De bästa plattformarna för innehållssamarbete 2025

Remember Nike’s ‘Dream Crazy’ campaign? Centered around a powerful ad narrated by Colin Kaepernick featuring athletes like Serena Williams and LeBron James, the ad showcased their incredible achievements and exhorted viewers to persevere against the odds. The campaign, expectedly, went viral on social media.

But can you imagine the behind-the-scenes work that went into it? Coordinating on the scripts, videos, social media posts, press releases, and more, must have required masterful collaboration and management skills.

Even if you’re not producing a multi-million-dollar ad with sports legends, you know the kind of communication and real-time collaboration that goes into creating important documents and high-visibility messages.

Content collaboration software is designed to tackle these issues head-on. It provides a central hub for all your content, streamlines communication, and helps you keep track of progress. Instead of dealing with a mess of emails and scattered documents, you get a clear, organized view of your project.

I’ve spent a lot of time exploring different content collaboration platforms. Based on my hands-on experience and the research done by the ClickUp team, I’ve curated a list of the top 15 content collaboration tools.

Let’s dive in!

What Should You Look for in a Content Collaboration Platform?

Because of the multitude of options in the market today, it’s hard to choose the right content collaboration platform. You want to find a tool that fits your team’s workflow and goals.

To help you make the best choice, as yourself:

How does it handle version control? Think about how important tracking changes and updates is for your projects. Look for features that let you view, revert, and manage document versions. If your team regularly reviews and updates content, a platform with robust version control will help prevent errors and ensure everyone is working on the latest version Can you collaborate in real time? Identify if your team needs to work together on projects in real time. Check if the platform supports simultaneous editing and live updates. For example, if you need to brainstorm ideas or make quick changes, a tool with solid real-time collaboration features will keep everyone on the same page and reduce confusion Does it integrate with your existing tools? Assess how well the platform integrates with your current tools. List the software you already use and find a platform that connects seamlessly with these. If your team uses Slack for communication, a platform that integrates with Slack will make it easier to keep discussions and documents in sync Is it easy to use? Start by determining how user-friendly the platform is for your team. Look for features that align with your daily tasks. For example, if your team is used to simple file sharing, a platform with a complex interface might slow down productivity rather than enhance it Is it accessible on mobile devices? Reflect on how often your team needs to access the platform from mobile devices. Choose a tool with strong mobile support if your team works remotely or travels frequently. For example, if your team needs to make updates on the go, a platform with an excellent mobile app will keep your workflow uninterrupted

Once you can answer these questions, you can identify the gaps in your current content collaboration processes to narrow down the specific requirements for which you need a new system or platform.

The 15 Best Content Collaboration Platforms

We’ve identified the 15 best content collaboration platforms to consider today—each offering unique features to enhance teamwork, streamline tasks, and drive exceptional results.

1. ClickUp (Best for content creation, management, and collaboration)

If you’re like me, balancing multiple content projects simultaneously, ClickUp will quickly become your go-to platform. From content ideation to final approval, ClickUp is a comprehensive project management tool to streamline every stage of the content creation process.

With ClickUp Docs, you can create, share, and collaborate on documents in real time. I found it particularly useful for drafting blog posts, planning content calendars, and collaborating with editors.

Write and edit in real time alongside your team on ClickUp Docs

You can integrate these Docs with your workflows to ensure that documents are linked to actionable Tasks, keeping everyone aligned. The Docs Hub helps organize and find information quickly while privacy controls secure sensitive content.

Here are some tips based on my experience with this feature:

Enhance your documents by allowing you to embed videos and images to provide rich, interactive content that engages your team

Set varying levels of access (view, comment, edit) for different team members to ensure the right people have the appropriate level of control

Link related docs to each other using ClickUp Relationships to create a comprehensive knowledge base or project documentation set

ClickUp Brain is another standout feature. This powerful AI tool can adapt to various job roles and requirements. It helps create, manage, and refine content within teams.

When facing a creative block, generate ideas using ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain can generate high-quality content based on your input, helping to jumpstart the writing process. This feature is handy for teams working on tight deadlines or when a creative block hits, enabling faster content generation with less manual effort.

ClickUp best features

Use ClickUp Project Management features with ClickUp Brain to assign tasks, set deadlines, and monitor progress. This integration ensures that content projects are aligned with overall team goals and timelines

Use AI suggestions to improve content and refine writing, ensuring the final product is both engaging and error-free

Manage tasks, timelines, and content calendars in one place

Use ClickUp Checklists for your tech team so they don’t miss out on any details

Quickly jot down ideas you want to present at the next social media marketing meeting or use ClickUp’s Notepad to keep track of meeting minutes

Use ClickUp Collaboration Detection for real-time updates, such as when other people are typing, adding comments, or viewing a task

Edit docs together across platforms and stay updated with ClickUp Instant Collaboration Detection

ClickUp limitations

No Table view on the mobile app (yet)

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Here’s what Sid Babla, Wellbeing Program Coordinator for the Dartmouth College Student Wellness Center, says about ClickUp:

We use ClickUp to manage and track our social and digital media content creation pipeline. This allows us to see the status of each content piece (in progress, needs edits, scheduled, etc. ) along with who the lead designer is. It also eliminates all the back-and-forth email communication as the comments section for each task can be used to deliberate and delegate tasks/next steps (serving the need for tracking and following up on our content creation cycle). ClickUp has reduced the need for email communication and streamlined collaboration for our content creation team. We can now go from ideation/brainstorming to the first draft up to 2-3x faster.

2. Bitrix24 (Best for CRM)

via Bitrix24

Bitrix24 is a comprehensive platform that enables content collaboration. It offers tools for project and content marketing management, CRM, and communication. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a single solution to manage multiple aspects of your business.

I appreciate Bitrix24’s social intranet feature, which fosters team communication and collaboration in a more informal setting.

Bitrix24 best features

Create and co-edit documents online, manage and share your files in a secure cloud storage

Quickly exchange feedback and files via chat and video calls

Schedule events and organize meetings within the platform

Bitrix24 limitations

Restrictive for regular users. Only the super admin can change certain settings

The interface can feel cluttered and overwhelming

Bitrix24 pricing

Free

Basic: $49/month for five users

Standard: $99/month for 50 users

Professional: $199/month for 100 users

Enterprise250: $399/month for 250 users

Bitrix24 ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (530+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (850+ reviews)

3. Citrix Sharefile (Best for e-signing documents)

via Citrix

Citrix ShareFile is a content collaboration tool specifically designed to handle sensitive information. Bank-level encryption ensures your data is always protected. I recommend this platform if you sign many digital contracts or need frequent client signatures.

ShareFile is an excellent tool for exchanging confidential documents with clients. Its secure storage and sharing options are top-notch.

Citrix Sharefile best features

House all document request lists, files, tasks, and comments in one central space for faster turnarounds

Insert links to files, upload and send new files, and request files directly from Microsoft Outlook or Gmail messages

Easily locate project-specific conversations, files, tasks, and comments to stay in sync

View and sign documents in the same secure tool without the need to print, scan, or email them

Citrix Sharefile limitations

Some users report frequent errors and glitches in file upload feature

Synchronization delays, particularly with large files

Citrix Sharefile pricing

Advanced : $17. 60/month per user

Premium : $27. 50/month per user

Industry Advantage : $45. 83/month per user

Virtual Data Room: $75/month per user

Citrix Sharefile ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (1400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (390+ reviews)

4. Dropbox (Best for file-sharing)

via Dropbox

Dropbox is synonymous with file sharing, and for a good reason. It’s one of the most user-friendly platforms available, making it easy to share files, collaborate on documents, and store content securely. You can use Dropbox to share large files with clients and collaborate on content drafts with team members.

Dropbox best features

Easily collaborate, edit, and share content

Work on documents simultaneously with multiple team members to boost efficiency

Use app integrations for Slack and Zoom from within the platform

Dropbox limitations

Syncing might lag a bit, leaving you waiting when you’re in a hurry

Cloud storage might not be as efficient as required for specific use cases

Dropbox pricing

Plus : $11. 99/month per user

Essentials : $19. 99/month per user

Business : $18/month per user

Business Plus: $30/month per user

Dropbox ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (27,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (21,000+ reviews)

5. Box (Best for enterprise content management)

via Box

Box is a cloud-based platform designed for enterprise content management and collaboration. It’s particularly well-suited for large organizations with complex content project collaboration needs. Box is an excellent tool for managing large volumes of content, especially when strict compliance and security measures are required.

Box best features

Get advanced security features for content management

Edit documents and leave comments for your team in real time

Integrate with over 1,500 apps, including Google Workspace and Microsoft Office

Box limitations

High latency in sharing or uploading large files

Sometimes, there is a delay in file sync, which leads to issues

Box pricing

Business : $18. 42/month per user

Business Plus : $31. 41/month per user

Enterprise: $43. 34/month per user

Box ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (4,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (5,400+ reviews)

6. Amazon WorkDocs (Best for integration with the AWS ecosystem)

via Amazon

Amazon WorkDocs is a secure content collaboration platform designed to work seamlessly with the AWS ecosystem. If your organization is heavily invested in Amazon Web Services, WorkDocs is a natural fit. I’ve used WorkDocs with other AWS services, and the integration is seamless.

Amazon WorkDocs best features

Safely encrypt your content in transit and at rest in the AWS global cloud infrastructure

Stay connected to internal teams and external users with secure storage and file-sharing

Integrate WorkDocs with existing applications and processes to manage content how and where you want

Amazon WorkDocs limitations

More than one person cannot edit a document at the same time

Frequent glitches with saving and uploading files

Amazon WorkDocs pricing

It offers a pay-as-you-go pricing structure, meaning you only pay for the users and storage you use. In most regions, the cost is $5 per user per month, which includes 1 TB of storage for each user. New users can use a 30-day free trial to test out WorkDocs with up to 50 users and 1 TB of storage per user.

Amazon WorkDocs ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

7. M-Files (Best for document management and compliance)

M-Files is a content collaboration platform designed for businesses that must manage documents with strict compliance requirements. I’ve found M-Files particularly useful in industries like legal and finance, where document management and compliance are critical.

M-Files best features

Organize and find documents based on metadata

Co-author, approve, or sign unified, ‘source-of-truth’ files with your clients

Save IT time and money by creating embedded workflows with real-time control, rules, and routing that are available to all authorized users

M-Files limitations

Steeper learning curve

Slow processing speed on the cloud

M-Files pricing

Custom pricing

M-Files ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (140+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (180+ reviews)

8. BoostHQ (Best for learning and knowledge exchange)

via BoostHQ

BoostHQ is a knowledge-sharing platform developed by Skyprep. Complete with a centralized resource library and tools to recruit subject matter experts, it’s most useful in remote work settings.

I like that it is focused on learning and knowledge exchange instead of limiting itself to content creation and sharing. It regularly generates reports to help you identify the needs of your training system.

Boost HQ best features

Allow employees to share their thoughts and experiences, capturing and retaining their knowledge for future reference with features like commenting and Q&A

Organize your content by Groups, Categories, and Tags, making it easier to access information when needed

Share learning content such as job aids, procedural guidelines, or tutorials from virtually anywhere

Boost HQ limitations

Enrolling large groups of people needs to be done in 500-person groupings, which can be limiting for smaller organizations

Boost HQ pricing

Custom pricing

Boost HQ ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (150+ reviews)

9. Microsoft OneDrive (Best for Microsoft Office users)

via Microsoft

Microsoft OneDrive for Business is the go-to content collaboration platform for organizations already using Microsoft Office. It’s tightly integrated with tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, making it easy to collaborate on documents in real time. I’ve used OneDrive for Business extensively, and its integration with Microsoft Office is unbeatable.

Microsoft OneDrive best features

Seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Office apps

Collaborate on Office documents in real time

Share files securely within and outside your organization

Microsoft OneDrive limitations

Limited collaboration features for non-MS Office documents

Higher cost for advanced features

Microsoft OneDrive pricing

OneDrive for Business : $4. 95/month per user

Microsoft Business 365 Basic : $1. 73/month per user

Microsoft Business 365 Standard: $9. 18/month per user

Microsoft OneDrive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (11,000+ reviews)

10. Confluence (Best for knowledge management and collaboration)

via Atlassian

Atlassian’s Confluence is a content collaboration platform for knowledge management and team collaboration. It’s designed for software development teams but is equally helpful for managing content projects and collaborating on documentation.

Confluence best features

Create content with versatile tools like whiteboards, video messages, and documentation features

Invite your teams to share and collaborate with real-time editing and in-line comments

Embed and edit content from other tools you already use, like design files, code repositories, spreadsheets, and more

Confluence limitations

Exporting documents in various formats can be difficult

The search feature can seem complicated to some users

Confluence pricing

Free

Standard : $4. 89/month per user

Premium: $8. 97/month per user

Confluence ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (3,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,400+ reviews)

11. Notion (Best workspace tool)

via Notion

Notion is an all-in-one workspace that combines note-taking, task management, and content collaboration. It’s ideal for teams that need a flexible platform to manage content projects and collaborate on documents. It can be beneficial when organizing content ideas, collaborating on drafts, and managing content calendars, and it’s a versatile tool for any team.

Notion best features

Easily monitor the status of multiple projects in various stages

Get a high-level overview and prioritize your tasks visually using Calendars and Kanban Boards

Create custom templates for content workflows

Notion limitations

Some users report it to be extremely slow if you’re using it to store a lot of data, like 2000+ pages

The interface is cluttered and overwhelming for many users

Notion pricing

Free

Plus : $12/month per seat

Business: $18/month per seat

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,200+ reviews)

12. Google Drive (Best for cloud storage and collaboration)

via Google Drive

Google Drive is a widely used cloud storage and file-sharing service. It allows storing, accessing, and sharing files from any device with an internet connection. The platform’s user-friendly interface and integration with other Google services like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets make it a popular choice for personal and professional use.

Real-time co-editing is a standout feature of Google Drive that significantly enhances seamless content collaboration.

Google Drive best features

Integrate with Docs, Sheets, and Slides to create content and collaborate more effectively in real time

Eliminate the need for version control and reduce the risk of conflicting edits, making it easier for teams to work together efficiently and effectively

Store, share, and collaborate on files and folders from your mobile device, tablet, or computer

Google Drive limitations

Some users report errors with document formatting

Linking to internal folders gets confusing

Slow syncing of video and cloud files with desktop versions

Google Drive pricing

Personal: No cost

Business Starter : $1. 63/month per user

Business Standard : $8. 78/month per user

Business Plus: $16. 46/month per user

Google Drive ratings and reviews

Gartner: 4. 6/5 (8,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (27,000+ reviews)

13. Wordable (Best for seamless WordPress integration)

via Wordable

Wordable is an online app for content managers and editors. For anyone working with WordPress, Wordable is a must-have. It can streamline exporting Google Docs to WordPress, HubSpot, and Medium, saving me much time and hassle.

Wordable best features

Export your content from Google Docs to WordPress with just one click

Download, compress, and format your images into your blog post automatically

Eliminate the time and effort spent on copy-pasting and formatting with automatic content formatting preservation

Wordable limitations

The tool is specialized for WordPress, so if you’re using another CMS, Wordable won’t be much help

You’ll need to be set up with Google Docs to get the most out of Wordable, which might be a limitation for some teams

Wordable pricing

Hobbyist: Free

Basic : $29/year

Pro : $149/year

Premium: $349/year

Wordable ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 5/5 (12+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (80+ reviews)

14. Bit. ai (Best for interactive documents)

Bit. ai is a collaboration platform for documents in multiple formats. It caught my attention because of modernizing document collaboration. If your team needs to create interactive documents with rich media, Bit. ai is one of the best tools. I’ve found it particularly useful for presentations and proposals.

Bit. ai best features

Embed videos, spreadsheets, and other media, making your documents much more engaging

Search for digital resources in your content library using keywords, titles, and descriptions

Speed up content creation with AI and document templates across categories such as customer service, design, education, HR, and more

Bit. ai limitations

While Bit. ai is great for creating interactive documents, it’s not as strong in traditional text document editing as some other tools

The platform might feel a bit overwhelming at first due to the number of features available, so there’s a learning curve involved

Bit. ai pricing

Free

Pro : $12/month per member

Business: $20/month per member

Bit. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 0/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

15. ProofHub (Best for project and task management)

via Proofhub

ProofHub is an all-in-one project management and collaboration tool, making it ideal for teams that manage content projects from start to finish.

ProofHub best features

Collaborate on creative assets, review and share feedback with annotations on files in real time

Instantly invite external collaborators and track changes with multiple file version saving

Schedule and subscribe people to announcements regarding different projects and share them to the team’s timeline automatically

ProofHub limitations

UI can be a little erratic

Notifications can be overwhelming, distracting, and difficult to manage

ProofHub pricing

Essential : $45/month

Ultimate Control: $89/month

ProofHub ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Choose the Best Content Collaboration Software

The platforms I tested and shortlisted work well, facilitating content creation and smooth team collaboration.

But personally, I prefer a tool that streamlines content creation, collaboration, and project management end-to-end, so I never have to leave the platform as I work. With its versatility in features and integrations, ClickUp stands out. Unlike basic content calendars or document-sharing platforms, ClickUp offers a comprehensive solution that caters to the needs of teams of all sizes.

Its centralized project management helps you keep all content projects in one place. You can create workflows that align with your team’s unique processes. Whether you’re following a traditional editorial calendar or an agile approach, ClickUp is flexible enough to adapt.

Try ClickUp today! You won’t regret it.