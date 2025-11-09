A 10 legjobb alternatívája a hangfelvételek szöveggé alakításához

Most people who use Voicenotes are pretty pleased with it. It’s simple, quick, and reliable.

There aren’t too many complaints, though one Voicenotes G2 user summed it up well:

If I had to say something, I’d ask for more effort directed to Ask AI. It would be pleasing to see it improve more.

So as users’ voice-to-text needs evolve, so do their expectations. Many are now looking for tools that go beyond basic transcription—tools that can summarize, organize, and integrate notes directly into their workflows.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best Voicenotes alternatives that take the basics of recording and transcribing and add a layer of intelligence to make the process smoother. We have added a bonus tool that keeps all the unnecessary tool sprawl at bay. Let’s dive in.

Top 10 Voicenotes Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s a quick comparison of the top Voicenotes alternatives to help you choose the right fit based on a few key features, additional features, pricing, and user ratings.

Tool Best For Key Features Pricing* ClickUp All-in-one productivity + note managementTeams size: All sizes (1–1,000+) Brain Max, Talk-to-Text, AI Notetaker, Clips, SyncUps Free plans; customizations for enterprises. Cleft Notes All-in-one productivity + note managementTeam size: All sizes (1–1,000+) Voice-to-outline, on-device transcription, Zapier + Obsidian sync, Markdown export Free; Starting from $7/month per user Coconote Studying and learning with AITeam size: Students and small study groups Record/upload audio/video/docs, quizzes & flashcards, AI Chat, 100+ languages Free TalkNotes (Speechy. Tech) Turning spoken thoughts into tasksTeam size: Solopreneurs and creators Task + note generation, blog/social post creation, flashcards, calendar events $19/month per user Audionotes. app Simple AI-powered note-takingTeam size: Individuals and freelancers Quick transcription, summaries, edit & export, sync across devices Starting from $9. 99/month per user Dubnote Organizing musical ideasTeam size: Small teams, DJ preneuers Auto-split sessions, lyric transcription, DAW export, iCloud backup Free Dictanote Multilingual voice typingTeam size: Multilingual professionals and small teams 50+ languages, voice commands, AudioScribe cleanup, unlimited notebooks Free; Starting from $8/month per user Otter. ai Meetings and team collaborationTeam size: Small to mid-sized teams Real-time transcription, speaker ID, AI summaries, Zoom/Meet integration Free; Starting from $20/month per user SoundType AI Accurate audio + video transcriptionTeam size: Creators, journalists, and teams Summaries, AI Chat, export to PDF/Word/SRT, 30+ languages, speaker ID Free; Starting from $9. 99/month per user Easy Voice Recorder Simple, everyday recordingTeam size: Individuals High-quality audio, no time limits, widgets, Bluetooth mic, silence skip Free

How we review software at ClickUp

What Should You Look for in Voicenotes Alternatives?

That was the advice someone gave on Reddit when asked about managing voice notes. While this advice is practical, it only scratches the surface.

With AI, there’s room to go much further, creating tools that don’t just record but actually help you think, plan, and stay organized.

If you’re looking for a Voicenotes alternative, here are the things that really matter:

Provide higher accuracy in transcription, even in noisy rooms or with varied accents

Organize and let you search through notes so you can find key points instantly

Summarize meetings and highlight action items to save time and effort

Offer smart integrations with calendars, tasks, and other tools you already use

Keep the interface intuitive so recording, organizing, and reviewing feel effortless

The right choice will feel less like a basic app and more like a partner that helps you capture ideas, track action items, and boost productivity in ways you didn’t know you needed. 🌟

10 Best Voicenotes Alternatives

If Voicenotes feels a little too limiting, the good news is that there are plenty of thoughtful alternatives that can do so much more with your recordings.

Here are ten of the best Voicenotes alternatives that combine accuracy, advanced features, and intuitive design to give you more from every recording.

1. ClickUp (Best for all-in-one productivity and note management)

Keep every note, transcript, and idea stored and searchable in one place with ClickUp

When it comes to Voicenotes alternatives, ClickUp is more than just a way to capture notes or record audio. As the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, all the work apps, data, and workflows you need to get voice-powered excellence is in one place!

Forget jumping from a project management tool to a voice-to-text converter and then back to an AI tool to turn your transcript into polished work. Disconnected apps and scattered context is the definition of work sprawl, and it’s a drain on your time, producitivity, and subscription costs.

With ClickUp, you get 100% context and a single place for humans, tools, and agents to work together.

Let’s take a look at how ClickUp keeps everything connected—from your voice recordings to your meeting notes, tasks, and projects.

Talk-to-text that goes beyond transcription with ClickUp Brain MAX

The first step in replacing a basic note-taking app is transcription, and ClickUp’s Brain MAX feature does this with higher accuracy than most.

ClickUp Brain’s Talk-to-Text feature shapes your words into clear, polished notes.

Capture ideas, share instructions, and get things done 4x faster with Talk to Text in ClickUp Brain MAX

Here’s all that it offers:

AI-refined dictation that works in any app, personalized to you. Allows you to pick the perfect level of enhancement, from minimal edits to professional polish

Access raw conversations alongside clean transcripts with ClickUp Talk to Text

You can dictate seamlessly, mention colleagues, tasks, or Docs, and Max auto-connects the right people, with the correct links

Auto-fills with your most-used words, expressions, work-specific jargon, nicknames, and more

Make sure your team has the right context and information to work efficiently on feedback with ClickUp Brain’s Talk to Text

Speak in your own language, and type fluently in 50+ other languages

Chat with the latest AI models for coding, writing, complex reasoning, and more, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, without switching between apps.

And instead of leaving you with a block of text like VoiceNotes, it can summarize long recordings, extract action items, and even turn parts of your speech into to-do lists. With typing often being four times slower than speaking, this feature alone can help you write 400% more without lifting a finger.

On average, users save about an hour a day by letting AI handle typing and polishing, leaving them free to focus on the work that truly matters. This also means you can avoid AI sprawl and get everything done under one roof with ClickUp Brain Max and Brain.

🎥 Watch this quick tutorial on how to use Talk to Text on Brain MAX:

From quick notes to full meetings with ClickUp AI Notetaker

Capture meeting notes so you can stay present with ClickUp AI Notetaker

Where ClickUp Brain Max helps you capture individual thoughts, the ClickUp AI Notetaker takes things a step further by handling full meetings.

It automatically joins calls, records the audio, transcribes the conversation, and then delivers a concise summary with action items.

The transition here is natural: once your personal notes are handled, the next challenge is managing group discussions. With this automated AI notetaker, you walk away with clarity on what needs to happen next.

📌 Friendly Tip: You’re driving and suddenly think of a campaign idea. Speaking into ClickUp Brain, your voice memo becomes organized bullet points with deadlines and follow-up tasks. By the time you park, the idea is already in motion.

Share live feedback through ClickUp Clips

Record your screen with audio for a crystal-clear context with ClickUp Clips

Of course, not every idea fits neatly into words. That’s why you have ClickUp Clips, which record your screen with audio narration. ClickUp Clips are ideal for providing feedback, explaining a workflow, or guiding a teammate through a bug report.

This functionality naturally follows from text and transcription: when your voice isn’t enough, you can add visuals and keep them tied to the right tasks and documents.

📌 Example: A product manager records a clip to demonstrate a bug, attaches it to the dev team’s task, and the issue is resolved faster than if they’d sent screenshots and emails back and forth.

ClickUp best features

Use Brain MAX Talk-to-Text to transcribe voice memos with higher accuracy and automatically organize them into structured notes

Capture meeting notes with ClickUp AI Notetaker that records, transcribes, and delivers action items directly into tasks

Convert voice memos, brainstorms, and lectures into actionable workflows through AI-powered task automation and summaries

Record Clips with screen and audio to provide context-rich feedback and walkthroughs stored directly in your workspace

Search across Docs, tasks, and audio files with natural language queries for instant access to key points

ClickUp limitations

It can feel overwhelming for new users due to the breadth of features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What users say about ClickUp?

This G2 user shared:

The built-in AI notetaker is surprisingly useful, especially for summarizing meetings and saving time on follow-ups. We also love the ability to publish clear, structured release notes directly within the platform, which has helped align internal and external stakeholders.

2. Cleft Notes (Best for fast voice-to-draft writing)

via Cleft Notes

Cleft Notes is one of those tools that feels like it understands how real people think. You don’t always speak in neat sentences, and that’s okay. Instead of leaving you with a jumble of words, Cleft gently reshapes your voice memos into clear notes, tidy outlines, or even simple checklists you can use right away.

It’s especially helpful if your thoughts come out fast and unfiltered, because the app catches them, organizes them, and hands them back in a way that makes sense.

Cleft Notes best features

Turn voice memos into structured notes, outlines, or checklists with high-quality transcripts

Use on-device transcription for secure and private voice recordings

Sync seamlessly with apps like Obsidian and automate workflows through Zapier

Share public links or export notes in Markdown for flexible collaboration

Edit notes directly with headings, formatting, and file or image attachments

Cleft Notes limitations

Recording time is limited on the free plan (5 minutes)

Advanced features like longer recordings and integrations require a paid upgrade

Cleft Notes pricing

Free

Plus: $7/month per user

Cleft Notes ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about Cleft?

Here’s what a Reddit user said about the tool:

I typically use Cleft to capture thoughts when walking or in the office. Then I use SuperWhisper or Apple dictation to dictate emails or messages. Is there a recipe to use with cleft to capture dictation where AI cleans up you “ums” etc? But keeps the rest of the dictation intact?

📮 ClickUp Insight: Almost 9 out of 10 people in our survey already use AI to make everyday tasks easier and faster. Imagine unlocking that same boost at work. With ClickUp Brain, your built-in AI teammate, you can work up to 30% more efficiently through fewer meetings, instant summaries, and automated tasks.

3. Coconote (Best for studying and learning with AI)

via Coconote

Coconote isn’t just about typing out what you said. It’s about giving you something useful to work with when the talking stops. You can record directly in the app or upload almost anything: audio files, videos, PDFs, and even YouTube links.

In seconds, Coco gives you high-quality transcripts and neatly organized notes. From there, it can build quizzes, create flashcards, or even turn your notes into a little podcast you can listen to on the go.

Coconote best features

Record or upload audio, video, or documents and instantly generate searchable notes and transcripts

Create quizzes, flashcards, and study games directly from your notes

Use AI Chat to ask questions and clarify key points in your notes

Access across iPhone, iPad, Android, desktop, and web for an intuitive interface

Support for 100+ languages to capture and translate voice recordings globally

Turn your notes into podcasts with built-in narration for review on the go

Attach images or files to enrich your study material and collaboration

Coconote limitations

Some users note that long lectures may produce overly short summaries, requiring manual prompts for more detail

It can feel expensive compared to other voice note alternatives offering similar features

Coconote pricing

Free

Custom pricing

Coconote ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about Coconote?

Here’s what a Reddit user said about the tool:

It makes quizzes and flashcards that really help, and if I need to remember something from a lecture, I can just look through the transcript and find what the teacher said.

👀 Did You Know: According to a Forrester study, companies using ClickUp saw a 384% return on investment over three years, saving millions through productivity gains, boosting revenue by nearly $3. 9 million, and achieving a break-even point in just six months. Additionally, many organizations reduce costs further by consolidating multiple work tools into a single, unified platform.

4. TalkNotes [Now Speechy. Tech] (Best for turning spoken thoughts into tasks)

via TalkNotes

Engaged employees are shown to be 18% more productive. When people feel invested in their work, they bring energy, tackle challenges quickly, and accomplish more in less time.

One key driver of productivity is speed. But how can you work faster without sacrificing quality? One simple way is through voice notes. With TalkNotes, you can capture thoughts instantly and turn them into organized tasks and notes, helping you move through your day with less friction. 🎙️

TalkNotes best features

Record audio or upload files to instantly generate structured notes, to-do lists, and meeting minutes

Transform free-flowing thoughts into blogs, newsletters, social media posts, or journal entries

Highlight key points and create flashcards to help retain information from lectures or meeting notes

Support for 100+ languages for voice recordings and transcripts

Simple folder management system to keep notes and tasks organized by context

Add calendar events directly from transcripts and track action items with priority levels

TalkNotes limitations

Some users report syncing issues between desktop and mobile apps

Lacks deeper integrations with popular productivity tools like Outlook or OneNote

TalkNotes pricing

Monthly: $19/month per user

TalkNotes ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about TalkNotes?

This Reddit comment highlighted:

A few months ago, I started using TalkNotes, and after some trial and error, I finally found the perfect workflow. Now, I never stress about notes, don’t forget important details, and actually stay present in meetings.

5. Audionotes. app (Best for simple AI-powered note-taking)

via Audionotes

Sometimes the simplest tools make the biggest difference. Audionotes. app is one of those quiet helpers that takes your words and gives them back in a way that feels lighter and easier to handle.

You can talk freely without worrying about structure, and in just a moment, your voice becomes clean notes you can read, share, or return to later. It feels like a little companion that listens without judgment and helps you remember what matters.

Audionotes. app best features

Record your voice and instantly see it reshaped into clear notes

Summarize long recordings into short takeaways

Edit, organize, and export your notes with just a few taps

Use on web, iOS, and Android with syncing across devices

Store your recordings safely with privacy options

Audionotes. app limitations

The free plan only allows short recordings

Sometimes misses small details in complex conversations

Audionotes. app pricing

Personal : $9. 99/month per user

Pro: $19. 99/month per user

Audionotes. app ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about Audionotes. app?

This G2 review noted:

Even for a writer like me who often get a lot of ideas on the fly, AudioNotes have been handy. Using Artificial Intelligence I was able to transcribe my voicing recordings and unstructured text notes and convert them to summaries.

👀 Fun Fact: The human voice is so distinctive that it can be mapped into a voiceprint, much like a fingerprint. Tiny differences in pitch, tone, and rhythm make each person’s voice unique. That’s why modern security systems and forensics teams sometimes rely on voice recognition as an added layer of identification.

6. Dubnote (Best for organizing musical ideas)

via Dubnote

Musicians know the struggle of drowning in endless voice memos. You catch a riff, a melody, or a drum pattern on the fly, but later it’s lost in a sea of untitled recordings. Dubnote was created to solve that exact problem.

Instead of leaving you with a pile of messy audio, it organizes your voice notes into neat folders, auto-splits long sessions, and even tags the best moments so you can find them again without frustration.

What sets Dubnote apart is its focus on the way musicians actually work. You can start a recording straight from the home screen, sort it into a notebook, and later refine it with comments, emoji tags, or edits.

Dubnote best features

Capture musical ideas directly into organized notebook folders with custom covers

Auto-split long recordings into sections so you can jump to the best parts quickly

Use speech-to-text software to transcribe lyrics or notes with higher accuracy

Highlight, merge, or edit sections to refine your audio files

Add comments, emojis, or images to mark key points in your sessions

Keep recordings safe with on-device processing and iCloud backup

Export straight to your DAW or share clips instantly with collaborators

Dubnote limitations

Available on iOS only, the Android version is still on the waitlist

Lacks some advanced collaboration features for teams

Best suited for musicians, less flexible for general note-taking

Dubnote pricing

Free

Custom pricing

Dubnote ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about Dubnote app?

Too bad it’s Mac only. I just checked the Google Play store and it’s not there.

7. Dictanote (Best for multilingual voice typing)

via Dictanote

Dictanote is built for people who think faster than they type. Instead of forcing your thoughts into a keyboard, you simply speak, and Dictanote turns your words into text with impressive accuracy.

What makes Dictanote especially helpful is its wide language support. With over 50 languages and 80 dialects, it’s a thoughtful choice if you need a Voicenotes alternative that works across borders and accents.

Writers, journalists, and professionals worldwide use it daily to capture messy thoughts, draft articles, or keep track of meeting notes without missing a beat.

Dictanote best features

Voice type in real time with over 90 percent accuracy

Dictate in 50+ languages and 80+ dialects, useful for global users

Use voice commands to add punctuation, symbols, or technical terms

Auto-save your notes across unlimited notebooks for peace of mind

Clean up transcripts with AudioScribe, removing filler words and highlighting key points

Support for audio files, making it easy to capture ideas and convert them into text

Dictanote limitations

Works best online; offline mode is limited

Some advanced features, like AudioScribe, require a paid plan

Doesn’t integrate as smoothly with third-party productivity tools as other apps

Dictanote pricing

Free

Pro: $8/month per user

Dictanote ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about Dictanote?

This Reddit comment appreciated:

Definitely cool to see updates for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini on YouTube summaries.

🧠 Did You Know: Teams using AI are now three times more productive than traditional teams. By working faster and automating the repetitive stuff, AI helps people focus on the work that truly matters.

8. Otter. ai (Best for meetings and team collaboration)

75% of employees now report using AI tools in their daily work. What started as a trend has quickly become an integral part of everyday work. And if meetings are part of your daily routine, you know how easy it is to miss details while trying to take notes. Otter. ai takes that pressure away. Teams use Otter because it fits into their workflow. You can connect it to Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, and it will automatically join, capture voice recordings, and deliver clear meeting notes with impressive accuracy.

Later, you can search for key points, share transcripts, or even ask Otter’s AI Chat questions about what was said.

Otter. ai best features

Transcribe meetings in real time with up to 95 percent accuracy

Generate summaries that highlight key points and next steps

Automatically capture and assign action items from discussions

Sync with Google Calendar to have Otter join scheduled meetings automatically

Integrate with tools like Zoom, Slack, Asana, Salesforce, and Notion for seamless collaboration

Use AI Chat to ask questions and extract insights from past notes and transcripts

Otter. ai limitations

Limited to only three supported languages

Editing and formatting options are basic, often requiring export to Google Docs

Otter. ai pricing

Basic : Free

Pro : $16. 99/month per user

Business : $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter. ai ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (90+ reviews)

What users say about Otter. ai?

This G2 review shared:

I like how Otter AI goes through the entire meeting transcript and summarizes all the key talking points, and if there is anything not listed you can edit the summary section to add it.

9. SoundType AI (Best for accurate audio and video transcription)

via SoundType AI

Sometimes ideas arrive when you least expect them—maybe during a late-night study session, a team brainstorm, or while you’re listening to a lecture. SoundType AI is built to catch those moments and make them easier to revisit.

What makes it feel different is that it gives you ways to organize, summarize, and share what you’ve captured, so you’re not left scrolling through long recordings trying to find a single detail.

For students, it can mean better focus in class. For professionals, it’s a way to keep meetings and projects moving without missing context.

SoundType AI best features

Transcribe audio files, videos, and YouTube content with speaker identification

Summarize recordings into digestible notes that capture the most important points

Use AI Chat to interact with your transcripts and extract insights or action items

Export transcripts in multiple formats, including PDF, Word, and SRT

Support for 30+ languages and translations for global users

Tailor summaries to your specific needs with customizable options

Attach and share transcripts easily to keep collaboration smooth

SoundType AI limitations

Free plan restricts transcriptions to 8 minutes each

Accuracy may vary with heavy background noise

Best suited for transcription and summaries, less for broader productivity features

SoundType AI pricing

Basic : Free

Pro : $9. 99/month per user

Business: $29. 99/month per user

SoundType AI ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about SoundType AI?

This Reddit comment featured:

The only app I found that’s better at transcription than Braindump is SoundType AI — which is aimed at more complex uses than just making notes for yourself.

10. Easy Voice Recorder (Best for simple, everyday recording)

via Easy Voice Recorder

Sometimes all you want is a recorder that just works. Easy Voice Recorder lives up to its name.

Students appreciate how it can handle long classes without limits. Professionals appreciate the ability to share recordings with colleagues quickly. Musicians find it handy for catching rough song ideas before they disappear.

It doesn’t overwhelm you with extras, but it still offers thoughtful options like trimming, cloud backups, and transcription, if you need them.

Easy Voice Recorder best features

Record in high-quality formats like PCM, MP4, and AAC

No time limits on recordings, great for long lectures or meetings

Quick-start widgets and smartwatch support so you never miss a moment

Easy sharing by email, messaging apps, or cloud storage

Pro plan unlocks extras like MP3/FLAC, Bluetooth mics, silence skipping, and editing tools

Easy Voice Recorder limitations

The free version comes with ads

Organization features like folders require upgrading

Transcription is available, but it is more limited compared to AI-focused apps

Easy Voice Recorder pricing

Free

Easy Voice Recorder ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users say about Easy Voice Recorder?

This Reddit comment featured:

Easy voice recorder is great, it allows you to resume recording and also backs everything up to Google Drive, integrates with tasker too.

If you’re still exploring, here are three more voice note tools worth checking out, each bringing its own twist to recording, transcribing, and organizing audio:

Notta : Transcribes live meetings, audio, and video with high accuracy, and lets you export notes into multiple formats

Sonix : Helps with quick transcription and translation, especially for interviews and podcasts

Rev Voice Recorder : Pairs recordings with professional transcription services for clean, ready-to-use text

Common Voice Note Challenges and How to Overcome Them

Voice notes can be the easiest way to convey your thoughts, until little hiccups get in the way. A message cuts off, the sound is fuzzy, or you can’t find what you recorded last week.

These small moments can be surprisingly frustrating, but most of them have simple solutions.

Sometimes your voice note cuts off midway, and you lose your thought✅ Solution: Clear storage or restart the app to make sure the full recording is saved Switching between apps can make parts of your memo disappear✅ Solution: Save or share the note right after recording so it stays safe Background noise makes your notes hard to replay or transcribe later✅ Solution: Record in a quieter spot or use headphones with a mic for clearer sound Notes don’t always save properly or refuse to play back when you need them✅ Solution: Refresh the app or check your sync settings to bring them back Long recordings feel overwhelming when you’re revisiting ideas✅ Solution: Add a quick summary or timestamped highlights to make them easier to scan

Give Every Note Deserves Its Spotlight With ClickUp

At the end of the day, voice notes aren’t just about recording words. You’re capturing ideas before they slip away. The right tools can ensure that fleeting thoughts turn into something useful, whether it’s a task, a plan, or a reminder for later.

That’s where ClickUp shines. It brings your notes, tasks, and projects together in one place so your voice doesn’t just get saved, it gets acted on.

From turning quick memos into checklists to connecting ideas across your workspace, ClickUp makes it easy for your thoughts to find momentum.

If you’re ready to see how effortless it can feel, sign up for ClickUp today!