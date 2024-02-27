10 nejlepších integrací Discord v roce 2025 (recenze a ceny)

Discord is a communication powerhouse, keeping gamers, communities, and teams connected via text, voice, and video chat. Discord integrations elevate the already-popular app to new heights, expanding its functionality to help you keep everything (and everyone) connected.

What Should You Look For in Discord Integrations?

Quality integrations are the secret to making your Discord server shine. ✨

Here are some of the key factors we looked for when making this list:

Affordability: The best Discord integrations fit your existing budget

Updates: Regular updates make everything more reliable and stable

Security: Find something that keeps everything private

Customization: Look for an integration you can make your own

Accessibility: Pick a no-code option anyone can configure unless your team has technical knowledge

Functionality: Choose a Discord integration that has the functionality you need, whether that’s project management, analytics, music bots, or something else

It’s often helpful to brainstorm other aspects your server members would benefit from, like the ability to send RSS feeds to Discord, post Discord channel messages, or an easy way to create content-rich embeds. Whatever you need for smooth team collaboration!

Browse through available apps and integrations within ClickUp to get work done in one centralized platform

Discord integration with ClickUp is a breeze.

Seriously, ClickUp topped G2’s list for the best project management software in 2024 because it makes everything easier!

You can automatically send a customized selection of ClickUp notifications to your Discord channel, keeping your whole team on the same page.

It’s affordable, too. Integration with your Discord account is available on every ClickUp plan, including the Free Forever option.

We also have you covered if you’re looking for Discord alternatives. ?

ClickUp Chat view lets your team communicate in real time, bringing everything together under one roof. Here are some of its best features:

Share links and updates

Turn comments into action items

Alert team members with @ mentions

Embed webpages, videos, and spreadsheets

Include bulleted lists, banners, and code blocks

Create separate Chat views for specific projects

ClickUp Clip is pretty great, too. Use it to deliver messages with precision and context, sharing screen recordings and voice clips with anyone granted permission.

Like Chat view, ClickUp Clip lets you create tasks from your recordings to streamline your workflow.

Last but not least, we have ClickUp Comments.

Comments are one of the most powerful collaboration tools on ClickUp, and they’re part of why we have one of the best business messaging apps around.

ClickUp Comments let you make comments on Docs, tasks, and attachments to do the following:

Ask questions

Send answers

Get feedback

Approve submissions

Track wins

Whether you integrate Discord with ClickUp or use our internal communication features, we know you’ll love it.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp Discord Bot can automate task creation and updates to save you time and streamline your workflow

Customization options let you choose which notifications your chatbot will automatically send to your Discord channel

Permission settings allow you to choose what channels and content owners, admins, and guests can access

Over 1,000 ready-made integrations with tools like GitHub, Webhooks, Trello, Google Forms, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and WordPress—plus the option to build custom integrations for other apps with ClickUp API—make life easier

A template library with over 1,000 ready-made templates, including project management and communication plan templates , streamlines all things project management

ClickUp mobile app is compatible with Android and iOS; the desktop app works with Microsoft, Mac, and Linux; and the browser extension works with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge

ClickUp limitations

Some users encounter learning curves when exploring all of ClickUp’s project management features (solved with free tutorials and comprehensive FAQs)

You can only integrate ClickUp with one Discord server at a time

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,900+ reviews)

2. Google Calendar

via Google Calendar

Ever wish you could send info between your Google Calendar and Discord? Good news! The Google Calendar-Discord integration is a no-code solution that lets you do just that.

Zapier makes the magic happen, opening the Discord app to endless possibilities for anyone using Google Calendar. This also means it works with Google Sheets, Gmail, and other Google apps with native Google Calendar integration. ?

Google Calendar best features

Notification and scheduling features make it easy to schedule events, meetings, and reminders using Google Calendar; you’ll receive real-time notifications for these tasks on Discord

Google Calendar automatically syncs changes with Discord to keep everyone on the same page for a streamlined workflow

Discord messages, chat, voice, and video features improve collaboration between team members and stakeholders

Each Discord user can customize notifications based on time of day, type of event, day of the week, and more

Google Calendar limitations

Features do not allow you to edit events or change your calendar directly from Discord—you’ll use Google Calendar for this

Integration involves Zapier, Google Calendar, and Discord and may require proper configuration to ensure security

Google Calendar pricing

Free

Google Workspace Business Starter: $6/month

Google Workspace Business Standard: $12/month

Google Workspace Business Plus: $18/month

Google Workspace Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Google Calendar ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (3,000+ reviews)

3. YouTube

via Discord

If you’re a YouTube Partner with memberships turned on, you can integrate your YouTube channel with your Discord server. This allows you to connect a new or existing channel on YouTube to a new or existing Discord just for your members.

From here, your members can use Discord as a chat, video player, and community surrounding your content.

YouTube best features

Integrating YouTube with Discord doesn’t require Zapier or another external tool—you can use Zapier to add functionality if you want to though

You can set permissions for different channels, create new Discord channels for select members, and manage who can access your general Discord chat using the server settings in Discord

Automatic syncing and customizable Discord notifications give you more time to create the content your audience wants to see

Grace period settings allow you to choose what happens when users don’t have active memberships to your YouTube channel

YouTube limitations

YouTube integration may not work with all Discord bots

YouTube partnership is required to use this integration; if you don’t have a partnership, you may be able to integrate via Zapier

YouTube pricing

Free

YouTube ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (600+ reviews)

4. BitBucket

via BitBucket

BitBucket enables version control for software projects that use Git and Mercurial. It features tools that improve collaboration in the workplace, manage code, and track changes.

Pipedream makes this integration a snap. When you combine BitBucket with Discord, you get real-time notifications and updates for your teams so everyone can work together.

BitBucket best features

Real-time updates make it easy to streamline your communication strategy and software development process

Keep a clear record of your team’s activities and progress on each project to improve accountability and transparency

In-app communication and notifications can help your team reduce platform and tool-switching

Create custom notifications in Discord channels to keep your team updated on pull requests, commits, and other vital events

BitBucket limitations

Discord integration is only available via BitBucket Cloud; smooth integration may require some technical knowledge

Must use a third-party tool like Pipedream to enable Discord integration with BitBucket

BitBucket pricing

Free

Standard: $15/month per user

Premium: $30/month per user

BitBucket ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,300+ reviews)

5. X (Twitter)

via IFTTT

X, formerly known as Twitter, makes connecting your support team with your audience and streamlining your marketing strategies easy. You can use IFTTT to facilitate Discord integration, giving you access to automation features like posting tweets, sending messages to Discord channels, and getting specific notifications about Twitter mentions.

X (Twitter) best features

The Discord integration allows your followers to see your latest updates without switching apps, saving you time and reducing distractions

Third-party services like Hootsuite and Tweetdeck enable you to create and share custom Twitter feeds

Twitter and Discord integrations keep your community up-to-date and engaged in real time from their favorite app

Integration allows you to automatically post and track your Tweets as new messages in a Discord channel to keep internal teams updated

X (Twitter) limitations

No native integration exists between Discord and Twitter; you’ll need to use a bot like IFTTT or Zapier to connect Discord with your Twitter account

Some users report that automated tweets don’t always display properly in Discord

X (Twitter) pricing

Free

Basic: $3/month

Premium: $8/month

Premium+: $16/month per user

X (Twitter) ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,600+ reviews)

6. Facebook

via Integrately

Facebook can facilitate fast connectivity, communication, and collaboration. When you add Discord integration, you transform it into a more powerful team communication app than ever.

You’ll use a tool like Integrately to make it happen. Integrately gives you access to several automations to help streamline your operation and align your team’s goals.

Facebook best features

Automations allow you to get Discord messages with every new post on your Facebook Page

Custom automations let you choose from several conditions and actions, so your Discord integration does everything you need

No coding is required to integrate Discord and Facebook

Set up Discord notifications for your support team so they can stay connected to your customer base without switching apps

Facebook limitations

Facebook posts may not display correctly in Discord and may not include all videos or images

High-frequency Facebook posts can cause some posts to not display in Discord

Facebook pricing

Free

Facebook ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

7. Spotify

via Spotify

Spotify integration with Discord lets you see and listen to what your friends are tuning into. You can even listen to Spotify together while you game, chat, and party using Discord as your home base. ??

This is great for personal use but also beneficial for keeping content teams connected while they work.

Spotify best features

Native Discord integration is available through Spotify, making it easy to link your two favorite apps without third-party tools or plugins

This pairing can be expanded by combining it with other options, like Discord integrations with PlayStation or Xbox

Integration lets you manage your Spotify account and Discord account from a single dashboard

Integration is more secure because it’s native between Discord and Spotify, providing enhanced privacy

Spotify limitations

Listen Along feature doesn’t allow you to tune into your friend’s Spotify while voice chatting

If one user has the Free version of Spotify and you have the Premium version, you’ll hear silence while they hear ads

Spotify pricing

Free

Premium: $10. 99/month

Premium Duo: $14. 99/month

Premium Family: $16. 99/month

Spotify ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. Google Groups

via Google Groups

Google Groups is a popular team management tool that allows your team members to collaborate via email-based groups, online forums, and shared inboxes.

Zapier lets you link Google Groups with Discord so everyone can stay connected without switching between apps. You can create custom notifications and automations as well as connect your apps with your other favorite tools for a unified workstation.

Google Groups best features

It seamlessly integrates with other Google services, plus any other platforms you’d like to link through Zapier

Let your team communicate via Discord or Google Groups to save them time and encourage real-time collaboration

Pre-made triggers let you choose simple automations like notifications when new messages are posted to your Discord channel

Permissions and roles make it easy to determine who has access to what

Google Groups limitations

Some Google Groups features may not be easily replicated on Discord; emails and shared inboxes may display incorrectly

Additional configuration might be required for smooth integration between Google Groups and Discord

Google Groups pricing

Free

Google Workspace Business Starter: $6/month

Google Workspace Business Standard: $12/month

Google Workspace Business Plus: $18/month

Google Workspace Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Google Groups ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

9. SoundCloud

via SoundCloud

Discord integration is an excellent solution to keep your team or friends updated about what you’re listening to and posting on SoundCloud. This is another integration made possible by Zapier, which means you’ll be able to create custom tasks and automations to have the functionality you need.

SoundCloud best features

Easily share audio tracks and music between team members on your Discord server

Content creations and musicians can streamline collaboration and get faster feedback without leaving Discord

Integration enables you to listen to high-quality SoundCloud tracks while working with your team or playing games with friends in Discord

You can link your SoundCloud and Discord with just a few clicks

SoundCloud limitations

Members of large servers may receive too many notifications; advanced configuration may be necessary

This Discord integration doesn’t allow you to skip sounds, fast-forward tracks, or control the volume without switching to SoundCloud

SoundCloud pricing

SoundCloud Go: $4. 99/month per user

SoundCloud Go+: $9. 99/month per user

SoundCloud ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

10. Twitch

via Discord

Twitch integration with Discord can improve the experience for viewers and streamers alike, increasing engagement and creating a more interactive experience. This can help strengthen and grow your Twitch community. ?

Twitch best features

Viewers can receive notifications on Discord when a streamer goes live, increasing the likelihood that they’ll tune in

Discord customization lets you create a unique experience for your viewers, increasing the value of your streaming content

Discord channels make it easier to stay connected to viewers and build a strong community

Streamers can use Discord to collaborate on projects and communicate in real time with ease

Twitch limitations

Some users report that the Discord integration can be distracting for streamers and viewers, reducing focus on the streaming content

Lag and performance issues may impact live Twitch streams

Twitch pricing

Free

Twitch ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

