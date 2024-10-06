15+ gratis Asana-mallar för projektledning

You’ve got a project with a tight deadline, and the pressure’s on. You know what needs to get done, but somehow, the planning process feels like a gargantuan task.

That’s where Asana project management templates come in handy.

Instead of building your project plan from scratch on Asana, these templates offer a simple way to organize your workflow, keeping your team aligned from day zero.

Let’s explore some Asana project management templates and how they can optimize your process. ⤵️

What Are Asana Project Management Templates?

Asana project management templates help you kick off projects without the hassle of creating a structure from scratch.

Whether you’re organizing a campaign, tracking deliverables, or overseeing a product rollout, these templates give you a ready-made framework to manage tasks and timelines efficiently.

These project templates also allow you to: Standardize and scale the business process Map tasks, roles, and deadlines for a new hire Plan sprints with clear timelines and milestones Set goals for a new course Mitigate risks by identifying potential challenges

What Makes a Good Asana Project Management Template?

A good Asana project management template lets you plan projects well on multiple fronts. The ideal one has the following characteristics:

A clear structure: It needs to be well-organized. It should organize tasks, timelines, and priorities without confusion

Customization flexibility: The template should be adjustable, helping you modify tasks, deadlines, and team assignments to fit your specific needs

Task dependencies: It should let you link tasks that are reliant on one another to ensure a smooth workflow

Predefined milestones: Key project goals should already be outlined to track progress and keep the team focused on critical deadlines

Collaboration features: The template should support team communication through options like comments, file sharing, and tagging

Automation options: It should allow for automating repetitive tasks, reminders, or status updates to save time and reduce manual effort

Scalability: The template should work for both small and large projects, with flexibility to handle more complex workflows when needed

15 Free Asana Project Management Templates

Finding the right project management template can make all the difference in keeping your team organized and productive.

Here are 15 free Asana templates you can start using today. 🧑‍💻

1. Asana Social Media Calendar Template

The Asana Social Media Calendar Template is a great tool for organizing the content creation process across various social media platforms.

You can use it to plan, schedule, and track posts. It’s perfect for maintaining consistency and collaborating with team members by assigning tasks and setting deadlines.

With it, you can:

Map out your posting schedule for the week or month

Align content themes with key dates or campaigns

Assign tasks to team members and set deadlines for drafts or approvals

Track performance metrics to fine-tune future posts

2. Asana Event Planning Template

Via: Asana

The Asana Event Planning Template organizes every detail of your marketing or community event. It covers logistics, guest lists, timelines, and more, with dedicated sections to manage each aspect.

With this template, you can easily track tasks, monitor progress, and stay on top of timelines, ensuring every step is handled smoothly from start to finish.

Additionally, the built-in calendar view helps you visualize important dates and milestones as the tasks progress.

3. Asana Sprint Planning Template

Via: Asana

Need to strategize all the work you are planning to get done in the upcoming sprint? Use the Asana Sprint Planning Template to break down tasks into manageable sprints. The template can be used throughout your sprint, starting from the initial planning session to your final retrospective. It also:

Defines sprint goals and priorities

Assigns tasks to team members with clear deadlines

Tracks progress to ensure timely completion of sprints

Reviews each sprint to adjust future plans

4. Asana Gantt Chart Template

Via: Asana

Gantt charts visually organize tasks on a timeline, showing start and end dates, durations, and dependencies. The Asana Gantt Chart Template provides an interactive timeline that makes project tracking more intuitive.

The template includes functionality to plot tasks and their dependencies on a clear timeline, making it easy to assign due dates and monitor progress. When project timelines shift, you can adjust deadlines to keep everything on track.

Plus, with a bird’s eye view of the entire project, you can manage the overall flow effectively and ensure your team stays aligned.

5. Asana 1-on-1 Meeting Template

Via: Asana

The Asana 1-on-1 Meeting template lays the foundation for productive conversations with your new team member(s). It tracks discussion topics, action items, and key takeaways so nothing gets forgotten.

To use it effectively, you can:

Set an agenda by listing discussion points before the meeting

Note any decisions or next steps directly during the meeting

Assign follow-up tasks with deadlines to keep progress moving

Use it as a reference for future meetings to track ongoing issues and achievements

6. Asana Product Backlog Template

Via: Asana

The Asana Postmortem Template is a great way for you and your team to reflect on completed projects. It provides a clear structure for analyzing successes and areas for improvement.

The template guides you through documenting key elements like objectives, outcomes, and challenges while providing space to capture what worked, what didn’t, and the lessons learned. This process fosters open dialogue, encourages accountability, and permits everyone to share their perspectives, leading to better team dynamics and collective learning.

By using this Asana template, you’ll improve performance, capture valuable business insights, and create a culture of continuous growth for future projects.

7. Asana Daily StandUp Template

Via: Asana

The Asana Agile Daily Standup Template keeps teams aligned by providing a clear framework for tracking daily progress during a standup. It ensures everyone stays updated on completed tasks, ongoing work, and any blockers that need attention, making standups more efficient and focused.

With this template, team members can easily share what they accomplished yesterday, their plans for today, and any roadblocks they’re facing.

It also allows you to track tasks throughout the day, assign follow-up actions to address issues quickly, and review past standup notes to monitor long-term progress.

8. Asana Sprint Retrospective Template

Via: Asana

Improvement is a continuous journey, and learning from mistakes is key.

The Asana Sprint Retrospective Template reflects on completed sprints, offering space for both—achievements and areas for improvement. It fosters consistent team growth and optimizes your overall process by encouraging open dialogue and actionable feedback.

This r template can also help:

Recognize a team member who performed well or assign training to someone who’s underperforming

Identify actionable insights from retrospectives to improve future sprints

Assign tasks based on past performances and address any issues

Regularly review progress to track ongoing improvements

9. Asana Project Reporting Template

Via: Asana

The Asana Project Reporting Template serves as a central hub for all your project updates. It allows you to quickly assess what’s been accomplished, what’s coming up, and how close you are to reaching your goals.

This project template cuts down on the hassle of sifting through multiple sources to provide status updates, making reporting more efficient and clear.

You can create weekly or monthly reports with ease, keeping everything consistent across projects, and the reusable format means you can start fresh for every new project by simply copying and filling in the details.

10. Asana Capacity Planning Template

Via: Asana

Asana’s Capacity Planning Template offers assistance with precise task management and resource allocation. It ensures that the necessary team members and tools are in place for your projects, avoiding overload and increasing productivity.

With this template, you can:

Identify current and upcoming projects along with their resource requirements

Allocate new team members based on their availability and skills

Monitor resource usage and adjust allocations as project demands evolve

Regularly review capacity to foresee and address any potential shortages or surpluses

11. Asana Production Schedule Template

Via: Asana

When juggling multiple projects, prioritizing effectively can be challenging. That’s where the Asana Production Schedule Template comes in. It follows your production process from start to finish, making it easier to manage timelines, coordinate tasks, and ensure every step runs smoothly.

This template can be used to:

Assign tasks to the team with clear deadlines for each stage

Track progress and adjust timelines as needed to stay on schedule

Identify and resolve any production bottlenecks early on

12. Asana Process Map Template

Via: Asana

Sorting through endless documents can be overwhelming, which is why Asana’s Process Map Template is so useful. It visualizes your workflows, making it easier to outline complex processes, identify inefficiencies, and ensure your team understands each step.

With this template, you can:

Document each step of your process in a clear, sequential format

Assign tasks and deadlines to team members for each step

Use the map to pinpoint potential bottlenecks and areas for improvement

Regularly review and update the map to keep it aligned with current practices and needs

13. Asana Marketing Strategy Template

Via: Asana

The Asana Marketing Strategy Template makes planning and executing your marketing efforts straightforward. It organizes your campaigns, tracks how things are going, and ensures your team stays focused on your goals.

You can outline your marketing objectives clearly, break your strategy into actionable items, and assign them to team members with deadlines.

As you monitor progress and campaign performance, the Asana template allows you to adjust your approach based on results, keeping your marketing activities on track.

14. Asana Project Scope Management Plan Template

Via: Asana

The Asana Project Scope Management Plan Template assists in defining and managing your project’s boundaries effectively. By focusing on project scope, budget, and timeline, you can better meet your goals and avoid issues like scope creep, which further lead to delays and budget overruns.

With this template, you’ll establish a clear project scope that covers key elements such as deadlines, budgets, and deliverables. This clarity supports resource allocation and sets realistic expectations for everyone involved.

Key features of the Asana template include:

A project scope statement to clarify inclusions and exclusions

A work breakdown structure (WBS) to track tasks and dependencies

Stakeholder assignment charts to define roles and responsibilities

A change control process for managing and evaluating scope changes

15. Asana Project Closure Template

Via: Asana

The Asana Project Closure Template helps teams wrap up projects by outlining all the necessary steps after completing deliverables. It ensures a smooth transition from project completion to closure by covering essential tasks like reviewing plans, finalizing budgets, and updating documentation.

The template also includes a testing plan to measure and share results, handles project sign-offs to confirm completion, and manages handoffs for follow-up deliverables.

Asana Project Management Limitations

Asana for project management offers a lot of utility, but it does have some limitations.

Here’s a look at some of them:

Limited flexibility: The templates offer a basic framework but don’t facilitate deep customization like adding advanced fields. This can be restrictive if your project requires a more tailored approach

No built-in automation: Many Asana project management templates lack integrated automation, so you’ll often need to manually adjust task statuses, deadlines, or dependencies. This can become a tedious process, especially with larger projects

Lack of time-tracking features: One major drawback is the absence of built-in time tracking. If keeping track of time spent on tasks is essential for your projects, you’ll need an external tool

Limited assignment features: Asana’s task assignment feature restricts each task to only one assignee. This limitation can pose challenges for tasks requiring collaboration or multiple contributors

Alternative Asana Project Management Templates

If you’re considering alternatives to Asana, ClickUp is a strong contender that deserves your attention.

ClickUp is a versatile tool designed to smoothen your workflow with its comprehensive features and customizable templates. Let’s explore how this project management tool can offer a fresh approach to managing your projects more effectively.

1. ClickUp Project Management Template

Download This Template Streamline project planning and organization with the ClickUp Project Management Template

The ClickUp Project Management Template is your go-to solution for handling complex projects involving multiple teams. It simplifies your workflow, boosts collaboration, and keeps everything on track from start to finish.

With this template, you can easily track tasks, deadlines, and responsibilities, giving you a clear view of the entire project. It’s perfect for project managers who need to coordinate across different teams, improving communication.

Additionally, the custom template allows you to adapt the project management process to suit your style and the unique requirements of your team.

2. ClickUp Project Management Portfolio Template

Download This Template Centralize and oversee multiple projects effortlessly using the ClickUp Project Management Portfolio Template

If you find it challenging to track multiple projects across different departments and programs, the ClickUp Project Management Portfolio Template is here to help. This template aids project tracking, keeping you updated on each project’s health and progress in real time.

It supports collaboration by enabling team members to update their progress and share feedback directly within the platform. This fosters proactive communication and ensures that everyone is aligned on project goals and deadlines.

You will also benefit from three view types—Weekly Status Reports, Team, and PMO Roadmap—to ensure you have the insights needed to make informed decisions.

3. ClickUp Project Management Report Template

Download This Template Gain clear insights into your project’s performance with the Project Management Report Template by ClickUp

You might think you have a solid project planning strategy, but unexpected issues can still arise and affect your timeline. Put an end to these worries with the ClickUp Project Management Report Template.

The template has a few key sections, like:

Project overview: Provides a high-level summary with the project name, client, dates, and a brief description for a quick orientation

Project status: Uses Uses ClickUp Custom Statuses with a color-coded system (green, yellow, red) to show if the project is on track

Milestones and deliverables: Tracks key milestones, due dates, and their status to highlight potential roadblocks

Issues and risks: Documents and tracks issues and risks, including their impact, mitigation strategies, and responsible parties

Budget and financials: Offers an overview of the budget, including original amounts, current expenditures, and variances

Upcoming Tasks & Milestones: Outlines key tasks and milestones for the next period

4. ClickUp Project Management Playbook Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Management Playbook Template is designed to help you plan, manage, and track your projects.

The Project Management Playbook Template by ClickU p comes with a pre-built folder for your Workspace and is designed to facilitate project planning, management, and execution.

Let’s discuss how you can get started with the template:

First, set your project goals by brainstorming and noting down what you want to achieve

Next, define the project scope by outlining necessary tasks and milestones, which you can add as ClickUp Custom Fields

When you open the template, you’ll see a clear layout with project goals, key milestones, and timelines. This setup defines what success looks like and lets you tailor objectives to fit your specific needs, making sure everyone on your team is on the same page

The template also encourages regular check-ins and reviews as you progress through your project. Finally, you can set up ClickUp Recurring Task s for weekly or bi-weekly meetings to assess progress against goals and adjust plans as needed

5. ClickUp Project Management Tasks Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Management Tasks Plan Template is designed to help you manage projects and tasks from start to finish.

Deadlines can be overwhelming, but the ClickUp Project Management Tasks Template lets you keep them all in check. This template simplifies project management by allowing you to create tasks and subtasks, assign them to team members, and control who can see what.

With features like the ClickUp Timeline View and Gantt Chart View, the template helps you keep an eye on progress and deadlines without a hitch. It also organizes complex projects into manageable pieces, so you don’t have to worry about tracking each task and assignment individually.

6. ClickUp Project Management Framework Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Management Framework Template is designed to help you manage and improve your processes and workflows.

If you’re struggling to get a new project off the ground, the ClickUp Project Management Framework Template could be your ideal solution. It provides everything you need to kickstart your project and stay on track with timelines and budgets.

The template lets you plan efficiently for every aspect of your project, create processes and procedures that improve collaboration, track progress, and resolve issues quickly with real-time updates—all from ClickUp.

The best part? This template is beginner-friendly and works for both small projects with limited resources and larger, more complex ones.

7. ClickUp Project Management Review Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Management Review Template is designed to help teams review progress, identify risks, and plan for the future.

A project management review is crucial for every project as it determines whether it’s worth continuing or needs adjustments. The Project Management Review Template by ClickUp provides the tools and visualizations needed to keep your reviews organized and insightful.

The template lets you collect feedback from stakeholders, identify areas for improvement, and organize projects for efficient review processes. It’s all you need to conduct project reviews, whether you’re managing a single project or multiple initiatives at once.

8. ClickUp Project Management Approach Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Management Approach Template is designed to help you plan, organize, and follow the steps of a project in one place.

Planning is the cornerstone of any successful project. Whether you’re managing a small team or a large-scale initiative, the ClickUp Project Management Approach Template offers a structured framework to keep things on track.

This template creates a clear roadmap for your project with detailed timelines and task assignments, making it easy to stay organized and efficient. It also keeps your team, clients, and stakeholders connected and on the same page throughout the entire project.

From product launches to app development, this template can become your go-to for efficient and successful project management.

9. ClickUp Project Management Requirements Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Management Requirements Template is designed to help you keep track of project requirements.

Clear and well-defined project management requirements set the stage for success.

The ClickUp Project Management Requirements Template provides a solid framework to ensure everyone is on the same page regarding your project’s scope, deliverables, and timeline.

With this template, you can easily document and organize your project, assign tasks, track progress, and set milestones.

Whether you’re managing an agile team or handling a complex project, this ClickUp template keeps you organized and ahead of the curve.

10. ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Management Spreadsheet Template is designed to help you keep track of all the tasks involved in a project.

Managing projects can be challenging, but a well-organized spreadsheet can make all the difference. The ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template enables you to stay on top of your projects—from small-scale initiatives to large-scale endeavors.

With this template, you can easily visualize project timelines for better planning and coordination. It also keeps stakeholders updated on any changes or issues.

Say goodbye to confusion when managing large projects—this template handles all the numbers and details for you.

Glide Through Project Management Using ClickUp Templates

Project management can be a grueling task if you don’t have a proper support system to navigate obstacles. From planning and strategizing to recording, executing, and reviewing, templates can be your best bet to streamline these tasks.

While Asana project management templates are functional, they fall short in customization and automation options—areas where ClickUp excels.

ClickUp offers a unified workspace with features that can significantly enhance your project management experience.

Sign up for ClickUp to optimize your workflow today.