วิธีการสร้างตัวแทน AI สำหรับการจัดการหน่วยงาน

Agency work is built on repeatable systems.

Campaign launches, client reporting, feedback loops, task routing, and performance tracking all follow patterns. Yet most of this work is still managed manually across scattered tools, threads, and dashboards.

As client expectations rise and margins tighten, manual coordination no longer scales.

In this guide, we explore how to build AI agents for agency management to optimize project execution, reporting, and client communication.

You’ll learn how to design, deploy, and scale AI agents across your workflows and how tools like ClickUp AI agents can help you turn everyday agency operations into autonomous, well-orchestrated systems.

What Are AI Agents for Agency Management?

AI agents for agency management are autonomous digital teammates that monitor workflows, interpret context, and take action across your agency’s projects, reporting, and client operations.

These AI agents leverage natural language processing and machine learning to understand instructions and learn from user behavior. This means they don’t just wait for commands. They observe work as it happens and step in when action is required without human intervention.

Inside a modern agency, you can have AI agents do the following:

Track project progress and flag delivery risks

Convert client feedback into structured tasks

Generate campaign or performance reports automatically

Route requests to the right teams

Surface delays, bottlenecks, or scope creep early

Why Agencies Should Use AI Agents

Here’s how your agency stands to benefit from AI agents:

Faster response times : Autonomous AI agents can answer routine client queries, provide status updates by referring to live project data, follow up on pending approvals, and acknowledge client revisions—all sorts of transactional communication that doesn’t necessarily need human contribution

Smarter resource allocation : AI agents intelligently distribute workload across team members and projects based on individual capacity, skill set, and project importance—ensuring timely client delivery and optimum resource allocation

Reduced errors: Missed deadlines, forgotten handoffs, and skipped approvals become far too common when team members are juggling multiple clients simultaneously — agents Missed deadlines, forgotten handoffs, and skipped approvals become far too common when team members are juggling multiple clients simultaneously — agents automate workflow processes like routing, approval, and status update, leaving no room for manual inefficiencies

Faster onboarding: Agents get your team up to speed faster by automating repetitive onboarding tasks like generating project structures, populating task templates, briefing new clients, and sending intake documentation

Frees up employee time : When employees aren’t tied up in coordination and admin tasks, they can focus on deliverables and work that actually requires their strategic expertise

Informed decision-making : Agents can analyze live project data, large spreadsheets, and your company’s knowledge base to surface insights that help you make faster, more informed decisions

Enhanced client experience: When clients receive timely updates and don’t have to chase status themselves, they’re more satisfied and far less likely to look elsewhere

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Build AI Agents for Agency Management

Let’s now understand how to build and deploy your own AI agents in an agency:

Step 1: Identify repetitive agency workflows

What is it you want to achieve with AI agents?

Do you want to reduce client response times or cut down on admin overhead? Or do you want your team to focus more on strategic work?

Look at your everyday agency workflows that tie to those goals. These are workflows that:

Eat up most of your team’s time, i. e. , status reporting, approval follow-ups, and client communication

Often get delayed because of human dependency, i. e. , pending approvals, handoffs

Follow the same repeatable pattern across every project, i. e. , onboarding checklists, weekly reports, and invoice follow-ups

Require no strategic judgment to execute, i. e. , data entry, task assignments, and deadline reminders

These are your top automation candidates. Prioritize workflows that can deliver immediate results with minimal setup.

Step 2: Map your current workflow

Document the workflows that AI agents will automate from start to finish. Involve the stakeholders and team members who actually run these processes day to day. This will make the process mapping more accurate and help you outline:

Sequential tasks that make up the process

How the project kicks off, the scope of work, and the criteria to mark tasks complete

How data flows between steps and different tools

Roles and responsibilities of each team member involved

Inefficiencies in the existing process, i. e. , delays in handoffs, communication breakdowns

Where clients have major complaints or escalations

Repetitive, no-brainer tasks that eat up time but are still done manually

Remember, agents are only as good as the process behind them. Without that clarity, you’re adding a layer of complexity that may cause more inefficiencies and disruptions than you started with.

Use freehand drawing to mark pain points or flag alternative paths your team suggests

Convert rough brainstorms into actionable projects using built-in AI that turns ideas directly into tasks

Step 3: Define the agent’s role and goals

Define the exact responsibilities of each agent you want to incorporate into your process. Clearly defined roles allow AI agents to make decisions within authorized boundaries, delivering higher accuracy and ensuring compliance with your agency’s operational guidelines.

For each agent, define:

Define What to do Example Agent role and persona Create a persona that defines how the agent communicates, behaves, and what its role is Client onboarding agent, reporting agent, approval tracker agent Core responsibilities Define specific responsibilities of each agent The client onboarding agent will generate project structures, assign tasks, and send intake documentation to new clients Memory parameters Define how the agent uses short-term memory and long-term memory Short-term memory for the current client interaction Long-term memory for historical project data, past communication patterns, and previously resolved client issues Autonomy levels Decide if the agent operates fully independently or requires human-in-the-loop approval for certain actions Escalating unusual client requests to the account lead Guardrails Define constraints to ensure the agent acts within ethical and organizational boundaries Never sharing client data across accounts or sending external communication without approval Success metrics Define the success definition Onboarding completed within 24 hours, zero manual follow-ups required

🔔 Remember: You will need multiple specialized agents to truly automate an AI agent workflow. Expecting a single autonomous agent to handle everything results in chaotic outcomes.

Focus on building narrow agents that execute specific tasks exceptionally well. These agents work in sequence with each other to seamlessly execute an entire workflow end-to-end.

📌 Example: Imagine you run a growing digital marketing agency managing multiple client campaigns at once. Instead of relying entirely on project managers to coordinate everything manually, you deploy three specialized AI agents. Each agent focuses on a clearly defined operational goal and executes within its own scope:

The client onboarding agent: When a new client signs, this agent generates the project structure, creates task lists based on the service package, assigns owners, and sends intake forms and kickoff documents automatically.

The reporting agent: This agent monitors campaign dashboards, gathers performance data across platforms, and prepares weekly or monthly client-ready summaries with progress highlights, risks, and next steps.

The feedback and approval agent: Whenever a client leaves comments in email, chat, or project threads, this agent captures the feedback, converts it into structured tasks, assigns them to the right team members, and tracks approval status until closure.

Step 4: Choose your data sources

You need quality and relevant data for an agent to reason, act, and deliver accurate outputs. For an agency, that typically means connecting:

CRM for client details, communication history, and account status

Project management tool for task data and deadlines

Email and messaging tools for the communication context

Spreadsheets or reporting tools for performance and billing data

Internal or Google Docs for process guidelines and templates

Identify the data sources necessary for your agent to perform its designated job and connect these data sources to enable seamless data flow between systems.

📌 Example: If a client onboarding agent has to complete the full onboarding sequence, they will need access to your CRM (client details), project management tool (generate task structures), and email (send intake documentation) in one automated sequence.

Also, make conscious efforts to run your data through these quintessential checks. After all, AI agents are only as powerful as the data they feed on:

Clean and structure your data: Remove inconsistencies, errors, duplicates, and biases to ensure the agent’s underlying neural network learns from relevant, high-quality data

Label your data: Annotate data to help the agent understand context and intent, i. e. , scope of work, client deliverable

Implement RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation): Allow your agent to fetch precise, up-to-date information from your knowledge base in real time without retraining it every time

Set permission access: Define access to the knowledge center and data sources, i. e. , a briefing agent doesn’t need access to billing data

Step 5: Design prompts and actions

Your prompts shape the reasoning of an agent. They clarify the agent’s role, its reasoning process, actions it’s expected to take, and the format of its output.

Use markdown or XML tags to organize your system prompt clearly:

#Role: Define who the agent is

#Objective: Define what needs to be achieved

#Constraints: Set limitations to prevent hallucinations or unauthorized actions, i. e. , only report on tasks marked complete, never share internal team notes with clients

#Output format: Specify the required format to ensure predictable, structured responses, i. e. , a JSON schema or a fixed email template that the agent populates

#Examples: Provide sample inputs and expected outputs to guide agent behavior, so it knows exactly what good looks like

#Reasoning loop: Define the thinking sequence the agent follows before acting, i. e. , check task status, verify completion criteria, draft summary, flag exceptions, then send

Here’s what a well-structured prompt looks like for an agency status reporting agent: #Role: You are a client status reporting agent for a digital marketing agency. #Objective: Every Friday, pull all tasks marked complete from the current week, summarize progress against the project timeline, and draft a client-facing status update. #Constraints: Only include tasks marked complete. Do not reference internal team discussions, blockers flagged internally, or budget details. Do not send the report without account lead approval. #Output format: Draft the status update as a short email. Include: projects updated this week, percentage of milestones completed, and next week’s priorities. #Reasoning loop: Check task status across all active projects, identify completed tasks, cross-reference against project milestones, draft summary, flag anything incomplete for account lead review, then queue for send.

Step 6: Train and test the AI agent

Always adopt a crawl-walk-run approach when integrating AI agents into your workflow:

Crawl: Start with a single-purpose agent for a high-volume, low-risk task, i. e. , sending weekly status update emails or flagging overdue tasks across client accounts

Walk: Introduce coordination between two agents on a related workflow, i. e. , having an approval tracking agent hand off confirmed approvals to a task assignment agent

Run: Deploy a fully orchestrated agent system that handles an end-to-end process, i. e. , taking a new client brief from intake to a fully structured project with assigned team members

Watch for where the agent performs as instructed, tasks where it requires a nudge, escalation triggers, completion rates, and cases of complete failure.

Use this as your baseline when monitoring agent performance 👇

Parameter to test Pass Fail Output accuracy Agent generates correct output from live project data Agent fills in missing data with assumptions instead of flagging it Constraint compliance Agent never shares internal notes in client-facing outputs Agent pulls data from a different client account due to a labeling gap Routing logic Agent escalates ambiguous client requests to the account lead immediately Agent attempts to resolve an out-of-scope request independently Format consistency Output matches the defined template every time Agent skips required fields when source data is partially unavailable Failure handling Agent logs the error and notifies the right person Agent fails silently and the task is marked complete incorrectly

Step 7: Deploy across teams

After the agent passes testing, scale it across teams, departments, and client accounts. Bring clients onboard about agent use:

Clarify how their data is used, stored, and who has access to it

Give them a clear escalation path to reach a human when needed

Let them know which interactions are handled by an agent versus a human

Internally, ensure your team understands each agent’s role and where to intervene. Train them to course-correct agent behavior and to flag issues up the chain when needed.

Some ways to integrate agents into your agency workflows 👇

Weekly status agent

The weekly status agent is responsible for automatically compiling and sending project status updates to clients every week.

Example: Pulls completed tasks, milestones hit, and upcoming deadlines from your project management tool

Populates a pre-approved status report template with live project data

Sends the report to the relevant client at a scheduled time without anyone on your team drafting it

Flags projects where progress is behind schedule and routes them to the account lead before the report goes out

Client onboarding agent

In this AI agent use case, the agent is responsible for running the full onboarding sequence wth minimal nudge.

Example: Generates a project structure and populates task templates based on the scope of work

Assigns team members based on current capacity and project requirements

Sends the client a welcome email, intake form, and project timeline automatically

Escalates to the account lead if the client response contains missing information or out-of-scope requests

Reporting agent

The reporting agent is responsible for compiling and delivering performance reports across active client campaigns.

Example: Pulls campaign data from connected marketing tools and dashboards

Sends the report to the client at a scheduled time without manual intervention

Flags underperforming campaigns and routes them to the strategist for review

Approval tracker

The approval tracker is responsible for monitoring pending approvals across all active projects and following up automatically.

Example: Tracks every task or deliverable waiting on client or internal approval

Sends automated reminders to the relevant stakeholders when an approval is overdue

Updates the task status once approval is confirmed and notifies the assigned team member

Escalates to the account lead if an approval remains pending beyond a defined threshold

Creative agent

The creative agent is responsible for supporting the creative process by generating first drafts, mood boards, references, and creative directions based on the client’s brief.

Example: Pulls objectives, tone, and deliverable requirements from the approved client brief

Generates a first-draft creative direction or copy variations for the team to refine

Flags creative gaps where the brief lacks enough detail to produce quality output

Routes the draft to the assigned creative lead for review before anything goes to the client

Campaign performance agent

The campaign performance agent is responsible for monitoring live campaign metrics and alerting the team when performance shifts.

Example: Tracks key performance metrics across active campaigns in real time

Alerts the strategist when a campaign drops below defined performance thresholds

Pulls historical data to contextualize current performance against past campaigns

Generates a summary of recommendations based on performance trends for the account lead to review

Billing agent

The billing agent is responsible for automating invoice generation, payment follow-ups, and billing reconciliation across active client accounts.

Example: Extracts pricing terms and deliverables from signed proposals or email threads

Notifies Sales teams and triggers invoice generation automatically once a deal is marked closed-won in the CRM

Tracks payment status across all active client accounts and follows up on overdue invoices

Escalates to the account lead if a billing dispute or pricing discrepancy is flagged

Common Mistakes When Building AI Agents

Here are a few mistakes to avoid when building AI agents for your agency:

❌ Mistake ✅ What to do instead Automating a process you don’t fully understand Map the workflow visually or through a flowchart, noting data flow, responsibilities, inefficiencies, and tasks that can benefit from automation. Identify where manual intervention is still necessary Building on a weak knowledge base Remove duplicates, fix inconsistencies, and label data correctly so the agent has reliable information to reason from and avoid hallucinations Expecting one agent to do everything Narrow the scope of each agent to extreme specificity. A tightly defined agent performing one task exceptionally well will always outperform a bloated agent stretched across multiple responsibilities No feedback or correction mechanism Collect regular feedback from team members and clients experiencing the agent’s outputs firsthand Not involving the team in the design process Involve team members in the agent design process. Run a working session where they walk you through their daily workflows and tasks they are consistently stuck on Overlooking security and governance Set clear guardrails defining what each agent can access, how client data is handled, and what actions require explicit human sign-off before execution

Limitations of Current AI Agents

Current AI agents excel at narrow, structured tasks. But real agency workflows are anything but complex and dynamic. Here’s where AI agents may fall short:

Struggle with ambiguous or vague inputs: Agents can’t infer intent the way a human does when a brief lacks clear objectives — they tend to make their own interpretations or assumptions based on other client data

Non-deterministic behavior: The same input won’t always produce the same output, i. e. , two identical approval requests may get routed differently — making agents unreliable for workflows where consistency across client deliverables is non-negotiable

Hallucinations remain a real risk: When working with incomplete data or information outside their knowledge boundaries, agents present incorrect outputs with such conviction that it’s difficult to catch

Weak long-term memory: Despite advances in context windows, agents struggle to retain context across complex multi-step tasks like managing a long-running client campaign with evolving requirements

Lack of common sense: Often lack fundamental common sense, producing technically correct but logically flawed or impractical solutions

High latency and costs: Running multiple agents across complex workflows adds up, both in response time and operational cost, which can offset efficiency gains if not managed carefully

Ethical and oversight gaps: Agents don’t inherently understand confidentiality boundaries, conflict of interest, or when a decision carries enough consequence to warrant human review

You can code agents from scratch, use low-code automation platforms, or work with tools that let you build agents in human language.

If you want to build and deploy AI agents at speed, here are three tools worth considering:

ClickUp

ClickUp is a converged AI workspace that lets agencies manage client projects, internal work, communication, and knowledge in one place.

And the best part is ClickUp Brain, the platform’s contextual AI assistant. It understands your work and client interactions, saving you from the constant toggle between tools and spreadsheets to piece together information between your workflows.

Here’s how it makes your life easier 🦸

Connect your entire workspace

ClickUp AI Enterprise Search taps into your complete workspace knowledge and surfaces relevant answers, insights, and actions on demand.

Ask the ClickUp AI Enterprise Search to surface workspace information

Ask natural language questions about anything across your agency, client timelines, task status, project docs, or team activity. It performs a deep search across tasks, docs, comments, and connected external apps like Google Drive and OneDrive, pulling the right context without you having to hunt for it.

Access to multiple AI models

ClickUp BrainGPT also provides access to multiple external AI models within the same interface. You don’t need to switch tools or manage separate subscriptions to experiment with different model outputs.

📌 Example: ChatGPT for daily-to-day execution work. Claude for long-form analysis and synthesis. Gemini for information-heavy and cross-referenced tasks.

Automations keep agency workflows moving without manual follow-ups

Before deploying full AI agents, agencies need structured workflows. ClickUp Automations handle the predictable handoffs, status changes, and repetitive coordination work that slow delivery down when managed manually.

Set rules that trigger actions automatically whenever work moves forward using ClickUp Automations

This creates a reliable operational backbone that AI agents can later build on.

📌 Example: A design deliverable moves from “In Progress” to “Client Review. ” A ClickUp Automation can instantly assign the account manager, attach the client feedback form, notify the review channel, and set a follow-up reminder if feedback isn’t received within 48 hours. No one needs to remember the next step. The workflow advances on its own.

Keep work moving through handoffs and reviews

Handoffs eat away the most time in agency workflows. Sometimes a deliverable sits unassigned for days, a reviewer isn’t notified, or context gets lost between status changes.

ClickUp Super Agents respond to these transitions automatically.

Automate complex workflows end-to-end with custom ClickUp Super Agents

Here’s what the AI Agent example looks like:

When a task moves to “Ready for Review,” an agent assigns the correct reviewer based on predefined ownership rules

It pulls and attaches a review checklist from your team’s standards

It notifies the relevant channel, so the reviewer knows immediately

If the task sits in review beyond a defined threshold, the agent flags it before it affects the delivery timeline

ClickUp key features

AI writer for work: Writes reports, emails, documentation, and task descriptions based on your workspace context without extensive prompting

Converged AI workspace: Connects tasks, statuses, timelines, and ownership giving agents complete visibility and access across your entire agency system

No-code agent builder: Build and deploy agents without writing a single line of code using natural language instructions

ClickUp Integrations: Connects with 1000+ tools to pull data from your existing stack into one workspace

Super agent catalogue: Prebuilt prompts to customize your own agents for project management, task management, personal and executive productivity, scheduling, intelligence, reporting, and even writing

ClickUp limitations

Extensive functionality and feature set can feel overwhelming for new users

Make

via Make

Make is a visual automation platform built for teams that need branching logic, complex data transformations, and multi-step workflows. Unlike linear builders, the tool lets you see the entire workflow on a canvas at once, which makes it easier to understand how data moves between systems as workflows get more complex.

It also recently launched Make AI Agents, letting teams embed agentic automation directly within their scenarios, making it a solid option for agencies ready to move beyond basic automation.

Make key features

Use the visual canvas builder with routers, iterators, and aggregators that let you split data into multiple paths and combine results from parallel operations

Get built-in data transformation functions for reformatting dates, parsing JSON, and manipulating text without needing external tools

Connect any REST API with the HTTP module when pre-built integrations aren’t available, beyond the 3,000+ native connectors

Monitor all scenarios, execution status, error rates, and credit consumption across client accounts at a glance on the Make Grid dashboard

Get native AI agent support to embed agentic steps directly into existing workflows

Make limitations

The canvas-based interface has a steep learning curve for non-technical users

Credit-based pricing makes costs harder to predict; every action and trigger consumes credits, including ones that don’t execute

Zapier

via Zapier

Zapier connects 8,000+ apps through a trigger-and-action model that non-technical teams can set up in minutes. It’s been the go-to for straightforward cross-app automation for years, and with the addition of Zapier Agents, it now supports multi-step autonomous workflows that can make decisions and act across connected tools without manual input at each step.

Zapier key features

Build multi-step Zaps with conditional paths, filters, and logic branches without writing code

Zapier Agents handle decision-based tasks autonomously across connected apps, from qualifying leads to routing client requests

8,000+ native integrations covering CRMs, project management tools, email platforms, and more

Copilot AI assistant helps build, troubleshoot, and iterate on workflows using plain language

Filters, Paths, and Formatter steps don’t count toward your task usage, keeping costs more predictable on complex workflows

Zapier limitations

Task-based pricing scales quickly for agencies running high-volume workflows across multiple client accounts

Costs can spike unexpectedly when workflows hit task limits mid-month, triggering pay-per-task overage billing

What Ethical Issues Should Agencies Consider When Deploying AI Agents?

Agencies are responsible for adopting a proactive ethical framework that doesn’t compromise client data integrity or the trust they’ve built with their clients.

Before adopting any type of AI Agents, you should be well aware of the following issues:

Ethical issue What it means for your agency? Data privacy and consent Clients should explicitly consent to their data being processed by an agent, especially in communication workflows Bias in decision-making Run bias audits before and after deployment. Use diverse and representative training datasets to prevent agents from inheriting historical biases that deprioritize certain client accounts or misroute requests Accountability Define accountability clauses in contractual terms before deployment. When an agent causes a missed deadline, a wrong deliverable, or a financial loss, there needs to be a clear chain of responsibility Data security Operate agents within enterprise-grade security protocols with strict access controls, audit trails for every action taken, and clear data retention policies Over automation Don’t replace human judgment in client-facing workflows entirely to scale faster. Clients notice when personal attention disappears, and no agent can replicate the relationship intelligence a good account manager carries

Build Super Agents for Your Agency Workflow

Your agency workflows will continue to evolve as you scale. You need intelligent agents that can accelerate delivery and keep routine operations consistent even as client demands grow.

But fragmented tools create fragmented agents. When your data, communication, and projects live in separate systems, agents lack the context they need to act reliably.

ClickUp’s converged AI workspace brings your tasks, docs, timelines, and client workflows into one place, giving Super Agents the full visibility required to coordinate work, surface risks, and keep delivery moving. Build once, deploy across workflows, and let your agency run with the clarity and control that manual coordination can’t sustain at scale.

