10 nejlepších softwarů pro správu agendy a schůzek v roce 2025

Are you struggling with unorganized meetings and lost action items? The right meeting agenda software ensures structured discussions, clear takeaways, and productive follow-ups.

We’ve curated the 10 best meeting agenda software to help you streamline meeting management and boost team efficiency. Let’s dive in!

Benefits of Using a Meeting Agenda Software

You’ve probably sat through endless meetings with unclear goals, scattered discussions, and lost action items. Investing in a solid meeting agenda software tool helps you ditch these frustrations, giving you streamlined meeting management and a better experience for everyone involved.

Here’s how your team instantly benefits from using an agenda and meeting management software:

Clear agendas every time

Did You Know? Almost 60% of the one-off meetings and 64% of recurring meetings lack a structured agenda!

With dedicated meeting agenda software, you can easily create purposeful agendas to eliminate time wastage and have a clear game plan for the meeting.

You’ll benefit from:

Quick agenda creation with ready-to-use, customizable meeting agenda templates

Sharply focused discussions around clearly defined agenda items

Easy distribution of agendas so your attendees arrive prepared for your next meeting

Shorter meetings that save time

Unstructured meetings can easily go off track, leading to wasted time and unclear takeaways.

Effective meeting management solutions directly tackle that problem by:

Automating tedious meeting scheduling, which is especially helpful for recurring meetings

Effortlessly capture accurate meeting minutes , removing manual note-taking from your workload

Turning conversations into organized action items in a single click

Seamless team collaboration

Teams that collaborate effectively are up to five times more productive. A good meeting agenda software enhances collaboration, allowing your team to:

Easily access and share notes, documents, and tasks across multiple mobile devices

Collaborate on agenda items ahead of the meeting, ensuring productive discussions

Instantly assign tasks from your agenda, keeping everyone accountable and aligned

Increased transparency and compliance

Transparency matters, especially in public organizations, councils, or community meetings. Proper meeting management software ensures you easily comply with transparency rules by allowing you to:

Quickly publish agendas and meeting minutes for public meetings

Maintain accurate digital records, meeting compliance and public records requirements

Offer accessibility through integrated closed captioning and easy-to-navigate digital documents

Choosing the right meeting agenda software empowers your team, turning ineffective meetings into engaging, structured sessions that enhance productivity and keep everyone on the same page.

But not all meeting agenda software is built the same. With so many options, how do you find the best one for your team?

What Should You Look for in Meeting Agenda Software?

Choosing the right tool depends on how well it streamlines meeting management, improves team collaboration, and keeps your meetings efficient.

Here’s what to prioritize when evaluating an agenda and meeting management software:

1. Customizable agenda templates

A strong platform should offer customizable agenda templates that let you quickly build structured meeting plans that you can easily share with team members.

2. Seamless meeting minutes and documentation

A good meeting management solution should make capturing meeting minutes effortless. Automated and AI-powered meeting agenda and meeting notes software tools are the best for high-performing teams.

3. Smart scheduling and integrations

Scheduling should be frictionless, especially for recurring meetings.

4. Actionable follow-ups and accountability

Your software should do more than plan meetings; it should ensure tasks get done by offering built-in action item tracking to assign and monitor post-meeting tasks. Task delegation directly from the meeting agenda is another extremely valuable feature

5. Accessibility and compliance

Compliance is key for teams handling public meetings or formal reviews. Ensure the software includes public records management to store agendas and meeting outcomes, closed captioning and accessibility features for inclusivity, and secure document access for controlled file sharing.

The 10 Best Meeting Agenda Software

With so many tools on the market, finding the best meeting agenda software can be overwhelming. The right platform should do more than just schedule meetings—it should streamline meeting management, boost collaboration, and keep action items from slipping through the cracks.

We’ve handpicked the top 10 meeting agenda software solutions to help you run better meetings, track decisions, and save time. Here’s what makes each tool stand out.

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered meeting management and collaboration)

ClickUp is an all-in-one meeting management software designed to help teams plan, organize, and execute meetings seamlessly. With built-in AI-powered note-taking, task automation, and customizable templates, it eliminates the hassle of manual meeting agenda creation and keeps teams aligned on action items.

ClickUp best features

a. AI-powered meeting assistant

ClickUp AI Notetaker enhances meeting management by automating note-taking, summarizing discussions, and extracting key action points. It eliminates the need for manual transcription, ensuring that important insights aren’t lost.

Auto-generates meeting notes, making documentation effortless

Creates action items automatically, so follow-ups are never missed

Provides instant summaries, helping teams quickly review key takeaways

For seamless meeting planning, the ClickUp Meeting Agenda Template helps teams structure discussions, assign action items, and track meeting progress. It’s perfect for keeping conversations organized and results-driven.

Get Free Template Stay on track with the goals you have set for a town hall meeting with the ClickUp Agenda Template

b. Structured task management

Assign and manage tasks using ClickUp

ClickUp Tasks streamlines post-meeting follow-ups by instantly converting talking points into actionable tasks with clear deadlines and assignees.

Task automation ensures that action items are never overlooked

Prioritization tools help teams focus on the most critical next steps

Real-time tracking keeps stakeholders informed of project progress

Need a more formalized agenda? The ClickUp Board Meeting Agenda Template and the ClickUp Meetings Template provide structured formats for recurring and executive-level meetings.

c. Centralized meeting documentation

Create your knowledge documents with ClickUp Docs

With ClickUp Docs, teams can capture meeting notes in real time, track decisions, and collaborate on shared agendas without switching between multiple platforms.

Real-time collaboration ensures meeting notes are always updated

Version history tracking prevents the loss of important changes

Easy document linking connects meeting records with relevant tasks and dashboards

d. Action tracking and reporting

Stay on track of your objectives with clear timelines, measurable targets, and automatic progress tracking using ClickUp Goals

ClickUp ensures every meeting drives results with goal tracking and reporting features built into the platform.

ClickUp limitations

The tool has a steep learning curve as it offers extensive features, which may take time for new users to navigate

AI-powered note-taking features are available only on paid plans

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI Notetaker: Add to any paid plan for as low as $6/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : ⭐ 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: ⭐ 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)

ClickUp has helped us centralize our resources, communication, and project management, making us twice—if not three times—as efficient.

2. Fellow (Best for collaborative meeting agendas and real-time feedback)

via Fellow

Fellow provides a structured way to plan, manage, and document meetings while ensuring that action items are assigned and tracked. Instead of juggling scattered notes, teams can collaborate on meeting agendas, take real-time notes, and share follow-ups in a single space.

Fellow best features

Teams can build collaborative meeting agendas by adding discussion points before, during, and after meetings

Actionable meeting minutes automatically track key takeaways and assign tasks to ensure follow-ups happen

With real-time feedback tools, team members can provide structured input directly within the meeting interface

Recurring meeting templates streamline planning for weekly syncs, one-on-ones, and project updates

The platform integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Asana, making it easy to sync workflows across tools

Fellow limitations

No built-in video conferencing; requires integration with third-party platforms

Some advanced features are locked behind paid plans

Fellow pricing

Free : Basic plan with limited features

Pro : $6/user per month

Business: Custom pricing

Fellow ratings

G2 : ⭐ 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: ⭐ 4. 9/5

3. OneNote (Best for digital note-taking and meeting organization)

via OneNote

OneNote is a digital note-taking software that helps teams and individuals organize meeting notes, action items, and brainstorming sessions in a flexible, free-form workspace. Unlike traditional meeting agenda software, it offers a blank canvas for capturing ideas, embedding multimedia, and structuring notes however you prefer.

OneNote best features

Flexible digital note-taking for capturing meeting notes, to-do lists, and brainstorming sessions

Tagging and search functions help teams quickly locate past meeting notes and action items

Handwriting and drawing support for annotating meeting content and sketching ideas

Real-time collaboration allows multiple users to edit and add notes simultaneously

Seamless integration with Microsoft 365 ensures meeting notes sync with Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft apps

OneNote limitations

No built-in meeting agenda templates, requiring manual structuring

Large notebooks with multiple collaborators can experience syncing delays

OneNote Pricing:

Free Version : Includes basic note-taking features with cloud sync. ​

Microsoft 365 Personal : $9. 99/month per user

Microsoft 365 Family: $12. 99/month

OneNote ratings

G2 : ⭐ 4. 5/5 (1,800+ reviews)

Capterra: ⭐ 4. 6/5 (1,800+ reviews)

The great thing is that it automatically sends updates to the cloud if you are signed in to your Microsoft account. This makes backing up your work very easy.

via GoTo Meeting

GoTo Meeting is a video conferencing and online meeting solution designed for businesses that need seamless virtual collaboration. It offers built-in meeting agenda tools, real-time transcription, and AI-powered summaries, making it a solid option for teams that run frequent remote meetings.

GoTo Meeting best features

Integrated meeting agenda tools help teams structure discussions before, during, and after calls

AI-powered transcription and summaries automatically capture meeting notes and key action items

One-click meeting recording ensures teams can revisit discussions anytime

Seamless calendar integrations sync with Outlook, Google Calendar, and Microsoft 365 for smooth scheduling

End-to-end encryption ensures security and privacy in business meetings

GoTo Meeting limitations

No built-in task management features—users need to integrate with third-party apps for follow-ups

Higher-tier plans are required for advanced analytics and AI-generated meeting summaries

GoTo Meeting pricing

Professional : $12/user per month

Business : $16/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

GoTo Meeting ratings

G2 : ⭐ 4. 2/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: ⭐ 4. 4/5 (11,000+ reviews)

Friendly user interface helps when managing multiple meetings. Audio and Video is nice and clear and the platform works great on both PC and Macs.

5. Spinach AI (Best for AI-powered meeting summaries and action tracking)

via Spinach AI

Spinach AI is an AI-powered meeting assistant designed to enhance team productivity by automating note-taking, summarizing discussions, and tracking action items. Ideal for teams that want real-time AI-generated meeting insights, Spinach AI keeps meetings organized and ensures no critical details are lost.

Spinach AI best features

AI-powered meeting summaries generate concise recaps with key action points

Automated note-taking ensures that discussions and decisions are captured without manual effort

Task tracking and follow-ups help teams stay accountable by assigning and monitoring action items

Real-time meeting transcription provides accurate, searchable records for better documentation

Seamless integrations with Slack, Zoom, Google Meet, and project management tools streamline workflows

Spinach AI limitations

Lacks built-in agenda templates, requiring teams to create structured agendas manually

Some advanced AI features are available only in higher-tier plans

Spinach AI pricing

Starter : Free

Pro : $2. 90 per meeting hour

Business : $19/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Spinach AI ratings

G2 : ⭐ 4. 8/5

Capterra: Not available

6. Range (Best for structured check-ins and team alignment)

via Range

Range is a team collaboration and meeting management tool that helps teams stay aligned with structured check-ins, shared meeting agendas, and automatic status updates. Designed for remote and hybrid teams, it streamlines meetings by fostering transparency and accountability while keeping discussions on track.

Range best features

Structured check-ins help teams share updates asynchronously before meetings

Collaborative meeting agendas ensure teams come prepared with clear discussion points

Meeting notes and action items tracking help teams capture key takeaways and follow-ups

Integrated reflections and team mood tracking boost engagement and foster a supportive work environment

Seamless integrations with Slack, Google Calendar, and project management tools

Range limitations

Lacks built-in video conferencing, requiring third-party integrations

Some advanced reporting features are available only on paid plans

Range pricing

Free : For 12 users

Standard : $8/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Range ratings

G2 : ⭐ 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: ⭐ 4. 7/5

7. MeetingKing (Best for structured meeting documentation and follow-ups)

via Meeting King

MeetingKing is a meeting agenda and minutes software designed to help teams create structured agendas, take detailed meeting notes, and track action items effortlessly. It simplifies meeting preparation and follow-ups by offering automated documentation tools, task assignments, and searchable archives for past meetings.

MeetingKing best features

Built-in agenda templates streamline meeting preparation with pre-structured formats

Task assignment and follow-ups ensure action items don’t fall through the cracks

Automatic meeting minutes generation captures key discussion points and decisions

Meeting archive and search functionality allow teams to access past discussions easily

Seamless integrations with Google Calendar, Outlook, and task management tools

MeetingKing limitations

No native video conferencing features, requiring external platforms for virtual meetings

Limited customization options for meeting agendas compared to other solutions

MeetingKing pricing

Basic : Free

Pro : $9. 95/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MeetingKing ratings

G2 : Not available

Capterra: Not available

8. Agenda (Best for note-taking with timeline-based organization)

via Agenda

Agenda is a timeline-based note-taking app designed for professionals who need to organize meeting notes, agendas, and project documentation in a structured way.

Unlike traditional meeting agenda software, Agenda focuses on context-driven note-taking, allowing users to connect meeting discussions with past and future events effortlessly.

Agenda best features

Timeline-based note organization keeps meeting discussions structured and accessible

Tags and categorization tools make it easy to filter and find relevant notes

Markdown support allows teams to format meeting notes and agendas quickly

iCloud sync ensures meeting notes are accessible across Apple devices

Seamless integration with Apple Calendar and Reminders for enhanced scheduling

Agenda limitations

Lacks real-time collaboration, making it less ideal for team-based meeting management

No Windows or Android versions, limiting accessibility for non-Apple users

Agenda pricing

Free Forever: Access to all basic note-taking and timeline features

Agenda ratings

G2 : Not available

Capterra: Not available

9. Lucid Meetings (Best for structured and process-driven meetings)

via Lucid Meetings

Lucid Meetings is a meeting management platform designed for teams that require structured, process-driven meetings with clear agendas, automated follow-ups, and built-in decision tracking.

It offers a comprehensive framework to ensure meetings are effective, repeatable, and well-documented.

Lucid Meetings best features

Built-in meeting templates help teams create structured agendas tailored to different meeting types

Automated follow-ups ensure that action items and decisions are captured and assigned

Decision tracking tools document agreements and streamline team alignment

Seamless integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Calendar for scheduling and collaboration

Advanced reporting and insights to analyze meeting effectiveness and improve processes

Lucid Meetings limitations

The interface may feel complex for new users due to the structured approach

Limited AI-powered features compared to other meeting management solutions

Lucid Meetings pricing

Free Trial

Team: $12. 50/user per month

Business: $249 per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Lucid Meetings ratings

G2 : Not available

Capterra: Not available

Helps to clear mess with meeting dates and works as virtual secretary

10. Avoma (Best for AI-powered meeting insights and note-taking)

via Avoma

Avoma is an AI-powered meeting assistant designed to help teams automate note-taking, summarize discussions, and extract key insights. It streamlines meeting documentation, making it easy to capture important details and track action items without manual effort.

Avoma best features

AI-powered transcription and summaries automatically capture meeting notes, key takeaways, and action items

Real-time collaboration allows teams to highlight, comment, and edit meeting notes together

Meeting analytics provide insights into speaker talk time, engagement, and trends

CRM and calendar integrations sync meetings with platforms like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Google Calendar

Automated action items tracking ensures follow-ups are assigned and monitored seamlessly

Avoma limitations

AI-generated transcripts may require manual edits for accuracy

Some advanced analytics features are available only on higher-tier plans

Avoma pricing

AI Meeting Assistant : $29/user per month

Conversation Intelligence : $69/user per month

Revenue Intelligence: $99/user per month

Avoma ratings

G2: ⭐ 4. 6/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Capterra: Not available

I value how Avoma’s AI-generated summaries capture all significant points, allowing me to focus on the conversation rather than taking notes.

Optimize Your Meetings with the Best Meeting Agenda Software

Meetings don’t have to be unproductive. The right meeting agenda software helps you organize discussions, capture key takeaways, and track action items—so your team spends less time in ineffective meetings and more time executing plans.

From AI-powered assistants like ClickUp and Spinach AI to structured meeting management tools like Lucid Meetings, there’s a platform for every team’s needs. Whether you need collaborative agendas, automated summaries, or seamless integrations, the right tool ensures every meeting adds value.

Ready to run better meetings? Sign up for ClickUp and streamline your agenda planning, action tracking, and team collaboration!