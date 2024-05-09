Jak vytvořit strukturu rozdělení nákladů (s příklady)

‘How much will this project cost me?’

This is probably one of the most common but important questions that any client or internal stakeholder will ask you. And if the estimate you provide is not accurate or even close to realistic, it can put the project at risk.

Of course, a cost estimate can’t always be accurate to the last dollar, but imagine quoting X for a project, only to realize you will require 2X the budget when the project actually begins.

Not a situation you want to find yourself in.

This is where a Cost Breakdown Structure (CBS) can help you get a clear picture of your project finances. It breaks down all the anticipated costs into manageable categories, giving you a clear picture of where your money goes. This empowers you to make informed budgeting decisions and manage project costs efficiently.

Plus, it will also help you track your project for potential cost overruns early on, helping you deliver the project on time and within the stipulated budget.

But what exactly is a CBS, and how does it differ from a work breakdown structure (WBS)? We’ll explore these questions and more in this guide.

What is a Cost Breakdown Structure in Project Management?

⭐ Featured Template Losing track of project costs? Use the ClickUp Budget with WBS Template to stay on top—without the stress. Get Free Template ClickUp’s Project Budget with WBS Template is designed to help you keep track of your project budget and create a work breakdown structure (WBS).

Project management involves managing multiple aspects of a project, including the scope, time, and cost. While keeping your project on track and meeting deadlines is crucial, staying within budget is equally important. This is where a cost breakdown structure (CBS) becomes an essential tool.

CBS is a document that details all the costs that will be incurred in a particular project. Each line or row in the CBS stands for a cost item associated with the project. It breaks down these costs into clearly defined categories, providing a detailed roadmap for your project finances.

Why is cost breakdown structure important?

In any project management lifecycle, the most critical part is ensuring that the project is delivered on time and within the stipulated budget. If either goes awry, there can be complications to the project’s overall success. With cost breakdown structures added to your project management strategy, you can:

Improve budgeting and cost estimation by identifying all potential elements of the cost structure upfront. This allows you to avoid unpleasant surprises down the road and minimize the risk of expenses growing beyond a specific limit

Plan your project more accurately , as you can identify potential , as you can identify potential project cost risks and activities early on, ensuring you can develop mitigation strategies or minimize the impact of these risks

Clearly communicate the expectations of a project to all stakeholders, including clients, sponsors, and team members. This ensures transparency and ensures everyone is aligned on the project’s goal

Difference between cost breakdown structure and work breakdown structure

Cost breakdown structure can seem a lot like work breakdown structure (WBS) since we list all the activities and stakeholders involved in both. However, while CBS focuses on cost control or managing project expenses, WBS is about understanding all the activities needed to deliver a successful project.

Some of the subtle differences include:

Aspect Cost Breakdown Structure Work Breakdown Structure Focus Financial aspects of the project Project deliverables and tasks Purpose Break down total project costs into categories Break down project deliverables into manageable tasks Output Hierarchical structure outlining project costs Hierarchical structure outlining project tasks and subtasks Key elements Direct costs (labor, materials, equipment), indirect costs (overhead), contingency Tasks, subtasks, milestones Provides insight into How much each project element will cost What needs to be done to complete the project

Breaking Down the Cost Breakdown Structure

The cost breakdown structure is created using multiple components, including:

1. Work breakdown structure

The foundation of your CBS is your WBS. This document outlines the project deliverables and tasks that make up your project. Think of it as a blueprint of what needs to be done.

2. Identify costs involved in each activity

For any CBS, there are four main cost categories to consider:

Labor costs: Salaries, wages, and benefits of team members assigned to the task. Think of it as the cost of human effort

Material costs: The raw materials, supplies, and equipment needed to complete the task. This could be anything from printer ink to lumber, depending on your project

Equipment costs: Rentals or purchases of specialized equipment required for the task

Indirect costs: These are factors other than the direct costs that can add up to your project budget. These include office rent, utilities, insurance, administrative costs, and more

3. Understand cost opportunity

CBS plan doesn’t just help with cost planning; it also helps you to understand potential courses of action. For example, if you have to create a website for a client.

If the cost of hiring external resources is much higher than expected, you can make proactive decisions like completing some tasks in-house. This helps minimize overall project costs and helps you take control over the project’s quality.

How to Create a Cost Breakdown Structure

Now that you understand the power of a CBS, let’s delve into the practical steps involved in creating one. You can create detailed cost breakdown structures using project management software or a tool that helps you analyze or monitor all the activities and resources involved in a certain project. To create a detailed and accurate CBS, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Know all the activities and resource requirements

The first step to successful project planning and cost estimation is knowing the activities and resources needed for your project. This typically involves:

Project scope document: This document outlines the project goals, deliverables, and timelines. It serves as the foundation for both your WBS and your CBS

Work breakdown structure (WBS): A well-defined WBS is essential for your CBS. It provides the framework for identifying cost elements associated with each project task

Cost estimation tools: Various cost estimation tools are available, ranging from simple spreadsheets to more sophisticated software. Choose a method that best suits your project’s complexity and budget

Step 2: Identify cost categories

The next step is estimating the required cost for each task, activity, or resource. These tasks can be divided into multiple aspects depending on their impact and work area, such as:

Direct costs: These are tangible expenses directly linked to specific project tasks. They typically include: Labor costs: Salaries, wages, and benefits of team members assigned to the tasks. Material costs: Raw materials, supplies, and equipment needed to complete the tasks. Equipment costs: Rentals or purchases of specialized equipment required for the tasks

Indirect costs: Often referred to as overhead costs, these are expenses that support the project overall but aren’t directly attributable to a single task. Examples include: Office rent and utilities Insurance Administrative costs Software subscriptions

By considering both direct and indirect costs, you minimize the risks of any unknown task or cost factor being added to your budget.

Step 3: Estimate the cost of work

Once you have factored in all the cost factors that will impact your budget, it is time to start estimating the cost of completing a particular action item. For example, if you want to conduct X task, how much time do your team members take to complete it? How many resources will they need to complete it? These answers allow you to factor in the overall budget needed to complete X task.

Once you have done this for all the tasks in your project, it can be used to provide a final cost for the project. This is a crucial process, especially when estimating the budget for large-scale projects like construction projects.

By closely tracking the tasks and resources required for a particular project and other impacts using construction management software, you can ensure that your projects get completed within the defined timeline and budget.

Step 4: Build a contingency plan for your CBS

Even after meticulous planning, unforeseen events can add to your project costs. For example, if you have to purchase materials from a supplier and they are out of stock, you may need to procure them from another source. The cost for these can be higher, or you may even have to pay extra to the same supplier if the materials you need are low on stock.

To mitigate these risks, include a contingency margin in your CBS. This is a buffer allocated for unexpected expenses that might arise during the project. The size of your contingency margin will depend on the inherent risk factors associated with your project.

Download This Template Effectively handle future incidents with proper planning with the ClickUp Contingency Plan

To jump-start your planning, use the ClickUp Contingency Plan Template and keep your business safe and secure.

This template offers you both list and board views, helping you draw your Contingency Plan and use it effectively for your projects. It helps you create a clear roadmap for unexpected events by:

Analyzing potential risks and their impact on your operations

Identifying necessary resources and personnel

Testing alternative scenarios to ensure the best-case outcomes

Step 5: Sense check

The last step in creating a cost breakdown structure is thoroughly reviewing your plan. Look for any inconsistencies or missing information. Share your CBS with key stakeholders for input and finalize the document after incorporating their feedback.

Cost Breakdown Structure Analysis: A Critical Tool

For any project, delays are often costly. For example, if we were a construction firm, a small delay in procuring resources could mean stalling of work, and this would end up increasing the expenditure of the overall project. This is why using CBS analysis is crucial for organizations.

With regular cost breakdown structure analysis, you can ensure that your project financials and timelines are constantly monitored, helping eliminate cost risks. This also helps with:

Proactive cost management, as you can identify cost overruns early on and take corrective actions, such as adjusting resource allocation or negotiating with suppliers, to stay within budget

Improving project control and management, as you can monitor aspects of WBS when analyzing your CBS documentation

Identifying potential risks, including cost or resource planning, enabling you to minimize their impact on your overall project

When conducting a CBS analysis, make sure you look for standard impacts to your project, such as: Cost variances: Track any deviations between budgeted costs and actual costs incurred. Analyze the reasons for these variances and take corrective actions as needed.

Project milestones: Conduct a CBS analysis at key Conduct a CBS analysis at key project milestones to assess financial performance and identify areas for course correction. Use Milestones in ClickUp to visualize your goals at a glance and ensure you are well on track to achieve them.

Project scope changes: Any changes to the project scope can impact costs. Analyze your CBS to understand the financial implications of scope changes and ensure they are aligned with the overall budget.

Implementing CBS With ClickUp

To get the most accurate estimate for your project, you need to be able to break down all the tasks, including all the resources, actual costs, logistics costs, and every activity involved. For most companies, this often proves to be difficult as all their activities and teams work in silos and on different platforms.

This is where an end-to-end project management software like ClickUp can help make things much more streamlined and efficient.

ClickUp team view for accurate project management and delivery

ClickUp goes beyond basic task management, offering a robust suite of features that perfectly complement your CBS needs. With it, you can:

Break down project deliverables into manageable tasks and subtasks, creating a clear visual roadmap. This enables you to better estimate the project budget based on the activities and resources involved

Track associated costs by assigning estimated costs to each task, categorize expenses, and track actual costs incurred. This provides a centralized location for managing all project finances

Visualize cost breakdowns by category, track budget variances, and gain valuable insights into project financials

Share your CBS document with team members, assign tasks with cost estimates, and keep everyone informed on project finances through real-time updates

Manage all project-related activities easily on one platform with ClickUp Tasks

With ClickUp Project Management, you get advanced features that can help you:

Plan and prioritize all your project details with ease, helping your entire team get a clear understanding of the scope, allocation, and activities

Leverage ClickUp Brain, an AI-based project management assistant, to simplify your day-to-day work. It can automatically generate action items and subtasks, summarize comment threads, create data tables, find relevant details within ClickUp and connected apps, and create and share automated progress updates. Use it as your AI project manager an AI-based project management assistant, to simplify your day-to-day work. It can automatically generate action items and subtasks, summarize comment threads, create data tables, find relevant details within ClickUp and connected apps, and create and share automated progress updates. Use it as your AI project manager

Gain consensus faster and kickstart projects with clarity using a single platform to collaborate on your project vision, estimate costs, and deliver projects faster and on budget

It also provides ready-to-use, fully customizable estimation templates to help you get started with CBS and WBS project estimations instantly. For instance, the ClickUp Project Budget with WBS Template makes cost tracking easy and simple by breaking your project into tasks.

Download This Template Handle complex projects with finesse with the ClickUp Project Budget with the WBS Template

Using this template, you can simplify project budgeting activities as it allows you to:

Map out activities and cost estimates

Organize all your project data in one place

Track your spending continuously so you do not go over budget

It includes a detailed work breakdown structure (WBS), including:

Custom Statuses: To mark task status as Cancelled, Done, In Progress, On Hold, and To Do

Custom Fields: To categorize and add attributes to manage your tasks and easily visualize your project activities and budget

Custom Views: To visualize your information in multiple views for project tracking and management

Project Management: Improve project budget and WBS tracking with time-tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warnings, emails, and more

These templates provide a pre-defined structure for your WBS, cost estimation fields, and budget tracking functionalities without having to do all the tasks manually or start from scratch.

Download This Template Track project costs like a pro with a fully customizable ClickUp Project Cost Management Template

Ace Your Project Budget Plan With ClickUp

So here’s the ultimate guide to help you ace project planning and estimate project budgets. It provides a clear and comprehensive picture of your project finances, empowering you to make informed budgeting decisions, identify potential cost risks proactively, and ultimately deliver projects on time and within budget.

Measure and analyze the time spent on tasks to ensure productivity & adherence to the budget with ClickUp’s Project Time Tracking

With ClickUp, you can make your entire project management process much more effective and track budgets and tasks on the same platform.

Whether it’s project managers or your finance or commercial department, they can all work together, plan projects, and collaborate as required. Or, as Michael Scott would say, it’s a triple WIN.

The all-in-one project management software lets you manage workflows, documents, real-time dashboards, and more, helping your team move faster, work smarter, and save time.

Ready to take control of your project costs? Sign up for ClickUp today and experience the benefits of a streamlined and collaborative CBS approach!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is included in a cost breakdown structure?

A cost breakdown structure (CBS) includes all the costs incurred in a certain project. This includes four main cost categories:

Labor costs : The money spent on the people who will execute the project

Material costs : Any materials that the business buys, including raw materials, parts and components, manufacturing supplies, insurance, and freight

Equipment costs: The actual equipment

Overhead costs or indirect costs: Expenses not directly allocated to a specific cost, such as office space, utilities, benefits, and taxes

2. What is the cost breakdown method?

The cost breakdown method refers to the process of creating a cost breakdown structure. This involves identifying all project activities from the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS), assigning costs to each activity, and summing them up to get the total project budget.

3. What is the difference between a cost breakdown structure and a work breakdown structure (WBS)?

A Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) outlines the project deliverables by breaking them down into smaller, more manageable tasks. A CBS focuses on the financial aspects of the project, assigning costs to each element of the WBS. Together, they provide a comprehensive view of project scope and finances.