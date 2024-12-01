Hogyan rögzítsünk WhatsApp-videohívást?

Have you ever wished you could record a WhatsApp video call?

Maybe it was a valuable work meeting, an insightful tutorial, or a fun moment with friends or family. Imagine being able to rewatch those moments anytime you want!

Despite its convenience, WhatsApp doesn’t natively support video call recording. However, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck.

With a few simple tricks, you can capture those calls for personal or professional use. Whether you’re using an iOS or Android device, the right tools can help you record WhatsApp video calls with the utmost ease.

Let’s walk through a step-by-step guide on how to record WhatsApp calls.

How to Record WhatsApp Video Calls

While WhatsApp has become one of the go-to platforms for video calls, it doesn’t offer an option to record calls directly within the app. Here are some popular third-party recording apps that will help you record video calls on WhatsApp on both Android and iOS:

AZ Screen Recorder (Android): Supports full HD screen recording with internal sound, featuring a built-in editor with tools for video trimming, rotating, and converting, as well as options for taking screenshots and editing images

DU Recorder (Android & iOS): Offers one-tap recording for smooth, clear results, with customizable settings to capture videos at optimal quality. Provides comprehensive editing tools, including trimming, merging, and adding music to videos

Mobizen Screen Recorder (Android): Enables full HD and QHD recording with customizations, perfect for capturing WhatsApp calls and other content with clarity. Includes a Facecam feature to record reactions, and an Air Circle mode that can be hidden for a clean interface

Call Recorder-Cube ACR (Android): Provides flexible recording options, allowing automatic capture of all calls, selective recording for specific contacts, or manual ‘start’ for important calls

App Call Recorder (Android & iOS): Automatically detects and records incoming and outgoing WhatsApp calls with high-quality sound

How to record a WhatsApp video call on Android

Here’s a step-by-step guide to recording WhatsApp video calls using the AZ Screen Recorder screen recording app on Android devices:

Step 1: Install AZ Screen Recorder

Download AZ Screen Recorder from the Google Play Store and install it on your device

Step 2: Open and configure AZ Screen Recorder

Open the app after installation

You’ll see a floating icon on your screen. Tap on it to bring up the recording options

The first time you open the app, you may need to grant the necessary permissions (e. g. , for storage and microphone). Follow the on-screen prompts to allow access

Step 3: Adjust recording settings

Tap on the settings icon and choose your preferred video resolution (higher resolutions will result in larger files but better quality). For high-quality videos, select the highest available option

Set the bitrate to auto for a balanced video size and quality, or adjust it manually (e. g. , 12 Mbps for better quality)

Choose the frame rate based on your preference (e. g. , 30fps is ideal for smooth video, while 60fps is best for fast-moving content like games)

Set the orientation to auto so that the recording adjusts to your screen’s rotation

Make sure to enable audio recording so that the app records both your device’s sound and your microphone input. This ensures the conversation during the video call will be captured

Step 4: Start recording

Once the settings are adjusted, tap the record button (floating icon)

You’ll get a countdown, and the recording will begin

Now, open WhatsApp and initiate the video call. AZ Screen Recorder will capture both the video and audio from the call

Step 5: Stop or pause the recording

Once the call is finished, tap the floating AZ Screen Recorder icon again and select Stop to end the recording

The WhatsApp video call recording will be saved automatically in your gallery or the AZ Screen Recorder app’s Recorded Videos section

To pause the recording, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Pause in the notification bar

Step 6: Review and edit (Optional)

To review or edit your recording, open the AZ Screen Recorder app and navigate to the Recorded Videos section

Use the built-in editor to trim, merge, or add music to your video if needed

💡 Pro Tip: Ensure your device has enough storage space before recording and test the audio settings in advance to avoid issues.

How to record a WhatsApp video call on iOS

Recording WhatsApp video calls on iOS is straightforward, thanks to the built-in screen recorder.

iPhone users can simply enable screen recording from the Control Center, which can record WhatsApp voice calls as well as video.

Before starting, ensure the microphone audio is turned on to record your voice and the call audio.

To access this feature, go to Settings > Control Center, add Screen Recording if not already included, and you’re set for seamless recording during your WhatsApp video calls.

📮ClickUp Insight: Nearly 20% of our survey respondents send over 50 instant messages daily. This high volume could signal a team constantly buzzing with quick exchanges—great for speed but also ripe for communication overload. With ClickUp’s integrated collaboration tools, like ClickUp Chat and ClickUp Assigned Comments, your conversations are always linked to the right tasks, enhancing visibility and reducing the need for unnecessary follow-ups.

Limitations of Using WhatsApp for Video Communication

While WhatsApp is a convenient tool for casual video chats, it has several limitations that can make it a poor choice for professional or team communication, especially when it comes to async video communication. Here are a few:

No native recording feature: WhatsApp lacks a built-in recording option, requiring users to rely on third-party apps like AZ Screen Recorder or device-specific workarounds. This reliance adds extra steps, introduces inconsistencies in quality, and disrupts WhatsApp lacks a built-in recording option, requiring users to rely on third-party apps like AZ Screen Recorder or device-specific workarounds. This reliance adds extra steps, introduces inconsistencies in quality, and disrupts collaboration in the workplace

Privacy and consent requirements: Recording WhatsApp calls requires explicit consent from all participants due to privacy regulations. Recording without consent can lead to legal issues, particularly in industries with strict privacy standards, adding complexity to professional use

Variable recording quality: Recording quality can vary based on the device used and the third-party app’s capabilities, which may result in lower-quality audio and video—limiting WhatsApp’s usefulness for important or detailed discussions

Lack of meeting management features: Unlike dedicated video conferencing tools, WhatsApp does not support features like scheduling or file sharing during calls, which limits its effectiveness for Unlike dedicated video conferencing tools, WhatsApp does not support features like scheduling or file sharing during calls, which limits its effectiveness for team communication and project discussions

Third-party tool limitations: Third-party apps like AZ Screen Recorder come with their own drawbacks, including a lack of advanced editing features, frequent ads, and potential visibility issues with recording buttons. These issues can disrupt workflow and may require workarounds, such as using emulators for PC recording, making the process more cumbersome

Enhance Team Communication With ClickUp

For the reasons stated above, relying on WhatsApp for essential business messaging and recordings can be limiting.

ClickUp provides a more robust solution for professional communication, especially for teams. Its comprehensive features address the limitations we’ve mentioned, making it a strong alternative to WhatsApp.

ClickUp is an everything app that streamlines team communication, task management, video recording, and automation. With everything in one platform, it eliminates the need for multiple third-party tools and workarounds, making it easier to stay organized and efficient.

ClickUp moved all the communications from different channels like emails, chats, and WhatsApp to one place. So, you know where to go to find the info you need.

Here’s how ClickUp enhances team communication and solves issues faced with WhatsApp, making it the perfect internal communication software:

ClickUp Chat for real-time collaboration

If you’ve been juggling multiple tools for team communication, video recording, and project management, ClickUp Chat offers a simpler, more integrated solution.

Unlike WhatsApp or other third-party platforms, Chat is built into your project management workspace, meaning your messages, tasks, and updates all live in one place without the need to keep switching back and forth.

Try ClickUp Chat Keep all project-related conversations in one place with ClickUp Chat

Video and voice recording

Instead of switching to another app to send voice or video updates, Chat lets you record and share clips right within the platform.

Whether it’s a quick voice note or a detailed screen recording, you can keep all communication in one place.

Learn more about ClickUp Chat in this detailed video

Task integration

Chat goes beyond basic messaging.

I used ClickUp for tracking the progress of a merchandise order. I was able to have a detailed description, links to the samples, copies of text chats, and status updates, all in one place. It eliminated so many emails.

With one click, you can turn any message into a task. This keeps to-dos and follow-ups from getting lost in chat threads—tasks from messages go straight into your workspace, making them easy to find, organize, and handle.

This team chat app ensures every action item from conversations is visible, structured, and seamlessly integrated into your workflow.

Assign messages to team members and get instant task updates with ClickUp Chat

AI-powered summaries

Did you miss a few conversations?

AI CatchUp in Chat creates summaries of what you missed, so there’s no need to scroll through long chat histories. It’s a huge help for team management, saving you time and keeping everyone aligned with the task at hand.

AI catchups in ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Clips for easy recording

With ClickUp Clips, you can easily record screens, demos, and walkthroughs—all from within your workspace.

Turn ClickUp Clips into tasks by embedding and assigning team members to them

Unlike other screen recording tools, Clips is fully integrated, giving you high-quality, customizable recordings without the need for additional software.

Just click anywhere in a Clip to add a comment and start a conversation where feedback is needed, enabling real-time collaboration with your team members. Plus, you can view a timeline of all comments, instantly replay specific sections, and see feedback in context.

The integrated AI can also generate a transcript of your recording in one click and even translate it into multiple languages.

Why ClickUp Clips is the better work communication option Create and share screen recordings in Docs, Comments, or Chat—in a click

Use ClickUp AI to transcribe Clips and convert them into Tasks in seconds

Clip links auto-embed in Chat for instant viewing!

Click anywhere in a Clip to add a time-stamped comment and start a conversation

Embed a Clip in ClickUp, share a public link, or download the actual video for free

Get AI-generated names, transcription, summary, and action items from your Clips and even search these outputs with Ask AI

Locate all recorded Clips centrally in your Clips Hub

ClickUp Brain for automating communication

Next, leverage ClickUp Brain to schedule messages and automate reminders, ensuring your team stays informed without constant manual updates. This is useful for recurring communication needs, as it saves you time and keeps your team on track.

Ensure that everyone is updated with minimal effort with ClickUp Brain

Task-specific messaging templates

ClickUp streamlines communication channels with customizable templates for quick messages and status updates.

Get Free Template Avoid disorganized chats and simplify collaboration with the ClickUp Instant Message Template

For example, with the ClickUp Instant Message Template, you can centralize conversations from multiple channels into one organized space. This ensures that everyone stays connected and focused on what matters most.

Why Settle for Less When ClickUp Does It All?

While WhatsApp is a popular choice for casual video calls, it is far from the best choice for professional team communication and recording.

Sure, there are workarounds to record WhatsApp audio calls, but they come with their own challenges.

For a more efficient and integrated solution, get ClickUp, the go-to platform for seamless communication, task management, and video recording. With features like ClickUp Chat, Clips, and AI, your team can communicate, collaborate, and track progress—all in one place, eliminating the need for third-party tools.

Sign up to ClickUp today and improve your team communication and productivity!