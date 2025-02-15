11 nejlepších alternativ k Cursor AI

If you’ve been using Cursor AI for coding, you’ve likely enjoyed key features like automatic code completion, debugging, and documentation generation.

But let’s be honest; it’s not perfect.

Whether it’s difficulties handling complex code or limited language support, you might be thinking about exploring options that better suit your needs.

In this blog post, we’ll dive into some of the best Cursor AI alternatives, showing you how they stack up and why they might just be the upgrade you’ve been searching for. 👀

Cursor AI Limitations

Cursor AI offers great promise for developers but has several limitations that can present challenges in software development, pushing you toward alternatives.

500-query monthly limit: This restricts developers from working on larger or more complex projects, leading to frustration and forcing them to explore tools with fewer constraints

Slow performance with large codebases: Cursor AI tends to lag when handling complex, multi-file projects, making it inefficient for larger development teams

Inaccurate suggestions: Users have reported that Cursor AI sometimes generates irrelevant or incorrect code snippets, which disrupts development flow and leads to time-consuming corrections

Lack of context awareness: While Cursor AI can suggest code, it struggles to maintain context in larger projects, leading to inconsistent results

Limited integrations: Cursor AI’s integration options are less extensive compared to some competitors, which limits flexibility in certain development environments

🧠 Fun Fact: The term ‘debugging’ in programming originated from a real incident in 1947. A technician discovered that the Harvard Mark II computer was malfunctioning due to a moth stuck in one of its mechanical relays. To fix the issue, the ‘bug’ had to be removed, which led to the widespread use of the term ‘debugging’ to describe the process of identifying and fixing errors in a program.

Cursor AI Alternatives at Glance

The issues and limitations of Cursor AI have prompted many to seek more reliable and feature-rich alternatives. Here’s a quick overview of the top Cursor AI alternatives, each offering unique features tailored to enhance your coding experience. 💻

Tool Standout feature Best for ClickUp Comprehensive project management with customizable workflows and integrations Teams seeking an all-in-one platform for task management, collaboration, and project tracking TabNine AI-driven code completion supporting multiple languages and integrated development environments (IDEs) Developers aiming to enhance coding efficiency with context-aware suggestions across various languages GitHub Copilot AI-powered code suggestions integrated into popular IDEs Techies looking for real-time code assistance and auto-completion within their development environment Codeium AI code completion with support for multiple languages and IDEs Developers seeking a versatile code assistant that integrates seamlessly into their workflow OpenAI Codex Advanced AI capable of understanding and generating complex code Developers and teams requiring a powerful tool to build applications and handle complex code generation CodeT5 Optimized model for code generation and understanding across languages Coders who need a specialized tool for code generation from simple descriptions or code comprehension IntelliCode AI-driven code suggestions and refactoring within Visual Studio Developers using Visual Studio or VS Code who want intelligent code recommendations and error corrections DeepCode AI-powered static code analysis for identifying vulnerabilities and bugs Development and security teams aiming to detect and fix issues in their codebase automatically Replit Ghostwriter AI-assisted coding directly within the Replit platform Learners and developers who use Replit and want AI-driven suggestions to write, debug, and learn code faster Eclipse Che Cloud-based IDE with collaborative, containerized workspaces Teams in need of a cloud-based solution for collaborative development with integrated CI/CD workflows Bolt. new Instant cloud-based dev environments with pre-configured templates Developers requiring rapid setup of development environments without local installation or configuration

🔍 Did You Know? Ada Lovelace, often called the world’s first computer programmer, wrote the first algorithm intended for a machine (the Analytical Engine, designed by Charles Babbage) back in the 1800s.

The 11 Best Cursor AI Alternatives to Use

If you’re exploring options beyond Cursor AI, these 11 alternative AI tools for software teams provide a range of features tailored to enhance your coding and development workflow.

Let’s dig deeper. 👇

1. ClickUp (Best for managing software development projects and team collaboration in one platform)

ClickUp Brain

Effortlessly generate code using natural language inputs with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp for Software Teams is a dynamic alternative to Cursor AI. It combines artificial intelligence, seamless integrations, and flexible project management tools to enhance your coding workflow. From generating code snippets and tracking progress to syncing with tools like GitHub, ClickUp ensures that your coding process is efficient and organized.

At the heart of this functionality is ClickUp Brain —an AI-powered tool that delivers precise code snippets, saving time and reducing errors. Specifically crafted for software developers, it features hundreds of handcrafted, research-backed prompts to generate code, review it, or run unit tests.

Download This Template Build, Track, and Ship projects with the ClickUp Software Development Process Template

The ClickUp Software Development Template offers a practical solution to unify your team’s workflow and eliminate communication gaps. Instead of relying on endless meetings and status updates, this template centralizes your development process, ensuring smooth collaboration from ideation to delivery.

With its pre-built folders and customizable workflows, the template is designed to support every phase of software development. Additionally, it template helps you:

Plan and organize: Create product roadmaps, backlogs, and workflows tailored to your team’s needs

Streamline execution: Manage sprints, track releases, and conduct user research in a single platform

Enhance communication: Share progress effortlessly with stakeholders and team members

Flexible methodologies: Adapt to Scrum, Kanban, or hybrid workflows with pre-built structures

ClickUp best features

Seamless GitHub and GitLab integration: Link your repositories to ClickUp to automatically sync commits, branches, and pull requests directly into tasks with Link your repositories to ClickUp to automatically sync commits, branches, and pull requests directly into tasks with ClickUp Integrations

Syntax highlighting: Use code block formatting in Use code block formatting in ClickUp Docs to share and organize code snippets with syntax highlighting for 30+ programming languages

Streamline code sharing with syntax highlighting in ClickUp Docs

Customizable dashboards: Track and share development progress with Track and share development progress with ClickUp Dashboards by setting coding goals and adding custom cards for insights into tasks, commits, and project milestones

Organized information: Track key coding details by adding Track key coding details by adding ClickUp Custom Fields to tasks, such as programming languages, code review status, or testing phases, for better project organization

Pre-built templates: Leverage various Leverage various software development templates to optimize project planning, sprint management, and release tracking

ClickUp limitations

Requires time to utilize advanced AI features effectively

Some advanced features may not be accessible on the mobile app

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

I really like ClickUp’s versatility. It has a wide range of features and could potentially replace many other software solutions. For small and growing teams, it provides a great way to organize and visualize work. Lastly, ClickUp’s AI is a great tool to help my team search for items.

2. TabNine (Best for developers looking for fast, AI-powered code completion across multiple IDEs)

via TabNine

TabNine is an AI coding assistant designed to help software developers speed up workflows and improve code quality. With its advanced code completion capabilities, TabNine predicts and suggests full functions or entire lines of code as you type, significantly reducing time spent on repetitive tasks.

It offers enhanced privacy, flexibility, and customization options beyond basic code suggestions. Whether you’re working with JavaScript, Python, or more niche languages like Rust or Go, this AI pair programmer integrates seamlessly into your environment while maintaining strict security protocols.

TabNine best features

Accelerate your workflow with machine learning-powered suggestions that anticipate your next line of code

Choose between on-premises, cloud, or server hosting to align with your company’s security requirements

Train AI models on your codebase for highly personalized and accurate suggestions

Get complete code privacy with zero data retention and protection against IP liability risks

TabNine limitations

The program consumes significant RAM, often requiring over 1 GB of memory to run efficiently

When working with JavaScript UI frameworks, the suggestions tend to be less accurate or sometimes incorrect

TabNine pricing

Basic: Free

Dev: $9/month per user

Enterprise: $39/month per user

TabNine ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about TabNine?

Quickly Adapts to my Code style and formats, updating to accomodate for Variables and Functions I have defined.

🔍 Did You Know? One of the first high-level programming languages was Fortran (Formula Translation), created in the 1950s. It was designed for scientific and engineering applications.

3. GitHub Copilot (Best for seamless code suggestions directly within GitHub workflows)

via GitHub Copilot

GitHub Copilot, powered by OpenAI, supports a wider range of programming languages and generates accurate and complete code, making it a productive tool for developers. As a reliable ChatGPT alternative, Copilot lets you tackle new programming languages and frameworks faster while enjoying seamless integration into your existing coding environment.

From writing code to creating tests, documentation, and even multi-file updates, Copilot helps you focus on what matters most: solving problems and shipping better code. Its ability to understand natural language prompts means you can work faster.

GitHub Copilot best features

Generate code in multiple programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, C++, Go, and TypeScript

Integrate seamlessly with popular code editors like Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Neovim

Catch and fix bugs early by reviewing AI-generated error detections and suggestions

Personalize coding suggestions by teaching the tool your style and project standards

GitHub Copilot limitations

Struggles to comprehend complex prompts and may ignore input

Cannot analyze an entire codebase in Visual Studio, limiting its scope to individual files

GitHub Copilot pricing

Pro: $10/month per user

Business: $19/month per user

Enterprise: $39/month per user

GitHub Copilot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (140+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about GitHub Copilot?

The ability to complete syntax when writing code, to analyze error messages and almost 100 % give me a path forward, to explain and discuss architecture options.

4. Codeium (Best for real-time code completions with support for multiple languages)

via Codeium

Codeium is an advanced coding assistant that uses AI in software development to generate context-aware code suggestions. Its unique ‘Supercomplete’ feature predicts your next action, not just your next line of code, making it more intuitive and forward-thinking than traditional autocomplete tools.

With support for over 70 programming languages and compatibility across major IDEs and platforms, Codeium adapts to individual, team, and enterprise needs.

Codeium best features

Create multi-line code blocks, including function calls and event handlers, with minimal input

Rename variables, sanitize typos, and bind event handlers automatically within your editor

Enjoy SOC2 Type 2 compliance for secure and reliable coding workflows

Integrate with IDEs and platforms like Chrome, Safari, MacOS, iOS, and Android for flexible coding environments

Codeium limitations

Limited debugging assistance for complex logic errors

Occasionally provides irrelevant suggestions, disrupting workflow in complex or unconventional code

Codeium pricing

Pro: $15/month per user

Pro Ultimate: $60/month per user

Teams: $35/month per user

Teams Ultimate: $90/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Codeium ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Codeium?

I’ve been using Codeium for a while now, and it has quickly become an indispensable tool in my development workflow. The AI code completion feature is incredibly intuitive and speeds up my coding process significantly.

🧠 Fun Fact: The human brain has around 86 billion neurons, while most AI models have far fewer parameters. However, AI can process and analyze data much faster than our brains, making it powerful for certain tasks.

5. OpenAI Codex (Best for complex coding tasks and working with APIs)

via OpenAI Codex

OpenAI Codex, developed by the creators of ChatGPT, bridges natural language and programming by turning written prompts into executable code. Leveraging the advanced language processing capabilities of GPT-3 and billions of lines of code from public sources, Codex simplifies coding tasks for developers of all levels.

Its ability to generate relevant code snippets quickly makes it a handy assistant for developer productivity.

OpenAI Codex best features

Work with over a dozen programming languages, including JavaScript, PHP, Swift, and Shell scripting

Apply Codex for tasks like transpiling code, explaining snippets, or refactoring projects

Utilize its 14 KB memory for Python, providing deeper contextual understanding than GPT-3

Use Codex to suggest libraries, APIs, or functions for specific tasks, speeding up development

OpenAI Codex limitations

Codex’s code outputs may contain errors or could be non-functional at times

It often struggles with complex coding tasks that require synthesizing multiple components

OpenAI Codex pricing

Custom pricing

OpenAI Codex ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about OpenAI Codex?

I’m used to coding AIs like Github Copilot not supporting R. Today I got Beta access to Codex and I’m blown away. It understands R without even having to be told that you’re using R.

🔍 Did You Know? The term ‘spam’ for unwanted email actually originates from a Monty Python skit from the 1970s, where a group of Vikings repeatedly chant ‘Spam’ in a restaurant, overwhelming the customers. The internet adopted the term to describe the overwhelming flood of unsolicited messages.

6. CodeT5 (Best for large codebases and AI-powered code analysis)

via CodeT5

CodeT5 is an open-source, transformer-based model specifically designed for programming tasks.

Developed by researchers at Salesforce, it builds on Google’s T5 (Text-to-Text Transfer Transformer) principles and adapts them to code-related tasks.

This software development tool excels in code summarization, generation, refinement, and even code-to-code translation. This enables it to process language-specific elements like variable names and function identifiers with precision.

CodeT5 best features

Identify duplicated code sections across large projects to keep your codebase clean

Get clear explanations of what a code snippet does, making it easier to learn new languages or frameworks

Seamlessly convert code from one language, like Python, into another, such as JavaScript

Improve readability or optimize functionality by using its intelligent refinement capabilities

CodeT5 limitations

CodeT5 may struggle with comprehending complex codebases, leading to less accurate suggestions

The model’s adaptability to specific coding styles or niche programming languages can be constrained

CodeT5 pricing

Free

CodeT5 ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about CodeT5?

Not enough reviews

7. IntelliCode (Best for Visual Studio users looking for AI-powered suggestions to improve coding efficiency and accuracy)

via IntelliCode

Intellicode is an AI-powered assistant built for Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, simplifying coding in large projects. It uses machine learning to analyze code patterns from real-world repositories.

It ranks the most relevant completions at the top of the IntelliSense list to focus on development instead of searching through entire functions. What makes Intellicode unique is its ability to adapt to your coding style and provide API usage examples from open-source projects.

IntelliCode best features

Use the tool within Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code without interrupting your processes

Simplify your codebase by spotting repetitive blocks and improving maintainability

Get intelligent code completions ranked by relevance, tailored to your project

Learn how developers use specific APIs with real-world examples from GitHub

IntelliCode limitations

Limited language support for less common languages

For certain languages like Python, IntelliCode requires the Microsoft Python Language Server to function properly

IntelliCode pricing

Free

IntelliCode ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about IntelliCode?

IntelliCode’s improvements are not just about statement completion. IntelliCode also provides guidance as to the most appropriate overload for that API given the current code context. No more extraneous scrolling!

🧠 Fun Fact: The first computer virus, named Creeper, appeared in 1971. It was a self-replicating program designed to demonstrate the concept of a virus, and it displayed a message that read: “I’m the creeper, catch me if you can!”

8. DeepCode (Best for identifying and fixing potential bugs or security issues with real-time code reviews and insights)

via DeepCode

DeepCode, now integrated as Snyk Code, is an AI-driven code review tool that focuses on enhancing the security and quality of your code. With support for programming languages such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, and C/C++, DeepCode uses machine learning to analyze your code for security vulnerabilities and quality issues in real time.

Its privacy-first approach ensures that your data stays secure while benefiting from top-tier AI-driven insights, making it a good AI tool for developers.

DeepCode best features

Use a combination of symbolic and generative AI models to scan and edit code for vulnerabilities

Enjoy a fast-paced development cycle while DeepCode AI ensures your code is secure with instant, relevant recommendations

Benefit from self-hosted AI models that prioritize privacy and avoid using customer data for training

Write and test your own code security rules using DeepCode AI logic with autocomplete

DeepCode limitations

While DeepCode aims to identify vulnerabilities, it may occasionally flag non-issues, requiring manual verification

The tool relies on an internet connection for full functionality, which can be a limitation in environments with restricted or no internet access

DeepCode pricing

Team: $25/month (5-10 users)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

DeepCode ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about DeepCode?

Not enough reviews

💡 Pro Tip: When integrating AI into your development workflow, fine-tune the model for your specific coding environment. Use context-specific prompts and adjust parameters to optimize the suggestions for your project’s language, frameworks, and coding style.

9. Replit Ghostwriter (Best for cloud-based coding assistant with collaborative features)

via Replit Ghostwriter

Ghostwriter by Replit is designed to help you become a better programmer by focusing on creativity and automating repetitive coding tasks. It works as both a mentor and a collaborator, understanding the context of your project and offering relevant solutions.

The Cursor AI alternative supports 16 programming languages and integrates seamlessly with Replit’s online IDE for fast, on-the-go coding.

Replit Ghostwriter best features

Describe your needs in plain English to generate entire functions

Highlight unfamiliar code to receive clear, step-by-step explanations

Record voice memos to quickly start projects while away from your keyboard

Get personalized assistance with complex code or learning new programming concepts

Replit Ghostwriter limitations

While generally helpful, Ghostwriter may occasionally provide suggestions that don’t align with the user’s intent

Some users have reported that Ghostwriter can be slow at times, potentially affecting the coding experience

Replit Ghostwriter pricing

Replit Core: $25/month per user

Teams: $40/month per user

Replit Ghostwriter ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Replit Ghostwriter?

I am fascinated by the fact that you can finally create code using AI directly in the repo. It happens quickly, gives good results and above all it is a solution that can be deployed immediately and not run later on external servers that you have to be able to configure.

🤝 Friendly Reminder: Always validate AI-generated code in the context of your existing codebase. Even with highly accurate suggestions, integration into legacy systems or large projects can introduce unexpected bugs or performance issues.

10. Eclipse Che (Best for cloud-based IDE and workspace management)

via Eclipse Che

Eclipse Che is a cloud-based developer workspace and IDE that simplifies coding, testing, and debugging, making it a contender for the best code editor in cloud-based development.

Designed as an open-source platform, it offers remote workspaces that can be accessed from any browser, eliminating the need for local installations. With its Kubernetes-based architecture, Eclipse Che enables scalable and secure remote development.

Eclipse Che best features

Connect directly to GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket for seamless version control

Configure IDEs to work on air-gapped networks and comply with FIPS standards

Use VS Code or JetBrains IDEs remotely through secure, scalable Kubernetes setups

Authenticate access for team members using OpenID Connect and Kubernetes RBAC

Eclipse Che limitations

Users have reported that Eclipse Che can experience lag and freezing

Eclipse Che workspaces has memory limits by default, which can restrict the development of resource-intensive applications

Eclipse Che pricing

Custom pricing

Eclipse Che ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Eclipse Che?

It is a good IDE if you know what you are doing. It works great with Java, but to get other languages to work, you have to install lots of plugins for them to be supported. Takes a while to get used to the interface but once you are, there are a lot of things you can do with it! It is very feature driven and has lots of options and settings to best enable your workflow.

11. Bolt. new (Best for lightweight, cloud-based coding to streamline development)

Bolt. new is an AI-driven web development platform that streamlines the creation and deployment of full-stack applications directly within your browser. Integrating AI assistance with StackBlitz’s in-browser development environment, Bolt. new lets you generate code, run applications, and deploy them without needing local setups.

It also allows for the installation of npm packages, configuration of backends, and integration with databases such as Supabase.

Bolt. new best features

Modify and refine your code directly within the browser-based IDE

Launch your applications to production environments with integrated deployment tools

Share your work with stakeholders via URL for easy collaboration and feedback

Add npm packages and manage dependencies without leaving the platform

Bolt. new limitations

Users have reported potential security issues

Some users have noted that Bolt. new may add unnecessary dependencies to projects, potentially complicating the development process

Bolt. new pricing

Pro: $9/month per user

Teams: $29/month per user

Bolt. new ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Bolt. new?

Not enough reviews

🤝 Friendly Reminder: While AI can handle repetitive tasks and help spot common bugs, don’t rely solely on it for deep architectural decisions or critical problem-solving. Maintain your expertise in system design, security, and scalability.

