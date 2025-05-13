A 10 legjobb Odoo alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

Whether it’s billing, manufacturing, customer relationship management, project management, or other duties, software helps you keep things on track.

While Odoo is a powerful business management tool in its own right, it might not be the best fit for your needs. Maybe you want a specific feature set, a more budget-friendly solution, or a different user experience.

Whatever the case, it has brought you to this question: What are the best Odoo alternatives?

As it turns out, we have the answer. 🤩

We researched and scoured multiple software solutions to compile this list of the 10 best alternatives to Odoo so you can simplify your processes and get down to business.

What is Odoo?

Odoo is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) tool designed to streamline every area of your business operations. It comes with specialized apps for customer relationship management (CRM), human resources, sales, accounting, e-commerce, and more.

Via Odoo

One of Odoo’s standout features is its modular design. Just pick the apps you need now and add more as you grow. Odoo provides both open-source and enterprise versions, catering to businesses that prioritize unlimited flexibility versus those that want to outsource hosting and maintenance.

However, Odoo might not be everyone’s cup of tea. ☕️

The apps in the enterprise version may lack certain advanced features your business needs. The community version locks access to some of these apps and limits the features in others. Pricing can also be a concern—adding more modules or users can quickly bump up costs.

What Should You Look for In Odoo Customer Relationship Management Alternatives?

Choosing the ideal business management software is no small task. But having a short list of key features can make it easier. To get you started, here are a few elements to keep in mind when looking at an alternative to Odoo:

Functionality : The tool should handle your industry-specific needs and core business processes like The tool should handle your industry-specific needs and core business processes like CRM and project management , accounting, and inventory

Customization: Choose a customizable tool to model your unique processes and workflows. This includes creating custom fields, views, dashboards, reports, or automation rules

Integrations: Opt for a business management solution that can easily connect with your current tech stack for a smooth transition and seamless data flows after setup (financial management, supply chain management, inventory management, project management, etc. )

Scalability: The platform should grow with your business, handling more users and data without any issues

Deployment: Decide if you prefer a cloud-based or self-hosted solution and explore what options are available

Accessibility: Depending on your needs, the tool should have a mobile app for access on the go

Resources and Support: Pick management software that provides comprehensive documentation, tutorials, and a reliable customer support team

The 10 Best Odoo Alternatives & Competitors

Finding business management software that ticks all the boxes for your needs can be difficult. Fortunately, you don’t have to do it alone. Here are the 10 best options to replace Odoo, including each tool’s strengths, limitations, and user reviews to help you make the right choice.

Deployment: Cloud only

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity suite designed to help small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) manage their core operations. With over 15 custom fields and views (like Table, Kanban, Calendar, and Gantt), you can easily tweak the interface to fit the workflows of any department in your business.

Managing CRM workflows is a breeze with ClickUp. Sales teams can use ClickUp Forms to capture and track leads in a visual sales pipeline. Once deals are closed, you can smoothly transition to managing client accounts and projects. 🙌

Create tasks, set due dates, and assign roles so every team member knows exactly what they need to do. You don’t need to repeat these steps every single time—ClickUp automations can handle the busy work, allowing you to focus on the work that matters.

And with 100+ native integrations, you can connect with your favorite tools and fully customize your workflows. ⚒️

If you're looking for an affordable alternative to Odoo with advanced CRM, sales, and project management features, ClickUp might be a good option.

ClickUp best features:

Create and manage business documents inside ClickUp Docs

Use ClickUp Brain to generate task descriptions, document summaries, and action items from notes

Collaborate with your team via @mentions, comments, and chat

Access ClickUp via the web, desktop (Windows, macOS, and Linux), and mobile devices (Android and iOS)

Build custom dashboards to monitor projects, team performance, and key business metrics and KPIs

1,000+ integrations to bring everything you need in one convenient place

ClickUp limitations:

The mobile app lacks some features found in the web and desktop versions

Lacks advanced accounting, inventory, and e-commerce features

ClickUp pricing:

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,800+ reviews)

2. Acumatica

via Acumatica

Deployment: Cloud or on-premise

Acumatica is a cloud ERP for medium to large businesses looking to manage inventory, point of sale (POS), time tracking, payroll, and customer relationships. You can choose from its five industry-specific editions: General Business, Manufacturing, Distribution, Retail E-commerce, and Construction.

Like Odoo, Acumatica lets you select only the apps you currently need. But instead of charging per user, it bills based on the apps and system capacity you use. This pricing is great if you own a rapidly growing business—you won’t pay extra for adding more users. 💰

Acumatica best features:

Access Acumatica via its iOS and Android mobile apps

Generate custom financial and operational reports in HTML, PDF, Excel, and Word formats

Auto-send invoices and statements to customers at regular intervals

Connect Acumatica with 100+ third-party apps including Shopify, Amazon, BigCommerce, Velixo, and Avalara

Acumatica limitations:

Doesn’t have a free plan or trial

Customizing reports with their report designer is complex

Acumatica pricing:

Contact for pricing

Acumatica ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (836 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100 reviews)

3. Quickbooks Online

via Quickbooks Online

Deployment: Cloud only

QuickBooks Online is a cloud accounting software designed for small businesses. Use it to create professional invoices, accept payments online, and even set up regular billing cycles. It also helps with tracking expenses, handling payroll, and managing basic inventory. 💸

Many accountants are familiar with QuickBooks Online so if you decide to outsource your accounting, it’s easy to find help.

Quickbooks Online best features:

Connect your bank and credit card accounts to automatically record transactions

Generate various financial reports including profit & loss statements, balance sheets, and accounts receivable

Invite accountants to review your books and collaborate to resolve issues 🧑‍💻

Connect with hundreds of third-party apps including Shopify, eBay, Square, and PayPal

Quickbooks Online limitations:

Some users report that customer support isn’t reliable

Inventory management tools are only available on the most expensive plans

Quickbooks Online pricing:

Simple Start: $30/month

Essentials: $60/month

Plus: $90/month

Advanced: $200/month

Quickbooks Online ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 0/5 (3,160 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (6,377 reviews)

4. Zoho One

via Zoho One

Deployment: Cloud only

Zoho One is a business management system for SMEs. It has 40+ apps to help you manage your sales, marketing, HR, support, accounting, and IT operations departments while ensuring smooth data flows between them.

You pay one price for access to all apps. Like Odoo, you can start with a few apps and add more as needed. You can also assign specific apps to employees and define their roles within those apps.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Odoo with access to many apps but at a much lower cost, Zoho One might be the perfect fit for you.

Zoho One best features:

Collaborate seamlessly within cross-functional teams via chat, screen sharing, and video calls

Automate sales and billing processes like assigning leads, sending follow-up emails, and creating quotes and invoices

Give customers access to a portal for payments and access to past quotes and invoices

Get comprehensive insights by pulling data across all Zoho apps and third-party applications into your dashboard

Zoho One limitations:

The platform gets slow and buggy occasionally

Some users report inconsistent support quality and response time

Zoho One pricing:

All employee pricing : $35/month per employee

Flexible user pricing: $90/month per user

Zoho One ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (18,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (106 reviews)

5. SAP Business One

via SAP Business One

Deployment: Cloud or on-premise

SAP Business One is an ERP system for SMEs with industry-specific functionality for the manufacturing, consumer products, professional services, wholesale, and retail sectors.

It has 15 modules covering CRM, sales, service, production, and inventory. From sending automatic alerts to providing advanced analytics, this alternative to Odoo gives you everything you need to manage and optimize your operations. 🌻

Unlike Odoo, you’ll have to purchase all modules. As such, this business software and ERP system is ideal for the specific industries it targets.

SAP Business One best features:

Sync inventory across multiple warehouses for accurate stock management

Connect directly with your bank, track all transactions, and automate reconciliations

Receive notifications for deviations in areas like gross profit, credit limit, and minimum stock via in-app alerts, email, or SMS

Customize your dashboard to track costs, sales performance, revenue, and cash flow

SAP Business One limitations:

Limited HR and CRM functionality

Need consultants to automate reports

SAP Business One pricing:

Contact for pricing

SAP Business One ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 3/5 (505 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (284 reviews)

6. SuiteCRM

via SuiteCRM

Deployment: Cloud or on-premise

SuiteCRM is an open-source CRM for streamlining sales, CRM marketing, and customer support processes. It has 26 modules for managing leads, PDF templates for quotes and invoices, CRM reports, and more. Add or remove modules, rename them, and customize their fields, layouts, and relationships.

While SuiteCRM is free to download and use without limitations, you can purchase SuiteCRM hosted for a cloud version. If you’re looking for an open-source alternative to Odoo with comprehensive CRM features and native integrations, SuiteCRM might be the sweet spot. 🍬

SuiteCRM best features:

Schedule meetings, log calls, and compose emails directly from the platform

View a timeline of all interactions that have happened with each account in your customer database

Create roles for each user so they can only see the relevant information to execute their jobs

Connect SuiteCRM with 120+ apps including Quickbooks, Xero, Twilio, WhatsApp, and Telegram

SuiteCRM limitations:

Limited documentation on modules

Gets slow when working with large databases

SuiteCRM pricing:

Starter: £95 ($117. 59)/month

Business: £332. 50 ($411. 55)/month

Premium: £475 ($587. 93) /month

SuiteCRM ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 2/5 (88 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (46 reviews)

7. Microsoft Dynamics 365

via Microsoft Dynamics 365

Deployment: Cloud or on-premise

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a leading ERP software tool for mid-market to large organizations. It covers finance, sales, warehousing, supply chain management, manufacturing, and project management.

Dynamics 365 is highly customizable for diverse industries, especially manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and retail. If you’re part of a large enterprise, you’ll likely find Dynamics 365 easier, faster, and more affordable to deploy than similar ERP tools.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 best features:

Integrate seamlessly with Microsoft 365 apps, Power BI, and LinkedIn

Prioritize leads by revenue potential and track customer journeys for optimal renewals and upsells 📈

Manage and track projects with timesheets, advanced costing, and budget controls to ensure profitability

Tailor dashboards to display role-specific activities and metrics

Microsoft Dynamics 365 limitations:

Integrating with third-party systems can be challenging

The mobile app doesn’t have all the features and gets glitchy at times

Microsoft Dynamics 365 pricing:

Business Central Essentials: Starts from $70/month per user

Business Central Premium: Starts from $100/month per user

Microsoft Dynamics 365 ratings and reviews:

G2: 3. 8/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (5,200+ reviews)

8. Epicor Kinetic

via Epicor Kinetic

Deployment: Cloud or on-premise

Epicor Kinetic is another ERP solution for the manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries. It excels in handling complex made-to-order or engineer-to-order manufacturing workflows.

Use it to manage business functions like finances, customer relations, supply chain, and warehouse management. This is a great Odoo alternative for midsize or large enterprises that need help with advanced manufacturing needs more than HR and CRM.

Epicor Kinetic best features:

Easy to access on mobile

Set up the product configurator to collect and manage custom orders from clients

Use text, image, and voice input to retrieve database information and execute actions (e. g. , convert a quote into an order)

Connect with popular platforms like BigCommerce, Quickbooks, Salesforce, and Avalara

Epicor Kinetic limitations:

Complex setup and customization

Some users report inconsistent and delayed customer support, especially for complex issues

Epicor Kinetic pricing:

Contact for pricing

Epicor Kinetic ratings and reviews:

G2: 3. 7/5 (423 reviews)

Capterra: 3. 8/5 (176 reviews)

9. Sage 100

via Sage 100

Deployment: On-premise only

Sage 100 is an accounting solution for small to medium businesses, especially those in the manufacturing, wholesale distribution, professional services, and construction sectors. 👷

Besides accounting, Sage 100 also handles payroll, customer relations, and inventory management. A key feature is its real-time inventory tracking and status alerts. These help to maintain consistent stock levels and smooth warehouse operations.

While Sage 100 is only available for on-premise deployment, the platform partners with third parties to help you transition to the cloud if needed.

Sage 100 best features:

Assess project profitability and monitor budgets using the job costing feature

Get an overview of business operations and performance on the dashboard

Automate repetitive tasks like generating purchase orders and accounting reports

Save your frequently used functions and reports in one spot for easy access

Sage 100 limitations:

Requires a third party for setup and upgrades

Limited native integrations

Sage 100 pricing:

Contact for pricing

Sage 100 ratings and reviews:

G2: 3. 6/5 (193 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (305 reviews)

10. Oracle Netsuite

via Oracle Netsuite

Deployment: Cloud only

Oracle NetSuite is a cloud ERP designed for startups and SMEs. It combines financial management, CRM, e-commerce, order management, and HR under one roof.

To get started with NetSuite, you’ll pay for the core platform, any industry-specific modules you need, the number of users, and a one-time setup fee. As your business grows, you can add more modules and users to its business process modeling tools. ✨

If you’re looking for the most similar Odoo alternative for complex operations and can afford it, NetSuite might be a great fit.

Oracle Netsuite best features:

Manage operations across multiple legal entities and improve customer service

Run global searches and save frequent ones for easy access

Create custom financial and sales reports to track business metrics and KPIs

Connect with hundreds of external apps in e-commerce, CRM, customer support, and more

Oracle Netsuite limitations:

Gets slow when loading new pages

Customization is complex and may require you to hire a consultant

Oracle Netsuite pricing:

Contact for pricing

Oracle Netsuite ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 0/5 (2,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Level Up Your Business Operations With Better Options

Each of our top alternatives to Odoo has its key strengths and caters to specific business sizes and industries. Evaluate them carefully to find the best fit for your business. The right tool should solve your core needs, make work easier, and support your growth. 🌱

If you’re looking for an intuitive and versatile tool to manage operations for your small or medium-sized business, look no further than ClickUp.

You don’t need to book a demo or open your wallet. Create an account today and explore all of ClickUp’s features for free!