage pricing

Custom pricing

ABBYY Vantage ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (340+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (420+ reviews)

6. Automation Anywhere IDP

Built on the Automation Anywhere platform, this IDP tool combines AI-driven extraction with native RPA orchestration. Its edge is end-to-end workflow control—from document ingestion to downstream system updates—without needing external tools. Prebuilt document bots for common use cases (like invoices and claims) make it fast to deploy in enterprise environments with complex automation needs.

Automation Anywhere IDP best features

Integrate Document Automation seamlessly with the core Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for end-to-end process flow

Utilize Automator AI to auto-create and accelerate automation workflows, significantly reducing the development time required

Get a low-code AI Agent Studio where users can design and manage their own cognitive agents for advanced tasks

Automation Anywhere IDP limitations

Users have reported limitations in the variety of automation commands and integration with certain niche applications

Customization options may be limited due to the platform’s focus on pre-built bots and templates

Automation Anywhere IDP pricing

Community Edition: Free

Cloud Starter Pack: $750/month (Flat rate bundle)

Advanced/Enterprise Pack: Custom pricing

Automation Anywhere IDP ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (3,990+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

How to Get Started with AI Document Processing

Adopting AI document processing doesn’t have to mean overhauling your entire system. In fact, the most successful teams start small. Here’s a simple roadmap to help you get started:

1. Identify the high-friction workflows

Start by pinpointing where your team spends the most time dealing with documents. Think: invoice entry, policy approvals, employee onboarding, or compliance tracking.

Ask these questions for each document-heavy process:

Are employees manually entering the same data across multiple systems?

Do approvals or reviews often get delayed due to unclear document ownership?

Is there frequent back-and-forth on missing or inconsistent document details?

Are team members spending time reformatting or renaming files for clarity?

Do you rely on email or chat to track document status or handoffs?

If you answered yes to two or more, you’ve likely found a strong candidate for AI-powered document processing.

2. Audit your current document formats

List the types of documents you handle most—PDFs, scanned forms, structured templates, or messy email attachments. This will help you choose a tool that can handle your real-world inputs, including complex documents that are difficult to standardize.

💡 Pro Tip: Upload a sample set of each document type into your chosen tool’s free trial (if available). See how well it classifies documents, extracts fields, and handles layout differences before committing.

3. Choose the right AI tool for your needs

Not every document processing tool is built the same. Some specialize in structured documents like invoices and forms. Others are designed to help you manage unstructured content like meeting notes, contracts, or policy documents. Match your use case with what the tool does best.

4. Start with one document type or process

Start with one workflow, like converting meeting notes into tasks or routing submitted HR forms, and measure the time saved. This is where, as a business user, you will see early value without IT dependency.

⚡ Template Archive: AI document processing systems often require clear, repeatable workflows. But many teams lack standardized documentation for handling edge cases, human review, and model feedback. SOP templates help teams document AI document processing steps—from data intake and validation to exception handling and retraining. With these templates, you can achieve consistency, faster onboarding, and audit-ready workflows for both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

5. Set up integrations and automations

Set up automations to connect your documents with CRMs, ERPs, PDF parsers, or task management tools. At this stage, ClickUp’s Prebuilt Autopilot Agents allow you to respond to triggers and post updates in a specific location.

Pre-built Agents act for you in certain channels and answer the questions contextually

Turn Document Chaos into Clarity With ClickUp

For years, teams have been stuck in a loop of document chaos. Important information lives in too many places, tasks get buried inside PDFs, and people waste hours retyping, summarizing, and tracking down what should have been obvious.

So, instead of building one more disconnected tool, ClickUp asked a better question: What if AI could live inside your work? What if it understood your tasks, documents, goals, and everything in between?

With ClickUp Docs, teams can create structured, connected content that’s linked to the work it supports. ClickUp Brain understands that content and helps turn it into action, whether that means surfacing next steps or summarizing a 10-page brief in seconds. All while ClickUp Automations keeps everything in motion.

Sign up on ClickUp today to get started.

✅ FAQs

AI document processing is used to automate the extraction, analysis, and management of data from documents. It streamlines tasks like invoice processing, contract analysis, data entry, compliance checks, and customer onboarding by converting unstructured data (e. g. , text, images, PDFs) into structured, actionable insights, saving time and reducing manual effort.

AI document processing is highly accurate, often achieving 90-99% accuracy depending on the tool, document quality, and training data. Advanced machine learning models, like those using NLP and computer vision, improve precision by learning from diverse document types and correcting errors over time, though accuracy may vary with complex or poor-quality documents.

Yes, AI can read scanned documents. Using OCR combined with ML, AI extracts text and data from scanned images or PDFs, even handling handwritten notes, low-resolution scans, or distorted documents, making it effective for digitizing physical records.

AI surpasses traditional OCR by combining character recognition with contextual understanding. While OCR extracts text, AI interprets meaning, identifies data fields (e. g. , dates, amounts), and handles unstructured or varied formats. AI is more adaptable to complex documents, reduces errors, and learns over time, unlike rule-based OCR, which struggles with inconsistencies.

Several tools excel in automated document workflows:ClickUp: Offers robust document processing with AI-powered automation for task management, data extraction, and workflow integration, ideal for teams streamlining end-to-end operationsABBYY Vantage: Specializes in intelligent data capture from diverse document typesNanonets: Uses AI for fast, accurate data extraction and workflow automation. These tools integrate with existing systems to enhance efficiency in document-heavy processesRossum: An AI-driven platform specializing in IDP, particularly for invoices, with automated data extraction and validation.