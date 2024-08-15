A 10 legjobb webböngésző 2025-ben

What browser are you reading this article on? Google Chrome? Safari? While those might be among the most popular browsers, they’re not your only options.

In fact, there’s a world of web browsers out there, each with its unique strengths and features.

After extensive hands-on testing and consulting with experts at ClickUp, I’ve compiled a list of the best browsers available today. Some score high on security and privacy, while others top the list on loading speed. I’ve structured my rundown to focus on each browser’s best features, limitations, and pricing.

Let’s get started.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Top 10 Browsers you should consider: Vivaldi

Brave

Arc Browser

Mozilla Firefox

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Waterfox

DuckDuckGo

Safari

Opera

What Should You Look for in the Best Browsers?

Some of us may remember the days when Internet Explorer (now retired) was the only way to access your favorite website. Today, we’re spoiled for choice. So as you shop around for a web browser, here are some factors to consider:

Performance and speed

A speedy web browser enhances your online experience. Look for browsers that load web pages quickly, scroll smoothly, and use system resources efficiently. I also pay attention to how swiftly I can switch tabs.

Security and privacy

Safety and security are critical factors while browsing. Even a slight compromise here can lead to problems like malware infections, data theft, or even browser hijacking. Look for built-in protections to block unwanted ads and suspicious activity and enable password managers, malware shields, and phishing detectors.

For example, some browsers have a feature that alerts you if a web page looks suspicious or can harm your computer. Browsers with strong privacy controls typically let you manage your preferences around cookies, tracking, and data sharing as well.

User interface

A browser’s user interface (UI) should be intuitive and clear, meaning you can figure out how to use it without much effort and access everything you need at a glance.

Customization options

Who doesn’t love a personalized web browsing experience? Look for web browsers that support layout customization—where you can rearrange toolbars and add your favorite websites to the home page for quick access.

A great browser also lets you customize its appearance to match your personal style, further enhancing your user experience.

Task management

Look for a web browser that supports workflow management by adding extensions for to-do lists, time management, project management, and task automation.

📮ClickUp Insight: Just 8% of workers use project management tools to track action items. According to research by ClickUp, about 92% of workers are at risk of losing important decisions due to scattered information pockets across multiple disconnected platforms. To prevent unnecessary platform hopping and context switching, try ClickUp, the everything app for work.

The 10 Best Browsers

Here are the 10 best browsers, per my research, each designed to improve your online experience:

1. Arc Browser

via Arc Browser

Arc is my top browser pick for optimizing workflows. I can create different spaces and profiles for work, study, and personal stuff in one browser, which saves me time switching between windows. The split view feature is very helpful when I want to multitask or compare documents. Arc also offers a minimalist look and an intuitive experience.

The best part about Arc is its search feature, Arc Search. I enter my search query, select Browse for Me, and get a personalized tab with the most relevant answers across the web. I also like how Arc auto-archives old tabs and blocks ads, making it easier for me to focus on my tasks.

Arc Browser best features

Create tailored spaces for work and personal projects for an enhanced browsing experience

Shorten pinned tab names automatically on MacOS for a cleaner look with Arc’s Tidy Tab Titles

Access frequently visited websites or actions in a jiffy with Arc’s Instant Links feature

Create a centralized hub for your notes, easels (digital whiteboards), media, and other saved items with Arc’s library

Integrate productivity apps like Gmail, Notion, Google Docs, and Outlook Calendar to streamline workflow and improve team collaboration

Arc Browser limitations

While Arc Browser offers a clean and focused interface, it currently has a smaller extension library than other browsers like Chrome or Firefox. This might limit functionality if you rely heavily on extensions for specific tasks or workspace customization

Arc Browser pricing

Free Forever

Arc Browser ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

2. Mozilla Firefox

via Mozilla Firefox

Firefox is a trusted browsing companion that adapts smoothly to your search habits. It syncs across devices, so I can view and access all the tabs I have opened on my phone or laptop. I particularly appreciate the Pocket feature, a built-in read-it-later service that saves web pages. It’s like having a personal digital library.

I love the personalization options: I can customize my new tab with my favorite websites or inspirational images.

With a vast extension library and robust security features, Firefox also offers a personalized and secure browsing experience. It groups tabs based on tasks or search queries, pins important tabs, and automatically closes inactive tabs to optimize performance.

Mozilla Firefox best features

Get enhanced tracking protection in private browsing mode. This offers an extra layer of privacy by deleting browsing history upon closure

Tailor Firefox to your preferences with various extensions and themes to manage your workload. For instance, web developers can use Stylus to create, edit, and manage CSS stylesheets

Edit forms directly in Firefox, saving the time and effort required to print PDFs

Mozilla Firefox limitations

Compared to some competitors, Firefox can be more resource-intensive, leading to slower performance on older or less powerful devices

Mozilla Firefox pricing

Free Forever

Mozilla Firefox ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (480+ reviews)

3. Google Chrome

via Google Chrome

Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in the world today. Its workspaces feature is particularly useful. I particularly love how Chrome syncs my bookmarks, history, and preferences across all my devices and lets me color code tabs, ensuring a consistent experience whether I’m on my laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

I appreciate its task manager, which allows me to monitor and control the resources each tab and extension is using. Another feature that truly stands out is the Omnibox. It’s not just a search bar; it’s a portal to everything. Need to find a website? Type it in. Looking for a specific file on your computer? The Omnibox has you covered.

Chrome best features

Integrate seamlessly with other Google services (as expected), such as Google Docs and Google Sheets

Customize and enhance browser functionality with extensions, such as Google Translator and Zoom

Save addresses and passwords and autofill your details in forms and websites

Improve the browsing experience with Energy Saver and Memory Saver features

Chrome limitations

Chrome is known to be resource-heavy, especially when handling numerous tabs or demanding websites. This often results in a slow browsing experience

Chrome pricing

Free Forever

Chrome ratings and reviews

Software Advice: 4. 8/5 (1400+ ratings)

GetApp: 4. 8/5 (1400+ ratings)

4. Microsoft Edge

via Microsoft Edge

Edge has truly surprised me. It’s a far cry from Microsoft’s OG browser from years ago. I’ve been particularly impressed by Edge’s Collections feature, which saves my articles, images, and notes for quick access. Another feature that stood out to me was the Immersive Reader, which simplifies the web layout to improve the online reading experience.

But what really sets Edge apart is its automation capabilities. The browser anticipates my needs, suggests actions, and completes tasks, reducing my workload. For instance, it automatically fills out forms, suggests relevant search terms, and even offers translation options without me lifting a finger.

Microsoft Edge best features

Reduce memory usage with Sleeping Tabs and Efficiency Mode for optimized performance

Experience better tab management with features like Vertical Tabs, Tab Groups, Collections, and Workspaces

Use Copilot for AI-powered assistance, Image Creator for generating images, and Designer for creating designs

Use its Drop feature to share files between your phone and desktop

Microsoft Edge limitations

It has limited extensions and compatibility issues with certain websites

Microsoft Edge pricing

Free Forever

Microsoft Edge ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (480 ratings)

5. Waterfox

via Waterfox

Waterfox is a speedy browser that feels super responsive and efficient. It quickly loads websites and enables smooth tab navigation. I found it particularly good at handling multiple tasks simultaneously, like watching videos without lag and taking notes.

One of its standout features is limited data collection. I can easily browse websites without worrying about my activity being tracked. Waterfox also enhances productivity and makes it easy to focus by creating container tabs for work, shopping, or personal browsing.

Waterfox best features

Organize different browsing activities (work, shopping, personal) separately and use color codes for easy identification​

Save and restore your browsing session to complete tasks easily

Import bookmarks and passwords from other browsers

Launch private tabs to browse anonymously

Waterfox limitations

Waterfox web browsers may not always receive security updates as quickly as mainstream browsers, potentially leaving most users vulnerable to newly discovered threats

Waterfox pricing

Free Forever

Waterfox ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

6. DuckDuckGo

via DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo is the preferred choice for users concerned about privacy and security. It’s a highly secure browser that doesn’t collect or share any personal information, giving me peace of mind while I surf the web. From the moment I open it, I notice a cleaner interface, free from distracting ads and pop-ups.

Its Duck Player lets me watch YouTube videos without being bombarded with ads or having my viewing habits tracked. It also blocks email trackers on websites, saving my inbox from spam messages.

DuckDuckGo best features

Actively block third-party trackers that attempt to follow your online activity

Quickly search specific websites directly from DuckDuckGo by using shortcuts (e. g. , typing “!a” for Amazon)

Clear all your tabs and browsing data with one click using the Fire Button

DuckDuckGo limitations

The browser lacks advanced features and customization options for optimizing workflow

DuckDuckGo pricing

DuckDuckGo Search: Free

DuckDuckGo Private Browser: Free

Privacy Pro: $99. 99/year

DuckDuckGo ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

7. Safari

via Safari

Safari, like nearly everything else in the Apple universe, has a clean interface, which gives me a distraction-free browsing experience. One of the key features of Safari is its intelligent tracking prevention, which limits cross-site tracking and protects my privacy.

I’ve come to rely heavily on the Reading List feature, which allows me to save articles for offline reading later. This is perfect for when I’m traveling or in areas with poor internet connectivity. I also enjoy Safari’s Live Text feature, which lets me copy, translate, and look up text in images.

The Web Apps feature is really useful too, as it helps me save frequently visited websites to the Dock, offering an app-like experience.

Safari best features

Take notes directly on a website without switching tabs

Get advanced tab management capabilities, including the ability to create tab groups

Access various online privacy features like ‘Hide My Email’ to create unique, random email addresses when signing up for services, preventing spam and protecting your actual email address

Safari limitations

Safari is available only on Apple devices. Windows or Android users cannot use Safari, limiting its accessibility

Safari pricing

Free Forever

Safari ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)

G2: 4/5 (200+ reviews)

8. Opera

via Opera

The Opera browser is another popular tool with cool, user-centric features. Its Speed Dial feature transforms the homepage into a visual dashboard of your favorite websites, eliminating the need to hunt through bookmarks. Plus, Opera offers ‘Flow,’ a feature that seamlessly connects my mobile and desktop versions so I can sync my tabs across devices.

I found Opera’s built-in ad blocker feature super useful. It eliminates distractions and pesky pop-ups. I can also access social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram easily by integrating them into the sidebar of the browser. This helps me keep an eye on my feed, respond to social media messages, or engage with posts from the browser itself.

Opera best features

Use the free built-in VPN for browsing without a subscription or login for enhanced privacy and security

Integrate Aria to access real-time information from the web, generate content based on user requests, and get answers directly from the browser

Group tabs into separate contexts for better organization and more straightforward navigation between tasks using ‘Tab Islands’

Get alerts if your clipboard data is altered to protect yourself against clipboard-hijacking malware

Opera limitations

Opera can slow down your system due to its high resource usage

Certain websites might not be fully compatible with the Opera browser

Opera pricing

Free Forever

Opera ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (182 reviews)

9. Vivaldi

via Vivaldi

Using the Vivaldi browser feels like having a personal web assistant. I can tweak everything, from its appearance to the way tabs behave. It offers tab management like no other browser on this list. Users can group an unlimited number of tabs into two-level stacks, which makes it easy to sort tabs into subcategories for easy access.

Another thing that stood out for me was its note-taking feature. I can jot down ideas or snippets of information right within the browser, making it a versatile tool for research or planning. I also liked how Vivaldi lets you sync browser settings across all your devices.

Vivaldi best features

Make extensive customizations, including themes, tab arrangements, keyboard shortcuts, and more

Use built-in tools like a note-taking app, email client, calendar, and more for productivity

Get a distraction-free reading experience with web panels and a reader view that strips away unnecessary content

Vivaldi limitations

Its advanced features and complex interface can be overwhelming for some users

Vivaldi pricing

Free Forever

Vivaldi ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (40+ reviews)

Software Advice: 4. 8/5 (40+ reviews)

10. Brave

via Brave

Brave was a refreshing change from the usual browser crowd. Its lightning-fast speed was immediately noticeable because my pages loaded in a snap. Intrusive ads never made their way to me, as Brave has a built-in ad blocker that keeps the clutter away.

The browser is not just about speed and simplicity, though. Brave’s search engine provides search results without tracking queries. Plus, the browser’s sleek design and intuitive interface make it a joy to use.

Brave best features

Grant permissions for device access (like microphone or camera) temporarily, such as ‘until I close this site’ or ‘for 24 hours. ’

Access a built-in PDF reader to view documents without additional software

Block individual elements on a webpage directly from the context menu, enhancing control over your browsing experience

Brave limitations

Brave’s aggressive ad blocking can sometimes interfere with website functionality. This may cause issues with websites that rely heavily on ads for content or features

Brave pricing

Free Forever

Brave ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)

How Web Browsers Improve Your Workflow

Web browsers have evolved into productivity hubs that give you instant access to email, calendars, project management tools, and research materials.

The best web browsers eliminate the need for constant switching between applications, saving precious time and mental energy. When you reduce the time spent toggling between different programs, you also minimize cognitive load and improve focus.

If you like using Google Chrome and don’t want to switch to another browser while still improving productivity, you can start with ClickUp, an all-in-one tool for project management, collaboration, and team communication.

I’ve installed ClickUp’s Chrome Extension to stay on top of my tasks and projects directly from my browser. It’s one of the best AI Chrome extensions for creating tasks, attaching email, tracking time spent on different tabs, and taking notes.

Let’s explore how the ClickUp Chrome Extension helps improve productivity.

Check out this video to learn more about enhancing productivity.

Create tasks

I use ClickUp’s Chrome Extension to create tasks directly from my email and websites. I can also set a default location and add the website link directly to a task for better context.

Create tasks with a single click using ClickUp’s Google Chrome Extension

Track time

ClickUp’s Chrome Extension automatically tracks the time spent on each task, so I know exactly where my hours go. There is no more guessing or manual time tracking, which helps me prioritize tasks better.

Track time on various tabs with ClickUp’s Chrome Extension

Attach emails

Need to save an important email with a task-related discussion? ClickUp’s Chrome Extension helps attach the entire email to a task with a single click. No more copying and pasting! I can even turn emails into new tasks, keeping everything organized in one place.

Web clipper

Found a website you need to bookmark? Just add it to a ClickUp Task or ClickUp Docs with one click. You can even grab screenshots or copy text directly to your task.

Clip websites to tasks or docs to come back to them later

Make the Browsing Experience Productive with ClickUp

Browsers like Edge and Safari are helpful, but Google Chrome’s ubiquity and wide integrations give it a distinctive advantage. If you’re looking to improve your productivity on Chrome without switching to a new browser, ClickUp’s Chrome Extension is ideal. From quick task creation to time tracking and website saving, it makes your digital life easier.

Sign up for ClickUp today and see the difference it makes to your browsing experience.