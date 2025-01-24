How to Schedule Messages on Google Chat: A Step-by-Step Guide

Sometimes, the timing of a message is just as important as its content.

Whether you want to ensure a message is seen first thing in the morning or delivered at a specific time for maximum impact, scheduling offers valuable control.

While Google Chat lacks a native scheduling feature, clever workarounds exist to help you achieve this.

This blog provides a comprehensive guide on how to schedule messages on Google Chat and introduces a smarter alternative for efficient and seamless communication.

⏰ 60 Second Summary Google Chat lacks a built-in message-scheduling feature

Scheduling can be achieved using Google Calendar reminders, Google Tasks reminders, or third-party apps. Read on to know exactly how.

Scheduling is helpful for cross-time zone communication, timely updates, and automated reminders

Using external tools for scheduling can introduce workflow disruptions

Scheduling options within Google Chat are limited in customization

ClickUp Chat is the perfect alternative to unify work communications and actual work! You can use it to triage messages, send follow ups, and instruct your AI assistant, ClickUp Brain to end messages from you

How to Schedule Messages on Google Chat

Scheduling messages on Google Chat requires a manual approach. Still, with some creativity, you can make it work. Before we dive into how, let’s get you set up. Here’s what you need to do:

Open Google Chat and sign in (if you don’t have a Gmail account, sign up)

Click New Chat and search for the Google ID you need to contact. The chatbox will open up, and all that’s left to type in your message at the perfect moment

Tired of copying messages from chat and creating tasks out of them? We heard you! Here’s the solution. 👇🏼

Now that you’ve logged in, here are a few creative ways to schedule messages on this tool:

Using the calendar and email combination

This is the easiest workaround that many prefer. Plus, it takes just three clicks and a bit of messaging.

Step 1: Compose a draft message

With the same Google ID, log into Gmail. Then select Compose and type up the message.

💡 Pro Tip: Do not add recipients in the To: section. This way, even if you accidentally press send, it won’t fly out of your inbox.

Step 2: Schedule an event on your calendar

Next, open your Google Calendar and click on Create. You can choose either an event or a task.

On the pop up dialogue box, add the name of the event, set the date and specific time, paste the text you typed in the email draft, and click Save.

📝 Expert Advice: You may have multiple task lists if you use Google Tasks frequently. To keep your task organized, choose the right task list for your message (e. g. , work list, project list, or even ‘draft messages’ list)

Step 3: Turn on notifications

You can enable notifications using a browser or a mobile app. That way, you’ll get notifications when it’s time to act on your calendar events and tasks.

In this case, the app will notify you when you need to send your messages.

Planning messages through reminders

Another way of doing this is to use a task management tool to plan the message. While this doesn’t give you a view of your schedule, it’s another quick and simple workaround.

Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Create a task

Open Google Tasks on your mobile or web app. Then select Add a task

Step 2: Draft your message

Add a task title and draft your message. You can also include the recipient’s email IDs.

Suppose you need to send important messages to executive management for this case. You’ll get the latest update by 3 pm, and you need to send it to management before their 3. 30 pm call. Keep a draft ready with a space for the details to speed things up.

Step 3: Set the reminder

Finally, add the time you need to be reminded. In this case, it’s at 3:15 p. m. on the same day. Once that’s done, you can focus on other tasks or regular messages until it’s time.

➡️ Read More: 12 Examples of Communication Strategies for the Workplace

Aside from manual workarounds, Google Chat allows you to add apps like Send it Later and even ClickUp as third-party tools. These apps help you schedule send and even set up recurring check-ins.

Here are a few steps to help you find and install them:

Step 1: Go to Explore apps

Once you’re back on your Google Chat homepage, click on Explore apps.

Step 2: Search for what you need

If you need a scheduling or management app, find it via the search bar. There’s a good chance the top apps are placed in the most popular section.

Step 3: Click install

Select the app you need and click Install. In a couple of seconds, it will be available in your chat window.

Bonus step: If you’ve downloaded the Send it Later app, here’s how you can put it to use:

Allow access to the app

Go to your desired chatbox and type/later

Update the time and message. Then select Schedule message

➡️ Read More: How to Use Google Chat for Effective Team Communication

When You Should Schedule Messages

Now that you know how to schedule messages on Google Chat, let’s understand when it’s best to schedule them.

Here are five key situations and applications:

Collaborating across time zones: Communicate with teams in different time zones without disrupting their schedules. This avoids delays and ensures prompt responses. Scheduled messages help maintain a steady flow of communication across regions

Delivering time-sensitive updates: Send crucial updates at the right moment to capture attention and drive quick action. Timing these updates ensures they’re seen and acted on without unnecessary follow-ups

Setting reminders for teams: Automate reminders for meetings, deadlines, or tasks to keep everyone aligned. These ensure nothing gets missed and provide consistent nudges for accountability

Managing out-of-hours planning: Schedule messages after working hours without disturbing recipients or missing deadlines. This balances work-life boundaries while ensuring tasks are not delayed

Coordinating batch communication: Pre-schedule repetitive updates or announcements to save time and maintain consistency. This allows you to focus on other priorities while ensuring timely delivery

Limitations of Using Google Chat for Scheduling Messages

Scheduling messages is a great communication feature. But, Google Chat has limitations that can complicate things, often requiring creative workarounds that not everyone is willing to deal with.

Here’s a rundown of the fine print:

No built-in scheduling: Everything related to message scheduling on Google Chat is manual. This adds unnecessary steps and limits convenience

Dependency on integrations: It requires third-party tools for scheduling. This increases complexity, comes with integration issues, and slows down workflows

Disconnect in workflows: It doesn’t integrate with any work tools and disrupts productivity. This also forces users to juggle communication and task management on different windows

No threaded conversations: Google Chat turns your messages into conversations rather than threads. Important points may get buried, turning discussions into a scroll-fest

Limited flexibility and control: It offers minimal customization options and manages user roles. This makes communication less convenient, especially when scheduling with larger teams

➡️ Read More: Top 10 Google Chat Alternatives to Scale Up Team Communication

Enhancing Team Communication With ClickUp

Google Chat’s lack of integrations and disconnect from task-oriented team communication often cause businesses to look for alternatives in the long run.

You won’t need to look out for long.

As the everything app for work, ClickUp takes care of your workflows, project management, communication, and everything in between.

ClickUp’s arsenal also packs tools to level up workplace collaboration, starting with its comprehensive messaging solution.

Experience Integrated Chat! Integrate communication, tasks, and AI-drive insights effortlessly with ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Chat is the smarter way to connect with your team right where you work. The tool allows you to link chats directly to tasks or projects. This guarantees your conversations stay organized and vital details are always within reach.

Chat also allows you to triage messages. With just one click, its built-in AI summarizes key information instantly. This becomes a time-saver and keeps everyone on the same page, no matter how packed your inbox gets.

Another one-click wonder is the integrated reminder, making scheduling replies effortless. Topped off with email notification options, pass on information without losing momentum.

If you’re looking to tag and communicate within documents, tasks, or chats, ClickUp has a neat feature to take care of that, too.

Try Assigned Comments in ClickUp Tag teammates, assign tasks, and boost communication efficiency with ClickUp’s Assign Comments

ClickUp Assign Comments helps you create action items instantly and assign them to others or yourself. The best part? Resolving or reassigning comments is possible within the comment itself. No more searching and no more lost comments.

Wondering how you’ll manage tasks through comments? Assigned comments are automatically organized and super easy to find. Plus, you can drop feedback anywhere you want.

➡️ Read More: Best Team Collaboration Software Tools

The written word often leads to confusion and is downright tedious when it comes to complex tasks. But before you schedule a video call, check how ClickUp offers a tool that records what you need to say and do.

ClickUp Clips is an all-in-one screen recording tool designed to visualize and simplify complex information. It offers easy ways to capture your screen and share your voice, and its customizable screen-sharing options make tutorial creation effortless.

Each Clip is AI-transcribed automatically, making key moments easy to identify and revisit. Its clickable timestamps allow you to navigate videos seamlessly. Plus, you can copy snippets and repurpose content anywhere.

Every video is also easy to embed in tasks, documents, and chats. In short, ClickUp Clips is perfect for communicating anything from detailed tutorials to quick feedback.

Try ClickUp Clips Record screens, create videos, and generate transcripts in seconds with ClickUp Clips

With this in your arsenal, your team won’t wonder what to write or say. That’s why ClickUp offers pre-designed templates to help with everything, from messaging to documenting workplace chat etiquette.

Here are a few excellent examples to get started with:

ClickUp’s Instant Message Template is designed to help navigate communication on any instant messaging application. It’s packed with clear subtasks on good message practices to keep in mind for a professional yet effective message is designed to help navigate communication on any instant messaging application. It’s packed with clear subtasks on good message practices to keep in mind for a professional yet effective message

ClickUp Internal Communication Strategy and Action Plan Template drives team drives team communication goals with a clear, actionable plan. It features a vibrant timeline visualization to map project phases and key tasks. In short, it streamlines everything from what to do and how to manage the information flow

As good as these features look, is your team too settled into Google Chat to switch completely? Not to worry. ClickUp also features a Google Chat Integration to help manage messaging and keep it organized.

Adding ClickUp to your chats lets you automatically send task updates to your Google Hangouts Chat. It also delivers rich notifications from any Space, Project, or List into the same chat window.

Reshape Communication Efficiency With ClickUp

Scheduling messages is a game-changer for staying connected and managing tasks efficiently. While doing it on Google Chat is tedious, our creative workarounds help bridge the gap.

Scheduling optimizes everything from marketing to bottleneck management. Though Google Chat may fit the bill, its lack of integration with work management tools makes it cumbersome.

That’s where ClickUp excels.

Its AI-driven messaging, task management, and well-integrated collaboration make it smarter and more efficient. Plus, it features 1,000+ integrations (including Google Chat). Want to reshape how you schedule and manage communication? Sign up with ClickUp today!