A 13 legjobb Bugsnag alternatíva a hibák figyeléséhez 2025-ben

📌 When Crowdstrike’s error monitoring failed to catch a critical bug in the content verification software before deployment, it caused crashes across millions of Windows systems globally.
The damage: Airlines grounded flights, hospitals postponed surgeries, banks couldn’t process transactions, and even Times Square billboards displayed blue screens of death. The incident highlighted how a single point of failure in error monitoring can cascade globally.
The right error monitoring tool can be the difference between digital catastrophe and flawless execution.
While Bugsnag has been a popular choice for error monitoring, evolving project requirements and the need for more comprehensive solutions have led teams to explore other options.
If you’re seeking alternatives that offer robust performance monitoring, real user insights, and seamless integration capabilities, you’re in the right place. This guide delves into the top Bugsnag alternatives available, helping you find the perfect fit for your team’s needs.
📊 Research Shows: Compromising on software testing is a risky gamble with potentially devastating consequences. According to CISQ, poor quality software cost the US economy over $2 trillion in 2020 alone.
Best Bugsnag Alternatives at a Glance
|Tool
|Best For
|Key Features
|Pricing*
|ClickUp
|Tracking and resolving bug-related tasks
|Bug templates, automation, real-time collaboration
|Free plan; Customizations available for enterprises
|Sentry
|Real-time error tracking and diagnostics
|Stack traces, performance monitoring, release health
|Free plan; Customizations available for enterprises
|Raygun
|In-depth crash reporting with performance insights
|Real user monitoring, session replay, dashboards
|Paid plans start at $40/month
|Rollbar
|Continuous code improvement and real-time alerts
|AI-assisted error grouping, live error feed
|Free plan; Paid plans start at $16/month
|Datadog
|Unified performance and infrastructure monitoring
|APM, logs, traces, infrastructure metrics
|Free plan; Paid plans start at $18/month
|AppSignal
|Full-stack monitoring for Ruby and Elixir apps
|Error tracking, performance metrics, host monitoring
|Free plan; Customizations available for enterprises
|New Relic
|End-to-end observability across applications
|APM, logs, synthetics, dashboards
|Free plan; Customizations available for enterprises
|Honeybadger. io
|All-in-one monitoring for dev and ops teams
|Uptime monitoring, error tracking, cron monitoring
|Free plan; Paid plans start at $26/month
|Airbrake
|Lightweight error monitoring for dev teams
|Deployment tracking, real-time alerts, integrations
|Paid plans start at $19/month
|LogRocket
|Frontend monitoring with user behavior insights
|Session replay, product analytics, performance tracking
|Free plan; Paid plans start at $69/month
|Better Stack
|Uptime and incident monitoring
|Status pages, alerts, dashboards, logs
|Free plan; Custom pricing
|Splunk Observability
|Enterprise-grade monitoring and analytics
|Infrastructure monitoring, APM, real-time analytics
|Custom pricing
|Instabug
|In-app bug reporting and performance monitoring
|Session replay, user surveys, crash reporting
|Custom pricing
📊 Hard Fact: 88% of developers feel that traditional error monitoring falls short of their expectations. Fixing bugs and errors in code is developers’ No. 1 pain point.
The Best Bugsnag Alternatives to Use
If you’re looking for tools that go beyond Bugsnag’s capabilities—like better real-user monitoring, deeper insights into performance issues, or a more flexible pricing structure—this list has you covered.
Let’s dive into the top picks.
1. ClickUp (Best for tracking and resolving bug-related tasks)
ClickUp, the everything app for work, helps teams efficiently manage and resolve bug-related tasks. With its highly customizable task management, dedicated bug templates, and real-time collaboration features, ClickUp streamlines the entire bug tracking process. Teams can easily capture, prioritize, and assign bugs, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks with ClickUp Tasks.
ClickUp integrates seamlessly with popular developer tools like GitHub and Sentry, enabling automatic issue syncing and a unified workflow for engineering teams. ClickUp Dashboards provide instant visibility into bug status, team workloads, and resolution timelines, while ClickUp Automations help eliminate repetitive manual steps—speeding up bug resolution and improving overall productivity.
Check out how ClickUp Automations can help you manage code reviews, automate bug tracking, and streamline project handoffs. 👇
The ClickUp Bug Tracking Template will help you efficiently report, track, and resolve software bugs. With customizable views and built-in forms, it streamlines the entire bug tracking process, making it easy for teams to stay organized and aligned.
Key features of the template:
- Multiple customizable views: List, Board (Kanban), Workload, Timeline, and Form
- Predefined statuses and Custom Fields for clear progress tracking
- Easy-to-use bug report forms that can be shared or embedded
- Workload and timeline management to monitor team capacity and schedule initiatives
- No-code setup for fast implementation and collaboration
👍 The Advantage: ClickUp’s all-in-one platform centralizes bug tracking, task assignment, and collaboration. This unified approach streamlines the entire bug resolution process, making it faster and more efficient.
ClickUp best features
- Organize bugs with dedicated Lists or Folders: Create specific spaces for bug tracking, use ClickUp Forms for bug intake, and categorize by squads or severity for clear visibility
- Prioritize and categorize bugs: Apply ClickUp Custom Fields for priority (P0–P4), impact, and reproducibility, following a structured prioritization model
- Automate workflows: Use Automations to route, escalate, and notify teams about critical bugs based on severity and report count
- Collaborate efficiently: Keep all discussions, updates, and assignments within bug tasks using comments, @mentions, and assigned comments
- Track progress visually: Utilize Board, List, Calendar, or Gantt views to monitor bug statuses and resolution timelines
- Report and improve: Leverage ClickUp Dashboards for bug trends and team performance, and document learnings in Docs or Whiteboards for continuous improvement
ClickUp limitations
- May feel overwhelming to new users due to its feature-rich interface
- Some users report a learning curve with automations and templates
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
Raúl Becerra, Product Manager at Atrato says:
ClickUp not only allows me to keep projects on track and detect risks early, it also helps me as an individual contributor with my daily tasks.
ClickUp not only allows me to keep projects on track and detect risks early, it also helps me as an individual contributor with my daily tasks.
💡 Pro Tip: Use the customizable workflows, intake forms, and views in the ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template to streamline bug fixing, boost collaboration, and deliver better products faster.
2. Sentry (Best for real-time error monitoring and debugging)
Sentry is a leading error monitoring tool that helps developers detect, triage, and resolve errors across web apps, mobile, and backend systems. Known for its real-time capabilities, Sentry offers full context into stack traces, breadcrumbs, and user behavior to quickly pinpoint and fix issues.
Whether you’re debugging JavaScript errors, tracking network requests, or analyzing performance bottlenecks in Cloud-based applications, Sentry gives your engineering teams the tools they need to stay ahead of critical bugs. It also integrates with GitHub, Jira, and Slack to speed up incident response.
👍 The Advantage: If you’re looking for a performance monitoring tool that combines application performance monitoring and crash reporting, Sentry is a good choice, especially for teams that want data-driven decisions and actionable insights.
Sentry best features
- Real-time error tracking with detailed stack traces
- Performance monitoring for front and backend applications
- Session replay for deeper visibility into user interactions
- Custom alerts, issue grouping, and error trend analysis
- Integrations with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jira, and more
- Open-source SDKs for dozens of languages and frameworks
Sentry limitations
- Some users report a steep learning curve for advanced features
- Performance monitoring features may require a higher-tier plan
- Dashboard UI can feel cluttered with large volumes of data
Sentry pricing
- Developer: Free
- Team: Starts at $26/month (billed annually)
- Business: Custom pricing
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Sentry ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Sentry?
A G2 user says:
Sentry saves me when a problem emerges outside of test coverage: I know about bugs that make it to production as soon as they happen and get a crystal-clear view into why they happen. They’ve even got an experimental AI solutions feature that has worked quite well!
Sentry saves me when a problem emerges outside of test coverage: I know about bugs that make it to production as soon as they happen and get a crystal-clear view into why they happen. They’ve even got an experimental AI solutions feature that has worked quite well!
3. Raygun (Best for deep error tracking and real user monitoring)
Raygun is a powerful error monitoring tool designed for application performance monitoring and crash reporting across web, mobile, and desktop apps. It excels in providing real user monitoring with detailed session replay and user behavior analytics, helping teams understand how errors impact the customer experience.
With Raygun, software engineers and product teams get actionable data on performance issues, application stability, and error patterns. Its automated alerting and root cause analysis make it easier to prioritize bugs that affect users the most. It also integrates with popular platforms like GitHub, Jira, and Slack for smooth workflow management.
👍 The Advantage: If you want a tool that goes beyond basic error tracking and offers rich insights into app stability and user interactions, Raygun is a good Bugsnag alternative.
Raygun best features
- Real user monitoring with detailed session replay
- Crash reporting and error tracking with full diagnostic data
- Performance monitoring for web and mobile apps
- Root cause analysis and error grouping
- Integrations with GitHub, Jira, Slack, and more
- Customizable alerting and dashboards
Raygun limitations
- Can get expensive for larger teams or high-volume apps
- Some users mention that the interface can be complex initially
- Limited offline support for mobile apps
Raygun pricing
- Crash Reporting: Starting at $40/month
- Pulse (Real User Monitoring): Starts at $80/month
- Application Performance Monitoring: Starts at $80/month
Raygun ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Raygun?
A G2 user says:
What I love most about Raygun is its ability to provide real-time alerts and notifications, so I can stay on top of any issues that may arise and address them immediately. This has helped me to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction and ensure that my applications are running smoothly at all times.
What I love most about Raygun is its ability to provide real-time alerts and notifications, so I can stay on top of any issues that may arise and address them immediately. This has helped me to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction and ensure that my applications are running smoothly at all times.
4. Rollbar (Best for real-time error monitoring and continuous deployment support)
Rollbar is a popular error monitoring tool focused on real-time error tracking and automatic grouping of errors to reduce noise for developers and engineering teams. It provides rich application performance monitoring capabilities and supports multiple languages and frameworks, making it a versatile Bugsnag alternative.
Rollbar stands out with its strong integration into CI/CD pipelines, helping teams catch bugs early in the deployment process. It also offers detailed performance monitoring, alerting, and root cause diagnostics, so product teams can maintain application stability and optimize app performance efficiently.
👍 The Advantage: You get clear visibility into errors happening in your web apps and backend systems, along with tools to assign, prioritize, and resolve issues faster.
Rollbar best features
- Real-time error tracking with automatic grouping
- Supports multiple languages and frameworks
- Integration with CI/CD tools like Jenkins, GitHub Actions, and CircleCI
- Performance monitoring and alerting
- Custom workflows for issue triaging
- Comprehensive API for advanced customization
Rollbar limitations
- Pricing can be steep for smaller teams or startups
- Some users find the learning curve high for advanced features
- UI could be more intuitive, according to some reviews
Rollbar pricing
- Free plan
- Essentials: $16/month for 25K event volume
- Advanced: $32/month for 25K event volume
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Rollbar ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Rollbar?
A G2 user says:
It is super important for customer support, we have the tool connected to Slack so the first thing we do to start the day is check the channel and check all the errors our users have, you have a lot of information to be able to fix the bug you have in your application.
It is super important for customer support, we have the tool connected to Slack so the first thing we do to start the day is check the channel and check all the errors our users have, you have a lot of information to be able to fix the bug you have in your application.
5. Datadog (Best for comprehensive application performance monitoring and infrastructure monitoring)
Datadog is a cloud-based application performance monitoring and infrastructure monitoring platform designed for software engineers, devops teams, and product teams. It provides unified visibility into your entire stack—servers, databases, apps, and third-party services.
With features like real-time dashboards, customizable alerts, and detailed analytics, Datadog helps teams quickly detect performance issues, monitor application stability, and understand user behavior through rich telemetry data. It supports real user monitoring and logs collection to provide full context around errors and system health.
👍 The Advantage: Datadog’s ability to correlate metrics, traces, and logs makes it ideal for organizations looking to connect error tracking with broader app performance and infrastructure health.
Datadog best features
- End-to-end application performance and infrastructure monitoring
- Real-time interactive dashboards and alerts
- Log management and analytics
- Real user monitoring and session replay
- Extensive integrations (AWS, Azure, Kubernetes, etc. )
- AI-powered anomaly detection
Datadog limitations
- Can be expensive as usage scales, especially with log ingestion
- Steep learning curve for new users due to feature richness
- Some users report UI complexity
Datadog pricing
- Free
- Pro: Starting at $18 per host/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing based on features and scale
Datadog ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (900+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Datadog?
A G2 user says:
Datadog does particularly well in Incident Detection. Datadog enables real-time monitoring of service health, with alerting configured via integrations like PagerDuty. This helps us quickly detect production issues, minimise downtime, and maintain SLA/SLO commitments.
Datadog does particularly well in Incident Detection. Datadog enables real-time monitoring of service health, with alerting configured via integrations like PagerDuty. This helps us quickly detect production issues, minimise downtime, and maintain SLA/SLO commitments.
6. AppSignal (Best for easy-to-use performance monitoring for web apps and backend systems)
AppSignal is a performance monitoring tool designed especially for developers and engineering teams working on web apps and backend systems. It provides a straightforward way to monitor application performance, track errors, and analyze user behavior with minimal setup.
AppSignal offers features like error tracking, real user monitoring, and performance metrics in a clean, developer-friendly interface. It gives actionable insights by combining logs, metrics, and traces, which helps teams quickly identify performance issues and improve application stability.
👍 The Advantage: It’s a good Bugsnag alternative for teams who want a simple, reliable solution that focuses on essential app health monitoring without overwhelming complexity.
AppSignal best features
- Error tracking and alerting
- Real user monitoring with session replay
- Performance metrics and analytics
- Lightweight setup with support for popular frameworks (Ruby, Elixir, Node. js)
- Automatic instrumentation of backend systems
AppSignal limitations
- Limited integrations compared to larger platforms
- Might lack advanced features needed for large-scale enterprises
- Pricing can be high for smaller teams as usage grows
AppSignal pricing
- Free trial available
- Custom pricing for enterprise plans
AppSignal ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (70+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about AppSignal?
A G2 user says:
It provides all the important tools for monitoring our application. It’s really simple to implement and with AppSignal we are able with ease diagnose any potential issues with our application and keep it running without any problems. They keep improving their services and customer support is fantastic.
It provides all the important tools for monitoring our application. It’s really simple to implement and with AppSignal we are able with ease diagnose any potential issues with our application and keep it running without any problems. They keep improving their services and customer support is fantastic.
7. New Relic (Best for comprehensive application performance monitoring and real-time analytics)
New Relic is a powerful application performance monitoring (APM) platform favored by software engineers, devops teams, and product teams. It offers deep visibility into your entire stack—from frontend user interactions to backend infrastructure and cloud-based applications.
With New Relic, you get detailed error monitoring, real user monitoring, crash reporting, and performance monitoring all in one platform. Its real-time analytics and customizable dashboards help teams identify performance issues, optimize application stability, and improve the overall customer experience.
👍 The Advantage: New Relic stands out for its rich features and scalability, making it suitable for organizations needing a monitoring tool that covers everything from network requests to infrastructure health.
New Relic best features
- Full-stack monitoring, including backend systems and frontend
- Real user monitoring with session replay
- Advanced alerting and diagnostics
- Powerful analytics and customizable dashboards
- Cloud-native and on-premises support
New Relic limitations
- Can be complex for small teams to set up and configure
- Pricing structure may be expensive for startups or small projects
- Steeper learning curve due to extensive features
New Relic pricing
- Free
- Custom pricing for standard, Pro, and enterprise plans
New Relic ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (1,800+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (600+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about New Relic?
A G2 user says:
The best thing about New Relic is having everything in one place. With real-time logs, APM, and infrastructure monitoring, I get a complete view without switching tools. The UI is clean, dashboards are customizable, and setting up alerts is super easy — it catches issues before they escalate.
The best thing about New Relic is having everything in one place. With real-time logs, APM, and infrastructure monitoring, I get a complete view without switching tools. The UI is clean, dashboards are customizable, and setting up alerts is super easy — it catches issues before they escalate.
8. Honeybadger. io (Best for reliable error monitoring with simple setup)
Honeybadger. io is a straightforward error monitoring tool designed to help developers and engineering teams track errors, crashes, and performance problems in web apps and backend systems. It provides real-time error alerts, detailed error data, and automated incident management.
👍 The Advantage: Honeybadger. io stands out as a Bugsnag alternative for teams wanting an easy-to-use, cloud-based application monitoring solution that focuses on error tracking and application stability without overwhelming complexity.
Honeybadger. io best features
- Real-time error monitoring with detailed reports
- Uptime monitoring included
- Simple integration with popular frameworks and tools
- Intelligent alerting to reduce noise
- Session replay for capturing user behavior
Honeybadger. io limitations
- Limited advanced performance monitoring features compared to larger platforms
- Pricing can increase with higher error volumes
- Less suitable for very large, complex infrastructures
Honeybadger. io pricing
- Free plan
- Team: $26/month
- Business: $80/month
Honeybadger. io ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (80+ reviews)
📮 ClickUp Insight: Only 10% of our survey respondents regularly use automation tools and actively seek new opportunities to automate. This highlights a major untapped lever for productivity — most teams are still relying on manual work that could be streamlined or eliminated.
ClickUp’s AI Agents make it easy to build automated workflows, even if you’ve never used automation before. With plug-and-play templates and natural language-based commands, automating tasks becomes accessible to everyone in the team!
💫 Real Results: QubicaAMF cut reporting time by 40% using ClickUp’s dynamic dashboards and automated charts—transforming hours of manual work into real-time insights.
9. Airbrake (Best for comprehensive error monitoring and alerting)
Airbrake is a popular error monitoring tool known for its powerful error tracking, real-time notifications, and detailed error reports. It helps software engineers and product teams quickly identify, diagnose, and fix errors affecting application performance and stability across web apps and backend systems.
👍 The Advantage: Airbrake is a good Bugsnag alternative for teams needing robust crash reporting, detailed stack traces, and integration with popular project management and development tools.
Airbrake best features
- Real-time error notifications with customizable alerting
- Detailed error context including console logs and network requests
- Supports many programming languages and frameworks
- Integrates with Slack, Jira, GitHub, and more
- Error grouping to reduce noise
Airbrake limitations
- Pricing can get expensive for larger teams or high error volumes
- UI can feel overwhelming for new users
- Limited application performance monitoring compared to all-in-one platforms
Airbrake pricing
- Dev: Starting at $19/month
- Basic: Starting at $38/month
- Pro: Starting at $76/month
Airbrake ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)
10. LogRocket (Best for real user monitoring and session replay)
LogRocket stands out as a powerful real user monitoring and performance monitoring tool that goes beyond just error tracking. It records user interactions and provides session replay so developers and product teams can see exactly what users experienced before an error or performance issue occurred.
👍 The Advantage: Improves application stability and app health by combining performance monitoring with user behavior insights and detailed error diagnostics.
LogRocket best features
- Session replay to watch user sessions and diagnose issues
- Real-time performance monitoring and error tracking
- Network request logging and console logs capture
- Integration with popular tools like Jira, GitHub, and Slack
- Insightful dashboards combining error data, user behavior, and performance metrics
LogRocket limitations
- Can get pricey as user sessions increase
- Setup requires some learning curve for optimal use
- Best suited for front-end monitoring; backend error tracking is limited
LogRocket pricing
- Free
- Team: Starts at $69/month
- Pro: Starts at $295/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
LogRocket ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about LogRocket?
A G2 user says:
With LogRocket, I’m increasingly willing to release things after working out all the noticeable bugs – and then reviewing things in LogRocket with real users. It’s like I’m invisibly looking over the shoulder of my users.
With LogRocket, I’m increasingly willing to release things after working out all the noticeable bugs – and then reviewing things in LogRocket with real users. It’s like I’m invisibly looking over the shoulder of my users.
11. Better Stack (Best for full-stack error monitoring and uptime monitoring)
Better Stack is a cloud-based application performance monitoring and error monitoring tool designed to provide full visibility into your apps and infrastructure. It combines error tracking, performance monitoring, and uptime monitoring all in one platform, making it an excellent Bugsnag alternative for teams that want an integrated solution.
👍 The Advantage: With Better Stack, software engineers and DevOps teams can track errors, monitor app stability, and get actionable insights to improve application performance and resolve performance issues quickly.
Better Stack best features
- Full-stack monitoring including backend, frontend, and infrastructure
- Uptime monitoring with real-time alerting
- Error tracking with detailed diagnostics and logs
- Incident management and status pages for communication
- Easy integrations with Slack, PagerDuty, and more
Better Stack limitations
- Pricing can be a challenge for very small teams or startups
- Some users find the UI less intuitive compared to competitors
- Limited advanced analytics for very large-scale deployments
Better Stack pricing
- Free plan
- Pay as you go: Starts at $29/month
Better Stack ratings and reviews:
- G2: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (50+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Better Stack?
A G2 user says:
The dashboards are clean and visually appealing, making it easy to track performance at a glance. One time, we had a critical issue at midnight, and thanks to Better Stack’s instant Slack notifications, we resolved it in under 10 minutes.
The dashboards are clean and visually appealing, making it easy to track performance at a glance. One time, we had a critical issue at midnight, and thanks to Better Stack’s instant Slack notifications, we resolved it in under 10 minutes.
12. Splunk Observability (Best for enterprise-grade application performance monitoring)
Splunk Observability is a powerful application performance monitoring and real user monitoring platform designed for large-scale, complex environments. It gives engineering teams full visibility into their apps, infrastructure, and user experience with advanced analytics and AI-driven insights.
👍 The Advantage: It’s ideal for enterprises needing deep diagnostics, monitoring tools for infrastructure, and data-driven decisions based on comprehensive error data and metrics.
Splunk’s solution helps track errors, monitor application stability, and identify performance issues in real time across web apps and backend systems.
Splunk Observability best features
- Unified APM, infrastructure monitoring, and real user monitoring
- AI-powered anomaly detection and predictive analytics
- Detailed performance monitoring dashboards with customizable alerts
- Scalability for large cloud-based applications and complex infrastructures
- Integrations with popular developer tools and cloud platforms
Splunk Observability limitations
- Higher pricing compared to many alternatives, which might not suit smaller teams
- Steeper learning curve due to advanced features and complexity
- Some users report that the interface can be overwhelming initially
Splunk Observability pricing
- Custom pricing based on usage and scale
Splunk Observability ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Splunk Observability?
A G2 user says:
Splunk provides metrics like trace & log in real time. I like the waterfall model of service traces where i can see the service dependencies clearly and figure out which service is having the issue.
Splunk provides metrics like trace & log in real time. I like the waterfall model of service traces where i can see the service dependencies clearly and figure out which service is having the issue.
13. Instabug (Best for mobile app crash reporting and in-app feedback)
Instabug is a specialized error monitoring tool focused on mobile apps, providing detailed crash reporting, real user monitoring, and user feedback directly from inside the app. It’s perfect for mobile developers and product teams who want to improve app stability and application performance based on real-time user behavior and session replay.
👍 The Advantage: Instabug offers rich diagnostic data like console logs, network requests, and device details to help pinpoint performance issues and errors fast.
Instabug best features
- In-app bug and crash reporting with detailed diagnostic data
- Real user monitoring with session replay for mobile apps
- User feedback collection for improved customer experience
- Integrations with popular project management and error tracking tools
- Automated alerts and incident management capabilities
Instabug limitations
- Primarily focused on mobile apps, limited for web or backend monitoring
- Pricing can be high for small teams or startups
- Some users find the initial setup complex depending on app architecture
Instabug pricing
- Starter: Custom pricing
- Growth: Custom pricing
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Instabug ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (150+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Instabug?
A G2 user says:
Instabug empowers mobile teams with unmatched insights to anticipate, diagnose, and resolve issues before impacting users.
Instabug empowers mobile teams with unmatched insights to anticipate, diagnose, and resolve issues before impacting users.
🚨 Critical Alert: The average cost of downtime has inched as high as $9,000 per minute for large organizations. For higher-risk enterprises like finance and healthcare, downtime can eclipse $5 million an hour in certain scenarios—and that’s not including any potential fines or penalties.
Why Go For Bugsnag Alternatives
While Bugsnag is a good error monitoring tool, it may not be the best fit for every team. Some users report limitations in real user monitoring, session replay, and customizing dashboards for deeper performance insights. Others find the pricing structure less flexible as their team grows or needs change.
Bugsnag alternatives often go beyond error tracking, offering advanced features like application performance monitoring, real-time alerts, full session replays, and integrated bug tracking. These capabilities help engineering teams gain actionable insights, improve application stability, and enhance customer experience.
Whether you’re looking for more visibility into user behavior, better collaboration across product teams, or a tool that fits your budget, switching from Bugsnag could unlock faster debugging and smarter incident management. Let’s explore the best Bugsnag alternatives to consider.
💡 Pro Tip: Combining bug tracking with a robust project management tool like ClickUp can reduce the average time to close issues because tasks, discussions, and error data stay in a single, centralized workspace.
Choose the Right Bugsnag Alternative for Your Team
Finding the best Bugsnag alternatives depends on your team’s unique needs — whether it’s deep error tracking, seamless performance monitoring, or real-time crash reporting. Tools like ClickUp stand out not only for powerful bug tracking but also for streamlining collaboration and workflow automation across your projects.
If you want an all-in-one platform that helps your engineering and product teams track bugs, monitor application performance, and boost application stability with easy-to-use templates and integrations, ClickUp is a clear winner.
Ready to simplify your bug tracking and error monitoring? Sign up for ClickUp today and start managing bugs and performance issues smarter and faster.