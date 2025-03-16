A 11 legjobb DeepSeek alternatíva 2025-ben

The best thing about AI’s rapid growth is that competitors keep raising the bar.

Every new AI model pushes the limits, giving users better options and keeping businesses, CEOs, and investors on their toes.

DeepSeek AI is a prime example. Unlike ChatGPT and other large language models, which thrive on monthly subscription fees, DeepSeek AI offers a free, open-source alternative that challenges the traditional AI revenue model.

DeepSeek AI also boasts lower memory usage, reducing the cost of running AI tasks—something business professionals and data analysts appreciate.

If you’re now reconsidering DeepSeek AI and hunting for multiple AI models that are just as efficient (and won’t burn a hole in your wallet), you’re not alone. Here’s a list of the 11 best DeepSeek AI alternatives you can try out to boost your productivity and work.

What Is DeepSeek AI?

DeepSeek AI is a free, open-source AI platform that taps into real-time web data to generate insights, assist with writing, analyze trends, and even tackle coding tasks.

Developed by Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co. , Ltd. , DeepSeek was founded in 2023 and launched its chatbot and DeepSeek-R1 model in January 2025.

Here’s a glimpse of what DeepSeek AI can do:

Processes and generates text with advanced natural language processing, allowing for everything from writing assistance to technical document creation ✅

Supports multiple programming languages and can handle complex coding challenges , making it a powerful tool for software development ✅

Performs real-time data analysis , helping data analysts extract insights from large datasets quickly and efficiently ✅

Competes with top-tier AI models like Perplexity AI and Google Gemini, offering comparable features at a lower cost ✅

Why Go for DeepSeek AI Alternatives?

DeepSeek’s AI capabilities have made waves, but if we go through user reviews, we will begin to find many flaws. Here are the biggest challenges that make people reconsider:

1. Server issues: When “free” means “unavailable” 😥

DeepSeek AI might be open source and cost-effective, but if you’ve ever tried using it during peak hours, you know the struggle. Many users report frequent server downtime and sluggish response times.

💡 Pro Tip: Want to make your AI smarter, faster, and more efficient? LLM agents can automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and personalize user experiences.

2. Privacy concerns: Who’s watching? 👀

DeepSeek AI has sparked concerns over data security and ethical AI practices. While there is no concrete evidence suggests security concerns, businesses handling sensitive customer data or proprietary information may hesitate before integrating it into their workflows.

3. Limited API access: Paywalls lurking in the shadows 👤

Sure, the web chatbot is free, but API key access? Not so much. If you’re a developer using DeepSeek for AI-powered automation, software development, or conversational AI, expect to hit a paywall quickly.

4. Performance gaps: Impressive but not unmatched 📉

While DeepSeek excels in cost efficiency, it still lags behind premium AI tools like OpenAI’s latest large language models when it comes to advanced reasoning and optimal performance.

5. Hardware dependencies: Not everyone has a supercomputer 🧑‍💻

Yes, DeepSeek AI is open source, meaning you can run it locally—if you have a high-end GPU farm. Otherwise, you’re stuck with the web version, which, as we mentioned, is often down or rate-limited compared to other AI tools.

Fun Fact: John McCarthy coined the term “ artificial intelligence” in 1956 and drove the development of the first AI programming language, LISP, in the 1960s. Early AI systems were rule-centric, which led to the development of more complex systems in the 1970s and 1980s, along with a boost in funding.

DeepSeek Alternatives at Glance

Tool Use case Best for ClickUp AI-powered project management and knowledge management Business professionals, project managers, and data analysts Google Gemini AI-enabled workflow automation and content generation Teams using Google Workspace, professionals Perplexity AI AI-powered search and research insights Researchers, professionals ChatGPT AI-driven project assistance and automation Business teams, professionals Meta Llama 3 Open-source AI development and experimentation Developers, businesses Claude AI Programming assistance and idea exploration Developers, researchers, professionals Qwen 2. 5 Cost-effective AI coding and automation Developers, enterprises, multilingual AI users Elicit AI AI-powered academic research and literature reviews Academics, researchers, students Hugging Face Transformers Machine learning and NLP model deployment AI researchers, developers, data scientists Algolia AI AI-assisted search and discovery E-commerce, SaaS, businesses Elasticsearch Enterprise search and real-time analytics Large organizations, enterprises

The 11 Best DeepSeek Alternatives to Use

DeepSeek AI might not be your cup of tea, and that’s okay.

Whether it’s server downtime, privacy concerns, or the urge to try something new, plenty of DeepSeek AI alternatives can match—or even outperform it. Here’s a curated list:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered project management and knowledge management)

ClickUp is the everything app for work—a single platform where project management, documents, and team communication collide with next-gen AI automation and search capabilities.

ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain, the platform’s AI assistant, answers all your workspace questions by pulling details from Docs, tasks, and even comments.

If you’ve ever felt like everything is due now, ClickUp Brain brings clarity by sorting tasks based on urgency, dependencies, and deadlines. You can even ask, “What should I work on next?” and get an AI-powered answer. See the magic of ClickUp Brain below!

Ask ClickUp Brain for updates or to-dos and get instant answers

🚀 Here’s more about what ClickUp Brain does for you:

Automatic summaries = less reading, more doing: Workplace content is overwhelming, and no one wants to scroll through mile-long task threads. ClickUp Brain summarizes long emails, project updates, and meeting notes

Personal standups, minus the meetings: AI StandUp generates bite-sized status updates so teams can stay aligned without unnecessary syncs

Emails, marketing collaterals, and content : Brain writes excellent marketing copy, from emails to presentation content to social media posts, when you get stuck

Natural language automations: ClickUp takes automation to the next level by letting users create workflows just by describing them in plain English

Use ClickUp Brain to create automations and say goodbye to manual updates

ClickUp Knowledge Management

One of the biggest reasons business professionals, project managers, and data analysts love ClickUp is its effortless ability to centralize information.

ClickUp’s AI Knowledge Management feature makes real-time information retrieval effortless by pulling relevant information from tasks, comments, docs, and wikis instantly. Say goodbye to endless context-hunting!

Simply ask questions and find answers along with resources using ClickUp’s AI-powered knowledge management system

🚀 Here’s how it helps:

Import team knowledge : Securely import Docs and knowledge from any tool

Use Wiki templates : Speed up your team’s work with a bunch of wiki templates, which include live editing and integrated comments

Advanced permissions: Maintain control of your knowledge with comprehensive permissions and version history

ClickUp Connected Search

However, ClickUp’s knowledge management capabilities are incomplete without the ClickUp Connected Search feature.

If you’re deep in a critical project and suddenly need a document from two months ago that you barely remember, ClickUp’s Connected Search will surface it in seconds. If this were buried in Slack or lost in an email thread, you’d either spend hours searching or end up asking a coworker to resend it.

Find documents and files with a simple search across databases using ClickUp Connected Search

Connected Search scans all your integrated apps, from Google Drive to Jira and Salesforce, bringing you the right information in seconds. With these features, ClickUp offers an organized, accessible, and useful workspace.

ClickUp best features

AI-powered knowledge management : Get intelligent searches, automated summaries, and real-time AI-powered insights with ClickUp Brain

Connected Search for unified access : Search across Google Drive, Slack, Jira, Salesforce, and other integrated tools to instantly find what you need

Real-time collaboration : Edit on : Edit on ClickUp Docs , assign tasks, and communicate with your team in one place without switching between apps

Automated workflows and task prioritization : Use AI-powered automation to update statuses, assign tasks, and organize work based on urgency

Highly customizable workspace: Personalize ClickUp to your specific project management needs with flexible categories, tags, and dashboards

ClickUp limitations

The extensive features and customization options can take time to configure and master

ClickUp Brain is only available with paid plans

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp provides a highly integrated project management platform. It caters for both simple and complex projects. It also utilizes AI in a way that reduces the levels of administration required for all aspects of the projects.

📮 ClickUp Insight: On average, a knowledge worker interacts with six different people daily just to gather the information needed to complete tasks. That’s six back-and-forth conversations to get context, align priorities, and keep projects moving. Asking, “Where’s that file?” becomes the norm, and soon, it drains productivity. ClickUp’s Connected Search and AI Knowledge Manager eliminate the chaos by making relevant context instantly accessible whenever you need it.

Also Read: We Tried the 10 Best AI Tools for Knowledge Management

2. Google Gemini (Best for AI-powered workflow automation and content generation)

via Google Gemini

Google Gemini works like an extra set of hands inside Google Workspace, handling the busy work so you don’t have to.

One of the advantages of Gemini is its deep integration with Google’s ecosystem. If you already use Gmail, Calendar, or Drive, Gemini seamlessly fits into your workflow and offers real-time data access.

Need to extract action items from a long email thread? Gemini can summarize it for you. Want a quick project timeline? It can generate a structured table in Sheets and outline the project’s key features.

Google Gemini best features

Generates task lists, project reports, and summaries in docs, reducing manual work

Automates email responses and action items in Gmail to keep projects moving

Extracts insights from long email chains and turns them into organized to-do lists

Creates custom visuals in Slides using AI-powered text-to-image generation

Enhances risk assessment and forecasting by analyzing data trends in Sheets

Google Gemini limitations

Gemini’s advanced AI features require a Google Workspace subscription

Works best within Google’s ecosystem, with limited integrations for non-Google apps

Lacks role-specific AI customization compared to some competitors

Google Gemini pricing

Free

Gemini Advanced: $24/month per user

Google Gemini ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Google Gemini?

Gemini provides a wonderful experience. It is very user-friendly, offers superb performance, and is a helpful tool. With the AI chatbot, one can get work done easily and in much less time.

3. Perplexity AI (Best for AI-powered search and research insights)

via Perplexity AI

Traditional search engines often require users to sift through multiple links to find reliable information. Perplexity AI changes that by acting as an AI-powered research assistant that delivers instant, well-cited responses.

Moreover, unlike standard search engines, Perplexity AI pulls from multiple sources in real time, summarizes key insights, and even refines results through follow-up questions.

Perplexity AI best features

Provides AI-powered search results with source citations for transparency

Supports multiple LLMs, including GPT-4, Claude 3, and its own models

Offers real-time web indexing for real time data retrieval of the latest information

Enables deep research with Pro Search, which refines answers with follow-ups

Organizes searches into collections, allowing users to save and categorize insights

Perplexity AI limitations

Struggles with less-documented topics, occasionally providing surface-level information

Lacks advanced customization features found in some AI research tools

Pro Search and access to premium LLMs require a paid subscription

Perplexity AI pricing

Free

Pro : $20/month per user

Enterprise Pro: Custom pricing

Perplexity AI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Perplexity AI?

I still find myself going to Perplexity when I want a good quick answer or to summarize some thoughts coherently. No one seemed to have heard of it for a while, but I’ve been using it more than anything else

💡 Bonus: Choosing the right AI search engine can be overwhelming, but after months of testing, we’ve narrowed it down to the 12 best—so you don’t have to.

4. ChatGPT (Best for AI-driven project assistance and automation)

via ChatGPT

It’s almost a given that you are familiar with ChatGPT, so let’s explore how it can help us in project management.

The thing about projects is that multiple deadlines, teams, and endless updates need to be coordinated and tracked. And this can become overwhelming very soon when done manually.

ChatGPT simplifies these challenges by acting as a virtual project assistant that automates repetitive tasks, enhances decision-making, and simplifies communication.

🍪 Bonus: ChatGPT’s ability to integrate with various business tools further makes it a valuable asset for corporate teams looking to improve efficiency.

ChatGPT best features

Automates project planning by generating task lists, schedules, and risk assessments

Provides instant answers and insights, reducing dependency on manual research

Summarizes reports and meeting notes, improving knowledge sharing within teams

Assists with task assignments by analyzing workload and team strengths

Supports predictive analytics, helping managers anticipate project risks

ChatGPT limitations

Struggles with handling highly specific, industry-tailored project needs

Accuracy depends on input quality, sometimes requiring manual verification

Advanced AI-powered features require a paid subscription for full access

ChatGPT pricing

Free

ChatGPT Plus : $20/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (680+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has been the most helpful tool to all of us in our company. Whether it is code generation, simple queries, or data analysis, it’s the best option out there. Sure, DeepSeek is out there, but as of now, ChatGPT is a much more secure option.

Fun Fact: In 2016, DeepMind’s AlphaGo program, based on a deep neural network, beat Lee Sedol, the world Go champion, in five games.

5. Meta Llama 3 (Best for open-source AI development and experimentation)

via Meta

For businesses and developers looking for a customizable AI model without vendor lock-in, Meta Llama 3 offers a strong open-source alternative.

Unlike proprietary models like GPT-4 or Claude, Llama 3 allows organizations to fine-tune and deploy AI models on their own infrastructure, ensuring greater control over data privacy and cost.

🍪 Bonus: Its extensive scalability, multilingual potential, and integration with platforms like AWS, Azure, and Hugging Face make it a flexible choice for AI-driven projects.

Meta Llama 3 best features

Enables customization and fine-tuning with open-source availability for businesses

Enhances reasoning, coding, and instruction-following tasks with strong performance

Supports multimodal capabilities, including vision-based AI models

Optimizes efficiency with grouped query attention (GQA) and token compression

Ensures flexible and scalable deployment on major cloud platforms

Meta Llama 3 limitations

Lacks native support for real-time chat applications compared to closed-source models

Requires technical expertise to fine-tune and deploy effectively

Still catching up to proprietary models in handling nuanced queries

Meta Llama 3 pricing

Custom pricing

Meta Llama 3 ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (140+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Meta Llama 3?

I use it every day to supplement OpenAI and Anthropic models as a low-cost alternative for narrow use cases. Easy accessibility and strong position as an open-source competitor.

Fun Fact: In 1980, John Searle explained the division between ‘’weak’’ and ‘’strong’’ AI. Weak AI focuses on one narrow task, while strong AI is similar to full human intelligence.

6. Claude AI (Best for programming assistance and idea exploration)

via Claude AI

Claude AI, developed by Anthropic, is designed with a strong emphasis on reasoning, safety, and ethical AI use. Unlike many AI models focusing on speed and versatility, Claude excels at logic-heavy tasks, coding assistance, and in-depth philosophical discussions, reflected in its user interactions.

Claude’s ability to handle complex prompts while maintaining a conversational and structured response style makes it a good choice for developers, researchers, and deep thinkers alike.

Claude AI best features

Supports advanced debugging and code generation with strong programming capabilities

Handles long documents and multi-turn conversations with a large context window (up to 200,000 words)

Interprets images and charts with enhanced vision capabilities in newer models

Minimizes biases and harmful outputs with ethical AI alignment based on constitutional principles

Provides API access for developers to build custom AI-driven applications

Claude AI limitations

The free access version has a limited number of messages per session

Lacks real-time internet access, making it less reliable for fact-checking recent events

Struggles with specialized domain queries that require deep contextual knowledge

Claude AI pricing

Free

Pro : $18/month per user

Team : $25/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Claude AI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Claude AI?

Claude is good at programming. I use him a lot. I find that Claude is more open to philosophy and exploring ideas in a more accepting way.

📖 Also Read: Managing paperwork shouldn’t take over your workweek. The right document management software can streamline organization, approvals, and collaboration—here’s how to find the best one!

7. Qwen 2. 5 (Best for cost-effective AI coding and automation)

Developed by Alibaba Cloud, Qwen 2. 5 is relatively new in the market but is winning over crowds with its advanced AI model designed for natural language processing, reasoning, and code generation.

This Chinese AI model competes with top-tier models like GPT-4o, Claude 3. 5 Sonnet, and DeepSeek V3 while maintaining a significantly lower cost per million tokens.

Qwen 2. 5 best features

Supports text, images, and audio processing with a 128,000-token context window

Excels in coding with 92. 7% accuracy on HumanEval, outperforming GPT-4o and DeepSeek V3

Open-source flexibility allows developers to fine-tune and integrate it into applications

Multilingual capabilities with support for 29 languages, including Mandarin, Arabic, and Hindi

Cost-efficient, priced at $0. 38 per million tokens, making it 10x cheaper than GPT-4o

Qwen 2. 5 limitations

Closed-source for enterprise versions, limiting third-party customization

Slightly weaker performance in creative writing compared to Claude’s 3. 5 Sonnet

Performance degradation beyond 100K tokens in highly complex tasks

Qwen 2. 5 pricing

Free

API Access : $0. 38 per million tokens

Enterprise Plans: Custom pricing

Qwen 2. 5 ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Qwen 2. 5?

Yes. Qwen models are surprisingly good in general. Even when on LMSYS they get paired against good commercial models, they often go toe-to-toe, and it highly depends on the topic being discussed.

Fun Fact: The “Portrait of Edmond Belamy ” is the first painting created by artificial intelligence (AI) to be auctioned in the art world. The collective created a painting using an AI method called Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), and it was so realistic that it sold for a whopping $432,500!

8. Elicit AI (Best for AI-powered academic research and literature reviews)

via Elicit AI

Elicit is an AI-powered research assistant designed to facilitate literature reviews and automate tedious academic research tasks.

With access to a database of over 125 million research papers, it helps users find relevant studies, extract key insights, and synthesize findings.

Elicit best features

Finds relevant papers and provides one-sentence summaries with its AI-powered search engine

Extracts key data points from papers and organizes them into structured tables

Generates thematic syntheses across multiple papers for identifying research trends

Allows users to upload PDFs and receive automated summaries and insights

Offers systematic review workflows, supporting academic and professional research

Elicit limitations

Abstract summaries may oversimplify complex research findings

Data extraction may not always prioritize the most relevant details

Limited mobile support, making it less accessible for researchers on the go

Elicit pricing

Basic : Free

Plus : $10/month per user

Pro : $42/month per user

Team : $65/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Elicit ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Elicit?

It summarises the paper beautifully and gives the sample, techniques, objectives, and other relevant information in precise and clear terms.

9. Hugging Face Transformers (Best for machine learning and NLP model deployment)

via Hugging Face Transformers

Hugging Face has become the GitHub of machine learning, providing an open-source platform where developers and researchers can easily share, fine-tune, and deploy natural language processing (NLP) models.

The cool part is that it hosts over a million models and datasets, making it a go-to resource for AI enthusiasts and professionals looking for state-of-the-art pre-trained models.

Hugging Face best features

Hosts a vast collection of pre-trained models, including GPT, BERT, and RoBERTa

Provides the Transformers library for seamless NLP model implementation in PyTorch, TensorFlow, and JAX

Offers fine-tuning capabilities, allowing users to adapt models to specific use cases

Supports Datasets and Spaces, enabling easy access to datasets and the ability to showcase AI models in interactive applications

Features Inference Endpoints for deploying models on scalable cloud infrastructure

Hugging Face limitations

Documentation can be complex for beginners navigating model configurations

Some features require paid plans, particularly for high-performance GPU access

Lacks strong AI content detection accuracy compared to specialized tools like Originality. AI

Hugging Face pricing

Free

Pro : $9/month per user

Enterprise: Starting at $20/month per user

Hugging Face ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Hugging Face?

Hugging face is a great library for doing simple things. Fine funning based on an uploaded dataset. generating text using a pre-trained model, etc.

10. Algolia AI (Best for AI-powered search and discovery)

via Algolia

If you’re looking for an AI-powered search and discovery platform that delivers fast, accurate, and scalable search experiences, Algolia is the way to go.

Unlike traditional search engines, Algolia uses Neural Search, which combines semantic and keyword-based search. This ensures users find the most relevant results in milliseconds. It is widely used in e-commerce, SaaS, and media industries to enhance search functionality across websites and applications.

Algolia best features

Dynamic re-ranking to automatically optimize search results based on user behavior

Personalization and AI Synonyms to tailor results and improve discoverability

Scalable infrastructure handling billions of searches annually with 99. 999% uptime

Extensive integrations with platforms like Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Adobe Commerce

Algolia limitations

Pricing can be high compared to other search solutions, especially for large-scale operations

Complex setup and customization may require technical expertise for full optimization

Some users report slower indexation times compared to alternatives like Elasticsearch

Algolia pricing

Build : Free up to 10k search requests/month, 1M records included

Grow : Free up to 10k search requests/month, then $0. 50 per additional 1k requests

Premium : Custom pricing

Elevate: Custom pricing

Algolia ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (70+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Algolia?

Algolia is a highly scalable search solution that integrates seamlessly with other composable technologies. It allows for effective collaboration between product, marketing, and engineering teams, streamlining the process of managing search ranking strategies.

💡 Pro Tip: Want to stop digging through endless files to find what you need? Connected AI makes everything searchable and accessible in seconds—no more guesswork.

11. Elasticsearch (Best for enterprise search and real-time analytics)

via Elasticsearch

Elasticsearch is a powerful, open-source search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It is widely used for full-text search, log, and event data analysis, and scalable data indexing.

Some features that excite you include the AI-powered search relevance and distributed scalability. These features are especially good for organizations managing large datasets that require real-time search capabilities.

Elasticsearch best features

Handles large volumes of structured and unstructured data with a distributed, scalable architecture

Enhances search ranking with AI-powered relevance using Elasticsearch Relevance Engine (ESRE)

Processes logs, metrics, and business intelligence with real-time search and analytics

Integrates seamlessly with cloud providers, databases, and security tools

Supports machine learning, anomaly detection, and geospatial search for advanced insights

Elasticsearch limitations

Steep learning curve, requiring advanced knowledge for optimal configuration

High resource consumption, demanding significant CPU and memory for large deployments

Complex licensing model with varied pricing, making cost estimation challenging

Elasticsearch pricing

Standard : $95/month per user

Gold : $109/month per user

Platinum : $125/month per user

Enterprise: $175/month per user

Elasticsearch ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (199+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (67+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Elasticsearch?

It is extremely efficient to unify all data sources across the organization for improved search and organization. Also, compared to its competitors, it is cost-efficient.

💡 Pro Tip: AI in data analytics works like a smart assistant, spotting patterns and making sense of complex data faster than traditional methods ever could.

DeepSeek-ing a Better Option? ClickUp’s Happy to Help

Remember when we talked about ClickUp Brain and how all you have to do is ask a question, and it just knows?

Well, Mike Coon, Program Manager at DISH Network, can vouch for that:

All I have to do is type a question like, ‘What’s the latest on this project right now?’ and I get a fully formatted list of everything that’s happened over whatever period of time I want to see. ClickUp Brain is like a full-time member of our team. It’s a killer app. It’s so easy, and it saves so much time.

But that’s just another day in ClickUp’s world—where AI and automation isn’t just a feature, it’s integrated seamlessly into work.

Once you onboard ClickUp, it becomes your team’s brain center. It automates tasks, manages knowledge, centralizes search, and keeps projects moving without constant back-and-forth.

So, ready to swap confusion for clarity? Sign up on ClickUp today!