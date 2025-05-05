10 RemNote alternatíva a hatékony jegyzeteléshez 2025-ben

RemNote is a note-taking tool known for its unique feature of making flashcards from notes. It helps you write notes and memorize them. It also shows flashcards correctly to ensure you retain the information longer.

While it’s great for students, there are RemNote alternatives that are better suited for various business purposes.

Whether you want more features or are casually exploring other options, check out our list of the top RemNote alternatives.

Compare their features, limitations, and pricing to make an informed choice.

What Should You Look for in RemNote Alternatives?

Here are the factors you should consider when comparing RemNote alternatives:

Ease of note-taking : Best RemNote alternatives enable you to capture ideas anywhere, anytime. Whether you’re browsing online and want to save a page or record audio notes, it should be able to capture your notes easily

Note organization and search : Choose tools that provide an easy organizational system for managing your notes and accessing them easily. Look for tools that offer easy search options and visual organization of notes using links, graphs, etc.

Collaboration and sharing : The easier it is for you to share your notes with others and seek their input, the better it is for you. Pick RemNote alternatives that offer robust collaboration features

User interface and navigation : Choose a RemNote alternative that has an easy-to-navigate, intuitive interface that anyone can use without prior training

Integrations : Pick apps that offer seamless native integrations with other tools to add more features and functionality

Data export options : Note-taking tools should make downloading and sharing notes easy. Choose apps that offer easy data export options

Price: Lastly, check whether the tool fits your budget while offering all the essential features you need

The 10 Best RemNote Alternatives

Here are our top ten RemNote alternatives for you to choose from.

ClickUp offers various tools and features that rival RemNote’s note-taking capabilities. The ClickUp Notepad tool is simple yet effective. It has a user-friendly interface and easy navigation to make note-taking a breeze for users. Use it to quickly take notes on the go, format them how you like, and organize them for future reference.

Quickly take notes, organize them, and turn them into tasks using ClickUp Notepad

The best part is that it lets you convert your notes into tasks with a click. It also lets you access your notes from a browser and mobile apps. Want to check the changes you have made in the past? You can do that too!

Another way to take notes on ClickUp is by using ClickUp Docs. It’s a simple and collaborative document creation tool like Google Docs, with rich formatting and styling options.

Use rich formatting options and slash commands to format content in ClickUp Docs.

Use it to jot down your notes or create checklists and share them with your team.

Need help creating notes or summarizing long text blocks? ClickUp Brain can help. This AI writing tool will generate automatic project summaries and send you timely project updates. ClickUp Brain will create automated meeting notes and summaries if you need consolidated meeting minutes.

Create automated thread summaries using ClickUp AI

Overall, ClickUp is the best note-taking app and a worthy RemNote alternative, providing an end-to-end note creation and organization solution to manage projects.

ClickUp best features

Use AI tools for meeting notes and summaries

Benefit from its easy sharing options for both Notepad and Docs

Collaborate with your team on notes and documents with secured version tracking history

Leverage its user-friendly interface and quick note-taking features

Use the option to convert notes into trackable tasks

Go beyond note-taking and use its project management features as well

ClickUp limitations

It takes first-time users some time to master all its myriad features and tools

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7 per month per user

Business : $12 per month per user

Enterprise : Custom pricing

ClickUp Brain is available on all paid plans for $5 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,386 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,013 reviews)

2. TiddlyWiki

via TiddlyWiki

TiddlyWiki is a unique, non-linear note-taking tool that allows you to organize complex information simply.

It is quite different from traditional note-taking apps. It lets you create ‘tiddlers,’ which are individual units of content you can link, tag, and organize in various ways.

Use it to create a Wikipedia-style notes page where content is connected through hyperlinks and tags.

It’s an open-source software solution which is free to use. Use an account online or download it to your Windows, Mac, or Linux device.

TiddlyWiki best features

Use its rich text editing capabilities

Get great customization options to customize the user interface

Change the language easily using plugins

Add tags and easily search for notes

Access it on a wide range of devices and platforms

Track changes with the help of version history

TiddlyWiki limitations

It requires a lot of initial effort to understand its features despite the guides and tutorials

Offers limited collaboration features compared to other RemNote alternatives

It delivers poor user experience and does not work well on mobile devices

TiddlyWiki pricing

Free

TiddlyWiki ratings and reviews

G2 : Not available

Capterra: Not available

3. Notion

via Notion

Notion is a productivity app that offers numerous features beyond simple note-taking. It provides a connected workspace to collaborate with team members and manage tasks.

Use it to create docs, to-do lists, or wikis or manage your tasks or projects. It offers multiple views to organize information, such as calendar, board, and timeline views.

Notion has a huge marketplace of templates, both free and paid. The app’s users also design and sell customizable templates for various use cases.

Overall, it’s an easy-to-use, intuitive note-taking app and one of the best RemNote alternatives.

Notion best features

Use its wide range of customizable, predesigned templates

Organize all your data in various ways, such as table, board, and calendar views

Leverage its robust, rich text editing capabilities

Add visuals and other content formats

Share notes, assign tasks, or leave comments for better collaboration

Use features like nested pages, tags, filters, and linked databases

Notion limitations

Has a steep learning curve for advanced features

Delivers poor mobile app experience

It takes time to set up and configure the workspace initially

Notion pricing

Free

Plus : $10 per month

Business : $18 per month

Enterprise : Custom pricing

Notion AI is available separately for $10 per member per month

Notion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (5,060 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,057 reviews)

4. Coda

via Coda

Coda is an all-in-one collaborative workspace combining project management features and note-taking apps.

It combines the features and functionality of documents, spreadsheets, and databases into an integrated platform. It offers rich text editing tools, options for inserting images and multimedia content, and collaboration options.

Coda best features

Organize content into infinitely nesting pages

Choose from numerous ready-to-use, prebuilt templates

Make use of 600+ native integrations with various apps and tools

Add multimedia content with ease and use rich text editing

Access it across devices and platforms

Coda limitations

Faces lags and occasional glitches

Users feel it does not have an intuitive user interface

Charges relatively more than other RemNote alternatives

Coda pricing

Free

Pro : $12 per month per Doc Maker; editors can edit for free

Team : $36 per month per Doc Maker; editors can edit for free

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (422 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (88 reviews)

5. Obsidian

via Obsidian

Obsidian is a writing and note-taking app that is an excellent alternative to RemNote. It’s perfect for capturing, organizing, and connecting related ideas.

Download the app to your desktop or mobile devices. It lets you access your notes online and offline.

Obsidian lets you easily capture, organize, and connect related ideas using links and graphs. It also allows you to turn your notes into Wikis, a knowledge database, or any other type of documentation.

Obsidian best features

Integrate with hundreds of plugins and apps for enhanced functionality

Access it on multiple platforms and devices

Track version history and changes to your notes

Use the graph view to visualize the connections between your notes

Benefit from easy data syncing and backup options

Use the option to store data on users’ devices for enhanced safety automatically

Obsidian limitations

Provides limited team collaboration features

Offers many essential features as separate add-ons instead of including them in the monthly plans

Has confusing pricing plans

Obsidian pricing

Personal Use : Free

Commercial Use License: $50 per year per user

Sync Add-On : $10 per month per user

Publish Add-On : $10 per month per user

Catalyst: $25 one-time fee to get early access to beta versions

Obsidian ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (24 reviews)

6. Evernote

via Evernote

Evernote is a popular note-taking app known for its ease of use and flexibility. It lets you capture notes across various devices and platforms using numerous formats.

Evernote allows you to use various note-taking strategies, capture notes in text, audio, web clippings, etc. , and access them online or offline. The best part is that your notes will automatically sync across devices.

Evernote is also useful for creating to-do lists and organizing tasks and schedules.

Evernote best features

Save clippings on web pages and articles directly to your notes

Use document scanning to organize all essential documents online

Search for text within PDFs, images, and scanned documents to find what you’re looking for

Customize your dashboard using widgets and organizing them the way you like

Benefit from predesigned note templates to save time and effort

Access it as a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari

Evernote limitations

Imposes several usage limits and restrictions on the free plan

Suffers from occasional syncing lags and glitches

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal : $14. 99 per month

Professional : $17. 99 per month

Teams: $24. 99 per month

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,007 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,106 reviews)

7. Hypernotes

via Hypernotes

Hypernotes is one of the RemNote alternatives, and it is more than a note-taking app; it is a knowledge management software solution. Its graph-based model allows you to create a knowledge hub with interconnected nodes.

It lets you create and organize notes, wikis, scripts, articles, and more into an interconnected network.

Hypernotes also offers built-in task management features, which enable you to assign tasks and collaborate with your team members.

Hypernotes best features

Create visual connections between notes

Use various content formats like text, files, links, etc.

Leverage its customizable meeting notes templates

Link notes in a quick and intuitive manner

Leverage its multi-platform capabilities

Benefit from safety features like end-to-end encryption and access control

Hypernotes limitations

Offers fewer integrations compared to other RemNote alternatives

Requires a learning curve for new users

Hypernotes pricing

Personal : Free

Plus : $8 per month per user

Business : $19 per month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Hypernotes ratings and reviews

G2 : 3/5 (1 review)

Capterra: 5/5 (1 review)

8. Supernotes

via Supernotes

Supernotes is a note-taking tool that offers a unique way to create notes—notecards. It lets you save notes in interactive cards instead of boring files and documents.

It offers rich content editing options and lets you add various forms of content, such as tables, images, emojis, and even mathematical equations.

The best part is that it allows you to add links to other cards, just as in any note-taking app. It can also organize notes visually in a hierarchical graph view (both 2D and 3D).

What’s more, sharing notecards with others is easy. They don’t need to be a user of Supernotes to read it, but they do need to be one to edit notes and leave comments.

Supernotes best features

Save notes as notecards, which are more visually engaging than documents

Use the heatmap calendar to track your note-taking activity over time

Take and access notes in the offline mode

Benefit from easy search and organization options using tags and filters

Share notes and collaborate with others in real-time

Use its note-taking apps for Android , Windows, Mac, Linux, and iOS devices

Supernotes limitations

It provides limited functionality in the offline mode

Places a 100-card limit on the free plan

Supernotes pricing

Starter : Free

Unlimited: ~$10 per month

Supernotes ratings and reviews

G2 : Not available

Capterra: Not available

9. Microsoft OneNote

via Microsoft

OpenNote is a cloud-based note-taking and organization tool that is part of Microsoft’s suite of tools. That’s why it’s perfect for those using MS Office, as it integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft apps.

It lets you take notes using a stylus to write or draw on a screen like you would with pen and paper. Of course, typing notes is also an option.

OpenNote best features

Take notes by writing, typing, or drawing

Leverage simple keyword search or advanced search using tags and indexing

Benefit from its robust collaboration features, including real-time collaboration

Access it across multiple devices and platforms

OpenNote limitations

It does not offer as many rich content formatting options as some other RemNote alternatives

Lacks some advanced features, such as linking and graph view for notes

OpenNote pricing

Free for all Microsoft Office users

OpenNote ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,830 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,513 reviews)

10. Workflowy

via Workflowy

Workflowy is a simple note-taking and list-making app with an intuitive user interface and minimal design. Use it to create a multi-level bulleted list, jot down important notes, or organize your ideas.

It lets you drag and drop, insert images and files to your workspace and organize them any way you like.

One of its most notable features is the infinite-nesting lists that allow you to add as many points and sub-points as you want.

Workflowy best features

Create infinitely nesting lists

Benefit from a drag-and-drop, intuitive interface

Use the global search feature to find notes from your entire repository of notes

Use a hierarchical structure to organize notes, documents, and files

Mention people using the ‘@’ sign and collaborate

Access it via a web app on browser and mobile and desktop apps

Workflowy limitations

Lacks advanced content formatting options

It has monthly bullet limits on the free plan, making upgrading a must beyond a point

Workflowy pricing

Basic : Free

Workflowy Pro: $4. 99 per month

Workflowy ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (24 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (15 reviews)

Which of These RemNote Alternatives Will You Choose?

There you have it, our list of top ten alternatives to RemNote. Compare their features, pros, and cons to choose one that best meets your requirements.

If you’re looking for the best RemNote alternative that offers much more than simple note-taking and organization, consider ClickUp. It’s an all-in-one project management, note organization, and team collaboration tool.

Moreover, ClickUp Brain supercharges your note-taking by creating automatic summaries and meeting minutes.

Sign up for ClickUp and explore its myriad features.