A 10 legjobb diagramkészítő, amelyet 2025-ben érdemes kipróbálni

My best friend hardly reads something that doesn’t include pictures.

But why am I telling you this? Because it’s not just her. People can process an image in just 13 milliseconds, whereas words take a lot longer.

Humans understand meaning better when a combination of text and illustrations is used. So, if you’re looking for ways to capture the interest of your audience, diagram makers are a solid option.

I researched the best AI tools for mind mapping and workflow automation you can use to create online diagrams and infographics. This blog post details my findings.

What Should You Look for in a Diagram Maker?

It’s easy to differentiate between a good online diagram maker and an average one. You just have to look for these key features:

Ease of use: Look for drag-and-drop editor, customizable diagram templates, and straightforward navigation, especially if you are a beginner

Types of diagrams supported: Find an online diagram maker with specific types of diagrams you need, such as a fishbone diagram, flowcharts, ER diagrams, mind maps, or Venn diagrams

Collaboration features: Opt for a free diagram maker with real-time collaboration, version control, and commenting features

Cloud vs. desktop accessibility: Decide whether you want to create a diagram online on a web-based tool for accessibility from anywhere or a desktop version for offline use (some tools like SmartDraw or Microsoft Visio, etc. , have both)

Customization and advanced features: Find a diagram template with advanced features like automated layouts, dynamic data linking, or export options in multiple formats (e. g. , PDF, SVG, or PNG), and customization options for fonts, colors, and design elements

Template library: Save time and get inspired with a rich library of templates, especially for commonly used diagrams like a process flow

Performance and scalability: Choose a diagram maker that handles high volumes of data without slowing down

Integration with other tools: Choose a diagram creator that integrates with your existing software ecosystem, such as Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Slack, or Choose a diagram creator that integrates with your existing software ecosystem, such as Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Slack, or project management tools

Cost and licensing: Consider your budget to know if you need a free diagram maker, a one-time license purchase, or a subscription model

Security and privacy: Prioritize diagram creators with strong security features, such as data encryption and password-protected sharing to safeguard sensitive data

🧠 Fun Fact: The concept of flowcharts, one of the most common types of diagrams, dates back to the early 1920s and was first used by engineers Frank and Lillian Gilbreth to improve industrial processes.

The 10 Best Diagram Makers (Free + Paid)

Now that we know what to look for, let’s explore the 10 best online diagram makers so that you can create stunning diagrams that catch everyone’s attention!

1. ClickUp (Best for diagram creation and workflow management)

ClickUp is an everything app for work that helps you manage projects, communicate, and collaborate—everything in a single space.

ClickUp Whiteboards and ClickUp Mind Maps are the diagramming duo your team needs to go from ‘What if?’ to ‘Done!’ in record time. With Whiteboards, you can brainstorm freely, sketch ideas, drag and drop elements like shapes, text, connectors, etc.

The greatest advantage? You can link ideas brainstormed in a whiteboarding session directly to Tasks in ClickUp, making them much easier to execute.

Try ClickUp Whiteboards Convert ideas into tasks on a ClickUp Whiteboard

Meanwhile, Mind Maps are your go-to for organizing thoughts and mapping connections, whether you’re plotting workflows for a product launch or figuring out how to survive Monday. Both tools are meant for real-time collaboration, so everyone can contribute their genius from anywhere.

Customize your ClickUp Mind Map as per your project needs

With these handy solutions, customizable project management features, and AI capabilities, ClickUp has the potential to become your go-to visual project management tool.

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether you’re sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient. ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.

ClickUp best features

Link tasks and create visual dependencies to map out complex processes and project timelines

Brainstorm (and edit content) with your team simultaneously, with live cursor tracking and instant updates on Whiteboards

Generate AI images in Whiteboards with simple, natural language prompts

Leverage 15+ ClickUp Views , including Lists, Kanban boards, and Calendar

Use pre-built workflow and process diagram templates that simplify visualization for teams

Easily embed diagrams within tasks or docs and integrate with external tools

💡 Pro Tip: The ClickUp Relationships feature can complement your diagrams by connecting tasks, documents, or dependencies across projects. Use this to visually represent how different elements in your workflow are interlinked, enhancing clarity and organization.

ClickUp limitations

The interface can be a bit complex for first-time users

ClickUp Whiteboards and ClickUp Mind Maps are only available online

ClickUp pricing

Free

Unlimited: $7 per user per month

Business: $12 per user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp has made asynchronous alignment much simpler and more effective. By building a framework in which to outline and structure objectives and results, remote teams are able to understand expectations and provide status updates fluidly. Brainstorming with whiteboards is easy, reorganizing priorities is easy, and adding reference images, etc. , is all very fluid.

2. Lucidchart (Best for flowcharts and network diagrams)

via Lucidchart

If you’re looking for a diagram maker that helps you map concepts in a clear, organized manner without distractions, Lucidchart is a great choice. It’s known for its clean, structured interface, which makes it ideal for creating flowcharts, business process models, and IT diagrams.

The diagram tool allows real-time collaboration, so teams can collaborate, make updates instantly, and ensure everything is aligned. It’s easy to integrate with tools like Google Workspace and Microsoft Office, making it work for teams using those platforms.

Lucidchart best features

Edit with multiple users and improve team collaboration for productivity

Create beautiful diagrams faster with readymade templates

Access Lucidchart from any device with an internet connection

Lucidchart limitations

Not the best for implementing creative brainstorming techniques or freeform diagramming like some other tools

Connectors do not automatically adjust when shapes are repositioned, which can complicate diagram optimization

Lucidchart pricing

Free

Individual: $9/month

Team: $10/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Lucidchart rating and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (5,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

3. Miro (Best for interactive brainstorming and collaboration for remote teams)

via Mi ro

Miro embraces flexibility, allowing teams to sketch, brainstorm, and iterate on ideas easily. It is the ultimate collaboration board for teams that thrive on brainstorming and creative problem-solving. Whether you’re creating a mind map, building a customer journey, or laying out a product roadmap, Miro’s infinitely blank canvas lets you do it all.

It’s suitable for brainstorming sessions and workshops, allowing remote teams to contribute simultaneously with sticky notes, comments, and drawings.

Miro best features

Benefit from the intuitive interface, which facilitates quick adoption

Choose from a wide variety of different types of diagrams, including org. charts, Venn diagrams, and wireframes

Access an expansive, zoomable canvas to create diagrams without space constraints

Miro limitations

As boards become more complex, the platform can experience lag, affecting usability

Although Miro has templates, its library may not be as extensive as some specialized diagram-creator tools

Miro pricing

Free

Starter: $10/user per month

Business: $20/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing (starts from 30 members)

Miro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Miro?

I think Miro’s endless canvas is its strongest suit because it allows users to quickly and easily turn their thoughts into eye-catching visuals. The canvas is an enormous creative playground that may accommodate endless brainstorming sessions, mind mapping, and team projects.

4. Creately (Best for simple and effective diagramming)

via Creately

You’re kicking off a new project and need to visualize processes, but traditional diagramming tools feel clunky and time-consuming. Creately strikes the right balance between simplicity and functionality.

This diagram design tool offers a user-friendly interface with various pre-built templates to create diagrams. Its real-time collaboration and drag-and-drop features make it easy for teams to work together and iterate on projects quickly.

Creately best features

Leverage over 40 diagram types, including flowcharts, org charts, mind maps, use cases, and technical diagrams

Export your files in multiple formats, such as JPEG, PNG, and PDF

Access both cloud-based and offline use and benefit from flexibility depending on your location and connectivity

Creately limitations

Customization options for advanced diagramming are not as extensive as those found in more feature-rich tools

Creately can experience performance issues when handling large diagrams, particularly in a collaborative environment

Creately pricing

Personal: $8/user per month

Team: $8/user per month

Business: $149/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Creately ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

5. Canva (Best for quick and visually appealing designs)

via Canva

While known for its graphic design prowess, Canva is also a surprisingly versatile diagramming tool. Its easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface makes it perfect for creating stunning visuals, simple flowcharts, mind maps, and other different diagram types.

Canva stands out for its aesthetic appeal, offering a wide range of stylish paid and free diagram templates, colors, and fonts that make your diagrams pop. Its built-in AI features are also helpful when you’re short on time and want to finish diagramming faster.

Canva best features

Leverage multiple diagram styles, including block diagrams, process flow diagrams, UML diagrams, Entity Relationship (ER) diagrams, and data flow diagrams

Enjoy the vast collection of customizable diagram templates across categories and find designs that suit your specific needs

Maintain brand consistency by storing brand assets such as logos, colors, and fonts with Canva’s Brand Kit

Canva limitations

It offers a limited range of file formats for export, such as PDF or doc formats

Some designs may appear generic or overused, potentially impacting the uniqueness of a brand’s visual content

Canva pricing

Free

Canva Pro: $15/user per month

Canva Teams: $10/user per month

Canva Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Canva?

While we have an in-house graphics team, it’s great to be able to work with their assets in a tool that doesn’t require a graphic design background. CANVA IS THAT TOOL. Marketing, customer success, and customer education teams all use Canva here – across dozens of use cases. There isn’t a single use case we haven’t been able to use Canva for.

6. SmartDraw (Best for professional diagramming across industries)

via SmartDraw

SmartDraw can be used as flowchart software to create network diagrams or organizational charts. Its auto-formatting feature ensures that your diagrams look professional with minimal effort.

It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace, allowing you to import and export diagrams without skipping a beat.

SmartDraw best features

Create diverse diagrams like bar graphs, line graphs, and pie charts with a library of diagram templates and symbols

Import data seamlessly from tools like Azure, AWS, and GitHub

Allows access and usage across different devices and operating systems as it is both a desktop application and a cloud-based service

SmartDraw limitations

Can face occasional software crashes, which can disrupt workflow and result in potential data loss

Restrictions in customizing certain elements, a drawback for those seeking highly tailored and unique features

SmartDraw pricing

Individual: $9. 95/month (Billed annually)

Team: $8. 25/user per month (Billed annually)

Site: $5/user per month (Billed annually)

SmartDraw ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (100+ reviews)

💡Pro Tip: The key to creating an effective pie chart is to limit it to 5-7 slices and order them from largest to smallest, starting at the top. This ensures the data is clear, visually balanced, and easy to understand!

7. Figma (Best for collaborative design and prototyping)

via Figma

From wireframes to interactive prototypes, Figma empowers teams to design and visualize digital products easily.

Team members can brainstorm, design, and give feedback all within the same file, no matter where they are. Figma’s vector editing and component-based design make it ideal for creating sleek, scalable diagram types.

While it’s not built specifically for traditional business process diagrams, Figma’s ability to handle complex design systems and interactive wireframes makes it suitable for anyone working on a digital product.

Figma best features

Create shared libraries of reusable design elements, such as buttons, icons, and forms

Use numerous plugins, such as ‘Autoflow’ for flowcharts, ‘Content Reel’ for placeholder text/images, and accessibility checkers

Leverage features like transitions, animations, and device-specific previews and reduce the dependency on third-party prototyping tools

Run it across devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Chromebooks

Figma limitations

Mastering its more sophisticated features—like auto-layout, responsive design grids, and advanced prototyping—requires considerable time and experience

Prolonged usage or handling of complex designs can lead to overheating, fan noise, and slower performance for lower-spec devices

Figma pricing

Starter team: Free

Professional: $15/full seat per month

Organization: $45/full seat per month

Enterprise: $75/full seat per month

Figma ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (750+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Figma?

We do quite literally all of our design work in Figma, and it has been a game-changer. First off, the collaboration is top-notch. Multiple team members working on the same file in real time is perfect for brainstorming and iteration. It is an intuitive interface; the tools are both very powerful and easy to use whether wireframing, prototyping, or designing the finals. Being able to share designs instantly and get feedback right there saves so much time and keeps everyone on the same page.

8. Draw. io (Best for basic to moderate diagramming)

Diagrams. net (formerly known as draw. io) is a free online diagram maker that’s all about simplicity and flexibility. With its drag-and-drop interface, beginners can easily create professional diagrams.

Its cloud integration with platforms like Google Drive and OneDrive makes it easy to save and share your work, and its wide range of shapes and free templates cater to technical and business diagramming needs.

Draw. io best features

Track changes made to diagrams and allow users to revert to previous versions

Access a desktop application and work on diagrams without an internet connection

Let go of hassles like user registration or account creation and start working directly

Draw. io limitations

While users can share files via cloud storage or email, it lacks native, real-time collaborative editing features

Lack of training materials or integrated onboarding features can make it challenging for users unfamiliar with diagramming software

Draw. io pricing

Free

Draw. io ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (750+ reviews)

💡Pro Tip: A line graph is best for showing trends over time, like sales growth across months, while a bar graph is ideal for comparing quantities across categories, such as revenue by product type. Use the right one based on the story your data needs to tell!

9. Visual Paradigm (Best for software development and business process modeling)

For teams tackling complex software development and business analysis challenges, Visual Paradigm offers a robust suite of modeling tools. With Visual Paradigm, you can design a UML diagram, entity relationship diagram, and business process model. It is all about advanced modeling for teams in software development and business analysis.

The tool offers various diagram templates, advanced visualizing options, and version control for team collaboration. It also supports integration with tools like Jira and Confluence, making it ideal for teams already embedded in the ecosystem.

Visual Paradigm best features

Enjoy code generation and reverse engineering features for transition between design models and source code and better productivity in software development

Access Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN), aiding in the visualization and improvement of business processes

Leverage DevOps visualization, wireframing, and storyboarding with the enterprise plan

Visual Paradigm limitations

Visual Paradigm can be demanding on system resources, leading to slower performance, especially when handling large models

The user interface is outdated and not as intuitive as other modern online diagram-maker tools

Visual Paradigm pricing

Free trial: 30-day

Modeler: $6/user per month

Standard: $19/user per month

Professional: $35/user per month

Enterprise: $89/user per month

Visual Paradigm ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Microsoft Visio (Best for creating complex diagrams for enterprise users and teams)

via Microsoft Visio

When precision and detail are paramount in your own diagram, Microsoft Visio provides the tools and features you need. It integrates into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, allowing teams to collaborate on diagrams directly within apps like Word, Excel, and Teams.

A Visio diagram template with automation features makes aligning shapes and connecting elements in your diagram simple.

Microsoft Visio best features

Access a library of pre-built free online templates for creating everything from simple flowcharts to detailed network diagrams and floor plans

Link diagrams to external data sources, such as Excel spreadsheets, enabling dynamic updates of shapes and data visualizations

Integrate with Microsoft Teams and SharePoint

Microsoft Visio limitations

The premium features of Visio require an Office 365 or Visio-specific subscription, which may be prohibitively expensive for small businesses or freelancers

The learning curve for Visio can be steep, especially for new users or those who are not familiar with Microsoft Office tools

Visio is primarily designed for Windows and has limited functionality on Mac or Linux

Microsoft Visio pricing

Included with Microsoft 365

Visio Plan 1: $5/user per month

Visio Plan 2: $15/user per month

Microsoft Visio ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (650+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Visio?

What I liked most about MS Visio was its extensive range of templates and shapes for creating professional diagrams. It made complex visualisations, like flowcharts and network designs, easy to build and customise. We used Visio predominantly for visualising work flows for sub-teams and it was effective.

🧠 Fun Fact: The earliest version of Microsoft Visio was released in 1992 under the name Visio 1. 0.

Perfect Your Next Diagram Design with ClickUp

Diagram makers are essential tools for simplifying complex information and communication. They help you explain intricate concepts in clear, visual formats and share ideas.

However, many diagramming tools have limitations—some lack integration with your workflows, others struggle with real-time collaboration, and many fail to connect diagrams to actionable tasks within a project.

This fragmentation can slow down processes and hinder teams.

However, ClickUp allows you to combine diagramming capabilities with task management features. It allows teams to create, edit, and link diagrams directly to tasks, track progress, and collaborate in real time—all from one platform.

