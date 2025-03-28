16 gratis CV-mallar för Google Docs

Are you tired of staring at a blank page, trying to figure out how to make your resume stand out? This is where resume templates might come in handy!

Google Docs offers various free, professional-looking templates to help you create a standout resume that will catch the eye of potential employers.

Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned professional, or looking to make a career change, these templates are designed to showcase your skills and experiences in the best possible light.

In this article, we’ll explore 16 Google Docs resume templates that cater to various job seekers. We’ll also provide tips on customizing these templates to fit your unique background and highlight your most impressive achievements.

So, let’s create a resume to help you land your dream job! ✨

What Makes a Good Google Docs Resume Template?

A great Google Docs resume template isn’t just about making your resume look pretty. It’s a tool that helps you present your skills and experiences in a way that’s clear, professional, and easy for hiring managers to digest.

Here are a few key elements to look for:

Job-specific relevance: The resume template should highlight skills and experiences that are most relevant to the specific job you’re applying for. It should be customizable enough for you to tailor your content to match the job description and requirements

ATS-friendliness: Many companies use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to screen resumes. Ensure your resume template is compatible with these systems, and avoid using complex formatting and graphics

Reverse chronological order: The Google Doc resume template should list your work experience and education in reverse chronological order to showcase your most recent accomplishments. This allows hiring managers to quickly see your most relevant experience and skills

Structured sections: Well-structured Google Docs templates with clearly defined sections help hiring managers quickly find the information they’re looking for

Prominent contact information: In the resume template you choose, contact information should be displayed at the top of your resume, making it easy for hiring managers to contact you. It should also include space to add your name, phone number, email address, and LinkedIn profile

Highlight key information: The template should use headings, bullet points, and bold text to emphasize important details and make your resume more scannable

Clean layout: A clean layout with ample white space and consistent formatting makes your resume template visually appealing and easy to read

Easy readability: The template must have clear fonts, sizes, and spacing throughout the document. A consistent font and font size create a professional and polished look

16 Free Google Docs Resume Templates

One of the major advantages of using Google Docs is its cloud-based nature. You can access and edit your resume from anywhere with an internet connection.

It offers global accessibility, allowing you to collaborate with others and share your resume easily. Here are 16 of the best free Google Docs templates:

1. Simple ATS Project Manager Resume Template by Smashing Docs

via Smashing Docs

Project managers are organizations’ unsung heroes. They oversee the planning, execution, and completion of projects. The Simple ATS Project Manager Resume Template by Smashing Docs is a simple resume template designed to help project managers effectively showcase their skills and experience to potential employers.

Whether you’re starting a new job or a seasoned professional, this generic template is suitable for individuals at all career stages. The template’s adaptable structure allows you to highlight your most relevant qualifications and achievements, regardless of your experience level.

2. Bold Red Resume Template by Smashing Docs

via Smashing Docs

The Bold Red Resume Template by Smashing Docs is designed to balance a sharp, professional look with the unique needs of high school students. While your work experience may be limited, this template puts greater emphasis on your skills and education, highlighting your potential and work habits.

The template’s user-friendly design allows you to easily make changes in Google Docs, tailoring it to your specific needs. You can tweak colors, move sections around, or add your personal touches to create a resume that truly reflects your individuality.

3. Dark Creative Resume Template by Smashing Docs

via Smashing Docs

Job seekers from creative fields need to express their unique personalities. The Dark Creative Resume Template by Smashing Docs features a futuristic, dynamic aesthetic with a neon green glow element surrounding your picture, creating a captivating and memorable first impression.

The template’s dark color scheme and bold typography add a touch of edginess, making it ideal for creative professionals such as visualizers, art directors, and graphic designers.

Simply make your copy and customize it to highlight your skills, experience, and achievements.

4. Simple Google Docs Resume Template by Smashing Docs

via Smashing Docs

Here’s a generic Google Docs resume template that’ll help you land a job, whatever field you may come from, or whichever position you’re applying for. The Simple Google Docs Resume Template by Smashing Docs is ideal for professionals from all fields.

This modern resume template features a clean and minimalist design with a cool blue color scheme that ensures your details are easily read and understood. With this Google Docs resume template, you can effortlessly highlight your work history, showcase your skills, and detail your education clearly and concisely.

The template’s basic structure makes it easy to customize and adapt to your needs, ensuring your resume is tailored to your career goals.

5. Professional Resume Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

Tired of generic resume templates that don’t capture your unique personality and skills? The Professional Resume Template by GooDocs offers a fresh and modern approach to creating a polished resume.

Designed for professionals in a wide range of fields, from developers and web designers to project managers and more, this versatile template combines gray, white, and beige elements to create a visually appealing and professional look.

With its comprehensive 2-page format, this template provides ample space to highlight your relevant experience, references, education, skills, volunteer activities, interests, and languages. The editable placeholders make it easy to tailor it to your specific needs and accurately represent your professional goals for work.

6. Corporate Law Resume Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

Finding the right job in the highly competitive field of corporate law can be daunting for many lawyers. One of their biggest pain points is effectively presenting their extensive qualifications, experiences, and achievements.

To address this challenge, the Corporate Law Resume Template by GooDocs features a two-page layout designed to highlight your candidacy comprehensively. The structured block dedicated to contact information is positioned on the left side of both pages, ensuring easy accessibility for recruiters.

The template provides ample space to detail your academic background, including degrees earned, institutions attended, and any relevant coursework or honors received. It can highlight your comprehensive experience as a corporate lawyer, with space to detail your roles, responsibilities, and achievements at each stage of your career.

7. Yoga Trainer Resume Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

This Yoga Instructor Resume Template by GooDocs is elegant and clean, specifically designed to capture the essence of a yoga trainer’s professional journey.

This Google Docs resume template provides a clean, structured format that allows you to highlight your skills, certifications, and teaching philosophy clearly and compellingly. It includes a unique ‘Suggestions’ section, allowing you to emphasize references from past employment, adding a personal touch to your professional profile.

Using this template, yoga instructors can present their journey, skills, and dedication in a way that truly reflects who they are. This makes it a powerful tool for connecting with studios, fitness centers, or wellness organizations looking for someone with their expertise.

8. High School Graduate Resume Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

Suppose you are a recent high school graduate eager to embark on your professional journey. In that case, the High School Graduate Resume Template by GooDocs is designed to help you offer a professional and structured format that will make a lasting impression on potential employers.

With its two-page layout, you have ample space to showcase your candidacy and highlight your most relevant qualifications. The visual division into two parts ensures that secondary information is separated from the crucial details, making your resume easy to read and understand.

The template features 10 sections for entry-level candidates, including a summary, work experience (including part-time and summer jobs), languages, computer skills, soft and hard skills, extracurricular activities, and references.

9. Simple Teacher Resume by GooDocs

via GooDocs

Are you a dedicated educator seeking a new role? The Simple Teacher Resume by GooDocs offers a creative resume template designed specifically for teachers.

This template perfectly balances simplicity and impact, providing a clear and concise overview of your qualifications and achievements. While avoiding excessive colorful details, the template incorporates a subtle yet striking design element: a red lamp that spreads its light across your resume.

The ‘experience’ section of this template allows you to provide detailed examples of your impact in the classroom. The pre-written content focuses on achievements that highlight the skills your target employers are looking for, ensuring that your resume effectively communicates your value as an educator.

10. Fashion Model Resume by GooDocs

via GooDocs

As a fashion model, the challenge is often to create a resume that effectively showcases your ability to display clothing and accessories in a way that makes them appealing to potential customers. The Fashion Model Resume by GooDocs is designed to address the common challenges models face in the fashion industry.

This template features a black-and-white headshot of a model used as a background image, allowing you to personalize the document with your image. The header on the left side provides ample space for your name and contact information, ensuring your details are easily accessible to potential employers.

On the right side of this Google Doc resume template, you’ll find sections detailing your work experience and skills, including past modeling gigs, dates, descriptions, and notable projects or collaborations. On the left side, in the ‘About’ section, you can include your career objectives, personal information, and any relevant achievements or accolades that allow you to introduce yourself.

11. College Student Resume Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

College resume templates are a valuable tool for college students seeking to land a job because they provide structure, clarity, and a professional presentation, even for those with limited experience.

The College Student Resume Template by GooDocs is perfect for fresh graduates seeking roles in various fields, including corporate positions, HR, consulting, and more. Available in both Google Docs and Microsoft Word formats, this template ensures compatibility across different platforms.

The clean and modern design features a white background with a striking red dividing frame, effectively separating key sections such as your name, contact information, references, and education. This layout enhances readability and simplifies the resume-building process.

12. Aesthetic Web Developer Resume by GooDocs

via GooDocs

The Aesthetic Web Developer Resume by GooDocs is visually designed to captivate employers.

This template features a tranquil light blue color scheme that creates a visually appealing canvas for highlighting your credentials. The clean and modern design ensures that your resume focuses on elegance and simplicity, which ensures that your information is presented clearly and concisely.

The Google Docs resume template lets you showcase your technical skills upfront with self-ratings, providing a clear overview of your proficiency in various programming languages and technologies.

13. Illustrated Graphic Designer Resume Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

As a graphic designer, you must send out a resume that is as visually stunning as your designs. The Illustrated Graphic Designer Resume by GooDocs offers a unique and creative template designed to showcase your talent and creative style.

This template stands out with its soft beige theme and captivating illustrations. It creates a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects your creative personality. The clear and structured sections ensure your information is presented logically and coherently.

Customize your resume template to highlight your statement, main skills, work experience, and contact details. The template allows you to tailor your application to specific job requirements and different roles and companies.

14. Fitness Trainer Resume Template by GooDocs

via GooDocs

The Fitness Trainer Resume Template by GooDocs is designed to capture the essence of a fitness professional’s expertise, presenting their career in a compelling, visually engaging format. This template can show your years of experience and dedication to helping clients achieve their fitness goals through thoughtful and personalized guidance.

With its minimalist gray backdrop and bold red dividers, the design balances professionalism and energy.

The ‘About Me’ section offers an opportunity to tell your personal story, creating a compelling narrative that complements the technical aspects of your resume. Together, these features showcase your career in a way that reflects your skills, passion, and commitment to the fitness industry.

15. Swiss Resume Template by Google Docs Template Gallery

via Google Docs Template Gallery

The Swiss Resume Template from the Google Docs Template Gallery is a versatile and professional design, ideal for anyone across various industries and job roles.

The experience section is straightforward, allowing you to easily list your work history with clear, paragraph-style job descriptions that capture the key details of your roles. One unique aspect of this template is that company names are given greater visual emphasis than job titles, which can be particularly useful if the prestige of your past employers speaks to your qualifications. However, you can easily reverse this arrangement if your job titles better reflect your career progression or relevance to the target role.

The skills section offers an organized format, presenting your abilities as a vertical list along the right-hand side of the resume. This setup is perfect for concisely showcasing how you can contribute to your target job.

16. Spearmint Resume Template by Google Docs Template Gallery

via Google Docs Template Gallery

The Spearmint Resume Template from the Google Docs Template Gallery offers a refreshing and versatile layout suitable for professionals across all industries.

With its structured, bullet-point format for job descriptions, it provides a simplified way to showcase your career highlights and responsibilities, making it easy for hiring managers to absorb key information at a glance. This is particularly beneficial for career changers or entry-level applicants, as the template’s design allows you to organize various aspects of your background into cohesive, bite-sized points.

This template is complemented by the corresponding Letter Template in the Google Docs template gallery, allowing you to pair the resume with a well-tailored cover letter that speaks directly to the job you’re applying for.

Ready to select the perfect template for your needs? Great! But what’s next?

With ClickUp, you can take charge of the entire resume creation process and seamlessly manage your job search within a single powerful productivity platform. Get started with ClickUp’s General Resume Template!

Download This Template Use ClickUp’s professional and customizable resume template to land your dream job fast!

Using ClickUp Docs, you can start from scratch and craft a standout resume while keeping your job hunt organized. More than just a document editor, Docs offers a collaborative, all-in-one document management solution that sets you up to become a resume-writing and application-tracking pro.

Collaborate in real-time, experiment with different fonts for a visually impactful presentation, and elevate your resume with ClickUp Docs

Here’s how you can level up your resume game:

Rich text editing : Move beyond basic text. Use bold, italics, headings, and custom fonts to make your resume pop. Highlight your top skills and achievements to help them stand out

Effortless organization : Make your resume easy for hiring managers to navigate. Use bullet points for key skills, numbered lists for education, and indentation to build a clear structure within each section

Tailored to every job : Adapt your resume for each role by easily adding or removing sections like ‘Volunteer Work’ or ‘Awards. ’ This keeps your resume laser-focused on exactly what the job description demands

Real-time feedback: Collaborate with industry mentors and get instant feedback. You can watch them review your resume live and attach comments directly to specific sections, enabling you to fine-tune every detail

ClickUp Brain can be combined with ClickUp Docs to optimize your resume and have a living document that’s easy to edit for job postings and as experience changes.

Generate content for your resume contextualized to your job with ClickUp Brain

Here’s how you can tap into ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer for Work to craft standout resumes and explore its full potential:

Role-based prompts : ClickUp Brain comes loaded with prompts designed for various job functions. It guides you through the resume creation process, suggesting which sections to include, content ideas, and the best way to showcase your skills and experience

AI-powered content generation : Struggling to phrase a key accomplishment or figure out the right keywords for an ATS-friendly resume? ClickUp Brain briefly describes your achievements and suggests keywords that can make your resume pop

Effortless customization: Applying for multiple jobs? No problem! Easily tweak your resume to match each job description. Just highlight the relevant skills and achievements and let the ‘Ask AI’ option in Docs help you tailor your resume for each role

What’s more? Start your job hunt with ClickUp’s fully customizable career map templates.

Download This Template Keep your job hunt organized with ClickUp’s Job Search Template—track applications, manage resumes, and stay on top of your career journey, all in one place

ClickUp’s Job Search Template is your all-in-one tool for staying organized, tracking progress, and landing that dream job. Packed with powerful features, this template keeps you laser-focused and in control throughout your job hunt.

Built on ClickUp Views, this template allows you to:

Keep a detailed list of all job openings at your fingertips. Instantly see application statuses, important dates, and other details at a glance

Use customizable Kanban boards to visually track your applications. Move jobs between stages like ‘Applied,’ ‘Phone Interview,’ and more for a clear picture of where you stand

Plan ahead of schedule by visualizing upcoming interviews, deadlines, and follow-up calls.

This template also allows you to schedule reminders directly in the calendar so you never miss any updates with ClickUp Task Statuses:

Open : Jobs that catch your interest and are on your radar

Applied : Applications you’ve submitted and are waiting to hear back on

No offer: Jobs where you didn’t get an offer, so you can track rejections and decide whether to follow up later

You can also organize key job search info with ClickUp Custom Fields:

Attach tailored cover letters to each job application right in the template

Store hiring managers’ names and contact info for easy access

Track your communication with potential employers in one place

Keep tabs on the salary range for each role—or note down your target compensation

Level Up Your Career With ClickUp

Your resume is more than just a piece of paper—it’s your first opportunity to make a lasting impression. Whether stepping into the workforce, making a strategic career pivot, or aiming for the executive suite, your resume is the key to unlocking new opportunities.

Enter ClickUp, your all-in-one job search hub. It’s your command center for tracking, managing, and controlling every step in your application process.

Customizable views, statuses, templates, and AI-powered features ensure your job hunt is as organized and efficient as possible. Plus, seamless integrations with email and calendar tools keep you on top of deadlines, interviews, and follow-ups.

Ready to take the next step? Sign up for ClickUp today and find your dream job!