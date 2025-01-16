10 nejlepších alternativ Krisp pro rok 2025

Your home office feels like a busy train station. Kids playing tag in the background, construction noise next door, and your neighbor’s enthusiastic karaoke session—all while you’re trying to nail that important client presentation.

You’re not alone if you’ve been frustrated by background noises interrupting your virtual meetings or calls.

Remote work has made noise-canceling software like Krisp essential for many professionals. It allows us to focus on the conversation without interruptions from barking dogs or bustling cafés.

But while Krisp is excellent, it’s not the only option.

Through testing various noise-canceling tools, I’ve found many Krisp alternatives that could be just as effective—some even offer unique features that Krisp doesn’t. I’ll share my picks to help you choose.

🧠 Fun Fact: The world’s quietest room is at Orfield Laboratories in Minnesota. It’s so quiet that people can hear their own heartbeat.

What Should You Look for in Krisp Alternatives?

When selecting a noise-canceling tool, it’s essential to focus on factors that will genuinely impact your experience, productivity, and the quality of your calls.

Here’s what I consider crucial:

Quality of background noise suppression: This is the primary feature. You want a tool that can accurately filter out unwanted background noise without compromising audio quality

Compatibility: Not all noise cancellation software supports every operating system, so check if it works seamlessly with your device and communication apps

User-friendliness: An intuitive interface saves time, especially if you’re in back-to-back meetings and need an effortless setup

Pricing options: The tool you pick should have flexible plans that fit your budget, whether you’re looking for a free plan or something more robust for professional use

💡Pro Tip: Before committing to any Krisp alternative, take advantage of free trials or free versions offered by many noise-canceling tools. This lets you test the software in your own environment and see how effectively it handles distracting noises.

The 10 Best Krisp Alternatives to Use

We’ve curated a list of ten top-tier Krisp alternatives, each offering powerful features to help you stay focused by effectively blocking unwanted sounds.

1. Noise Blocker (Best for real-time sound blocking)

via Noise Blocker

Noise Blocker is the ultimate solution for professionals and gamers seeking a focused environment. Its low-latency performance makes it suitable for live broadcasts or real-time communication.

Ideal for shared or open office settings, Noise Blocker enhances your productivity and communication by seamlessly adapting to your needs. Whether you’re on a video call, gaming session, or live stream, it ensures clarity and calm by intelligently blocking unwanted sounds.

Noise Blocker best features

Block specific background noise types like keyboard typing or fan sounds with pinpoint accuracy

Customize noise reduction levels to suit different types of audio content, from podcasts to professional calls

Easily integrate with communication apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams

Noise Blocker limitations

Keyboard shortcuts only support a maximum combination of two keys

Noise Blocker pricing

Download: Free to use for 1 hour per day

Single-user license: $19. 99 one-time fee

Shared user license: $139. 99 one-time fee

Noise Blocker ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

2. NVIDIA RTX Voice (Best for high-definition background noise reduction with NVIDIA GPUs)

via NVIDIA RTX Voice

This Krisp alternative is ideal for those with NVIDIA graphics cards, as RTX Voice is a plugin that uses GPU power to deliver outstanding audio quality. It removes background noise with minimal impact on system performance.

NVIDIA RTX Voice best features

Use AI to remove background noise in real time, ensuring only your voice is transmitted

Run noise suppression with minimal impact on your system

Benefit from RTX Voice on GTX 10-series GPUs and newer, broadening its accessibility

NVIDIA RTX Voice limitations

Only available to users with NVIDIA graphics cards

Slightly higher system resource usage compared to other tools

NVIDIA RTX Voice pricing

Free for NVIDIA RTX graphics card users

NVIDIA RTX Voice ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

3. Otter. ai (Best for automatic transcriptions and meeting notes)

Otter. ai goes beyond noise cancellation, offering real-time AI transcription that accurately captures meeting content. This tool is ideal for professionals who need unlimited noise cancellation, noise control, and detailed meeting notes, especially in client or team calls.

One unique feature of Otter. ai is its Live Collaborative Transcription, which allows multiple participants in a meeting to view, highlight, and comment on the transcription in real time.

This feature enhances engagement and ensures that key points are captured and clarified collaboratively during the discussion—something rarely found in other transcription apps.

Otter. ai best features

Generate speaker labels automatically to identify who said what during conversations

Train the AI to recognize custom vocabularies, such as industry-specific jargon or unique names, for improved accuracy

Sync directly with your calendar and favorite meeting platforms to facilitate audio recordings

Export transcripts in multiple formats, including PDF, DOCX, and SRT, for versatile usage

Otter. ai limitations

Noise cancellation is less effective than in specialized tools like Krisp

Otter. ai pricing

Basic: Free

Pro: $16. 99/user per month

Business: $30/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

4. SoliCall (Best for enterprise-level call centers)

via SoliCall

Purpose-built for call centers, SoliCall offers advanced noise reduction and echo cancellation tailored for high-volume customer service or sales environments.

Its standout feature is server-side audio processing, which enhances audio quality across teams without requiring individual device installations. Optimized for VoIP systems, SoliCall is an ideal solution for businesses aiming to deliver exceptional call experiences at scale.

SoliCall best features

Cancel echoes for crisp, clear calls on both ends of the line

Customize noise filter settings for incoming audio to suit enterprise needs

Reduce bandwidth usage by processing audio efficiently without compromising quality

Adapt quickly to changing acoustic environments, maintaining superior call quality in noisy settings

SoliCall limitations

May require technical setup for full integration

SoliCall pricing

Free

SoliCall ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

5. WavePad (Best for audio editing)

via WavePad

WavePad isn’t just for noise reduction but offers professional-grade audio editing features. Ideal for podcasters and content creators, it allows for detailed control over recorded audio, making it easy to fine-tune background audio elements and noise post-recording.

WavePad best features

Edit audio with precision using robust noise-reduction tools

Record and manage multiple audio tracks for enhanced production quality

Export in a wide range of formats to accommodate varied platform requirements

WavePad limitations

Not ideal for real-time noise cancellation during calls

WavePad pricing

WavePad Sound Editor Standard Edition: $40

WavePad Sound Editor Master’s Edition: $70

WavePad Sound Editor Master’s Edition Quarterly Plan: $3. 33/month

WavePad ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

6. Utterly (Best for personalized on-call noise control)

via Utterly

Designed for professionals who navigate diverse work environments, Utterly’s distinct feature is context-aware noise profiling.

This feature automatically adjusts settings based on detected ambient noise patterns, with noise suppression settings, ensuring seamless transitions between environments.

Utterly best features

Create custom noise profiles tailored to your current workspace

Process audio inputs in real time, allowing for immediate feedback and adjustments

Enhance the clarity and quality of your voice, making it sound more professional

Connect smoothly with video conferencing tools to overcome communication challenges

Utterly limitations

Limited support on mobile devices

Lower cancellation effectiveness in extreme noise

Utterly pricing

Free

Elevate: $5/month

Elevate for Teams: $4/month per person

Utterly ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

7. Descript (Best for podcasters and content creators)

via Descript

Descript is an audio and video editing tool with noise cancellation as a feature within its larger suite of tools. It’s especially beneficial for content creators who need tools for editing audio tracks and effortlessly removing background noise, filler words, or stutters.

Descript best features

Transcribe audio and video tracks into text with high accuracy, enabling easy editing and searchability

Generate new audio in your voice to correct mistakes or add new content using Descript’s Overdub voice cloning feature

Sync with popular editing platforms to simplify post-production workflows for video and audio data

Descript limitations

Limited real-time noise cancellation for live meetings

Descript pricing

Free

Hobbyist: $19/person per month

Creator: $35/person per month

Business: $50/person per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Descript ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (170+ reviews)

8. LALAL. AI (Best for audio separation and isolation)

LALAL. AI specializes in AI-driven audio isolation, letting you separate vocals from instruments or ambient sounds. This is ideal for musicians or anyone needing clear audio tracks free from unnecessary background noise.

LALAL. AI best features

Process audio files in real time with fast processing speeds

Easily drag-and-drop audio files for quick uploads and instant processing

Use batch processing for handling multiple tracks at once, saving time on large projects

LALAL. AI limitations

Focused on post-recording edits, not real-time use

LALAL. AI pricing

Individuals:

Lite pack: $20 (one-time fee)

Pro pack: $70 (one-time fee)

Plus pack: $54 (one-time fee)

Businesses:

Master: $50 (one-time fee)

Premium: $190 (one-time fee)

Enterprise: $300 (one-time fee)

LALAL. AI ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

9. Cleanvoice (Best for content editing that needs automatic filler noise removal)

via Cleanvoice

An advanced audio editing tool that leverages AI, Cleanvoice’s focus on eliminating filler sounds and noise in recorded audio makes it a fantastic option for podcasters, interviewers, and anyone who values cleaner audio quality for post-production.

Cleanvoice best features

Silence awkward pauses or long gaps in conversation for a more engaging listening experience

Enhance voice clarity with advanced noise reduction algorithms that preserve vocal quality

Process multiple audio files at once to save time in large projects

Cleanvoice limitations

Not suitable for live audio calls or real-time use

Limited customization for filler detection

Cleanvoice pricing

Free trial

Pay as you go

5 hours: $11/month

10 hours: $20/month

30 hours: $45/month

Subscription: $1. 10/hour per month

10 hours : $11/month

30 hours: $30/month

100 hours: $90/month

Cleanvoice ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: No ratings available

10. Neutralizer (Best for personalized audio equalization)

via Google Play Store

Neutralizer is an Android-exclusive app that delivers personalized audio equalization and noise control tailored to your unique hearing profile.

Ideal for individuals with hearing sensitivities or anyone seeking optimized sound quality, Neutralizer adapts audio input seamlessly to different environments for an enhanced listening experience.

Neutralizer best features

Switch between preset profiles for home, work, travel, or outdoor settings with a single tap

Fine-tune individual frequencies to amplify or reduce specific sound ranges for a truly tailored experience

Enjoy a visually appealing and comfortable user experience in low-light environments

Neutralizer limitations

Only available on Android devices

Limited noise-canceling capabilities for real-time calls

Neutralizer pricing

Free for Android users

Neutralizer ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

You may not always need specialized noise-blocking software or advanced video/audio editing tools to support your communication and content creation needs.

In fact, robust project management platforms like ClickUp can offer innovative features that indirectly enhance your meeting and video communication workflows.

📮ClickUp Insight: Nearly 40% of professionals feel compelled to follow up on action items immediately after every meeting. According to research by ClickUp, despite most people’s intent to action meetings, they’re unable to do so. The reason? Action items are often scattered and lack visibility due to current communication channels split between email (42%) and instant messaging (41%). ClickUp makes the transition from discussion to action smoother as the everything app for work. It brings your meetings, notes, and tasks into one unified platform for higher meeting productivity!

While ClickUp isn’t a direct substitute for dedicated noise-canceling apps like Krisp, it stands out as a powerful productivity tool for remote teams. Krisp excels at ensuring crystal-clear audio during calls by removing background noise, but ClickUp enhances the overall efficiency and effectiveness of those meetings, offering features that elevate remote work communication and collaboration.

Effortless meeting management

Manage Meetings Better with ClickUp Meetings Plan, schedule, attend, and follow-through on meetings with ClickUp Meetings

With ClickUp Meetings, you can prepare detailed meeting agendas, start and attend Zoom meetings directly from ClickUp, get your meeting notes and transcript within your workspace, and assign tasks directly to those responsible.

Attendees know exactly what to focus on, minimizing the need for lengthy, repetitive discussions often caused by poor communication. Post-meeting, action items are clearly tracked, ensuring seamless follow-through.

In one workspace, you can track project progress, organize discussions, and ensure everyone is aligned on priorities.

Smooth screen recording

Instantly share screen recordings with ClickUp Clips

Additionally, if you want to avoid unnecessary meetings, ClickUp Clips allow you to quickly capture video recordings of your screen, along with camera and audio input if needed. You can easily share visual walkthroughs, provide feedback, or offer updates without requiring a full-length meeting.

It’s a valuable tool for asynchronous communication, helping teams stay connected and aligned across time zones, or for individuals who prefer visual explanations over text.

Start Using ClickUp Brain Get AI support specific to your workspace using ClickUp Brain

Powerful AI assistance

Finally, ClickUp Brain , ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, can help enhance productivity by eliminating the need to switch between multiple tools for note-taking, brainstorming, or managing project insights.

Integrated directly within ClickUp, this is one of the few artificial intelligence tools that instantly understands the context of your projects and tasks. It links your notes, ideas, and resources to relevant workflows and objectives without needing constant manual updates or organization. It can also transcribe and summarize audio and video messages to help you highlight key takeaways and action items instantly.

This seamless connection to your workspace lets you easily capture insights during meetings, add actionable points directly to tasks, and recall project-specific information in real time.

ClickUp best features

Leverage ClickUp Integration with tools like Google Calendar, Outlook, and Zoom and keep your schedule organized and accessible from a single dashboard

Stay on top of meetings, deadlines, and tasks by integrating various schedules into one centralized ClickUp Calendar View

Use ClickUp Whiteboards for a visual space where teams can brainstorm ideas, map out workflows, and create visual strategies together

Improve collaboration via meetings and videos with the ready-to-use ClickUp Meetings Template . The meetings template is designed to facilitate the entire meeting process—from planning to follow-up—by providing a structured layout for agendas, objectives, and action items

ClickUp limitations

New users might experience a learning curve due to the extensive feature set

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Ultimately, while Krisp and its alternatives enhance the auditory quality of meetings, ClickUp ensures those meetings—and the work stemming from them—are productive, well-organized, and aligned with your goals. Together, they’re a powerful combination for any remote team.

