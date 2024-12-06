11 безплатни шаблона за формуляри за поръчка на тениски

Everyone loves your custom-printed T-shirts, and you’re ready to scale your business to the next level. But instead of focusing on growth, you find yourself drowning in a mess of scribbled T-shirt orders and chaotic spreadsheets.

Don’t let operational chaos hold you back!

T-shirt order templates are here to save the day. They help standardize the order-tracking process to ensure timely deliveries and, most importantly, keep your customers happy.

Let’s see the 11 best T-shirt order form templates to help you scale your business.

What are T-Shirt Order Form Templates?

T-shirt order form templates are predesigned forms that simplify collecting and managing T-shirt orders. These templates include relevant fields like customer name, contact information, T-shirt size, color, quantity, and payment details, eliminating the need for manual tracking.

Whether you’re organizing a school event, a team fundraiser, or company merchandise orders, T-shirt order form templates keep things organized and ensure smooth order delivery.

What Makes a Good T-Shirt Order Form Template?

Here are a few things that make a good T-shirt order form template:

Comprehensive and clear field options: A solid T-shirt A solid T-shirt order form template should cover all the essential information—customer name, contact details, delivery address, order details, size, and design details. Brownie points for an extra section for customers to add special notes

User-friendly layout and design: No one wants to struggle with a messy order form. The template should have a clean, easy-to-follow layout with clear labels and organized sections for people to fill out relevant details

Integrated pricing and total calculations: An order form must include pricing details and automatically calculate the total order value. This saves time for both the customer and your team, making the entire ordering process straightforward

Order tracking and management features: A great order form template should also allow seamless order tracking, whether it’s through unique order numbers or reference codes

11 T-Shirt Order Form Templates

Now let’s see the 11 best T-shirt order form templates.

1. ClickUp Product Order Form Template

Download This Template Streamline order placing and tracking process with the ClickUp Product Order Form Template

According to research by Baymard, 22% of customers abandon their carts due to complex or lengthy checkout processes. This significantly impacts business revenue.

With the ClickUp Product Order Form Template, you can eliminate this issue. The template’s Form View provides a simple, customizable order form for collecting order details from customers.

With the New Order List View, you can manage all incoming orders in one place and determine the shipping costs. The best part is you can track the status of all orders in real time. See which orders are in the packing stage, in transit, or delivered, and get complete visibility into your supply chain.

This template helps you:

Keep your order process organized and stress-free

Manage all order details in one place and send timely updates to your customers

Gain insights into your customers’ buying habits and preferences

🌟 Ideal for: Small to medium-sized T-shirt businesses, product managers, and logistics teams who want to streamline the order fulfillment process.

2. ClickUp Purchase Order & Inventory

Download This Template Ensure optimum inventory levels at all times through automated alerts with the ClickUp Purchase Order and Inventory Template

Without an efficient system in place, there’s always the risk of inventory shortages or overstock, which can impact your business revenue. The ClickUp Purchase Order & Inventory Template enables smooth inventory management and organizes all purchase orders in one place.

You can create tasks for each purchase order and assign them to specific team members to ensure smooth inventory tracking. The template also helps you monitor live stock levels through automated alerts and ensures smooth coordination with suppliers.

Why this template is useful:

Provides an organized approach to managing inventory and purchase orders

Offers a clear overview of stock levels to ensure smooth order management

Makes it easier to prioritize emails, calls, tasks, and to-dos related to procurement

🌟 Ideal for: T-shirt business owners, retailers, procurement teams, and operations managers managing bulk T-shirt orders.

3. ClickUp Change Order Form Template

Download This Template Manage T-shirt order change requests easily with the ClickUp Change Order Form Template

Let’s say a customer ordered 10 T-shirts in medium size and later wants to change 4 of them to size small. Another customer wants to exchange their T-shirt for a different design. A new customer wants to change the delivery location for their order.

How do you keep track of all these changes and ensure correct order delivery?

The ClickUp Change Order Form Template can make this happen. Although it’s primarily designed to track renovation changes for construction projects, you can customize the template and request T-shirt order changes from customers.

Customers can fill out the change order form, and you can easily track the status of each change request in the Change Order View to enhance customer satisfaction. You can also use the Priority View to prioritize change orders based on urgency and importance.

This template helps you:

Document order changes, so there’s no confusion in order details

Reduce the risk of order errors

Ensure timely and accurate fulfillment of modified orders, boosting customer loyalty

🌟 Ideal for: T-shirt businesses looking to efficiently manage and track customer order changes, ensuring accurate and timely fulfillment.

4. ClickUp Supply Order Form Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Supply Order Form Template to track t-shirt supplies and manage vendor relationships

Planning to get new custom T-shirts for your team? Coordinating with vendors can feel overwhelming, but the ClickUp Supply Order Form Template simplifies the process.

This template helps you organize all order details in one place. It’s perfect for managing not just T-shirts but all your office supplies. You can add vendor contact details, payment terms, and delivery timelines to ensure everything runs smoothly and with fewer back-and-forths.

This template enables you to:

Streamline the request and approval process for T-shirt orders

Keep track of requested T-shirts and supplies across different departments

Reduce the risk of oversights or duplicated orders, ensuring smooth operations

🌟 Ideal for: Office managers, supply chain coordinators, and team leads who handle supply requests and need a dependable system to stay organized.

5. ClickUp Order Fulfillment Template

Download This Template Ensure timely order fulfillment and boost customer satisfaction with the ClickUp Order Fulfillment Template

Efficient order fulfillment is more than just a process—it’s the backbone of customer satisfaction and business reputation. The ClickUp Order Fulfillment Template helps teams track each T-shirt order’s status from the moment an order is placed to its delivery.

The Board View enables you to visualize the order fulfillment process, reducing errors and enhancing customer satisfaction. You can also keep track of product demand with the Product Demand View and optimize your manufacturing processes.

With this template, you can:

Get a clear, step-by-step view of each order’s status

Coordinate tasks across teams and avoid bottlenecks in the order fulfillment process

Promote transparency so everyone involved knows the next steps and responsibilities

🌟 Ideal for: Warehouse teams, order fulfillment specialists, and e-commerce managers who need a structured way to manage order processing and delivery.

6. ClickUp Company Swag Orders Template

Download This Template Manage T-shirt orders for employee kits or giveaways with the ClickUp Company Swag Orders Template

Swag orders can do more than just deliver fun merchandise—they help boost team spirit, create memorable event experiences, and make employees feel valued. But let’s be honest—juggling those orders, especially when multiple departments have different requests, can be a challenge.

That’s where the ClickUp Company Swag Orders Template comes in handy. It helps you organize, track, and fulfill T-shirt order requests without breaking a sweat. Whether for event giveaways, custom apparel, or employee welcome kits, this template ensures no order gets missed.

Why this template is useful:

Centralizes t-shirt requests and streamlines the design and production process

Makes the tracking and fulfillment process simple and stress-free

Helps you manage inventory, so you’re never caught off guard when stock runs low

🌟 Ideal for: HR teams, office managers, and event coordinators who want an easy way to customize how to handle company merchandise orders.

7. ClickUp Sales Tracker Template

Download This Template Get detailed sales insights and improve t-shirt production with the ClickUp Sales Tracker Template

The ClickUp Sales Tracker Template helps you get T-shirt sales insights in real time to identify customer purchasing patterns and behaviors. Plus, the template enables you to track the monthly sales for different types of t-shirts and monitor sales goals. With this spreadsheet template, you can set clear monthly targets, assess profit margins, and keep an eye on returns without the typical back-and-forth between different documents.

Why this template is useful:

Break down your sales data to optimize order management

Keep your team aligned with shared sales goals and transparent metrics

Streamline reporting so you spend less time sifting through data and more time making strategic decisions

🌟 Ideal for: Sales teams, T-shirt business owners, and business managers who want to optimize their production process.

8. ClickUp Payment Form Template

Download This Template Consolidate payment and order details and improve business efficiency with the ClickUp Payment Form Template

All your order details are in one sheet. But when it comes to calculating the total amount for each order, you are clueless.

This is why you need the ClickUp Payment Form Template. It gathers all order details and payment data in one sheet, so you don’t have to switch tabs. Whether you need to track payment details or monitor order status, this template manages everything in one place, improving business efficiency.

Why this template is useful:

Provides a straightforward way to log and manage client payment information

Offers a clear view of outstanding and completed payments so you stay on top of your finances

Helps reduce the back-and-forth with clients by centralizing records of online payments

🌟 Ideal for: All T-shirt businesses who want to streamline order management and payment tracking.

9. Excel/Google Sheets Sports Team T-shirt Order Form Template by Bonfire

via Bonfire

Raising funds and boosting team spirit often go hand in hand for sports teams, and what better way to achieve both than through T-shirt sales? The T-shirt Order Form Template for Sports Teams is designed to make organizing these sales a breeze.

This form helps you keep all your order details in one place, from gathering player names and contact information to specifying t-shirt sizes and quantities. It ensures your team seamlessly coordinates T-shirt sales without the typical last-minute scrambles.

Why this template is useful:

Provides a clear structure to collect t-shirt orders

Keeps track of team merchandise sales, so no order is overlooked

Helps promote team unity while raising funds for expenses like new equipment and travel

🌟 Ideal for: Sports teams, team managers, and event organizers looking to manage T-shirt orders.

10. Excel/Google Sheets School T-shirt Order Form Template by Bonfire

via Bonfire

Nothing captures the sense of unity and school spirit quite like students dressed in matching uniforms at an event. Whether you’re planning a grand school fest, a sports day, or a special event, ensuring smooth coordination and timely distribution of event T-shirts is key to making it memorable. That’s where the School T-shirt Order Form Template comes in handy.

This simple, yet highly effective Excel form template allows you to efficiently collect all the details you need from students and their parents. T-shirt sellers associated with schools can also use this template to track all orders.

Why this template is useful:

Captures all necessary details for seamless T-shirt ordering

Works for a range of uses—from individual fundraisers to community events

Helps streamline payment tracking and delivery expectations

🌟 Ideal for: Community groups, school fundraisers, and small businesses looking for a no-fuss way to manage T-shirt sales efficiently.

11. Field Day T-shirt Form Template by PDFFiller

via pdfFiller

Organizing a field day for your students? It’s incomplete without team activities, and what better way to boost team spirit than by having each group dressed in color-coded T-shirts? It’s a fun way to make the event memorable.

But, with various sizes, colors, and quantities to manage, it can quickly become a logistical nightmare. This is where the Field Day T-shirt Order Form Template comes in handy. It provides a simple table layout to place T-shirt orders. Just fill in the number of t-shirts you want for each size in respective columns, and you are good to go.

This way, you can easily track the total no. of T-shirts ordered and the final amount you need to pay the vendor.

Why this template is useful:

Organizes orders by grade, making it easy to track and distribute T-shirts

Includes fields for student name, grade, and teacher, simplifying record-keeping

Helps avoid mix-ups and ensures that everyone gets the right size and color

🌟 Ideal for: School administrators, teachers, and event coordinators who need an organized way to manage T-shirt orders for events or school-wide activities.

Try ClickUp for Smooth T-Shirt Order Management

T-shirt order templates provide a structured, reliable way to manage all your orders, streamline workflows, and improve customer satisfaction. Whether you’re processing bulk orders for events, customizing designs, or managing inventory, these templates save time, reduce errors, and ensure seamless operations.

ClickUp offers a variety of free T-shirt order forms that simplify the backend processes and create a smoother, more professional experience for your customers. These forms help set your business up for long-term success.

Ready to scale your T-shirt business?