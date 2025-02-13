Több mint 25 legjobb Gemini AI-utasítás a termelékenység javításához

Erik Brynjolfsson and his colleagues from Stanford University and MIT conducted a fascinating experiment with a major enterprise company’s 5,000 customer support agents. They compared agents working without AI to those using AI tools to see if productivity differed. And guess what?

Agents using AI handled 13. 8% more inquiries per hour

Work quality improved slightly by 1. 3% in terms of successful problem resolution

Even more interesting—customers couldn’t tell whether agents were using AI or not!

AI also acted as an equalizer, helping less experienced agents perform better and accelerating the learning curve for new hires. Mastering AI tools can clearly improve efficiency and simplify complex tasks.

So consider this guide your crash course in using AI for productivity —it covers everything from the best Gemini prompts to powerful alternative tools. We’ll also suggest more powerful AI tools you can try out—ones that don’t need lengthy, laborious prompts because they’ve already got the context they need! 🧠

⏰ 60 Second-Summary Google Gemini AI is an advanced multimodal large language model that integrates with reasoning capabilities and enables adaptable solutions across different applications

One needs to write detailed and contextual prompts to make Gemini for Google answer user queries

Prompts are structured inputs given to an AI model to guide its responses

Gemini AI’s limitations include occasional inaccuracies, potential hallucinations, limited customization, and challenges in handling complex tasks efficiently

ClickUp Brain is an AI-powered assistant that improves productivity by automating tasks, providing actionable insights, and offering tailored solutions for project management and collaboration

Understanding Gemini AI

via Gemini

Gemini is Google’s most advanced AI model family, with significant developments across two major releases. The initial Gemini 1.0 (December 2023) established the foundation, while Gemini 2.0 (December 2024) marked a shift toward more agentic AI capabilities.

Core evolution of Gemini

Gemini has significantly evolved from its initial multimodal understanding to more advanced capabilities. While Gemini 1. 0 focused on processing various modalities—text, code, audio, image, and video—Gemini 2. 0 emphasizes autonomous action and decision-making, enhancing its overall intelligence.

Despite these advancements, Gemini retains its three-tier model structure—Ultra for the most powerful performance, Pro for a balanced approach, and Nano for mobile optimization.

👀 Did You Know? The term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ was coined in 1956 at a Dartmouth Conference.

Notable new features in Gemini for Google

Gemini’s deep research lets you explore complex topics and develop detailed reports. The AI assistant has improved dialogue, tool use, and memory with Project Astra.

Then there’s Project Mariner, which lets you interact with web content seamlessly through a browser-based AI agent. For developers, Jules is a game-changer—an AI-powered coding assistant integrating with GitHub to streamline workflows.

Gemini’s gaming integration takes gameplay to the next level by providing AI agents to analyze, understand, and assist with real-time interactions.

Practical applications for users

Gemini is designed to handle user requests seamlessly across various tools, apps, and services, whether you’re on mobile or the web.

You can access it through the Gemini app (formerly Bard), which has optimized chat features. It integrates smoothly with Google Workspace, including Search, Maps, and Lens, for a more connected experience.

You can use Gemini’s capabilities on mobile through Pixel devices. For more advanced access, developers can tap into Gemini for Google via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. At the same time, businesses can benefit from tailored enterprise solutions with customization options to fit specific needs.

Top Gemini AI Prompts for Different Use Cases

To get the most accurate responses from Gemini, be clear and detailed in your prompts. If you’re generating code or content, ensure your instructions have specific and relevant keywords and enough context.

To avoid errors or hallucinations, break longer instructions into separate prompts.

Here are 25+ best Gemini prompts to get you going!

1. Brainstorm blog post ideas

Overcome writer’s block by generating content ideas.

Prompt: “Give me 10 blog post ideas related to [topic] that are interesting and engaging for a [target audience]. ”

via Gemini

2. Write product descriptions

Create compelling product descriptions for marketing and sales purposes.

Prompt: “Write three concise and persuasive product descriptions for [product name] highlighting [key feature 1] and [key feature 2]. ”

via Gemini

3. Craft social media captions

Write quirky and engaging social media captions to improve your digital presence.

Prompt: “Draft five creative social media captions for a [product/service] launch, focusing on [key benefit] and using relevant hashtags. ”

via Gemini

4. Rewrite existing content

Improve existing content based on feedback and team suggestions.

Prompt: “Rewrite this article/text [link] in a more concise and persuasive tone for a [specific platform] (e. g. , LinkedIn, Twitter). ”

via Gemini

5. Write long-form content

Give Gemini detailed instructions and get a blog post within minutes.

Prompt: “Write a captivating blog post about [topic] in under 500 words, targeting [audience]. ”

via Gemini

6. Create headlines

Identify the needs of your content and find catchy and attention-grabbing headlines.

Prompt: “Generate 10 unique and attention-grabbing headline options for an article about [topic]. ”

via Gemini

7. Write email subject lines

Create email subject lines that are likely to be opened.

Prompt: “Generate five compelling email subject lines for a marketing campaign promoting [product/service]. ”

via Ge m ini

8. Create Q/A content

Compose helpful FAQ sections for your website or customer support materials.

Prompt: “Generate five common questions customers might have about [product/service] and provide concise and informative answers. ”

via Gemini

9. Complete your website

Create a compelling website copy that effectively communicates your brand message.

Prompt: “Write a concise and informative “About Us” page for a [business] that highlights [key values and mission]. ”

via Gemini

10. Engage your audience

Get creative with Google Gemini and write unique CTAs.

Prompt: “Generate three strong calls to action for a [type of content] about [topic] aimed at [target audience]. ”

via Gemini

11. Plan project schedules

Stick to deadlines and avoid messy schedules with Google Gemini.

Prompt: “Create a project timeline for [project name] with [number] key milestones and deadlines. ”

via Gemini

12. Communication and collaboration

Promise your team productive meetings and never be late for one again!

Prompt: “Write a concise set of instructions for [task] with new employees. ”

via Gemini

13. Eliminate awkwardness

Promote team bonding and improve meeting dynamics with creative ideas from Gemini for Google.

Prompt: “Write 10 creative activities for [task] for [department name} team. ”

via Gemini

14. Brainstorm business ideas

Pave the way for entrepreneurial thinking and identify new opportunities for success.

Prompt: “Generate a list of 10 potential business ideas related to [industry/interest]. ”

via Gemini

15. Improve communication with customers

Improve customer service interactions and build stronger customer relationships with polished yet empathetic responses.

Prompt: “Draft a customer service response to [Customer Name] regarding [order number]. Apologize for the [problem] and inform them that we are [describe what you are doing to resolve the problem]. Maintain a [tonality instructions]. ”

via Gemini

16. Solve workplace problems

Engage your team in collaborative problem-solving.

Prompt: “Generate a list of five potential solutions to [problem] in our [team/department]. ”

via Gemini

17. Build rapport among teams

Eradicate boredom at work and improve team morale with creative solutions from Gemini.

Prompt: “Brainstorm five creative solutions for improving [problem] within [department/team]. ”

via Gemini

18. Improve work processes

Identify bottlenecks, stay organized, and standardize daily practices as well as long-term work processes.

Prompt: “Develop a checklist for [task] to ensure consistency and minimize errors. ”

via Gemini

19. Promote employee development

Identify and access valuable learning resources. Prompt Gemini to fetch an updated list of the right materials in your domain or area of interest.

Prompt: “Generate a list of five resources (books, articles, podcasts) that can help me improve my [skill]. ”

via Gemini

20. Write scripts

Develop creative story ideas and experiment with different film genres.

Prompt: “Compose a short script for a [type of scene] for a [type of film]. ”

via Gemini

21. Build characters

Birth rich and compelling characters for your fictional worlds. You can go into as much depth as you like, giving them strong personalities, unique physical attributes, and interesting stories or quirks.

Prompt: “Generate five unique character names and backstories for a [novel genre/description]. ”

via Gemini

22. Write song lyrics

Get assistance in songwriting and explore different musical styles.

🧠Fun Fact: In addition to Gemini for Google, there are tools like AIVA and Boomy that allow anyone to create songs quickly. While AIVA is popular for musical composition, it can also suggest lyrics that fit. Boomy generates both music and lyrics in the users’ preferred genre and style.

Prompt: “Write a song lyric in the style of [artist] about [theme]. ”

via Gemini

23. Create a mood board

Visualize and refine your design concepts with assistance from AI’s taste—trained on billions of data points.

Prompt: “Create a mood board for a [design project] with a focus on [color palette/style]. ”

via Gemini

24. Compose poetry

Who says poetry is limited to human expression? You can explore different poetic styles and creative expression with AI (though the quality of the output may not compare to human verse and AI may default more to a particular rhyme scheme).

Prompt: “Compose a short poem about [topic] in the style of [poet]. ”

via Gemini

25. Write short stories

Overcome writer’s block and start writing short stories.

Prompt: “Generate five unique story ideas for a short story about [theme]. ”

via Gemini

26. Create ad copy

Write engaging ad copy that resonates with your target audience. Remember that you may need to tweak and refine them to weed out cliched AI phrases and wordy sentences.

Prompt: “Write [Number] compelling ad copy options for [Product/Service] targeting [Target Audience]. Focus on [Key Benefit/Unique Selling Proposition]. ”

via Gemini

27. Translate information

Access information and resources without a language barrier. It can be helpful for international business, travel, education, personal growth, and community development to use Gemini for translations.

Prompt: “Translate this text [text] into [language]. ”

via Gemini

28. Ask a question

If you are a user wondering how to ask AI a question, put it in a prompt like the example.

Prompt: “[Frame a specific question to get a to-the-point answer. ]”

Example: “ How to be a prompt engineer ?”

via Gemini

29. Write code

Gemini AI can create code snippets, functions, programs, or even applications based on your instructions.

Prompt: “Write [language] code for [topic]. ”

via Gemini

30. Generate essays

Input specific details about the kind of essays you need from Gemini AI and watch it write them. We asked it to create one for the chain of thought prompting concept!

Prompt: “Write an essay about [topic] within [word limit]. Make sure to include [specific and relevant keywords]. ”

Example: “Write an essay about Chain of thought prompting within 700 words. Make sure to include relevant keywords like large language model and chain of thought prompting. ”

via Gemini

🧠 Fun Fact: Google named its advanced AI model ‘Gemini’ to symbolize the duality of its capabilities: combining language processing with reasoning. This reflects the broader goals of the Gemini AI system, which are to provide highly reliable and efficient insights while maintaining flexibility across applications. The name also draws from the idea of duality in the constellation Gemini, representing adaptability and the merging of different technologies to improve user experience.

Why Mastering Prompts is Crucial?

You need to understand the art of writing prompts to learn how to use Google Gemini AI. They influence the quality of the response you get from the AI model.

A prompt is the input or instruction you provide to a language model to generate a specific response. It acts as a query or starting point and guides the AI on the kind of output expected. You can ask a prompt in the form of a question, statement, or an example. Additionally, their quality and clarity significantly shape the AI’s response.

A Reddit user explains why prompt design is important for your interaction with an AI model:

AI is very good at following instructions and replicating examples. So the more specific and thorough your prompts and examples, the closer the outcome is to your goals. For example “write a story” versus “write an epic high fantasy novella in the style of JRR Tolkien but with the following species instead of elves, dwarves, humans, and hobbits.

AI is very good at following instructions and replicating examples. So the more specific and thorough your prompts and examples, the closer the outcome is to your goals. For example “write a story” versus “write an epic high fantasy novella in the style of JRR Tolkien but with the following species instead of elves, dwarves, humans, and hobbits.

Key characteristics of a prompt

Here are the essential characteristics of a well-structured prompt:

Input query : Put in the information or command for GeminiExample: “Write five basic best practices for using Gemini. ”

Provide context : Offer background information or specific details to guide the modelExample: “Summarize this paragraph in 100 words. ”

Get specific: Explain the desired format, style, or tone of the responseExample: “Write an engaging and conversational blog about multitasking. ”

Customize: Tailor prompts to achieve particular results and make them versatile for differing use casesExample: “Fine-tune the below-attached text for a university student and offer positive and negative feedback on the current version. ”

Watch this quick explainer to master the art of prompting!

Benefits of using AI prompts

Using AI prompt templates or crafting your own can significantly enhance your experience with Gemini. Here’s how:

Craft effective prompts to generate relevant, high-quality results

Save time with well-structured Gemini AI prompts and clear instructions

Spark creativity using prompts to inspire novel ideas, plots, and concepts

Tackle diverse tasks with informative, high-quality prompts tailored to various needs

Improve prompt writing skills while exploring different topics and perspectives

Overcome writer’s block by letting AI generate ideas and explore possibilities

Let’s see how we can make Gemini work for us with these prompts now!

Limitations of Using Gemini

Gemini is a helpful tool for carrying out multiple functions. However, before trusting it blindly, pay attention to these shortcomings of the AI model:

While Gemini Advanced (paid version) promises data security, its free version lacks end-to-end encryption

The AI model can hallucinate information and generate responses that might need verification

Unless you are writing prompts telling Gemini what to do very clearly, the responses won’t serve to fulfill the purpose

You need to break complex tasks into several separate prompts to gather accurate responses from Gemini; this process can be time-consuming

The tool’s restricted customization capabilities do not allow users to tailor it to meet their specific needs

Gemini integrations are limited to the Google workspace

A Google Gemini AI user on G2 says,

Gemini’s reasoning behind outputs can be unclear, making it difficult to verify accuracy and mitigate potential biases. This opacity can be unsettling, especially for users handling sensitive information.

Gemini’s reasoning behind outputs can be unclear, making it difficult to verify accuracy and mitigate potential biases. This opacity can be unsettling, especially for users handling sensitive information.

Gemini Alternatives to Explore

Why get bogged down by the limitations of Gemini’s AI tools? Leverage ClickUp Brain —your comprehensive AI-powered assistant!

ClickUp Brain connects all your tasks, documents, and team knowledge within ClickUp, the everything app for work. Now, manage all your projects on a single platform—no need to switch between multiple applications. The best part? ClickUp is compatible with more than just Google Workspace. Integrate it with over 1000 apps you use every day.

📮ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge workers rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats all converge in one place—enhanced by built-in AI.

Here’s how ClickUp Brain addresses some of Gemini’s limitations:

Data security measures

While Gemini’s free version lacks end-to-end encryption, ClickUp Brain ensures data privacy by keeping confidential, business-sensitive information within the safe boundaries of your workspace. This guarantees that sensitive business data remains secure.

Error-free outputs

While Google Gemini AI may hallucinate data or produce inaccurate information, ClickUp Brain’s AI Knowledge Manager retrieves contextually accurate data from your workspace. By grounding responses in verified internal information, it minimizes the likelihood of generating misleading results.

📮ClickUp Insight: We recently discovered that about 33% of knowledge workers message 1 to 3 people daily to get the context they need. But what if you had all the information documented and readily available? With ClickUp Brain’s AI Knowledge Manager by your side, context switching becomes a thing of the past. Simply ask the question from your workspace, and ClickUp Brain will pull up the information from your workspace and/or connected third-party apps!

💡Pro Tip: You can use ClickUp Brain to research anything on the internet. Find hotels, locate restaurants, plan vacations, and more at your fingertips.

Prompt: “Can you suggest the places to enjoy sushi in New York?”

Search anything on the internet with ClickUp Brain

Ease of prompting

Unlike Gemini, which requires highly detailed and precise prompts for effective responses, ClickUp Brain features an intuitive interface and conversational AI that understands general queries within the context of your projects. This eliminates the need for overly complex prompt engineering.

Let go of overly complicated prompts with ClickUp Brain

Complex task handling

With Gemini, breaking down intricate tasks into multiple prompts can be time-consuming. ClickUp Brain consolidates such workflows by offering integrated solutions within a unified workspace, enabling users to address multi-step processes without juggling several separate prompts.

Get work done faster in a single prompt with ClickUp Brain

Customization and flexibility

The limited customization options in Gemini restrict its adaptability for specific use cases. In contrast, ClickUp Brain’s scalability and extensive integration capabilities allow users to tailor AI tools to their exact roles and industries, making it a more versatile productivity solution.

ClickUp Brain is integrated with Docs for collaborative editing

💡Pro Tip: Tailor workflows to suit your team’s needs by setting up templates for different projects, tasks, or initiatives. Unlike Gemini, which has limited customization, ClickUp Brain allows you to shape the platform to fit your exact requirements, improving your productivity.

Apart from resolving the issues you might face with Gemini, ClickUp Brain also proves beneficial for several other tasks, thanks to its ability to integrate with your workspace and absorb all the information.

Here’s what it can do for you:

AI Project Manager : Automates routine tasks such as progress reports and team updates, allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives

AI Writer: Assists in creating high-quality content tailored to your specific role, improving communication and documentation

Use ClickUp AI to write faster and polish your copy, email responses, and more

Better collaboration : Facilitates alignment across teams by providing a centralized source of information

Scalability : Supports over 100 tools for various types of work, making it adaptable to diverse professional needs and scalable as your organization grows

Summarize: Navigates a particular meeting or thread to summarize information and highlight key points per your needs

Use ClickUp Brain to summarize information and highlight important points within minutes

It certainly has simplified our productivity, and a large part of that is thanks to all the different integrations and ClickApps that ClickUp offers. The automations that can make our lives easier and let us focus on the actual projects at hand are really beneficial to us and the entire company.

It certainly has simplified our productivity, and a large part of that is thanks to all the different integrations and ClickApps that ClickUp offers. The automations that can make our lives easier and let us focus on the actual projects at hand are really beneficial to us and the entire company.

Tap into Productivity with ClickUp

While tools like Google Gemini offer valuable features, ClickUp Brain stands out by addressing common limitations and unparalleled customization.

Gemini may integrate seamlessly with Google Workspace for task-specific requests, but ClickUp connects to not only Google but a wide range of other tools. In addition, ClickUp Brain can analyze information independently and provide responses without complex prompts.

Ready to experience smarter, more efficient AI workflows? Sign up for ClickUp for free!