A 10 legjobb Amplitude alternatíva a termékelemzéshez 2025-ben

Event-based analytics are the best way to visualize the customer journey from A to Z. Amplitude is a popular option for event-based analytics, but you don’t need Amplitude analytics to understand customer behavior. You just need the right data collection and event-tracking tool in your corner. ⚒️

To help you out, we’re breaking down what to look for in a solid alternative to Amplitude and sharing our list of top alternatives to Amplitude. Plus, you’ll find a bonus contender that will seriously streamline your workflows.

What Should You Look For in Alternatives to Amplitude?

Amplitude does a pretty good job of logging customer retention metrics and user experience data, but it isn’t the only solution to help you boost conversion rates. If you’re shopping around for an Amplitude alternative, look for value-added functionalities like:

Real-time analytics: A solid analytics tool provides real-time insights so your A solid analytics tool provides real-time insights so your product managers can make data-driven decisions in less time ⏱️

User behavior and retention metrics : User behavior is everything in product design. Look for tools like heatmaps and user journey visualizations to better understand the user experience

Segmentation and funnels : You don’t want to see all your audience data at once, so go with an Amplitude alternative with robust segmentation capabilities. Better yet, look for an option with conversion funnels that pinpoint exactly where users drop off ?

Ecommerce and mobile app integrations: Ecommerce and mobile apps have special considerations, so don’t shortchange yourself—get analytics software that works for your business model

Scalability: You might be a small business today, but growth is in your future. Get a platform with a range of upgraded features you can add on as your user base grows ?

The 10 Best Amplitude Alternatives to Use

Data-driven insights are your best friend whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. If you’re in the market for an event-based analytics solution, these are our favorite alternatives to Amplitude. ?️

1. Google Analytics

Via Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a go-to option for anyone who’s a beginner at customer journey analytics—or who just needs an affordable analytics solution. Not only is this analytics tool free, but it also offers a surprisingly robust collection of features for advanced users. If you’re just getting into website analytics, we recommend trying Google’s solution first.

Google Analytics best features

Google has built-in automations for predictive modeling and actionable insights

Pull reports on acquisition, customer engagement, monetization, and more

Drill down on ad spending with attribution reports ?

Integrate Google Analytics with Google Search Console for well-rounded behavioral analytics

Google Analytics limitations

Google Analytics is surprisingly complicated for a free beginner’s tool

Several users wish it integrated with Salesforce, HubSpot, and other popular tools

Google Analytics pricing

Free

Google Analytics ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (6,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (7,700+ reviews)

2. FullStory

via FullStory

FullStory is a digital experience intelligence platform. It works in three parts: data capture, product analytics, and session insights. Together, the three steps give you a well-rounded idea of the current digital experience and how to kick things up a notch. ?

FullStory best features

Use heatmaps and session replays to see user data in real time

Create custom user journey maps

Specify who you’re targeting with smart segmentation

Integrate with Google Tag Manager, Adobe Analytics, and other platforms

FullStory limitations

Some people say the UX is confusing at first

Others say the session breakdown results aren’t user-friendly

FullStory pricing

Contact for pricing

FullStory ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (350+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (65 reviews)

3. Adobe Analytics

via Adobe Analytics

Are you an Adobe fanatic? If your biz is already on the Adobe platform, it makes sense to try Adobe Analytics on for size. This Amplitude alternative includes in-depth customer journey mapping and predictive intelligence to track your team’s big goals. ?

Adobe Analytics best features

Track performance across your website, email, social media, and more

Improve attribution accuracy across paid, owned, and earned channels

Integrate with Adobe Target for A/B testing

Generate real-time data visualizations

Adobe Analytics limitations

Several users report issues with Adobe combining unrelated data points, which hurts overall accuracy

Others say the custom tracking feature needs work

Adobe Analytics pricing

Contact for pricing

Adobe Analytics ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (990+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (220 reviews)

4. Kissmetrics

via Kissmetrics

Have you ever heard the phrase, “Keep it simple, stupid” (KISS)? Well, that’s what Kissmetrics brings to the table. They know analytics platforms can get complicated, so they simplify customer tracking. ?️

Not only do they generate gorgeous behavior reports, but Kissmetrics also specializes in analytics for ecommerce, B2B, fintech, and more.

Kissmetrics best features

View the most important metrics in the Key Metrics dashboard

Track engagement across sites and products

Monitor dropoff and friction points across multiple funnels

Measure feature usage, active users, page views, and other important data points

Kissmetrics limitations

The platform is expensive

Some users say the CRM integrations don’t work that well

Kissmetrics pricing

Silver: $199/month for 3 users

Gold: $499/month for 10 users

Custom: Contact for pricing

Kissmetrics ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (18 reviews)

5. Glassbox

via Glassbox

This alternative to Amplitude makes customer behavior crystal clear. Use Glassbox to build digital products, fix technical issues pronto, and act on customer feedback. It captures 100% of your digital events through patented tagless data capture, helping you balance privacy (and compliance) with actionable insights. ?

Glassbox best features

Track native mobile app performance

Watch customer behavior via session replays

Use struggle and error analysis to eliminate points of friction

Use Glassbox’s digital recordkeeping to retain compliance data in one place

Glassbox limitations

Some users say Glassbox data isn’t very accurate

Other users report slow customer support response times

Glassbox pricing

Contact for pricing

Glassbox ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 9/5 (570+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews)

6. CleverTap

via CleverTap

Customer lifetime value (CLV) usually comes down to how well you engage customers—and that’s where CleverTap comes in. It makes the cut on this list of Amplitude alternatives because it helps you design customized experiences and monitor them for optimization. ✨

CleverTap best features

Use Clever. AI to segment audiences, personalize recommendations, and generate data-driven campaign strategies

Monitor engagement across push notifications, emails, apps, SMS, calls, and more

CleverTap offers one-on-one personalization based on audience demographics and other data attributes

Continuously run A/B tests on copy, CTAs, creative, and more to find the best possible combinations

CleverTap limitations

Some users report less-than-stellar customer support experiences

Others say the platform doesn’t offer enough features for the money

CleverTap pricing

Essentials: $75/month for up to 5,000 monthly active users (MAU)

Advanced: Contact for pricing

Cutting Edge: Contact for pricing

CleverTap ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (420+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

7. Mixpanel

via Mixpanel

Do you have a big, ambitious idea? Use Mixpanel data to validate your hypothesis based on real user analytics and make data-driven decisions. See how users interact with your digital products via simple yet robust reports on events, users, and properties.

Mixpanel best features

Integrate your customer data platform (CDP) with Mixpanel for better data insights

Mixpanel supports collaboration by sharing data report ownership across your team

Need to share data insights quickly? Create a GIF or video for quick sharing ⚡

Mixpanel integrates with many tools, including Google Cloud, Figma, and Zapier

Mixpanel limitations

Some users report frequent errors

Others say the lack of documentation makes the platform difficult to navigate

Mixpanel pricing

Starter: Free

Growth: $20/month

Enterprise: $833/month

Mixpanel ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,080+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (120+ reviews)

8. Smartlook

via Smartlook

Quantitative metrics are a must-have, but qualitative insights also help you make decisions—that’s why so many product teams use Smartlook. This alternative to Amplitude analyzes user paths, tracks performance across multiple platforms, and visualizes user engagement via heatmaps. ?️

Smartlook best features

Integrate Smartlook with Salesforce, Slack, Zendesk, and more

Watch recordings of crashed sessions to see what went wrong

Got a mobile app? Use Smartlook to view in-app user behavior

Track small events like button clicks, page visits, and more in real time

Smartlook limitations

It’s a little pricey for the Pro plan

Some users say the platform is hard to navigate

Smartlook pricing

Free plan

Pro plan: $55/month

Enterprise plan: Contact for pricing

Smartlook ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (860+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (130+ reviews)

9. Heap

via Heap

Heap bills itself as a hyper-accurate analytics platform that helps businesses eliminate blindspots and quickly fix user experience issues. It offers qualitative session replays and combines them with quantitative data to give you a more detailed picture of what’s happening. ?

Heap best features

Keep your data clean and compliant with Heap data governance

It’s easy to send Heap data to your data warehouse (if you have one)

Create plug-and-play templates and analyses based on user behavior

Visualize all user journeys in one dashboard

Heap limitations

Several users say onboarding help and documentation are lacking

Others say Heap occasionally glitches out

Heap pricing

Free

Growth: Contact for pricing

Pro: Contact for pricing

Premier: Contact for pricing

Heap ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1,070+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

10. Contentsquare

via Contentsquare

Contentsquare makes our list of Amplitude alternatives as it tracks user behavior down to the click. It specializes in retail media analytics, so it’s perfect for ecommerce brands. If you want extra help, Contentsquare also offers a hands-on Client Success Program to guide you through implementing the platform’s insights. ?

Contentsquare best features

Benchmark performance against your competitors

Visualize data through zone-based heatmaps

Glean actionable tips from your data with Contentsquare AI

See how your forms convert with Form Analysis

Contentsquare limitations

Some users wish the tool had better dashboards

Others say the platform occasionally crashes

Contentsquare pricing

Contact for pricing

Contentsquare ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (440+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (110+ reviews)

Other Analytics Alternatives

The Amplitude alternatives above will get you where you need to go, but there’s just one little problem: they still silo your work and your analytics. ClickUp changes the way you manage projects, people, and data by bringing all of your work—and we mean all of it—into one platform. ?

Explore ClickUp to manage your projects with the power of AI, 15+ views, and task automations

ClickUp is the universe’s favorite project management tool that combines your tasks, documents, data, and performance KPIs in one sleek dashboard. Product management teams rely on ClickUp to align on a shared vision by building roadmaps, collecting user feedback, and visualizing the entire product cycle.

Need to keep tabs on your customer satisfaction scores? ClickUp CRM is a no-code customer database for tracking customer information alongside your product specs, metrics, and more.

But we know endless sheets of data are no fun. ?

Manage customer data, personal tasks, and communication in ClickUp from any device

Use ClickUp templates to jazz up your reports and save time on formatting. ClickUp’s Analytics Report Template is a must-have for quickly building custom product reports for your team (or your boss).

If you’re trying to make heads or tails of what those analytics mean, grab the ClickUp Data Analysis Report Template to quickly report your findings to the team. ?

ClickUp best features

Brainstorm user journeys and new features with your team in ClickUp Whiteboards

Integrate ClickUp with Slack, HubSpot, Google Drive, and more

Use ClickUp AI (the only AI-powered assistant tailored to your role) to summarize tasks and reports, draft emails, and other use cases

Get a high-level view of your performance metrics with a 100% customized ClickUp Dashboard

Need to stay in touch with your crew? Shoot them a real-time ClickUp Chat

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp AI is only available on paid plans

There are a lot of features in ClickUp, so it might take a little time to get acquainted with the platform

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Business Plus: $19/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,130+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3,900+ reviews)

Boost the Employee and Customer Experience With ClickUp

Amplitude isn’t right for everyone, but the analytics tools in this guide will help marketing teams make sense of event-based analytics in less time. Although your typical product analytics platform is pretty robust, it may still require you to flip between different platforms to do your work.

Where’s the fun in that? ?

Say bye-bye to switching between platforms and embrace a simpler way of working with ClickUp. We bring performance metrics, advanced analytics, templates, AI, and so much more to your all-in-one digital workspace.

See the difference for your team: Create your free ClickUp Workspace now.