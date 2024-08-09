Slack vs Discord: Ứng dụng trò chuyện nào tốt hơn?

When we think of team communication, two of the names that come to mind are Slack and Discord.

Slack, originally designed for workplace communication, has evolved into a versatile collaboration platform for teams of all sizes. While Discord gained popularity among gamers, it has also expanded to communities and interest groups.

Now, while both are asynchronous communication tools that offer instant messaging, voice chat, and community-building features, they cater to different audiences and use cases.

In this article, we’ll compare Slack vs. Discord to find out which is a better chat app and for what reasons. We’ll also look at Reddit to see what the Reddit army thinks about Slack vs. Discord.

Let’s begin with Slack. 👇

Understanding Slack

Slack is a cloud-based communication platform designed for workplace collaboration. It’s essentially a digital workspace where teams can communicate, share files, and collaborate on projects.

Slack replaces traditional email and team communication apps by centralizing your communication in one place. Some basic features include:

Shared and private channels: These are organized spaces for specific topics or projects

Slack Huddles: Jump on instant voice/video calls with your team

Direct messaging: Send messages in one-on-one or group chats

File sharing: Easily share and access files of all types with bite-sized previews

Integrations: Connect your Slack workspace within Slack with other apps and services

Let’s talk about these in detail.

Slack features

1. Channels and messaging

Slack’s channels allow you to create dedicated spaces for specific projects, departments, or general topics. Channels keep conversations focused and easily searchable.

With Slack, you can create public and private channels:

# Public channels: Accessible to all members of a workspace, fostering open communication and knowledge sharing

🔒Private channels: Invite-only channels for sensitive or confidential discussions, ensuring information security

Slack also offers direct messaging for private conversations, which is ideal for quick discussions, sensitive information sharing, or one-on-one collaboration. Slack threads work like X (Twitter) threads to help organize conversations within direct messages for better focus.

2. Quick and easy meetings

Slack Huddles is a refreshing take on the traditional meeting format. These impromptu audio calls are designed for swift, informal conversations within your workspace.

Huddles are perfect for those spur-of-the-moment discussions. It offers:

Speed and spontaneity: Initiate a huddle in seconds without the need for calendar invites or link sharing

Focus on audio: Prioritize clear communication through audio, minimizing distractions and maximizing efficiency

Flexibility: Easily transition from chat to audio to video, depending on the conversation’s needs

Integration: Seamlessly operate within the Slack ecosystem, making it accessible to all team members

3. File sharing

Slack makes it easy to share and access all file types, enabling smooth collaboration and document exchange. It has file management features, such as:

File uploads and previews: Drag and drop files directly into channels or direct messages

File organization: Create folders to keep files organized

File search: Quickly find specific files using keywords or filters

Integration with cloud storage: Connect with services like Google Drive or Dropbox for seamless access

File version history: Track changes to files over time

4. Integrations

Slack’s versatility is enhanced through its extensive integration capabilities. Connect with third-party tools and services with:

App directory: Discover and add apps for various functions, such as project management, customer support, and analytics

Custom integrations: Build custom integrations using Slack’s API for unique requirements

Workflow automation: Connect with tools like Zapier to automate tasks and reduce manual work

Enhanced functionality: Integrate with essential tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom for seamless collaboration

Slack pricing

Free Forever

Pro: $8. 75/user/month

Business+: $15/user/month

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Understanding Discord

Discord is designed as a communication tool for gamers, but it’s also great for chilling with friends and building a community.

Originally a community platform designed for gamers, Discord evolved into a versatile communication platform for various communities during the pandemic.

As of today, it has become a popular alternative to Slack.

Discord provides a space where people can connect through servers—virtual hubs tailored to specific interests, topics, or groups. It offers group chat, voice calls, video calls, built-in games, and tools, making it popular for both casual and organized groups.

But.but.but.it’s not all Slack.

Discord features

1. Servers

Discord’s foundation is built on servers, which are essentially virtual spaces where communities of like-minded individuals can gather. These servers can be tailored to specific interests, games, or even professional networks.

Server creation: Users can create their own servers with custom names, icons, and descriptions.

Server customization: Adjust server settings, roles, and permissions to manage members and content.

Server discovery: Find and join public servers based on interests using Discord’s discovery feature.

Server invites: Share invites with friends to grow your server community.

Server categories and channels: Organize your server into different sections and topics.

2. Voice and video chat

Discord excels in real-time communication with its high-quality, low-latency voice call and video communication features.

However, a quick difference between Slack huddles and Discord calls is that Discord allows up to 25 participants, while Slack restricts to two participants with the free plan.

Other features include:

Voice channels: Create dedicated voice channels for different groups or activities

Screen sharing: Share your screen with others for game streaming or collaborative work

Push-to-talk: Avoid background noise with the push-to-talk feature

3. Text channels

Discord’s text channels allow written communication within servers, allowing for discussions, announcements, and file sharing.

You can add custom emojis, stickers, soundboard effects, set your own brand avatar and a custom status and write your own profile to appear in chat your way.

4. Group chats and direct messaging

Beyond server-based communication, Discord offers direct messaging for private conversations between individuals or small groups.

One-on-one chats: Send private messages to other Discord users

Group direct messages: Create group chats with multiple people, watch videos, play games, listen to music, or spam memes

Voice and video chats: Initiate voice or video calls within direct messages, easily hop in and out of voice or text chats without having to call or invite anyone

Read receipts and typing indicators: Know when messages are read and when others are typing

Discord pricing

Free Forever

Nitro Basic: $2. 99/month

Nitro: $9. 99/month

Slack vs. Discord: Features Compared

Let’s cut to the chase and compare Slack vs. Discord. We’ll break down everything from chat to file sharing, so you can decide which platform best suits your needs.

Features Slack Discord Who’s it for? Businesses and organizations typically use Slack for professional communication Discord is popular among gamers, hobbyists, and communities for casual chatting and hanging out Language Options Slack supports 11 languages, covering a good chunk of the globe Discord is more inclusive, with support for 29 languages Chatting and Calling Slack shines in text-based communication with unlimited channels and a clean interface. It’s great for sharing documents and getting work done Discord is all about voice and video. You can chat with up to 25 friends at once in crystal-clear quality Message History Slack keeps your chat history for 90 days on the free plan (upgradeable) for longer storage Discord is generous with timeless message history retention Customization Options Slack lets you personalize your workspace with color themes or even create your own Discord offers a simpler approach with light, dark, or system-matching themes File Sharing Size Slack lets you share large files, up to 1GB, making it easier to share documents and media Discord is better for quick image and short video sharing, with a free limit of 8MB per file Video Calls Slack is free for up to 2 people in a meeting, whereas you’ll need a paid plan to host large video meets Discord is designed for group video calls, letting up to 25 people chat face-to-face at once for free Storage Limits Slack’s free plan offers 5GB of storage, while paid plans provide up to 1TB of storage Discord offers unlimited storage Conversational Threads ✅ ✅ Integrations Slack allows integration with only 10 apps in the free plan, but you can integrate with unlimited apps in the paid version Discord integrates with Twitch, Steam, and others. However, the maximum number of apps a server can integrate is 50 Customer Support Slack offers solid 24/7 customer support for paid users Discord relies more on its community for help, which can be hit or miss

Feature #1: Channels

Channels are the building blocks of both Slack and Discord, but they serve slightly different purposes.

Slack

Slack excels at channel organization. With both public and private options, you can create dedicated spaces for specific teams, projects, or general discussions.

This structured approach keeps conversations focused and easily searchable, making it ideal for workplaces.

Discord

Discord also features channels with both public and private options. Its server-centric model offers more flexibility, which is perfect for building online communities around shared interests.

You can create multiple channels within a server, allowing for diverse topics and discussions.

🏆Winner: In the first round of the Slack vs. Discord face-off, both tools offer public and private options and a structured approach to communication. They both make it easier to organize conversations, find information, and manage projects efficiently. Slack ties with Discord!

Feature #2: Direct messaging

Direct messaging is a core feature for both Slack and Discord. While both platforms offer this functionality, there are some nuances to consider.

Slack

Slack provides robust direct messaging capabilities, enabling users to engage in one-on-one conversations or create group chats for specific projects or teams.

Features like threaded replies help organize conversations and keep discussions focused.

Discord

Discord also offers direct messaging, allowing users to connect with friends or other members of their communities. It recently added the much-awaited thread feature to the chat section.

While it might not have the same level of organizational features as Slack, it effectively serves its purpose for casual and community-based interactions.

🏆Winner: In this round of the Slack vs. Discord challenge, it’s a tie! Both offer robust direct messaging capabilities, allowing for one-on-one or group conversations. Both platforms effectively serve this purpose.

Feature #3: File sharing and management

Sharing files is essential for collaboration, whether for work or fun. Let’s see how Slack and Discord compare.

Slack

Slack offers a robust file-sharing system, making it a preferred choice for professional environments. With generous file size limits, you can easily share documents, spreadsheets, and other large files.

Additionally, Slack’s organizational features, like the ability to create folders and search for specific files, enhance the overall file management experience.

Discord

Discord’s file-sharing capabilities are more suited for quick and casual sharing, primarily focusing on GIFs, images, and media files.

While it’s convenient for sharing memes or screenshots, it lacks the ability to handle larger documents or collaborative projects.

🏆Winner: In this round, Slack’s superior file-sharing capabilities, including larger file sizes and better organization, make it the clear winner for professional and collaborative work.

Feature #4: Search

Searching for a conversation you had a month ago is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Efficient search functionality is crucial for navigating through a platform’s vast amount of information. Let’s see how Slack and Discord compare.

Slack

Slack’s search function is a standout feature, allowing users to find specific information quickly and easily. You can search through messages, files, and channels using various filters and keywords.

Discord

Discord’s search functionality is more limited, primarily focusing on text within messages and channels. While it can be helpful for finding specific conversations, it lacks the depth and precision of Slack’s search capabilities.

🏆Winner: In the Slack vs. Discord comparison for search capabilities, Slack’s superior search function, with its ability to search through multiple content types and apply filters, makes it the clear winner.

Feature #5: Integrations

Integrations are key to maximizing a platform’s utility. Let’s compare Slack and Discord in this area.

Slack

Slack shares integrations with popular business and productivity tools. From project management software to cloud storage, Slack can seamlessly connect with numerous applications, enhancing workflow efficiency and streamlining processes for Slack users.

This versatility makes Slack a preferred choice for businesses and organizations.

Discord

While Discord offers great integrations, its focus is primarily on gaming communities and streaming platforms. This aligns with its core user base and provides valuable integrations for gamers and content creators.

However, when it comes to business and productivity tools, Slack clearly outshines Discord.

🏆Winner: Slack’s extensive integration capabilities make it the clear winner in this category. Its ability to connect with a wide range of business and productivity tools significantly enhances its value for professional users.

Feature #6: Gamification and user experience

A fundamental distinction between Slack and Discord lies in their target audiences and corresponding feature sets.

Slack

Slack is designed for enterprise and professional teams. Its focus is on efficiency and collaboration rather than entertainment.

While it offers some basic gamification elements, such as reactions and emojis, they are primarily intended to facilitate communication and engagement within a work context.

Discord

Discord, with its roots in the gaming community, prioritizes features that enhance social interaction and fun. This is evident in its:

Customizable avatars and profiles: Users can personalize their online identity with various options

Nitro boosts: Paid tiers offer additional features like custom emojis, animated avatars, and higher upload limits, adding a layer of exclusivity

Server leveling: Servers can level up based on user activity, creating a sense of community and progression

In-app rewards: Users can earn rewards or badges for specific actions, encouraging engagement

🏆Winner: The final round in the Discord vs. Slack discussion and its Discord for the win. Discord holds a strong emphasis on gamification and community-building. Slack, while offering essential collaboration tools, takes a more serious and professional approach.

Slack vs. Discord on Reddit

We’ve compared Slack and Discord feature by feature, but what do real users think?

We searched for Slack vs. Discord on Reddit to see how the online community weighs in on these two popular platforms. Found a comment that summed it up perfectly:

“These two products are aimed at two very different groups of people, so much so that their interfaces reflect this and so it’s like comparing apples to oranges in a fruit garden.

Discord is great for gamers, there’s pretty much zero in class integration and plugins, so custom bots make up for that loss of chat functionality. IMO Discord excels in voice chats, I’ve had much better experiences voice calling someone on Discord compared to Slack. However, Discord has a ton of features linked directly to gaming – such as custom activity statuses, custom game invites, etc.

Slack is more suited for your startup environment companies. Not particularly for individuals but for teams who desire a more organized environment that integrates other work-related software like Drive and Outlook.

You honestly can’t compare the two without considering who they’re meant for”.

Meet ClickUp—The Best Alternative to Slack vs. Discord

Slack and Discord are great for chatting, but what about when you need to actually get things done? Juggling multiple tools for communication, project management, and task management can kill your productivity.

ClickUp is a powerful platform that goes beyond simple communication. It combines the best aspects of project management, task management, and communication into a single, unified workspace.

Let’s explore how ClickUp can revolutionize the way you work.

ClickUp’s One-Up #1: Chat and collaborate

Use ClickUp’s Chat View to collaborate with your team in real-time

ClickUp’s Chat View is designed to be a central hub for team communication and collaboration. Unlike standalone chat tools, ClickUp offers several communication plan templates and integrates seamlessly with your existing workflow, providing a more holistic approach to productivity.

Key features of ClickUp’s Chat View

Real-time collaboration: Engage in instant messaging, share updates, and collaborate effortlessly Engage in instant messaging, share updates, and collaborate effortlessly

Task integration: Easily assign action items within chats, ensuring tasks don’t fall through the cracks

Rich formatting: Customize your messages with various formatting options for clear communication

Organization: Create chat channels for different teams or projects, keeping conversations focused

Centralized platform: Avoid juggling multiple tools by managing all your communication and work within ClickUp

ClickUp’s One-Up #2: Video messaging, reimagined

ClickUp’s Clips enables you to record videos and share them with your peers instantly

ClickUp’s Clips offers a unique approach to communication and collaboration, going beyond traditional screen recording software. By integrating seamlessly into the ClickUp ecosystem, Clips provides a powerful way to share ideas, gather feedback, and streamline workflows.

Key features of ClickUp Clips

Instant sharing: Quickly capture and share your screen, eliminating the need for lengthy email chains or confusing explanations

AI-powered transcription: Automatically convert video clips into text with the help of Automatically convert video clips into text with the help of ClickUp Brain , making it easy to search for specific information

Collaborative feedback: Leave comments directly on the video, fostering efficient communication and idea-sharing

Task integration: Seamlessly convert clips into actionable tasks, ensuring that ideas are turned into results

Centralized management: Keep all your clips organized in one place with the Keep all your clips organized in one place with the Clips Hub

Easily convert comments into actionable tasks with ClickUp’s Assigned Comments

ClickUp’s Assign Comments transform casual conversations into actionable tasks. By assigning specific comments, teams can ensure that no task or request falls through the cracks. This centralized approach to comment management promotes accountability and efficiency.

Clear accountability: Assign comments to specific team members for clear ownership

Improved organization: Keep track of all assigned comments in one centralized location

Enhanced productivity: Convert comments into actionable tasks to drive a project forward

Reduced overwhelm: Avoid getting lost in a sea of comments by prioritizing and managing them effectively

ClickUp’s One-Up #4: Visual collaboration with Whiteboards

ClickUp’s Whiteboards empower teams to think creatively and collaborate effectively in one place

ClickUp’s Whiteboards offer a dynamic canvas for teams to ideate, collaborate, and execute. It combines real-time collaboration, task management, and creative tools.

ClickUp’s Whiteboards transform brainstorming sessions into actionable plans.

Key features of ClickUp Whiteboards

Real-time collaboration: Work together seamlessly with team members, regardless of location

Task integration: Convert ideas into actionable tasks to drive the project forward

Versatile tools: Utilize a range of tools to bring your ideas to life, from freehand drawing to shape creation

Visual organization: Connect ideas and create visual representations of workflows and processes

Additional feature

Know who’s working on the document at any time with ClickUp’s Collaboration Detection

ClickUp’s Live Collaboration feature enhances simultaneous working by providing insights into team activities as they happen. It shows when teammates are viewing or editing tasks, ClickUp enables a more connected and efficient work environment.

Key benefits of live collaboration

Real-time awareness: Know when your team members are actively working on the same tasks

Improved coordination: Coordinate efforts seamlessly with real-time updates

Enhanced communication: Reduce back-and-forth by seeing who’s working on what

With Collaboration Detection, ClickUp empowers teams to work together more effectively and efficiently.

If you want a more detailed, feature-by-feature comparison, check out our comprehensive comparison of ClickUp vs. Slack.

A Simple Chat App Isn’t Enough to Get Your Work Done

Slack and Discord have undoubtedly revolutionized the way we communicate, each catering to specific needs and audiences.

Slack, with its focus on productivity and organization, excels in professional settings. Discord, on the other hand, thrives in community-driven environments, offering robust voice and video capabilities.

However, the evolving nature of work demands more than just communication tools. Platforms like ClickUp offer a comprehensive solution that combines the best aspects of chat, project management, and collaboration.

Features like ClickUp Chat, Clips, Assigned Comments, and Whiteboards provide a more holistic approach to teamwork, surpassing the limitations of traditional chat platforms.

Get ClickUp for your team today!