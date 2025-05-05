13 Best OneNote Alternatives & Competitors in 2025 (Free & Paid)

Microsoft OneNote has been a long-standing tool for digital note-taking. It is popular for its fuss-free design, efficient note-taking capabilities, and real-time collaboration.

However, OneNote isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You must integrate several other tools with the platform to enhance its feature set.

So, if you’re looking for a more comprehensive solution, there’s a likely Microsoft OneNote alternative waiting for you. Read on and find out the 13 top OneNote alternatives that fit your needs.

Why Should You Go for OneNote Alternatives?

OneNote is great for Microsoft Office users. It’s free, easy to use, and offers a decent amount of cloud storage. But there are certain downsides.

Lacks advanced formatting options : Unlike its competitors, Microsoft OneNote has basic formatting. Hence, it’s difficult to create polished documents directly within the app. Though you can change fonts, bold, italicize, and underline texts, you can’t fine-tune character spacing or intricately format tables and headers and footers

Synchronization issues : According to a few users, OneNote isn’t reliable at syncing. It delays syncing information across platforms and devices. So, if you work offline or from multiple devices, you might face workflow disruptions

Cluttered user interface: OneNote is pretty straightforward, but its interface is slightly cluttered, especially for newbies. It takes some time and training to figure out the app features and use it to its maximum potential

🧠 Did you know? Microsoft OneNote ranked 13th in the ‘Most Popular Microsoft Apps Worldwide by Downloads’ in the third quarter of 2024, with 3 million downloads worldwide.

The 13 Best OneNote Alternatives

1. ClickUp (Best AI-powered note-taking, summarizing, and collaboration tool)

Get Started with ClickUp Docs Organize notes and ideas, collaborate, and connect notes with tasks with ClickUp Docs

Work today is broken. We’re all working in too many disconnected apps, and it’s killing team productivity. The constant switching between apps—copying, pasting, formatting, and sharing notes—wastes time and increases the chances of miscommunication or losing important details.

ClickUp helps you tackle this easily and improves work efficiency. It is the everything app for work that does much more than simple note-taking. Unlike OneNote’s rigid approach, ClickUp captures and integrates notes directly into your project management workflows via ClickUp Docs.

It helps you organize your ideas and workflows, create nested pages to maintain a hierarchical structure, add tables, embed bookmarks, and even build wikis to centralize scattered knowledge. You can also use bi-directional links on Docs to link notes and tasks within ClickUp.

Summarize project notes, brainstorm, and capture ideas with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp’s AI tool further improves the note-taking experience. ClickUp Brain is an intelligent AI assistant that helps with brainstorming, content formatting, follow-ups, and task management. You can also use it as an AI note summarizer to summarize long documents and meeting and lecture notes.

ClickUp Notepad is your perfect companion that can be used to quickly jot down, organize, and format notes and transform entries into trackable tasks. Plus, you can easily access these notes from the browser or via the ClickUp app.

Jot down notes, capture ideas, and convert them into to-dos with ClickUp

ClickUp also has a variety of templates to help you capture notes in a standard format. For example, the ClickUp Meeting Notes Template can help you track your team’s discussions.

Download This Template Track discussions, organize notes, and action items with ClickUp’s Meeting Notes Template

Using this template, you can:

Organize meeting notes and action items

Align discussions with meeting structure and guidelines

Keep your meeting minutes and agendas well-documented for later use

ClickUp best features

Work organization : Create a knowledge hub and organize your notes and ideas using ClickUp Notepad

Real-time collaboration : Collaborate on notes and ideas and convert them into trackable tasks using ClickUp Docs and : Collaborate on notes and ideas and convert them into trackable tasks using ClickUp Docs and ClickUp Tasks

Workflow automation : Automate note summarizing, assigning tasks, and more with ClickUp Brain

Contextual notes : Use : Use ClickUp Clips to instantly record screens and share them with your notes to add context

Workflow visualization : Brainstorm ideas, visualize processes and workflows, and sketch and draw freely with : Brainstorm ideas, visualize processes and workflows, and sketch and draw freely with ClickUp Whiteboards

AI note-taking: Get automatic meeting summaries, transcripts, and action items with Get automatic meeting summaries, transcripts, and action items with ClickUp’s AI Notetaker

ClickUp limitations

Since ClickUp is feature-rich, newbies might take time to learn its features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

I really love that it is both a note-taking app, and a project management app—all in one place. The features and configuration make it easy to stay on top of multiple projects as well as view dashboards for all tasks. However, the way to format is a little hard to get used to but there are still some great options and templates to help.

I really love that it is both a note-taking app, and a project management app—all in one place. The features and configuration make it easy to stay on top of multiple projects as well as view dashboards for all tasks. However, the way to format is a little hard to get used to but there are still some great options and templates to help.

2. Google Keep (Best for Google Workspace users)

via Google Keep

Google Keep’s integration with other Google apps is what makes it one of the simplest yet most effective Microsoft OneNote alternatives. Though minimalistic, the tool does a decent job as a notes app.

You can use the handy Chrome extension or access it from your Gmail to save notes and links quickly. Plus, you can share these notes via Gmail or collaborate on them using Google Docs.

Google Keep best features

Create to-dos and grocery lists, brainstorm ideas, and organize them into notes

Add reminders to notes to prevent missing deadlines

Use color codes, labels, filters, and pins to find notes easily

Google Keep limitations

Lacks advanced formatting options

No organizational features like folders and tags

A few users experienced frequent crashes

Google Keep pricing

Free

Business Starter : $7 per user/month

Business Standard : $14 per user/month

Business Plus : $22 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Keep ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews available

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Google Keep?

Overall, I love Google Keep’s ease of use for fast and efficient note-taking. The voice-to-text feature is awesome and makes creating personal reminders a breeze. Google Keep works across all my devices and syncs perfectly, making it ideal for staying organized and productive. However, it doesn’t have a lot of formatting options for note-taking.

Overall, I love Google Keep’s ease of use for fast and efficient note-taking. The voice-to-text feature is awesome and makes creating personal reminders a breeze. Google Keep works across all my devices and syncs perfectly, making it ideal for staying organized and productive. However, it doesn’t have a lot of formatting options for note-taking.

3. Evernote (Best for comprehensive note-taking and AI transcriptions)

via Evernote

Evernote’s digital note-taking tool offers a sophisticated system for organizing and searching notes. You can store audio clips, texts, and images and sync your notes across multiple devices to access them anytime.

It’s also easy to search any note, attachment, or photo using note titles, dates, tags, or keywords. Evernote also offers seamless integrations with Google apps like Google Calendar, which helps you sync your schedules and tasks effectively.

Evernote best features

Auto-sync notes online across all devices

Transcribe meeting notes and convert audio, video, and image files into text files using AI

Scan notes, docs, and files with a built-in document scanner

Build a to-do list by creating tasks inside your notes

Evernote limitations

Learning the tool takes time and effective training sessions

Several users seem unsatisfied with Evernote’s free version as it limits notes up to 50, one notebook, and 250 MB monthly uploads

The desktop version upgrade resulted in slow-loading pages and other software glitches

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal : $14. 99/month

Professional : $17. 99/month

Teams : $24. 99 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Evernote?

My experience with Evernote Teams has been great since the beginning. It has so many features for improving productivity within the page, as it is used for team collaboration and project management. Even though beginners may face difficulties when starting because it has a lot of features.

My experience with Evernote Teams has been great since the beginning. It has so many features for improving productivity within the page, as it is used for team collaboration and project management. Even though beginners may face difficulties when starting because it has a lot of features.

4. Notion (Best for managing data and complex projects)

via Notion

Notion is a collaborative note-taking tool that stands out with its highly customizable workspaces. It combines notes, databases, and project management in one platform. With Notion, you can create interconnected pages, manage projects, and organize information with multiple view options.

It also offers ready-made templates to standardize processes and collaborate on notes. Plus, Notion’s AI tool for note-taking comes in handy for searching and translating notes.

Notion best features

Organize content on a page by moving items, editing, and customizing them the way you want

Build complex documents with block-based editing system

Create an advanced knowledge management system to enhance project performance

Notion limitations

According to several users, Notion has a steep learning curve and might overwhelm new users

It’s challenging to find information within the app

The offline functionality is very limited, which might frustrate users who need to access or edit critical information frequently

Notion pricing

Free

Plus : $12 per seat/month

Business : $18 per seat/month

Enterprise : Custom pricing

Notion AI: $10 per member/month

Notion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (5,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

I liked being able to leave notes written on the document. It always notified us when someone else made changes or added to the project. It was an easy way to keep everyone on the same page. However, Notion was not very user-friendly. I feel like it took our team a while to figure out how to effectively use the program.

I liked being able to leave notes written on the document. It always notified us when someone else made changes or added to the project. It was an easy way to keep everyone on the same page. However, Notion was not very user-friendly. I feel like it took our team a while to figure out how to effectively use the program.

5. Obsidian (Best for taking personal notes and improving productivity)

via Obsidian

Obsidian is a unique network-focused OneNote alternative that lets you link your ideas and thoughts, creating a network of notes. It offers several customization options with plugins and helps you build a personal knowledge base through linked notes.

You can use backlinks to link one note to another and form an interconnected web that simplifies complex thoughts and research. Obsidian can also help you create a graph visualizing the link between your notes so you can understand your thinking patterns.

Obsidian best features

Connect notes and link ideas, places, people, books, etc. with Obsidian Links

Brainstorm, research, create diagrams, and more on a limitless canvas

Track the version history of notes for better collaboration and accountability

Obsidian limitations

Has a slightly steep learning curve

When working in large vaults with a significant number of notes and files, the software navigation might slow down

Obsidian pricing

Personal use : Free forever

Commercial use: $50 per user, billed annually

Obsidian ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews available

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Obsidian?

I think Obsidian is ideal for text-centric tasks, and it excels at note-taking and daily task tracking. However, it’s missing the ability to create forms, which might be a bummer for me. Setting up team collaboration isn’t a walk in the park either—it lacks seamless integration for smooth group work.

I think Obsidian is ideal for text-centric tasks, and it excels at note-taking and daily task tracking. However, it’s missing the ability to create forms, which might be a bummer for me. Setting up team collaboration isn’t a walk in the park either—it lacks seamless integration for smooth group work.

6. Simplenote (Best for basic note-taking)

via Simplenote

Simplenote is a no-frills app for quick and efficient note-taking. It has a clean interface that helps capture notes, tag notes for instant search, and auto-sync them across devices. So, if you’re a student or a professional looking for simplified OneNote alternatives to jot down meeting notes, Simplenote can be a great option.

Simplenote best features

Share to-do lists, post instructions, and publish notes online

Auto-back up notes with every change so you can track previous notes

Use Markdown format to write, preview, and share notes

Simplenote limitations

No ready-to-use note-taking templates

The table features are too basic

Lacks hierarchical organization and advanced formatting

Simplenote pricing

Unavailable

Simplenote ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Simplenote?

It’s a good software, but I feel like they still have more to do when it comes to securing documents.

It’s a good software, but I feel like they still have more to do when it comes to securing documents.

7. Bear (Best for note-taking on Apple devices)

via Bear

Bear is a solid OneNote alternative for Apple users. It uses Markdown language to write and format notes. Be it shopping lists or project to-dos, you can easily organize notes with photos, tables, and lists, add flexible tags for search, and format them the way you like with the Markdown editor. You can also share notes with multiple users across devices using iCloud.

While the app isn’t robust, it’s useful for writers, bloggers, and professionals as they can create aesthetic and simple visual designs, write books, or even build a wiki to store ideas centrally.

Bear best features

Search for texts inside images and PDFs with OCR search

Sketch your notes using the Apple pencil or your finger

Choose from 250+ icons as tags to track notes and pin important tags

Keep your confidential notes encrypted with private security features

Bear limitations

Even the pro plan lacks advanced features, according to some users

Only available for Apple devices

Bear pricing

Free

Bear Pro: $2. 99 per month

Bear ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Bear?

Bear is wonderful to type in. It’s a light app so it opens quickly without issue. In all my years of using it, it never crashed. The organization and system are also super easy to get into. Just add a hashtag, and then sub-categories are just as simple. However, while the organization system is wonderful because it’s simple, it also lacks complexity if you need more robust options. In my work, I needed to build a reference library but that became too complicated to manage in Bear. It also didn’t have share options.

Bear is wonderful to type in. It’s a light app so it opens quickly without issue. In all my years of using it, it never crashed. The organization and system are also super easy to get into. Just add a hashtag, and then sub-categories are just as simple. However, while the organization system is wonderful because it’s simple, it also lacks complexity if you need more robust options. In my work, I needed to build a reference library but that became too complicated to manage in Bear. It also didn’t have share options.

8. Joplin (Best for creating, organizing, and storing personal notes)

via Joplin

Joplin is a privacy-focused, customizable, open-source Microsoft OneNote alternative that lets you organize your notes within notebooks. You can use its rich Markdown editor and toolbar to create aesthetically formatted notes while ensuring their protection with end-to-end encryption.

Since the platform is popular as a strong privacy-focused note-taker and allows adding drawings and diagrams, it’s suitable for personal note-taking. Plus, you can also work on images, PDFs, audio files, and other multimedia content.

Joplin best features

Format notes, sync them across devices, and tag them for easy search

Add drawings, diagrams, and other visual elements within notes with a built-in drawing tool

Collaborate on notes, publish notes on the internet, and share the URL with others

Joplin limitations

Joplin is expensive, given its limited feature set

Sometimes, the software might lag, causing workflow disruptions

Joplin pricing

Basic: 2. 99€ (~$3. 2)/month

Pro: 5. 99€ (~$6. 5)/month

Teams: 7. 99€ (~$8. 6)/month

Joplin ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: No reviews available

What are real-life users saying about Joplin?

I love the organizational structure of the notes, where you can have notebooks and different notes within them. I also love that the notes are stored in Markdown, which allows for easy reading because of the preview pane, and it also keeps the size very small for the notes because it doesn’t store a huge bunch of unnecessary junk. I use it every day, and it is very easy to use and integrate into your daily life. However, I wish the options for Joplin Cloud were slightly cheaper, as it doesn’t appear to have that many additional features.

I love the organizational structure of the notes, where you can have notebooks and different notes within them. I also love that the notes are stored in Markdown, which allows for easy reading because of the preview pane, and it also keeps the size very small for the notes because it doesn’t store a huge bunch of unnecessary junk. I use it every day, and it is very easy to use and integrate into your daily life. However, I wish the options for Joplin Cloud were slightly cheaper, as it doesn’t appear to have that many additional features.

9. Zoho Notebook (Best for visual note-taking with multimedia content)

via Zoho Notebook

Zoho Notebook has a similar notebook-based structure to OneNote but offers a card system for arranging notes within notebooks. It lets you create individual notebooks on different topics with texts, images, audio files, sketches, etc.

Plus, you can store your ideas on separate sticky notes, keep them organized, and even color-code them for easy tracking. However, it works best for creative professionals and students who work on visual ideas and value an intuitive note-taking experience.

Zoho Notebook best features

Create notebooks with note cards, audio notes, checklists, images, files, etc.

Jot down handwritten notes and sketch visual ideas with Sketch cards

Automatically convert content into note cards with Smart Cards

Zoho Notebook limitations

Text formatting options are limited

Zoho Notebook can be very slow, especially when opening multiple note cards, loading large notebooks, or adding images

Zoho Notebook pricing

Notebook Essential : $0

Notebook Pro : $1. 99 per month

Notebook for business: $4. 99 per month

Zoho Notebook ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Notebook?

Zoho notebook has made note taking so easy, it’s so easy to use. I like the ability to allow image dragging while taking notes, color code for your notes makes it so incredible. However, the only issue I have with the application is that it offers limited storage for notes of just 5GB and documents can only be in PDF or TXT. This needs to be improved a bit.

Zoho notebook has made note taking so easy, it’s so easy to use. I like the ability to allow image dragging while taking notes, color code for your notes makes it so incredible. However, the only issue I have with the application is that it offers limited storage for notes of just 5GB and documents can only be in PDF or TXT. This needs to be improved a bit.

10. Workflowy (Best for in-depth and structured note-taking)

via Workflowy

Workflowy is one of the best OneNote alternatives when it comes to structured note-taking. It uses bullets to help you break down larger tasks and organize them into to-dos.

The tool also has great outlining capabilities, such as a drag-and-drop functionality to reorder sections, which makes it easier to create article outlines. Plus, Workflowy comes with zoom-in/out abilities that help you stay focused on your tasks.

Workflowy best features

Create multiple versions of a task or text and auto-update them in real time with Mirror (live copy)

Zoom into your notes for a distraction-free interface and focus on just the relevant part

Convert bullets into tasks or to-do items, bookmark tasks, and group them for easy access

Workflowy limitations

Some users find the interface a bit clunky, and moving items within a task is challenging

Limited formatting options. For instance, there are no larger headings or styling options to differentiate notes

The free version has a 100MB file upload cap along with a monthly bullet limit

Workflowy pricing

Basic : Free

Workflowy Pro: $8. 99/month

Workflowy ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (25+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Workflowy?

Overall, I feel Workflowy is a great tool if all you want to manage is a small amount of text such as todolists, your goals or twitter posts. But the value of it drops significantly if you need large amounts of paragraphs, images, videos, etc.

Overall, I feel Workflowy is a great tool if all you want to manage is a small amount of text such as todolists, your goals or twitter posts. But the value of it drops significantly if you need large amounts of paragraphs, images, videos, etc.

11. Milanote (Best for visual note-taking and project management)

via Milanote

Milanote is a digital note-taking app ideal for creative professionals. While OneNote has a more linear approach to note-taking, Milanote is popular for its freeform flexible interface that allows you to organize ideas, collaborate in real time, and create visual boards that speak your mind.

So, if you’re a marketing or design professional or a student working on creative projects, this OneNote alternative can give you the best mood board-like experience with ideal mind-mapping features.

Milanote best features

Arrange ideas and content the way you want with drag-and-drop canvas

Write and edit notes, upload files and images, and manage tasks in one platform

Save inspiration and ideas from websites with Milanote web clipper

Milanote limitations

The tool doesn’t have a calendar feature, which might make it difficult to organize and schedule notes and tasks

The free version is limited to 100 notes, images, or links, and only 10 file uploads

Milanote pricing

Free

Pay per person: $12. 50/month

Team: $49/month for up to 10 people

Milanote ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (50+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Milanote?

I love how easy it is to use and the flexibility. Being able to freely move the variety of “cards” around any way you want makes it useful for so many different things. For a creative like me who loves to be organized, it’s super helpful. However, the phone app is not as easy to view your boards on because the order they show up is kind of random.

I love how easy it is to use and the flexibility. Being able to freely move the variety of “cards” around any way you want makes it useful for so many different things. For a creative like me who loves to be organized, it’s super helpful. However, the phone app is not as easy to view your boards on because the order they show up is kind of random.

via Coda

Coda allows you to create interactive docs with tables, charts, pages and sub-pages, images, links, and other dynamic elements. You can also maintain databases, monitor team performances, and collaborate for task assignments.

In short, Coda is a note-taking and task management tool with robust features that combines document editing, and database capabilities and is best for enterprise teams working in highly customizable environments.

Coda best features

Create docs with text notes, images, callouts, collapsible content, etc, in a collaborative space

Centralize knowledge—from strategies and schedules to company policies—in nested pages

View and track data, set up automation, delegate repetitive tasks, etc. with Coda AI

Coda limitations

Docs with large datasets crash due to load, which might result in losing important data

Simple features are hard to use. For example, the editing data in tables is confusing

Requires coding knowledge to set up formulas and automations

Coda pricing

Free

Pro : $12/month per Doc Maker

Team : $36/month per Doc Maker

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Coda?

I love the balance of easiness and complexity for implementing great pages that can suit any need we have had so far. It has great connectors like Google Maps that help to create complex things very easily. Customizations are easy to use with the formulas and allow to add a granular level of user experience that makes it feel very friendly for our everyday use. However, some basic features feel unintuitive, for example, the tables are pretty confusing. I had to check a lot of Coda tips videos to understand how to use it at the level desired, so it was hard to integrate into some documents I created.

I love the balance of easiness and complexity for implementing great pages that can suit any need we have had so far. It has great connectors like Google Maps that help to create complex things very easily. Customizations are easy to use with the formulas and allow to add a granular level of user experience that makes it feel very friendly for our everyday use. However, some basic features feel unintuitive, for example, the tables are pretty confusing. I had to check a lot of Coda tips videos to understand how to use it at the level desired, so it was hard to integrate into some documents I created.

13. Roam Research (Best for creating an organized and interconnected notes network)

via Roam Research

Roam Research is known for its bidirectional links, which you can use to link notes, related pages, and blocks. You can track page edits and use ‘/’ command to add relevant blocks like to-dos, text editing tools, live timer, etc.

The best part? Roam gives you a graph view of your notes where your notes are represented as nodes and backlinks, creating a cosmic web. Though the tool has a steep learning curve, its graph view can help explore note connections, trace their origins, and extract insights.

Roam Research best features

Use bidirectional links to interconnect notes and access them across devices from the browser

Organize scattered knowledge and ideas into a graph database

Access community-developed third-party plugins to add new graph functionalities with Roam Depot

Roam Research limitations

Many users don’t like Roam’s pricing model. It’s complicated and expensive compared to the features it offers

The software can be slow when managing large databases

Roam Research pricing

Pro : $15/month

Believer: $8. 33/month

Roam Research ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Roam Research?

Roam introduced me to networked linking and this amazing way of taking notes. Everything is to the point and you don’t lose time in random features. Simple and clean note taking. However, I don’t like the pricing model compared with other tools available on the market.

Roam introduced me to networked linking and this amazing way of taking notes. Everything is to the point and you don’t lose time in random features. Simple and clean note taking. However, I don’t like the pricing model compared with other tools available on the market.

Try AI-Powered Note-Taking With ClickUp

While note-taking might be a seemingly easy job, it isn’t. When you juggle several projects and have too many notes to handle, you need a solution that makes things easier.

OneNote is great for capturing notes and seamlessly integrates with the Microsoft ecosystem, but its lack of advanced features makes users look for alternatives.

We’ve covered several solid OneNote alternatives. And now, the final call is yours. Assess your needs and choose the tool that ticks all the boxes. If you need a simple note-taker, you can consider Simplenote. For visual note-taking, consider Milanote or Zoho Notebook. However, if you’re looking an everything app with collaborative features, choose ClickUp.

ClickUp gives you an integrated platform where you can capture notes, document ideas, brainstorm, and even execute these ideas without switching apps