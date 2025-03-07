10 bezplatných šablon formulářů pro stavební změny v projektech

Change management is critical to the success of a construction project. Even minute changes impact project costs, timelines, and other aspects, so if one thing goes wrong, it has a domino effect.

📍 Unfortunately, many organizations cannot manage project changes, and 70% of all projects fail to deliver on their promises.

A well-structured construction change order form simplifies this process, ensuring that every change to the original project scope is documented and communicated.

This blog post discusses the key features of a good construction change order form template. We will look at 10 free downloadable templates that help you efficiently manage changes in your construction projects.

What Are Construction Change Order Form Templates?

Construction change order form templates are pre-designed documents that standardize the process of managing change requests. These templates help construction project managers and stakeholders document and effectively communicate modifications to the project.

These templates typically include sections for:

📊 Project Information: Project name, original contract number, date

🧾 Description of Change: Detailed explanation of the proposed change, including reasons for the change

💰 Cost Breakdown : Include precise estimates for additional and total costs or savings associated with the change

⏱ Timeline Adjustments : Outline how the change affects the project’s schedule

✅ Approvals: Signatures from all relevant parties, including the contractor, owner, and architect, on any activity or change requests

📌 Version Control: Include fields for tracking form versions and dates to maintain clarity

By using these templates, construction professionals get to save time, enhance collaboration, and ensure that every change order is accurately tracked and managed. All parties remain informed and accountable, reducing the risk of disputes and maintaining project transparency.

What Makes a Good Construction Change Order Form Template?

A well-crafted construction change order template should ideally cover all the aspects of the change control process in a way that is:

Clear and concise: The language should be easy to understand for all parties involved, avoiding ambiguity or legal jargon

Detailed: The template should capture all relevant project details, including the reason for the change, the proposed solution, The template should capture all relevant project details, including the reason for the change, the proposed solution, construction management terms or revised scope, and the impact on the project budget and schedule

Easy to use: The template should have a logical flow and be easy to complete and submit

Clear approval process: The template should outline the steps involved in obtaining approvals from all necessary parties.

Adaptable: The The construction management template should be flexible enough to accommodate various types of changes and project complexities

10 Construction Change Order Form Templates

Want to start using a change order request form to track your project modifications? ClickUp offers ready-to-use construction change order templates.

Each free change order template is designed to save time, boost productivity, and reduce miscommunication across all stages of a construction project! 📈

1. ClickUp Change Order Form for Renovations Template

Get Free Template Manage renovation projects with ClickUp Change Order Form for Renovations Template that documents changes in materials, design, or timelines

The ClickUp Change Order Form for Renovations Template is specifically designed for residential and commercial renovation projects. It provides a structured framework for documenting and tracking project changes to the original scope of work, including modifications to materials and schedules.

This change order request form captures essential information such as the date of the change request, the reason for the change, the proposed solution, the estimated cost implications, and the approval status.

Why you’ll love it

Automate the approval process by assigning tasks to relevant stakeholders and setting completion dates for approval

Easily attach supporting documentation, such as photos, sketches, and contractor quotes

Facilitate communication and collaboration between all project stakeholders, including homeowners, contractors, and subcontractors

Ideal for: Renovation projects that require detailed documentation of change requests and clear communication with clients.

2. ClickUp Construction Management Template

Get Free Template Stay ahead of your construction projects with this all-in-one ClickUp Construction Management Template that covers every aspect of project planning

Construction projects often involve juggling multiple tasks, stakeholders, and timelines, making effective management crucial.

The ClickUp Construction Management Template is designed to help construction managers and teams organize every aspect of their project changes in a centralized place.

This change order form empowers teams to plan, track, and execute projects efficiently while ensuring all stakeholders are on the same page.

Why you’ll love it

Define custom statuses to track the progress of change orders, such as “On-track,” “Might be Late,” and “Late”

Assign tasks related to change orders to specific team members and set clear deadlines for completion

Upload relevant documents, such as change order requests, request forms, contractor quotes, and supporting documentation

Encourage communication and collaboration among team members and stakeholders regarding change orders

Ideal for: Construction teams managing multiple tasks and stakeholders who need a simple layout to streamline the construction process.

3. ClickUp Construction Daily Report Template

Get Free Template Track daily progress on your construction site with the ClickUp Construction Daily Report Template

Recording project activities daily is essential to increasing construction efficiency. The ClickUp Construction Daily Report Template makes this process seamless by offering an intuitive and structured way to document and review daily site activities.

This change order template streamlines reporting. It allows teams to log original contract details, such as completed tasks, actual costs, materials contracts, and compliance, to avoid unnecessary legal action.

Why you’ll love it

Document daily accomplishments, challenges encountered, and any unforeseen issues that may arise

Capture and log any potential delays, safety concerns, or other issues that could impact the project timeline or budget

Monitor the delivery and usage of construction materials, which can help identify potential material shortages or discrepancies that may require change orders

Ideal for: Construction managers and supervisors needing a standardized format to track daily project activities and share updates with stakeholders.

4. ClickUp Construction Gantt Chart Template

Get Free Template Plan and visualize your construction project timelines with this easy-to-use ClickUp Construction Gantt Chart Template

Managing timelines in construction projects often feels like juggling multiple moving parts. The ClickUp Construction Gantt Chart Template provides a visual representation of the project timeline, allowing you to identify potential schedule impacts resulting from change orders.

This order form allows you to easily adjust task deadlines and dependencies to reflect changes to the project schedule. The visual nature of the template lets you track cost increases and other changes easily so you stay on top of each of your projects.

Why you’ll love it

Create a visual timeline of all project tasks, including dependencies and deadlines

Monitor task progress and identify potential delays that may necessitate change orders

Identify the critical path of the project, which highlights the most crucial tasks that must be completed on time to avoid project delays

Ideal for: Construction project managers who need visual tools to track changes from the original scope, associated costs, and cost-plus contracts implications

5. ClickUp Construction Emergency Action Template

Get Free Template Outline clear procedures for onsite emergencies with the ClickUp Construction Emergency Action Template

Construction sites are inherently risky environments where unplanned events or emergencies can occur at any time. The ClickUp Construction Emergency Action Template provides a structured approach to managing emergencies, ensuring you’re prepared to tackle such challenges efficiently.

This change order form helps construction managers create and implement emergency response plans tailored to specific project requirements. It covers everything from worker safety to hazardous material handling and site evacuation procedures.

This change order template outlines specific procedures for different types of emergencies, including evacuation plans, safety protocols, and communication strategies.

Why you’ll love it

Store contact details for emergency services, asset owner, general contractor, key personnel, and subcontractors

Identify potential hazards and develop mitigation strategies to minimize the impact of emergencies

Document the details of any emergencies that occur, including the date, time, location, and any injuries or damages

Ideal for: Construction managers and safety officers who want to proactively manage site emergencies and ensure the safety of workers and the project.

6. ClickUp Construction Management Plan Template

Get Free Template Create a Comprehensive and Efficient Construction Plan with ClickUp’s Construction Management Plan Template

The ClickUp Construction Management Plan Template is a powerful tool designed to help develop a detailed and organized construction plan for every project.

Using this change order template, ensure all aspects of the project, from change orders, approved changes, and work completed to procurement and risk management.

This will help you identify and evaluate potential changes that may arise during construction and ensure that you are capable of handling construction change protocols.

Why you’ll love it

Identify and assess potential risks that could impact the project, such as material delays, weather disruptions, and unforeseen site conditions

Define the project scope, including deliverables, timelines, and budget constraints

Outline the communication channels and protocols for all stakeholders, ensuring that any necessary change orders are communicated and approved efficiently

Ideal for: Project engineers and other key stakeholders involved in the initial planning and design phases of a construction project needing a solution for record keeping.

7. ClickUp Construction Project Management Template

Get Free Template Take Full Control of Your Construction Projects with ClickUp’s Construction Project Management Template

The ClickUp Construction Project Management Template is a game-changer for construction managers who need to ensure their projects are executed flawlessly, on time, and within budget.

Whether you manage multiple construction teams, deal with tight deadlines, or balance various contractors, the construction change order template organizes everything in one place.

This change order template allows you to track project cost adjustments, monitor budget deviations, and identify potential cost overruns that may require change orders.

Why you’ll love it

Store and share all project documents, including original contracts, drawings, specifications, and change order requests

Monitor project progress in real-time using customizable dashboards and reports

Facilitate communication and collaboration among all project stakeholders, including contractors, subcontractors, and clients

Ideal for: Project managers, construction teams, and all stakeholders involved in the planning, executing, and monitoring of multiple projects.

8. ClickUp Change Control Board Template

Get Free Template Streamline the review and approval of change requests with the ClickUp Change Control Board Template

Managing changes can be complex. With ClickUp’s Change Control Board Template, streamline the process, ensuring changes are tracked, approved, and implemented efficiently.

Whether you’re adjusting the project scope, budget, or timeline, this change order template ensures that all stakeholders are on the same page. With this change order template, implement an approval process that ensures the relevant parties vet every change before it’s executed.

The best part? You can set up automatic notifications to alert team members and stakeholders when a change request is submitted or approved.

Why you’ll love it

Record, review, and track all incoming change requests with custom forms that capture essential project data

Customize views to monitor different aspects of the change control process, such as pending approvals, approved changes, and final implementation

Attach supporting documents to each change request, keeping all relevant information in one easily accessible location

Ideal for: Construction project managers and stakeholders who need an efficient way to handle and document project changes that occur throughout the project lifecycle.

9. ClickUp Change Request Template

Get Free Template Easily document and track change requests, from cost estimates to approval workflows, with the ClickUp Change Request Template

The ClickUp Change Request Template is designed to help construction teams submit, track, and manage change requests throughout the project lifecycle.

This change order template ensures that proposed changes are documented, reviewed, and approved systematically, helping to maintain the project scope, timeline, and budget.

The change order request form template helps efficiently capture important project details. Capture information relevant to construction change orders, such as the project name, contract number, and the impact on the project schedule and budget

Why you’ll love it

Define a clear workflow for reviewing and approving change requests, assigning tasks to relevant stakeholders, and setting completion dates for approval

Facilitate communication and collaboration among all parties involved in the change request process, including project managers, contractors, and clients

Track changes to the original request and record all revisions and approvals

Ideal for: Project managers, contractors, subcontractors, and clients needing a flexible way to submit, track, and approve change requests within a construction project.

10. ClickUp Change Management Plan Document Template

Get Free Template Plan and Manage Change Effectively with ClickUp’s Change Management Plan Document Template

Changes in construction projects are inevitable, whether due to unforeseen circumstances, client requests, or regulatory requirements.

The ClickUp Change Management Plan Document Template allows teams to handle these changes organizationally and systematically. This ensures that all alterations are made efficiently, with minimal disruption to the project’s overall progress.

From documenting the reason for changes to outlining the strategy for implementing them, this change order template guides you through the entire process.

Additionally, assess the potential risks and benefits of the proposed change, ensuring that you can make informed decisions that minimize disruption.

Why you’ll love it

Outline changes in planning, including sections for assessing the impact, identifying stakeholders, and defining the steps to implement the change

A built-in workflow for submitting changes for approval, ensuring all changes are reviewed and approved by the necessary parties

Monitor the progress of the change management plan, ensuring that each step is completed on time and within scope

Ideal for Construction project managers and change management teams needing an easy-to-use document to plan and implement changes across construction projects.

Streamline Construction Project Scope with ClickUp

Managing change orders efficiently is crucial for successful construction projects. The templates we’ve explored in this blog equip you with everything you need to improve communication and maintain control over project scope.

Whether you’re dealing with budget adjustments or new client requests, these tools make managing alterations smoother and more organized.

ClickUp goes beyond templates and offers powerful features that integrate seamlessly into your construction project management workflows. From tracking changes to ensuring every team member stays aligned, you get a solution for overall construction project management.

Sign up for a free ClickUp account today and experience the power of ClickUp firsthand.