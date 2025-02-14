Jak používat ChatGPT pro plánování lekcí

A teacher and student may not always agree on assignments or assessment rules, but both see value in AI.

As per Quizlet, 47% of students and 48% of teachers believe AI tools enhance student progress.

Quizlet’s CEO Lex Bayer also reflected on 65% of teachers using AI (compared to 61% of students):

It is encouraging to see the number of teachers who are championing AI in education. Many of the teachers we speak with emphasize they are trying to best prepare their students for the future world they will be living in, and see AI as an inevitable part of all of our futures.

The report highlights popular generative AI uses in teaching: research (44%), lesson plans (38%), summarizing (38%), and prepping materials (37%).

Many educators use AI to ease workloads and embrace the latest technology with online teaching tools.

Whatever your reason, this detailed guide helps you create a ChatGPT lesson plan effectively.

⏰60-Second Summary Make a ChatGPT lesson plan to save time and create interesting exercises to engage students

Review and ask ChatGPT to modify content for the specific grade or university level

Incorporate ChatGPT to optimize the content for the special or diverse learning needs of students, ensuring everyone benefits from the lesson

ChatGPT can offer a base lesson plan, but adding your unique teaching style or creative ideas can enhance the lesson’s impact

Be aware of limitations like minimal contextual knowledge, lack of strong privacy measures, ability to hallucinate information, etc. , which make ChatGPT responses prone to errors. Always double-check for accuracy

By using an everything app for work like ClickUp , you can plan, track, and streamline your curriculum easily in one place

ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s native AI assistant, can pull in context from existing lesson plans, documents, and progress trackers within ClickUp to create optimized plans and study resources effortlessly

Using ChatGPT for Creating Lesson Plans

An English teacher excitedly shared a review of generating a ChatGPT lesson plan for ESL (English as a Second Language) students.

via Reddit

A few tips and insights that stood out in this narrative were:

Define your specific needs to ChatGPT using prompts, and the tool will follow those instructions

Save significant time and effort by quickly generating structured lesson plans and activities

Replicate the quality of existing free or paid lesson plans with ChatGPT (This provides educators with materials comparable to those available online)

Address different lesson-planning requirements with ChatGPT, like generating texts, crafting vocabulary exercises, and preparing discussion questions (use its flexibility)

While ChatGPT improves productivity, the teacher’s role remains critical for implementation, contextualization, and interaction. AI cannot fully replicate these aspects yet.

Still, artificial intelligence can do wonders when used right.

Let’s review these five use cases of generative AI (ChatGPT) in lesson planning with the sample questions we asked ChatGPT.

1. Generate ideas

AI tools for teachers offer a multitude of fresh ideas. They can create lesson plans to teach complex topics more straightforwardly, develop interesting assignments, and accomplish so much more within minutes.

Prompt:

“Generate ideas for a [grade level] class studying [topic]. ”

Response:

via ChatGPT

2. Develop inclusive resources

Plan lessons for diverse learning needs, such as advanced learners or students requiring extra support, without confusion or omitting details.

Prompt:

“Suggest a personalized lesson plan for a [grade/university level] student with [their needs] studying [topic]. Include specific strategies and resources to develop their communication skills and strengthen their interest in learning. ”

Response:

3. Request multimedia suggestions

You can ask ChatGPT for recommendations for videos, games, and interactive tools to creatively present lessons to students.

Prompt:

“Which multimedia elements, such as video/images/movies/games, etc. , can help students learn [topic]? Suggest for [grade/university level]. ”

Response:

🧠 Fun Fact: In 2022, Jason Allen’s AI-generated artwork, ‘Théâtre d’Opéra Spatial,’ won first place in the digital art category at the Colorado State Fair, following which, he sought copyright protection for his artwork. However, the U. S. Copyright Office denied his application, saying that works produced by non-humans are ineligible for copyright protection.

4. Mix creativity with assessment questions

Develop quizzes, open-ended questions, or project ideas to complement your teaching process and help students learn new ideas and skills.

Prompt:

“Create a summer holiday assignment for students of [grade/university level] about [topic]. Include instructions and goals. ”

Response:

👀 Did You Know? 70% of educators believe that students using ChatGPT or artificial intelligence to complete their assessments or homework constitutes plagiarism.

5. Help parents support students at home

While creating a lesson plan for students in school classrooms, you can also provide appropriate instruction to parents to develop a supportive environment at home.

Prompt:

“How can parents support their [grade level] children at home? Provide ways to develop specific activities, resources, or discussion topics and aid learning about [topic]. ”

Response:

Limitations of Using ChatGPT for Lesson Planning

Using AI tools for lesson planning sounds fun and could save significant time. However, aChatGPT lesson plan can falter just like any other artificial intelligence tool.

Remember these six drawbacks before trusting ChatGPT for lesson planning:

ChatGPT cannot access a specific classroom context, such as students’ learning styles, cultural backgrounds, or individual needs, without your detailed and contextual prompts

The quality of the generated lesson plan is directly proportional to the clarity and specificity of your prompts

The AI tool may occasionally provide inaccurate or oversimplified information, especially for advanced or technical topics

It may not always produce highly original approaches to lesson planning, thus becoming only a starting point for curriculum management and not the ultimate task-completion tool

It cannot adjust plans in real time based on classroom dynamics or unexpected changes

Since ChatGPT’s training is primarily based on the user’s input, sharing sensitive information about students or classrooms in prompts could raise privacy issues

💡Pro Tip: Log into ChatGPT and go to your profile icon on the top right corner. Click Settings and choose Data Controls from the left panel. Turn off the Improve The Model For Everyone option to avoid sharing your data.

Using ClickUp Brain for Lesson Planning

Along with ChatGPT, you can also put ClickUp to the test when choosing a suitable tool for lesson planning.

📮ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge workers rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats all converge in one place—all powered by the world’s most cohesive work AI, ClickUp Brain.

Accessing ClickUp Brain for lesson planning offers several benefits.

Unlike ChatGPT, ClickUp Brain integrates with your workspace and helps organize tasks, documents, and other knowledge. It absorbs specific, real-time data from your classroom conversation (e. g. , ongoing student needs or resource availability) to create personalized lesson plans.

Here’s how you can ask Brain questions in plain English and get the right answers—at your fingertips.

While you still need to guide it with the right inputs, its integration into your existing workflow makes it more likely to fit your needs.

Use ClickUp Brain to edit content in your teaching material

This deep integration also allows ClickUp Brain to draw from previous conversations. For example, it can pull from the last discussed lesson plans, documents, and progress tracker, eliminating vagueness in the output.

As a result, its responses match better with the required curriculums and provide an easier way to maintain consistency in lesson planning across different subjects or grades.

The more you use it, the more personalized and refined the lesson plans can become, improving the overall quality with time.

Here are some prompts and responses to draw inspiration from:

1. Generating lesson plans

Educators can use ClickUp Brain to generate comprehensive and tailored lesson plans by providing details such as the subject, grade level, and learning objectives.

The AI analyzes educational resources, pedagogical strategies, and curriculum frameworks to suggest innovative teaching approaches, diverse learning activities, and assessment methods.

Generate comprehensive lesson plans from scratch using ClickUp Brain

2. Customizing lesson plans

Lesson plans can be customized to fit a student’s learning pace, interests, and educational goals.

Customize lesson plans for a student’s age, learning level, pace, and style of learning using ClickUp Brain

3. Creating additional resources

Supplement your lesson plans with additional resources. Ask ClickUp Brain to suggest interesting ideas and materials to engage students better.

Make learning more fun with offbeat materials and resources. Ask ClickUp Brain for ideas!

4. Homeschooling

For homeschooling, Brain can help parents design a diverse curriculum that not only covers core subjects but also includes extracurricular activities and life skills education.

Customize your homeschooling lesson plans with ClickUp Brain

An experienced teacher can also use lesson plan templates for existing frameworks while still enjoying room for creativity to shape the final product.

For example, the ClickUp Classroom Management Plan Template integrates behavior management with lesson planning, creating a more holistic teaching environment.

This template combines classroom management with instructional planning through its four specialized views—Class List, Getting Started Guide, Class Calendar, and Gantt. Teachers can use these views to track student behavior, establish clear expectations, and adhere to their lesson plans with behavioral objectives.

Another standout ClickUp Brain advantage is its ability to track the progress of lesson plans, adjust deadlines, and suggest modifications based on ongoing tasks or shifting priorities.

If a lesson needs to be adapted on the fly, educators can update the task list or lesson flow in real time, allowing for more flexibility than ChatGPT can offer.

Convert comments into ClickUp Tasks or assign them to the team

ClickUp Brain might not produce novel ideas independently. Still, its ability to manage and track workflows can shape it into two solutions: it can become your daily planner app while simultaneously acting as a task scheduling software.

🧠 Good to know: ClickUp Brain also processes sensitive data but offers more control over data privacy. As part of ClickUp’s secure platform, educators can manage permissions, limit access, and ensure that only authorized users can view lesson plans or student-related information. Since it integrates within a closed ecosystem (ClickUp), stronger privacy and security features are in place, reducing the risk of accidental data leaks.

You can also pair Brain with the toolset offered by ClickUp’s Education Project Management Software. This ecosystem saves time and improves collaboration and adherence to educational goals.

Develop and manage coursework:

Use ClickUp Docs to draft, edit, and organize lesson plans, syllabi, and lecture notes

Match lessons with actionable tasks, attaching due dates, objectives, and resources for smoother execution

Centralize educational content, enabling your colleagues and students to access materials easily

Example use case: A teacher can create a syllabus in ClickUp Docs, link it to weekly lesson tasks, and assign specific deadlines, ensuring clear timelines for lesson delivery.

Setup Recurring Tasks with deadlines using ClickUp

Also Read: Lesson Plan Templates in Google Docs

Manage and visualize schedules:

Plan lessons over weeks or months using Gantt Charts and calendars to visualize timelines

Automate repetitive activities like weekly quizzes or assignment reminders

Toggle between List, Calendar, or Board Views to suit your planning preferences

Example use case: A homeschool educator can plan a semester by setting up lessons in a Gantt Chart, clarifying timelines.

Visualize project milestones with Gantt View in ClickUp

Collaborate and communicate with the team:

Collaborate with other teachers or administrators to refine lesson plans

Create dedicated chat spaces using ClickUp Chat for teams to discuss curriculum updates or classroom strategies

Add comments to tasks or documents as feedback, and track approvals for curriculum changes

Example use case: A group of teachers working on an interdisciplinary project can brainstorm on Chat and receive instant feedback on Tasks within the ClickUp platform.

Collaborate seamlessly via comments and feedback in respective ClickUp Tasks

Use pre-built ClickUp templates for education:

The ClickUp College Lesson Plan Template is designed to simplify the planning process for instructors, ensuring all essential elements of a lesson are covered.

Download This Template Organize teaching plans and collaborate using the ClickUp College Lesson Plan Template

Teachers and others involved in the education sector can use the ClickUp template to:

Break down lessons into manageable tasks with due dates and priorities

Add specific information such as lesson objectives, required materials, and student engagement strategies

Work with other teachers on the same lesson plan, sharing ideas and resources in real time

Monitor the progress of each lesson and make adjustments as needed

Draft detailed syllabi with integrated timelines

Manage extracurricular activities or parent-teacher conferences

While it was originally designed for students, educators can cleverly repurpose the ClickUp Student Education Template structure to create a dynamic planning environment.

Mark Custom Statuses to track lesson progression: planning, ready to teach, taught, needs revision

Organize the three-view system (curriculum, prerequisites, getting started) for comprehensive planning

Adapt the Course Number and Credit Units fields to track curriculum standards and learning objectives

Use the Prerequisites View to map concept dependencies and ensure logical topic progression

Also Read: Best University Management Software for Higher Education

A few years ago we implemented ClickUp in the educational institution where I work because we had to improve the processes in the organization, it was very complicated in a company with around 150 employees, knowing what they are doing and measuring progress, something that has been achieved through the use of ClickUp.

Plan and Organize Lessons Faster with ClickUp

Despite its strengths, ChatGPT lacks a contextual understanding of your classroom’s unique needs, such as students’ learning styles or curriculum requirements.

Teachers should provide detailed and specific prompts to receive relevant results, as ChatGPT doesn’t inherently fit with school or university standards.

On the other hand, ClickUp offers unmatched versatility and depth. Its ability to blend task management, AI-driven insights, and real-time collaboration into one cohesive platform allows teachers to focus on what truly matters—delivering impactful lessons.

Sign up for ClickUp for free today and give it a go!