10 RemNote alternatíva a hatékony jegyzeteléshez 2025-ben

RemNote is a note-taking tool known for its unique feature of making flashcards from notes. It helps you write notes and memorize them. It also shows flashcards correctly to ensure you retain the information longer.
While it’s great for students, there are RemNote alternatives that are better suited for various business purposes.
Whether you want more features or are casually exploring other options, check out our list of the top RemNote alternatives.
Compare their features, limitations, and pricing to make an informed choice.
What Should You Look for in RemNote Alternatives?
Here are the factors you should consider when comparing RemNote alternatives:
- Ease of note-taking: Best RemNote alternatives enable you to capture ideas anywhere, anytime. Whether you’re browsing online and want to save a page or record audio notes, it should be able to capture your notes easily
- Note organization and search: Choose tools that provide an easy organizational system for managing your notes and accessing them easily. Look for tools that offer easy search options and visual organization of notes using links, graphs, etc.
- Collaboration and sharing: The easier it is for you to share your notes with others and seek their input, the better it is for you. Pick RemNote alternatives that offer robust collaboration features
- User interface and navigation: Choose a RemNote alternative that has an easy-to-navigate, intuitive interface that anyone can use without prior training
- Integrations: Pick apps that offer seamless native integrations with other tools to add more features and functionality
- Data export options: Note-taking tools should make downloading and sharing notes easy. Choose apps that offer easy data export options
- Price: Lastly, check whether the tool fits your budget while offering all the essential features you need
The 10 Best RemNote Alternatives
Here are our top ten RemNote alternatives for you to choose from.
1. ClickUp
ClickUp offers various tools and features that rival RemNote’s note-taking capabilities. The ClickUp Notepad tool is simple yet effective. It has a user-friendly interface and easy navigation to make note-taking a breeze for users. Use it to quickly take notes on the go, format them how you like, and organize them for future reference.
The best part is that it lets you convert your notes into tasks with a click. It also lets you access your notes from a browser and mobile apps. Want to check the changes you have made in the past? You can do that too!
Another way to take notes on ClickUp is by using ClickUp Docs. It’s a simple and collaborative document creation tool like Google Docs, with rich formatting and styling options.
Use it to jot down your notes or create checklists and share them with your team.
Need help creating notes or summarizing long text blocks? ClickUp Brain can help. This AI writing tool will generate automatic project summaries and send you timely project updates. ClickUp Brain will create automated meeting notes and summaries if you need consolidated meeting minutes.
Overall, ClickUp is the best note-taking app and a worthy RemNote alternative, providing an end-to-end note creation and organization solution to manage projects.
ClickUp best features
- Use AI tools for meeting notes and summaries
- Benefit from its easy sharing options for both Notepad and Docs
- Collaborate with your team on notes and documents with secured version tracking history
- Leverage its user-friendly interface and quick note-taking features
- Use the option to convert notes into trackable tasks
- Go beyond note-taking and use its project management features as well
ClickUp limitations
- It takes first-time users some time to master all its myriad features and tools
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7 per month per user
- Business: $12 per month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- ClickUp Brain is available on all paid plans for $5 per member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,386 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,013 reviews)
2. TiddlyWiki
TiddlyWiki is a unique, non-linear note-taking tool that allows you to organize complex information simply.
It is quite different from traditional note-taking apps. It lets you create ‘tiddlers,’ which are individual units of content you can link, tag, and organize in various ways.
Use it to create a Wikipedia-style notes page where content is connected through hyperlinks and tags.
It’s an open-source software solution which is free to use. Use an account online or download it to your Windows, Mac, or Linux device.
TiddlyWiki best features
- Use its rich text editing capabilities
- Get great customization options to customize the user interface
- Change the language easily using plugins
- Add tags and easily search for notes
- Access it on a wide range of devices and platforms
- Track changes with the help of version history
TiddlyWiki limitations
- It requires a lot of initial effort to understand its features despite the guides and tutorials
- Offers limited collaboration features compared to other RemNote alternatives
- It delivers poor user experience and does not work well on mobile devices
TiddlyWiki pricing
- Free
TiddlyWiki ratings and reviews
- G2: Not available
- Capterra: Not available
3. Notion
Notion is a productivity app that offers numerous features beyond simple note-taking. It provides a connected workspace to collaborate with team members and manage tasks.
Use it to create docs, to-do lists, or wikis or manage your tasks or projects. It offers multiple views to organize information, such as calendar, board, and timeline views.
Notion has a huge marketplace of templates, both free and paid. The app’s users also design and sell customizable templates for various use cases.
Overall, it’s an easy-to-use, intuitive note-taking app and one of the best RemNote alternatives.
Notion best features
- Use its wide range of customizable, predesigned templates
- Organize all your data in various ways, such as table, board, and calendar views
- Leverage its robust, rich text editing capabilities
- Add visuals and other content formats
- Share notes, assign tasks, or leave comments for better collaboration
- Use features like nested pages, tags, filters, and linked databases
Notion limitations
- Has a steep learning curve for advanced features
- Delivers poor mobile app experience
- It takes time to set up and configure the workspace initially
Notion pricing
- Free
- Plus: $10 per month
- Business: $18 per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Notion AI is available separately for $10 per member per month
Notion ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (5,060 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,057 reviews)
4. Coda
Coda is an all-in-one collaborative workspace combining project management features and note-taking apps.
It combines the features and functionality of documents, spreadsheets, and databases into an integrated platform. It offers rich text editing tools, options for inserting images and multimedia content, and collaboration options.
Coda best features
- Organize content into infinitely nesting pages
- Choose from numerous ready-to-use, prebuilt templates
- Make use of 600+ native integrations with various apps and tools
- Add multimedia content with ease and use rich text editing
- Access it across devices and platforms
Coda limitations
- Faces lags and occasional glitches
- Users feel it does not have an intuitive user interface
- Charges relatively more than other RemNote alternatives
Coda pricing
- Free
- Pro: $12 per month per Doc Maker; editors can edit for free
- Team: $36 per month per Doc Maker; editors can edit for free
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Coda ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (422 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (88 reviews)
5. Obsidian
Obsidian is a writing and note-taking app that is an excellent alternative to RemNote. It’s perfect for capturing, organizing, and connecting related ideas.
Download the app to your desktop or mobile devices. It lets you access your notes online and offline.
Obsidian lets you easily capture, organize, and connect related ideas using links and graphs. It also allows you to turn your notes into Wikis, a knowledge database, or any other type of documentation.
Obsidian best features
- Integrate with hundreds of plugins and apps for enhanced functionality
- Access it on multiple platforms and devices
- Track version history and changes to your notes
- Use the graph view to visualize the connections between your notes
- Benefit from easy data syncing and backup options
- Use the option to store data on users’ devices for enhanced safety automatically
Obsidian limitations
- Provides limited team collaboration features
- Offers many essential features as separate add-ons instead of including them in the monthly plans
- Has confusing pricing plans
Obsidian pricing
- Personal Use: Free
- Commercial Use License: $50 per year per user
- Sync Add-On: $10 per month per user
- Publish Add-On: $10 per month per user
- Catalyst: $25 one-time fee to get early access to beta versions
Obsidian ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: 4. 9/5 (24 reviews)
6. Evernote
Evernote is a popular note-taking app known for its ease of use and flexibility. It lets you capture notes across various devices and platforms using numerous formats.
Evernote allows you to use various note-taking strategies, capture notes in text, audio, web clippings, etc. , and access them online or offline. The best part is that your notes will automatically sync across devices.
Evernote is also useful for creating to-do lists and organizing tasks and schedules.
Evernote best features
- Save clippings on web pages and articles directly to your notes
- Use document scanning to organize all essential documents online
- Search for text within PDFs, images, and scanned documents to find what you’re looking for
- Customize your dashboard using widgets and organizing them the way you like
- Benefit from predesigned note templates to save time and effort
- Access it as a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari
Evernote limitations
- Imposes several usage limits and restrictions on the free plan
- Suffers from occasional syncing lags and glitches
Evernote pricing
- Free
- Personal: $14. 99 per month
- Professional: $17. 99 per month
- Teams: $24. 99 per month
Evernote ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (2,007 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,106 reviews)
7. Hypernotes
Hypernotes is one of the RemNote alternatives, and it is more than a note-taking app; it is a knowledge management software solution. Its graph-based model allows you to create a knowledge hub with interconnected nodes.
It lets you create and organize notes, wikis, scripts, articles, and more into an interconnected network.
Hypernotes also offers built-in task management features, which enable you to assign tasks and collaborate with your team members.
Hypernotes best features
- Create visual connections between notes
- Use various content formats like text, files, links, etc.
- Leverage its customizable meeting notes templates
- Link notes in a quick and intuitive manner
- Leverage its multi-platform capabilities
- Benefit from safety features like end-to-end encryption and access control
Hypernotes limitations
- Offers fewer integrations compared to other RemNote alternatives
- Requires a learning curve for new users
Hypernotes pricing
- Personal: Free
- Plus: $8 per month per user
- Business: $19 per month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Hypernotes ratings and reviews
- G2: 3/5 (1 review)
- Capterra: 5/5 (1 review)
8. Supernotes
Supernotes is a note-taking tool that offers a unique way to create notes—notecards. It lets you save notes in interactive cards instead of boring files and documents.
It offers rich content editing options and lets you add various forms of content, such as tables, images, emojis, and even mathematical equations.
The best part is that it allows you to add links to other cards, just as in any note-taking app. It can also organize notes visually in a hierarchical graph view (both 2D and 3D).
What’s more, sharing notecards with others is easy. They don’t need to be a user of Supernotes to read it, but they do need to be one to edit notes and leave comments.
Supernotes best features
- Save notes as notecards, which are more visually engaging than documents
- Use the heatmap calendar to track your note-taking activity over time
- Take and access notes in the offline mode
- Benefit from easy search and organization options using tags and filters
- Share notes and collaborate with others in real-time
- Use its note-taking apps for Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and iOS devices
Supernotes limitations
- It provides limited functionality in the offline mode
- Places a 100-card limit on the free plan
Supernotes pricing
- Starter: Free
- Unlimited: ~$10 per month
Supernotes ratings and reviews
- G2: Not available
- Capterra: Not available
9. Microsoft OneNote
OpenNote is a cloud-based note-taking and organization tool that is part of Microsoft’s suite of tools. That’s why it’s perfect for those using MS Office, as it integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft apps.
It lets you take notes using a stylus to write or draw on a screen like you would with pen and paper. Of course, typing notes is also an option.
OpenNote best features
- Take notes by writing, typing, or drawing
- Leverage simple keyword search or advanced search using tags and indexing
- Benefit from its robust collaboration features, including real-time collaboration
- Access it across multiple devices and platforms
OpenNote limitations
- It does not offer as many rich content formatting options as some other RemNote alternatives
- Lacks some advanced features, such as linking and graph view for notes
OpenNote pricing
- Free for all Microsoft Office users
OpenNote ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (1,830 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,513 reviews)
10. Workflowy
Workflowy is a simple note-taking and list-making app with an intuitive user interface and minimal design. Use it to create a multi-level bulleted list, jot down important notes, or organize your ideas.
It lets you drag and drop, insert images and files to your workspace and organize them any way you like.
One of its most notable features is the infinite-nesting lists that allow you to add as many points and sub-points as you want.
Workflowy best features
- Create infinitely nesting lists
- Benefit from a drag-and-drop, intuitive interface
- Use the global search feature to find notes from your entire repository of notes
- Use a hierarchical structure to organize notes, documents, and files
- Mention people using the ‘@’ sign and collaborate
- Access it via a web app on browser and mobile and desktop apps
Workflowy limitations
- Lacks advanced content formatting options
- It has monthly bullet limits on the free plan, making upgrading a must beyond a point
Workflowy pricing
- Basic: Free
- Workflowy Pro: $4. 99 per month
Workflowy ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (24 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (15 reviews)
Which of These RemNote Alternatives Will You Choose?
There you have it, our list of top ten alternatives to RemNote. Compare their features, pros, and cons to choose one that best meets your requirements.
If you’re looking for the best RemNote alternative that offers much more than simple note-taking and organization, consider ClickUp. It’s an all-in-one project management, note organization, and team collaboration tool.
Moreover, ClickUp Brain supercharges your note-taking by creating automatic summaries and meeting minutes.
Sign up for ClickUp and explore its myriad features.