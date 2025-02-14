10 nejlepších alternativ k aplikaci Plaud Note v roce 2025

It’s difficult to take meeting notes and engage in discussions simultaneously. Thankfully, AI note-taking devices like Plaud Note have made our lives much easier. They enable voice recording and audio transcribing with advanced AI.

However, Plaud Note is a physical note-taking device that works better suited for students, educators, doctors, consultants, and other professionals who want to record face-to-face conversations or phone calls.

But what about recording virtual meetings or web conferences? Plaud Note doesn’t work well for that. Plus, it doesn’t list the important action items. So, what should you use instead?

In this blog post, we have discussed the top 10 Plaud Note alternatives to help you manage meeting notes efficiently.

⏰ 60-Second Summary: Here are the 10 best Plaud Note alternatives in 2025: ClickUp: Best for AI writing, note-taking, and project management Notion: Best for centralizing notes and tasks Coda: Best for analyzing meeting decisions Obsidian: Best for personal note-taking Avoma: Best for capturing details in client meetings Evernote: Best for digital note-taking Bear: Best for adding sketches to notes HiDock: Best for recording phone calls AudioPen: Best for converting voice notes to text FoCase REC: Best for converting voice notes to text

What Is Plaud Note?

Plaud Note is a small (credit-card sized), AI-powered voice recorder designed to record meetings, calls, and lectures. It features dual-mode recording, allowing you to record both ambient sounds and phone calls.

The device uses OpenAI’s Whisper model for transcribing recordings into text, and ChatGPT to summarize notes. Plaud Note comes with accessories like a magnetic case, a USB charging adapter, and a Type-C conversion adapter, making it an efficient hardware tool for recording and transcribing audio.

5 Limitations of Plaud Note

As seen in almost every tech device, benefits come with certain drawbacks. Some of the limitations of Plaud Note include:

Accuracy in noisy settings: Plaud Note may face challenges in noisy or crowded environments, as background sounds can affect speech clarity and reduce AI-powered transcription accuracy

Complex or technical discussions: The device may struggle with transcribing highly specialized or complex conversations, leading to potential errors in summarization or understanding

Low battery life: For on-the-go use, battery life could be a limitation, especially in extended meetings or during travel, which may require frequent recharging

Privacy concerns: Since Plaud Note records conversations, users might have concerns about the security and privacy of sensitive information, especially how the data is stored or transmitted

10 Best Plaud Note Alternatives in 2025

Here are some of the best Plaud Note alternatives with different note-taking strategies and features:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI writing, note-taking, and project management)

Create meeting note summaries and action items with ClickUp Brain

Let’s say you use Plaude Note to record a client meeting. Midway through the meeting, you realize that you forgot to press the record button or your Note is running out of battery. Important points are not recorded and you will have to rack your brain later to write the action items.

ClickUp saves you this hassle. It is the everything app for work that combines note-taking and project management—all powered by AI.

ClickUp’s AI Notetaker integrates with Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams meetings, transcribes the entire meeting discussion, and creates smart summaries. The AI note-taking software goes a step further and lists the action items, too. This way, you don’t have to read the meeting transcript or summary to figure out what you need to do next.

Wait, it gets more interesting! You can turn all the action items into tasks and track them in ClickUp. This makes it easier to get things rolling.

Plus, the meeting transcript, audio file, and summary are saved in ClickUp Docs so you can refer to them later. Easily add comments or assign action items to team members directly within Docs.

Manage meeting transcriptions and summaries in ClickUp Docs

Want to crosscheck something from your meeting notes? You don’t have to sift through manuscripts. ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s AI Assistant, enables you to search transcripts for any specific detail.

Try ClickUp Brain for Free Search meeting insights easily with ClickUp Brain

You can also use ClickUp Brain to transcribe audio files, summarize meeting discussions, and translate notes.

If you are looking for a tool to jot down thoughts and ideas, ClickUp helps with that too. With ClickUp Notepad, you can take notes, format them properly, convert them into tasks, and access them easily from the browser or mobile app.

Need some help getting started with managing meeting notes? Try ClickUp Templates. The ClickUp Meeting Notes Templates helps you organize meeting guidelines and notes in a single doc.

To organize personal notes, use the ClickUp Cornell Notes Template . It provides a simple table layout to arrange information neatly. Plus, the ClickUp Knowledge Base Template works great for creating an extensive library of project notes or resources.

ClickUp best features

Create tasks from meeting notes and track progress with ClickUp Tasks

Get summaries and action items posted in Chat with ClickUp Brain

Take notes, manage an agenda, and set action items with ClickUp Meetings

Set comment and conversation reminders with ClickUp Reminders so you don’t miss out on important discussions or follow-ups

Collaborate in real time or asynchronously using digital ClickUp Whiteboards

ClickUp limitations

It has a steep learning curve due to a wide variety of features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This is the special advantage of ClickUp: offering most of the tools needed for organizing the projects in one place. It doesn’t only allow the managing and assignment but also offers other tools in the same environment such as Documents, where one can take notes and make reports, and integration with calendar and emails, all in one place. No need to use external programs or different apps for every function.

This is the special advantage of ClickUp: offering most of the tools needed for organizing the projects in one place. It doesn’t only allow the managing and assignment but also offers other tools in the same environment such as Documents, where one can take notes and make reports, and integration with calendar and emails, all in one place. No need to use external programs or different apps for every function.

Learn how to leverage AI for meeting notes!👇

2. Notion (Best for centralizing notes and tasks)

via Notion

Notion is a project management tool that helps you organize notes, track tasks, and create checklists. You can use it to centralize meeting notes and action items, manage meeting transcripts, and update task lists so the entire team stays informed.

Customize a meeting note template or a simple Notion doc to take live notes during a meeting. Plus, Notion’s AI tool automatically lists action items and important information from meeting notes. However, unlike Plaud Note, Notion doesn’t record meeting notes. So, if you are looking for a tool with both note-taking and project-management features, Notion might not be ideal for you.

Notion best features

Create and share notes with teammates

Generate summaries, tables, or to-do lists from notes with Notion’s artificial intelligence tool

Refer to meeting notes alongside project tasks

Collaborate easily with real-time editing and comments, keeping teams aligned and productive

Notion limitations

It has a steep learning curve for new users, especially with complex setups

Notion experiences performance issues with large databases, causing delays

Notion pricing

Free plan

Plus Plan: $12 per seat/month

Business Plan: $18 per seat/month

Enterprise Plan: Custom Pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

​​I use Notion literally to track everything in my personal and professional life. It’s incredibly versatile—you can create notes, manage projects, build databases, and organize tasks all in one place. I love how customizable it is, allowing me to tailor it to my exact needs, whether for goal tracking, meeting notes, or content planning.

​​I use Notion literally to track everything in my personal and professional life. It’s incredibly versatile—you can create notes, manage projects, build databases, and organize tasks all in one place. I love how customizable it is, allowing me to tailor it to my exact needs, whether for goal tracking, meeting notes, or content planning.

3. Coda (Best for analyzing meeting decisions)

via Coda

Coda is a document collaboration software that enables you to manage meeting notes, project information, and action items in one place. You can use templates with building blocks, such as voting tables, to record meeting decisions quickly. Coda’s note-taking templates also come with emojis to record the participants’ sentiments and make decisions accordingly.

While you take live meeting notes, Coda’s AI tool automatically analyzes important points and highlights them at the top of the document. You can integrate Zoom, Google Calendar, and Teams to organize meetings and recordings efficiently.

Coda best features

Share notes with team members or clients by emailing them directly from the notes doc

Visualize meeting notes with summary templates

Create tables to record quick action points discussed in the meetings

Coda limitations

It does not offer meeting transcription or notes translation features

Coda pricing

Free

Pro: $12/month

Team: $36/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (460+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Coda?

It has tons of possibilities. You can write documentation, create (complex) tables, create pages inside pages, mention people and pages, integrate with Miro, Google Sheets/Docs/etc, insert images, links… I think it is the most complete tool I have ever used. Some features and possibilities are not very clear and intuitive. Although the interface is very user-friendly, you have to figure out how to use certain functions.

It has tons of possibilities. You can write documentation, create (complex) tables, create pages inside pages, mention people and pages, integrate with Miro, Google Sheets/Docs/etc, insert images, links… I think it is the most complete tool I have ever used. Some features and possibilities are not very clear and intuitive. Although the interface is very user-friendly, you have to figure out how to use certain functions.

✨Fun Fact: 95% of professionals are open to letting AI avatars take over meeting tasks. This shows the growing importance of AI tools in making meetings more productive.

4. Obsidian (Best for personal note-taking)

via Obsidian

Obsidian is a personal note-taking and knowledge management tool that helps you organize your thoughts in a flexible, creative way. It uses simple Markdown text language, which makes it easy to create mind maps for your notes and see how they connect.

This makes it especially useful for writers, researchers, and thinkers who want to visualize and link ideas. Obsidian also lets you organize your notes using tags. You can also drag and drop the notes to add them to separate folders.

Obsidian best features

Visualize connections between notes through an interactive graph, making it easy to see relationships in your knowledge base

Customize your workspace with a wide range of plugins and themes and tailor the app to your needs

Stores all notes locally, ensuring privacy and offline access

Obsidian limitations

It can take some time to get used to the interface

Some users report that Obsidian’s search feature doesn’t work properly

Obsidian pricing

Personal use: Free

Commercial use: $50 per year

Obsidian ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

G2: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Obsidian?

Obsidian is the best note-taking app that I have used and the ability to connect notes and organise them into a personal wiki makes it very useful. The community is overwhelming because the numerous plugins can get out of hand.

Obsidian is the best note-taking app that I have used and the ability to connect notes and organise them into a personal wiki makes it very useful. The community is overwhelming because the numerous plugins can get out of hand.

🧠 Did you know? Obsidian offers over 500 community plugins. You can use the plugins to tailor your note-taking experience extensively, from integrating task management systems to visualizing your notes.

5. Avoma (Best for capturing details in client meetings)

via Avoma

Avoma is one of the best alternatives to Plaud for businesses looking for an AI-powered meeting assistant. It automatically records sales calls, transcribes meetings and calls in real time, and generates smart chapters so you can easily find relevant information.

Plus, Avoma’s AI tool automatically detects key topics discussed in client meetings and stores them in your database. The platform offers features like speech recognition, AI transcription, agenda management, and action item tracking. Avoma also integrates with popular tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zendesk Sell.

Avoma best features

Simplify meetings for customer-facing teams with seamless scheduling, agenda management, and video conferencing

Enhance productivity with real-time notes, action items, and task management

Drive insights with automated transcription tool, analytics, and keyword tracking for smarter decisions

Avoma limitations

Some users report real-time transcription inaccuracies

Avoma pricing

AI Meeting Assistant: $29 per user/month

Conversational Intelligence: $69 per user/month

Revenue Intelligence: $99 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Avoma ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1300+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Avoma?

Avoma is a great tool since it eliminates the need for detailed note taking during meetings (or really any note taking at all). It effectively captures a transcript of the meetings and summarizes the key points and purpose so that it’s easy to understand what was discussed and with what tone.

Avoma is a great tool since it eliminates the need for detailed note taking during meetings (or really any note taking at all). It effectively captures a transcript of the meetings and summarizes the key points and purpose so that it’s easy to understand what was discussed and with what tone.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge workers rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats all converge in one place! It’s time to centralize and energize!

6. Evernote (Best for digital note-taking)

via Evernote

Evernote is a digital note-taking app that allows you to add text, photos, PDFs, and receipts to store all information in one place. It helps you stay organized with its AI-powered search, file attachments, and reminders features. Plus, Evernote’s collaboration features make it easy to take and edit meeting notes in real time.

You can add keywords, titles, dates, and tags to your notes and create filters for quick access. Evernote also enables you to scan documents and save them as notes so you have all the necessary files in one place. Its most useful feature is the ability to create tasks inside your notes for better context.

Evernote best features

Use powerful search with OCR to quickly find text in notes, images, and attachments

Sync notes across all devices, allowing access and editing from anywhere

View your notes anytime with offline access

Clip web pages and articles and add them to your notes to create a knowledge base

Evernote limitations

Some users report that they cannot access their notes offline

Evernote pricing

Free

Evernote Premium: $7. 99 per month

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Evernote?

Consolidating note formation at an amazing rate has become much easier and efficient, which is fascinating. We have managed to maintain a high level of performance while keeping track of numerous notes for each specific event and organizing them using notebooks and tags to make pertinent information easier to find is prevalent. Keeping everyone on the same page and up to date with managing projects, meetings and daily activities is easy with Evernote.

Consolidating note formation at an amazing rate has become much easier and efficient, which is fascinating. We have managed to maintain a high level of performance while keeping track of numerous notes for each specific event and organizing them using notebooks and tags to make pertinent information easier to find is prevalent. Keeping everyone on the same page and up to date with managing projects, meetings and daily activities is easy with Evernote.

7. Bear (Best for adding sketches to notes)

via Bear

Bear is a simple and aesthetic note-taking app for Apple users. It allows you to easily note down and organize your ideas, tasks, and projects with text, photos, tables, and to-do lists in one note. Bear uses Markdown formatting, making it easy to format and organize your notes in a clean and flexible way.

The best part is that you can add sketches to your notes using the Apple pencil or your finger. Want to export your notes to some other platform or get them printed? Download them in PDF, Word doc, HTML, or JPG formats.

You can create voice notes or append text to existing notes on Bear using your voice on your Apple Watch. Bear will then transcribe your speech into text within the note.

Bear best features

Enjoy a streamlined and attractive interface for easy note-taking

Use OCR to extract text from images and PDFs for better organization

Import and export notes effortlessly, making it easy to manage your content

Add notes in different languages with multi-language support

Encrypt notes for enhanced privacy

Bear limitations

It’s available only on Apple devices

Bear pricing

Free

Pro: $2. 99/month

Bear ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Note enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Bear?

I like the fact that the Bear app is minimal on purpose. So there are very few distractions if you’re using the app to take down notes, ideas or create content for your blog. It is super easy to use, offers many optimizations and also comes with a whole lot of keyboard shortcuts. I don’t like the default option of the notes being saved to icloud storage.

I like the fact that the Bear app is minimal on purpose. So there are very few distractions if you’re using the app to take down notes, ideas or create content for your blog. It is super easy to use, offers many optimizations and also comes with a whole lot of keyboard shortcuts. I don’t like the default option of the notes being saved to icloud storage.

8. HiDock (Best for recording phone calls)

via HiDock

Like Plaud Note, HiDock is also a portable AI note-taker that combines laptop docking features with Bluetooth call recording, allowing you to capture voice calls or virtual meetings. It records, transcribes, and summarizes meeting discussions using the GPT-04 model.

You can use its AI-powered voice marks to highlight key points and edit speaker names in meeting notes for better clarity. HiDock also enables you to transfer notes easily to Notion or Google Docs, without the need for manually copying and pasting the notes.

HiDock best features

Use the bi-directional noise cancellation feature for better transcription accuracy

Enjoy speaker identification, making voice recognition easy and accurate

Access lifetime free AI transcription and seamlessly transcribe from any voice chat or virtual meeting software

Transcribe meeting notes in 57 languages

HiDock limitations

There are occasional issues with uploading meetings that are longer than 30 minutes, which impacts user experience

HiDock pricing

$329 per user

HiDock ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

9. AudioPen (Best for converting voice notes to text)

via AudioPen

AudioPen helps you turn unorganized voice notes into clear, summarized text.

Simply record your voice, and AudioPen will remove fillers like “ummms” and “like” while organizing your thoughts into neat, readable notes. It allows you to customize the style of your notes, with options to copy the style of famous writers like Shakespeare.

Supporting multiple languages and offering Zapier integration, AudioPen makes it easy to export your notes to over 5000 apps, including Notion, for seamless note management.

AudioPen best features

Customize notes by changing styles or adding tags and folders to suit your needs

Convert voice notes into memos, emails, and articles

Publish notes on the web for easy sharing

AudioPen limitations

The free version limits dictation to only three minutes and ten summaries

AudioPen pricing

Free

Prime: $99 per year

AudioPen ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

10. FoCase REC (Best for recording iPhone calls)

via FoCase REC

The FoCase REC is a simple hardware solution for recording calls on both iPhone and Android devices. Using advanced vibration technology, it captures sound from your earpiece and turns it into clear audio recordings. This device works with a wide range of apps, including WhatsApp, allowing you to record calls from various sources.

It works great for professional use—just stick it to the back of your phone, press the button, and start recording. FoCase Rec ensures high-quality call recordings with a user-friendly design and broad compatibility.

FoCase REC best features

Use the intuitive mobile app for effortless management, playback, and sharing of recorded calls

Enjoy seamless operation with easy magnetic attachment for quick recording setup

Ensure privacy and security with password protection and convenient backup options to store recordings securely

FoCase REC limitations

The device may not be compatible with all phone cases due to its magnetic attachment

FoCase REC pricing

$79. 00 per user

FoCase REC ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

Manage Meeting Notes With ClickUp

All the above Plaud Note alternatives offer some core capabilities. Notion, Coda, and Evernote work best for organizing and filtering notes. Other tools, such as Avoma and HiDock work better if you need an AI assistant to transcribe and summarize your meetings.

However, if you are looking for an app that does everything—generates meeting transcripts, summarizes discussions, translates meeting minutes, and automatically creates action items for meeting notes, ClickUp is the one you need.

It offers AI note-taking, task tracking, and project management features so you have everything in one platform, reducing the need to switch apps. Result? Quick action and better efficiency. Sign up for ClickUp today and make your meeting more productive!