10 Monte Carlo szimulációs szoftver 2025-ben (ingyenes és fizetős)

The Monte Carlo simulation is a mathematical technique that uses repeated random sampling to predict the range of possible outcomes for an uncertain event. It’s also known as the Monte Carlo method or a multiple probability simulation.

Many software solutions apply this method to ascertain the impact of risks using AI, for example. It’s also used to pre-evaluate stock prices, and for sales forecasting, project management, financial modeling, risk analysis, and pricing, among others.

Fun Fact: The Monte Carlo simulation is another post-WWII product, a technique invented by John von Neumann and Stanislaw Ulam during the war to improve decision-making under uncertain conditions? It’s named after the city-state of Monaco, a famed gambling destination, because chance and random outcomes are central to this modeling technique.

After extensive research, I’ve compiled a list of the best Monte Carlo simulation software tools available in the market. Let’s have a look at them.

What Should You Look for in Monte Carlo Simulation Software?

Apart from predicting outcomes in unpredictable situations, when I review Monte Carlo simulation software, I look for these key features.

Data input: Look for software that allows for the easy import of data from spreadsheets or other sources

Supported distributions: The simulation model software should offer a wide range of probability distributions to accurately model real-world scenarios. Common ones include normal, uniform, and triangular

Visualization tools: Useful visualizations such as histograms and scatter plots can help users understand the relationships between variables and interpret the results effectively

Sensitivity analysis: This feature helps me identify which input variables have the greatest impact on the outcome

Parallelization: This allows the software to split simulations across multiple processors for faster execution

Optimization: Some programs offer tools to help find the optimal values for input variables

Scalability: Ensure the software works with large and complex models efficiently

User interface: A user-friendly interface with drag-and-drop functionality or clear wizards for model building can save time and frustration

Technical support: Reliable technical support can be invaluable in overcoming issues

The 10 Best Monte Carlo Simulation Software to Use

We’ve got our checklist for what the software should do. Now, here are the 10 best ones that use Monte Carlo simulation for statistical analysis across different business uses.

1. Excel

via Microsoft Support

I started my search with something simple. Here’s what popped up: spreadsheets like Excel or Google Sheets alternatives to handle my data modeling and run Monte Carlo simulations.

To set up the simulation, I created an Excel sheet with columns for each variable and a column for the calculated profit. Then, I inputted formulas for variables in each row to generate random values for demand, sale price, and cost.

The next task was to calculate the dependent variable. For this, I filled it out to simulate multiple scenarios. Then, I analyzed the results and generated reports using visual tools in Excel.

I figured that with a basic understanding of formulas and functions in Excel, you can use it for Monte Carlo simulations.

The best part about this tool is that it has multiple functionalities besides simulation, making it suitable for small businesses or startups. Since it’s cloud-based (through Microsoft 365), anyone can access it from anywhere and from any device.

Excel best features

Use functions like RAND() and RANDBETWEEN() for generating random numbers, a core element of Monte Carlo simulations

Use a wide range of probability functions such as NORM. INV() for normal distributions, LOGINV() for lognormal distributions, and so on, to model various real-world scenarios

Build complex formulas that incorporate different variables and probability distributions, customizing your simulations

Use VBA scripting within Excel to create automations and customizations for complex Monte Carlo simulations

Excel limitations

Can get cumbersome for complex simulations with many variables or intricate formulas

While Excel offers some visualization tools, they may not be as advanced or customizable as dedicated simulation software

Manual formula entry in Excel increases the risk of errors, impacting the accuracy of the simulation

Excel pricing

For 1 PC or Mac: $159. 99

Excel with Microsoft 365: Starts at $6. 99/month

Excel ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (18,000+ reviews)

2. Google Sheets

via Google Workspace

When it comes to convenience, Google Sheets is hard to beat. A great Excel alternative, I found it to be another good option for basic Monte Carlo simulations.

To set up a Monte Carlo simulation, start by identifying the model. Then, choose the variables involved and their probability distributions (normal, uniform, etc. ).

I used random number generation functions to simulate different scenarios by creating formulas with random variables and copying them across multiple rows and columns.

And your simulation is ready! If you’re just starting out and don’t want to invest in a tool dedicated to simulation, Google Sheets is a great option.

It excels at real-time collaboration. Multiple users can work on the same simulation simultaneously, making it ideal for teams.

Google Sheets best features

Share and collaborate on the chosen model with others in real time

Integrate with other Google products, such as Forms for data collection

Use a wide range of formulas to model various scenarios

Learn the basics of Monte Carlo simulations with readily available resources and add-ons like Risk Solver

Google Sheets limitations

May slow down with large datasets or many iterations

Not ideal for highly intricate models with numerous variables or advanced formulas

Lacks the in-depth statistical analysis features of dedicated simulation software

Google Sheets pricing

Free for personal use

Business Standard: $12 per user/month (billed annually)

Google Sheets ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

3. GAMS

via GAMS

Unlike most optimization software that relies on proprietary scripting languages, GAMS uses Algebraic Modelling Language (AML). I noticed that it offers a high level of readability and resembles common mathematical notation. This makes it easier for users with a strong mathematical background to write and understand models, reducing the need for extensive programming expertise.

GAMS isn’t just about solving one-off problems, either, and it doesn’t limit you to a single solver. It acts as a modeling environment that can interface with various third-party solvers, each with its strengths and weaknesses. You can also access its built-in library of solvers for various optimization problems.

GAMS best features

Use algebraic language, which makes it an intuitive and efficient experience to build diagram examples as models

Handle intricate models with a vast number of variables and constraints, making this tool ideal for tackling large-scale optimization problems

Import and export data from various sources to work with real-world datasets for the models

GAMS limitations

Does not offer features such as built-in random number generation and visualization tools for analyzing simulation results

Understanding the algebraic modeling language and effectively using its functionalities requires more time and training

Limited data visualization capabilities

GAMS pricing

Base Model: Starts at $3,500

Solvers and Solver-Links: Starts at $1750

Custom pricing

GAMS ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

4. Crystal Ball Professional

via Oracle Crystal Ball

My team members and I were launching a new marketing campaign for a flagship product, but predicting its success was tricky. There were too many unknowns: how would customers react to the campaign? What if our competitor launched something similar?

I plugged in all our data—target audience size, potential marketing reach, and even some historical sales figures—into my spreadsheet. Crystal Ball let me simulate thousands of different scenarios, taking into account the uncertainties in each factor. It was like running the campaign a thousand times over before we spent a dime!

Crystal Ball goes beyond basic Monte Carlo simulations. It offers advanced features such as Latin Hypercube Sampling, which helps ensure a more representative sample of possible outcomes within the simulation.

You can integrate it with popular spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel to leverage existing data and workflows too.

Crystal Ball Professional best features

Access a range of forecasting techniques, including time-series analysis, to help predict future trends and anticipate potential issues

Analyze the impact of different factors on the model and explore various ‘what-if’ scenarios to understand potential risks and opportunities

Effectively communicate findings and insights with clear and customizable visualizations such as charts and graphs

Crystal Ball Professional limitations

While the user interface is designed to be accessible, some users with advanced statistical needs might find its functionalities limiting compared to specialized software

It allows some data sharing and collaboration, but it may not offer the same level of collaborative features as some cloud-based simulation platforms

Crystal Ball Professional pricing

Free

Small Biz: Starting at $39 for three users (billed annually)

Pro: Starting at $79 for five users (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Crystal Ball Professional ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (20+ reviews)

5. Minitab

via Minitab

Minitab shines when you need to analyze complex data and understand the bigger picture. It has a strong emphasis on tools and functionalities geared toward Six Sigma methodologies and quality improvement initiatives.

What stood out for me while using Minitab is its built-in assistant that provides context-sensitive help and guidance throughout the analysis process, making it easier for me to navigate the software.

Its vast library of customizable charts, graphs, and visualizations, such as histograms, boxplots, and scatterplots, is also impressive.

Minitab best features

Access a comprehensive suite of statistical tools for hypothesis testing, regression analysis, and ANOVA (analysis of variance)

Obtain tools specifically designed for Six Sigma methodologies, a data-driven approach to improve quality control

Streamline the process of designing experiments to test different variables and their impact on an outcome

Minitab limitations

May not be ideal for tasks such as data cleaning, manipulation, or advanced text mining, which typically require additional tools or programming skills

Fewer collaboration features than many cloud-based data analysis platforms, making it less ideal for real-time collaboration on projects

Basic machine learning functionalities, but it’s not on par with specialized machine learning software for complex tasks such as deep learning or neural networks

Minitab pricing

Custom pricing

Minitab ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (120+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

6. Simul8

via Simul8

I’ve been using Simul8 for a while to simulate and optimize business processes.

It allows me to directly call out to my preferred machine learning library (R or Python) within my simulation. This enables the simulation to learn and adapt based on real-world data, making it more dynamic and reflective of real-world scenarios.

Other simulation tools might allow for training data sets or optimizing results, but Simul8 lets you leverage machine learning directly within the simulation itself.

It has reusable components for saving and adding frequently used workflows, equipment, and resources to any simulation. This is very helpful for regular users, saving them time.

Simul8 best features

Use a drag-and-drop interface for building and running simulations

Simulate and experiment with any business element without coding

Access one-click solutions to create instant simulations with Process Mining, BPMN, Microsoft Visio, and other import features

Create advanced model features with a two-way interface with Visual Basic

Simul8 limitations

Might have limitations in advanced statistical analysis compared to dedicated statistics software

Animation capabilities, while helpful for visualization, might not be as high-end or visually appealing as some specialized simulation software with advanced 3D graphics

Simul8 pricing

Project: ~$416/user per month (billed annually)

Business: ~$500/user per month (billed annually)

Twin: ~$582/user per month (billed annually)

Simul8 ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (120+ reviews)

7. FlexSim

via FlexSim

FlexSim is a powerful tool for discrete-event simulation as it helps you tackle complex business process challenges.

FlexSim doesn’t limit you to pre-defined objects or processes. It uses an object-oriented approach, empowering you to define custom objects and behaviors with its built-in FlexScript language. I particularly liked this flexibility as it allows you to model complex and unique systems that other software might not easily represent.

Some users also appreciate its regular software updates and community forum support.

FlexSim best features

Use a 3D environment to represent the system to make it more intuitive to understand and analyze compared to traditional, flat spreadsheet models

Construct models easily with its drag-and-drop functionality and use clear programming language to streamline the creation process

Access a suite of comprehensive documentation, online communities with developer participation, and responsive technical assistance

FlexSim limitations

Requires a significant investment compared to some other simulation software options

Although there are educational licenses, FlexSim might not be as widely adopted in universities compared to other software

FlexSim pricing

Custom pricing

FlexSim ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (120+ reviews)

8. Witness Simulation Software

via Witness Simulation Software

Witness Simulation Software is perfect for tackling the complex challenges faced in fast-moving industries such as healthcare, production warehouses, busy streets, and construction sites.

It can handle both discrete events (like a product moving down a conveyor belt) and continuous flows (like fluid in a pipe) in the same model. This lets you simulate complex systems that involve both types of processes.

While testing the tool, I found it convenient to build and edit my simulation in 2D for efficiency and then switch to a visually appealing 3D view for presentations or even VR immersion.

Witness Simulation Software best features

Transcend static models by creating a visually engaging 3D environment that mimics real-world systems

Incorporate randomness and variability, allowing simulations to reflect the complexities of actual processes, helping identify potential issues before they occur

Connect with external data sources to incorporate real-world information, enhancing the accuracy and actionable insights derived from simulations

Witness Simulation Software limitations

The tool’s focus on intricate models and advanced features suggests that there might be a risk of creating overly complex simulations

Complex model creation or advanced features might require dedicated learning time for some users

Witness Simulation Software pricing

Custom pricing

Witness Simulation Software ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)

9. ExtendSim

via ExtendSim

My acquaintance, a professor specializing in supply chain management, relies heavily on ExtendSim to bring complex logistics concepts to life. It’s more than just simulation software—it’s a powerful teaching tool that lets students experiment with real-world scenarios in a safe, virtual environment.

Traditionally, explaining supply chain dynamics through lectures and case studies can feel abstract. But with ExtendSim, it’s easy to create dynamic models that visually represent entire logistics networks. We’re talking warehouses, distribution centers, transportation routes, and so on.

What sets apart ExtendSim software is that it uses icons that convey the function and behavior of each block in the model. This makes the model structure and flow instantly understandable for the builder and anyone viewing it. This allows for quicker collaboration, validation, and overall grasp of the simulation.

ExtendSim best features

Experiment and explore different real-time scenarios to help create a deeper understanding of your system’s behavior

Use a block-based approach within the system, promoting modularity and efficiency in model construction

Handle both small, focused models and large-scale simulations encompassing complex systems

Create dynamic interfaces by cloning key parameters and results

ExtendSim limitations

There’s a certain learning curve involved, especially when venturing into advanced features or complex model creation

Unlike competitors that offer 3D modeling environments, this software primarily uses a 2D interface. This might be a drawback for users who prefer a more visually engaging representation of their systems

ExtendSim pricing

Custom pricing that varies based on license type

ExtendSim ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 9/5 (10+ reviews)

10. Vensim

via Vensim

Vensim is an industrial-strength software for building system dynamics models, and is well suited for academic use. It automates multivariate Monte Carlo simulations, allowing me to quickly and accurately analyze the uncertainty in selected output variables.

It excels at capturing the cause-and-effect relationships within complex systems, using feedback loops to depict how changes in one element influence another.

The software’s powerful subscription language helps me create detailed models connected to granular data, making it easy to handle complex systems and identify key variables. I especially like Vensim’s Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis and optimization capabilities, which help me identify the most critical inputs and optimize model performance.

Vensim best features

Use it for continuous simulations—ideal for modeling systems that evolve gradually over time, like population growth or inventory fluctuations

Incorporate real-world data for model calibration, ensuring simulation reflects the actual behavior of the system we’re studying

Access built-in tools like Reality Check to systematically test a model’s logic and ensure it aligns with the understanding of the system

Generate reports, graphs, and other outputs to effectively communicate simulation results

Vensim limitations

Caters more to users with a technical background

It doesn’t have a 3D interface but emphasizes robust model building and in-depth analysis

Vensim pricing

Commercial Use: Starting at $50 per user

Public Research Use: Starting at $50 per user

Academic Use: Free and paid features

Vensim ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (20+ reviews)

