A 10 legjobb HR-szoftver a Fülöp-szigeteken 2025-ben (ingyenes és fizetős)

As a human resource manager, choosing the right HR software can be a game-changer for your organization. Whether you run a small startup or a large enterprise, the right HR software is crucial for hiring top talent and ensuring smooth operations.

There has been a notable shift in HR priorities in the Philippines, with employee retention taking precedence over recruitment. This change underscores the importance of having effective tools to manage and retain your workforce.

But with so many options, how do you find the best fit?

Our team has extensively researched and tested human resource management software tailored to the Philippine market. We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 HR software options in the Philippines to help you and your HR teams achieve your goals.

What Should You Look for In HR Software in the Philippines?

When selecting HR software for your organization, you must ensure it meets the unique workforce management requirements in the Philippines. Here are some key considerations to guide your decision-making process:

Compliance with the Philippine labor laws: Ensure that the HR software adheres to ‘Labor Code of the Philippines’ regarding wages, benefits, taxes, and employee contracts, which are subject to frequent updates

Localization: Consider software that supports Filipino languages and incorporates cultural nuances specific to the Philippine workplace environment, such as leave management aligned with local holidays and customs

Automation : Look for features that focus on efficiency and automation. This helps streamline administrative tasks like payroll processing, attendance tracking, and performance evaluations

Accessibility: Select HR software that offers robust remote access capabilities. Given that the Philippines ranks as one of the top global remote work hubs, your HR software must support a distributed workforce effectively. The software should provide features like cloud-based access, mobile compatibility, and secure login protocols for seamless HR management from anywhere

User-friendliness : Choose software that’s easy for HR staff and employees. The team should adopt and work on the software without the need for frequent IT support

Integration : Look for software that can integrate with popular Philippine accounting and biometric systems like QuickBooks Philippines, SAP Philippines, Suprema, ZKTeco, etc. This will further improve operational efficiency

Pricing and reviews: Consider the software’s pricing structure to ensure it aligns with your budget and offers value for money. Additionally, check reviews and feedback from other users to gauge the software’s reliability, performance, and customer service

By prioritizing these factors, you can select human resource management software that meets your current needs and supports your long-term growth and success in the Philippines.

10 Best HR Software in the Philippines in 2024

1. ClickUp

Best for HR project management

Improve team efficiency and collaboration with ClickUp HR Project Management

ClickUp is a robust cloud-based project management tool that streamlines workflows and boosts productivity. Its versatile features and customizable interface make it a valuable resource for HR teams to improve team efficiency and collaboration.

With ClickUp Human Resources, you can handle everything from hiring and onboarding to employee development while enjoying customizable tools and templates that fit your unique HR needs. These tools and templates save time and effort while ensuring a seamless candidate journey.

Move candidates through the recruitment pipeline faster with ClickUp Automation

ClickUp Automations enhances your recruitment process by automating and streamlining repetitive tasks so you can focus on other crucial tasks like strategy making. You can automate over 50+ actions, such as automatically sending welcome emails, assigning tasks to new hires, and creating calendar invites for onboarding meetings.

Pro Tip: Use ClickUp Brain to draft welcoming emails instantly and automate the sending process with ClickUp Automations!

Make onboarding seamless for new hires with trackable ClickUp Tasks

ClickUp Tasks offers an organized solution for onboarding new hires. It provides trackable tasks and comments, facilitating efficient training processes. With readily accessible resources like training materials and support channels, new employees quickly grasp their roles, contributing effectively from day one.

Monitoring employee performance is fundamental for maintaining a productive workforce. ClickUp Activity View addresses this imperative by offering customizable views that track individual and team activities.

It provides insights into your team’s capacity, accomplishments, and workloads. You can simply drag and drop tasks if changes need to be made. Moreover, ClickUp Views has over 15+ options: List, Board, Calendar, and more.

Further, with the ClickUp HR knowledge base, you can simplify HR information management by centralizing policies, procedures, and FAQs in one accessible repository. This will help promote transparency and facilitate consistent communication throughout the organization.

Organize all your employee database in one place with the ClickUp Employee Directory Template

Similarly, with ClickUp Employee Directory, you can easily manage all employee details, including contact information, roles, and departments. This simplifies internal communication and ensures quick access to essential data.

Connect seamlessly with your favorite tools using ClickUp Integration

ClickUp also allows you to connect with popular tools like Slack, GitHub, and Google Drive through ClickUp Integrations. This means all your HR operations can be consolidated in one place, ensuring a smooth workflow for your team.

Simply put, ClickUp offers everything your Philippines team needs to work efficiently, productively, and successfully, whether they collaborate in-person or remotely.

ClickUp best features

Streamline HR processes with organized candidate management and customizable HR templates

Speed up hiring by moving candidates through recruitment pipelines faster with ClickUp Automation

Simplify onboarding tasks and training with trackable ClickUp Tasks for new hires

Monitor team productivity and engagement with ClickUp Activity View for performance tracking

Integrate seamlessly with other tools like Slack and Google Drive using ClickUp Integrations

ClickUp limitations

Some users may experience a learning curve when initially navigating the platform’s features

Advanced customization options may require additional time and training

ClickUp Pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month

Business: $12/month

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and review

G2: 4. 7/5 (9500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4000+ reviews)

2. Sprout Solutions

Best for HR and payroll management

via Sprout

Sprout Solutions is the solution if you’re looking for an HR system designed specifically for the Philippines. Sprout Solutions is the HR software Philippines holds in high regard with the best reputation and the largest in-house B2B SaaS company. As such, it is familiar with the subtleties of HR and local government laws.

Their cloud-based platform automates and simplifies complex HR tasks, significantly reducing administrative work. At the same time, they focus on employee well-being with solutions like employee wellness and emergency financial assistance.

Sprout Solutions lets you manage the entire employee lifecycle from your desktop and mobile device. Their comprehensive suite of tools covers core HR and payroll functions, recruitment, performance management, employee engagement, benefits administration, and valuable HR analytics.

Sprouts Solutions best features

Streamline your payroll system and save loads of time

Boost employee engagement and well-being with Sprout Pulse

Handle recruitment and performance management effortlessly

Manage HR functions anytime, anywhere with the Sprout Mobile app

Provide immediate financial support for your employees with InstaCash

Sprouts Solutions limitation

Many users have complained of slow loading and latency issues

Users have reported technical issues now and then

Discrepancies with log-ins and log-outs: entries are either not recorded or counted twice

Sprout Solution pricing

Custom pricing

Sprout Solution rating and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (398 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (415 reviews)

3. GreatDay HR

Best for streamlined HR operations and employee engagement

via GreatDay HR

GreatDay HR is another all-in-one HR and payroll management platform designed to streamline your HR processes. Developed by SunFish DataOn, it has been a trusted solution in the ASEAN region for over 24 years.

GreatDay covers everything from payroll management and attendance to employee data management, recruitment, and performance tracking. It also provides real-time data updates and automatic integration to streamline processes and save time.

GreatDay HR especially caters to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Philippines. It offers an intuitive mobile app and user-friendly webpage, providing a comprehensive HRIS solution tailored to the needs of various industries across the Philippines.

GreatDay HR best features

Store and update employee records securely

Log attendance through various methods, including geolocation tracking, for accurate timekeeping

Manage job vacancies and track applicants seamlessly to streamline the recruitment process

Monitor employee performance using KPI metrics to assess productivity and effectiveness

Engage employees through surveys, an internal social feed, employee feedback tools, and chat features to foster communication and collaboration

GreatDay HR limitations

The software’s pricing structure may be prohibitive for smaller businesses with limited budget

Users may face a learning curve due to the software’s comprehensive features

GreatDay HR pricing

Exclusive Package: PHP 70/ month per employee

GreatDay HR ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: NA

4. Finn

Best for running payroll

via Finn

Finn HRIS system simplifies payroll and tax calculations, time and attendance tracking, performance management, human resource information systems, and analytics. It is based in the Philippines, ensuring compliance with local needs.

The software provides value for money by reducing the cost of payroll and eliminating workloads across departments.

Finn HR is suitable for small and large enterprises, given its scalability and the ability to select only the modules needed.

Finn HR best features

Audit and verify daily time records using machine learning, reducing human errors and timecard fraud

Engage employees with a social-media-style timeline for announcements, recognition, and satisfaction surveys

Integrate payroll and employee lifecycle data into one easy-to-manage system

Generate extensive reports, including custom reports and compliance with government requirements

Finn HR limitations

Finn is primarily a payroll management software and lacks comprehensive HRMS features

Pricing may be higher compared to other payroll solutions

Does not offer a free trial or a free version

Finn pricing

Between 40 and 680 pesos/month per employee

Finn HR – ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

5. Paychex Flex

Best for payroll processing and HR management

via Paychex

Paychex Flex is a solid cloud-based HR solution for managing payroll, human resources, and benefits administration, all from one place.

The software has a user-friendly interface, commendable customer support, and a wide range of features conducive to managing a remote team.

Furthermore, Paychex Flex integrates smoothly with other vital business systems, such as time tracking and accounting software, extending its functionality beyond payroll and HR.

While Paychex is suitable for businesses of all sizes, it’s especially beneficial for larger companies with many employees. Furthermore, it primarily focuses on US-based operations and may offer limited functionalities for global businesses.

Paychex Flex best features

Get proactive guidance and support from experienced HR professionals tailored to your business needs

Attract and retain top talent with competitive benefits packages, including health insurance and retirement plans

Stay compliant with federal, state, and local regulations, reducing the risk of legal issues

Paychex Flex limitations

May be expensive for small businesses, especially with multiple services

Initial setup and feature learning can be time-consuming

Report and workflow customization options are somewhat restricted compared to competitors

Paychex Flex pricing

Custom pricing

Payche ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (1500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1500+ reviews)

6. Bambee

Best for HR support and compliance services

via Bambee

If you run a small or medium-sized business and need help streamlining your HR, payroll, and benefits management, Bambee HR Software could be the answer.

With a focus on simplicity and compliance, Bambee offers access to a dedicated HR manager and a suite of tools to automate HR processes effectively.

Bambee best features

Access a personal HR expert to handle all HR needs for each client

Streamline processes for hiring and letting go of staff

Automate and track employee training with dedicated tools

Receive expert guidance and support for resolving tricky HR situations

Undergo regular audits to ensure adherence to HR regulations

Bambee limitations

Doesn’t offer a mobile app for employee self-service

Limited features and integrations as compared to competitors

May not fully meet the needs of larger enterprises with complex HR requirements

There’s a setup cost for most plans

Bambee pricing

No Employees Yet – $99/month

1-4 Employees – $299/month (Plus $500 setup fee)

5-19 Employees – $399/month (Plus $500 setup fee)

20-49 Employees – $499/month (Plus $1,500 setup fee)

50-70 Employees – $1,299/month (Plus $2,000 setup fee)

71+ Employees – Custom Pricing

Bambee ratings and review

G2 : 3. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (30+ reviews)

7. BambooHR

Best for comprehensive HR management

via Bamboo HR

Bamboo is a user-friendly HR software that helps customers in over 150 countries easily manage all things HR.

From hiring new talent to tracking time off and everything in between, BambooHR streamlines processes, saving you time and headaches. Its intuitive interface and helpful features make HR tasks simple and stress-free.

Additionally, BambooHR offers powerful performance management tools, benefits administration, and reporting to gain valuable insights. However, it may lack advanced customization options for highly specialized HR needs.

BambooHR best features

Streamline the hiring process with the Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

Manage employee leave requests and balances with time-off tracking

Improve employee performance and development using performance review templates

Access HR functions and employee information on the go with the mobile app

BambooHR limitations

Limited customization options for reports and some workflows in the ‘Essential’ package

Lack of pricing transparency on the company website

Integration with certain third-party applications and existing systems may require additional effort

BambooHR pricing

Custom pricing

BambooHR ratings and review

G2: 4. 4/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2000+ reviews)

8. HR Easily

Best for HR management solutions

via HR Easily

HR Easily stands out for its focus on digitized, cost-effective solutions, and streamlining HR work processes.

It automates recruitment and benefits management tasks, minimizing errors and ensuring data accuracy. With its low-cost subscription model, HR Easily provides an efficient and error-free solution for businesses seeking to simplify HR management.

HR Easily best features

Enhance attendance tracking accuracy with facial recognition technology

Access HR functionalities on the go with the mobile app for employees and managers

Covers multiple countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, and Hong Kong, making it suitable for businesses with regional operations

Get real-time assistance with live chat support for any HR-related queries

HR Easily limitations

It may not meet the complex HR needs of larger enterprises

Limited customization options compared to some competitors

HR Easily pricing

By Modules : Starts at $1. 5/month per employee (minimum 7 employees)

Full Suite: $10/month per employee (minimum 7 employees)

HR Easily ratings and review

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: NA

9. Deel Software

Best for global payroll and compliance solutions

via Deel

Deel is a global payroll and compliance platform designed to help businesses hire and pay employees and contractors worldwide.

With Deel, you can manage international talent, handle compliance, and process payments in different currencies. It’s your all-in-one platform for smoother, hassle-free remote workforce management.

Deel Software best features

Manage payroll for full-time employees in over 150 countries, ensuring compliance with local regulations and tax laws

Simplify payments to contractors with options for bank transfers, PayPal, and cryptocurrency

Offer localized benefits and perks for employees, including health insurance and pension plans

Integrate with popular accounting and HR software, including QuickBooks, Xero, and BambooHR

Deel Software limitations

Global payroll services can be expensive, especially for small businesses or startups

Initial setup can be complex and time-consuming, particularly for businesses with numerous international employees

Deel Software pricing

Contractors : Starting at $49/month per contractor

Employees : Starting at $500/ month per employee

Deel Payroll : Starting at $29/month per employee

Deel US Payroll : Starting at $19/month per employee

Deel US PEO : Starting at $79/month per employee

Deel HR : Free

Deel Engage: Starting at $20/month per employee

Deel Software ratings and review

G2: 4. 8/5 (3000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (500+ reviews)

10. Zoho People

Best for people-centric HR management solutions

via Zoho People

Zoho People is a cloud-based HR software uniquely focused on enhancing the employee experience, setting it apart from other solutions.

Designed to adapt to the evolving needs of today’s workplaces, it offers a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline HR operations while prioritizing the well-being and development of employees.

From human resource planning to onboarding and performance management, Zoho People is your go-to solution for building a workforce that feels valued and empowered.

Zoho People best features

Manage a centralized employee database for easy administration

Track time and attendance automatically with integrated biometric devices

Set and appraise goals using performance management tools

Calculate payroll accurately with seamless payroll integration

Update information and make requests independently through the employee self-service portal

Zoho People limitations

While Zoho People offers a high degree of customization, it might be complex and time-consuming for users with limited technical skills

Integration with third-party applications outside the Zoho ecosystem may require technical know-how

Zoho People pricing

Essential HR : $1. 25/month per user

Professional : $2. 00/month per user

Premium : $3. 00/month per user

Enterprise: $4. 50/month per user

Zoho People ratings and review

G2: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

