10 alternativ och konkurrenter till Jupyter Notebook 2025

If you’re familiar with Jupyter Notebook, you know it’s an excellent tool for creating and sharing documents that contain live code, equations, visualizations, and narrative text.

However, the world of data science and coding constantly evolves, and a collaborative and interactive notebook environment is a must-have. Some users also look for alternatives to Jupyter because it lacks data versioning and code completion features.

What Should You Look for in Jupyter Notebook Alternatives?

When searching for Jupyter alternatives, ensure you shortlist those that:

Offer a great user experience: Look for Jupyter alternatives that simplify navigation and optimize the user experience with an intuitive interface

Enable consistent collaboration: Consider how well your chosen tool can support collaborative work. Look for real-time updates, adaptation control, and record-sharing

Support data visualization: Choose Jupyter alternatives that let you visualize your data effectively with interactive plots and dashboards

Provide great onboarding and support : Shortlist solutions that offer comprehensive documentation and access to a supportive data science community or customer support team

Allow seamless work: Ensure that the tool you choose is compatible with your regular programming languages and file formats

The 10 Best Jupyter Notebook Alternatives to Use in 2024

Let’s now explore the best Jupyter alternatives for data science in 2024.

1. ClickUp

ClickUp is an all-in-one tool that offers a versatile and collaborative approach to managing projects and documents.

Get Started with ClickUp Docs Use ClickUp Docs for documenting and sharing important information with the team

With its user-friendly interface and a wide range of formatting options, you can easily use ClickUp Docs to create and edit documents for any project, roadmap, knowledge base, or task.

And there’s more. ClickUp Docs also allows you to collaborate with your team in real-time. Imagine working on documents together, sharing ideas, and making changes as needed, all in one place.

With version control, tracking changes and reverting to previous versions are a breeze. No more confusion or chaos!

Simplify your coding journey with an AI code snippet generator, designed to streamline the process of incorporating snippets into your projects effortlessly

Plus, you can even add HTML files, create test specifications, and generate code snippets with the help of ClickUp Brain, an all-in-one AI assistant that can also help you create templates and tables to store data.

If you’re worried about data analysis, ClickUp has you covered there too. The ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template is your go-to for organizing and presenting your findings.

Download the Template Extract insights, visualize trends, and make informed decisions with ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template

With sections for summarizing key findings, visualizing data, and providing recommendations, you can easily create, edit, and share this template with your team.

That’s not all! ClickUp Notepad offers a more versatile approach to note-taking, brainstorming, and organizing ideas than Jupyter Notebook. You can create and organize notes in a hierarchical structure, making it easy to keep track of different topics and subtopics. And with rich formatting options such as bold, italics, and bullet points, your notes will be informative and visually appealing.

Capture quick notes, ideas, and reminders with ClickUp Notepad

ClickUp Notepad integrates seamlessly with other ClickUp features. Link your notes to tasks, documents, or other ClickUp items, making it easy to reference relevant information. Plus, real-time collaboration means you can brainstorm and share ideas with your team members, no matter where they are.

ClickUp best features

Enhance your data analysis workflows by integrating with Jupyter Notebook, RStudio, or Python

Get instant, accurate, and contextual answers from any work within and connected to ClickUp with ClickUp Brain, your AI Assistant

Create, analyze, and share text, code, SOP documents, data policies, and more with ClickUp Docs

Use various visualization options such as Gantt charts, calendars, and timelines to visualize data related to tasks, projects, and teams

Integrate with third-party tools such as Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, and Tableau to analyze and visualize data efficiently

Automate data-related tasks such as data collection, analysis, and visualization with features such as custom workflows, custom fields, and automation, saving time and effort

Ensure data security and privacy with encryption, access controls, and audit logs to protect sensitive data

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp has many features and can be customized for different roles, so it might take a while for new users to learn everything

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,380+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. CoCalc

via CoCalc

Collaborative Calculation and Data Science (CoCalc) by Sagemath, Inc. , is an online platform for collaborative coding. It best suits students, researchers, and educators for collaborative projects and remote teaching.

It provides an environment where you can create, edit, and run code in various programming languages, including Python, R, Julia, and SageMath.

CoCalc also supports LaTeX document editing and integrates with Jupyter Notebooks.

CoCalc best features

Work on the same project simultaneously with real-time collaboration features

Use data visualization tools to create charts, graphs, and plots within your projects

Communicate with collaborators through built-in chat and video conferencing features

CoCalc limitations

The free tier has resource limitations, such as memory and CPU quotas, which might restrict complex computations or large datasets

CoCalc pricing

Hobbyist: $10. 86/month

Academic Researcher Group: $123. 98/month

Business Working Group: $104. 16/month

CoCalc ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

3. Nextjournal

via Nextjournal

Nextjournal is a web-based platform that integrates computational code with narrative text.

The platform supports various programming languages, including Python, R, Julia, and Clojure, as well as external data sources and libraries.

One of Nextjournal’s key features is its ability to create reproducible research articles that include all the code, data, and visualizations needed to reproduce the results. This ensures transparency and allows others to build upon the work.

Additionally, Nextjournal offers collaboration features that allow multiple users to work on the same notebook simultaneously. This makes it easy for teams to collaborate on projects and share their work with others.

Nextjournal best features

Write code, run it in real time, and visualize the results through text, images, and interactive plots

Share your work and collaborate with others

Track changes quickly with automatic versioning

Nextjournal limitations

Some users may find that it may not cover the needs of product requirement documents

Nextjournal pricing

Free

Team: Starts at $299/month

Enterprise: Starts at $499/month

Nextjournal ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

4. Deepnote

via Deepnote

Another alternative to Jupyter Notebook is Deepnote. It’s an interactive data science platform that aims to make collaboration and reproducibility easier for data scientists and analysts like you.

It provides a code editor and notebook interface similar to Jupyter but with additional features such as real-time collaboration, version control, and the ability to easily share projects with others.

Deepnote integrates with popular data science libraries and tools such as pandas, sci-kit-learn, and TensorFlow, and also supports a wide range of programming languages including Python, R, and SQL.

The platform is designed to be user-friendly, focusing on making it easy for you to get started and work with others on data science projects.

Deepnote best features

Collaborate with teammates in real-time and manage version control with Git integration

Choose from a range of appealing graph and chart formats

Integrate SQL to query databases directly within your notebook, streamlining your data analysis process

Share your work with ease via links or export as PDF/HTML files, and personalize your experience with custom themes and shortcuts for a more efficient workflow

Deepnote limitations

Limited support for programming languages

Dependency on Internet connectivity

Deepnote pricing

Free

Team: $39/editor per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Deepnote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: No reviews available

5. Google Colab

via Google Colab

Google Colab, also known as Google Colaboratory, is a cloud-based service that allows you to write and execute Python code in a browser-based environment. It’s among the popular Jupyter alternatives for data analysis, machine learning, and deep learning tasks.

It provides access to Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for faster computation, which is especially useful for training deep-learning models. Additionally, Google Colab integrates with Google Drive, making importing datasets and exporting results easy. You can also collaborate with others by sharing your notebooks with them.

Google Colab comes with pre-installed libraries such as NumPy, pandas, matplotlib, and TensorFlow, so you can quickly get started with data analysis and machine learning tasks. It also supports Markdown, allowing you to design documents with embedded code, visualizations, and explanatory text.

Sharing your notebooks with other users is straightforward with Google Colab; you can generate a link or export the notebook as a. ipynb file.

Google Colab’s best features

Get free access to powerful hardware accelerators, speeding up complex computations

Import datasets and export results, facilitating collaboration

Experiment with code and visualize results in an interactive interface

Teach and learn machine learning and data science with an accessible platform

Google Colab limitations

The free version has limitations on the maximum execution time (12 hours), maximum notebook size (100 MB), and maximum memory (25 GB). If you need more resources, you may have to upgrade to a paid plan or use other platforms

Google Colab pricing

Free

Pay As You Go: Starts at $11. 79 for 100 compute units

Colab Pro: $11. 79/month

Colab Pro+: $58. 99/month

Colab Enterprise: Pay for what you use

Google Colab ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

6. Kaggle

via Kaggle

Kaggle is a platform to find and publish data sets, explore and build models in a web-based data science notebook environment, work with other data scientists and machine learning engineers, and enter competitions to solve data science challenges.

The platform provides data cleaning and exploration tools, a web-based coding interface, and a cloud-based execution environment.

Kaggle also offers educational resources, such as tutorials, courses, and webinars, to help you develop your data science and machine learning skills.

Kaggle best features

Dive into Kaggle’s vast collection of datasets, exploring a wide range of topics

Use the Kaggle Notebooks interface to create and share analyses and machine learning models, fostering collaboration

Allow access to application data via APIs and generate text based on a text prompt

Engage in Kaggle’s forums, asking questions, sharing ideas, and collaborating with other data scientists and machine learning practitioners

Kaggle limitations

Difficult for beginners as the competitions and datasets are generally geared toward more experienced data scientists

Some users may find it challenging to stand out or receive recognition for their work, especially in larger competitions where there are many participants

Kaggle pricing

Free

Kaggle ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: No reviews available

7. Zeppelin

via Zeppelin

Apache Zeppelin is a powerful tool that enables you to explore, analyze, and visualize data using various programming languages such as SQL, Python, Scala, and R.

It counts among the popular Jupyter alternatives for data scientists, analysts, and engineers working with large datasets and performing complex analytics tasks.

With built-in visualization tools and integration with Apache Spark, Zeppelin allows you to create interactive notebooks, share your work, and collaborate with others on data-driven projects.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert in predictive data analytics, Apache Zeppelin can help you turn raw data into valuable insights.

Zeppelin best features

Create stunning visualizations and perform complex data analysis

Enable multi-language support for efficient code debugging purposes

Use robust big data analytics capabilities

Conduct thorough data exploration with interactive notebooks

Tailor your analytics experience and scale effortlessly for large datasets and distributed computing

Zeppelin limitations

Limited support for data sources compared to other data analysis tools

For beginners, Apache Zeppelin’s interface and usage may have a steep learning curve

Zeppelin pricing

Free

Zeppelin ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. Saturn Cloud

via Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is a leading provider of cloud-based data science and machine learning platforms.

With a focus on accessibility and collaboration, Saturn Cloud enables data scientists and analysts to work smoothly across various machine-learning frameworks and tools. Their platform offers managed environments for popular frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, facilitating rapid model development and deployment.

Additionally, Saturn Cloud’s support for distributed computing allows you to scale your workloads efficiently.

With features like version control, data management, and deployment capabilities, Saturn Cloud empowers data teams to streamline their machine-learning workflows and bring their models to production faster.

Saturn Cloud’s best features

Easily configure and scale your machine learning frameworks

Collaborate with Jupyter Notebooks to work interactively and share insights with your team

Distribute computing and scale your workloads across multiple machines for faster processing

Track changes and collaborate effectively with version control features

Access, manipulate, and visualize data within the platform

Streamline process mapping for your machine-learning models

Saturn Cloud limitations

There might be constraints on the amount of computing resources, storage, or bandwidth that can be used

Certain features or integrations may only be available with specific subscription plans

Saturn Cloud pricing

Hosted: Free

Hosted Organizations: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Saturn Cloud ratings and reviews

G2: 5/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Microsoft Azure Notebooks

via Microsoft Azure Notebooks

Microsoft Azure Notebooks provides a cloud-based environment that allows you to create and run notebooks without installing any software on your local machine.

This open-source platform makes it easier for teams to collaborate on projects, as they can all access the same notebooks from any device with an internet connection.

In addition to providing a collaborative environment, Azure Notebooks makes managing and sharing notebooks easier. For example, you can create projects to organize your notebooks and use version control to track changes over time. You can also share your notebooks with others by generating a link that opens the notebook in their web browser.

Azure Notebooks is integrated with other Azure services, such as Azure Machine Learning, so you can easily deploy machine learning models created in your notebooks to the cloud. This makes developing and deploying machine learning solutions easier.

Microsoft Azure Notebooks’ best features

Create and share Notebooks to collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders on projects

Integrate with Azure services, deploy machine learning models, and scale your workloads as needed

Create interactive data visualizations, analyze your data, and learn from your findings using a variety of programming languages

Use markdown cells to format your notebooks for professional presentations and ensure data security and regulatory compliance using Azure’s robust features

Run notebooks locally or in the cloud, track changes, iterate on your work, and explore your data

Microsoft Azure Notebook limitations

The free tier has resource limitations, including limited CPU and memory resources

Limited customization options for notebooks, especially custom themes and extensions

Microsoft Azure Notebooks pricing

Free

Microsoft Azure Notebooks ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

10. IBM Watson Studio

via IBM Watson Studio

The final tool in our list of Jupyter alternatives is IBM Watson Studio. This is a comprehensive data science and machine learning platform designed to help businesses build, train, and deploy AI models.

It provides tools for data preparation, model development, and deployment and collaboration features to facilitate teamwork among data scientists and business analysts.

Watson Studio supports popular programming languages such as Python and R, integrating with various data sources and cloud environments.

The platform also includes advanced capabilities such as AutoAI, which automates process documentation, and Watson Machine Learning, which enables easy deployment and management of models.

IBM Watson Studio best features

Use AutoAI to accelerate the process of creating and optimizing machine learning models

Connect and integrate data from various sources to ensure comprehensive and efficient data analysis

Simplify the deployment of machine learning models into production environments for real-world use

IBM Watson Studio limitations

Premium features and services may result in high operating costs

IBM Watson Studio pricing

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data: Custom pricing

On IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service: Custom pricing

IBM Watson Studio ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

