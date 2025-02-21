13 bästa nätverksdiagramprogram för att förbättra ditt arbetsflöde

Managing modern enterprise networks is no small feat.

Simple point-to-point connections are a thing of the past—today’s infrastructures are sprawling ecosystems of cloud services, hybrid environments, remote teams, and mission-critical dependencies.

Without a clear, dynamic way to visualize these systems, even the most experienced network architects can struggle to maintain efficiency, security, and scalability.

That’s where network diagram software comes in. The right tool doesn’t just map connections—it provides real-time insights, identifies vulnerabilities, and streamlines troubleshooting before issues impact operations.

This visual project management gives you both a big-picture view and granular control of your network health.

In this blog post, I’ll introduce you to the 13 best network diagram examples and software—ranked based on actual enterprise use, not marketing hype.

What Should You Look for in a Network Diagram Software?

Based on my research, here’s what you need to look for in a good logical network diagram software:

Data linking: Look for options to link diagrams to external data sources (e. g. , spreadsheets, databases) for dynamic updates

Reporting and documentation: The ability to generate professional-looking documentation with automatic reports and legends is a must

Comprehensive symbol library: You should be able to represent a wide variety of network devices (routers, switches, servers, workstations, etc. ), cloud services, and other infrastructure components

Auto layout and alignment: Features to automatically arrange nodes neatly and improve readability are helpful

Intuitive interface: It should be easy to drag and drop nodes, create connections, and customize visuals

Collaboration and sharing: Real-time or asynchronous collaboration features, easy export options (e. g. , images, PDF, Visio), and secure sharing options make network management easier

The 13 Best Network Diagram Software

Modern network management demands tools that can handle complexity while maintaining usability. Here are my top recommendations for such network diagram software based on extensive testing and real-world implementation:

1. ClickUp (Best for diagram creation and workflow management)

As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your projects, tasks, knowledge, and chat together in one AI-powered platform.

ClickUp’s IT and PMO solution provides end-to-end project visibility and strategic alignment, helping teams prioritize and manage multiple projects efficiently.

While most tools limit themselves to basic diagramming, ClickUp Whiteboards and ClickUp Mind Maps integrate directly with your task management system.

Visualize your project ideas with ClickUp Mind Maps

Mind Maps in ClickUp allow you to visually map out relationships between different network components. You can create a hierarchical network by starting with a central node (e. g. , a main server) and branching out to connected devices, routers, switches, and endpoints.

📌 Example: An IT admin can use a ClickUp Mind Map to plan network expansion, mapping how new servers and devices will connect.

Leverage ClickUp Whiteboards to design any type of diagram while collaborating with your team in real time

Similarly, ClickUp’s Whiteboards offer a freeform canvas where you can draw, connect, and annotate different network components. IT teams can collaborate in real time, dragging and dropping icons to represent devices, adding sticky notes for troubleshooting, and linking different network layers.

📌Example: A network engineer can use a ClickUp Whiteboard to design a LAN topology, marking areas where firewalls, load balancers, and cloud services interact in the entire network.

Unlike static diagram tools, ClickUp lets teams comment, tag members, and track updates within the same workspace. Once your network diagram is created, you can turn elements into actionable tasks, assigning them to IT team members.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are four times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to nine or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

The ClickUp Project Network Diagram Template amplifies this by directly adding resource forecasting and risk assessment into detailed network diagrams.

Download This Template Easily recognize connections between projects and dependencies with ClickUp’s Project Network Diagram Template

This template allows you to visualize and understand the intricate relationships between tasks. Each project element represents a node, with the interdependencies mapped out as links that connect them.

Use the template to map out interdependent tasks in a centralized location and understand the project’s workflow from initiation to completion.

Whether you’re documenting an existing network for enhanced communication and collaboration or designing a new network architecture, this template provides a structured framework to achieve your goals.

With ClickUp, you’re not just creating network diagrams—you’re building intelligent, automated workflows that adapt as your project evolves.

ClickUp best features

Use custom ClickUp Views to visualize tools to track project timelines and task progress

Generate customized reports to monitor team performance and project status with ClickUp’s built-in reporting tools, helping you identify bottlenecks or areas needing attention

Implement Time Tracking in ClickUp to monitor how time is spent on tasks, aiding in resource management and efficiency analysis

Create ClickUp Dashboards that consolidate key project indicators and visualizations in one place for enhanced decision-making

ClickUp limitations

The wide range of tools and settings might overwhelm users who only need basic features

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp is a versatile tool that lets you customize your workflow and tasks. Whether you need to repeat a task occasionally, add tables to your tasks, or create a visual diagram of your processes, ClickUp can handle it. ClickUp’s flexibility is a great asset to any team.

💡Pro Tip: Make use of ClickUp’s Project Hierarchy to keep yourself organized! Create a Space for network infrastructure, with Folders representing different network segments or locations and Tasks representing individual network devices. Use Subtasks to document specific device configurations, IP addresses, and connection details.

2. LucidChart (Best for real-time team participation)

via LucidChart

LucidChart’s powerful user story mapping tools let you visualize and build customer journeys in real time.

Create swimlanes for different user personas, map out scenarios, and add detailed story cards—while your remote team collaborates easily.

You can also turn complex user journeys into clear, actionable roadmaps with specialized templates and an intuitive interface.

LucidChart best features

Use data linking to connect your diagrams with external data sources like Google Sheets or Excel for real-time updates

Apply conditional formatting to dynamically style diagrams based on data changes

Leverage automation tools to facilitate diagram creation and updates from data sets

Create and save custom shapes for frequently used diagrams to save time and maintain consistency

Use layers to add additional information without cluttering your main diagram

LucidChart limitations

Limited automated features like auto-discovery of devices

LucidChart pricing

Free

Individual : $9/user per month

Team : $10/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

LucidChart ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about LucidChart?

Lucidchart has converted the way we visualize and communicate complex ideas. Its insightful drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to create stunning diagrams, flowcharts, and mind maps. The teamwork features allow our team to work together in real-time, making feedback and revisions a value add. Plus, the enormous library of templates and shapes means we can start creating instantly.

3. Microsoft Visio (Best for Windows-centric organizations requiring deep Microsoft ecosystem integration)

via Microsoft

Microsoft Visio is a network diagram tool for organizations already invested in the Microsoft ecosystem. Its seamless integration with Microsoft 365 lets you effortlessly share diagrams in Teams and embed them in SharePoint sites.

While Visio excels at technical diagrams. It also offers basic templates for user story mapping and journey visualization.

You can leverage its comprehensive shape libraries and connector tools to create user flow diagrams, though specialized story mapping tools may offer more targeted features.

Microsoft Visio best features

Work simultaneously with multiple users on the same physical network diagram to enhance team collaboration

Create cloud architecture diagrams with new stencils for Azure and Amazon Web Services

Integrate engineering diagrams easily by importing DWG (drawing) files

Microsoft Visio limitations

Does not automatically create a detailed network diagram from network scans

Higher learning curve compared to simpler tools

Microsoft Visio pricing

Free for one month

Visio Plan 1 : $5/user per month

Visio Plan 2 : $15/user per month

Visio Standard: $309. 99 (One-time fee)

Visio Professional: $579. 99 (One-time fee)

Microsoft Visio ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (650+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3000+ reviews)

4. SolarWinds Network Topology Mapper (Best for automated network mapping and device discovery)

via SolarWinds Network Topology Mapper

While primarily designed for network infrastructure mapping, SolarWinds Network Topology Mapper’s detailed system dependency tracking can provide valuable context for gathering technical requirements.

It creates comprehensive maps of your infrastructure with minimal manual configuration.

These infrastructure maps can act as physical network diagrams and help you better understand system constraints and dependencies when planning features that impact multiple systems or services.

SolarWinds Network Topology Mapper best features

Schedule automatic exports of maps to the Orion platform

Customize node display names, roles, IP addresses, and connection relationships for enhanced visibility

Generate reports on switch ports, virtual LANs, subnets, and inventory

Export network maps to Orion Network Atlas, Microsoft Office Visio, PDF, and PNG formats

Support multiple discovery methods, including SNMP, ICMP, WMI, CDP, LLDP, and more

SolarWinds Network Topology Mapper limitations

Pricing may be a concern for smaller businesses

SolarWinds Network Topology Mapper pricing

Free : For 14-days

Paid plan: Starts at $1,882

SolarWinds Network Topology Mapper ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

5. Intermapper (Best for real-time network monitoring with visual insights)

via YouTube

Intermapper, similar to SolarWinds, is primarily focused on network monitoring and mapping.

While it doesn’t directly support user story creation, its real-time visual network insights can help you understand performance impacts and technical limitations that must be considered when writing user stories for system improvements.

Intermapper best features

Map your network to create a live view of your IT environment with customizable layouts and icons

Automatically discover and document every IP-enabled device in your network within minutes

Analyze performance metrics for network devices, including environmental sensors and industrial equipment

Export maps to Microsoft Visio and. SVG formats for further use

Access the network remotely using Intermapper Remote Access for secure monitoring from anywhere

Intermapper limitations

Primarily focused on monitoring rather than comprehensive diagramming

Intermapper pricing

Free: For 30 days

Custom pricing

Intermapper ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough ratings

What are real-life users saying about Intermapper?

Intermapper is an easy-to-implement SNMP monitoring tool. Deployable on most common platforms (PC, Mac, Linux), it allows your IT department to quickly build maps of your network infrastructure and monitor utilization. It is highly effective in quickly identifying problem areas and the extent of any outages.

6. Network Notepad (Best for simple network diagramming)

via Network Notepad

Network Notepad is a reliable and straightforward network diagram tool that does the job without the fancy bells and whistles (and the extensive costs that come with them).

Use it to create simple workflow diagrams illustrating user interaction with network components.

Network Notepad best features

Choose between Draft, Fine, and Superfine modes for improved graphics and printing

Rotate text and objects to any angle using drag-and-rotate functionality

Add unlimited pages to a diagram and access them via onscreen page tabs

Combine multiple objects into composite objects for easier manipulation

Enable auto-alignment for links to maintain horizontal and vertical connections

Network Notepad limitations

Lacks advanced functionalities found in more robust tools

Network Notepad pricing

Professional Edition : $56 (Single-license)

Enterprise Edition : $63 (Single-license)

Client/Server: $77 (Single-license)

Network Notepad ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

7. ConceptMap Diagram (Best for visual relationship mapping between concepts and ideas)

Complex network relationships become clearer with concept map makers.

ConceptMap Diagram is an AI tool that visualizes these relationships, helping teams understand how different network components interact and depend on each other.

Simply describe your ideas through chat, and the AI will automatically generate a professional concept map, helping you visualize complex, interconnected ideas quickly and intuitively.

ConceptMap Diagram best features

Organize project tasks and timelines visually to improve team collaboration in the workspace

Plan and structure content for blogs, articles, or presentations using visual maps

Organize research findings visually to identify connections and gaps in knowledge

Integrate with popular tools to simplify your workflow

ConceptMap Diagram limitations

Not specifically designed for detailed network mapping

ConceptMap Diagram pricing

Free account: 5 chats/day with access to all basic features

ConceptMap Diagram ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

🧠Fun Fact: The first network diagram was created in 1969 to map ARPANET, the predecessor to the modern internet. It consisted of just four nodes connecting universities across the United States. Today, a single corporate network diagram can contain thousands of nodes!

8. EdrawMax (Best for comprehensive diagram creation with extensive templates)

via EdrawMax

EdrawMax provides extensive diagram examples that help teams standardize their network documentation.

Its rich template library and professional-grade output make it particularly suitable for creating documentation for stakeholders at all technical levels.

EdrawMax best features

Use over 210 diagram types to meet diverse use cases

Leverage cloud-based collaboration for real-time teamwork on an infinite canvas

Export and share diagrams easily across various social media platforms and file formats

Draw effortlessly with an intuitive drag-and-drop functionality

EdrawMax limitations

Some users find it less intuitive than other specialized tools

EdrawMax pricing

Subscription Plans : $35. 99 (semi-annual)

Lifetime Plan : $245 (one-time payment)

Lifetime Bundle Plan: $312 (one-time payment)

EdrawMax ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about EdrawMax?

EdrawMax is a great multi-purpose software from developing Mindmaps, to roadmaps for strategy to process workflows etc. While there are sometimes hiccups with some minor things (especially when a new version is installed) the technical support team is excellent and usually resolves issues VERY fast.

9. SmartDraw (Best for quick and easy diagram creation with cloud collaboration)

via SmartDraw

SmartDraw offers an impressive balance of speed and functionality for teams prioritizing rapid diagram creation without sacrificing quality.

Its mind-mapping capabilities simplify the design process, supporting comprehensive infrastructure documentation.

Through its intuitive tools and templates, you can create various diagrams, including flowcharts, decision trees, UML diagrams, and floor plans.

SmartDraw best features

Generate diagrams from data by connecting to AWS or Azure configurations and importing data from Jira to enhance visuals

Enhance existing visuals by adding data to shapes within your diagrams

Integrate with Google Workspace for enhanced functionality and ease of use

SmartDraw limitations

May not have the depth required for complex networking needs

SmartDraw pricing

Individual : $9. 95/month (Billed annually)

Team : $8. 25/user per month (Billed annually)

Site: $5/user per month (Billed annually)

SmartDraw ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (100+ reviews)

10. LanFlow (Best for simple, focused network diagramming with minimal complexity)

via LanFlow

As a specialized network diagramming software, LanFlow helps create detailed network, LAN, and communication system diagrams.

Drag and drop icons for computers, servers, and workstations, connect them with a click, add text, and you’ll have simple but clean network diagrams ready.

It handles all the technical stuff for you, including line attachments and shape management. This makes it ideal for both newbies and professionals.

LanFlow best features

Leverage multiple diagram types, including block diagrams, flowcharts, and network diagrams

Use text annotation anywhere on the diagram

Use templates for quick diagram creation

LanFlow limitations

Limited in terms of automation and advanced features

LanFlow pricing

Free: For 30 days

Single User to 9 Single User License: $99-$639

10-50 Multi-User License: $679-2779

LanFlow ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

11. Draw. io (Best for teams seeking a free, open-source solution with broad compatibility)

Want to know what’s better than robust network diagramming software? Powerful free network diagramming software! Draw. io is open-source and works with practically everything.

It’s perfect for agile teams with its ready-to-use templates, custom shapes, and easy integration with tools like Google Drive and MS Teams. Use it to create detailed story maps and collaborate effortlessly on network diagrams.

Draw. io best features

Collaborate with distributed teams through its GitHub, GitLab, and Dropbox integrations

Download the desktop version for offline diagramming capabilities

Draw. io limitations

Lacks some advanced features found in its contemporary software tools

Draw. io pricing

Free

Cloud: Custom pricing

Data Center: $6250-$13750 (From 500 to 4000 users)

Draw. io ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Draw. io?

Draw. io is my diagramming tool of choice. It’s free, and easy to use, and you are free to download your diagrams in a variety of free and open-source formats for use in other software. Nothing is locked behind proprietary formats, or predatory pricing. If you want the more enterprise features to collaborate with bigger teams, you’re welcome to pay, but you can go a very long way on the free tier.

12. Creately (Best for collaborative story mapping and agile visualization techniques)

via Creately

Want enterprise-grade network diagramming with real-time collaboration? Pick Creately.

Perfect for distributed teams, it lets you design network layouts easily with your colleagues. Watch as changes sync instantly while you map out your infrastructure together.

Creately best features

Access unlimited boards with essential features for professionals and small teams

Plan, design, and manage IT and cloud infrastructure in a central hub

Document and facilitate HR and admin processes for organizational clarity

Creately limitations

Limited automation features

Creately pricing

Free trial with limited features

Personal: $8/user per month

Team : $8/user per month

Business : $149/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Creately ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Creately?

Creately’s infinite canvas gives us plenty of space to organize our ideas, and the templates save so much time when we’re setting up new projects. The integration with our other tools like Google Workspace has made it easy to keep everything connected and accessible for everyone on the team. It’s clear that Creately was built with collaboration in mind, and we’ve become more efficient and productive thanks to it.

13. DIA (The best lightweight, open-source diagramming solution)

via DIA

Want a straightforward, open-source network diagramming tool? DIA simplifies network layouts with basic shapes and connectors.

While it lacks fancy templates, its no-frills approach makes it ideal for quick network sketches.

DIA best features

Create multiple diagram types from built-in shapes, including flowcharts, logical network diagrams, circuit diagrams, and UML models

Customize objects by modifying properties like size, color, and line styles

Group multiple objects together for easier manipulation and organization

Print diagrams across multiple pages with automatic page breaks

Work with multiple diagrams simultaneously in separate windows

DIA limitations

The user interface may not be as polished as commercial products

DIA pricing

Free

DIA ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (20+ reviews)

Make Your Network Diagrams 10x Better

I just walked you through the best network diagram tools.

A great network diagram tool doesn’t just help you visualize connections; it streamlines collaboration, enhances clarity, and makes managing complex systems effortless.

I’ve seen teams completely transform their network management by switching to a tool that integrates robust diagramming with real-time teamwork. When your team can build, edit, and refine network diagrams without friction, projects move faster, and issues get resolved before they become problems.

Ready to experience the difference? Sign up for ClickUp today and build smarter, more efficient network diagrams.