Ingyenes Google Docs szórólap sablonok bármilyen alkalomra

Whether they’re advertisements for an event, a sale, or a community gathering, well-designed flyers grab your attention with captivating, visually appealing patterns and imagery and deliver their message impactfully.

Want to create show-stopping flyers like that? You don’t have to be a design expert. There are free flyer templates available online.

Google Docs flyer templates are easy to use and effective, in addition to being free of cost. Whether you’re a small business owner, an event planner, or just someone with a message to share, these templates offer the flexibility and creativity to help you create striking flyers.

What Makes a Good Google Docs Flyer Template?

A good flyer Google Docs template should have the following features:

Clear and concise flyer design: A clutter-free layout with a good balance of text and visuals ensures your message is easily understood

Organized information: The most critical information must be highlighted. It could be the date and duration for an online sale or the venue for an offline party

Attention-grabbing elements: Bold headings and vibrant colors draw attention, guide the reader, and make your flyer stand out

Pre-made layouts: Aesthetic layouts, which can also be easily modified without needing a degree in design, present a professional appearance while providing flexibility

Strategic use of white space: White space helps direct the reader’s eye and avoid overwhelming them with information

Remember, these are only the most essential elements. You’ll need to customize your template by adding: 🌟 High-resolution images: No pixelation here; images must be sharp and relevant to your message 🌟 Brand consistency: Use your company’s color palette, logo, and fonts to maintain a cohesive brand image 🌟 A clear call to action: Make sure it’s prominent. Whether it’s to visit a website, call a number, or RSVP, it should stand out so the reader knows exactly what’s expected of them

There. All set to create some captivating flyers? Go through the template gallery below and pick the template that best suits your purpose. Then, give your design skills—and your imagination—full rein.

10 Free Google Docs Flyer Templates

There are free editable Google Docs templates available for various types of content, from resumes to recipes! And if you’re not satisfied with any of those, you can even make your own template in Google Docs.

We searched the library of open Google Docs flyer templates and found some favorites. Here they are:

1. The Business Flyer Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

Looking for a simple yet effective way to promote your business? The Business Flyer Template from GooDocs is just what you need. It’s easy to use, fully customizable, and designed to make your marketing efforts stand out.

It consists of two double-page flyer designs in sleek, modern colors to highlight your offer.

There’s a clean, structured layout with placeholders for key elements:

Attention-grabbing titles

High-quality images

Bulleted lists

Informative text

Contact details

‘About us’ section

‘Our services’ section

‘Why choose us’ section

These placeholders are clearly marked with orange graphic elements for easy identification. No matter which template you select, you’ll receive a fully customizable, ready-to-use design.

✨ Ideal for: Small business owners looking to promote their products or services effectively.

2. The Labor Day Company Picnic Invite Flyer Template by cloudHQ

via cloudHQ

The Labor Day Company Picnic Invite Flyer Template by cloudHQ makes event planning a breeze while still delivering a professional, eye-catching invite that will get everyone excited for the big day.

With its fun, outdoorsy design, this template sets the perfect tone for the holiday gathering. Customize the flyer template with the date, time, location, and other relevant details. You can also easily add images to reflect your company’s branding.

Whether planning a casual picnic or a bigger corporate event, this free flyer template has got you covered.

✨ Ideal for: Companies planning casual events that foster team spirit and engagement.

3. The 4th of July Flyer Template by cloudHQ

via cloudHQ

Celebrate Independence Day like never before with cloudHQ’s 4th of July Flyer Template!

This Google Docs template is designed to help you craft the perfect invitations for the event with its classic retro design splashed with the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue, featuring an illustration of the Statue of Liberty. Plus, it captures the essence of America’s birthday while instilling a sense of pride in every guest.

You can add all the essential details for your 4th of July bash—date, time, location, and any fun extras.

✨ Ideal for: Flyer creation for individuals or organizations hosting Independence Day celebrations.

4. The Black Friday Black Ribbon Sale Flyer Template by cloudHQ

via cloudHQ

Ready to make a splash on Black Friday? The Black Friday Black Ribbon Sale Flyer Template by cloudHQ helps you create impactful promotional materials that will drive sales and attract customers.

Its sleek black ribbon design effortlessly catches the eye, ensuring your promotion stands out.

The beauty of this template lies in its user-friendly Google Doc format, allowing you to customize everything to fit your brand.

Whether you’re a small business looking to attract local shoppers or a marketing pro aiming to amplify your campaign, this template is all you need.

✨ Ideal for: Retailers preparing for Black Friday promotions and sales events.

5. The Christmas Club Party Flyer Template by cloudHQ

via cloudHQ

The Christmas Club Party Flyer Template by cloudHQ is your go-to tool for creating an eye-catching invitation that captures the festive spirit! This colorful Google Doc template is the perfect choice for club parties or festive events.

Customize this template with ease! Add your event details, images, and branding to create your personalized, desired flyer template that reflects your style. The user-friendly interface makes it simple to edit, even for beginners.

✨ Ideal for: Organizers of holiday parties looking to spread festive cheer.

6. The Cyber Monday Flyer Template by cloudHQ

via cloudHQ

If you want your promotional materials to pop, this stylish blue template by cloudHQ is just what you need. The Cyber Monday Flyer Template by cloudHQ is designed for businesses eager to make a splash during one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

With customizable sections for social media graphics and email newsletters, you can create high-quality marketing materials quickly. The cool blue color scheme isn’t just visually appealing; it instills a sense of calm and confidence in your customers.

✨ Ideal for: eCommerce businesses preparing for Cyber Monday sales.

7. The Pride Block Meetup Event Flyover Template by cloudHQ

via cloudHQ

Get ready to celebrate love and inclusivity with the Pride Block Meetup Event Flyover Template by cloudHQ!

This template features vibrant and colorful design elements that reflect the joy and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, adding that extra flair to your planning process.

With pre-arranged sections for details, schedules, and participant info, this template makes organizing your Pride Block Meetup a breeze. The vibrant and inclusive design adds the perfect splash of color and excitement to your event planning.

✨ Ideal for: Community organizers planning events for Pride celebrations.

8. The Animal Charity Flyer Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

The Animal Charity Flyer Template by GooDocs is the perfect companion in your mission to draw attention and help inspire everyone to contribute to animal welfare!

The layout balances aesthetics with functionality. The upper section, with an image of an animal and a tagline, draws people in, while the lower section provides ample space to articulate the struggles that animals face.

Whether you’re promoting a fundraising event, a donation drive, or a community awareness campaign, this flyer template makes it easy to convey your message.

✨ Ideal for: Nonprofits and organizations promoting animal welfare events.

9. The Creative Back to School Flyer Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

Get ready to ace the school year with the Back to School Flyer Template by GooDocs.

With just a few clicks, you can easily change the text, images, and other elements to fit your needs. You can print it out at home or at the office without sacrificing quality.

The simplicity of the design, with its clean white background, allows your content to take center stage.

Compatible with both Google Docs and Microsoft Word, it’s easy to use on whichever platform you prefer.

✨ Ideal for: Schools or organizations preparing for back-to-school events.

10. The Open House Flyer Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

The Open House Flyer Template by GooDocs allows you to attract potential buyers and create a buzz around your properties.

The elegant white background provides a good canvas for your text and images to pop, ensuring that your flyer stands out from the competition.

Compatible with both Google Docs and Microsoft Word, this template offers the flexibility you need. Plus, with access to free Google fonts, you can add your unique flair without breaking a sweat.

✨ Ideal for: Real estate agents and property managers hosting open house events.

Limitations of Using Google Docs for Flyers

There are many advantages to creating flyers using Google Docs, especially if you’re already familiar with the platform.

However, there are some limitations to keep in mind:

Limited design flexibility: While Google Docs offers basic formatting options, it falls short in advanced design features compared to dedicated graphic design tools

Basic image handling: Resizing, cropping, or layering images can feel clunky, which may hinder your creative vision

Collaboration constraints: Multiple simultaneous edits might create confusion, especially when you’re fine-tuning a design.

Template limitations: Many free templates lack the polished, professional look that specialized design software can offer

Print quality concerns: Flyers designed in Google Docs may not always translate well when printed, leading to issues with resolution and clarity

Alternative Google Docs Flyer Templates

If you’re struggling with the above limitations while designing your flyers, you need a more user-friendly option. A dedicated software tool that offers pre-built and customizable templates and dedicated event management tools can be the answer.

A tool like ClickUp is the perfect alternative to Google Docs for this task!

ClickUp offers pre-built templates that can elevate your branding and messaging. It also offers tools like docs, whiteboards, and an event management platform to help you put together flawless events.

Let’s explore the best ClickUp templates for creating effective flyers:

1. The ClickUp Event Planning Document Template

Download This Template Simplify event planning, from venue information and budgets to guest lists with ClickUp’s Event Planning Document Template

Whether you’re organizing a casual get-together or a grand multi-day event, the ClickUp Event Planning Document Template helps you plan the D-day effectively, save time and money, and stay right on schedule.

With this template, you can:

Bring your vision to life: Keep everything from ideal venues to vendor options organized in one convenient spot

Collaborate with ease: Align your team and resources for seamless collaboration

Track progress and goals: Stay on top of your event by Stay on top of your event by tracking progress and goals . Ensure everything stays on track, on schedule, and within budget

✨ Ideal for: Anyone organizing events, from casual gatherings to large-scale functions, who need to manage details like venue, budget, and guest lists effectively.

2. The ClickUp Agenda Template

Download This Template Organize more productive meetings with the ClickUp Agenda Template

The ClickUp Agenda Template is your go-to resource for creating meeting flyers. It simplifies managing recurring meetings, especially when consistent updates and structure are essential for success.

Whether you’re a manager or a team leader, this template makes your meetings more productive, ensuring everyone stays on the same page.

The ClickUp Agenda Template can adapt to your team’s needs, track team metrics, monitor long-term goals, and benchmark progress.

For instance, use the List View to organize agenda topics, which makes it easy to navigate discussions.

The Board View offers a Kanban-style layout that allows you to visualize the current status of each agenda item. This can result in a smooth workflow for your weekly or bi-weekly reviews.

With this template, you can:

Organize discussions around critical metrics like task status, market trends, and workflow health

Facilitate project management with features like nested subtasks, comment reactions, and multiple assignees

Set clear deliverables during meetings so everyone knows their next steps

Create a reusable structure for recurring meetings, saving time and maintaining consistency

✨ Ideal for: Managers and team leaders who need to streamline meeting discussions and track team metrics effectively.

3. The ClickUp Workshop Agenda Template

The first step to organizing an engaging workshop is understanding your audience, setting clear goals, and using the right tools.

Well-organized and managed workshops can be dens of productivity. A solid agenda keeps everything on track, focusing on key objectives and ensuring goals are met.

Download This Template Track your activities and manage your workshops effectively with the ClickUp Workshop Agenda Template

ClickUp’s Workshop Agenda Template is your go-to tool for creating the perfect schedule and letting participants know what to expect.

It helps you:

Set measurable outcomes for each workshop

Break down complex topics into manageable tasks

Include crucial prep and follow-up activities

Whether you use it for a training session or brainstorming meeting, this ClickUp Docs template provides the structure for smooth and impactful events.

✨ Ideal for: Workshop organizers who aim to create engaging and productive sessions, ensuring clear objectives and structured activities.

4. The ClickUp Supervision Agenda Template

When you’re responsible for another person’s performance on your team, it’s important to document everything discussed to ensure alignment. A supervision agenda template will help you with that!

Download This Template Craft an efficient supervision session with ClickUp’s Supervision Agenda Template

ClickUp’s Supervision Agenda Template simplifies your next meeting effortlessly. This template offers a structured agenda for managers and employees alike, ensuring productive and effective sessions by enabling you to:

Prioritize goals and objectives

Monitor progress on current projects

Share ideas and feedback in an organized manner

Boost the efficiency of your team’s supervision meetings with this ClickUp template!

✨ Ideal for: Managers responsible for supervising team members, facilitating effective communication, and monitoring progress on projects.

5. The ClickUp Funeral Agenda Template

Download This Template Ensure everyone gets a chance to pay their respects with ClickUp’s Funeral Agenda Template

Organizing a funeral is a profoundly emotional task, but having a clear agenda can help ease the burden during such a difficult time. With ClickUp’s Funeral Agenda Template, you can simplify the planning process and ensure every detail is attended to.

Here’s how to create a thoughtful and organized agenda:

Compile a task list: Start by listing everything that needs to be done for the funeral. This can include selecting a casket, arranging flowers, ordering a catered lunch, and other details

Delegate responsibilities: Assign each task to the appropriate individuals. This could be family members, close friends, or professionals such as funeral directors or caterers

Set deadlines: Establish deadlines for each task, considering the time required and the overall funeral timeline

Track progress: Monitor the progress of each task, ensuring they are completed on time. Monitor the progress of each task, ensuring they are completed on time. Check in with team members to see if they need any additional support

Distribute the final agenda: Once all tasks are completed and the agenda is finalized, share it with all team members

✨ Ideal for: Family members or coordinators involved in organizing a funeral, requiring a compassionate and organized approach to planning.

6. The ClickUp Event Brief Template

Download This Template Ensure every part of the event is in alignment with ClickUp’s Event Brief Template

ClickUp’s Event Brief Template can help your event team create a comprehensive project outline quickly and efficiently, making event planning feel a lot less overwhelming and, dare we say it…fun!

This template covers every event phase, from pre-planning to complete post-event evaluation. You won’t miss any key steps or communication points—ensuring your event goes off without a hitch.

It allows you to:

Establish your objectives: Are you hosting a networking event, a fundraiser, or something else entirely?

Gather key information: Know the basics—date, time, venue, type of event, budget, number of attendees, and any special requirements

Create an event brief: Draft a document that outlines everything about the event, including the objective, timeline, budget, and any special needs

Break down tasks: Break tasks down into manageable pieces and assign them to your team members. Establish timelines and deadlines for each task

✨ Ideal for: Event planners looking to create a comprehensive project outline that covers all phases of event planning and execution.

7. The ClickUp Event Signup Form Template

Planning events can be a massive endeavor. From the initial stages to the final execution, countless details demand attention—including collecting accurate attendee information. An easy-to-use signup form is crucial to simplify this process, ensuring your event’s success.

Download This Template Simplify the process of event planning with ClickUp’s Event Signup Form Template

ClickUp’s Event Sign-Up Form Template makes it a breeze to create an event registration form and track your attendees’ progress.

This template helps you:

Create customizable forms effortlessly for any event

Gather reliable attendee information with minimal hassle

Organize everything swiftly and efficiently

Whether it’s a conference, trade show, or team outing, our template ensures you capture all the necessary details correctly!

✨ Ideal for: Event organizers who need to efficiently collect attendee information and simplify the registration process for various events.

ClickUp has a template for planning, promoting, and executing every kind of event.

With ClickUp templates, you can easily create fully customizable signup forms, track tasks, and monitor progress, ensuring every aspect of your event is meticulously planned and executed.

Create Effective Event Flyers with ClickUp Templates

While Google Docs is a solid tool for creating event flyers, it does come with some limitations. The simplicity that makes it accessible can also restrict your design capabilities and customization options.

This is where ClickUp comes in, offering a more robust solution.

Our teams have used forms and templates to standardize some workflows. We’ve also used the built-in automation to ease some workflows, especially where custom fields are capturing information that can help determine who should be assigned to a task. Finally, we’ve also used the email integration and API features to automatically generate tasks when some platforms are alerting or showing possible performance issues.

Our teams have used forms and templates to standardize some workflows. We’ve also used the built-in automation to ease some workflows, especially where custom fields are capturing information that can help determine who should be assigned to a task. Finally, we’ve also used the email integration and API features to automatically generate tasks when some platforms are alerting or showing possible performance issues.

Unlike Google Docs, which are limited to document creation and lack integrated project management features, ClickUp helps you oversee every aspect of event management without relying on multiple scattered tools.

It enhances your productivity and provides the flexibility needed to make your event a resounding success.

So, sign up for ClickUp today and take your events from good to great!