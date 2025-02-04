Üdvözölje a ClickUp AI-t, és növelje termelékenységét!

At ClickUp, we’re obsessed with productivity. We understand that time is a valuable but limited resource, and we’re committed to helping you make the most of it.

So it almost goes without saying World Productivity Day on June 20th is a huge deal for us. Like our own personal holiday. It’s our annual reminder to celebrate the many ways ClickUp up-levels your productivity each and every day. 🎉

But this year, we’re taking it a step further. We’ve always led the charge in providing cutting-edge features to boost productivity, and we’re doing it again today with the introduction of ClickUp AI—an advancement that’s guaranteed to change the way you work, forever.

Why ClickUp AI?

We’ve seen massive advances in technology over the past 50 years. From the introduction of personal computers to the widespread adoption of the Internet and smartphones. Each leap has completely changed how people work—and AI will likely be the most transformative development yet.

According to new research by McKinsey & Company, AI could automate work activities that take up 60-70% of employees’ time. For professions like customer support, engineering, and marketing, that means their productivity could increase by as much as 45%.

The pace of progress is staggering, to say the least! New breakthroughs are announced every week, and the potential applications seem limitless. No matter your role, in the near future, you will use AI to help get your work done more efficiently. 🦾

ClickUp AI is Here to Transform Your Work

Learning any new technology can be overwhelming, and when it comes to using AI, you need to be an expert in speaking its language to unlock true value.

AI can be particular about how you communicate with it. Even with a specific use case in mind, you need to be precise in how you ask for help by sharing the right context and setting the correct dials for tone and creativity.

At ClickUp, we’ve made it significantly simpler and more intuitive to talk with AI. All of the pre-work has been done for you—all you have to do is open ClickUp to get started. You don’t have to leave where you work, context switch, or become an AI expert to see an immediate productivity boost and leverage its power in ways you hadn’t thought of before.

Custom-built for you

ClickUp AI delivers more than 100 fully-templated prompts that are tailored to you. These role-based AI Tools were uniquely developed in partnership with workplace experts across industries and are easy to utilize for virtually any high-value use case.

We’re adding new prompts every single week, and our research team continuously optimizes and tests our prompts to ensure they’re providing you with the highest quality output.

ClickUp’s AI functions make it simple for marketing teams to quickly produce important documents like a case study

Here are just a few of the many ways teams can harness the power of ClickUp AI for some of the top use cases:

Marketing: Write a case study, generate a Write a case study, generate a creative brief , and ideate potential solutions.

Sales: Create a territory plan, write a prospecting email, and craft an Create a territory plan, write a prospecting email, and craft an elevator pitch or demo script.

Product: Write Write product requirement documentation , design a user testing study, and identify success metrics.

Engineering: Create a Create a sprint retrospective report, generate model schema, and write technical specifications.

Project Management: Create a statement of work, spin up a Create a statement of work, spin up a project timeline , and organize tasks.

And so much more!

With ClickUp AI, you simply select your role, pick from a variety of pre-determined prompts, fill out the appropriate fields, then sit back and watch the magic happen! 🪄

With the addition of ClickUp AI, I’m more efficient than ever! It saves me 3x the amount of time spent previously on Project Management tasks. Not only has it enhanced my productivity, but it has also ignited my creativity. Compared to other offerings in the market, I can tell that ClickUp deeply thought through how to integrate the technology into its platform and optimize its use cases to help its customers.

Get your work done faster

Integrated directly into our platform, you can use ClickUp AI across your entire workflow, including tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and more! What used to take you 30 minutes now takes you 30 seconds. 🏎️💨

If you can dream it, you can make it happen using ClickUp AI. Here are a few of our favorite ways ClickUp can increase your productivity at work:

Catch-up on conversations: Make async work a breeze with instant recaps of long comment threads in tasks or Make async work a breeze with instant recaps of long comment threads in tasks or ClickUp Docs to know where the conversation left off and what was decided.

Share the TL;DR : Save time and let AI read the details for you. Summarize lengthy Docs like white papers, meeting notes, or research findings—all with a click.

Generate action items: ClickUp AI captures and assigns your team’s marching orders within the Doc or in new tasks. Quickly pull the next steps from meeting agendas and comment threads.

Improve your writing: Eliminate writer’s block and make it easier to start from scratch. Draft perfectly formatted emails, blog posts, or customer responses.

Check spelling and grammar: With your personal AI copy editor, you’ll never worry about content mistakes again.

Speak any language: Your customers are global, and your Your customers are global, and your productivity tool should be too. Generate quick, accurate translations between multiple languages, right where you work!

Unlock Efficiency Anywhere (coming soon): The power of ClickUp AI in your pocket! Swiftly condense task comment threads within our mobile app. Say goodbye to endless scrolling and hello to faster decision-making, even when you’re on the move.

Use ClickUp AI to edit, summarize, spell check, or adjust the length of content within Docs

ClickUp AI is Ready for You!

ClickUp AI is here and available for everyone. Get started today and discover how you can take your productivity to new heights with the power to experiment with, customize, and innovate your work.

The free trial of ClickUp AI can be added to any plan—even Free Forever!

And when you’re ready to continue using ClickUp AI after the free trial, you can permanently add it to any Workspace on a paid plan for the introductory price of $5 per member per month. 🔑

Our journey with AI is just getting started. We have so many exciting updates on the horizon, and can’t wait to hear your feedback about ClickUp AI and how it’s changing the way you work.

Companies that adopt AI technology in the early days will gain a massive advantage over their peers, so don’t get left behind!

Try ClickUp AI for free today or get in touch with our sales team to learn how ClickUp AI can benefit your specific teams and use cases!