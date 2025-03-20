A 11 legjobb AI-alapú kérdőívkészítő az intelligens visszajelzések gyűjtéséhez

You’re hosting a big event and need feedback from everyone, but you’re dreading creating surveys.

That’s where AI survey generators come into play. These smart tools simplify the survey creation process, allowing you to craft engaging questions and easily analyze responses!

But with so many AI survey makers out there, how do you choose the right one?

To help, we’ve rounded up the 11 best AI survey tools that will make data collection effortless while keeping your audience engaged

👀 Did You Know? The market research industry has grown significantly, with global revenue surpassing $84 billion, doubling since its earlier stages.

⏰ 60-Second Summary From user-friendly interfaces to customizable templates, these AI tools are designed to make your feedback collection smarter and more efficient. ClickUp : Best for feedback management and collaboration Best for feedback management and collaboration Jotform: Best for creating highly customized and complex surveys Typeform: Best for scoring leads from surveys SurveyMonkey Genius: Best for predictive AI analytics and research Forms. app: Best for small businesses and solopreneurs Tally: Best for teams on a tight budget SurveySparrow: Best for sentiment analysis and emotion recognition QuestionPro: Best for academic and market research surveys Formshare: Best for creating multilingual surveys Fillout: Best for developers who require API integration Formstack: Best for HIPAA-compliant and healthcare surveys

What Should You Look for in an AI Survey Generator?

Choosing the right AI survey generator isn’t about luck but finding the tool that fits your needs. Here are key features to prioritize:

Conditional logic and branching : Opt for an AI survey builder that allows surveys to adapt based on previous answers, keeping respondents engaged and helping you gather richer data : Opt for an AI survey builder that allows surveys to adapt based on previous answers, keeping respondents engaged and helping you gather richer data

Automated data and predictive analytics : Look for a platform that can detect patterns, forecast trends, and suggest real-time adjustments while your survey is live

Sentiment analysis and emotion recognition : Choose a tool that can analyze the emotions behind open-ended responses, identify negative reactions, and even suggest better word choices for follow-up questions

Natural language processing : Your surveys should feel like a conversation, so pick an AI survey generator that understands and adapts to spoken language

Customization options : Ensure the AI survey maker allows you to tweak the look, tone, and structure to align with your brand’s personality and audience

Integrations : Look for a platform that seamlessly connects with your existing business tools, making data flow easier

Cost: Find a solution that’s both affordable and offers solid ROI without burning a hole in your budget

Choose wisely, and watch how a smart AI survey generator can elevate your feedback game!

The 11 Best AI Survey Generators

It’s time to find your ideal tool! Here are the top 11 AI survey generators:

1. ClickUp (Best for feedback management and collaboration)

Collect feedback from customers, clients, and employees by creating engaging surveys using the ClickUp Form View

ClickUp, the everything app for work, not only lets you create intelligent, chat-like surveys but also links them to your productivity and collaboration tools, so everything stays in one place.

The real power duo in this process are the ClickUp Form View and ClickUp Brain, two features that link survey data collection with task automation and turn user feedback into action.

Save time by automating the entire survey process, from collecting responses to assigning tasks, with ClickUp Automations

The Form View lets you quickly collect feedback from employees, customers, prospects, and other stakeholders. Unlike rigid, one-size-fits-all survey tools, it uses conditional responses to adjust survey questions in real time based on user input.

This makes your surveys feel more natural and engaging—like a conversation rather than just another form to fill out.

Once the responses are in, you can set up one of ClickUp’s 1,000+ automations with apps like Zapier and Slack, to turn them into trackable tasks and add them directly to your workflow.

Ask ClickUp Brain to create readymade survey outlines and templates within seconds

ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s trusted AI assistant, can create personalized surveys from prompts, auto-assign tasks directly from responses, and analyze the collected data to produce custom reports and charts.

Generate question banks for different types of surveys using ClickUp Brain and tailor them to receive the insights you need

💡 Pro Tip: You can ask ClickUp Brain to generate a bank of survey questions based on upcoming or past projects, campaigns, and events within seconds!

The AI assistant also provides real-time reports of the survey data, which you can easily visualize through charts and graphs. If you’re short on time or energy, ClickUp’s library of easy-to-use, customizable templates can help.

Need to run an employee engagement survey? The ClickUp Employee Engagement Survey template simplifies life with Custom Fields, Custom Statuses, and relevant questions. Designed to gather real-time insights into your team’s satisfaction and engagement, it offers valuable data for fostering a transparent workplace culture.

If you need a more versatile feedback template, the ClickUp Feedback Form template is perfect for gathering customer, user, or partner input. It lets you create customized surveys for specific needs. With editable fields and various question types, collecting actionable feedback is easy.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tool s, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

ClickUp best features

Make surveys dynamic with conditional logic to adapt based on previous answers

Store and organize all survey data in one place, including responses and participant details

Automate survey distribution based on audience traits and past interactions for better outreach

Personalize surveys according to participant preferences or feedback history

Generate detailed reports on survey results, trends, and key metrics like engagement and response rates

ClickUp limitations

Too many features can overwhelm new users

It has a slight learning curve

ClickUp pricing

Free Foreve r

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4300+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

ClickUp has allowed me to bring my task, project, client and team management all into the one tool! The automation capabilities are insane, the forms feature has been a game changer and the ability to customise how I use it with custom fields (that can even match my brand colours if I want) make it the best tool I have found to date.

2. Jotform (Best for creating highly customized and complex surveys)

via Jotform

What makes Jotform a good AI survey tool is how it uses AI throughout the entire survey creation process.

It suggests relevant questions based on your topic, automatically adjusts the design to match your brand, and even predicts where people might lose interest. This makes it easy to create custom, detailed, and visually appealing surveys that keep people engaged and improve response rates — without any technical skills needed.

Features like the AI Form Builder and PDF Editor are handy for generating surveys from simple text descriptions and automatically converting survey responses into professional PDFs.

Jotform best features

Auto-create custom surveys (with questions, fields, and layouts) from text prompts

Customize using 100+ themes, CSS styling, and more to match your brand

Accept secure payments from 30+ gateways

Send automatic confirmation emails and notifications

Choose from over 10,000 templates for different purposes

Integrate with 150+ third-party tools like HubSpot and Zapier

Jotform limitations

Free version has limited features

Some users find the mobile version less intuitive

Jotform pricing

Starter: Free

Bronze: $39/month

Silver: $49/month

Gold: $129/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jotform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (3,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,300+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Jotform

Jotform gives me all the functionality I need and then some and the ability to electronically sign. It is so easy to use and meets my needs perfectly, enabling me to quickly craft any form that I need.

3. Typeform (Best for scoring leads from surveys)

via Typeform

Typeform’s AI surveys analyze responses to identify engaged prospects, making it ideal for lead qualification and user research.

It tracks metrics like response speed, answer changes, and engagement. The AI assigns higher lead scores to genuinely interested prospects based on these signals.

Typeform personalizes question paths and detects inconsistencies, such as conflicting budget or timeline responses, adjusting lead scores for more accurate insights.

Typeform best features

Create branded surveys automatically by analyzing the company’s website

Personalize questions using skip and branching logic based on previous answers

Use AI to analyze emotions in open-ended answers and adjust question-wording

Add animations and multimedia to make surveys more interactive

Choose from 3000+ customizable templates like customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer effort score (CES), and net promoter score (NPS)

Connect with 120+ third-party apps like Calendly and Slack

Typeform limitations

Limited customization

Expensive for small businesses

Typeform pricing

Core plans:

Free Forever

Basic: $29/month

Plus: $59/month

Business: $99/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Growth plans:

Growth Essentials: $199/month

Growth Pro: $349/month

Growth Custom: Custom pricing

Typeform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (750+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (850+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Typeform

Use Typeform if you care about your survey feeling like your brand! If you care more about quickly executing an internal survey, use Google Forms.

🧠 Fun Fact: The NPS method has existed since 2003 when Frederick F. Reichheld introduced it in his Harvard Business Review article, The One Number You Need to Grow.

4. SurveyMonkey Genius (Best for predictive AI analytics and research)

via SurveyMonkey Genius

Many market researchers rely on SurveyMonkey Genius for its extensive analytics, ability to predict forecast trends, and ability to flag unusual patterns.

The platform analyzes response patterns and sample size, recommending how many more responses you need for accurate results.

SurveyMonkey suggests real-world-inspired questions and uncovers hidden connections in your data, detecting subtle statistical biases for accurate results.

SurveyMonkey Genius best features

Choose from 25+ question types and 400+ templates to customize surveys

Track customer satisfaction scores with an NPS calculator

Show specific questions to the right audience using skip and branching logic

Reach a global audience with surveys available in over 70 languages

Integrate with 200+ tools like Microsoft Power BI, Salesforce, and Marketo

SurveyMonkey Genius limitations

UI can be difficult to navigate

Advanced analytics are available only in paid plans

SurveyMonkey Genius pricing

Basic: Free

Premier Annual: $1,428/year

Advantage Annual: $468/year

Standard Monthly: $99/month

Team Advantage: $25/month (billed annually)

Team Premier: $75/month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

SurveyMonkey Genius ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (22,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about SurveyMonkey Genius

Super impressed with some AI usage where it is smart enough to choose the answer type for you (radio button, check box, slider etc) based on the wording of the question. A strong model overall, got the basics covered with a lot of innovation as well.

5. Forms. app (Best for small businesses and solopreneurs)

Most small businesses and solopreneurs prefer simplicity and affordability above all else. As a result, they choose a tool like forms.app to create surveys without a steep learning curve.

Its AI is powerful enough to generate a complete, customized survey from a simple voice command or text prompt in under 30 seconds. It can also create survey questions from existing content.

For example, if you upload a customer feedback email, forms. app’s AI can identify vital topics and turn them into relevant questions.

Forms. app best features

Auto-generate survey questions and answer options by entering a topic

Use conditional logic to create follow-up questions automatically based on previous answers

Turn survey responses into detailed reports and spot trends and patterns

Get access to 2,000+ forms and survey templates for different needs

Integrate with over 500 tools like HubSpot, Slack, and Stripe

Forms. app limitations

Technical issues may make the app buggy

Limited customization

Free version lacks advanced features

Forms. app pricing

Free

Basic: $5/month

Pro: $10/month

Premium: $25/month

Forms. app ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (470+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (240+ reviews)

💡Pro Tip: Optimize your surveys for mobile by using large buttons, short questions, and an intuitive layout. Test your surveys on both desktop and mobile devices before launch.

6. Tally (Best for teams on a tight budget)

via Tally

One of the best things about Tally is that it doesn’t hide its best features behind a paywall, making it a go-to for budget-conscious teams.

You can use advanced AI features like conditional branching, answer piping, and field pre-population to create unlimited interactive and personalized forms for free. Tally also allows your surveys to collect payments and signatures, display calculations, and upload files for an effective experience.

Tally best features

Create online surveys from scratch or choose a pre-made one from its extensive library of templates

Customize forms to match your brand using CSS and embedded content

Translate surveys into 50+ languages for a global audience

Share using embeds, pop-ups, links, and custom domains

Connect to thousands of third-party tools with Zapier, Make, and Pipedream

Tally limitations

Limited personalization

Custom domains and CSS are available in the paid plans

Tally pricing

Free

Pro: $29/month

Business: $89/month

Tally ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: No ratings available

What real-life users are saying about Tally

I love Tally, I think the form fields and form logic are so flexible and it embeds easily into a website (although I get TypeScript warnings which is annoying…). Unlimited forms and submissions as well!

7. SurveySparrow (Best for sentiment analysis and emotion recognition)

via SurveySparrow

HR teams often pick SurveySparrow for employee feedback and engagement surveys because its AI delivers a detailed analysis of responses.

Its CogniVue feature can split written and transcribed text from video and audio responses to look for hidden emotions. It gauges the overall tone of a respondent’s feedback and categorizes it as positive, negative, mixed, or neutral.

SurveySparrow best features

Engage respondents with interactive, chat-like conversational surveys

Schedule recurring surveys to send automatically at set intervals

Manage surveys across multiple channels from one dashboard

Measure customer experience with NPS, CSAT, and CES surveys to track loyalty, satisfaction, and effort

Choose from 1,000+ pre-designed templates to create professional surveys

SurveySparrow limitations

Platform can be buggy at times

Basic reporting features

SurveySparrow pricing

Basic: $39/month (quarterly billing)

Starter: $59/month (quarterly billing)

Business: $149/month (quarterly billing)

Professional: $399/month (quarterly billing)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

SurveySparrow ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

8. QuestionPro (Best for academic and market research surveys)

via QuestionPro

QuestionPro, with its AI assistant QxBot, creates detailed market research surveys and performs advanced statistical tests like regression data analysis. InsightsHub identifies patterns, generates research reports with citations, and ensures proper research methods.

The AI flags issues, suggests control questions to avoid bias and calculates required responses for reliable results.

QuestionPro best features

Customize survey flow with 10+ logic options, including branching, delayed logic, and data extraction

Choose from 50+ question types like open-ended, multiple choice, rating scales, and matrix tables

Auto-generate conversational surveys based on research topics using AI

Explore 350+ templates for quick survey creation

Integrate with third-party tools via Zapier and API

QuestionPro limitations

Customizable charts and graphs are limited

UI is glitchy and not as friendly

QuestionPro pricing

Essentials: Free

Advanced: $99/user per month

Team Edition: $83/user per month

Research Suite: Custom pricing

QuestionPro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (450+ reviews)

9. Formshare (Best for creating multilingual surveys)

via Formshare

Formshare is the only tool on our list that lets you create unlimited forms for free.

But what sets it apart is its ability to create conversational surveys in over 120 languages, letting you reach a global target audience. You can simply ask its AI to create these surveys by typing out prompts and sharing them via links or embedding them directly on your website.

Formshare best features

Customize forms using different colors and styles to match your brand

Integrate with appointment scheduling apps like Calendly and Cal. com

Ensure secure data collection process with built-in encryption features

Formshare limitations

Several advanced features are still being developed

Formshare pricing

Free forever

Formshare ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

🧠Fun Fact: Studies show that nearly 80% of people prefer brands that actively collect and use customer feedback.

10. Fillout (Best for developers who require API integration)

via Fillout

Many developers and product teams want forms that feel like a natural part of their software, not an external tool. And Fillout excels at creating those.

Its prompt-based surveys come with REST API endpoints, webhook settings, and code snippets that help you smoothly blend them into your website or application. The platform integrates with over 2,000 third-party apps via tools like Zapier and Make.

Fillout’s AI is also good at generating unbiased questions and auto-designing the surveys to match your brand.

Fillout best features

Auto-generate survey questions and introductions using simple prompts

Choose from 50+ question types, including checkboxes, images, and rankings

View survey results on a summary page with visual data and customizable charts

Track real-time analytics like completed submissions and response rates

Accept payments directly by integrating with apps like Stripe and Paypal

Fillout limitations

Calculations are less intuitive and slow

Features are too basic and require updates

Fillout pricing

Free

Starter: $19/month

Pro: $49/month

Business: $89/month

Fillout ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

11. Formstack (Best for HIPAA-compliant and healthcare surveys)

via Formstack

With Formstack, compliance with HIPAA and SOC2 is a top priority. The platform automatically adds encryption for sensitive healthcare data. It scans responses in real-time, detecting misplaced health information and alerting admins.

This ensures secure, user-friendly forms while helping healthcare companies maintain privacy and follow strict privacy laws.

Formstack best features

Drag-and-drop builder that auto-detects sensitive health data

Protect data and block spam with SSL encryption and reCAPTCHA

Create smart follow-up questions based on health conditions or treatments

Automate workflows and set or assign custom permissions

Connect with 260+ tools, including EHR systems, via open API

Formstack limitations

Advanced features are available in top-tier plans

Can get buggy from time to time

Formstack pricing

Forms: $99/month

Suite: $299/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Formstack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (100+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Formstack

Formstack has been crucial to increasing efficiency on our team – we use it for a wide variety of purposes but the two most helpful are data collection (signing up for an event or submitting an interest form) and post-event surveys (collecting feedback and how to follow up with clients).

Turn Surveys into Conversations with the #1 AI Survey Generator

Collecting feedback is crucial, but traditional survey methods just don’t keep up anymore. AI survey generators streamline the process by personalizing questions, analyzing responses in real-time, and automating follow-ups. This means you get better insights with less effort, collecting data that drives informed decisions.

None of the tools we’ve reviewed integrates surveys into project workflows like ClickUp.

The platform transforms feedback into tasks, organizes responses, and provides actionable insights for customer, employee, and market research. It’s not just a survey tool; it’s a comprehensive work and data management solution.

Sign up for ClickUp today and discover how the right surveys can help you better understand your audience!