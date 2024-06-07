Jak používat AI pro generování potenciálních zákazníků a rozšířit své prodejní kanály

Do you feel your sales team is busy chasing leads instead of closing deals? This could be a symptom of inefficient marketing campaigns—specifically poor lead generation activities.

Unfortunately, there are no culprits here. With so many businesses competing to generate online leads, 6 out of 10 marketers consider lead generation the toughest part of their jobs.

Sure, you can offer them some respite with the right lead management software. Plus, some alignment between sales and marketing teams and improvement of processes can address the gap. But what can you do to maintain a steady stream of high-quality leads?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has touched even this segment of business operations to make it more efficient and productive. To illustrate this point, let’s see how you can use AI for lead generation and make your business profitable!

Understanding AI for Lead Generation

Lead generation is a prominent part of an organization’s customer acquisition strategies. In other words, it is a precursor to a healthy sales pipeline and a profitable business. Using AI tools to generate leads would be a smart and strategic move as it offers:

Improved efficiency: Automating routine and repetitive tasks like data analysis, lead qualification, and scoring frees up marketing and sales teams to focus on more complex or high-value tasks like lead nurturing or closing

Round-the-clock availability: AI-powered chatbots that answer basic queries, collect lead information, and qualify leads 24/7 ensure that no potential customer slips through the cracks

Informed decision-making: Data-driven insights obtained from analyzing large volumes of data highlight trends and patterns that may indicate strong intent or buying signals

Hyper-targeted content: Dynamic content creation that resonates with the target audience based on their past interactions, online behavior, specific requirements or challenges can improve conversion

Personalized customer journey: AI could tailor the end-to-end customer journey—from the landing page of first contact to the marketing message that leads to a purchase for greater engagement

Better leads: Predictive lead scoring by AI lead generation tools analyzes past behavior to predict future actions and intent. This helps prioritize leads that are more likely to convert

Cost efficiency: Derived from other benefits like task automation, high scalability, customer experience personalization, increased revenue, and data-driven decision-making—AI can significantly improve your cost efficiency

Clearly, lead generation campaigns can benefit greatly from a shot of artificial intelligence. However, how do you go ahead with implementing AI? Let’s take a look.

How to Use AI for Lead Generation

Now that you understand the power and capabilities of AI-powered lead generation software let’s look at some practical use cases and applications to inspire you.

Building Ideal Customer Profiles (ICPs)

Flesh out your perfect customer using AI tools via Hootsuite

Ideal Customer Profiles (ICPs) paint a clear and vivid picture of your perfect customer. Once you manage to refine this mold, it becomes easier to locate promising prospects.

With AI by your side, you can capture data from various sources to create your ICP (and sometimes, there will be more than one!). From website analytics to CRM data—AI lead generation tools can pore over large volumes of information to build detailed ICPs. They will define your ideal customer across an array of parameters—demographics, geographics, psychographics, and behavioral data. The final profile that comes together acts as a blueprint that guides your marketing and sales teams.

For instance, using AI for lead generation may reveal that your ideal customers are CFOs in SaaS-based startups located in the Bay Area. You might even discover common triggers, such as signing up for webinars, visiting the pricing page, etc. , which indicate intent.

Lead scoring and qualification

Not all leads are created equal. Some are low-hanging fruits ready for conversion, while some may have the sales team jumping through hoops to no avail.

For this reason, lead generation must follow a laser-focused approach. After all, you want to spend your time, money, efforts, and resources on leads that are more likely to convert.

Lead scoring attaches a numerical value to each lead, indicating its likelihood to convert. This score helps your marketing and sales teams focus and prioritize their efforts. AI-powered lead scoring makes this computation more intuitive and data-driven. You can quantify the buying intent across various parameters such as specific page visits, time spent on the website, content downloads, etc.

For example, a lead who spends about 2-3 minutes on a product page and downloads the pricing guide is more likely to convert than someone who merely signs up for the newsletter. As such, the former would carry a higher lead score.

Discovering untapped leads

With AI lead generation, you can discover new and untapped opportunities.

We’ve already discussed how AI lead-generation tools analyze data from multiple sources. It could be social media platforms and third-party databases (with due permission, of course). By expanding your reach, you can discover a treasure trove of potential customers who haven’t even interacted with your brand yet but exhibit strong buying signals through their online behavior. So whether it is an untapped lead generation source or a completely new market segment, AI can be your eyes and ears!

For instance, suppose your business offers a social media marketing analytics platform for the healthcare sector. However, the AI lead generation tool detects a marketing manager at an insure tech startup who frequently publishes, shares, or interacts with LinkedIn posts about marketing automation. The individual and their network could be promising leads based on their interest, online behavior, and profile, even if they’re unaware of your brand.

Pro Tip: Use the ClickUp Sales Plan Template to easily monitor your objectives, modify your approach, and maximize results.

Download This Template Execute your sales planning process efficiently with ClickUp’s Sales Plan Template

Keep your sales team organized and focused with this winning template for tracking sales goals, visualizing progress, and aligning strategies with customer requirements. Get a readymade key to success!

Also read: 10 Sales Funnel Templates to Generate More Leads

Powering chatbots for lead segmentation

Chatbots are a powerful AI lead generation tool.

AI-powered chatbots can capture lead information, answer basic inquiries or frequently asked questions, qualify or score leads, and even schedule consultations—all without human intervention. Offloading these tasks in the lead generation process allows the sales team to focus on relationship-building activities.

Notice how most websites now have a chatbot that automatically pops up when you visit their landing page? Website visitors can choose from a menu of options on the kind of assistance they need.

Alternatively, there’s also an option along the lines of ‘No thanks, I’m just browsing. ’ Imagine someone selecting this option versus someone who schedules an appointment. Naturally, they would fall into different lead segments.

For instance, an interactive chatbot can make the website experience more engaging than traditional methods, increasing client engagement and attracting more prospects.

Case study: Bella Sante is a med-spa business based in Lexington, MA. They decided to modernize their customer interaction (moving on from a call center format) and implement an AI-driven chatbot from Tidio on their website. Within weeks of implementation, the AI chatbot answered 75% of the customer queries, leaving only 25% to be transferred to human chat operators. The chatbot also helped gather leads more efficiently, with the business seeing 450 new leads generated within the first six months of implementation. Since the chatbot has them fill pre-chat surveys, the leads are highly qualified. They can then be nurtured and converted by the sales team.

Crafting personalized outreach messages

Generic marketing campaigns and message blasts should be a thing of the past by now. Use AI to write personalized outreach emails based on each lead’s individualistic interests, preferences, and data. This small but crucial consideration drives engagement and conversion rates.

To facilitate such email marketing campaigns, plug in an AI-powered email marketing platform with your CRM. The platform will analyze lead information and suggest personalized subject lines, email copies, and CTAs. You may embed dynamic elements into your email, which align with the lead’s specific needs and challenges. Such a personalized approach will improve your chances of conversion.

For example, you can send a follow-up email to a lead who recently downloaded your pricing guide. Customize the quote to match their requirements (if you have the data) or offer a discount to keep the lead engaged.

Pro Tip: Use ClickUp Brain to draft effective emails within seconds!

Prioritizing and targeting leads

Try ClickUp Brain Use ClickUp Brain to craft personalized and professional emails

We’ve seen how AI-powered chatbots can segment and engage leads. However, AI lead-generation tools go beyond chatbots. They leverage predictive analytics to go through past interactions, customer data, and other factors, allowing businesses to anticipate future behavior. Then, based on these insights, such leads get pushed to the top of the sales tools as they’re more likely to convert.

For example, an AI lead generation tool may discover that leads with an 80+ score have a 70% chance of conversion within the first 30 days. Based on this, the sales team prioritizes any leads that meet this criteria. For all you know, this blend of high-priority targeted marketing campaigns and personalized interactions could accelerate the buying journey and convert them into paying customers!

Automating lead nurturing campaigns

AI tools can be instrumental in automating the lead nurturing process. In fact, they’re more reliable in maintaining a reliable cadence of communication and a granular degree of personalization at scale.

Integrating AI writing tools, marketing automation systems, and CRM can be a great start for this automation. You get segmented leads and a list of triggers to engage the most promising leads in multiple ways. Once the lead performs an action, the AI writing tool gets to work crafting a compelling copy, which the marketing automation platform delivers. All this with no human intervention!

Take, for example, someone downloading a whitepaper from your website. The AI algorithms may recommend additional resources like blogs and case studies related to the whitepaper that the reader may be interested in. Brownie points if you manage to score their email address and share such meaningful and useful resources over email campaigns!

Optimizing the lead generation process

Visualize the sales process as data-driven dashboards to perform optimizations

Since lead generation governs the overall health of your sales pipeline, you must periodically measure sales pipeline metrics to evaluate the efficacy of the lead generation process. Metrics like conversion rate, customer lifetime value, lead source, etc. , quantify the effectiveness of your lead generation strategies.

AI algorithms crunch all the numbers and present the insights in an actionable and easy-to-digest format. At the same time, they track these metrics and carry out benchmarking to review marketing strategies. As a result, you get the two-fold result of measuring performance and getting the opportunity to carry out interventions to maximize lead generation.

For example, the AI lead generation platform highlights that leads generated from social media advertising have lower conversion rates. On the other hand, leads acquired through website content downloads have higher conversion rates. Knowing this allows you to optimize your lead generation strategies to focus on SEO, organic traffic, etc. , to offer more visibility to your website and capture high-quality leads. Pivoting your lead generation strategy in this way will maximize your return on investment (ROI)!

Challenges in AI Lead Generation [+ Solutions]

AI lead generation is a powerful solution. However, it is not without its challenges. Here’s an overview of some key issues that you might face while adding AI to your lead-generation processes:

Garbage in, garbage out

Even the most intuitive machine learning algorithm is only as good as the data it is trained on. Inaccurate, outdated, and incomplete data may lead to flawed lead generation, improper scoring, misleading ICPs, and more. It would single-handedly nullify all the benefits of AI-powered lead generation software, as your sales and marketing teams would be chasing the wrong leads.

Solution: Standardize the data collection process while maintaining a focus on data quality. Pair it with routine maintenance and data-cleansing activities that run deep into all CRM components to ensure that your business works only with high-quality data.

Algorithmic bias

Despite their claim of objectivity, AI algorithms are prone to inheriting bias. Such bias could stem from the trainers or from the data they’re trained on. Either way, it limits the scope and understanding of the target audience, as you may be overlooking qualified leads from underrepresented demographics or those with erratic online behavior.

Bias can neutralize the use of AI in lead generation via WeForum

Solution: The best way to combat bias would be through intentional monitoring of the AI lead generation tools. Any bias that may seep into the system must be promptly addressed. Plus, training the AI algorithms on larger and more diverse datasets can mitigate bias.

Cost and complexity

Let’s face it: Implementing an AI-powered lead generation tool is neither cheap nor easy. Not all businesses can afford to take the plunge. Even if they do manage to pool their money and cover the initial capital investment, they may lack the technical expertise or resources to stay committed to such a solution.

Solution: Rather than implementing a system overhaul, start small. Introduce targeted AI tools to address specific lead generation challenges. Once you gain experience and comfort, start scaling and expanding the scope of AI for lead generation.

System integration

AI tools may not integrate smoothly with your existing digital infrastructure. Plus, adding such a tool to your list of business systems, such as CRM, marketing automation platform, etc. , may result in silo formation. Improper integration dilutes the impact and benefits of artificial intelligence.

Solution: If you’re performing a system overhaul, consider switching to an all-in-one platform like ClickUp. ClickUp conforms to multiple requirements, industries, and use cases. Alternatively, pick AI tools with powerful integration capabilities for a seamless workflow.

Opacity

AI algorithms are complex. Since it’s hard to comprehend the decision-making process, the black box problem can make it difficult to understand why some high-quality leads are scored low or vice versa. This lack of transparency erodes trust in the system and creates doubt.

Solution: Allocate AI tools for tasks like data analysis and automation—things it excels at. On the other hand, maintain human oversight to interpret AI outputs, build relationships with qualified leads, and make strategic decisions.

Loss of human touch

One of the greatest criticisms of artificial intelligence is that it causes a loss of human touch in customer relationship management. AI algorithms do not possess the context and nuance to build human-like relationships. This kills the notion of authenticity and genuineness right at the lead generation stage of the sales funnel.

Solution: If maintaining a human touch is imperative for your business, maintain your frontline of human agents. However, enable them with AI technology to supplement their existing skills. If this isn’t possible, invest in cutting-edge technologies like natural language processing (NLP) to interact with customers. Of course, maintain absolute transparency with customers and let them know if and when you’re leveraging AI to communicate with them.

Data privacy concerns

Data privacy concerns are ever-present in all applications of AI technology. So, the same would also crop up in AI lead generation. Potential customers may hesitate to share their personal information, causing you to miss out on available opportunities.

Consumers have reservations about the usage of AI via CDP

Solution: Maintain transparency about your data collection practices. This includes disclosing that you are using an AI tool for lead capture, obtaining explicit consent from prospective leads while collecting their data, and educating them on how you plan to use their data. Such disclosures are indicators of trust and ethical practices.

Using AI Software for Lead Generation

Despite the occasional challenges, the use of AI for lead generation largely paints a positive picture. This should encourage you to explore your options for AI lead-generation tools.

However, before you go searching high and low for a dedicated AI lead generation solution, allow us to give you a detailed insight into what ClickUp Brain can do.

Try ClickUp Brain ClickUp Brain can help with your lead-generation strategies

Even though ClickUp Brain is not a traditional AI-powered lead generation tool, it fits the larger goal of business growth. For one, it is a part of the ClickUp suite. This means you can digitize your entire sales funnel and marketing strategies. Use a lift-and-shift approach to map lead generation activities onto the project management tool. As a result, you will get all the benefits of treating the lead generation process as a project. From prioritizing tasks to automating workflows—the whole nine yards.

That said, let’s look deeper into how you can leverage ClickUp Brain in your lead generation process:

Harnessing customer data: Analyze a wealth of customer data spread across the ClickUp environment. From customer profiles to historical data to online behavior—ClickUp Brain leverages learn everything about your customers . Equipped with this knowledge, ClickUp Brain helps you build ICPs that can guide your sales and marketing teams. It can also brainstorm relevant lead-generation strategies with you based on this information Analyze a wealth of customer data spread across the ClickUp environment. From customer profiles to historical data to online behavior—ClickUp Brain leverages Universal Search across every task, doc, or project to. Equipped with this knowledge, ClickUp Brain helps you build ICPs that can guide your sales and marketing teams. It can also brainstorm relevant lead-generation strategies with you based on this information

Nurturing leads with targeted content: Generating high-quality content and lead magnets is a good way to increase your lead count and conversions. High-quality content like blog posts, how-to guides, explainers, etc. , captures leads and passes them through the awareness to the conversion stage. ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer can help you create personalized content for each different stage of the customer journey

Try ClickUp Brain ClickUp Brain helps with content generation to enable lead-capturing

Personalized email marketing: With its access to past interactions and CRM data (if connected to ClickUp), ClickUp Brain can craft compelling marketing messages . From click-worthy CTAs to personalized subject lines, each email is tailored to each lead’s interests

Automate lead nurturing campaigns: ClickUp Brain can help you build automated workflows to nurture leads. For instance, you can define triggers that can lead to specific actions automatically (e. g. , when Task status changes to ‘Interested,’ send case study email).

Also, ClickUp’s CRM makes lead management easy. It lets you visualize your sales pipeline and track the progress of your leads as they move through different stages. It also offers dedicated templates to help you plan your sales activities better.

Download This Template Manage your sales pipeline efficiently with the ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template

The ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template provides a predefined structure for your sales pipeline, including common stages like lead qualification, proposal, and closing, ensuring everyone on your team follows a consistent sales process. It also allows you to add custom fields and statuses to assess your leads and prioritize the most promising ones.

Future of AI in Lead Generation

The future of AI in lead generation is undoubtedly bright and promising. A focus on cultivating trust and transparency paired with technological advancements will pave the way for even more powerful AI tools for lead generation.

Speaking of advancements, predictive analytics would be an absolute game-changer in lead generation. It would lead to a tectonic shift in lead generation activities as they become more proactive than passive. As a result, businesses could identify potential customers even before they stumble upon the brand! Plus, they can connect the dots while identifying potential leads most likely to convert for specific products or services.

Beyond predictive analytics, AI lead generation would benefit greatly from new technologies and application interfaces. For instance, conversational AI could give rise to lifelike chatbots that conduct human-like interactions while qualifying leads. Similarly, AI-powered marketing automation would grow more sophisticated while capturing more leads across many sources.

The trifecta of automation, customer-centricity, and strategic decision-making heralds a new beginning for the future of AI in lead generation.

Ready to Take the Lead with ClickUp?

The combination of AI and lead generation is a match made in heaven.

AI will supercharge lead generation activities by making them more targeted, data-driven, and automated. This will free marketers to pursue more value-driven tasks like nurturing leads, building relationships, and getting leads sales-ready. The sheer versatility AI brings to lead generation efforts is another plus.

With AI-powered project management tools like ClickUp—you get a centralized hub to see, track, and manage all your lead information. To explore more, sign up for free now!