10 безплатни шаблона за партньорска оценка за оптимизиране на процеса на обратна връзка

Peer reviews are the unsung heroes of professional growth. They offer constructive insights that sharpen skills, boost morale, and spur innovation.

A recent Gallup survey states that 80% of employees who receive constructive feedback weekly are fully engaged in the workplace.

But let’s face it—starting from scratch is tedious, especially when time is tight and expectations are high. That’s where a ready-to-use peer review template steps in!

This blog introduces 10 free peer review templates to simplify your process, promote fairness, and encourage meaningful conversations.

What Are Peer Review Templates?

A peer review template is a ready-made, customizable document used to ask open-ended questions from people in your workplace. It helps gather constructive feedback to evaluate your own or other’s performance, skills, and productivity.

Peer review or peer feedback refers to the process of having your work looked over by your peers. The point? Well, since they belong to the same field and understand the job role equally, they tend to offer suggestions that work. 😎

What Makes a Good Peer Review Template?

A peer review template mimics a typical feedback form in many ways.

So, if you don’t know which attributes to look for in the former, revisit the design of any feedback form you’ve filled out in the past and check for the following: 🧐

Balanced structure: Choose a template with a comprehensive format. It should let you provide feedback and add open-ended comments on both—the strengths and weaknesses of an employee

Clarity: Go for a template that boasts a clear design. This makes it easier for the supervisor to review employee performance

Customizability: Look for a template that can be personalized down to the smallest detail. This way, organizations can easily adapt it to their unique performance evaluation needs

Flexibility: Select a template that allows you to review your work as a manager and your team members’ work. This helps facilitate comprehensive evaluations

Actionability: Pick a template that lets you take action on the constructive feedback provided. This ensures the employee is able actually to improve their work rather than receiving general comments

10 Peer Review Templates

1. ClickUp Feedback Form Template

Gather comprehensive reviews and feedback from peers, customers, and stakeholders with the ClickUp Feedback Form Template

The ClickUp Feedback Form Template is a simple tool for creating basic feedback forms.

With a clear, comprehensive structure, this template enables peers to evaluate an individual on skills, expectations, results, etc. Plus, it allows managers to categorize reviews and use color coding to separate one from the other. This immensely helps simplify the entire process and centralize feedback.

That’s not all—you can also use the template to gather customer and stakeholder feedback. So, the next time you need research data from buyers or want to assess the presentation’s effectiveness, use this template!

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Simplify tracking by creating tasks with custom statuses like Complete and To Do

Enhance organization with project management tools like tags and time-tracking

Improve customer insights using detailed data visualization features

Ideal for: Managers and team leads looking for a basic peer evaluation form.

2. ClickUp Employee Feedback Form Template

Learn all about employee experience in your organization using the ClickUp Employee Feedback Form Template

Specifically designed for capturing essential employee feedback, the ClickUp Employee Feedback Form Template is a go-to tool for any manager or supervisor striving to improve their processes.

Right from the management to the salary structure—know what your workforce thinks about every element of their workplace through this template.

Besides being compact and versatile, it’s super flexible. If you want to address specific concerns, you can easily tweak questions to bring the focus to those aspects.

Most importantly, this template contains dedicated fields for departments and connections. So, if there’s an issue, you can quickly determine the source and take corrective measures to resolve it effectively.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Collect nuanced feedback with 16 custom attributes, including Role Clarity and Development Opportunities

Organize responses effortlessly through views like Employee Feedback Survey Table View

Save time with automations, tagging, and AI-enhanced project management tools

Ideal for: Teams looking for a feedback form that comprehensively captures every employee’s experience.

🧠 Fun Fact: Unlike how we think, communication is not entirely verbal. 55% of it is based on your body language, which means almost 93% of what you say does not depend on your words. So, start paying attention to your posture! 😉

3. ClickUp Performance Review Template

Create performance review forms that are comprehensive and easy to skim with the ClickUp Performance Review Template

No one likes to fill out a lengthy peer review form, right? So, make it brief but all-encompassing with the ClickUp Performance Review Template!

This peer review template is perfect for conducting 360-degree evaluations and helps condense your entire review cycle. Use it to create a form that records peer reviews, self-evaluations, and achievements—all in one place. This makes it easy to create a holistic staff development plan.

Additionally, it allows you to add new evaluation criteria to judge an employee more granularly. So, to understand a team member’s behavior, customize fields and add metrics like professionalism, communication, or adaptability.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Keep reviews on track with customizable statuses for each review phase

Maintain review accuracy with detailed categorization and custom attributes

Access data through dynamic views like Gantt and Workload for better analysis

Ideal for: Businesses looking for peer evaluation forms that specifically specialize in conducting 360-degree evaluations.

4. ClickUp Comprehensive Performance Review Template

Evaluate every aspect of an employee's performance in absolute detail using the ClickUp Comprehensive Performance Review Template

While compact performance evaluation forms are helpful, they’re often ineffective for teams seeking thorough reviews and feedback, this is where the ClickUp Comprehensive Performance Review Template steps in.

This document lets you provide detailed and constructive feedback. In addition to basic rating and scoring, you can add additional comments to address an employee’s strengths and weaknesses and suggest improvement tips.

The best part? Thanks to its mindful design, the form doesn’t appear text-heavy despite being detailed.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Balance depth with readability to prevent overwhelming employees with text

Encourage better engagement with additional comments and custom scoring options

Simplify the review process with a user-friendly design that’s easy to navigate

Ideal for: Managers and team leads seeking feedback form templates that support detailed review documentation and peer mentoring.

5. ClickUp Quarterly Performance Review Template

Review your workforce's performance every quarter with the ClickUp Quarterly Performance Review Template

Looking for a template that promotes consistent employee development? Go for the ClickUp Quarterly Performance Review Template!

Imagine conducting peer reviews once every three months. While you know it’s a good idea, you may still hesitate to implement it because of the taxing process.

However, this template makes it effortless by developing a form that does everything—capture performance reviews, track goals, and monitor progress.

So, suppose an employee is struggling with communication skills. With this peer review template, you can set OKRs for improving the skill, provide additional context for help, and monitor how much things have improved.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Track performance effortlessly using custom statuses for ongoing evaluations

Gain deeper insights with categorized attributes and evaluation-tracking fields

Simplify analysis with multiple workflow views, including Calendar and Workload

Ideal for: Organizations looking for a peer evaluation form that facilitates quarterly performance reviews

🔍Did You Know? Only 74% of employees, three out of every four, receive peer reviews once a year or not at all. Besides, most of them do not get any additional feedback. 🙄

6. ClickUp Employee Evaluation Form Template

Conduct employee evaluations that go beyond usual skill rating with the ClickUp Employee Evaluation Form Template

What’s the recipe for great performance evaluations? The number of judgment criteria?

No! The difference between good and great performance reviews lies in embracing the duality of the process. That’s something you can do with the ClickUp Employee Evaluation Form Template.

While most forms only allow you to rate employees, you can customize one to receive feedback from them to improve workplace settings.

You may ask employees to fill out the form and describe any concerns they don’t feel comfortable discussing out loud. It helps address any latent issue hindering their performance and cultivate a positive work environment.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Monitor evaluation progress using custom statuses like Open and Complete

Assess employees comprehensively with ten detailed attributes, such as Areas to Improve

Organize data through flexible views, including Evaluation Form and Start Here

Ideal for: HR leads and managers looking for peer review templates that facilitate two-way feedback.

💡 Pro Tip: Outline expectations before your team completes the peer review forms. Inform them about the purpose of the review—whether it is about any managerial gaps, time mismanagement, or how to become the best professional selves. Though criticism is helpful, ensure your team praises to boost morale and make their co-workers feel more committed.

7. ClickUp Employee Weekly Report Template

Create weekly reports on an employee's performance and progress with the ClickUp Employee Weekly Report Template

Peer evaluation is not enough—you must also closely monitor every employee’s performance to enforce accountability and improvement. That’s where the ClickUp Employee Weekly Report Template comes into play.

Use this template to set weekly tasks, track their progress, and encourage consistency. It also lets you document essential tips and explain how employees can improve themselves. At the end of the term, recognize the employees who’ve progressed the most and reward them.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Track weekly progress with custom statuses tailored to performance milestones

Visualize team output with categorized Custom Fields for detailed reporting

Analyze productivity through versatile views like Gantt and Calendar

Ideal for: Scaling teams and businesses looking for a peer evaluation form that tracks weekly progress.

8. ClickUp Employee Communication Template

Create a one-stop location for all peer reviews and evaluations with the ClickUp Employee Communication Template

If not communicated properly, peer feedback can lead to resentment and misunderstandings among employees. However, the ClickUp Employee Communication Template helps avoid this.

This template lets you centralize all reviews and feedback—just as they are. Whether it’s constructive input from customers or words of wisdom from coworkers, employees can easily access and review every piece of feedback on this form.

The template is also very comprehensive. As a manager, you can base your feedback on different criteria to provide an all-encompassing understanding of your view of an employee’s work.

This form can be saved to Google Drive as well!

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Organize tasks using custom statuses like To Do and Complete for better tracking

Access strategies through diverse views like Communication Plans and Updates

Manage tasks with advanced features like tagging, time tracking, and dependencies

Ideal for: Organizations and teams looking for a peer review template that allows them to store and centralize all reviews and feedback.

💡 Pro Tip: Make sure that the peer reviews are anonymous. Full anonymity will ensure your employees are open and honest with the reviews without fearing reprisal. This will also prevent them from being overly gracious. However, one must always be respectful and maintain professionalism to ensure the review process is as objective as possible.

9. ClickUp Start Stop Continue Template

Bring peer reviews to life—use the ClickUp Start Stop Continue Template to help employees make the most of every feedback

You can conduct a gazillion peer reviews, but real improvement will only occur if action is taken. This is where the ClickUp Start Stop Continue Template is required.

Designed in a whiteboard format, this peer review template visually presents an employee’s progress. It is divided into three categories: start, stop, and continue.

So, suppose an employee’s assignment is to improve their teamwork skills. It will visualize activities they need to start, stop, and continue contributing more to the team and enhancing their skills. This helps keep them on track with their progress and enforces constant development.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Optimize processes by identifying activities to start, stop, and continue

Encourage focused decision-making with simple yet structured analysis

Adapt the template for versatile uses like team improvements and client reviews

Ideal for: Employees looking for a visual tool to track and improve their performance.

10. ClickUp Performance Report Template

Create comprehensive employee performance reports with the ClickUp Performance Report Template

The ClickUp Performance Report Template simplifies tracking an employee’s performance on any assignment, giving you actionable insights at a glance!

This peer review template is designed to address project-specific KPIs. For a holistic review, you can rate an employee’s skills, knowledge, behavior, etc. Based on these elements, create a feedback sheet that underlines issues and sets goals for resolving them.

It also lets you generate automated reports to align with the employee’s progress.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Track report progress with custom statuses designed for clear milestones

Analyze results with Custom Fields for visualizing employee and team performance

Leverage powerful views like Gantt, List, and Calendar for organized reporting

Ideal for: HR leads and managers looking for a peer evaluation form that helps assess performance while also encouraging improvement.

