A 11 legjobb AI-alapú kérdőívkészítő az intelligens visszajelzések gyűjtéséhez

👀 Did You Know? The market research industry has grown significantly, with global revenue surpassing $84 billion, doubling since its earlier stages.
From user-friendly interfaces to customizable templates, these AI tools are designed to make your feedback collection smarter and more efficient.
- ClickUp : Best for feedback management and collaboration
- Jotform: Best for creating highly customized and complex surveys
- Typeform: Best for scoring leads from surveys
- SurveyMonkey Genius: Best for predictive AI analytics and research
- Forms. app: Best for small businesses and solopreneurs
- Tally: Best for teams on a tight budget
- SurveySparrow: Best for sentiment analysis and emotion recognition
- QuestionPro: Best for academic and market research surveys
- Formshare: Best for creating multilingual surveys
- Fillout: Best for developers who require API integration
- Formstack: Best for HIPAA-compliant and healthcare surveys
What Should You Look for in an AI Survey Generator?
Choosing the right AI survey generator isn’t about luck but finding the tool that fits your needs. Here are key features to prioritize:
- Conditional logic and branching: Opt for an AI survey builder that allows surveys to adapt based on previous answers, keeping respondents engaged and helping you gather richer data
- Automated data and predictive analytics: Look for a platform that can detect patterns, forecast trends, and suggest real-time adjustments while your survey is live
- Sentiment analysis and emotion recognition: Choose a tool that can analyze the emotions behind open-ended responses, identify negative reactions, and even suggest better word choices for follow-up questions
- Natural language processing: Your surveys should feel like a conversation, so pick an AI survey generator that understands and adapts to spoken language
- Customization options: Ensure the AI survey maker allows you to tweak the look, tone, and structure to align with your brand’s personality and audience
- Integrations: Look for a platform that seamlessly connects with your existing business tools, making data flow easier
- Cost: Find a solution that’s both affordable and offers solid ROI without burning a hole in your budget
Choose wisely, and watch how a smart AI survey generator can elevate your feedback game!
The 11 Best AI Survey Generators
It’s time to find your ideal tool! Here are the top 11 AI survey generators:
1. ClickUp (Best for feedback management and collaboration)
ClickUp, the everything app for work, not only lets you create intelligent, chat-like surveys but also links them to your productivity and collaboration tools, so everything stays in one place.
The real power duo in this process are the ClickUp Form View and ClickUp Brain, two features that link survey data collection with task automation and turn user feedback into action.
The Form View lets you quickly collect feedback from employees, customers, prospects, and other stakeholders. Unlike rigid, one-size-fits-all survey tools, it uses conditional responses to adjust survey questions in real time based on user input.
This makes your surveys feel more natural and engaging—like a conversation rather than just another form to fill out.
Once the responses are in, you can set up one of ClickUp’s 1,000+ automations with apps like Zapier and Slack, to turn them into trackable tasks and add them directly to your workflow.
ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s trusted AI assistant, can create personalized surveys from prompts, auto-assign tasks directly from responses, and analyze the collected data to produce custom reports and charts.
💡 Pro Tip: You can ask ClickUp Brain to generate a bank of survey questions based on upcoming or past projects, campaigns, and events within seconds!
The AI assistant also provides real-time reports of the survey data, which you can easily visualize through charts and graphs. If you’re short on time or energy, ClickUp’s library of easy-to-use, customizable templates can help.
Need to run an employee engagement survey? The ClickUp Employee Engagement Survey template simplifies life with Custom Fields, Custom Statuses, and relevant questions. Designed to gather real-time insights into your team’s satisfaction and engagement, it offers valuable data for fostering a transparent workplace culture.
If you need a more versatile feedback template, the ClickUp Feedback Form template is perfect for gathering customer, user, or partner input. It lets you create customized surveys for specific needs. With editable fields and various question types, collecting actionable feedback is easy.
📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tool s, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.
ClickUp best features
- Make surveys dynamic with conditional logic to adapt based on previous answers
- Store and organize all survey data in one place, including responses and participant details
- Automate survey distribution based on audience traits and past interactions for better outreach
- Personalize surveys according to participant preferences or feedback history
- Generate detailed reports on survey results, trends, and key metrics like engagement and response rates
ClickUp limitations
- Too many features can overwhelm new users
- It has a slight learning curve
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (10000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4300+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about ClickUp
ClickUp has allowed me to bring my task, project, client and team management all into the one tool! The automation capabilities are insane, the forms feature has been a game changer and the ability to customise how I use it with custom fields (that can even match my brand colours if I want) make it the best tool I have found to date.
2. Jotform (Best for creating highly customized and complex surveys)
What makes Jotform a good AI survey tool is how it uses AI throughout the entire survey creation process.
It suggests relevant questions based on your topic, automatically adjusts the design to match your brand, and even predicts where people might lose interest. This makes it easy to create custom, detailed, and visually appealing surveys that keep people engaged and improve response rates — without any technical skills needed.
Features like the AI Form Builder and PDF Editor are handy for generating surveys from simple text descriptions and automatically converting survey responses into professional PDFs.
Jotform best features
- Auto-create custom surveys (with questions, fields, and layouts) from text prompts
- Customize using 100+ themes, CSS styling, and more to match your brand
- Accept secure payments from 30+ gateways
- Send automatic confirmation emails and notifications
- Choose from over 10,000 templates for different purposes
- Integrate with 150+ third-party tools like HubSpot and Zapier
Jotform limitations
- Free version has limited features
- Some users find the mobile version less intuitive
Jotform pricing
- Starter: Free
- Bronze: $39/month
- Silver: $49/month
- Gold: $129/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Jotform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (3,400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,300+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about Jotform
Jotform gives me all the functionality I need and then some and the ability to electronically sign. It is so easy to use and meets my needs perfectly, enabling me to quickly craft any form that I need.
3. Typeform (Best for scoring leads from surveys)
Typeform’s AI surveys analyze responses to identify engaged prospects, making it ideal for lead qualification and user research.
It tracks metrics like response speed, answer changes, and engagement. The AI assigns higher lead scores to genuinely interested prospects based on these signals.
Typeform personalizes question paths and detects inconsistencies, such as conflicting budget or timeline responses, adjusting lead scores for more accurate insights.
Typeform best features
- Create branded surveys automatically by analyzing the company’s website
- Personalize questions using skip and branching logic based on previous answers
- Use AI to analyze emotions in open-ended answers and adjust question-wording
- Add animations and multimedia to make surveys more interactive
- Choose from 3000+ customizable templates like customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer effort score (CES), and net promoter score (NPS)
- Connect with 120+ third-party apps like Calendly and Slack
Typeform limitations
- Limited customization
- Expensive for small businesses
Typeform pricing
Core plans:
- Free Forever
- Basic: $29/month
- Plus: $59/month
- Business: $99/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Growth plans:
- Growth Essentials: $199/month
- Growth Pro: $349/month
- Growth Custom: Custom pricing
Typeform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (750+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (850+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about Typeform
Use Typeform if you care about your survey feeling like your brand! If you care more about quickly executing an internal survey, use Google Forms.
🧠 Fun Fact: The NPS method has existed since 2003 when Frederick F. Reichheld introduced it in his Harvard Business Review article, The One Number You Need to Grow.
4. SurveyMonkey Genius (Best for predictive AI analytics and research)
Many market researchers rely on SurveyMonkey Genius for its extensive analytics, ability to predict forecast trends, and ability to flag unusual patterns.
The platform analyzes response patterns and sample size, recommending how many more responses you need for accurate results.
SurveyMonkey suggests real-world-inspired questions and uncovers hidden connections in your data, detecting subtle statistical biases for accurate results.
SurveyMonkey Genius best features
- Choose from 25+ question types and 400+ templates to customize surveys
- Track customer satisfaction scores with an NPS calculator
- Show specific questions to the right audience using skip and branching logic
- Reach a global audience with surveys available in over 70 languages
- Integrate with 200+ tools like Microsoft Power BI, Salesforce, and Marketo
SurveyMonkey Genius limitations
- UI can be difficult to navigate
- Advanced analytics are available only in paid plans
SurveyMonkey Genius pricing
- Basic: Free
- Premier Annual: $1,428/year
- Advantage Annual: $468/year
- Standard Monthly: $99/month
- Team Advantage: $25/month (billed annually)
- Team Premier: $75/month (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
SurveyMonkey Genius ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (22,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10,000+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about SurveyMonkey Genius
Super impressed with some AI usage where it is smart enough to choose the answer type for you (radio button, check box, slider etc) based on the wording of the question. A strong model overall, got the basics covered with a lot of innovation as well.
5. Forms. app (Best for small businesses and solopreneurs)
Most small businesses and solopreneurs prefer simplicity and affordability above all else. As a result, they choose a tool like forms.app to create surveys without a steep learning curve.
Its AI is powerful enough to generate a complete, customized survey from a simple voice command or text prompt in under 30 seconds. It can also create survey questions from existing content.
For example, if you upload a customer feedback email, forms. app’s AI can identify vital topics and turn them into relevant questions.
Forms. app best features
- Auto-generate survey questions and answer options by entering a topic
- Use conditional logic to create follow-up questions automatically based on previous answers
- Turn survey responses into detailed reports and spot trends and patterns
- Get access to 2,000+ forms and survey templates for different needs
- Integrate with over 500 tools like HubSpot, Slack, and Stripe
Forms. app limitations
- Technical issues may make the app buggy
- Limited customization
- Free version lacks advanced features
Forms. app pricing
- Free
- Basic: $5/month
- Pro: $10/month
- Premium: $25/month
Forms. app ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (470+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (240+ reviews)
💡Pro Tip: Optimize your surveys for mobile by using large buttons, short questions, and an intuitive layout. Test your surveys on both desktop and mobile devices before launch.
6. Tally (Best for teams on a tight budget)
One of the best things about Tally is that it doesn’t hide its best features behind a paywall, making it a go-to for budget-conscious teams.
You can use advanced AI features like conditional branching, answer piping, and field pre-population to create unlimited interactive and personalized forms for free. Tally also allows your surveys to collect payments and signatures, display calculations, and upload files for an effective experience.
Tally best features
- Create online surveys from scratch or choose a pre-made one from its extensive library of templates
- Customize forms to match your brand using CSS and embedded content
- Translate surveys into 50+ languages for a global audience
- Share using embeds, pop-ups, links, and custom domains
- Connect to thousands of third-party tools with Zapier, Make, and Pipedream
Tally limitations
- Limited personalization
- Custom domains and CSS are available in the paid plans
Tally pricing
- Free
- Pro: $29/month
- Business: $89/month
Tally ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: No ratings available
What real-life users are saying about Tally
I love Tally, I think the form fields and form logic are so flexible and it embeds easily into a website (although I get TypeScript warnings which is annoying…). Unlimited forms and submissions as well!
7. SurveySparrow (Best for sentiment analysis and emotion recognition)
HR teams often pick SurveySparrow for employee feedback and engagement surveys because its AI delivers a detailed analysis of responses.
Its CogniVue feature can split written and transcribed text from video and audio responses to look for hidden emotions. It gauges the overall tone of a respondent’s feedback and categorizes it as positive, negative, mixed, or neutral.
SurveySparrow best features
- Engage respondents with interactive, chat-like conversational surveys
- Schedule recurring surveys to send automatically at set intervals
- Manage surveys across multiple channels from one dashboard
- Measure customer experience with NPS, CSAT, and CES surveys to track loyalty, satisfaction, and effort
- Choose from 1,000+ pre-designed templates to create professional surveys
SurveySparrow limitations
- Platform can be buggy at times
- Basic reporting features
SurveySparrow pricing
- Basic: $39/month (quarterly billing)
- Starter: $59/month (quarterly billing)
- Business: $149/month (quarterly billing)
- Professional: $399/month (quarterly billing)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
SurveySparrow ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
8. QuestionPro (Best for academic and market research surveys)
QuestionPro, with its AI assistant QxBot, creates detailed market research surveys and performs advanced statistical tests like regression data analysis. InsightsHub identifies patterns, generates research reports with citations, and ensures proper research methods.
The AI flags issues, suggests control questions to avoid bias and calculates required responses for reliable results.
QuestionPro best features
- Customize survey flow with 10+ logic options, including branching, delayed logic, and data extraction
- Choose from 50+ question types like open-ended, multiple choice, rating scales, and matrix tables
- Auto-generate conversational surveys based on research topics using AI
- Explore 350+ templates for quick survey creation
- Integrate with third-party tools via Zapier and API
QuestionPro limitations
- Customizable charts and graphs are limited
- UI is glitchy and not as friendly
QuestionPro pricing
- Essentials: Free
- Advanced: $99/user per month
- Team Edition: $83/user per month
- Research Suite: Custom pricing
QuestionPro ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (450+ reviews)
9. Formshare (Best for creating multilingual surveys)
Formshare is the only tool on our list that lets you create unlimited forms for free.
But what sets it apart is its ability to create conversational surveys in over 120 languages, letting you reach a global target audience. You can simply ask its AI to create these surveys by typing out prompts and sharing them via links or embedding them directly on your website.
Formshare best features
- Customize forms using different colors and styles to match your brand
- Integrate with appointment scheduling apps like Calendly and Cal. com
- Ensure secure data collection process with built-in encryption features
Formshare limitations
- Several advanced features are still being developed
Formshare pricing
- Free forever
Formshare ratings and reviews
- G2: No ratings available
- Capterra: No ratings available
🧠Fun Fact: Studies show that nearly 80% of people prefer brands that actively collect and use customer feedback.
10. Fillout (Best for developers who require API integration)
Many developers and product teams want forms that feel like a natural part of their software, not an external tool. And Fillout excels at creating those.
Its prompt-based surveys come with REST API endpoints, webhook settings, and code snippets that help you smoothly blend them into your website or application. The platform integrates with over 2,000 third-party apps via tools like Zapier and Make.
Fillout’s AI is also good at generating unbiased questions and auto-designing the surveys to match your brand.
Fillout best features
- Auto-generate survey questions and introductions using simple prompts
- Choose from 50+ question types, including checkboxes, images, and rankings
- View survey results on a summary page with visual data and customizable charts
- Track real-time analytics like completed submissions and response rates
- Accept payments directly by integrating with apps like Stripe and Paypal
Fillout limitations
- Calculations are less intuitive and slow
- Features are too basic and require updates
Fillout pricing
- Free
- Starter: $19/month
- Pro: $49/month
- Business: $89/month
Fillout ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
11. Formstack (Best for HIPAA-compliant and healthcare surveys)
With Formstack, compliance with HIPAA and SOC2 is a top priority. The platform automatically adds encryption for sensitive healthcare data. It scans responses in real-time, detecting misplaced health information and alerting admins.
This ensures secure, user-friendly forms while helping healthcare companies maintain privacy and follow strict privacy laws.
Formstack best features
- Drag-and-drop builder that auto-detects sensitive health data
- Protect data and block spam with SSL encryption and reCAPTCHA
- Create smart follow-up questions based on health conditions or treatments
- Automate workflows and set or assign custom permissions
- Connect with 260+ tools, including EHR systems, via open API
Formstack limitations
- Advanced features are available in top-tier plans
- Can get buggy from time to time
Formstack pricing
- Forms: $99/month
- Suite: $299/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Formstack ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4/5 (100+ reviews)
What real-life users are saying about Formstack
Formstack has been crucial to increasing efficiency on our team – we use it for a wide variety of purposes but the two most helpful are data collection (signing up for an event or submitting an interest form) and post-event surveys (collecting feedback and how to follow up with clients).
Collecting feedback is crucial, but traditional survey methods just don’t keep up anymore. AI survey generators streamline the process by personalizing questions, analyzing responses in real-time, and automating follow-ups. This means you get better insights with less effort, collecting data that drives informed decisions.
None of the tools we’ve reviewed integrates surveys into project workflows like ClickUp.
The platform transforms feedback into tasks, organizes responses, and provides actionable insights for customer, employee, and market research. It’s not just a survey tool; it’s a comprehensive work and data management solution.
