Myers-Briggs vezetési stílusok a szervezeti siker érdekében

Most successful leaders have one trait in common—self-awareness. They are aware of their personalities, strengths, and weaknesses.

You must have seen some leaders leading from the front, challenging the status quo, and taking risks. They have a magnetic personality, drawing everyone in. On the contrary, some leaders prefer to be quiet guides, leading from the shadows. They focus on processes and have a low-risk appetite.

Our leadership styles have a lot to do with our personality types. But how can you figure it out? The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is a powerful tool to determine your leadership style and how it interacts with the personalities of those you lead.

It categorizes us into one of 16 personality types based on our preferences and four key attributes:

Extraversion (E) vs. Introversion (I): How we gain and expend energy

Sensing (S) vs. Intuition (N): How we gather information

Thinking (T) vs. Feeling (F): How we make decisions

Judging (J) vs. Perceiving (P): How we approach structure and planning ahead

These personality types serve as a framework for understanding how people in leadership positions perceive the world, make decisions, and interact with others. If you want to improve your leadership skills and become an impactful leader, start by assessing your personality and leadership style.

Extraversion vs. Introversion: Key difference in personalities

We often describe people as social or introverted based on their interactions within a social setting. Extraversion (E) vs. introversion (I), the first dimension of the MBTI, offers deeper insights into these personality traits.

Extraverts are social energizers and charismatic leaders. They get a buzz from being around people, brainstorming ideas out loud, and being the center of attention. They also tend to be highly confident in their leadership abilities.

Introverts, on the other hand, are quiet observers. They gain energy from solitude and prefer to process information internally before taking action.

Both styles can be highly effective, but understanding these preferences improves team communication and task performance.

87% of Extraverts believe they have what it takes to be a good leader, compared to 56% of Introverts. Ambition Survey, 16 personalities

Overview of Myers Briggs Leadership Personality Types

Each of the 16 personality types uses different methods to apply their unique qualities at work. Let’s look at the most common leadership personality types within the Myers-Briggs framework:

ENTJ: The assertive leader

Have you ever met someone who is confident and has a plan for everything? They are probably an ENTJ, a powerhouse personality type within the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) framework. ENTJs excel at driving teams toward ambitious goals.

If you are extroverted, intuitive, decisive, and visionary, you are probably an ENTJ leader. You are likely to thrive in dynamic, result-driven environments.

Strengths of ENTJ leaders

Exude charisma and are strategic leaders

Provide creative solutions and innovative approaches

Decisive and get things done efficiently

Analyze situations and find the most effective solutions

Value clear communication and get straight to the point

Challenges of ENTJ leaders

Can come across as dominating due to their strong opinions and decisive nature

Struggle to understand and address the emotional needs of their team as they remain objective

Their relentless drive and work ethic can lead to burnout if they don’t prioritize self-care

Struggle to accept criticism

INTP: The unconventional leader

These leaders beat their own drum, ask a million questions, and come up with ideal solutions. If this describes you, then you are likely to have an INTP leadership style—introverted, intuitive, thoughtful, and analytical.

The INTP personality type involves a unique blend of analytical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and quiet confidence in their ideas.

Strengths of INTP leaders

Constantly analyzes information and seeks out new ideas using a logical plan

Dissect a complex problem with a logical approach and creativity, often coming up with surprising solutions

Challenge the status quo and come up with fresh perspectives

Value logic and reason above all else, making them objective and unbiased decision-makers

Challenges of INTP leaders

Struggle to communicate ideas clearly as they get disinterested soon

Great at brainstorming but struggle to take action

Find it difficult to understand emotions, both their own and others

Recharge their energy through solitude and are hesitant to engage in social interaction

ENTP: The innovative leader

ENTPs are creative and visionary leaders who light up the room with their enthusiasm for new possibilities.

If you are extroverted, intuitive, thoughtful, and perceiving, chances are that you have an ENTP leadership style. You are analytical, independent, and adaptable.

They are the ultimate idea generators of the Myers-Briggs leadership styles, with an infectious enthusiasm for creative problem-solving.

Strengths of ENTP leaders

Constantly buzzing with new concepts and solutions

Love to connect with new people and thrive on stimulating conversations. Their quick wit and humor keep things interesting

Challenge the status quo and come up with innovative approaches

Adjust their communication style to any situation, making them excellent team players

Challenges of ENTP leaders

Lose interest easily with routine tasks and details

Change focus from one thing to the next, which makes it difficult to complete a task

Conflict-averse when conflicts come into play

INFJ: The perceptive leader

INFJs understand people on a deeper level, inspire them to be their best selves, and support causes they truly believe in.

As an INFJ, you are an empath and a visionary. You are insightful and creative, and uniquely able to connect with people and inspire positive change.

Strengths of INFJ leaders

Natural champions who connect with team members on a personal level and provide genuine support

Value input from others and promote a culture of open communication

Strategic thinkers and not just dreamers

Offer thoughtful advice and guidance, helping others reach their full potential

Challenges of INFJ leaders

Deeply affected by conflict and negativity

Overwhelmed by the weight of responsibility and the potential impact

Delay in making decisions with so much information to process

The desire to do things right leads to procrastination

ISFJ: The thoughtful leader

ISFJs are extremely thoughtful. They try to keep things running smoothly and make everyone feel valued. Often the dependable backbone of a team, ISFJs have a talent for creating a supportive and harmonious work environment.

Some key characteristics that define you as an ISFJ are sympathetic, committed, devoted, practical, caring, and dependable.

Strengths of ISFJ leaders

Genuinely care about their team members’ well-being

Go the extra mile to make the team feel supported and appreciated

Thrive on structure and procedures, keeping projects on track and everyone accountable

Remember important information and follow through on commitments

Excel at resolving conflicts amicably

Challenges of ISFJ leaders

Prefer established routines and resists new ideas

Focus on details and desires to please everyone can make hesitant to make decisions

Comfortable working behind the scenes, supporting others, and shying away from leadership positions

Dislike conflict and strive to maintain harmony within the team

ENFJ: The passionate leader

ENFJ leaders ooze charisma, and inspire others to chase their dreams. They are the cheerleaders of the Myers-Briggs leadership framework. They have an infectious enthusiasm and a talent for bringing people together toward a goal-oriented future.

Strengths of ENFJ leaders

Use a people-oriented approach and are extremely responsible and resourceful

Create a collaborative and supportive environment and thrive on seeing their team succeed together

Able to paint a compelling picture of the future and motivate others to work toward it

Lead by example and are known for their strong values

Challenges of ENFJ leaders

Take criticism personally

Values others’ opinions, which can sometimes make decision-making slow and complex

Excel at building harmony but avoid addressing underlying issues to keep the peace

Focus excessively on external validation and get discouraged easily if there is no recognition

ISTJ: The detail-oriented leader

This personality type organizes like a boss, follows the rules, and gets things done efficiently.

Factual, organized, logical, pragmatic, intensely focused, decisive, and efficient—if people use these terms to praise your leadership style, you are probably an ISTJ leader.

ISTJs are stability machines of the Myers Briggs leadership qualities, valuing practicality, structure, and getting the job done right.

Strengths of ISTJ leaders

Thrive on clear plans, established procedures, and keep everything in its place

Remember minute details and historical information, making them reliable sources of knowledge

Follow through on their commitments, meet deadlines consistently, and deliver high-quality work

Excel at analyzing situations objectively and making sound decisions

Challenges of ISTJ leaders

Prefer established routines and resist change

Desire for control and a meticulous nature lead to micromanagement

Struggle to understand and respond to the emotional needs of their team members

ISFP: The sensitive leader

ISFP leaders are intuitive, create a peaceful work environment, and value artistic expression. As an ISFP, you are the gentle artist of the Myers-Briggs leadership styles. You have a unique ability to connect with people emotionally and promote a collaborative spirit.

If we were to sum up this leadership style in a few words, it would be—compassionate manner, observant, strategic thinking, and realistic.

Strengths of ISFP leaders

Possess the natural ability to sense the emotions of others and create a supportive space

Excel at building a peaceful and respectful work environment

Bring a unique perspective and artistic flair to problem-solving, and often comes up with unconventional yet effective solutions

Appreciate the beauty in everyday things, which can inspire creativity and joy within the team

Value their individuality and don’t shy away from expressing their unique ideas and perspectives

Challenges of ISFP leaders

Focusing on harmony and considering everyone’s feelings can make them hesitant to make tough choices

Delay decision-making, especially during complex issues

Take feedback personally and are sensitive to criticism

Face challenges in expressing their own needs and emotions verbally

Role of Emotional Intelligence in Leadership Styles

Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is the secret sauce that separates good leaders from great ones. EQ is your ability to understand, use, and manage your emotions. It helps to perceive, understand, and influence others’ emotions.

While leadership and communication styles differ based on MBTI, strong EQ is also a game-changer for management styles. It helps you:

Make effective decisions : With both logic and emotions, you can navigate complex situations with clarity

Understand emotions: You can understand your feelings and emotions of other people. It promotes trust and connection within your team

Lead effectively: Leaders with high EQ can tap into the needs of their team members, enabling a culture of engagement within the organization

Some MBTI types naturally possess higher EQ. Recent research shows that there are some correlations between the Myers-Briggs personality type’s leadership qualities and emotional intelligence. Here’s a general overview:

If you feel deeply (F Type), you are more attuned to emotions, both your own and those of others. It makes you more empathetic, compassionate, and skilled at interpersonal relationships (ENFJ, INFJ, ISFJ, ISFP)

Extraverts (E Type) are more outwardly expressive and comfortable interacting with others. You have great social awareness and relationship management skills (ENFJ, ENFP, ESFP, ENTJ)

Perceivers (P Type) are more adaptable and open to new information. This flexibility can help you manage emotions and navigate changing social situations. (ENFP, INFP, ENTP, INTP)

Here comes the twist— emotional intelligence isn’t just about understanding emotions; it is also about analyzing them to make effective decisions. Whether it’s diffusing conflicts, making tough decisions, motivating team members, or promoting collaboration, EQ plays a pivotal role in driving organizational success.

Empathy in leadership

Empathy promotes trust, strengthens personal relationships, and creates a more positive work environment. But, is it also a common trait among Myers Briggs personality type and inspirational leader types? In one word, yes.

Some Myers-Briggs leadership styles, such as INFJs and ENFJs, naturally possess higher levels of empathy. However, irrespective of your personality type, you can develop and nurture empathy through active listening, perspective-taking, and genuine care for your team members.

Every Myers Briggs leader brings their own flavor of EQ to the table. And the good news? You can develop EQ through conscious efforts in how you listen to and communicate with others!

Transformational and Transactional Leadership Styles

Imagine two CEOs—one keeps things running smoothly, like a well-oiled machine. The other inspires their team to dream big and reach for the stars. These are the two main leadership styles: Transactional and Transformational. Most MBTI leadership styles fall into these two broad categories.

Let’s break them down!

Overview of transformational leadership

Transformational leadership focuses on career development, mentorship, and inspiring followers to achieve their full potential. It goes beyond simply getting the job done and aims to create a positive and stimulating environment where individuals can learn, grow, and contribute their best work.

They excel at:

Creating a clear, strong vision of a better future and motivating everyone to work toward it

Challenging the status quo. They’re not afraid to shake things up and try new ideas

Developing their team. They invest in their people’s growth and help them reach their full potential

Overview of transactional leadership

Transactional leadership focuses on an exchange of expectations and rewards. It emphasizes meeting specific goals and objectives through a structured system of incentives and consequences. Transactional leaders provide direction, maintain order, and ensure efficient task completion.

They are awesome coaches who know how to organize people to get the most out of their team and keep everyone on track. They excel at:

Setting clear goals: Everyone knows what’s expected and how to get there. They keep everyone on their toes

Rewarding a job well done : They offer bonuses, promotions, and recognition to deserving members to keep people motivated

Maintaining order. They set clear rules and procedures to ensure things run smoothly

Now here’s the cool part. Your MBTI can help you understand whether you are a transformational or transactional leader. Here’s a quick peek at how some MBTI types might lean towards one style of leadership position or another:

Transformational leaders:

ENTJ, ENFP, INFJ, ENFJ: These types have vision, charisma, and the ability to inspire

INTP, INTP: While not always the most outwardly charismatic, these personality types can be transformational through their innovative ideas and ability to challenge the current situation

Transactional leaders:

ISTJ, ESTJ: These leaders focus on structure, organization, and clear goals

ISFJ, ESFJ: They show cooperation and harmony and are able to meet people’s expectations

A strong and effective leader can leverage elements of both styles, depending on the situation.

How to Make the Most of Your Leadership Style

Now you know all the possibilities of the MBTI leadership style and the importance of EQ. Here are some tips to develop your leadership skills:

Identify your natural leadership qualities: Are you a visionary strategist (ENTJ) or an empathetic team builder (ISFJ)? Lean into those strengths and delegate tasks that drain your energy

Collaborate with other leadership styles: No one’s perfect! If you’re an ISTJ who struggles with creative brainstorming, partner with an ENTP who thrives on it and pick up skills from them

Actively seek opportunities to improve your emotional intelligence: Practice active listening, consider all perspectives when making decisions, work with people who make up for your weaknesses, and practice mindfulness techniques

Enhance Leadership Skills with ClickUp

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to leadership. Understand your unique strengths (as revealed by MBTI) and leverage them authentically. You can always adapt to different styles and implement different leadership insights depending ˘on the situation.

The goal should be to become the leader your team needs. You can do this by honing your emotional intelligence and using tools like ClickUp to amplify your impact. Sign up on ClickUp for free to become a great leader!