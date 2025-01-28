10 nejlepších serverů Discord pro softwarové inženýry v roce 2025

“Discord is only for gamers. ” 🎮

Not anymore! The platform has evolved into a community-messaging app where you can collaborate with like-minded folks and engage in conversations.

Among the many communities, there are specific Discord servers for software engineers.

These servers have dedicated channels for topics such as web development, Python, Java, C++, databases, etc. Many software engineering servers also have channels for code review, tutorials, and even job postings. In short, Discord servers are gold mines for software professionals.

You can easily join these servers to connect with software experts, access free resources such as libraries and frameworks, and join open-source projects to hone your coding skills.

We’ve compiled a list of the 10 best Discord servers for software engineers where you can network with industry professionals.

Importance of Discord Servers for Software Engineers

Discord servers are great for sharing ideas, networking with developers, and getting first-hand experience in software development. Here are a few reasons why software engineers join Discord developer communities:

Connect with software experts and participate in knowledge-sharing sessions

Collaborate on open-source projects or coding challenges to build a portfolio

Access free resources and training for skill improvement

Get valuable feedback on codes and guidance on projects

Explore job boards and find side gigs to kickstart your career as a developer

Get tips for software development interview preparation

You can join servers that offer separate channels for discussions of specific programming languages, such as JavaScript, HTML, Python, PHP, etc. This makes it easier for developers to post their queries in the right channel and get instant replies. Moreover, some smaller communities have specific forums for problem-solving as well.

Understanding the Top Discord Servers for Software Engineers

1. The Coding Den

via The Coding Den

With more than 148,000 members, The Coding Den is the perfect place for newbie developers. Here, you’ll find programming language experts for JavaScript, Rust, Python, and TypeScript who can help you with code problems.

You can also participate in discussions and fun hackathons, ask members for career advice, and use the tech-talk space to get project guidance.

What’s unique?

Engage with experts

Join group coding events

Receive the latest updates on tech trends and events like software engineering conferences

2. Reactiflux

via Reactiflux

With over 2,20,000 members, Reactiflux is one of the most popular Discord servers for software engineers. It’s a chat community for discussions around React JS, React Native, Redux, Jest, Relay, and GraphQL programming languages.

The server hosts Q&A sessions for beginners to learn programming from expert developers. You can also find work opportunities on this server to grow your career.

What’s unique?

Join its ‘Looking-for-group,’ a dedicated forum to find collaborators for non-commercial projects

Get access to libraries and other free resources

Explore its job board

3. DevCord

via DevCord

Looking for unconventional ways to find software developer jobs? You can join DevCord. It’s a Discord server for software engineers with over 30,000 members where you can network with other developers, discuss projects, and get feedback on your work.

That’s not it! You can chat with other web developers about libraries, frameworks, gaming, and more.

What’s unique?

Work on open-sourced projects

Explore job boards for remote work

Join a dedicated space for code review

4. SpeakJS

via SpeakJS

According to Statista, JavaScript is the most popular programming language worldwide. So, if you are looking for resources to learn JavaScript and boost your career, you should join SpeakJS.

Use this space to improve your expertise in the language by engaging in conversations with seasoned developers and getting feedback on your code.

What’s unique?

Access JavaScript libraries and frameworks like jQuery, React, Angular, Vue, etc.

Find unique job listings

Get JavaScript code feedback from experts

5. The Programmer’s Hangout

Want to broaden your knowledge base of popular programming languages, including PHP, JavaScript, c-sharp, Python, Ruby, Rust, and Kotlin? The Programmer’s Hangout is an excellent community to join.

This Discord server has 170,000+ members and welcomes beginners and seasoned software engineers. The server has a dedicated resources section to find articles and code snippets on bot development, mobile development, web development, and cryptography.

What’s unique?

Access tutorials and open-source projects for beginners

Check out monthly spotlights and event channels to keep up with the latest tech news and events

Attend training sessions on game development, process theory, etc.

Discuss topics like career, databases, and DevOps

6. Lazy Developers

via Lazy Developers

As the name suggests, the Lazy Developers Discord server is a community to get lazy software tasks done. Here, you can download scripts and codes to automate monotonous software development tasks so that you can focus on priority tasks.

With 10,000+ members, the Lazy Developers community offers resources to solve common coding problems and open-source projects for beginners.

For example, you can use the general-help resources channel to address issues after a system update, search for a study partner, or find a software development mentor.

What’s unique?

Engage in casual conversations around software development

Solve community challenges for different programming languages

Participate in giveaways and other events

7. TensorFlow

via TensorFlow

Have a technical question about coding, AI, or blockchain? Ask the TensorFlow community. This Discord server for software engineers has 17,000+ members with different expertise levels.

You can join the community for coding ideas and best practices, collaborate with developers, get feedback on designs/features, and attend local events. The server also has a section for hiring software engineers, so you can easily find jobs on this platform.

What’s unique?

Join artificial intelligence and machine learning discussion groups to learn about deep learning and neural network applications

Work on interesting projects in the deep learning niche

Get access to tutorials for AI/ML projects

8. CodeSupport

via CodeSupport

The CodeSupport server, with 31,000+ members, helps newbies and seasoned software engineers get answers on coding and web development.

It labels members with color tags to specify their roles. For instance, the ‘verified experts’ on the server are labeled green, so whenever you see this tag, you know you are getting accurate information.

The server also has dedicated off-topic spaces for discussing music, food, gaming, and pets. You can engage with aspiring or experienced developers about general interests or share a typical day in your life as a software developer.

CodeSupport also offers a mentorship program where you can pair up with mentors for accelerated learning.

What’s unique?

Get help with code (Java, C++, Python, HTML, etc. ) reviews

Engage in group discussions with experts

Get real-time assistance for coding issues

9. Python

via Python

Python is a niche Discord server focused solely on Python programming language projects, frameworks, and libraries. Its help channel allows users to post queries, get feedback on code, discuss software projects and software engineering goals, and seek career advice.

Python also has a separate space to access various software development resources, such as books, courses, podcasts, project ideas, and tutorials.

What’s unique?

Access specific channels to get answers to queries related to microcontrollers, unit testing, and web development

Get exclusive web development insights through surveys

Learn the best interview questions for Python-specific job interviews

10. Nodeiflux

via Nodeiflux

Coming from the Reactiflux moderators, Nodeiflux is a Discord server with 14,000+ members for discussions related to Node. js development and server-side JavaScript usage.

The community guides developers on backend development and helps with code reviews. You can use the server to find gigs, network with expert developers, and access resources to stay updated on the latest software trends.

What’s unique?

Join an exclusive community for Node. js developers and server-side JavaScript

Participate in coding contests to improve your skills

Collaborate with other Node. js developers in real time

Accessing Resources on Discord

Discord servers aren’t just for collaborating with developers, finding gigs, or working on open-source projects. They are also great for accessing free resources that support skill development.

Here are a few resources you can access on Discord servers.

Troubleshooting

Discord servers such as The Programmer’s Hangout, DevCord, Hacker Cabin, and The Coding Den provide supportive communities for troubleshooting. You can share specific coding issues, bugs, or feature requests to get expert feedback and participate in coding events to gain hands-on experience in troubleshooting.

Libraries and frameworks

Several Discord communities, like SpeakJS, Reactiflux, and Nodeiflux, offer libraries for languages such as React, Angular, Node. js, etc. , that can speed up your software development process. You can also use Discord integrations to directly connect to servers and access libraries and other third-party apps for wider access to coding resources.

Project collaboration

Discord servers like The Coding Den, DevCord, Lazy Developers, and The Programmer’s Hangout offer open-source projects for software engineers. Discord also hosts several open-source projects on specific domains and languages, such as Appwrite, Blink, Deno, etc. , for software professionals to collaborate on real-world scenarios.

While Discord servers offer resources to support software development, it’s challenging to complete projects successfully without an all-in-one work hub.

This is where you need project management and collaboration tools like ClickUp!

Manage software projects and accelerate development processes with ClickUp

ClickUp for Software Teams simplifies the development lifecycle. It bridges the gap between development, tech, and non-tech teams and brings together all resources to a unified workspace. Here’s what ClickUp offers to accelerate development processes.

Customize your space

Set up an exclusive software development space using ClickUp Spaces and streamline your software development process. For example, create project spaces titled QA, sprints, etc. You can also create separate folders for task lists and project databases.

Set dedicated spaces for your software development team to manage workflow with ClickUp Spaces

Use lists to compile your tasks or action items. You can create:

Standalone lists, such as a list of open-source projects you’re working on

Lists within folders

A list of feature requests within a product folder

Automate tasks

Create ClickUp Tasks for every action item on your list. Add details in the task description and get down to executing the tasks one by one.

ClickUp also helps you automate tasks and focus completely on product development. You can even customize task statuses to track project status faster. An example of customized task statuses would be “To-Do,” “Complete,” and “Awaiting feedback. ”

Allot action items and track project progress with ClickUp Tasks

Manage sprints

Are you stressing over achieving project goals within deadlines? You can use Sprints in ClickUp to set sprint dates, assign action items, and set priorities. The best part is that you can visualize how your team is progressing against set targets using burnup charts.

Achieve software development goals faster with ClickUp Sprints

Manage backlogs

ClickUp also helps you build flexible workflows that adapt to your team’s needs. For example, you can create automated processes for backlogs to focus more on technical tasks.

As for bug reports, collect issue requests using ClickUp Forms and convert them into trackable tasks. Link your tasks to specific files or conversation threads, add tags, prioritize, and manage backlogs with custom statuses and fields.

Get user feedback and turn it into improvements with ClickUp Forms

Get project summaries

Want a quick overview of how your project is coming along? Use ClickUp Brain to get instant project updates. It even automates tasks and data-filling, and creates tables and templates. You can also use ClickUp Brain for creating development documentation, roadmaps, product ideas, etc.

Get instant project updates on your sprints with ClickUp Brain

Complete Software Projects Successfully with ClickUp

Connecting with experts from the same field as yours accelerates career growth. And that’s what Discord, a community-based chatting app, does. Its servers connect you to multiple sub communities for software engineering where you can engage with people, access resources, and get additional suggestions on website development, game development, programming, and more.

However, building a career as a software engineer is more than learning skills.

You should be able to implement skills strategically to complete projects. This is where project management software like ClickUp comes in handy. ClickUp helps streamline and automate workflows so you can focus better on achieving goals.

Sign up for free on ClickUp to deliver software projects efficiently!