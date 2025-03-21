10 nejlepších softwarů pro správu agendy a schůzek v roce 2025

Are you struggling with unorganized meetings and lost action items? The right meeting agenda software ensures structured discussions, clear takeaways, and productive follow-ups.
We’ve curated the 10 best meeting agenda software to help you streamline meeting management and boost team efficiency. Let’s dive in!
Bonus: Did you know that ClickUp AI Notetaker transcribes your meeting notes, summarizes them, and transforms them into actionable insights?
⏰ 60-Second Summary
Looking for the best meeting agenda software to streamline meetings, improve collaboration, and track action items effortlessly?
Here’s a quick breakdown of the top solutions for teams:
- ClickUp : Best AI-powered all-in-one meeting management platform
- Fellow: Best for collaborative meeting agendas and real-time feedback
- OneNote: Best for digital note-taking and meeting organization
- GoTo Meeting: Best for virtual meetings with built-in agenda tools
- Spinach AI: Best AI-powered meeting assistant for automated summaries
- Range: Best for structured check-ins and team alignment
- MeetingKing: Best for structured meeting documentation and follow-ups
- Agenda: Best for timeline-based note-taking and agenda organization
- Lucid Meetings: Best for structured and process-driven meetings
Boost productivity, organize your team, and run better meetings with the right software!
Benefits of Using a Meeting Agenda Software
You’ve probably sat through endless meetings with unclear goals, scattered discussions, and lost action items. Investing in a solid meeting agenda software tool helps you ditch these frustrations, giving you streamlined meeting management and a better experience for everyone involved.
Here’s how your team instantly benefits from using an agenda and meeting management software:
Clear agendas every time
Did You Know? Almost 60% of the one-off meetings and 64% of recurring meetings lack a structured agenda!
With dedicated meeting agenda software, you can easily create purposeful agendas to eliminate time wastage and have a clear game plan for the meeting.
You’ll benefit from:
- Quick agenda creation with ready-to-use, customizable meeting agenda templates
- Sharply focused discussions around clearly defined agenda items
- Easy distribution of agendas so your attendees arrive prepared for your next meeting
Shorter meetings that save time
Unstructured meetings can easily go off track, leading to wasted time and unclear takeaways.
Effective meeting management solutions directly tackle that problem by:
- Automating tedious meeting scheduling, which is especially helpful for recurring meetings
- Effortlessly capture accurate meeting minutes, removing manual note-taking from your workload
- Turning conversations into organized action items in a single click
Seamless team collaboration
Teams that collaborate effectively are up to five times more productive. A good meeting agenda software enhances collaboration, allowing your team to:
- Easily access and share notes, documents, and tasks across multiple mobile devices
- Collaborate on agenda items ahead of the meeting, ensuring productive discussions
- Instantly assign tasks from your agenda, keeping everyone accountable and aligned
Increased transparency and compliance
Transparency matters, especially in public organizations, councils, or community meetings. Proper meeting management software ensures you easily comply with transparency rules by allowing you to:
- Quickly publish agendas and meeting minutes for public meetings
- Maintain accurate digital records, meeting compliance and public records requirements
- Offer accessibility through integrated closed captioning and easy-to-navigate digital documents
Choosing the right meeting agenda software empowers your team, turning ineffective meetings into engaging, structured sessions that enhance productivity and keep everyone on the same page.
But not all meeting agenda software is built the same. With so many options, how do you find the best one for your team?
📖 Read More: Top Meeting Management & Agenda Software Solutions
What Should You Look for in Meeting Agenda Software?
Choosing the right tool depends on how well it streamlines meeting management, improves team collaboration, and keeps your meetings efficient.
Here’s what to prioritize when evaluating an agenda and meeting management software:
1. Customizable agenda templates
A strong platform should offer customizable agenda templates that let you quickly build structured meeting plans that you can easily share with team members.
⚡ Template Archive: Free Meeting Notes Templates to Take Better Meeting Minutes
2. Seamless meeting minutes and documentation
A good meeting management solution should make capturing meeting minutes effortless. Automated and AI-powered meeting agenda and meeting notes software tools are the best for high-performing teams.
3. Smart scheduling and integrations
Scheduling should be frictionless, especially for recurring meetings.
4. Actionable follow-ups and accountability
Your software should do more than plan meetings; it should ensure tasks get done by offering built-in action item tracking to assign and monitor post-meeting tasks. Task delegation directly from the meeting agenda is another extremely valuable feature
5. Accessibility and compliance
Compliance is key for teams handling public meetings or formal reviews. Ensure the software includes public records management to store agendas and meeting outcomes, closed captioning and accessibility features for inclusivity, and secure document access for controlled file sharing.
📮ClickUp Insight: According to our meeting effectiveness survey, 12% of respondents find meetings overcrowded, 17% say they run too long, and 10% believe they’re mostly unnecessary. In another ClickUp survey, 70% of the respondents confessed that they would happily send a substitute or a proxy to the meetings if they could.
ClickUp AI Notetaker can be your perfect meeting proxy! Let AI capture every key point, decision, and action item while you focus on higher-value work. With automatic meeting summaries and task creation assisted by ClickUp Brain, you’ll never miss critical information—even when you can’t attend a meeting.
💫 Real Results: Teams using ClickUp’s meeting management features report a whopping 50% reduction in unnecessary conversations and meetings!
The 10 Best Meeting Agenda Software
With so many tools on the market, finding the best meeting agenda software can be overwhelming. The right platform should do more than just schedule meetings—it should streamline meeting management, boost collaboration, and keep action items from slipping through the cracks.
We’ve handpicked the top 10 meeting agenda software solutions to help you run better meetings, track decisions, and save time. Here’s what makes each tool stand out.
1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered meeting management and collaboration)
ClickUp is an all-in-one meeting management software designed to help teams plan, organize, and execute meetings seamlessly. With built-in AI-powered note-taking, task automation, and customizable templates, it eliminates the hassle of manual meeting agenda creation and keeps teams aligned on action items.
ClickUp best features
a. AI-powered meeting assistant
ClickUp AI Notetaker enhances meeting management by automating note-taking, summarizing discussions, and extracting key action points. It eliminates the need for manual transcription, ensuring that important insights aren’t lost.
- Auto-generates meeting notes, making documentation effortless
- Creates action items automatically, so follow-ups are never missed
- Provides instant summaries, helping teams quickly review key takeaways
For seamless meeting planning, the ClickUp Meeting Agenda Template helps teams structure discussions, assign action items, and track meeting progress. It’s perfect for keeping conversations organized and results-driven.
b. Structured task management
ClickUp Tasks streamlines post-meeting follow-ups by instantly converting talking points into actionable tasks with clear deadlines and assignees.
- Task automation ensures that action items are never overlooked
- Prioritization tools help teams focus on the most critical next steps
- Real-time tracking keeps stakeholders informed of project progress
Need a more formalized agenda? The ClickUp Board Meeting Agenda Template and the ClickUp Meetings Template provide structured formats for recurring and executive-level meetings.
c. Centralized meeting documentation
With ClickUp Docs, teams can capture meeting notes in real time, track decisions, and collaborate on shared agendas without switching between multiple platforms.
- Real-time collaboration ensures meeting notes are always updated
- Version history tracking prevents the loss of important changes
- Easy document linking connects meeting records with relevant tasks and dashboards
d. Action tracking and reporting
ClickUp ensures every meeting drives results with goal tracking and reporting features built into the platform.
- ClickUp Dashboards provide a visual overview of meeting outcomes and action items
- Automated reminders (using ClickUp Automations ) keep team members accountable for assigned tasks
- Progress tracking tools like ClickUp Gantt Chart View ensure follow-ups don’t get lost
ClickUp limitations
- The tool has a steep learning curve as it offers extensive features, which may take time for new users to navigate
- AI-powered note-taking features are available only on paid plans
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp AI Notetaker: Add to any paid plan for as low as $6/month per user
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: ⭐ 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: ⭐ 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)
ClickUp has helped us centralize our resources, communication, and project management, making us twice—if not three times—as efficient.
2. Fellow (Best for collaborative meeting agendas and real-time feedback)
Fellow provides a structured way to plan, manage, and document meetings while ensuring that action items are assigned and tracked. Instead of juggling scattered notes, teams can collaborate on meeting agendas, take real-time notes, and share follow-ups in a single space.
Fellow best features
- Teams can build collaborative meeting agendas by adding discussion points before, during, and after meetings
- Actionable meeting minutes automatically track key takeaways and assign tasks to ensure follow-ups happen
- With real-time feedback tools, team members can provide structured input directly within the meeting interface
- Recurring meeting templates streamline planning for weekly syncs, one-on-ones, and project updates
- The platform integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Asana, making it easy to sync workflows across tools
Fellow limitations
- No built-in video conferencing; requires integration with third-party platforms
- Some advanced features are locked behind paid plans
Fellow pricing
- Free: Basic plan with limited features
- Pro: $6/user per month
- Business: Custom pricing
Fellow ratings
- G2: ⭐ 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)
- Capterra: ⭐ 4. 9/5
📖 Also Read: How to Run Effective Project Meetings?
3. OneNote (Best for digital note-taking and meeting organization)
OneNote is a digital note-taking software that helps teams and individuals organize meeting notes, action items, and brainstorming sessions in a flexible, free-form workspace. Unlike traditional meeting agenda software, it offers a blank canvas for capturing ideas, embedding multimedia, and structuring notes however you prefer.
OneNote best features
- Flexible digital note-taking for capturing meeting notes, to-do lists, and brainstorming sessions
- Tagging and search functions help teams quickly locate past meeting notes and action items
- Handwriting and drawing support for annotating meeting content and sketching ideas
- Real-time collaboration allows multiple users to edit and add notes simultaneously
- Seamless integration with Microsoft 365 ensures meeting notes sync with Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft apps
OneNote limitations
- No built-in meeting agenda templates, requiring manual structuring
- Large notebooks with multiple collaborators can experience syncing delays
OneNote Pricing:
- Free Version: Includes basic note-taking features with cloud sync.
- Microsoft 365 Personal: $9. 99/month per user
- Microsoft 365 Family: $12. 99/month
OneNote ratings
- G2: ⭐ 4. 5/5 (1,800+ reviews)
- Capterra: ⭐ 4. 6/5 (1,800+ reviews)
The great thing is that it automatically sends updates to the cloud if you are signed in to your Microsoft account. This makes backing up your work very easy.
4. GoTo Meeting (Best for virtual meetings with built-in agenda tools)
GoTo Meeting is a video conferencing and online meeting solution designed for businesses that need seamless virtual collaboration. It offers built-in meeting agenda tools, real-time transcription, and AI-powered summaries, making it a solid option for teams that run frequent remote meetings.
GoTo Meeting best features
- Integrated meeting agenda tools help teams structure discussions before, during, and after calls
- AI-powered transcription and summaries automatically capture meeting notes and key action items
- One-click meeting recording ensures teams can revisit discussions anytime
- Seamless calendar integrations sync with Outlook, Google Calendar, and Microsoft 365 for smooth scheduling
- End-to-end encryption ensures security and privacy in business meetings
GoTo Meeting limitations
- No built-in task management features—users need to integrate with third-party apps for follow-ups
- Higher-tier plans are required for advanced analytics and AI-generated meeting summaries
GoTo Meeting pricing
- Professional: $12/user per month
- Business: $16/user per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
GoTo Meeting ratings
- G2: ⭐ 4. 2/5 (13,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: ⭐ 4. 4/5 (11,000+ reviews)
Friendly user interface helps when managing multiple meetings. Audio and Video is nice and clear and the platform works great on both PC and Macs.
5. Spinach AI (Best for AI-powered meeting summaries and action tracking)
Spinach AI is an AI-powered meeting assistant designed to enhance team productivity by automating note-taking, summarizing discussions, and tracking action items. Ideal for teams that want real-time AI-generated meeting insights, Spinach AI keeps meetings organized and ensures no critical details are lost.
Spinach AI best features
- AI-powered meeting summaries generate concise recaps with key action points
- Automated note-taking ensures that discussions and decisions are captured without manual effort
- Task tracking and follow-ups help teams stay accountable by assigning and monitoring action items
- Real-time meeting transcription provides accurate, searchable records for better documentation
- Seamless integrations with Slack, Zoom, Google Meet, and project management tools streamline workflows
📖 Also Read: How to Use AI for Meeting Notes?
Spinach AI limitations
- Lacks built-in agenda templates, requiring teams to create structured agendas manually
- Some advanced AI features are available only in higher-tier plans
Spinach AI pricing
- Starter: Free
- Pro: $2. 90 per meeting hour
- Business: $19/user per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Spinach AI ratings
- G2: ⭐ 4. 8/5
- Capterra: Not available
6. Range (Best for structured check-ins and team alignment)
Range is a team collaboration and meeting management tool that helps teams stay aligned with structured check-ins, shared meeting agendas, and automatic status updates. Designed for remote and hybrid teams, it streamlines meetings by fostering transparency and accountability while keeping discussions on track.
Range best features
- Structured check-ins help teams share updates asynchronously before meetings
- Collaborative meeting agendas ensure teams come prepared with clear discussion points
- Meeting notes and action items tracking help teams capture key takeaways and follow-ups
- Integrated reflections and team mood tracking boost engagement and foster a supportive work environment
- Seamless integrations with Slack, Google Calendar, and project management tools
Range limitations
- Lacks built-in video conferencing, requiring third-party integrations
- Some advanced reporting features are available only on paid plans
Range pricing
- Free: For 12 users
- Standard: $8/user per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Range ratings
- G2: ⭐ 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)
- Capterra: ⭐ 4. 7/5
7. MeetingKing (Best for structured meeting documentation and follow-ups)
MeetingKing is a meeting agenda and minutes software designed to help teams create structured agendas, take detailed meeting notes, and track action items effortlessly. It simplifies meeting preparation and follow-ups by offering automated documentation tools, task assignments, and searchable archives for past meetings.
MeetingKing best features
- Built-in agenda templates streamline meeting preparation with pre-structured formats
- Task assignment and follow-ups ensure action items don’t fall through the cracks
- Automatic meeting minutes generation captures key discussion points and decisions
- Meeting archive and search functionality allow teams to access past discussions easily
- Seamless integrations with Google Calendar, Outlook, and task management tools
MeetingKing limitations
- No native video conferencing features, requiring external platforms for virtual meetings
- Limited customization options for meeting agendas compared to other solutions
MeetingKing pricing
- Basic: Free
- Pro: $9. 95/user per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
MeetingKing ratings
- G2: Not available
- Capterra: Not available
📖 Also Read: How to Run Effective Meetings for Maximum Impact?
8. Agenda (Best for note-taking with timeline-based organization)
Agenda is a timeline-based note-taking app designed for professionals who need to organize meeting notes, agendas, and project documentation in a structured way.
Unlike traditional meeting agenda software, Agenda focuses on context-driven note-taking, allowing users to connect meeting discussions with past and future events effortlessly.
Agenda best features
- Timeline-based note organization keeps meeting discussions structured and accessible
- Tags and categorization tools make it easy to filter and find relevant notes
- Markdown support allows teams to format meeting notes and agendas quickly
- iCloud sync ensures meeting notes are accessible across Apple devices
- Seamless integration with Apple Calendar and Reminders for enhanced scheduling
Agenda limitations
- Lacks real-time collaboration, making it less ideal for team-based meeting management
- No Windows or Android versions, limiting accessibility for non-Apple users
Agenda pricing
Free Forever: Access to all basic note-taking and timeline features
Agenda ratings
- G2: Not available
- Capterra: Not available
⚡ Template Archive: High-Impact Sales Meeting Agenda Templates to Achieve Team Success
9. Lucid Meetings (Best for structured and process-driven meetings)
Lucid Meetings is a meeting management platform designed for teams that require structured, process-driven meetings with clear agendas, automated follow-ups, and built-in decision tracking.
It offers a comprehensive framework to ensure meetings are effective, repeatable, and well-documented.
Lucid Meetings best features
- Built-in meeting templates help teams create structured agendas tailored to different meeting types
- Automated follow-ups ensure that action items and decisions are captured and assigned
- Decision tracking tools document agreements and streamline team alignment
- Seamless integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Calendar for scheduling and collaboration
- Advanced reporting and insights to analyze meeting effectiveness and improve processes
Lucid Meetings limitations
- The interface may feel complex for new users due to the structured approach
- Limited AI-powered features compared to other meeting management solutions
Lucid Meetings pricing
- Free Trial
- Team: $12. 50/user per month
- Business: $249 per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Lucid Meetings ratings
- G2: Not available
- Capterra: Not available
Helps to clear mess with meeting dates and works as virtual secretary
10. Avoma (Best for AI-powered meeting insights and note-taking)
Avoma is an AI-powered meeting assistant designed to help teams automate note-taking, summarize discussions, and extract key insights. It streamlines meeting documentation, making it easy to capture important details and track action items without manual effort.
Avoma best features
- AI-powered transcription and summaries automatically capture meeting notes, key takeaways, and action items
- Real-time collaboration allows teams to highlight, comment, and edit meeting notes together
- Meeting analytics provide insights into speaker talk time, engagement, and trends
- CRM and calendar integrations sync meetings with platforms like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Google Calendar
- Automated action items tracking ensures follow-ups are assigned and monitored seamlessly
Avoma limitations
- AI-generated transcripts may require manual edits for accuracy
- Some advanced analytics features are available only on higher-tier plans
Avoma pricing
- AI Meeting Assistant: $29/user per month
- Conversation Intelligence: $69/user per month
- Revenue Intelligence: $99/user per month
Avoma ratings
- G2: ⭐ 4. 6/5 (1,300+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not available
I value how Avoma’s AI-generated summaries capture all significant points, allowing me to focus on the conversation rather than taking notes.
Optimize Your Meetings with the Best Meeting Agenda Software
Meetings don’t have to be unproductive. The right meeting agenda software helps you organize discussions, capture key takeaways, and track action items—so your team spends less time in ineffective meetings and more time executing plans.
From AI-powered assistants like ClickUp and Spinach AI to structured meeting management tools like Lucid Meetings, there’s a platform for every team’s needs. Whether you need collaborative agendas, automated summaries, or seamless integrations, the right tool ensures every meeting adds value.
Ready to run better meetings?